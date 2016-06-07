Criterium du Dauphine: Herrada wins stage 2
Breakaway caught just before the line
Stage 2: Crêches-sur-Saône - Chalmazel-Jeansagnière
Jesus Herrada (Movistar) surprised the overall contenders and some late attackers to win the uphill sprint at the end of stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine in Chalmazel – Jeansagnière, after the gradual 6.8km climb to the finish tested the form and lined out the riders.
Related Articles
Froome and Sky play their cards and try to soften up Contador at Criterium du Dauphine
Contador holds out against Sky assault as Tour de France mind games begin
Herrada ascends ranks with Criterium du Dauphine stage win
Froome and Contador spar in Dauphine, Tour mind games begin - Podcast
Criterium du Dauphine: Jesus Herrada earns Cyclingnews rider of the day honours
Herrada timed his final surge perfectly. He opened a gap on the peloton pushing a big gear and then passed the late attackers on the outside of the final curve, just in time to hit the front and celebrate his victory.
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) hung on to finish a disappointed second place, with Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) taking third place after both were in the late attack that went clear with 15km to go. They seemed set to fight for victory but Herrada passed them in sight of the finish line.
Chris Froome (Team Sky) made sure he was at the head of the group of overall contenders, finishing eighth. Provisional results showed that Froome gained four seconds on race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) due to a gap in the line of riders at the finish but the final results cancelled any gain, leaving Froome third overall at 13 seconds, with Richie Porte (BMC) second at six seconds.
The big losers of the day were Frenchmen Romain Bardet and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale). They tangled and crashed in the heat of the finale and Bardet lost 45 seconds despite chasing hard.
Herrada was overjoyed with his stage victory.
"I'm really happy," Herrada said after celebrating the biggest win of his six-year career with Movistar.
"I tried to keep my strength for the final, I knew there would be this kind of sprint, on a climb that suits me. Therefore I remained calm until the last 500 metres. First Dani Moreno attacked then I saw that his move wouldn’t work, so I made my acceleration."
"The team has handled the situation very well, executing our plan, with Fran (Ventoso) and Marc (Soler), Antonio (Pedrero) giving me a big hand helping hand early on before Ruben (Fernandez) gave his all and then especially with that final surge by Dayer (Quintana) that me up."
How it happened
After heading west to the Rhone valley on Monday’s stage, the Critérium du Dauphiné peloton headed east back towards the Alps for the 168km second stage to Chalmazel - Jeansagnière.
The hilly stage and 6.8km climb to the finish meant the day was one for the overall contenders and fast climbers, giving the sprinters a quiet day in the peloton and a chance to talk over the clashes in the sprint won by Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).
The Tinkoff team controlled the early attacks but then Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) jumped away on the Col de Durbize - the first categories climb of the day. He was soon joined by Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18), Jack Bauer (Cannondale) and Lilian Calméjane (Direct Energie). The peloton let them go and so the break of the day was away up the road.
The six opened a gap but Lutsenko was soon in trouble and dropped back to the peloton. Huzarski became the virtual race leader as the gap touched three minutes. Teklehaimanot was first over the Col de la Croix Nicelle, collecting further points as he chased the lead in the climber’s competition that he won in 2015. Behind Team Sky joined Tinkoff to help chase the attack, perhaps understanding it would not be east to pull back five strong riders. Despite the help, the peloton eased mid-stage after the feed zone, with the break extending their lead up to 5:40.
However it was not enough and the gap began to fall consistently when the constant gradient up to the finish began to bite.
With 30km to go the Etixx-QuickStep team also moved to the front to help the chase of the five breakaways. The gap fell quickly, with the sprinters easing up at the 20km to go make after carefully calculating the time cut and their effort to make it to the finish in time.
Up front Gougeard and Huzarski went clear but the gap continued to fall as Tony Martin some big turns on the front for Etixx-QuickStep. Gougeard eventually kicked clear alone in pursuit of victory, showing his usual fighting and adventurous spirit, as former world champion Michel Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) floated off the front of the peloton, without sparking a real counter attack. He caught the remain of the break but was in turn caught by Fabrice Jeandesboz (Direct Energie) and Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) over the top of the Côte de Saint-Georges-en-Couzan climb, as they chased stage victory. Kwiatkowski soon paid for his effort was dropped but the others pushed on.
The second step of the two-climb finale saw Gougeard caught as the peloton hesitated in its pursuit of the attackers. Pauwels was strong and generous, helping them stay clear but an attack by Mikel Landa (Team Sky) and then other surges brought the gap down. Sergio Henao (Sky) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) punch their way clear of the yellow jersey peloton but could not across the gap. However the lead riders were now in sight and Movistar took control, with Dani Moreno going across the gap and then Navarro making his powerful, winning move.
Wednesday’s 187km third stage from Boen-sur-Lignon to Tournon-sur-Rhone is another hilly affair, with the decisive mountain stages coming later in the week.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:13:43
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:02
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|4
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|22
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|27
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|28
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:14
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|32
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:17
|33
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|34
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:20
|35
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:21
|36
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|38
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|40
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|41
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:25
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|48
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:29
|49
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|50
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|51
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|52
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:47
|53
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|54
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|55
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:04
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|57
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|61
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:40
|62
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|63
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:48
|64
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:00
|65
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:33
|67
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:43
|68
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:02:58
|69
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:16
|71
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:54
|72
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:02
|73
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:23
|75
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:26
|77
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:27
|79
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:30
|80
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|81
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:42
|82
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|87
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:14
|89
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:34
|90
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:37
|92
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|93
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:26
|94
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|95
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|100
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:46
|106
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:10:20
|107
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:28
|108
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:39
|109
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:29
|111
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|112
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|113
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:37
|114
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|115
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|117
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|119
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|122
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:13:38
|123
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|124
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:38
|125
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|126
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|127
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:41
|128
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|129
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|131
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|132
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|133
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|134
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|135
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|136
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|139
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|141
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|142
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|143
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|144
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|145
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|146
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|147
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|148
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:49
|150
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|151
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|153
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|154
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:29
|155
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|156
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|157
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|158
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|159
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|160
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|161
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|162
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|163
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|164
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|166
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|168
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:38
|170
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|171
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|172
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|173
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:43
|174
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:00
|175
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:30
|DNF
|Jonas van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|4
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|5
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|pts
|2
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|pts
|2
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:13:45
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|6
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:23
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:15
|11
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:38
|12
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:58
|13
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:41
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:21
|15
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:25
|17
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:28
|18
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:32
|19
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:35
|20
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:24
|22
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:10:18
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:36
|25
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:39
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|31
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:47
|32
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|33
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|35
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:27
|36
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|37
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|38
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|39
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:36
|40
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:41:32
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Dimension Data
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|FDJ
|8
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:29
|9
|Direct Energie
|0:00:33
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:58
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:01:29
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:41
|14
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:46
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:55
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:21
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:23
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:38
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:26
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:45
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:01
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|8:53:14
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|9
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:52
|13
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:54
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|16
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|21
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|24
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:14
|27
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:18
|28
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:20
|30
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|32
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|34
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|35
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:36
|36
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:38
|37
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:41
|39
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:42
|40
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:54
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|42
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:56
|43
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|44
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|45
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:05
|46
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|47
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|48
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|49
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:14
|50
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|52
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:21
|53
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:22
|54
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:29
|55
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:31
|56
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|57
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:36
|58
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:38
|60
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:41
|61
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:02:43
|62
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:59
|63
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:30
|64
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:47
|65
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:52
|66
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:07
|67
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:36
|68
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:48
|69
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:58
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:05
|71
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:05:17
|72
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:54
|73
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:05
|74
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:26
|75
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:28
|76
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:30
|77
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:33
|78
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:47
|79
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:26
|80
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:39
|81
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:24
|82
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:31
|83
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:40
|84
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:58
|85
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:26
|86
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:34
|87
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:51
|88
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:01
|89
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:13
|90
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:10:25
|91
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:27
|92
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:52
|93
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:02
|94
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:09
|95
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:11:10
|96
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:13
|97
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:19
|98
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:25
|99
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:27
|100
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:38
|101
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:53
|102
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:10
|103
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:17
|104
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:24
|105
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:25
|106
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:28
|107
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:31
|108
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:46
|109
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:53
|110
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:13:13
|111
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:13:25
|112
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:14:21
|113
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:25
|114
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:14:44
|115
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:53
|116
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:56
|117
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:02
|118
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:13
|119
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:16
|120
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:43
|121
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:30
|122
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:41
|123
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:24
|124
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:36
|125
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:17:56
|126
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:01
|127
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:18:03
|129
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:07
|130
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:14
|131
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:15
|132
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:20
|133
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:21
|134
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:24
|135
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:41
|136
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:45
|137
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:49
|138
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:53
|139
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:59
|140
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:04
|141
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:06
|142
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:10
|143
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:15
|144
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:18
|145
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:19
|146
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:26
|147
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:28
|148
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:33
|149
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:50
|150
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:54
|151
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:20:01
|152
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|153
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:35
|154
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:27
|155
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:21:42
|156
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:45
|157
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:49
|158
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:21:56
|159
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:09
|160
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:17
|161
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:32
|162
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:33
|163
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:35
|164
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:22:45
|165
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:22:47
|166
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:22:52
|167
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:22:54
|168
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:22:57
|169
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:01
|170
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:24:30
|171
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:08
|172
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:20
|173
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:45
|174
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:32:47
|175
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|18
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|15
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|11
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|12
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|13
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|10
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|15
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|18
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|19
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|21
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|24
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|25
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|26
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|27
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|7
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|9
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|12
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|13
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|15
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8:53:38
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:28
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:30
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:54
|6
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:12
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:14
|9
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:17
|11
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:35
|12
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|13
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:12
|14
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:04
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:06
|16
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:09
|17
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:23
|18
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:37
|19
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:49
|20
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:03
|21
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:28
|22
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:00
|23
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:13:01
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:00
|25
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:37
|26
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:17:39
|27
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:43
|28
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:17
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:25
|30
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:40
|31
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:54
|32
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:02
|33
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:30
|34
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:19:37
|35
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:03
|36
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:25
|37
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:21:32
|38
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:53
|39
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:22:28
|40
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:32:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|26:41:23
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:45
|6
|FDJ
|0:01:47
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:01:50
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:14
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:38
|11
|Tinkoff Team
|0:02:39
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:03
|13
|Direct Energie
|0:03:27
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:04:55
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:32
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:47
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:28
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:28
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:08
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:52
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:35
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy