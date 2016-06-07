Image 1 of 51 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 2 of 51 Tinkoff drive the pace during stage 2 at Criterium du Dauphine Image 3 of 51 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine Image 4 of 51 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) crosses the line to win stage 2 at criterium du Dauphine Image 5 of 51 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) on the podium after winning stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine Image 6 of 51 Sergio Henao rides in the bunch with Team Sky during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 51 Michal Kwiatkowski attacks during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 51 Bartosz Huzarski (Bora - Argon 18) in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image Jesus Herrada (Movistar) surprised the overall contenders and some late attackers to win the uphill sprint at the end of stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine in Chalmazel – Jeansagnière, after the gradual 6.8km climb to the finish tested the form and lined out the riders.

Herrada timed his final surge perfectly. He opened a gap on the peloton pushing a big gear and then passed the late attackers on the outside of the final curve, just in time to hit the front and celebrate his victory.

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) hung on to finish a disappointed second place, with Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) taking third place after both were in the late attack that went clear with 15km to go. They seemed set to fight for victory but Herrada passed them in sight of the finish line.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) made sure he was at the head of the group of overall contenders, finishing eighth. Provisional results showed that Froome gained four seconds on race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) due to a gap in the line of riders at the finish but the final results cancelled any gain, leaving Froome third overall at 13 seconds, with Richie Porte (BMC) second at six seconds.

The big losers of the day were Frenchmen Romain Bardet and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale). They tangled and crashed in the heat of the finale and Bardet lost 45 seconds despite chasing hard.

Herrada was overjoyed with his stage victory.

"I'm really happy," Herrada said after celebrating the biggest win of his six-year career with Movistar.

"I tried to keep my strength for the final, I knew there would be this kind of sprint, on a climb that suits me. Therefore I remained calm until the last 500 metres. First Dani Moreno attacked then I saw that his move wouldn’t work, so I made my acceleration."

"The team has handled the situation very well, executing our plan, with Fran (Ventoso) and Marc (Soler), Antonio (Pedrero) giving me a big hand helping hand early on before Ruben (Fernandez) gave his all and then especially with that final surge by Dayer (Quintana) that me up."

How it happened

After heading west to the Rhone valley on Monday’s stage, the Critérium du Dauphiné peloton headed east back towards the Alps for the 168km second stage to Chalmazel - Jeansagnière.

The hilly stage and 6.8km climb to the finish meant the day was one for the overall contenders and fast climbers, giving the sprinters a quiet day in the peloton and a chance to talk over the clashes in the sprint won by Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

The Tinkoff team controlled the early attacks but then Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) jumped away on the Col de Durbize - the first categories climb of the day. He was soon joined by Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18), Jack Bauer (Cannondale) and Lilian Calméjane (Direct Energie). The peloton let them go and so the break of the day was away up the road.

The six opened a gap but Lutsenko was soon in trouble and dropped back to the peloton. Huzarski became the virtual race leader as the gap touched three minutes. Teklehaimanot was first over the Col de la Croix Nicelle, collecting further points as he chased the lead in the climber’s competition that he won in 2015. Behind Team Sky joined Tinkoff to help chase the attack, perhaps understanding it would not be east to pull back five strong riders. Despite the help, the peloton eased mid-stage after the feed zone, with the break extending their lead up to 5:40.

However it was not enough and the gap began to fall consistently when the constant gradient up to the finish began to bite.

With 30km to go the Etixx-QuickStep team also moved to the front to help the chase of the five breakaways. The gap fell quickly, with the sprinters easing up at the 20km to go make after carefully calculating the time cut and their effort to make it to the finish in time.

Up front Gougeard and Huzarski went clear but the gap continued to fall as Tony Martin some big turns on the front for Etixx-QuickStep. Gougeard eventually kicked clear alone in pursuit of victory, showing his usual fighting and adventurous spirit, as former world champion Michel Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) floated off the front of the peloton, without sparking a real counter attack. He caught the remain of the break but was in turn caught by Fabrice Jeandesboz (Direct Energie) and Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) over the top of the Côte de Saint-Georges-en-Couzan climb, as they chased stage victory. Kwiatkowski soon paid for his effort was dropped but the others pushed on.

The second step of the two-climb finale saw Gougeard caught as the peloton hesitated in its pursuit of the attackers. Pauwels was strong and generous, helping them stay clear but an attack by Mikel Landa (Team Sky) and then other surges brought the gap down. Sergio Henao (Sky) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) punch their way clear of the yellow jersey peloton but could not across the gap. However the lead riders were now in sight and Movistar took control, with Dani Moreno going across the gap and then Navarro making his powerful, winning move.

Wednesday’s 187km third stage from Boen-sur-Lignon to Tournon-sur-Rhone is another hilly affair, with the decisive mountain stages coming later in the week.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4:13:43 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:02 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 4 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 5 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 22 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 27 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 30 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:14 31 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 32 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:17 33 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 34 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:20 35 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:21 36 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 38 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 40 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 41 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 43 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 44 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 45 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:25 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 48 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:29 49 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 50 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 51 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:00:47 53 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:50 54 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 55 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:04 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 57 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 60 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 61 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:40 62 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 63 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:48 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:00 65 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:33 67 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:43 68 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:02:58 69 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:03:16 71 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:54 72 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:02 73 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:23 75 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:26 77 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 78 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:27 79 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:30 80 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 81 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:42 82 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 84 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 85 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 86 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 87 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:14 89 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:34 90 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 91 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:37 92 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 93 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:26 94 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 95 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 96 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 100 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 102 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 103 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 104 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 105 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:46 106 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:10:20 107 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:28 108 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:39 109 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:29 111 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 112 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 113 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:37 114 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 115 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 116 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 117 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 119 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 121 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 122 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:13:38 123 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 124 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:38 125 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 127 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:41 128 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 129 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 130 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 131 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 132 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 133 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 134 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 135 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 136 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 139 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 141 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 142 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 143 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 144 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 145 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 146 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 147 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 148 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:49 150 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 151 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 152 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 153 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 154 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:29 155 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 156 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 157 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 158 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 159 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 160 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 161 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 162 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 163 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 164 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 166 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 168 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:38 170 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 172 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 173 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:43 174 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:00 175 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:30 DNF Jonas van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 10 4 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 8 5 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 10 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Col de Durbize, km. 13.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2 pts 2 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col de la Croix Nicelle, km. 52 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 5 pts 2 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 3 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 2 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Côte de Saint-Georges-en-Couzan, km. 154 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 3 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 4 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Chalmazel-Jeansagnière, km. 168 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:13:45 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 6 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:19 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 8 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:23 10 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:15 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:38 12 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:58 13 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:41 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:21 15 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:25 17 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:05:28 18 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:08:32 19 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:35 20 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 21 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:24 22 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:10:18 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:36 25 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:39 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 31 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:47 32 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 33 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 35 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:27 36 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 37 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 38 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 39 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:36 40 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:58

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:41:32 2 Lotto Soudal 0:00:02 3 Team Sky 4 Dimension Data 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Astana Pro Team 7 FDJ 8 Bora-Argon 18 0:00:29 9 Direct Energie 0:00:33 10 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:58 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 12 Team Katusha 0:01:29 13 Lampre - Merida 0:01:41 14 Tinkoff Team 0:01:46 15 IAM Cycling 0:02:55 16 Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:21 17 Trek-Segafredo 0:06:23 18 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:38 19 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:26 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:45 21 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:01 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:22

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 8:53:14 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:21 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:31 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 9 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:52 13 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:54 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:02 16 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:03 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:06 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08 21 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:12 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 24 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:14 27 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:18 28 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:20 30 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 31 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 32 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 34 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:35 35 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:36 36 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:38 37 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:39 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:41 39 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:42 40 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:54 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:55 42 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:56 43 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:02 44 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:03 45 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:05 46 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:07 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 48 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 49 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:14 50 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 52 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:21 53 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:22 54 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:29 55 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:02:31 56 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 57 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:36 58 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:38 60 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:41 61 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:02:43 62 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:59 63 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:30 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:47 65 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:52 66 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:07 67 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:36 68 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:48 69 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:04:58 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:05 71 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:05:17 72 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:54 73 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:05 74 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:26 75 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:06:28 76 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:30 77 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:33 78 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:47 79 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:26 80 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:07:39 81 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:24 82 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:08:31 83 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:40 84 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:58 85 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:26 86 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:34 87 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:51 88 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:10:01 89 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:13 90 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:10:25 91 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:27 92 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:52 93 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:11:02 94 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:09 95 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:11:10 96 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:11:13 97 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:19 98 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:25 99 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:11:27 100 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:38 101 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:11:53 102 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:10 103 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:17 104 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:24 105 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:25 106 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:12:28 107 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:31 108 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:46 109 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:53 110 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:13:13 111 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:13:25 112 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:14:21 113 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:25 114 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:14:44 115 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:53 116 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:56 117 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:02 118 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:15:13 119 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:16 120 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:43 121 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:30 122 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:41 123 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:24 124 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:36 125 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:17:56 126 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:01 127 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:18:03 129 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:07 130 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:14 131 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:15 132 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:20 133 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:21 134 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:24 135 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:41 136 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:45 137 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:49 138 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:53 139 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:59 140 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:04 141 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:06 142 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:10 143 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:19:15 144 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:18 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:19 146 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:26 147 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:28 148 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:33 149 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:50 150 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:54 151 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:20:01 152 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 153 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:35 154 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:21:27 155 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:21:42 156 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:45 157 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:49 158 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:21:56 159 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:09 160 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:17 161 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:32 162 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:33 163 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:35 164 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:22:45 165 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:22:47 166 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:22:52 167 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:22:54 168 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:22:57 169 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:01 170 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:24:30 171 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:08 172 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:20 173 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:45 174 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:32:47 175 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 20 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 18 5 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 16 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 15 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 9 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 11 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 12 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 10 13 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 10 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 15 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 8 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 8 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 18 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 6 19 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 24 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 25 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 26 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 27 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 10 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 7 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 6 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 5 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 9 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 13 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 15 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8:53:38 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:28 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:30 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:54 6 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:12 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:14 9 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:15 10 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:17 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:35 12 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:06 13 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:12 14 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:06:04 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:06 16 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:09 17 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:23 18 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:09:37 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:49 20 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:03 21 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:28 22 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:00 23 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:13:01 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:00 25 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:17:37 26 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:17:39 27 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:43 28 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:17 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:25 30 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:40 31 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:54 32 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:02 33 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:30 34 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:19:37 35 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:21:03 36 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:25 37 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:21:32 38 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:53 39 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:22:28 40 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:32:23