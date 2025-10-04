CRO Race: Paul Magnier takes fourth stage victory on stage 5
Frenchman speeds to reduced bunch sprint win ahead of Rui Oliveira and Pau Miquel
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) won stage 5 of the CRO Race, triumphing in a reduced sprint finish in Sveta Nedelja, scoring his fourth win in five days.
The Frenchman beat Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Pau Miquel (Equipo Kern Pharma) to the line at the end of the 150.5km stage, which ended with a select peloton all together after overcoming the tricky challenge of the second-category Plešivica climb 10km from the finish line.
Magnier launched the sprint with 150 metres to go and had no real rivals in the dash for the line. Fran Miholjevic (Bahrain Victorious) and UAE Team Emirates-XRG had led out the sprint, but it was the 21-year-old who came through to win yet again, scoring his 14th win of the season.
Behind him, Oliveira proved best of the rest, putting on a fast finish, though one which wasn't quick enough to get close to Magnier. Miquel beat out Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) to take third place.
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) remained in the race lead after finishing safely in the peloton a day on from his dominant solo stage 4 victory.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
CRO Race: Paul Magnier takes fourth stage victory on stage 5Frenchman speeds to reduced bunch sprint win ahead of Rui Oliveira and Pau Miquel
-
Kim Le Court-Pienaar triumphs atop San Luca to win Giro dell'Emilia DonneNiamh Fisher-Black and Yara Kastelijn round out podium in Bologna
-
Road European Championships: Jarno Widar wins under-23 men's road race titleBelgian takes solo victory ahead of Maxime Decomble and Héctor Alvarez
-
Zeb Kyffin wins Le Tour de Langkawi stage 7 from break as sprinters thwarted, Alexander Kristoff crashes out of farewell raceMalaysian champion Aiman Rosli came second in stage to Medini after being joined by Kyffin out the front of the race