CRO Race: Paul Magnier continues winning streak with victory on stage 1

Soudal-Quickstep rider takes first race lead

FOURMIES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 14: Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 92nd GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord 2025 a 193km one day race from Fourmies to Fourmies on September 14, 2025 in Fourmies, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) lived up to the billing and narrowly held off Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to take victory on stage 1 of the CRO Race, outsprinting the Dutchman and the bunch to the line in Sinj.

Polti VisitMalta led things round the final bend with 250 metres to go, with pre-stage favourites Magnier, Van Poppel and Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) all in contention and ready to strike, but once the Frenchman hit the front and opened up fully, no one could come around him.

Van Poppel was second by half a bike length, with Oded Kogut (Israel-Premier Tech) in third, Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta) fourth – having got detached from his lead-out –and Turner in fifth.

