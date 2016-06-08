Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Aru wins stage 3 in Tournon-sur-Rhone

Italian foils the sprinters

Image 1 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 47

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the green jersey

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 47

Chris Froome and Team Sky

Chris Froome and Team Sky
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 47

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 47

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 47

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the sprint for second

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the sprint for second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 47

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the sprint for second

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the sprint for second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana) spoils the sprinters' day

Fabio Aru (Astana) spoils the sprinters' day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana) outfoxed the charging peloton

Fabio Aru (Astana) outfoxed the charging peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 47

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 47

Chris Froome's shoes

Chris Froome's shoes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 47

Wout Poels (Sky)

Wout Poels (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 47

Katusha chases for a sprint

Katusha chases for a sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 47

Tinkoff controls the pace

Tinkoff controls the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana) in the move

Fabio Aru (Astana) in the move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 47

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 47

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 47

Fabio Aru in the press conference

Fabio Aru in the press conference
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 47

Points leader Nacer Bouhanni

Points leader Nacer Bouhanni
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins stage 3

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the attack

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana) attacks

Fabio Aru (Astana) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 47

Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 47

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) leads the breakaway

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 47

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the green jersey of points classification leader.

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the green jersey of points classification leader.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 47

The Criterium du Dauphine peloton.

The Criterium du Dauphine peloton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 47

The peloton in action on stage 3 of Criterium du Dauphine.

The peloton in action on stage 3 of Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 47

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) leads Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the early break.

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) leads Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the early break.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 47

Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) on the attack at the Dauphine.

Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) on the attack at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 47

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the early break on stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the early break on stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 47

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) followed by Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep).

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) followed by Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 47

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) swaps turns with Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep).

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) swaps turns with Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 47

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) on the offensive at Criterium du Dauphine.

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) on the offensive at Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 47

Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) leads Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep).

Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) leads Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 47

Alexander Kristoff's Katusha guard in action at the Dauphine.

Alexander Kristoff's Katusha guard in action at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 47

Katusha work on the front for Alexander Kristoff.

Katusha work on the front for Alexander Kristoff.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 47

Jacopo Guarnieri is a key lieutenant for Alexander Kristoff at Katusha.

Jacopo Guarnieri is a key lieutenant for Alexander Kristoff at Katusha.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 47

The Dauphine is a key preparation race for the Tour de France.

The Dauphine is a key preparation race for the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Aru (Astana) swooped to victory on stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Tournon-sur-Rhône thanks to a daring attack on the descent of the day's final climb, the Côte de Sécheras.

After conceding ground in both Sunday's stiff opening time trial and the uphill finish at Chalmazel-Jeansagnière, Aru suggested that his ambitions for the race would be limited to chasing stage wins, though not even he could have expected that victory would arrive on a day seemingly earmarked for the sprinters.

"I tried my luck on the climb, and then I decided to push on as hard as I could on the descent but I never imagined it would end up like this," Aru said after finishing two seconds clear of a peloton that was led home in a sprint by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

The category 2 Côte de Sécheras – not to mention the sinuous descent that followed – would complicate matters for the fast men, however, and Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) ignited the finale by powering clear alone on the climb. Aru quickly formed a determined chasing group with Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida), and they were just 10 seconds behind Martin as they crested the summit with 20 kilometres remaining.

Aru's group swelled to eight riders when his teammate Luis Leon Sanchez led a delegation that included Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Mikel Landa (Sky) across on the plateau that followed, and they soon pegged back Martin.

By that point, the peloton was almost within touching distance of the leaders and when Aru began forcing on the front at the beginning of the descent proper, it seemed as though his effort was more in hope than expectation. With 11 kilometres remaining, his lead was just five seconds over a peloton that was being led by Katusha and Bora-Argon 18, but as the road became more tortuous, he slowly began to add to his buffer.

Seven kilometres from home, Aru's advantage stood at seven seconds, but the peloton's progress began to stall as the corners came thick and fast on the drop to the finish. A number of riders were brought to a halt amid the tumult, with race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) among them. The Spaniard required a bike change before latching back on to finish safely in the main peloton.

Aru's daring on the descent, combined with the general confusion in the peloton on the same terrain meant that he had a gap of 15 seconds as he entered the final two kilometres, and he still held the bulk of that advantage as he passed under the flamme rouge.

As the road flattened out in the final thousand metres and Aru repeatedly looked over his shoulder, it appeared as though he would be denied at the death, but after lifting himself out of the saddle one last time in the finishing straight, the Sardinian held on to claim stage honours.

A frustrated Kristoff took the sprint for second place ahead of Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo), while Contador rolled home in the body of the peloton to retain the yellow and blue jersey, six seconds clear of Richie Porte (BMC), 13 ahead of Chris Froome (Sky) and 21 up on Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep).

Tour de France

The early part of the stage was animated by a three-man move comprising Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep), Thomas De Gent (Lotto Soudal) and Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), though their lead was never allowed to edge north of six minutes.

The later arrival of Cyril Gautier (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Perrig Quémeneur (Direct Energie) did little to help their cause as Katusha and Cofids made light of the heavy roads to peg back their lead ahead of the Côte de Sécheras with 26 kilometres remaining.

Bora-Argon 18 set a steady tempo on the climb in a bid to help Sam Bennett's cause but Tony Martin's acceleration would ultimately change the complexion of the stage, and indirectly lead to Aru's surprising cameo.

The win was Aru's seventh as a professional and his first-ever to come outside of the Grand Tours, with his previous victories coming at the Giro d'Italia (one stage win in 2014 and two in 2015) and the Vuelta a España, where he secured two stage wins in 2014 and took overall victory last year. His 2016 campaign, of course, is built around his Tour de France debut.

"The Tour is the main objective of this year and I'm looking to prepare for it as best I can. The Dauphiné is a very important part of that, and then afterwards I'll be in the mountains again in Sestriere," said Aru, who, as is his wont, had a low-key spring where a second-place finish on the mountain stage of the Volta ao Algarve was the stand-out result.

"It will be my first Tour so I'd prefer to keep my feet on the ground. Obviously it's a race that fascinates me a lot. I'm very curious to see what it will be like."

The 26-year-old Aru has been designated as Astana's leader for the Tour from the very outset of the season, but he will share top billing – if not necessarily the captaincy – with Vincenzo Nibali, who underlined his status by winning the Giro d'Italia last month.

Astana have essentially built two distinct teams around their two leaders, to the extent that last year's Vuelta is the only time the Italian pair have lined up together since the 2013 Giro d'Italia – and Nibali, of course, was expelled from that race after just two days. Aru struck a diplomatic note on Wednesday afternoon when asked about cohabiting with Nibali in July.

"There'll be two of us, Vincenzo and me. We'll be looking to do really well, we've got a very strong team," Aru said. "It's better to have a rider like that on your team than in another."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:19:54
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:02
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
18Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
20Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
26Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
32Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
33Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
35George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
36Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
37Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
38Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
40Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
43Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
44Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
45Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
48Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
49Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
52Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
53Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
54Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
56Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
57Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
61Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
62Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
63Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
64Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
65Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
66Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
70Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
71Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
73Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
76Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
77Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
78Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
79Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
80Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
81Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
82Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
83Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
84Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
85Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
86Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
88Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
89Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:00:31
90Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:44
91Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:49
92Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:53
93Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
94Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:01:24
95Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:01:27
96Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:28
97Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:04
98Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:06
99Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:34
100Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
102Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
105Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:43
106Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:07:00
108Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
110William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
111Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
112Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
113Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
114Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
115Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
117Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
119Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
120Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
121Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
122Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
123Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:28
124Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:37
125Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
126Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
127Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
128Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
129Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
130Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
131Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
132Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
133Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
134Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
135Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
136Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
137Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
138Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
139Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
141Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
143Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
144Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:32
145Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
146Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
147Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
148Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
149Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
150Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
153Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
154Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
155Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
156Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
157Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
158Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:01
159Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
160Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
161Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
162Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
163Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
164Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
165Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
166Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
167Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
168Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNSMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSYury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha22
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step18
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data16
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1814
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge12
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Montfaucon-en-Velay, km.100.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Col du Rouvey, km.120.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte de Sécheras, km. 166.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
4Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:19:56
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
4Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
9Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
11Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
15Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:32
18Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:41
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:06:58
21Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
23Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
24Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:26
25Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:08:35
26Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
30Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:30
31Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
32Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
33Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
34Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
35Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:59
36Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
37Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
38Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:59:46
2Lampre - Merida0:00:02
3Etixx - Quick-Step
4Bora-Argon 18
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Dimension Data
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Team Sky
9FDJ
10BMC Racing Team
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Team Katusha
13Orica-GreenEdge
14Team Giant-Alpecin
15Lotto Soudal
16Trek-Segafredo
17IAM Cycling
18Movistar Team
19Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Direct Energie0:00:53
21Tinkoff Team0:01:24
22Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:18

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team13:13:10
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:13
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:31
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
9Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:52
13Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:54
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:02
16Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:01:03
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:06
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
21Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:12
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
24Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
26Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:14
27Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:18
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:20
30Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
31Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
32Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
33Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:35
34Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:36
35Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:38
36Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:39
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:41
38George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:42
39Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:54
40Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:55
41Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:02
42Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:03
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:02:07
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
45Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
46Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:14
47Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:22
50Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
51Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:02:36
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:38
54Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:41
55Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:02:43
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:03:21
57Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:30
58Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:47
59Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:03:53
60Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:36
61Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:54
62Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:04:58
63Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:05:17
64Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:25
65Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:39
66Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:54
67Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:05
68Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:26
69Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:06:28
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:26
71Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:07:39
72Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:08:24
73Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:08:40
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:26
75Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:44
76Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:10:01
77Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:16
78Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:10:40
79Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:42
80Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:10:50
81Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:04
82Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:09
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:11:10
84Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:11:13
85Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:19
86Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:11:27
87Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:11:53
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:03
89Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:24
90Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:25
91Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:13:27
92Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:29
93Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:45
94Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:14:56
95Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:08
96Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:22
97Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:15:34
98Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:17:06
99Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:24
100Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:17:25
101Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:33
102Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:01
103John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:14
104Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:18:20
105Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:14
106William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:19:26
107Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:27
108Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:19:44
109Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:20:11
110Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:20:23
111Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:45
112Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:13
113Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:23
114Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:29
115Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:21:42
116Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:45
117Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:00
118Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:35
119Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:22:39
120Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:55
121Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:22:56
122Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:01
123Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:23:28
124Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:23:48
126Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:51
128Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:56
129Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:16
130Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:18
131Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:24:30
132Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:24:33
133Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:34
134Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:24:54
135Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:25:01
136Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:08
137Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:41
138Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:52
139Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:16
140Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:30
141Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:33
142Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:34
143Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:54
144Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:01
145Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:03
146Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:28:08
147Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:28:25
148Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:29:45
149Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:51
150Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:30:02
151Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:23
152Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:36
153Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:31:31
154Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:33:00
155Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:19
156Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:23
157Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:33:26
158Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:44
159Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:47
160Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:48
161Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:03
162Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
163Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:34:22
164Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:34:24
165Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:34:27
166Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:31
167Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:19
168Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:44
169Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:49:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits35pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data34
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1834
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step24
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha22
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge20
9Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team16
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team15
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky13
14Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
16Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie12
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data10
18Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling10
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step8
20Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie8
21Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
22Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
23Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team6
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
26Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
29Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
30Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
31Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
32Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team10pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data7
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
6Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 185
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step4
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4
10Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
12Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
19Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1
20Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
21Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step13:13:34
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:28
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:30
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:54
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:12
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:14
8Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:15
9Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:17
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:06
11Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:12
12Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:06:04
13Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:20
14Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:09:37
15Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:00
16Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:05
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:21
18Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:44
19Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:58
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:00
21Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:17:01
22Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:18:50
23Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:03
24Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:19:59
25Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:05
26Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:24
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:24:09
28Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:24:37
29Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:28
30Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:37
31Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:29:38
32Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:32:36
33Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:55
34Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:33:02
35Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:23
36Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:24
37Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:39
38Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:33:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky39:41:11
2BMC Racing Team0:00:32
3Astana Pro Team0:01:15
4Movistar Team0:01:36
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:45
6FDJ0:01:47
7Dimension Data0:01:50
8Lotto Soudal0:02:14
9AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
10Bora-Argon 180:02:38
11Lampre - Merida0:03:03
12Tinkoff Team0:04:01
13Direct Energie0:04:18
14Team Katusha0:04:55
15IAM Cycling0:05:32
16Orica-GreenEdge0:06:47
17Trek-Segafredo0:08:28
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:28
19Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:08
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:52
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:42:51
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:16

