Rybarik claims stage 5
Saw defends his overall lead
Stage 5: Atherton - Irvinebank
The 2012 Crocodile Trophy Champion Ivan Rybarik from the Czech Republic today claimed his second stage win at this year's event ahead of the Canadian Cory Wallace and Ramses Bekkenk (NED). Wallace now pushes into second overall in the Elite Men, swapping spots with the Dutch rider.
Greg Saw is battling with nerve damage on arms and legs from yesterday's incident with a Stinging Tree, but soldiered on today, coming in fourth at Irvinebank and defending his overall race lead, which is 10:13 minutes after five stages.
Once again the Crocodile Trophy riders had to climb onto the Great Dividing Range and today's stage took them through Hasties Swamp National Park from Atherton towards Herberton, where the first technical feed zone was located. After a cool morning, the conditions were heating up quickly and Rybarik attacked right from the start.
“I've had three days of just bad luck – one flat tire after the other, sometimes two a day. With my chances for the overall victory getting slimmer, today I thought, I'll just go for it," he said about his “all-or-nothing approach” after a tough first few days.
The chasing group with Wallace, Saw, Bekkenk and David Rosa emerged from a rough descent to the feed zone next and Rosa unfortunately crashed badly. “I can't believe it – I looked up from the track for a second to look for my support crew – next thing I know I am lying on the ground," said the Portugese rider. He suffered big lascerations and was brought to nearby Herberton Hospital immediately.
Only shortly thereafter, the Belgian rider Erik Van Meel crashed about one kilometre before the feed zone. Race organisers then transported both riders to Atherton District Hospital, where they both were cleared of any serious injuries. It's game over for Rosa who is on his way back to Cairns to fly out home; Erik will keep travelling with the Crocodile Trophy in support of his team mate Ronny Raeymakers, who is currently 12th in the A3 (40+) age group.
Roadworks divert Crocodile Trophy, stage shortened
From Herberton, the Crocateers ventured out onto the iconic Silver Valley Road, an iconic mining access road in the area. “We encountered unexpected road works, when marking the race track early this morning," said Gerhard Schoenbacher, the Event Director. “We were not informed about a broken bridge being restored on Silver Valley Road which only happened today, so we had to make a last-minute decision to divert the race track via Bluey Mine towards Mt Misery. Our team of course marshalls worked together well and I think most riders were actually glad to be out of the heat earlier."
Rybarik was one of the many riders who admitted that he had been relieved about the shorter stage, “I was going so hard, I don't think I could have lasted for a four or five hour stage.”
His winning time was 2h:44:06.98 when he crossed the line in Irvinebank with a gap of over three minutes to Wallace. “This will probably be my last Crocodile Trophy, so I'll just try to enjoy every minute of it," he said. “I have a young family now, but I just wanted to experience the 'spirit of the Croc' one more time. I just love sleeping under the stars and the camerarderie in our Quantum Racing Team."
The shorter stage also suited the Italian 14-time Tour de France racer, Max Lelli from Milan, who finished in tenth place overall today and claimed the first stage win in the Amateur 3 (40+) category for Italy at this year´s Crocodile Trophy.
Wallace on the chase
“I feel good, but Ivan was just too strong today. When I then heard at the second feed zone that the track was shortened I attacked right away," said the Canadian Marathon National Champion today, who was able to push forward to second overall.
Just over 10 minutes of a gap separate him from the current leader Saw, the Atherton-born Australian pro cyclist now living in Norway. It's no secret that Wallace is back for the fourth time, because wants to win this race, but he also genuinely enjoyes the racing experience, “Every kilometre at the Crocodile Trophy is engaging. Gone are the boring wide open highways, now you have to be on it always, it's exciting every day.”
Tomorrow's stage will be a 101km marathon around Irvinebank through rough and undulating mining country via Mt Misery and around Iron Mountain.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Way2Live Quantum Racing
|2:44:06
|2
|Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team
|0:03:09
|3
|Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga KMC
|0:04:29
|4
|Greg Saw (Aus) iHus-Spiuk Norge
|0:04:30
|5
|Marton Blazso (Hun) Kross Hungary
|0:11:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jindra Knot (Cze)
|3:14:25
|2
|Andrew Lloyd (Aus)
|0:17:09
|3
|Benoit Smeuninx (Bel)
|0:33:57
|4
|Marek Tichy (Cze)
|1:10:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silva Tiago (Por)
|3:01:22
|2
|Andrew Hall (Aus) Vie 13 Kustum Apparel
|0:06:32
|3
|Lander Vanhee (Bel) Desperate Husbands
|0:09:09
|4
|Michel Pannekeet (Ned) Team Giant-Theo Schilder A
|0:13:03
|5
|Adrian Scott (GBr) Pecker Legs
|0:17:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Lelli (Ita)
|3:01:23
|2
|Jason Chalker (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel
|0:13:03
|3
|Lieven Machtelinckx (Bel)
|0:19:23
|4
|Timothy Goulding (Aus)
|0:21:01
|5
|Jaysen Searle (Aus) Team Redarc
|0:24:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garry James (Aus) Garry James
|3:24:48
|2
|Jim Knudsen (Den) JJ Peleton
|0:10:13
|3
|John Cosgriff (Aus) Team Redarc
|0:10:50
|4
|Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) the greatcyclechallenge & Ride
|0:22:22
|5
|Paul van Hattem (Ned) Scholten Cycling
|0:29:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Starkey (Aus)
|4:15:21
|2
|Rita Esteves (Por)
|0:10:10
|3
|Tania Tryhorn (Aus)
|0:37:50
|4
|Sharman Parr (Aus)
|1:13:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Saw (Nor) iHus-Spiuk Norge
|14:39:12
|2
|Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team
|0:10:13
|3
|Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga KMC
|0:11:01
|4
|Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-TowCar
|0:20:35
|5
|Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Way2Live Quantum Racing
|0:36:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com
|20:23:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jindra Knot (Way2live Quantum Racing)
|17:04:41
|2
|Andrew Lloyd (Way2live Quantum Racing)
|0:08:48
|3
|Benoit Smeuninx
|3:12:18
|4
|Marek Tichy
|5:44:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Hall (Vie 13 kustom apparel)
|16:07:22
|2
|Silva Tiago
|0:11:04
|3
|Lander Vanhee (desperate husbands)
|0:41:23
|4
|Jürgen Hofer (Jürgen Hofer)
|0:51:11
|5
|Grant Webster (Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin)
|1:05:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Chalker (Vie 13 kustom apparel)
|16:53:41
|2
|Max Lelli (Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda)
|0:37:55
|3
|Timothy Goulding
|0:39:48
|4
|Lieven Machtelinckx
|1:02:17
|5
|Pascal De Meulenaer (Born2Bike)
|1:19:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garry James (Garry James)
|17:43:10
|2
|John Cosgriff (Team Redarc)
|1:02:36
|3
|Andrew Radcliffe (the greatcyclechallenge & Ride)
|2:07:01
|4
|Davide Cassani (Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda)
|2:14:50
|5
|Jim Knudsen (JJ Peleton)
|2:22:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rita Esteves (Por)
|22:49:59
|2
|Sandra Starkey
|1:20:24
|3
|Tania Tryhorn (Aus)
|1:55:49
|4
|Sharman Parr (Aus)
|5:46:08
