Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the battle with fellow Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) to win the Queen stage of the Criterium di Dauphine in Meribel, as Chris Froome and his Team Sky teammates rode a tactical race in the Alpine mountains before gaining a handful of seconds on their rivals with a final surge to the line.

Pinot and Bardet were part of a front group that formed over the massive Col de la Madeleine. They opened a gap of 3:00 on Froome but his Team Sky teammates Wout Poels, Sergio Henao and Mikel Landa did an excellent job and gradually closed the gap before Froome used his late speed to bring it down to close to a minute.

In the final kilometre Froome surged away from Richie Porte (BMC) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) with Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep). It was a late, short effort on the 12km climb to the finish but allowed Froome to gain a handful of seconds on his closest rivals. However Bardet is now also a threat to Froome’s yellow jersey with one final mountain stage left to race. Porte is second overall at 21 seconds, with Bardet third at the same time. Martin moved up to fourth at 30 seconds, with Contador slipping to fifth at 35 seconds. Sunday’s final and decisive stage is from Le Pont de Claix near Grenoble to Superdévoluy. It is a tough final day with six categorised climbs.

“I've been put under pressure but the guys were super controlled. I really owe it all to my teammates today, each of every one of them emptied themselves for me to keep this jersey,” Froome acknowledged.

“The pressure started when Alberto attacked on the Madeleine. We had to pull him back otherwise we'd be in trouble. And then even in the finale with Bardet up front. At one stage he was going to get the yellow so my guys had to get that gap down. Then Dan Martin went to the line for third place. I just did everything I could to try and follow him. I was surprised to see there was a bit of a gap to Richie and Alberto.”

“I definitely needed those extra seconds ahead of tomorrow. It would be amazing to win the Dauphiné for the third time, especially in the build up to the Tour de France. But I don't take anything for granted. If tomorrow is anything like today, it's gonna be a really tough stage tomorrow again.”

Pinot emotional and happy

Pinot was more emotive that Froome and celebrated his stage victory by punching the air. He had gritted his teeth and suffered to respond to attacks by Bardet. He admitted he had not been on a good day.

“I find it hard to realize what's happening because I only got good feelings at the end. I was struggling all day,” he said. “Had I been told in the climb to of the Madeleine that I was going to win, I wouldn't have believed it. I was feeling average like the previous days so I didn't expect to do well here.”

Pinot questioned why Bardet attacked him but admitted victory had helped exorcise their defeat by Steve Cummings at last year’s Tour de France. It was Pinot’s fifth win of the 2016 season as he also looks for his best form just three weeks out from the Tour de France.

“I don't know what happened in the finale. If he hadn't attacked, we could have done better, especially for Romain on GC but it's good to see two Frenchmen at the front. I'm happy, we've had our revenge after last year at the Tour de France in Mende.”

A short but intense and very tactical stage

The 141km stage was relatively short at 141km but was like a jaw’s tooth with two early climbs, the 19km Col de la Madeleine in the middle and then the final 12km climb up to the finish in Meribel.

The stage was always going to include a fight for the day’s victory and the tense, more tactical battle for the general classification. The two combined on the Col de la Madeleine to make for a great day’s racing but sadly there was no television coverage of the action.

The attacks started from the gun with 24 riders initially making the move on the early climbs and others joining to create a 27-rider group.

In the move were Ben Hermans (BMC), Kiserlovski and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff), Thibaut Pinot and Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Laurens De Plus and Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step), Grivko and Sanchez (Astana), Bakelants, Mikaël Chérel and Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha), Tony Gallopin and Louis Vervaeke (Lotto-Soudal), Serge Pauwels and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Marc Soler (Movistar), Thomas Voeckler, Perrig Quémeneur and Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Cesare Benedetti and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18), Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida).

Andriy Grivko (Astana), Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) also bridged the gap in the ascent to the col du Grand Cucheron to complete a 27-man leading group.

Teklehaimanot took the early climber’s points but paid for his efforts on the slopes of the Madeleine and was dropped. Other riders were dropped too as two races began. Behind Alberto Contador and Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff) attacked together with Fabio Aru (Astana), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Dayer Quintana (Movistar) and Björn Thurau (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

It was a threatening attack but like Contador’s other attacks this week, it soon ran out of steam after Team Sky used its combined strength and climbing anility to chase the move down. Contador accelerated again two kilometres before the summit but again was pulled back.

Upfront Pinot was first over the hors-category climb of the Madeleine but was then quickly distanced by Chérel and Vervaeke on the descent. Froome and Contador crested la Madeleine together, 1:20 behind Pinot.

After the long descent and rolling roads to the foot of the Montée des Frasses, 19 riders gathered in the front group but they were quickly shaken out with Aru one of the first and worst to crack. The young Sardinian still has a lot of work to do if he wants to compete with Froome and Contador in the Tour de France.

A tactical finale

Ten riders reached the final climb up to Méribel together after a superb piece of riding by AG2R-La Mondiale for Bardet. Gastauer, Chérel and Bakelants all did huge turns on the valley roads to ensure the group was 3:00 clear of the Froome chase group, with Bardet set up for the final climb.

He attacked early, with 10km still to go and only his long-time French rival Pinot could get cross to him. They worked hard together as behind them Team Sky used up Poels, Henao and then Landa to chase and control them. It is a scenario we are likely to see often come July.

Keen to win the stage, Bardet attacked his compatriot with three kilometres to go but didn't drop him off and only angered Pinot, who then refused to help with the work. It was an error that perhaps cost Bardet, especially after the great work of his teammates but he still tried to fight for victory, kicking hard alongside Pinot. However the FDJ rider had a little bit more power and ager and managed to move ahead and hit the line first.

Behind Dan Martin finally kicked off the hostilities and Froome jumped on his wheel to be dragged up the steepest part of the climb and ahead of his other GC rivals. Froome managed to reduce Bardet’s gap to a minute and so keep the yellow jersey while also gaining a handful of seconds on Porte and especially Contador. It was a hard day out for so little gain but could and should be enough to secure overall victory if the same levels of individual and team strength go on show during Sunday’s final stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4:24:16 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:04 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:07 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:15 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 7 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:21 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:47 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:55 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:07 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:11 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:29 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:35 18 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:07 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:05 20 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:04:13 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:05:14 24 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:54 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:13 29 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:16 30 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:13 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:30 35 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:00 36 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:08 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:15:47 38 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 42 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 43 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 44 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 45 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 46 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 47 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 48 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:31 50 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:33 51 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:19:41 54 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 55 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 56 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 58 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 59 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:47 61 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 62 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 63 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 64 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 65 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 67 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:22 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 69 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 72 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 73 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 74 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:57 75 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 78 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 79 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 81 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 82 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 84 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 88 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 90 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 91 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 92 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 95 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 96 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 97 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 98 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 99 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 101 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 102 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 103 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 104 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 105 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 106 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 107 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 108 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:19 109 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 110 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:58 111 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 112 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 114 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 115 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 119 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 121 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 122 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 124 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 125 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 126 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 127 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 128 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 129 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 131 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 132 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 135 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 136 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 137 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 138 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 139 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 140 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 141 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 142 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 144 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 145 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 146 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 147 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 148 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 149 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 150 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 151 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 152 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 153 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin DNS Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data DNF Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 15 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 6 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 5 7 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col de Champ-Laurent, km. 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 8 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 6 4 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col du Grand Cucheron, km. 24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 5 pts 2 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 3 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Col de la Madeleine, km. 70 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 15 pts 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 8 5 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 6 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 3 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 2 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Montée des Frasses, km. 113 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 5 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 2 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Méribel-Les-Allues, km. 141 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 2 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 4:25:31 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:02 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:06 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:58 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:58 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:58 7 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:32 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:18:26 11 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:32 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:24:07 15 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 16 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:42 17 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 19 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 22 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:29:04 23 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:43 24 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 25 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 26 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 27 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 31 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 32 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 33 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 13:18:35 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:52 3 Tinkoff Team 0:02:37 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:51 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:12 6 Astana Pro Team 0:21:33 7 Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:30 8 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:14 9 Team Katusha 0:30:39 10 Lampre - Merida 0:30:56 11 Movistar Team 0:31:41 12 FDJ 0:33:35 13 Lotto Soudal 0:35:35 14 IAM Cycling 0:37:36 15 Bora-Argon 18 0:38:56 16 Direct Energie 0:45:05 17 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:46:35 18 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:46:44 19 Dimension Data 0:53:44 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:16 21 Trek-Segafredo 1:05:54 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 1:24:05

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25:50:22 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:30 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:35 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:56 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:02 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:35 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:12 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:39 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:02 13 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:16 14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:34 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:16 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:10 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:23 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:39 19 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:05:44 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:47 21 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:22 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:06:36 23 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:43 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:52 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:08:27 26 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:21 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:49 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:38 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:13:56 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:06 31 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:34 32 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:16:45 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:17:34 34 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:45 35 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:58 36 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:18:15 37 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:18:22 38 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:18:37 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:19:24 40 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:36 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:19 42 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:23:03 43 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:24:51 44 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:26:29 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:27:01 46 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:27:36 47 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:11 48 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:02 49 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:08 50 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:30:30 51 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:31:02 52 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:37 53 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:38 54 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:32:59 55 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:50 56 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:35:19 57 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:36:15 58 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:37:00 59 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:37:14 60 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:37:15 61 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:37:36 62 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:37:52 63 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:37:53 64 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:58 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:09 66 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:39:48 67 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:40:09 68 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:40:36 69 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:41:30 70 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:41:34 71 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:42:02 72 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:42:05 73 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:42:18 74 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:55 75 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:44:30 76 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:45:29 77 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:32 78 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:45:40 79 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:45:53 80 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:03 81 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:46:04 82 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:22 83 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:46:59 84 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:47:29 85 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:07 86 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:52:06 87 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:53:15 88 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:53:17 89 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:26 90 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:53:38 91 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:49 92 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:54:44 93 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:54:45 94 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:53 95 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:29 96 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:58:41 97 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:58:42 98 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:58:52 99 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:59:33 100 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:59:57 101 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:38 102 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:39 103 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:02:16 104 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:02:26 105 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:21 106 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:03:23 107 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1:03:24 108 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:30 109 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:04:24 110 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 1:05:03 111 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1:05:58 112 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:07:04 113 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:07:21 114 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:08:45 115 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 1:08:48 116 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:09:17 117 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:09:20 118 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1:09:37 119 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:09:58 120 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:10:50 121 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:11:34 122 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:12:06 123 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:12:37 124 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:13:09 125 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:13 126 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:14:44 127 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:14:55 128 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 1:15:11 129 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:15:13 130 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:15:59 131 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:16:05 132 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:57 133 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:17:38 134 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 1:17:50 135 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 1:18:46 136 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:19:01 137 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:19:44 138 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:20:13 139 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1:20:28 140 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:20:37 141 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:22:31 142 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:23:11 143 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 1:23:38 144 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:40 145 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 1:24:54 146 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:27:47 147 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:28:03 148 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:28:18 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:28:56 150 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:29:44 151 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:30:47 152 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:33:32 153 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:33:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 59 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 42 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 36 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 26 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 9 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 22 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 20 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 16 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 16 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 15 17 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 18 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 12 21 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 12 22 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 10 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 24 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 10 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 8 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 27 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 8 28 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 29 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 30 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 6 31 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 32 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 33 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 34 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 35 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 36 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 37 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 37 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 37 3 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 30 4 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 16 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 11 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 9 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 15 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 5 19 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 5 20 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 21 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 3 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 24 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 25 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 3 26 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 27 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 2 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 32 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 33 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 34 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 35 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 1 36 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 1 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 38 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1 39 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 40 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 25:51:18 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:06 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:39 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:43 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:25 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:42 7 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:15:49 8 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:17:26 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:06 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:31:42 11 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:34:23 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:36:18 13 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:46:03 14 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:30 15 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:53 16 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:53:48 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:57 18 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:01:20 19 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:25 20 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:07:49 21 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:08:21 22 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:09:02 23 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:09:54 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:11:10 25 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:12:13 26 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:13:59 27 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:14:17 28 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:18:05 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:19:41 30 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:21:35 31 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:22:44 32 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 1:23:58 33 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:28:48