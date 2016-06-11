Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Pinot wins in Meribel

Froome marks his rivals on penultimate stage

Image 1 of 44

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) with his rival Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) with his rival Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 44

Louis Meinjtes (Lampre-Merida)

Louis Meinjtes (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 44

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 44

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 44

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 44

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 44

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) to the line

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) comes in third

Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) comes in third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins the stage

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 44

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 44

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 44

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 44

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida)

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 44

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 44

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 44

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 44

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) bridges to Bardet

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) bridges to Bardet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 44

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 44

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 44

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) attacked several times but was closely marked by Team Sky

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) attacked several times but was closely marked by Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

Alberto Contador on the attack

Alberto Contador on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) couldn't shake the Sky stranglehold

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) couldn't shake the Sky stranglehold
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 44

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) makes a move

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) makes a move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 44

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 44

Chris Froome (Sky) in control

Chris Froome (Sky) in control
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 44

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) took the mountains classification lead

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) took the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 44

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 44

Chris Froome (Sky) on stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome (Sky) on stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 44

The breakaway on stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine

The breakaway on stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 44

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 44

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 44

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 44

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 44

Chris Froome (Sky) checks his rivals on stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome (Sky) checks his rivals on stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 44

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 44

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 44

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 44

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 44

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Chris Froome (Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 44

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the battle with fellow Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) to win the Queen stage of the Criterium di Dauphine in Meribel, as Chris Froome and his Team Sky teammates rode a tactical race in the Alpine mountains before gaining a handful of seconds on their rivals with a final surge to the line.

Pinot and Bardet were part of a front group that formed over the massive Col de la Madeleine. They opened a gap of 3:00 on Froome but his Team Sky teammates Wout Poels, Sergio Henao and Mikel Landa did an excellent job and gradually closed the gap before Froome used his late speed to bring it down to close to a minute.

In the final kilometre Froome surged away from Richie Porte (BMC) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) with Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep). It was a late, short effort on the 12km climb to the finish but allowed Froome to gain a handful of seconds on his closest rivals. However Bardet is now also a threat to Froome’s yellow jersey with one final mountain stage left to race. Porte is second overall at 21 seconds, with Bardet third at the same time. Martin moved up to fourth at 30 seconds, with Contador slipping to fifth at 35 seconds. Sunday’s final and decisive stage is from Le Pont de Claix near Grenoble to Superdévoluy. It is a tough final day with six categorised climbs.

“I've been put under pressure but the guys were super controlled. I really owe it all to my teammates today, each of every one of them emptied themselves for me to keep this jersey,” Froome acknowledged.

“The pressure started when Alberto attacked on the Madeleine. We had to pull him back otherwise we'd be in trouble. And then even in the finale with Bardet up front. At one stage he was going to get the yellow so my guys had to get that gap down. Then Dan Martin went to the line for third place. I just did everything I could to try and follow him. I was surprised to see there was a bit of a gap to Richie and Alberto.”

“I definitely needed those extra seconds ahead of tomorrow. It would be amazing to win the Dauphiné for the third time, especially in the build up to the Tour de France. But I don't take anything for granted. If tomorrow is anything like today, it's gonna be a really tough stage tomorrow again.”

Pinot emotional and happy

Pinot was more emotive that Froome and celebrated his stage victory by punching the air. He had gritted his teeth and suffered to respond to attacks by Bardet. He admitted he had not been on a good day.

“I find it hard to realize what's happening because I only got good feelings at the end. I was struggling all day,” he said. “Had I been told in the climb to of the Madeleine that I was going to win, I wouldn't have believed it. I was feeling average like the previous days so I didn't expect to do well here.”

Pinot questioned why Bardet attacked him but admitted victory had helped exorcise their defeat by Steve Cummings at last year’s Tour de France. It was Pinot’s fifth win of the 2016 season as he also looks for his best form just three weeks out from the Tour de France.

“I don't know what happened in the finale. If he hadn't attacked, we could have done better, especially for Romain on GC but it's good to see two Frenchmen at the front. I'm happy, we've had our revenge after last year at the Tour de France in Mende.”

A short but intense and very tactical stage

The 141km stage was relatively short at 141km but was like a jaw’s tooth with two early climbs, the 19km Col de la Madeleine in the middle and then the final 12km climb up to the finish in Meribel.

The stage was always going to include a fight for the day’s victory and the tense, more tactical battle for the general classification. The two combined on the Col de la Madeleine to make for a great day’s racing but sadly there was no television coverage of the action.

The attacks started from the gun with 24 riders initially making the move on the early climbs and others joining to create a 27-rider group.

In the move were Ben Hermans (BMC), Kiserlovski and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff), Thibaut Pinot and Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Laurens De Plus and Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step), Grivko and Sanchez (Astana), Bakelants, Mikaël Chérel and Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha), Tony Gallopin and Louis Vervaeke (Lotto-Soudal), Serge Pauwels and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Marc Soler (Movistar), Thomas Voeckler, Perrig Quémeneur and Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Cesare Benedetti and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18), Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida).

Andriy Grivko (Astana), Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) also bridged the gap in the ascent to the col du Grand Cucheron to complete a 27-man leading group.

Teklehaimanot took the early climber’s points but paid for his efforts on the slopes of the Madeleine and was dropped. Other riders were dropped too as two races began. Behind Alberto Contador and Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff) attacked together with Fabio Aru (Astana), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Dayer Quintana (Movistar) and Björn Thurau (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

It was a threatening attack but like Contador’s other attacks this week, it soon ran out of steam after Team Sky used its combined strength and climbing anility to chase the move down. Contador accelerated again two kilometres before the summit but again was pulled back.

Upfront Pinot was first over the hors-category climb of the Madeleine but was then quickly distanced by Chérel and Vervaeke on the descent. Froome and Contador crested la Madeleine together, 1:20 behind Pinot. 

After the long descent and rolling roads to the foot of the Montée des Frasses, 19 riders gathered in the front group but they were quickly shaken out with Aru one of the first and worst to crack. The young Sardinian still has a lot of work to do if he wants to compete with Froome and Contador in the Tour de France.

A tactical finale

Ten riders reached the final climb up to Méribel together after a superb piece of riding by AG2R-La Mondiale for Bardet. Gastauer, Chérel and Bakelants all did huge turns on the valley roads to ensure the group was 3:00 clear of the Froome chase group, with Bardet set up for the final climb.

He attacked early, with 10km still to go and only his long-time French rival Pinot could get cross to him. They worked hard together as behind them Team Sky used up Poels, Henao and then Landa to chase and control them. It is a scenario we are likely to see often come July.

Keen to win the stage, Bardet attacked his compatriot with three kilometres to go but didn't drop him off and only angered Pinot, who then refused to help with the work. It was an error that perhaps cost Bardet, especially after the great work of his teammates but he still tried to fight for victory, kicking hard alongside Pinot. However the FDJ rider had a little bit more power and ager and managed to move ahead and hit the line first.

Behind Dan Martin finally kicked off the hostilities and Froome jumped on his wheel to be dragged up the steepest part of the climb and ahead of his other GC rivals. Froome managed to reduce Bardet’s gap to a minute and so keep the yellow jersey while also gaining a handful of seconds on Porte and especially Contador. It was a hard day out for so little gain but could and should be enough to secure overall victory if the same levels of individual and team strength go on show during Sunday’s final stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ4:24:16
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:04
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:07
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:15
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:21
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:47
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:01:55
13Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:07
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:11
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:02:29
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:35
18Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:07
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:05
20Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:04:13
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:05:14
24Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:54
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:13
29Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:16
30Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:13
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
32Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:30
35Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:00
36Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:15:08
37Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:15:47
38Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
39Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
40Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
43Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
44Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
45Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
46Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
47Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
48Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:31
50Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:33
51Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
53Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:19:41
54Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
55Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
56Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
58Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
59Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:47
61Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
62Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
63Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
64Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
65Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
67Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:22
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
69Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
72Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
73Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
74Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:57
75Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
79Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
81Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
82Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
84Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
88Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
90Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
91Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
92Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
95Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
96Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
98Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
99Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
101Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
103Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
104Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
105Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
106Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
107Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
108Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:19
109Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
110Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:58
111Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
112Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
114Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
115Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
118Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
119Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
121Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
122Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
124Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
125Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
126Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
127Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
128Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
129Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
131Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
132Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
137Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
138Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
139Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
140Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
141Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
142Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
144William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
145Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
146Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
147Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
148Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
149Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
150Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
151Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
152Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
153John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNSDominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFIgor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ15pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky8
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida6
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team5
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col de Champ-Laurent, km. 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data10pts
2Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida8
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data6
4Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col du Grand Cucheron, km. 24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data5pts
2Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida3
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 3 (HC) Col de la Madeleine, km. 70
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ15pts
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
3Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data8
5Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida6
6George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team3
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team2
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Montée des Frasses, km. 113
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
5Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team2
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Méribel-Les-Allues, km. 141
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step6
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida2
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida4:25:31
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:02
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:06
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:58
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:58
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:58
7Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:32
8Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
9Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:18:26
11Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:32
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
14Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:24:07
15Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
16Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:42
17Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
19Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
22Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:29:04
23Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:43
24Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
25Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
26Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
27Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
29Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
31Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
32Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
33Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:18:35
2BMC Racing Team0:01:52
3Tinkoff Team0:02:37
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:51
5AG2R La Mondiale0:04:12
6Astana Pro Team0:21:33
7Orica-GreenEdge0:22:30
8Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:14
9Team Katusha0:30:39
10Lampre - Merida0:30:56
11Movistar Team0:31:41
12FDJ0:33:35
13Lotto Soudal0:35:35
14IAM Cycling0:37:36
15Bora-Argon 180:38:56
16Direct Energie0:45:05
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:46:35
18Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:46:44
19Dimension Data0:53:44
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:16
21Trek-Segafredo1:05:54
22Team Giant-Alpecin1:24:05

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky25:50:22
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:30
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:35
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:56
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:02
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:35
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:02:12
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:39
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:03:02
13Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:16
14Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:34
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:16
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:10
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:23
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:39
19Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:05:44
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:47
21Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:22
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:06:36
23Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:43
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:52
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:08:27
26Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:21
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:49
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:38
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:13:56
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:06
31Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:34
32Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:16:45
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:17:34
34Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:45
35Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:58
36Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:18:15
37Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:18:22
38Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:18:37
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:19:24
40Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:36
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:19
42Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:23:03
43Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:24:51
44Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:26:29
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:27:01
46Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:27:36
47Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:28:11
48Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:02
49Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:29:08
50Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:30
51Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:31:02
52Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:37
53Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:32:38
54Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:32:59
55Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:50
56Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:35:19
57Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:36:15
58Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:37:00
59Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:37:14
60Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:37:15
61Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:37:36
62Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:37:52
63Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:37:53
64Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:58
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:09
66Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:39:48
67Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:40:09
68Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:40:36
69Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:41:30
70Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:41:34
71Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:42:02
72Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:42:05
73Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:42:18
74Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:42:55
75Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:44:30
76Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:45:29
77Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:32
78Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:45:40
79Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:45:53
80Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:03
81Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:46:04
82Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:22
83Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:46:59
84Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:47:29
85Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:07
86Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:52:06
87Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:53:15
88Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:53:17
89Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:53:26
90Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:53:38
91Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:53:49
92Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:54:44
93Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:54:45
94Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:53
95Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:29
96Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:58:41
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:58:42
98Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:58:52
99Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:59:33
100Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:59:57
101Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:38
102Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:00:39
103Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:02:16
104Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:02:26
105Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:03:21
106Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:03:23
107Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1:03:24
108Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:30
109Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:04:24
110William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ1:05:03
111Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1:05:58
112Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:07:04
113Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:07:21
114Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1:08:45
115Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 181:08:48
116Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:09:17
117Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie1:09:20
118Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha1:09:37
119Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:09:58
120Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:10:50
121John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:11:34
122Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:12:06
123Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:12:37
124Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling1:13:09
125Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:13
126Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:14:44
127Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:14:55
128Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data1:15:11
129Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:15:13
130Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:15:59
131Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:05
132Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:16:57
133Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:17:38
134Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 181:17:50
135Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team1:18:46
136Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:19:01
137Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:19:44
138Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step1:20:13
139Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1:20:28
140Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:20:37
141Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:22:31
142Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:23:11
143Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha1:23:38
144Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:23:40
145Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team1:24:54
146Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:27:47
147Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:28:03
148Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:28:18
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:28:56
150Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:29:44
151Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:30:47
152Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:33:32
153Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:33:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data59pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step49
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1842
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal40
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky36
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team26
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step26
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
9Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha22
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge20
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team16
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge16
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ15
17Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
18Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge12
21Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie12
22Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data10
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin10
24Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling10
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida8
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
27Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie8
28Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
29Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
30Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team6
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
32Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
33Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
34Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
36Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
37Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ37pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data37
3Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida30
4Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data16
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step12
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team11
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie9
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
15Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
16Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team5
19Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 185
20Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4
21Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team3
23Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
24Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
25Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge3
26Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
28Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida2
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
32Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
33Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
34Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1
35Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge1
36Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ1
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
38Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1
39Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
40Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step25:51:18
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:06
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:39
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:43
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:25
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:42
7Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:15:49
8Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:17:26
9Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:06
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:31:42
11Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:34:23
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:36:18
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:46:03
14Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:52:30
15Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:52:53
16Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:53:48
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:57
18Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:01:20
19Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:25
20Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1:07:49
21Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:08:21
22Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:09:02
23Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:09:54
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:11:10
25Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling1:12:13
26Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:13:59
27Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:14:17
28Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:18:05
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:19:41
30Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:21:35
31Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:22:44
32Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team1:23:58
33Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:28:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky77:36:56
2BMC Racing Team0:03:37
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:07
4AG2R La Mondiale0:10:18
5Tinkoff Team0:13:45
6Astana Pro Team0:25:42
7Movistar Team0:36:58
8Orica-GreenEdge0:38:46
9Lampre - Merida0:42:56
10Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:32
11FDJ0:44:07
12Team Katusha0:47:43
13Bora-Argon 180:55:32
14Lotto Soudal0:55:45
15IAM Cycling0:56:23
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:00:55
17Direct Energie1:04:11
18Dimension Data1:04:58
19Trek-Segafredo1:27:54
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:49:28
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:50:38
22Team Giant-Alpecin2:44:58

Latest on Cyclingnews