Criterium du Dauphine: Herrada wins stage 2

Breakaway caught just before the line

Jesus Herrada (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Tinkoff drive the pace during stage 2 at Criterium du Dauphine

Jesus Herrada (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Jesus Herrada (Movistar) crosses the line to win stage 2 at criterium du Dauphine

Jesus Herrada (Movistar) on the podium after winning stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Sergio Henao rides in the bunch with Team Sky during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Michal Kwiatkowski attacks during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Bartosz Huzarski (Bora - Argon 18) in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Bartosz Huzarski (Bora - Argon 18) in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton rolls through the countryside during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
John Degenkolb rides in the bunch during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton in action during stage 2 at Criterium du Dauphine

Richie Porte in the polka dot jersey during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Alberto Contador stays safe in the bunch during stage 2 at criterium du Dauphine

Jesus Herrada (Movistar) wins stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana) finishes stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Jesus Herrada (Movistar) on the podium after winning stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Julian Alaphilippe in the white jersey of the best young rider after stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alberto Contador in yellow after stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Alberto Contador in yellow after stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alberto Contador in the climber's jersey after stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Nacer Bouhanni in the green jersey after stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Jesus Herrada (Movistar) checks back as he approaches the finish of stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chris Froome crosses the finish line during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alberto Contador at the finish of stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Jesus Herrada (Movistar) celebrates after winning stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Jesus Herrada (Movistar) crosses the line to win stage 2 at criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Jesus Herrada (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tinkoff leads on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte tucked in the BMC train on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine with Alberto Contador still leading

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jerseys on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Teklehaimanot in the breakaway on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Teklehaimanot in the breakaway on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18) in the breakaway on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energy) in the breakaway on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexis Gougeard leads the breakaway on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jack Bauer leads the breakaway on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jesus Herrada (Movistar) surprised the overall contenders and some late attackers to win the uphill sprint at the end of stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine in Chalmazel – Jeansagnière, after the gradual 6.8km climb to the finish tested the form and lined out the riders.

Herrada timed his final surge perfectly. He opened a gap on the peloton pushing a big gear and then passed the late attackers on the outside of the final curve, just in time to hit the front and celebrate his victory.

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) hung on to finish a disappointed second place, with Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) taking third place after both were in the late attack that went clear with 15km to go. They seemed set to fight for victory but Herrada passed them in sight of the finish line.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) made sure he was at the head of the group of overall contenders, finishing eighth. Provisional results showed that Froome gained four seconds on race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) due to a gap in the line of riders at the finish but the final results cancelled any gain, leaving Froome third overall at 13 seconds, with Richie Porte (BMC) second at six seconds.

The big losers of the day were Frenchmen Romain Bardet and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale). They tangled and crashed in the heat of the finale and Bardet lost 45 seconds despite chasing hard.

Herrada was overjoyed with his stage victory.

"I'm really happy," Herrada said after celebrating the biggest win of his six-year career with Movistar.

"I tried to keep my strength for the final, I knew there would be this kind of sprint, on a climb that suits me. Therefore I remained calm until the last 500 metres. First Dani Moreno attacked then I saw that his move wouldn’t work, so I made my acceleration."

"The team has handled the situation very well, executing our plan, with Fran (Ventoso) and Marc (Soler), Antonio (Pedrero) giving me a big hand helping hand early on before Ruben (Fernandez) gave his all and then especially with that final surge by Dayer (Quintana) that me up."

How it happened

After heading west to the Rhone valley on Monday’s stage, the Critérium du Dauphiné peloton headed east back towards the Alps for the 168km second stage to Chalmazel - Jeansagnière.

The hilly stage and 6.8km climb to the finish meant the day was one for the overall contenders and fast climbers, giving the sprinters a quiet day in the peloton and a chance to talk over the clashes in the sprint won by Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

The Tinkoff team controlled the early attacks but then Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) jumped away on the Col de Durbize - the first categories climb of the day. He was soon joined by Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18), Jack Bauer (Cannondale) and Lilian Calméjane (Direct Energie). The peloton let them go and so the break of the day was away up the road.

The six opened a gap but Lutsenko was soon in trouble and dropped back to the peloton. Huzarski became the virtual race leader as the gap touched three minutes. Teklehaimanot was first over the Col de la Croix Nicelle, collecting further points as he chased the lead in the climber’s competition that he won in 2015. Behind Team Sky joined Tinkoff to help chase the attack, perhaps understanding it would not be east to pull back five strong riders. Despite the help, the peloton eased mid-stage after the feed zone, with the break extending their lead up to 5:40.

However it was not enough and the gap began to fall consistently when the constant gradient up to the finish began to bite.

With 30km to go the Etixx-QuickStep team also moved to the front to help the chase of the five breakaways. The gap fell quickly, with the sprinters easing up at the 20km to go make after carefully calculating the time cut and their effort to make it to the finish in time.

Up front Gougeard and Huzarski went clear but the gap continued to fall as Tony Martin some big turns on the front for Etixx-QuickStep. Gougeard eventually kicked clear alone in pursuit of victory, showing his usual fighting and adventurous spirit, as former world champion Michel Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) floated off the front of the peloton, without sparking a real counter attack. He caught the remain of the break but was in turn caught by Fabrice Jeandesboz (Direct Energie) and Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) over the top of the Côte de Saint-Georges-en-Couzan climb, as they chased stage victory. Kwiatkowski soon paid for his effort was dropped but the others pushed on.

The second step of the two-climb finale saw Gougeard caught as the peloton hesitated in its pursuit of the attackers. Pauwels was strong and generous, helping them stay clear but an attack by Mikel Landa (Team Sky) and then other surges brought the gap down. Sergio Henao (Sky) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) punch their way clear of the yellow jersey peloton but could not across the gap. However the lead riders were now in sight and Movistar took control, with Dani Moreno going across the gap and then Navarro making his powerful, winning move.

Wednesday’s 187km third stage from Boen-sur-Lignon to Tournon-sur-Rhone is another hilly affair, with the decisive mountain stages coming later in the week.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4:13:43
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:02
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
4Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
5Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
9Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
10Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
11Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
15Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
16Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
22Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
27Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
28Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
30Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:14
31Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
32Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:17
33Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
34George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:20
35Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:21
36Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
38Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
40Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
41Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
43Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
45Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
46Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:25
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
48Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:29
49Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
51Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
52Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:00:47
53Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:50
54Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
55Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:04
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
57Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
60Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
61Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:40
62Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
63Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:48
64Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:00
65Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
66Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:02:33
67Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:43
68Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:02:58
69Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
70Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:03:16
71Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:54
72Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:02
73Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:23
75Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
76Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:05:26
77Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
78Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:27
79Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:30
80Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
81Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:42
82Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
84Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
85Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
86Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
87Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:14
89Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:34
90Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
91Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:08:37
92Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
93Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:26
94Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
95Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
96Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
103Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
104William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
105Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:46
106Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:10:20
107Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:28
108Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:39
109Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:29
111Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
112Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
113Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:37
114Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
115Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
116Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
117Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
118Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
119Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
120Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
121Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
122Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:13:38
123Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:38
125Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
127Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:41
128Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
129Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
130Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
131Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
132Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
133Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
134John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
136Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
137Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
139Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
140Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
141Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
142Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
143Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
144Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
145Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
146Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
147Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
148Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:15:49
150Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
151Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
152Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
153Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
154Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:29
155Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
156Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
157Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
158Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
159Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
160Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
161Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
162Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
163Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
164Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
166Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
167Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
168Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:38
170Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
172Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
173Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:43
174Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:00
175Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:30
DNFJonas van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team15pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data10
4Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie8
5Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
9Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
10Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Col de Durbize, km. 13.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2pts
2Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col de la Croix Nicelle, km. 52
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data5pts
2Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie3
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 182
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Côte de Saint-Georges-en-Couzan, km. 154
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 183
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
4Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Chalmazel-Jeansagnière, km. 168
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:13:45
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
6Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
8Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:23
10Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:15
11Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:38
12Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:58
13Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:41
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:21
15Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
16Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:25
17Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:05:28
18Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:08:32
19Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:08:35
20Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
21Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:24
22Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:10:18
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:36
25Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:39
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
31Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:15:47
32Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
33Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
34Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
35Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:27
36Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
37Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
38Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
39Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:36
40Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:58

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:41:32
2Lotto Soudal0:00:02
3Team Sky
4Dimension Data
5BMC Racing Team
6Astana Pro Team
7FDJ
8Bora-Argon 180:00:29
9Direct Energie0:00:33
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:58
11AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
12Team Katusha0:01:29
13Lampre - Merida0:01:41
14Tinkoff Team0:01:46
15IAM Cycling0:02:55
16Orica-GreenEdge0:05:21
17Trek-Segafredo0:06:23
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:38
19Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:26
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:45
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:01
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:22

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team8:53:14
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:13
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:31
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
9Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:52
13Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:54
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:02
16Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:01:03
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:06
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
21Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:12
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
24Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
26Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:14
27Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:18
28Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:20
30Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
31Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
32Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
33Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
34Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:35
35Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:36
36Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:38
37Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:39
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:41
39George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:42
40Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:54
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:55
42Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:01:56
43Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:02
44Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:03
45Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:05
46Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:02:07
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
48Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
49Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:14
50Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
52Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:21
53Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:22
54Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:29
55Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:02:31
56Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
57Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:02:36
58Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:38
60Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:41
61Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:02:43
62Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:59
63Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:30
64Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:47
65Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:03:52
66Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:07
67Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:36
68Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:48
69Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:04:58
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:05
71Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:05:17
72Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:54
73Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:05
74Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:26
75Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:06:28
76Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:30
77Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:33
78Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:47
79Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:26
80Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:07:39
81Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:08:24
82Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:08:31
83Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:08:40
84Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:58
85Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:26
86Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:34
87Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:51
88Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:10:01
89Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:13
90Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:10:25
91Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:10:27
92Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:52
93Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:11:02
94Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:09
95Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:11:10
96Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:11:13
97Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:19
98Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:25
99Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:11:27
100Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:38
101Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:11:53
102Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:10
103Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:17
104Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:24
105Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:25
106William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:12:28
107Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:31
108Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:46
109Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:53
110Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:13:13
111Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:13:25
112Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:14:21
113Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:25
114Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:14:44
115Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:53
116Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:14:56
117Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:02
118Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:15:13
119Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:16
120Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:43
121Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:16:30
122Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:41
123Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:24
124Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:36
125Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:17:56
126Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:01
127Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:18:03
129Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:07
130John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:14
131Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:15
132Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:18:20
133Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:21
134Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:24
135Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:18:41
136Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:45
137Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:49
138Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:53
139Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:59
140Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:04
141Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:06
142Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:10
143Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:19:15
144Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:18
145Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:19
146Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:26
147Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:28
148Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:19:33
149Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:19:50
150Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:54
151Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:20:01
152Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
153Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:35
154Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:21:27
155Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:21:42
156Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:45
157Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:49
158Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:21:56
159Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:09
160Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:17
161Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:32
162Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:33
163Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:35
164Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:22:45
165Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:22:47
166Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:22:52
167Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:22:54
168Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:22:57
169Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:01
170Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:24:30
171Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:08
172Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:20
173Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:45
174Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:32:47
175Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1820
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data18
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team16
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team15
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky13
9Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
11Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie12
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data10
13Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling10
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step8
15Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie8
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge8
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step6
18Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team6
19Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
24Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
25Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
26Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
27Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team10pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data7
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
6Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 185
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step4
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4
9Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
13Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
15Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step8:53:38
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:28
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:30
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:54
6Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:12
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:14
9Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:15
10Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:17
11Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:35
12Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:06
13Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:12
14Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:06:04
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:06
16Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:09
17Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:23
18Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:09:37
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:49
20Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:10:03
21Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:28
22Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:00
23Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:13:01
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:00
25Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:17:37
26Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:17:39
27Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:43
28Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:18:17
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:25
30Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:40
31Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:18:54
32Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:02
33Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:30
34Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:19:37
35Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:21:03
36Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:25
37Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:21:32
38Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:53
39Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:22:28
40Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:32:23

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky26:41:23
2BMC Racing Team0:00:32
3Astana Pro Team0:01:17
4Movistar Team0:01:36
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:45
6FDJ0:01:47
7Dimension Data0:01:50
8Lotto Soudal0:02:14
9AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
10Bora-Argon 180:02:38
11Tinkoff Team0:02:39
12Lampre - Merida0:03:03
13Direct Energie0:03:27
14Team Katusha0:04:55
15IAM Cycling0:05:32
16Orica-GreenEdge0:06:47
17Trek-Segafredo0:08:28
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:28
19Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:08
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:52
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:35
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:16

