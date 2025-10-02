CRO Race: Paul Magnier makes it three for three on stage 3

Soudal-Quickstep rider pips Ben Turner to extend his race lead

FOURMIES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 14: Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 92nd GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord 2025 a 193km one day race from Fourmies to Fourmies on September 14, 2025 in Fourmies, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) completed his hat-trick with a third win in as many days at the CRO Race, narrowly pipping Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) to the line in Rijeka after a hard-fought sprint on stage 3.

Turner was guided well into the final kilometre and opened up his sprint first, launching out of his teammates' slipstreams, but Magnier still had enough in the tank to sprint alongside the Brit and beat him with a perfectly timed bike throw.

The early breakaway of five led for much of the day on stage 3 of the CRO Race, as action headed 150km northwest from Gospić back to Rijeka on the coast, and they did make it over the two categorised climbs of the day. But the undulating final 20km saw their lead decrease significantly.

An attack from an Arkéa-B&B Hotels rider forced Soudal-QuickStep to burn resources marking them, but as the race descended towards the Kvarner Bay, it became clear it was going to be another bunch sprint.

Results

