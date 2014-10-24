Image 1 of 6 The Hungarian Márton Blazsó didn't mind today's hot Outback racing conditions (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 6 Greg Saw battles on - defended his lead during stage six. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 3 of 6 Imogen Smith, the solo Elite Woman races hard and currently sits in 53rd position out of almost 100 competitors (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 4 of 6 As Márton Blazsó races towards the finish, the chasing group including Cory Wallace, Greg Saw and Milton Ramos works hard (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 5 of 6 Márton Blazsó from Hungary wins stage seven at the Crocodile Trophy at Skybury Coffee Plantation (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 6 of 6 The "Croc-Train" riding out of Irvinebank on the way to Skybury Coffee Plantation (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

The longest stage of the 2014 Crocodile Trophy took it's riders from the historic mining town of Irvinebank to the picturesque Skybury Coffee Plantation near Mareeba. The reigning Hungarian National Marathon Champion Márton Blazsó was in his element in the hot Outback temperatures and won today's stage ahead of Cory Wallace (CAN) and Greg Saw, who again defended his leader jersey. Imogen Smith, the Elite Woman, braves the tough conditions and finishes in mid-field.

The MacLaughlin family welcomed the Crocodile Trophy racers and supporters today at their beautiful Skybury Coffee plantation near Mareeba and joined the camp for the winner's celebration. As riders praised the delicious coffee, the super-sweet bananas and juicy papayas that are grown on their property, organiser Gerhard Schönbacher called Skybury a "paradise of a stage finish". Skybury is Australia's oldest coffee plantation and its largest exporter of home grown coffee.

Breaking away from a strong lead group and racing solo towards the finish at Skybury, past lush papaya and banana fields, the Hungarian National Marathon Champion Márton Blazsó crossed the line as the winner in 4h11:26.60. “This is the biggest success in my mountain bike racing career for me", he beamed at the finish line at Skybury Coffee Plantation today and added that the hot temperatures were ideal racing conditions for him. He explained further that his hometown Szeged was located in the Great Southern Plain of Hungary and that due to the high number of sunshine hours annually, Szeged was often called "City of Sunshine". The 34-year old added that he had trained over summer in and around his hometown and the heat had prepared him for racing conditions like today in Tropical North Queensland.

Greg Saw has iron grip on overall lead

The stage win today pushes Blazsó up into fifth overall position - he lies just under an hour behind the overall leader Greg Saw. With a gap of 1:39 Cory Wallace and Greg Saw came in as second and third today. Wallace is chasing the overall leader jersey hard, but Greg Saw is putting up a fight, still holding on to it by 8:55 minutes.

"I'm not giving up yet", said Cory Wallace today. "There are two more days to go - two more days to race hard", he added. Greg Saw was cautiously optimistic, but still wary of the many mechanicals and tough conditions for bodies and bikes on the race track. "I'm just grateful that today everything went to plan. That gives me a lot of confidence and energy", he said.

Great result by the Czech rider Jiri Krivanek, who came in fifth today behind Milton Ramos (ESP), who moved into third position overall, trading places with Ramses Bekkenk (NED) who had mechanical problems today and finished with a gap of over 24 minutes today as eleventh.

Elite Woman Imogen Smith finished well today and currently sits in 53rd position overall in the almost 90-strong racing field. "There are 20 really good elite guys and another 20 strong amateurs in front in the generall classification. In the midfield I have a few in mind that I still want to beat overall and that's a great motivation to keep for another two days", she explained her racing strategy for the remaining two days.

Tomorrow's stage will see the Crocodile Trophy travel onwards to the Wetherby Station, which is a cattle station established around 1878 and promises an authentic Outback experience.

Brief Results

Elite men stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marton Blazo (Hun) Kross Hungary 4:11:26 2 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 0:01:40 3 Greg Saw (Nor) iHus-Spiuk Norge 4 Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar 0:06:26 5 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige Hotel 0:07:06

Elite women stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com

Amateur men 1 stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jindra Knot (Cze) 4:39:15 2 Andrew Lloyd (Aus) 0:04:53 3 Benoit Smeuninx (Bel) 0:41:40 4 Marek Tichy (Cze) 2:22:12

Amateur men 2 stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silva Tiago (Por) 4:17:53 2 Andrew Hall (Aus) Vie 13 Kustum Apparel 0:00:01 3 Lander Vanhee (Bel) Desperate Husbands 0:15:53 4 Dan McNarmara (Aus) 0:18:05 5 Patrick Wiedmer (Sui) 0:18:14

Amateur men 3 stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Lelli (Ita) 4:17:18 2 Jaysen Searle (Aus) Team Redarc 0:18:33 3 Jason Chalker (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel 0:18:44 4 Timothy Goulding (Aus) 0:23:54 5 Ronny Raeymakers (Bel) 0:26:52

Amateur men 4 stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Cassani (Ita) 4:49:06 2 Garry James (Aus) Garry James 0:02:23 3 Jim Knudsen (Den) JJ Peleton 0:16:12 4 Paul van Hattem (Ned) Scholten Cycling 0:19:32 5 John Cosgriff (Aus) Team Redarc 0:29:26

Amateur women stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Starkey (Aus) 5:38:42 2 Rita Esteves (Por) 0:03:28 3 Sharman Parr (Aus) 1:02:03 4 Tania Tryhorn (Aus) 2:02:03

Elite men general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Saw (Nor) iHus-Spiuk Norge 22:41:23 2 Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team 0:08:55 3 Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-TowCar 0:25:20 4 Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga KMC 0:34:08 5 Marton Blazo (Hun) Kross Hungary 0:53:02

Elite women general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com

Amateur men 1 general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jindra Knot (Cze) 26:07:18 2 Andrew Lloyd (Aus) 0:29:54 3 Benoit Smeuninx (Bel) 4:38:55 4 Marek Tichy (Cze) 9:46:08

Amateur men 2 general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Hall (Vie 13 kustom apparel) 24:34:04 2 Silva Tiago 0:10:33 3 Lander Vanhee (desperate husbands) 1:06:38 4 Dan McNarmara (Aus) 2:05:00 5 Jürgen Hofer (Jürgen Hofer) 2:20:08

Amateur men 3 general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Chalker (Vie 13 kustom apparel) 25:53:12 2 Max Lelli (Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda) 0:01:53 3 Timothy Goulding 0:57:14 4 Jaysen Searle (Aus) Team Redarc 1:36:44 5 Lieven Machtelinckx 1:42:23

Amateur men 4 general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry James (Garry James) 27:14:15 2 John Cosgriff (Team Redarc) 1:54:44 3 Davide Cassani (Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda) 2:45:44 4 Jim Knudsen (JJ Peleton) 3:29:25 5 Andrew Radcliffe (the greatcyclechallenge & Ride) 3:46:22