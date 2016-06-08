Criterium du Dauphine: Aru wins stage 3 in Tournon-sur-Rhone
Italian foils the sprinters
Stage 3: Boën-sur-Lignon - Tournon-sur-Rhône
Fabio Aru (Astana) swooped to victory on stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Tournon-sur-Rhône thanks to a daring attack on the descent of the day's final climb, the Côte de Sécheras.
After conceding ground in both Sunday's stiff opening time trial and the uphill finish at Chalmazel-Jeansagnière, Aru suggested that his ambitions for the race would be limited to chasing stage wins, though not even he could have expected that victory would arrive on a day seemingly earmarked for the sprinters.
"I tried my luck on the climb, and then I decided to push on as hard as I could on the descent but I never imagined it would end up like this," Aru said after finishing two seconds clear of a peloton that was led home in a sprint by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).
The category 2 Côte de Sécheras – not to mention the sinuous descent that followed – would complicate matters for the fast men, however, and Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) ignited the finale by powering clear alone on the climb. Aru quickly formed a determined chasing group with Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida), and they were just 10 seconds behind Martin as they crested the summit with 20 kilometres remaining.
Aru's group swelled to eight riders when his teammate Luis Leon Sanchez led a delegation that included Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Mikel Landa (Sky) across on the plateau that followed, and they soon pegged back Martin.
By that point, the peloton was almost within touching distance of the leaders and when Aru began forcing on the front at the beginning of the descent proper, it seemed as though his effort was more in hope than expectation. With 11 kilometres remaining, his lead was just five seconds over a peloton that was being led by Katusha and Bora-Argon 18, but as the road became more tortuous, he slowly began to add to his buffer.
Seven kilometres from home, Aru's advantage stood at seven seconds, but the peloton's progress began to stall as the corners came thick and fast on the drop to the finish. A number of riders were brought to a halt amid the tumult, with race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) among them. The Spaniard required a bike change before latching back on to finish safely in the main peloton.
Aru's daring on the descent, combined with the general confusion in the peloton on the same terrain meant that he had a gap of 15 seconds as he entered the final two kilometres, and he still held the bulk of that advantage as he passed under the flamme rouge.
As the road flattened out in the final thousand metres and Aru repeatedly looked over his shoulder, it appeared as though he would be denied at the death, but after lifting himself out of the saddle one last time in the finishing straight, the Sardinian held on to claim stage honours.
A frustrated Kristoff took the sprint for second place ahead of Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo), while Contador rolled home in the body of the peloton to retain the yellow and blue jersey, six seconds clear of Richie Porte (BMC), 13 ahead of Chris Froome (Sky) and 21 up on Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep).
Tour de France
The early part of the stage was animated by a three-man move comprising Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep), Thomas De Gent (Lotto Soudal) and Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), though their lead was never allowed to edge north of six minutes.
The later arrival of Cyril Gautier (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Perrig Quémeneur (Direct Energie) did little to help their cause as Katusha and Cofids made light of the heavy roads to peg back their lead ahead of the Côte de Sécheras with 26 kilometres remaining.
Bora-Argon 18 set a steady tempo on the climb in a bid to help Sam Bennett's cause but Tony Martin's acceleration would ultimately change the complexion of the stage, and indirectly lead to Aru's surprising cameo.
The win was Aru's seventh as a professional and his first-ever to come outside of the Grand Tours, with his previous victories coming at the Giro d'Italia (one stage win in 2014 and two in 2015) and the Vuelta a España, where he secured two stage wins in 2014 and took overall victory last year. His 2016 campaign, of course, is built around his Tour de France debut.
"The Tour is the main objective of this year and I'm looking to prepare for it as best I can. The Dauphiné is a very important part of that, and then afterwards I'll be in the mountains again in Sestriere," said Aru, who, as is his wont, had a low-key spring where a second-place finish on the mountain stage of the Volta ao Algarve was the stand-out result.
"It will be my first Tour so I'd prefer to keep my feet on the ground. Obviously it's a race that fascinates me a lot. I'm very curious to see what it will be like."
The 26-year-old Aru has been designated as Astana's leader for the Tour from the very outset of the season, but he will share top billing – if not necessarily the captaincy – with Vincenzo Nibali, who underlined his status by winning the Giro d'Italia last month.
Astana have essentially built two distinct teams around their two leaders, to the extent that last year's Vuelta is the only time the Italian pair have lined up together since the 2013 Giro d'Italia – and Nibali, of course, was expelled from that race after just two days. Aru struck a diplomatic note on Wednesday afternoon when asked about cohabiting with Nibali in July.
"There'll be two of us, Vincenzo and me. We'll be looking to do really well, we've got a very strong team," Aru said. "It's better to have a rider like that on your team than in another."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:19:54
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|26
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|27
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|33
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|38
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|40
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|44
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|45
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|48
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|52
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|56
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|57
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|62
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|63
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|64
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|65
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|70
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|76
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|78
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|80
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|82
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|83
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|84
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|85
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|88
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:31
|90
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:44
|91
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:49
|92
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:53
|93
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|94
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:24
|95
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:27
|96
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:28
|97
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:04
|98
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:06
|99
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:34
|100
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|101
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|105
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:43
|106
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|107
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:07:00
|108
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|110
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|112
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|113
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|114
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|115
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|121
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|123
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:28
|124
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:37
|125
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|126
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|127
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|128
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|130
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|131
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|132
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|134
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|135
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|136
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|138
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|139
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|143
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:32
|145
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|146
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|147
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|148
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|149
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|150
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|153
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|154
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|155
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|156
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|157
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|158
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:01
|159
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|160
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|161
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|162
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|163
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|164
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|165
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|166
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|167
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|168
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNS
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|22
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|16
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|10
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:19:56
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:32
|18
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|19
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:41
|20
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:06:58
|21
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|24
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:26
|25
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:35
|26
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:30
|31
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|33
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|34
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:59
|36
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|37
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:59:46
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:02
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Dimension Data
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|FDJ
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Team Katusha
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|17
|IAM Cycling
|18
|Movistar Team
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Direct Energie
|0:00:53
|21
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:24
|22
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|13:13:10
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|9
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:52
|13
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:54
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|16
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|21
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|24
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:14
|27
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:18
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:20
|30
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|34
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:36
|35
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:38
|36
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:41
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:42
|39
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:54
|40
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|41
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|42
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|43
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|45
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|46
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:14
|47
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|49
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:22
|50
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|51
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:36
|52
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:38
|54
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:41
|55
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:02:43
|56
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:21
|57
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:30
|58
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:47
|59
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:53
|60
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:36
|61
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:54
|62
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:58
|63
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:05:17
|64
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:25
|65
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:39
|66
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:54
|67
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:05
|68
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:26
|69
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:28
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:26
|71
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:39
|72
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:24
|73
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:40
|74
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:26
|75
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:44
|76
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:01
|77
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:16
|78
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:10:40
|79
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:42
|80
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:50
|81
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:04
|82
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:09
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:11:10
|84
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:13
|85
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:19
|86
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:27
|87
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:53
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:03
|89
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:24
|90
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:25
|91
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:13:27
|92
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:29
|93
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:45
|94
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:56
|95
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:08
|96
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:22
|97
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:34
|98
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:06
|99
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:24
|100
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:25
|101
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:33
|102
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:01
|103
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:14
|104
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:20
|105
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:14
|106
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:26
|107
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:27
|108
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:44
|109
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:20:11
|110
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:20:23
|111
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:45
|112
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:13
|113
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:23
|114
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:29
|115
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:21:42
|116
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:45
|117
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:00
|118
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:35
|119
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:22:39
|120
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:55
|121
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:22:56
|122
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:01
|123
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:28
|124
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:48
|126
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:51
|128
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:56
|129
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:16
|130
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:18
|131
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:24:30
|132
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:24:33
|133
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:34
|134
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:24:54
|135
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:25:01
|136
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:08
|137
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:41
|138
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:52
|139
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:16
|140
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:30
|141
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:33
|142
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:34
|143
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:54
|144
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:01
|145
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:03
|146
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:08
|147
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:25
|148
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:29:45
|149
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:51
|150
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:30:02
|151
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:30:23
|152
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:36
|153
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:31:31
|154
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:33:00
|155
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:19
|156
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:23
|157
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:33:26
|158
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:44
|159
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:47
|160
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:48
|161
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:03
|162
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|163
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:34:22
|164
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:34:24
|165
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:34:27
|166
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:31
|167
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:19
|168
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:44
|169
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:49:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|34
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|34
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|22
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|9
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|15
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|16
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|18
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|10
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|20
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|21
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|22
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|23
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|24
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|26
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|30
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|31
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|32
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|7
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|10
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|12
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|19
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|20
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|21
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:13:34
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:28
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:30
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:54
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:12
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:14
|8
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|9
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:17
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|11
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:12
|12
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:04
|13
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:20
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:37
|15
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:00
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:05
|17
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:21
|18
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:44
|19
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:58
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:00
|21
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:01
|22
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:50
|23
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:03
|24
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:19:59
|25
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:05
|26
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:24
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:24:09
|28
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:24:37
|29
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:28
|30
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:37
|31
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:29:38
|32
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:32:36
|33
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:55
|34
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:33:02
|35
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:23
|36
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:24
|37
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:39
|38
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:33:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|39:41:11
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:45
|6
|FDJ
|0:01:47
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:01:50
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:14
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:38
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:03
|12
|Tinkoff Team
|0:04:01
|13
|Direct Energie
|0:04:18
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:04:55
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:32
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:47
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:28
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:28
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:08
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:52
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:42:51
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:16
