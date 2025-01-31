Critérium du Dauphiné past winners
Champions 1947-2024
|Year
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2024
|Primož Roglič (Slo) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2023
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|2022
|Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2021
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|2020
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|2019
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2018
|Gerraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2017
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2016
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2015
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2014
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin–Sharp
|2013
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2012
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2011
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2010
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2009
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|2006
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Gerolsteiner
|2005
|Iñigo Landaluze (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2004
|Iban Mayo (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2003
|Result Void
|2002
|Result Void
|2001
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Festina
|2000
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|1999
|Alexander Vinokourov (KAZ) Casino–Ag2r Prévoyance
|1998
|Armand De Las Cuevas (Fra) Banesto
|1997
|Udo Bölts (Ger) Team Telekom
|1996
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1995
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1994
|Laurent Dufaux (Sui) ONCE
|1993
|Laurent Dufaux (Sui) ONCE
|1992
|Charly Mottet (Fra) RMO
|1991
|Luis Herrera (Col) Postobon
|1990
|Robert Millar (GBr) Z
|1989
|Charly Mottet (Fra) RMO
|1988
|Luis Herrera (Col) Café de Colombia
|1987
|Charly Mottet (Fra) Systeme U-Gitane
|1986
|Urs Zimmermann (Sui) Carrera–Inoxpran
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic
|1984
|Martin Ramirez (Col) Systeme U
|1983
|Greg LeMond[Note 1] (USA) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1982
|Michel Laurent (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1981
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1980
|Johan van der Velde (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1979
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1978
|Michel Pollentier (Bel)
|1977
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
|1976
|Bernard Thévenet (Fra) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
|1975
|Bernard Thévenet (Fra) Peugeot BP Michelin
|1974
|Alain Santy (Fra)
|1973
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1972
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1970
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1969
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1966
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1965
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1964
|Valentin Uriona (Esp)
|1963
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1962
|Raymond Mastrotto (Fra)
|1961
|Brian Robinson (GBr)
|1960
|Jean Dotto (Fra)
|1959
|Henry Anglade (Fra)
|1958
|Louis Rostollan (Fra)
|1957
|Marcel Rohrbach (Fra)
|1956
|Alex Close (Bel)
|1955
|Louison Bobet (Fra)
|1954
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1953
|Lucien Teisseire (Fra)
|1952
|Jean Dotto (Fra)
|1951
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1950
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1949
|Lucien Lazarides (Fra)
|1948
|Édouard Fachleitner (Fra)
|1947
|Edouard Klabinski (Pol)
