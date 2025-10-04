CRO Race: Paul Magnier takes fourth stage victory on stage 5

Paul Magnier won once again at the CRO Race

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) won stage 5 of the CRO Race, triumphing in a reduced sprint finish in Sveta Nedelja, scoring his fourth win in five days.

The Frenchman beat Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Pau Miquel (Equipo Kern Pharma) to the line at the end of the 150.5km stage, which ended with a select peloton all together after overcoming the tricky challenge of the second-category Plešivica climb 10km from the finish line.

Magnier launched the sprint with 150 metres to go and had no real rivals in the dash for the line. Fran Miholjevic (Bahrain Victorious) and UAE Team Emirates-XRG had led out the sprint, but it was the 21-year-old who came through to win yet again, scoring his 14th win of the season.

Behind him, Oliveira proved best of the rest, putting on a fast finish, though one which wasn't quick enough to get close to Magnier. Miquel beat out Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) to take third place.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) remained in the race lead after finishing safely in the peloton a day on from his dominant solo stage 4 victory.

Results

