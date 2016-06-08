Image 1 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the green jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 47 Chris Froome and Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 47 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 47 Diego Rosa (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 47 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the sprint for second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 47 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the sprint for second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) spoils the sprinters' day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) wins stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) outfoxed the charging peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 47 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 47 Chris Froome's shoes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 47 Wout Poels (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 47 Katusha chases for a sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 Tinkoff controls the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) in the move (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 47 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 47 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 47 Fabio Aru in the press conference (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 47 Points leader Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 47 Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 47 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the green jersey of points classification leader. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 47 The Criterium du Dauphine peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 47 The peloton in action on stage 3 of Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 47 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) leads Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the early break. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 47 Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) on the attack at the Dauphine. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 47 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the early break on stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 47 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) followed by Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 47 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) swaps turns with Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 47 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) on the offensive at Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 47 Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) leads Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 47 Alexander Kristoff's Katusha guard in action at the Dauphine. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 47 Katusha work on the front for Alexander Kristoff. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 47 Jacopo Guarnieri is a key lieutenant for Alexander Kristoff at Katusha. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 47 The Dauphine is a key preparation race for the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Aru (Astana) swooped to victory on stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Tournon-sur-Rhône thanks to a daring attack on the descent of the day's final climb, the Côte de Sécheras.

After conceding ground in both Sunday's stiff opening time trial and the uphill finish at Chalmazel-Jeansagnière, Aru suggested that his ambitions for the race would be limited to chasing stage wins, though not even he could have expected that victory would arrive on a day seemingly earmarked for the sprinters.

"I tried my luck on the climb, and then I decided to push on as hard as I could on the descent but I never imagined it would end up like this," Aru said after finishing two seconds clear of a peloton that was led home in a sprint by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

The category 2 Côte de Sécheras – not to mention the sinuous descent that followed – would complicate matters for the fast men, however, and Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) ignited the finale by powering clear alone on the climb. Aru quickly formed a determined chasing group with Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida), and they were just 10 seconds behind Martin as they crested the summit with 20 kilometres remaining.

Aru's group swelled to eight riders when his teammate Luis Leon Sanchez led a delegation that included Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Mikel Landa (Sky) across on the plateau that followed, and they soon pegged back Martin.

By that point, the peloton was almost within touching distance of the leaders and when Aru began forcing on the front at the beginning of the descent proper, it seemed as though his effort was more in hope than expectation. With 11 kilometres remaining, his lead was just five seconds over a peloton that was being led by Katusha and Bora-Argon 18, but as the road became more tortuous, he slowly began to add to his buffer.

Seven kilometres from home, Aru's advantage stood at seven seconds, but the peloton's progress began to stall as the corners came thick and fast on the drop to the finish. A number of riders were brought to a halt amid the tumult, with race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) among them. The Spaniard required a bike change before latching back on to finish safely in the main peloton.

Aru's daring on the descent, combined with the general confusion in the peloton on the same terrain meant that he had a gap of 15 seconds as he entered the final two kilometres, and he still held the bulk of that advantage as he passed under the flamme rouge.

As the road flattened out in the final thousand metres and Aru repeatedly looked over his shoulder, it appeared as though he would be denied at the death, but after lifting himself out of the saddle one last time in the finishing straight, the Sardinian held on to claim stage honours.

A frustrated Kristoff took the sprint for second place ahead of Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo), while Contador rolled home in the body of the peloton to retain the yellow and blue jersey, six seconds clear of Richie Porte (BMC), 13 ahead of Chris Froome (Sky) and 21 up on Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep).

Tour de France

The early part of the stage was animated by a three-man move comprising Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep), Thomas De Gent (Lotto Soudal) and Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), though their lead was never allowed to edge north of six minutes.

The later arrival of Cyril Gautier (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Perrig Quémeneur (Direct Energie) did little to help their cause as Katusha and Cofids made light of the heavy roads to peg back their lead ahead of the Côte de Sécheras with 26 kilometres remaining.

Bora-Argon 18 set a steady tempo on the climb in a bid to help Sam Bennett's cause but Tony Martin's acceleration would ultimately change the complexion of the stage, and indirectly lead to Aru's surprising cameo.

The win was Aru's seventh as a professional and his first-ever to come outside of the Grand Tours, with his previous victories coming at the Giro d'Italia (one stage win in 2014 and two in 2015) and the Vuelta a España, where he secured two stage wins in 2014 and took overall victory last year. His 2016 campaign, of course, is built around his Tour de France debut.

"The Tour is the main objective of this year and I'm looking to prepare for it as best I can. The Dauphiné is a very important part of that, and then afterwards I'll be in the mountains again in Sestriere," said Aru, who, as is his wont, had a low-key spring where a second-place finish on the mountain stage of the Volta ao Algarve was the stand-out result.

"It will be my first Tour so I'd prefer to keep my feet on the ground. Obviously it's a race that fascinates me a lot. I'm very curious to see what it will be like."

The 26-year-old Aru has been designated as Astana's leader for the Tour from the very outset of the season, but he will share top billing – if not necessarily the captaincy – with Vincenzo Nibali, who underlined his status by winning the Giro d'Italia last month.

Astana have essentially built two distinct teams around their two leaders, to the extent that last year's Vuelta is the only time the Italian pair have lined up together since the 2013 Giro d'Italia – and Nibali, of course, was expelled from that race after just two days. Aru struck a diplomatic note on Wednesday afternoon when asked about cohabiting with Nibali in July.

"There'll be two of us, Vincenzo and me. We'll be looking to do really well, we've got a very strong team," Aru said. "It's better to have a rider like that on your team than in another."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:19:54 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:02 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 20 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 26 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 27 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 33 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 35 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 37 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 38 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 40 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 43 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 44 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 45 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 48 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 49 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 52 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 56 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 57 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 61 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 62 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 63 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 64 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 65 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 70 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 71 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 73 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 76 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 77 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 78 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 79 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 80 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 81 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 82 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 83 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 84 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 85 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 86 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 88 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 89 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:31 90 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:44 91 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:49 92 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:53 93 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 94 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:01:24 95 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:27 96 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:28 97 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:04 98 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:06 99 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:34 100 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 105 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:43 106 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 107 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:07:00 108 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 109 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 110 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 111 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 112 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 113 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 114 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 115 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 117 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 119 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 121 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 123 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:28 124 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:37 125 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 126 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 127 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 128 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 130 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 131 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 132 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 133 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 134 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 135 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 136 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 137 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 138 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 139 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 143 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:32 145 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 146 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 147 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 148 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 149 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 150 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 153 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 154 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 155 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 156 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 157 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 158 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:01 159 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 160 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 161 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 162 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 163 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 164 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 165 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 166 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 167 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 168 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNS Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 22 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 16 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 14 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 12 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Montfaucon-en-Velay, km.100.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Col du Rouvey, km.120.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte de Sécheras, km. 166.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 4 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:19:56 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 9 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:32 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:41 20 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:06:58 21 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 23 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 24 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:26 25 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:08:35 26 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:30 31 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 33 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 34 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:59 36 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 37 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:59:46 2 Lampre - Merida 0:00:02 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Bora-Argon 18 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Dimension Data 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Team Sky 9 FDJ 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Team Katusha 13 Orica-GreenEdge 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Lotto Soudal 16 Trek-Segafredo 17 IAM Cycling 18 Movistar Team 19 Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Direct Energie 0:00:53 21 Tinkoff Team 0:01:24 22 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:18

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 13:13:10 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:21 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:31 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 9 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:52 13 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:54 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:02 16 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:03 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:06 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08 21 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:12 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 24 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:14 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:18 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:20 30 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 31 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:35 34 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:36 35 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:38 36 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:39 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:41 38 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:42 39 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:54 40 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:55 41 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:02 42 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:03 43 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:07 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 45 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 46 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:14 47 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:22 50 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 51 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:36 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:38 54 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:41 55 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:02:43 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:03:21 57 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:30 58 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:47 59 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:03:53 60 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:36 61 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:54 62 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:04:58 63 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:05:17 64 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:25 65 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:39 66 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:54 67 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:05 68 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:26 69 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:06:28 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:26 71 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:07:39 72 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:24 73 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:40 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:26 75 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:44 76 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:10:01 77 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:16 78 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:10:40 79 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:42 80 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:50 81 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:04 82 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:09 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:11:10 84 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:11:13 85 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:19 86 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:11:27 87 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:11:53 88 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:03 89 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:24 90 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:25 91 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:13:27 92 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:29 93 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:45 94 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:56 95 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:08 96 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:22 97 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:15:34 98 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:17:06 99 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:24 100 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:25 101 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:33 102 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:01 103 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:14 104 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:20 105 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:14 106 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:19:26 107 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:27 108 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:19:44 109 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:20:11 110 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:20:23 111 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:45 112 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:13 113 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:23 114 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:29 115 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:21:42 116 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:45 117 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:00 118 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:35 119 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:22:39 120 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:55 121 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:22:56 122 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:01 123 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:28 124 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 125 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:23:48 126 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:51 128 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:56 129 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:16 130 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:18 131 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:24:30 132 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:24:33 133 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:34 134 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:24:54 135 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:25:01 136 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:08 137 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:41 138 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:52 139 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:16 140 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:30 141 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:33 142 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:34 143 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:54 144 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:01 145 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:03 146 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:08 147 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:25 148 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:29:45 149 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:51 150 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:30:02 151 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:23 152 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:36 153 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:31:31 154 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:33:00 155 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:19 156 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:23 157 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:33:26 158 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:44 159 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:47 160 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:48 161 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:03 162 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 163 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:34:22 164 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:34:24 165 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:34:27 166 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:31 167 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:19 168 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:44 169 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:49:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 34 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 34 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 22 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 20 9 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 16 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 15 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 14 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 16 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 12 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 10 18 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 10 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 20 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 8 21 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 22 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 23 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 6 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 26 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 30 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 31 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 32 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 10 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 7 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 5 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 10 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 12 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 19 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1 20 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1 21 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 13:13:34 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:28 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:30 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:54 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:12 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:14 8 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:15 9 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:17 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:06 11 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:12 12 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:06:04 13 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:20 14 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:09:37 15 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:00 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:05 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:21 18 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:44 19 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:58 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:00 21 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:01 22 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:50 23 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:03 24 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:19:59 25 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:05 26 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:24 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:24:09 28 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:24:37 29 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:28 30 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:37 31 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:29:38 32 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:32:36 33 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:55 34 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:33:02 35 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:23 36 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:24 37 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:39 38 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:33:58