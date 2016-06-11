Criterium du Dauphine: Pinot wins in Meribel
Froome marks his rivals on penultimate stage
Stage 6: La Rochette - Méribel
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the battle with fellow Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) to win the Queen stage of the Criterium di Dauphine in Meribel, as Chris Froome and his Team Sky teammates rode a tactical race in the Alpine mountains before gaining a handful of seconds on their rivals with a final surge to the line.
Pinot and Bardet were part of a front group that formed over the massive Col de la Madeleine. They opened a gap of 3:00 on Froome but his Team Sky teammates Wout Poels, Sergio Henao and Mikel Landa did an excellent job and gradually closed the gap before Froome used his late speed to bring it down to close to a minute.
In the final kilometre Froome surged away from Richie Porte (BMC) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) with Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep). It was a late, short effort on the 12km climb to the finish but allowed Froome to gain a handful of seconds on his closest rivals. However Bardet is now also a threat to Froome’s yellow jersey with one final mountain stage left to race. Porte is second overall at 21 seconds, with Bardet third at the same time. Martin moved up to fourth at 30 seconds, with Contador slipping to fifth at 35 seconds. Sunday’s final and decisive stage is from Le Pont de Claix near Grenoble to Superdévoluy. It is a tough final day with six categorised climbs.
“I've been put under pressure but the guys were super controlled. I really owe it all to my teammates today, each of every one of them emptied themselves for me to keep this jersey,” Froome acknowledged.
“The pressure started when Alberto attacked on the Madeleine. We had to pull him back otherwise we'd be in trouble. And then even in the finale with Bardet up front. At one stage he was going to get the yellow so my guys had to get that gap down. Then Dan Martin went to the line for third place. I just did everything I could to try and follow him. I was surprised to see there was a bit of a gap to Richie and Alberto.”
“I definitely needed those extra seconds ahead of tomorrow. It would be amazing to win the Dauphiné for the third time, especially in the build up to the Tour de France. But I don't take anything for granted. If tomorrow is anything like today, it's gonna be a really tough stage tomorrow again.”
Pinot emotional and happy
Pinot was more emotive that Froome and celebrated his stage victory by punching the air. He had gritted his teeth and suffered to respond to attacks by Bardet. He admitted he had not been on a good day.
“I find it hard to realize what's happening because I only got good feelings at the end. I was struggling all day,” he said. “Had I been told in the climb to of the Madeleine that I was going to win, I wouldn't have believed it. I was feeling average like the previous days so I didn't expect to do well here.”
Pinot questioned why Bardet attacked him but admitted victory had helped exorcise their defeat by Steve Cummings at last year’s Tour de France. It was Pinot’s fifth win of the 2016 season as he also looks for his best form just three weeks out from the Tour de France.
“I don't know what happened in the finale. If he hadn't attacked, we could have done better, especially for Romain on GC but it's good to see two Frenchmen at the front. I'm happy, we've had our revenge after last year at the Tour de France in Mende.”
A short but intense and very tactical stage
The 141km stage was relatively short at 141km but was like a jaw’s tooth with two early climbs, the 19km Col de la Madeleine in the middle and then the final 12km climb up to the finish in Meribel.
The stage was always going to include a fight for the day’s victory and the tense, more tactical battle for the general classification. The two combined on the Col de la Madeleine to make for a great day’s racing but sadly there was no television coverage of the action.
The attacks started from the gun with 24 riders initially making the move on the early climbs and others joining to create a 27-rider group.
In the move were Ben Hermans (BMC), Kiserlovski and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff), Thibaut Pinot and Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Laurens De Plus and Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step), Grivko and Sanchez (Astana), Bakelants, Mikaël Chérel and Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha), Tony Gallopin and Louis Vervaeke (Lotto-Soudal), Serge Pauwels and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Marc Soler (Movistar), Thomas Voeckler, Perrig Quémeneur and Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Cesare Benedetti and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18), Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida).
Andriy Grivko (Astana), Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) also bridged the gap in the ascent to the col du Grand Cucheron to complete a 27-man leading group.
Teklehaimanot took the early climber’s points but paid for his efforts on the slopes of the Madeleine and was dropped. Other riders were dropped too as two races began. Behind Alberto Contador and Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff) attacked together with Fabio Aru (Astana), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Dayer Quintana (Movistar) and Björn Thurau (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
It was a threatening attack but like Contador’s other attacks this week, it soon ran out of steam after Team Sky used its combined strength and climbing anility to chase the move down. Contador accelerated again two kilometres before the summit but again was pulled back.
Upfront Pinot was first over the hors-category climb of the Madeleine but was then quickly distanced by Chérel and Vervaeke on the descent. Froome and Contador crested la Madeleine together, 1:20 behind Pinot.
After the long descent and rolling roads to the foot of the Montée des Frasses, 19 riders gathered in the front group but they were quickly shaken out with Aru one of the first and worst to crack. The young Sardinian still has a lot of work to do if he wants to compete with Froome and Contador in the Tour de France.
A tactical finale
Ten riders reached the final climb up to Méribel together after a superb piece of riding by AG2R-La Mondiale for Bardet. Gastauer, Chérel and Bakelants all did huge turns on the valley roads to ensure the group was 3:00 clear of the Froome chase group, with Bardet set up for the final climb.
He attacked early, with 10km still to go and only his long-time French rival Pinot could get cross to him. They worked hard together as behind them Team Sky used up Poels, Henao and then Landa to chase and control them. It is a scenario we are likely to see often come July.
Keen to win the stage, Bardet attacked his compatriot with three kilometres to go but didn't drop him off and only angered Pinot, who then refused to help with the work. It was an error that perhaps cost Bardet, especially after the great work of his teammates but he still tried to fight for victory, kicking hard alongside Pinot. However the FDJ rider had a little bit more power and ager and managed to move ahead and hit the line first.
Behind Dan Martin finally kicked off the hostilities and Froome jumped on his wheel to be dragged up the steepest part of the climb and ahead of his other GC rivals. Froome managed to reduce Bardet’s gap to a minute and so keep the yellow jersey while also gaining a handful of seconds on Porte and especially Contador. It was a hard day out for so little gain but could and should be enough to secure overall victory if the same levels of individual and team strength go on show during Sunday’s final stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4:24:16
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:04
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:15
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|7
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:21
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:47
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:55
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:07
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:11
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:29
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:35
|18
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:07
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:05
|20
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:04:13
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:14
|24
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:54
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:13
|29
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:16
|30
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:13
|31
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|34
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:30
|35
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:00
|36
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:08
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:47
|38
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|43
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|44
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|45
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|47
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:31
|50
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:33
|51
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:19:41
|54
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|55
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|56
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|58
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:47
|61
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:22
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|69
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|73
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|74
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:57
|75
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|78
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|79
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|81
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|82
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|88
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|90
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|96
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|98
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|99
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|102
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|103
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|104
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|105
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|106
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|107
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|108
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:19
|109
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|110
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:58
|111
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|114
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|119
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|121
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|122
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|124
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|125
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|126
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|128
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|129
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|131
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|132
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|135
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|136
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|138
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|139
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|141
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|142
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|144
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|146
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|148
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|149
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|150
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|151
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|152
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|153
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNS
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|15
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|6
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|5
|7
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|8
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|6
|4
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|pts
|2
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|3
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|15
|pts
|2
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|3
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|8
|5
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|6
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|3
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|2
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|5
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|2
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|2
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|4:25:31
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:02
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:06
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:58
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:58
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:58
|7
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:32
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:26
|11
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:32
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:24:07
|15
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|16
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:42
|17
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|22
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:29:04
|23
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:43
|24
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|25
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|26
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|27
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|31
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|32
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|33
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:18:35
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|3
|Tinkoff Team
|0:02:37
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:51
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:12
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21:33
|7
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:30
|8
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:14
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:30:39
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:30:56
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:31:41
|12
|FDJ
|0:33:35
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:35:35
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:37:36
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:38:56
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:45:05
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:46:35
|18
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:46:44
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:53:44
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:05:16
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:05:54
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:24:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|25:50:22
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:30
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:56
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:02
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:35
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:12
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:39
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:02
|13
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:16
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:34
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:16
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:10
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:23
|18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:39
|19
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:05:44
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:47
|21
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:22
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:36
|23
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:43
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:52
|25
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:08:27
|26
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:21
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:49
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:38
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:56
|30
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:06
|31
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:34
|32
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:45
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:17:34
|34
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:45
|35
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:58
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:15
|37
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:18:22
|38
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:18:37
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:19:24
|40
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:36
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:19
|42
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:23:03
|43
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:51
|44
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:26:29
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:01
|46
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:27:36
|47
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:11
|48
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:02
|49
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:08
|50
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:30
|51
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:31:02
|52
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:37
|53
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:38
|54
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:32:59
|55
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:50
|56
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:35:19
|57
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:36:15
|58
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:00
|59
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:37:14
|60
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:37:15
|61
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:37:36
|62
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:52
|63
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:53
|64
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:58
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:09
|66
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:39:48
|67
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:40:09
|68
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:36
|69
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:30
|70
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:41:34
|71
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:42:02
|72
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:42:05
|73
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:42:18
|74
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:55
|75
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:44:30
|76
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:45:29
|77
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:32
|78
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:45:40
|79
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:45:53
|80
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:03
|81
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:46:04
|82
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:22
|83
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:46:59
|84
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:29
|85
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:07
|86
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:06
|87
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:53:15
|88
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:53:17
|89
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:26
|90
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:53:38
|91
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:49
|92
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:44
|93
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:45
|94
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:53
|95
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:29
|96
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:58:41
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:58:42
|98
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:58:52
|99
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:59:33
|100
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:59:57
|101
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:38
|102
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:00:39
|103
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:02:16
|104
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:02:26
|105
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:03:21
|106
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:03:23
|107
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1:03:24
|108
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:30
|109
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:04:24
|110
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|1:05:03
|111
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1:05:58
|112
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:07:04
|113
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:07:21
|114
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:08:45
|115
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:08:48
|116
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:09:17
|117
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:09:20
|118
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:09:37
|119
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:09:58
|120
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:10:50
|121
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:11:34
|122
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:12:06
|123
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:12:37
|124
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:13:09
|125
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:13
|126
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:14:44
|127
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:14:55
|128
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|1:15:11
|129
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1:15:13
|130
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:15:59
|131
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:16:05
|132
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:16:57
|133
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:17:38
|134
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:17:50
|135
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|1:18:46
|136
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:19:01
|137
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:19:44
|138
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:20:13
|139
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:20:28
|140
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:20:37
|141
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:22:31
|142
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:23:11
|143
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|1:23:38
|144
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:40
|145
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|1:24:54
|146
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:27:47
|147
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:28:03
|148
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:28:18
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:28:56
|150
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:29:44
|151
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:30:47
|152
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:33:32
|153
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:33:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|59
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|26
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|22
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|15
|17
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|18
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|21
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|22
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|24
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|10
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|8
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|27
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|28
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|29
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|30
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|31
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|32
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|33
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|34
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|36
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|37
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|37
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|37
|3
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|30
|4
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|16
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|11
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|15
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|5
|19
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|20
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|21
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|3
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|24
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|25
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|26
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|27
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|28
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|2
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|32
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|33
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|34
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|35
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|36
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|1
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|38
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|39
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|40
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25:51:18
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:39
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:43
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:25
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:42
|7
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:49
|8
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:17:26
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:30:06
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:31:42
|11
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:34:23
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:36:18
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:46:03
|14
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:30
|15
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:53
|16
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:48
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:57
|18
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:01:20
|19
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:25
|20
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:07:49
|21
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:08:21
|22
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:09:02
|23
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:09:54
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:11:10
|25
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:12:13
|26
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:13:59
|27
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1:14:17
|28
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:18:05
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:19:41
|30
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:21:35
|31
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:22:44
|32
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|1:23:58
|33
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:28:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|77:36:56
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:37
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:07
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:18
|5
|Tinkoff Team
|0:13:45
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:25:42
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:36:58
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:38:46
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:42:56
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:32
|11
|FDJ
|0:44:07
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:47:43
|13
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:55:32
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:55:45
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:56:23
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:00:55
|17
|Direct Energie
|1:04:11
|18
|Dimension Data
|1:04:58
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:27:54
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:49:28
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:50:38
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:44:58
