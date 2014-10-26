Image 1 of 4 Greg Saw battles on - defended his lead during stage six. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 4 Elite Podium (l-r): Ramses Bekkenk, Cory Wallace, Imogen Smith (Elite Woman), Milton Ramos and Márton Blazsó. (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 4 Croc Class of 2014 - the finishers of the 20th Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 4 The breathtaking finish line at Four Mile Beach in Port Douglas, for the first time welcoming Crocodile Trophy finishers from over 20 nations (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

Imogen Smith and Greg Saw are the Elite Champions of the 2014 Crocodile Trophy. The 20th edition of the hardest mountain bike stage race in the world finished today at the breathtakingly beautiful Four Mile Beach in Port Douglas. The final stage 9 was a time trial race from Weatherby Station via the infamous Bump Track to Port Douglas.

"I raced the Crocodile Trophy to reconnect with my home country and to cure my homesickness for Australia," said Greg Saw, the 2014 Elite Men's Champion of the 20th Crocodile Trophy.

The Australian-born racer now lives in Norway as a pro-cyclist and surprised many of the UCI Elite mountain bikers at the start of the nine-day mountain bike stage race in Tropical North Queensland, which is generally considered to be the hardest one of it's kind in the world and certainly the biggest and most prestigious one for individual participants. Endorsed by the International Cycling Federation (UCI) as an S1 event, the highest possible status for stage races, the Elite riders were able to collect valuable UCI points, which will contribute to the global ranking of cyclists.

Saw completed the race from Cairns via the Atherton Tablelands, Irvinebank, Skybury Coffee Plantation and the historic Wetherby Cattle Station to Port Douglas in 26h53:47 and said that it was one of the most important victories in his cycling careers as he was joined by almost 100 Crocodile Trophy finishers on Four Mile Beach, which was the destination of the event for the first time in its history.

Saw's female counterpart, Imogen Smith completed the gruelling event across rough Outback roads, tight singletracks, rainforest trails and a 4km finish on Four Mile Beach in 36h12:26. She said today that it was the physical endurance skills that will have riders succeed in this event but that one's mental strength played a big role in finishing nine days of racing with a smile on your face.

"I would love to see more women compete in the Crocodile Trophy. This was the hardest stage race I have ever done and I really enjoyed the racing experience and the diversity of trails and the parts of Australia that you won't get to visit otherwise," Imogen Smith said today at the finish, adding and agreeing with Saw that they might just come back next year to defend their titles.

Ramses Bekkenk wins today's time trial

The fastest rider to complete today's 30km time trial from Wetherby Catte Station via the infamous Bump Track was Ramses Bekkenk (NED), who was the fastest one of five competitors to clock in a race time of under one hour. In today's general classification, Bekkenk finished in 58:13 ahead of Milton Ramos from Spain (+10.69), Greg Saw (+47.99), the Italian former pro-cyclist Max Lelli (+1:15.65) and Australia's Ondrej Slezak (+1:19.94).

Overall after nine stages and a gap of 7:53 minutes, Cory Wallace (CAN) came in second behind Saw. Third was Milton Ramos (ESP) ahead of Ramses Bekkenk (NED) and the Hungarian Márton Blazsó.

Andrew Hall from Canberra in Australia was awarded with the fastest Amateur and fastest Australian title of the 2014 event and Guido Thaler was the fastest Austrian across all nine stages of the event.

The race organiser, Gerhard Schönbacher, himself an ex-pro cyclist from Austria, was pleased with this year's event and today confirmed that arrangements for 2015 were already under way. He added that the race route was so popular with riders this year that it would be kept very similar for the 21st edition of the Crocodile Trophy.



Brief Results

Elite men stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga KMC 0:58:13 2 Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar 0:00:11 3 Greg Saw (Nor) iHus-Spiuk Norge 0:00:48 4 Ondrej Slezak (Aus) Way2Live Quantum Racing 0:01:20 5 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 0:03:24

Elite women stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com 1:15:24

Amateur men 1 stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jindra Knot (Cze) 1:01:06 2 Andrew Lloyd (Aus) 0:02:39 3 Benoit Smeuninx (Bel) 0:08:52 4 Marek Tichy (Cze) 0:27:09

Amateur men 2 stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Hall (Aus) Vie 13 Kustum Apparel 1:02:42 2 Michal Kafka (Cze) Way2Live QuantumRacing 0:00:16 3 Tiago Silva (Por) 0:00:50 4 Marthijs (Ned) Scholten Cycling 0:02:14 5 Lader Fabbri (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda 0:02:35

Amateur men 3 stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Lelli (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda 0:59:29 2 Jason Chalker (Aus) Vie 13 Kustom Apparel 0:04:04 3 Ronny Raeymakers (Bel) Desert Duvel 0:04:48 4 Jaysen Searle (Aus) Team Redarc 0:06:25 5 Timothy Goulding (Aus) 0:08:04

Amateur men 4 stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Cassani (Ita) 1:09:05 2 Garry James (Garry James) 0:03:30 3 Jim Knudsen (JJ Peleton) 0:03:54 4 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 0:04:39 5 John Cosgriff (Aus) Team Redarc 0:05:42

Amateur women stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Starkey (Aus) 1:20:43 2 Rita Esteves (Por) 0:03:35 3 Sharman Parr (Aus) 0:22:09

Elite men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Saw (Nor) iHus-Spiuk Norge 26:53:47 2 Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team 0:07:53 3 Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-TowCar 0:23:09 4 Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga KMC 0:33:20 5 Marton Blazo (Hun) Kross Hungary 0:52:50

Elite women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com 36:12:26

Amateur men 1 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jindra Knot (Cze) 30:40:11 2 Andrew Lloyd (Aus) 0:34:11 3 Benoit Smeuninx (Bel) 5:13:05 4 Marek Tichy (Cze) 11:24:54

Amateur men 2 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Hall (Vie 13 kustom apparel) 28:55:54 2 Silva Tiago 0:11:24 3 Lander Vanhee (desperate husbands) 1:39:09 4 Dan McNarmara (Aus) 2:29:10 5 Jürgen Hofer (Jürgen Hofer) 2:40:11

Amateur men 3 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Lelli (Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda) 30:13:44 2 Jason Chalker (Vie 13 kustom apparel) 0:28:30 3 Timothy Goulding 1:50:02 4 Jaysen Searle (Aus) Team Redarc 1:55:31 5 Lieven Machtelinckx 2:15:24

Amateur men 4 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry James (Garry James) 32:10:24 2 John Cosgriff (Team Redarc) 2:11:36 3 Davide Cassani (Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda) 2:38:09 4 Jim Knudsen (JJ Peleton) 3:35:14 5 Georg Vinczencz 4:55:41