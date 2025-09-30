CRO Race: Paul Magnier continues winning streak with victory on stage 1

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) lived up to the billing and narrowly held off Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to take victory on stage 1 of the CRO Race, outsprinting the Dutchman and the bunch to the line in Sinj.

Polti VisitMalta led things round the final bend with 250 metres to go, with pre-stage favourites Magnier, Van Poppel and Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) all in contention and ready to strike, but once the Frenchman hit the front and opened up fully, no one could come around him.

Van Poppel was second by half a bike length, with Oded Kogut (Israel-Premier Tech) in third, Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta) fourth – having got detached from his lead-out –and Turner in fifth.

This is Magnier's sixth win from his past seven races, after a dominant week at the Tour of Slovakia, where he won four of the five stages, and, still only his second year racing at the WorldTour level, his 16th professional victory already.

