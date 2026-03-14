Paris-Nice stage 7 LIVE - Bad weather forces route revision as Jonas Vingegaard defends overall lead

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Here was what Jonas Vingegaard had to say yesterday in regards to the threat of bad weather affecting today’s stage. 'I have my winter pants' - Paris-Nice leader Jonas Vingegaard ready for poor weather on Saturday but emphasises safety priorities

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An update on the new route. Paris-Nice queen stage 7 shortened again to just 47km of racing after heavy snowfall and 'inconceivable' conditions already forced organisers to cut mountaintop finale in Auron

As things stand, the race will be a gradual uphill 47km from the start to the finish at Isola, from an elevation of about 200m above sea level to 800m.

Jensen Plowright could at least see the funny side of things. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The situation remains in flux. It’s unclear what the appetite will be for any kind of racing in the peloton in such miserable conditions.

The new start will be 73km into what was the originally planned route, at Louis Nucéra bridge in Le Broc, and finish at Isola village, with the original summit finish at Auron scapped.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the weather that has caused the additional revisions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That means that both of the other climbs that had been on the agenda, the category three climbs, Côte de Carros and Côte de Bouyon, have been scrapped.

The new planned start time is 12:45 GMT (13:45 local time).

It’s been announced that the route has been shortened yet more. The stage will instead now only be 27km long, with a finish at Isola.

⚠️ IMPORTANT - ETAPE 7 ⚠️Départ en convoi à 12h pour aller à un nouveau lieu de départ à 47km de l'arrivée. Le nouveau départ sera donné à 13h45 à cet endroit pour les 47 derniers km de la course.⚠️ IMPORTANT - STAGE 7 ⚠️We will depart in a convoy at 12:00 PM to head to a…March 14, 2026

The weather out there is bad, with the rain falling. There could yet me more route revisions.

So this won't be the mountainous, queen stage that it was designed as, but, in March, such bad weather is always a possibility. Instead it looks set to be an intense stage, with enough climbs to still potentially prompt attacks, albeit not big GC gaps.

First things first, the new route. It was announced yesterday that, due to snow, the race will no longer be able to travel up to the planned summit finish at Auron, instead finishing earlier on at Isola. There has been talk all week that adverse weather might affect this stage, but the good news is that the stage is still going ahead. Paris-Nice queen stage 7 shortened – Heavy snowfall and 'inconceivable' conditions force organisers to cut decisive mountaintop finale in Auron

Bonjour and welcome to stage seven of Paris-Nice!