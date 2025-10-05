CRO Race: Brandon McNulty secures overall victory in rainy finale
Oded Kogut defeats Paul Magnier on final stage
Oded Kogut (Israel-Premier Tech) sprinted to the win on a rainy final stage of the CRO Race, finally breaking Paul Magnier's (Soudal-QuickStep) stranglehold on the flat finishes at the six-day race.
The Israeli scored his second win of the season in Zagreb, beating Magnier to the line as Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) rounded out the podium in third place. Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took fourth place ahead of Radoslaw Fratczak (Voster ATS).
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) avoided trouble in the tricky finale to convert his overall lead into the race victory following his dominant stage 4 solo victory.
The day's breakaway fought valiantly on the 156.5km stage from Samobor to Zagreb, with Hugo Adnar (Equipo Kern Pharma), Mark Stewart (Solution Tech-Vini Fantini), Martin Voltr (ATT Investments), Roan Konings (Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel) all battling to stay away to the finish.
However, the breakaway men wouldn't steal glory from the sprinters at the conclusion of the race. Stewart, Voltr, and Konings managed to go almost all the way to the line, but they were forced to give up the fight at 1.1km to go.
At that point, the sprint teams fully took over after Soudal-QuickStep and Jayco-AlUla had done much of the work in the chase. It wasn't to be for the previously dominant Magnier at the line, however, with Kogut instead prevailing in the messy dash for the finish.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Trek CX Cup C1: Eric Brunner, Maghalie Rochette solo to wins in WaterlooVan Kempen, Strohmeyer round out podium in men's race while Bakker, Aseltine step up in women's
-
GP Ciudad de Eibar: Debora Silvestri nabs first pro victoryItalian out-sprints Thomson, Coutinho
-
CRO Race: Brandon McNulty secures overall victory in rainy finaleOded Kogut defeats Paul Magnier on final stage
-
Riding away in a rickshaw – Alexander Kristoff gets a guard of honour with a twist on stage 8 of Le Tour de LangkawiCrash takes the retiring rider out of the race but the farewell tour continues