CRO Race: Paul Magnier takes fourth stage victory on stage 5

Frenchman speeds to reduced bunch sprint win ahead of Rui Oliveira and Pau Miquel

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) won stage 5 of the CRO Race, triumphing in a reduced sprint finish in Sveta Nedelja, scoring his fourth win in five days.

The Frenchman beat Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Pau Miquel (Equipo Kern Pharma) to the line at the end of the 150.5km stage, which ended with a select peloton all together after overcoming the tricky challenge of the second-category Plešivica climb 10km from the finish line.

