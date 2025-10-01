CRO Race: Paul Magnier delivers back-to-back sprint wins on wind-shortened stage 2

Edoardo Zambanini second, Ben Turner third

CRO race stage 2 winner Paul Magnier of Soudal-QuickStep
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at CRO Race 2025 (Image credit: ©Sport-IT / Soudal-QuickStep)
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) scored his second win in two days at the CRO Race, speeding to victory on a shortened stage with a powerful push on the uphill finish in Jovići.

The Frenchman powered up the inside line to beat Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) to the finish on the abridged 51km stage. Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) rounded out the podium in third place, while Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took fourth place in the mass sprint.

Stage 2 of the race was originally set to run for 114.5km on a coastal route from Biograd na More to Novalja, but high winds on a bridge forced organisers to cut the stage length to just 51km, with the race finishing on the third-category climb at Jovići instead.

