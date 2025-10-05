CRO Race: Brandon McNulty secures overall victory in rainy finale

Oded Kogut (Israel-Premier Tech) sprinted to the win on a rainy final stage of the CRO Race, finally breaking Paul Magnier's (Soudal-QuickStep) stranglehold on the flat finishes at the six-day race.

The Israeli scored his second win of the season in Zagreb, beating Magnier to the line as Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) rounded out the podium in third place. Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took fourth place ahead of Radoslaw Fratczak (Voster ATS).

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) avoided trouble in the tricky finale to convert his overall lead into the race victory following his dominant stage 4 solo victory.

The day's breakaway fought valiantly on the 156.5km stage from Samobor to Zagreb, with Hugo Adnar (Equipo Kern Pharma), Mark Stewart (Solution Tech-Vini Fantini), Martin Voltr (ATT Investments), Roan Konings (Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel) all battling to stay away to the finish.

However, the breakaway men wouldn't steal glory from the sprinters at the conclusion of the race. Stewart, Voltr, and Konings managed to go almost all the way to the line, but they were forced to give up the fight at 1.1km to go.

At that point, the sprint teams fully took over after Soudal-QuickStep and Jayco-AlUla had done much of the work in the chase. It wasn't to be for the previously dominant Magnier at the line, however, with Kogut instead prevailing in the messy dash for the finish.

