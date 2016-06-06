Criterium du Dauphine: Bouhanni wins in Saint-Vulbas
Frenchman clashes with Kristoff, dedicates win to Muhammad Ali
Stage 1: Cluses - Saint-Vulbas
Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) used his sprinting skills and a late surge to win the first road stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in Saint-Vulbas.
Related Articles
Contador stays safe in sprint final at the Criterium du Dauphine
No penalties come from Criterium du Dauphine sprint, but riders call foul
Bouhanni boxes to the win as heads clash at Dauphine - Podcast
Criterium du Dauphine: Mitch Docker earns Cyclingnews rider of the day honours
Nacer Bouhanni's Orbea Orca - Gallery
The 186km stage was a quiet affair but exploded in the final two kilometres as the Cofidis and Katusha trains clashed at high-speed, as they fought to control the lead out.
Bouhanni is not afraid to fight for a wheel and first clashed with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), banging shoulder, handlebars and heads as they fought for the leadout wheel. He eventually let the Norwegian sit on his teammate but then jumped on Sam Bennett’s wheel – as the Irishman started his sprint early, and then accelerated past the him to win.
Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) came through to finish second in the sprint, with Bennett holding on for third place. Kristoff was blocked in during the sprint to the line and finished out of the top ten.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the overall race lead he secured by winning Sunday’s uphill prologue time trial. He leads Richie Porte (BMC) by six seconds, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) third overall at 13 seconds.
Froome was also involved in a scare in the final three kilometres as rider’s clashed and moved across the road. The Briton twice went close to losing his balance but stayed up and finished safely in the peloton.
Bouhanni le Boxeur
Bouhanni celebrated his eighth victory of the 2016 season with a series of boxing gestures after he crossed the line, dedicating his victory to boxer Mohammad Ali, who recently passed away. He combines boxing training with his winter training and revealed via social media that the only photo on show at his home is one of Ali.
"I said I wanted to dedicate a win to Muhammad Ali, It may not be a big thing but he represented a lot to me," Bouhanni said immediately after his win.
"I really happy, I wanted to win a stage at the Dauphine and now I’ve done it. In the sprint we touched quite a lot, including me with Kristoff. Bennett then launched up the right side and so I made my effort and I hung on in the last hundred metres."
"This is my fourth WorldTour win this season and my eighth win so far. I’m motivated by the big races, like the Dauphiné, the Tour de France. There will probably be another two sprints here, so we will try to win again."
A series of jabs before a final knockout blow
The 186km from Cluses to Saint-Vulbas took the 176-rider peloton from the French Alps to the banks of the Rhone river. Described as a flat stage, the first half of the day included three category four climbs but the riders enjoyed plenty of descents and valley roads as the race left the mountains for a day and headed west.
The two worked well together and quickly opened a four-minute lead on the peloton. At this point the Tinkoff team stepped in and took up the steady chase to keep the two in check. With Backaert losing 2:45 to Contador on Sunday’s uphill prologue time trial, he became the virtual race leader out on the road.
Backaert swept up the mountain points as the duo rolled along. However with only a single point awarded on each climb, he is no challenge to Contador, who kept the lead the climber’s competition. Of course, with Contador wearing the race leader’s yellow jersey, Chris Froome (Team Sky) wore the polka-dot jersey today but Porte will wear it on Tuesday because he is second in the climber’s competition.
The sprinter’s teams took over the chase from Tinkoff at the mid-point of the stage, with Cofidis and Katusha doing a lot of the work. Their efforts paid off as the gap came down gradually, ensuring that the stage would finish in a sprint.
Docker sat up with 20km to go, with Backaert caught a little later, with 13km to go. At this point the speed was high, lining out the peloton, but the sprinter’s teams tried to avoid riding on the front, allowing the Tinkoff and Team Sky squads to control the peloton before a vital left turn with two kilometres to go.
Froome avoided a spill just before the corner and after it the gloves came off, as the Cofidis and Katusha teams clashed three times, with riders banging shoulders, handlebars and heads as they fought for position. Katusha won the fight to position Kristoff but then Bouhanni hit back with his kick to follow Bennett.
Like his celebrations, Bouhanni’s sprint was a series of jabs before a final knockout blow.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:27:53
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|19
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|22
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|28
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|31
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|35
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|39
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|41
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|42
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|43
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|45
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|48
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|56
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|60
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|61
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|62
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|63
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|64
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|73
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|74
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|75
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|77
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|80
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|84
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|87
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|90
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|92
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|95
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|96
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|97
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|100
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|102
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|105
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|108
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|109
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|113
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|115
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|116
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|117
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|119
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|120
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|122
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|124
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|129
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:18
|131
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:26
|132
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|133
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:28
|134
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|136
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|137
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|139
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|140
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|141
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|142
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|143
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|144
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:44
|145
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:58
|146
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:00
|147
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|148
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|149
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|150
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|151
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|152
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|153
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|154
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|155
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|156
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|157
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|158
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|159
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|160
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|161
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|162
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|163
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|164
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|165
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|166
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|167
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|168
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|169
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|171
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|172
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:03
|173
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:40
|174
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|175
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:52
|176
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|18
|5
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|16
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|7
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|8
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|10
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:27:53
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|18
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|22
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|26
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:28
|31
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:01:00
|32
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|35
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|36
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|39
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|13:23:39
|2
|IAM Cycling
|3
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Team Sky
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Direct Energie
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|20
|FDJ
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Tinkoff Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|4:39:29
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:25
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|9
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:39
|11
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:44
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|14
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:46
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:52
|18
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:55
|24
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|25
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|26
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|28
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:00
|29
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|30
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|31
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|32
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:03
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:08
|35
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|37
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|38
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|39
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|41
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|44
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:16
|46
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:17
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:18
|48
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|49
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|50
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|51
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:21
|52
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|54
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|55
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|56
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:24
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|58
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:26
|59
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:28
|61
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:29
|62
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|63
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|65
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|66
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:38
|67
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|69
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|70
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:43
|71
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:44
|72
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:45
|73
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:46
|75
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|76
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|77
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|78
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|79
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:50
|80
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:51
|81
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:52
|82
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:54
|84
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|86
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:55
|87
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|88
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:57
|89
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:58
|90
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:59
|91
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:00
|92
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:01
|94
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:02
|95
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|96
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:03
|97
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:05
|98
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:07
|99
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|100
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:02:09
|101
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:13
|102
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:14
|103
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:15
|105
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:02:16
|107
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:17
|108
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|109
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:18
|110
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:21
|113
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|114
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|115
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:22
|116
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:27
|117
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:28
|118
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:29
|119
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|120
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:33
|121
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:35
|122
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:38
|123
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:41
|124
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|125
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:42
|126
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:45
|127
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|128
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:50
|129
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:54
|130
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:56
|132
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:00
|133
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|134
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:02
|135
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:04
|136
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|137
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:06
|138
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|139
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:03:07
|140
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:08
|141
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|142
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:03:09
|143
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:11
|144
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:13
|145
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|146
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:14
|147
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:03:20
|148
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:23
|150
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:25
|151
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|152
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:27
|153
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|154
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:30
|155
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:31
|156
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|157
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:36
|158
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:40
|159
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:49
|160
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:50
|161
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:54
|162
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:55
|163
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:11
|164
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:04:14
|165
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:15
|166
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:22
|167
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|168
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:04:28
|169
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:49
|170
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:56
|171
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:03
|172
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:34
|173
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:41
|174
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:53
|175
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:18
|176
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|18
|5
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|16
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|15
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|11
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|10
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|15
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|19
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|20
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|7
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:39:53
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:28
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:31
|5
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|6
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:36
|7
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|8
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:53
|10
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:57
|12
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:02
|14
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|15
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:05
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|17
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:14
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|20
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|21
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:31
|22
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:36
|23
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|24
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:50
|25
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:01:52
|26
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:04
|27
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:05
|28
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:26
|29
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:30
|30
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:36
|31
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:02:43
|32
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:49
|33
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:01
|34
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|35
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:07
|36
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:26
|37
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:51
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:58
|39
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:59:49
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:49
|4
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:55
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:24
|7
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:28
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|10
|FDJ
|0:01:47
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:01:50
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:07
|13
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:11
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:14
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:39
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:52
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:02:56
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:09
|20
|Team Katusha
|0:03:28
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:36
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy