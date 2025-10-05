CRO Race: Brandon McNulty secures overall victory in rainy finale

Oded Kogut defeats Paul Magnier on final stage

STRIJLAND, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 21: Oded Kogut of Israel and Team Israel - Premier Tech celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 22nd Gooikse Pijl 2025 a 195.8km one day race from Roosdaal to Strijland on September 21, 2025 in Strijland, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Oded Kogut (Israel-Premier Tech) sprinted to the win on a rainy final stage of the CRO Race, finally breaking Paul Magnier's (Soudal-QuickStep) stranglehold on the flat finishes at the six-day race.

The Israeli scored his second win of the season in Zagreb, beating Magnier to the line as Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) rounded out the podium in third place. Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took fourth place ahead of Radoslaw Fratczak (Voster ATS). 

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

