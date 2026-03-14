Paris-Nice stage 7 LIVE - Bad weather forces route revision as Jonas Vingegaard defends overall lead

Further changes made to the penultimate stage of the race amid heavy rainfall

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Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe&#039;s Colombian rider Daniel Felipe Martínez, holding an umbrella, cycles to the start area of the 7th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 120.4 km between Nice and Isola-Village, on March 14, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Race Situation

- The race will now begin at 12:45 GMT.

- The stage has been shortened to 47km.

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Here was what Jonas Vingegaard had to say yesterday in regards to the threat of bad weather affecting today’s stage.

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard.

NICE, FRANCE - MARCH 14: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Yellow Leader Jersey prior to the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 7 a 47km stage from Nice to Isola 855m / The finish was moved from Auron to Isola, due to adverse weather conditions / #UCIWT / on March 14, 2026 in Nice, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An update on the new route.

As things stand, the race will be a gradual uphill 47km from the start to the finish at Isola, from an elevation of about 200m above sea level to 800m.

Jensen Plowright could at least see the funny side of things.

NICE, FRANCE - MARCH 14: Jensen Plowright of Australia and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech wearing a snorkel mask prior to the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 7 a 120.4km stage from Nice to Isola 855m / The finish was moved from Auron to Isola, due to adverse weather conditions / #UCIWT / on March 14, 2026 in Nice, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The situation remains in flux. It’s unclear what the appetite will be for any kind of racing in the peloton in such miserable conditions.

The new start will be 73km into what was the originally planned route, at Louis Nucéra bridge in Le Broc, and finish at Isola village, with the original summit finish at Auron scapped.

NICE, FRANCE - MARCH 14: Paddock of Team TotalEnergies prior to the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 7 a 120.4km stage from Nice to Isola 855m / The finish was moved from Auron to Isola, due to adverse weather conditions / #UCIWT / on March 14, 2026 in Nice, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the weather that has caused the additional revisions.

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe&#039;s Colombian rider Daniel Felipe Mart&amp;iacute;nez, holding an umbrella, cycles to the start area of the 7th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 120.4 km between Nice and Isola-Village, on March 14, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That means that both of the other climbs that had been on the agenda, the category three climbs, Côte de Carros and Côte de Bouyon, have been scrapped.

The new planned start time is 12:45 GMT (13:45 local time).

It’s been announced that the route has been shortened yet more. The stage will instead now only be 27km long, with a finish at Isola.

The weather out there is bad, with the rain falling. There could yet me more route revisions.

So this won't be the mountainous, queen stage that it was designed as, but, in March, such bad weather is always a possibility. Instead it looks set to be an intense stage, with enough climbs to still potentially prompt attacks, albeit not big GC gaps.

First things first, the new route. It was announced yesterday that, due to snow, the race will no longer be able to travel up to the planned summit finish at Auron, instead finishing earlier on at Isola. There has been talk all week that adverse weather might affect this stage, but the good news is that the stage is still going ahead.

Paris-Nice queen stage 7 shortened – Heavy snowfall and 'inconceivable' conditions force organisers to cut decisive mountaintop finale in Auron

Bonjour and welcome to stage seven of Paris-Nice!

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