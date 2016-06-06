Image 1 of 48 Nacer Bouhanni celebrates winning Criterium du Dauphine's first stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 Movistar riders share a mussette during stage 1 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 48 Nacer Bouhanni on Dauphine's stage 1 podium Image 4 of 48 Luis Leon Sanchez grabs some refreshments in the feed zone (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 48 The peloton in action during stage 1 at criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 48 Fabio Aru and Damiano Caruso chat during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 48 Mitchell Docker (Orica GreenEdge) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 48 Mitchell Docker (Orica GreenEdge) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 48 Michael Valgren (Tinkoff) gets some mechanical help from the team car. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 48 Alberto Contador stays safe during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 48 The peloton in action during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 48 Pierre Rolland rides during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 48 Chris Froome rides in the peloton during stage 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 48 The peloton in action during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 48 Nacer Bouhanni salutes Muhammad Ali as he crosses the line to win stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine Image 16 of 48 Nacer Bouhanni salutes Muhammad Ali after winning stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 48 Nacer Bouhanni salutes Muhammad Ali after winning stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 48 Richie Porte in the green jersey during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 Katusha drive the peloton during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 Tinkoff line up in front of Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 A Katusha rider takes on supplies in the feed zone. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 Teammates congratulate Nacer Bouhanni after e won stage 1 at Dauphine. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 48 Stage 1 winner Nacer Bouhanni in the green jersey at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 48 Alberto Contador in yellow on the podium after stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 48 Alberto Contador in the polka dot jersey after stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 48 Julian Alaphilippe in the white jersey after stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 48 Nacer Bouhanni celebrates on the podium after winning Dauphine's first stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 48 Nacer Bouhanni celebrates on the podium after winning Dauphine's first stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 48 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 The bunch closes in on the finish during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 48 Chris Froome and Jens Keukeleire at the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 48 Chris Froome (Sky) in polka dots (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 48 Angel Vicioso (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 48 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) as best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 48 Cow. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 48 Richie Porte (BMC) wears green on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 48 Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 48 Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 48 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 48 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 48 Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 Tinkoff looking after Alberto Contador during the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 45 of 48 Cofidis' Nacer Bouhanni looking relaxed on the start line of stage 1 (Image credit: ASO) Image 46 of 48 Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 1 at Dauphine Image 47 of 48 Nacer Bouhanni boxed on to win stage 1 (Image credit: ASO) Image 48 of 48 Wanty Groupe Gobert's Frederik Backaert initiates the breakaway (Image credit: ASO)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) used his sprinting skills and a late surge to win the first road stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in Saint-Vulbas.

The 186km stage was a quiet affair but exploded in the final two kilometres as the Cofidis and Katusha trains clashed at high-speed, as they fought to control the lead out.

Bouhanni is not afraid to fight for a wheel and first clashed with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), banging shoulder, handlebars and heads as they fought for the leadout wheel. He eventually let the Norwegian sit on his teammate but then jumped on Sam Bennett’s wheel – as the Irishman started his sprint early, and then accelerated past the him to win.

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) came through to finish second in the sprint, with Bennett holding on for third place. Kristoff was blocked in during the sprint to the line and finished out of the top ten.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the overall race lead he secured by winning Sunday’s uphill prologue time trial. He leads Richie Porte (BMC) by six seconds, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) third overall at 13 seconds.

Froome was also involved in a scare in the final three kilometres as rider’s clashed and moved across the road. The Briton twice went close to losing his balance but stayed up and finished safely in the peloton.

Bouhanni le Boxeur

Bouhanni celebrated his eighth victory of the 2016 season with a series of boxing gestures after he crossed the line, dedicating his victory to boxer Mohammad Ali, who recently passed away. He combines boxing training with his winter training and revealed via social media that the only photo on show at his home is one of Ali.

"I said I wanted to dedicate a win to Muhammad Ali, It may not be a big thing but he represented a lot to me," Bouhanni said immediately after his win.

"I really happy, I wanted to win a stage at the Dauphine and now I’ve done it. In the sprint we touched quite a lot, including me with Kristoff. Bennett then launched up the right side and so I made my effort and I hung on in the last hundred metres."

"This is my fourth WorldTour win this season and my eighth win so far. I’m motivated by the big races, like the Dauphiné, the Tour de France. There will probably be another two sprints here, so we will try to win again."

A series of jabs before a final knockout blow

The 186km from Cluses to Saint-Vulbas took the 176-rider peloton from the French Alps to the banks of the Rhone river. Described as a flat stage, the first half of the day included three category four climbs but the riders enjoyed plenty of descents and valley roads as the race left the mountains for a day and headed west.





The two worked well together and quickly opened a four-minute lead on the peloton. At this point the Tinkoff team stepped in and took up the steady chase to keep the two in check. With Backaert losing 2:45 to Contador on Sunday’s uphill prologue time trial, he became the virtual race leader out on the road.

Backaert swept up the mountain points as the duo rolled along. However with only a single point awarded on each climb, he is no challenge to Contador, who kept the lead the climber’s competition. Of course, with Contador wearing the race leader’s yellow jersey, Chris Froome (Team Sky) wore the polka-dot jersey today but Porte will wear it on Tuesday because he is second in the climber’s competition.

The sprinter’s teams took over the chase from Tinkoff at the mid-point of the stage, with Cofidis and Katusha doing a lot of the work. Their efforts paid off as the gap came down gradually, ensuring that the stage would finish in a sprint.

Docker sat up with 20km to go, with Backaert caught a little later, with 13km to go. At this point the speed was high, lining out the peloton, but the sprinter’s teams tried to avoid riding on the front, allowing the Tinkoff and Team Sky squads to control the peloton before a vital left turn with two kilometres to go.

Froome avoided a spill just before the corner and after it the gloves came off, as the Cofidis and Katusha teams clashed three times, with riders banging shoulders, handlebars and heads as they fought for position. Katusha won the fight to position Kristoff but then Bouhanni hit back with his kick to follow Bennett.

Like his celebrations, Bouhanni’s sprint was a series of jabs before a final knockout blow.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:27:53 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 19 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 22 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 28 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 35 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 36 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 39 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 41 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 42 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 43 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 45 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 46 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 48 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 50 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 55 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 56 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 59 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 60 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 61 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 62 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 63 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 64 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 68 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 72 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 73 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 74 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 75 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 77 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 80 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 82 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 84 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 85 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 87 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 88 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 89 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 90 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 92 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 93 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 94 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 95 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 96 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 97 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 99 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 100 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 101 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 102 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 105 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 108 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 109 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 110 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 111 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 112 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 113 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 114 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 115 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 116 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 117 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 119 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 120 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 122 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 124 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 128 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 129 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:18 131 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:26 132 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 133 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:00:28 134 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 135 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 136 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 137 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 139 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:35 140 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 141 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 142 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 143 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 144 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:00:44 145 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:58 146 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:00 147 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 148 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 149 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 150 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 151 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 152 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 153 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 154 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 155 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 156 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 157 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 158 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 159 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 160 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 161 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 162 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 163 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 164 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 165 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 166 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 167 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 168 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 169 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 170 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:28 171 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:39 172 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:03 173 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:40 174 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 175 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:52 176 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:06

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 20 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 18 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 16 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 7 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 12 8 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 10 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 8 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6

Mountain 1 - Côte de Mornex - 31.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Sallenôves - 68.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Chilly - 75.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Prémeyzel - 134.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:27:53 2 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 8 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 9 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 18 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 22 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 26 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:00:28 31 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:01:00 32 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 35 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 36 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:28 39 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:39

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data 13:23:39 2 IAM Cycling 3 Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Bora-Argon 18 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Team Katusha 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Orica-GreenEdge 10 Lotto Soudal 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Movistar Team 13 Team Sky 14 Lampre - Merida 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Direct Energie 19 Trek-Segafredo 20 FDJ 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Tinkoff Team

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 4:39:29 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:21 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:25 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:31 9 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:39 11 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:44 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:45 14 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:46 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:52 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:55 24 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 25 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 26 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 28 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:01:00 29 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 30 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:02 31 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 32 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:01:03 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:06 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:08 35 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09 37 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 38 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:12 39 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 41 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 44 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:01:16 46 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:17 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:18 48 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:19 49 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 50 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:20 51 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:21 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 54 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 55 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 56 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:24 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 58 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:26 59 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:28 61 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:29 62 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32 63 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 64 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:35 65 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 66 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:38 67 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:40 69 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 70 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:43 71 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:01:44 72 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:45 73 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:46 75 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 76 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 77 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 78 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 79 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:50 80 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:51 81 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:52 82 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 83 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:54 84 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 86 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:55 87 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 88 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:57 89 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:01:58 90 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:59 91 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:02:00 92 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:01 94 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:02 95 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 96 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:03 97 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:05 98 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:07 99 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 100 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:02:09 101 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:13 102 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:14 103 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:15 105 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 106 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:02:16 107 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:17 108 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 109 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:18 110 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 112 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:21 113 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 114 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 115 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:22 116 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:27 117 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:28 118 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:02:29 119 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 120 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:33 121 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:35 122 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:02:38 123 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:41 124 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 125 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:42 126 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:45 127 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 128 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:50 129 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:54 130 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:56 132 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:00 133 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 134 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:02 135 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:03:04 136 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:05 137 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:06 138 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 139 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:03:07 140 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:08 141 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 142 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:03:09 143 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:11 144 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:13 145 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 146 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:14 147 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:03:20 148 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:23 150 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:25 151 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 152 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:27 153 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 154 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:03:30 155 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:31 156 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 157 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:36 158 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:40 159 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:49 160 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:50 161 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:54 162 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:55 163 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:11 164 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:04:14 165 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:15 166 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:22 167 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 168 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:04:28 169 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:49 170 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:56 171 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:03 172 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:34 173 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:41 174 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:53 175 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:18 176 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 20 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 18 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 16 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 15 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 8 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 12 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 11 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 10 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 8 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 15 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 19 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 10 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 7 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:39:53 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:28 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:31 5 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 6 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:00:36 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 8 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:53 10 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:56 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:57 12 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:02 14 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:04 15 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:05 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:14 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 20 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 21 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:31 22 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:01:36 23 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:49 24 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:50 25 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:01:52 26 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:04 27 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:02:05 28 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:26 29 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:30 30 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:36 31 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:02:43 32 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:49 33 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:01 34 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 35 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:07 36 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:26 37 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:51 38 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:58 39 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:25