Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Bouhanni wins in Saint-Vulbas

Frenchman clashes with Kristoff, dedicates win to Muhammad Ali

Image 1 of 48

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates winning Criterium du Dauphine's first stage.

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates winning Criterium du Dauphine's first stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 48

Movistar riders share a mussette during stage 1

Movistar riders share a mussette during stage 1
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 48

Nacer Bouhanni on Dauphine's stage 1 podium

Nacer Bouhanni on Dauphine's stage 1 podium
Image 4 of 48

Luis Leon Sanchez grabs some refreshments in the feed zone

Luis Leon Sanchez grabs some refreshments in the feed zone
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 48

The peloton in action during stage 1 at criterium du Dauphine

The peloton in action during stage 1 at criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 48

Fabio Aru and Damiano Caruso chat during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine

Fabio Aru and Damiano Caruso chat during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 48

Mitchell Docker (Orica GreenEdge) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine

Mitchell Docker (Orica GreenEdge) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 48

Mitchell Docker (Orica GreenEdge) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine

Mitchell Docker (Orica GreenEdge) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 48

Michael Valgren (Tinkoff) gets some mechanical help from the team car.

Michael Valgren (Tinkoff) gets some mechanical help from the team car.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 48

Alberto Contador stays safe during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine.

Alberto Contador stays safe during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 48

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 48

Pierre Rolland rides during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine.

Pierre Rolland rides during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 48

Chris Froome rides in the peloton during stage 1.

Chris Froome rides in the peloton during stage 1.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 48

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 48

Nacer Bouhanni salutes Muhammad Ali as he crosses the line to win stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine

Nacer Bouhanni salutes Muhammad Ali as he crosses the line to win stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine
Image 16 of 48

Nacer Bouhanni salutes Muhammad Ali after winning stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine

Nacer Bouhanni salutes Muhammad Ali after winning stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 48

Nacer Bouhanni salutes Muhammad Ali after winning stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine

Nacer Bouhanni salutes Muhammad Ali after winning stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 48

Richie Porte in the green jersey during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine.

Richie Porte in the green jersey during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Scenery along the route of stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine.

Scenery along the route of stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

Katusha drive the peloton during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine

Katusha drive the peloton during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

Tinkoff line up in front of Alberto Contador

Tinkoff line up in front of Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

A Katusha rider takes on supplies in the feed zone.

A Katusha rider takes on supplies in the feed zone.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

Teammates congratulate Nacer Bouhanni after e won stage 1 at Dauphine.

Teammates congratulate Nacer Bouhanni after e won stage 1 at Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 48

Stage 1 winner Nacer Bouhanni in the green jersey at Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 1 winner Nacer Bouhanni in the green jersey at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Alberto Contador in yellow on the podium after stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine

Alberto Contador in yellow on the podium after stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Alberto Contador in the polka dot jersey after stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine

Alberto Contador in the polka dot jersey after stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 48

Julian Alaphilippe in the white jersey after stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe in the white jersey after stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 48

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates on the podium after winning Dauphine's first stage

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates on the podium after winning Dauphine's first stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 48

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates on the podium after winning Dauphine's first stage

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates on the podium after winning Dauphine's first stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine.

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 48

The bunch closes in on the finish during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine

The bunch closes in on the finish during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge)

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 48

Chris Froome and Jens Keukeleire at the front

Chris Froome and Jens Keukeleire at the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

Chris Froome (Sky) in polka dots

Chris Froome (Sky) in polka dots
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

Angel Vicioso (Katusha)

Angel Vicioso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 48

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) as best young rider

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) as best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 48

Cow.

Cow.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 48

Richie Porte (BMC) wears green on stage 1

Richie Porte (BMC) wears green on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 48

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge)

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 48

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge)

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 48

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 48

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 48

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge)

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 48

Tinkoff looking after Alberto Contador during the stage

Tinkoff looking after Alberto Contador during the stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 45 of 48

Cofidis' Nacer Bouhanni looking relaxed on the start line of stage 1

Cofidis' Nacer Bouhanni looking relaxed on the start line of stage 1
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 46 of 48

Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 1 at Dauphine

Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 1 at Dauphine
Image 47 of 48

Nacer Bouhanni boxed on to win stage 1

Nacer Bouhanni boxed on to win stage 1
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 48 of 48

Wanty Groupe Gobert's Frederik Backaert initiates the breakaway

Wanty Groupe Gobert's Frederik Backaert initiates the breakaway
(Image credit: ASO)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) used his sprinting skills and a late surge to win the first road stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in Saint-Vulbas.

Related Articles

Contador stays safe in sprint final at the Criterium du Dauphine

No penalties come from Criterium du Dauphine sprint, but riders call foul

Bouhanni boxes to the win as heads clash at Dauphine - Podcast

Criterium du Dauphine: Mitch Docker earns Cyclingnews rider of the day honours

Nacer Bouhanni's Orbea Orca - Gallery

Criterium du Dauphine stage 1 highlights - Video

The 186km stage was a quiet affair but exploded in the final two kilometres as the Cofidis and Katusha trains clashed at high-speed, as they fought to control the lead out.

Bouhanni is not afraid to fight for a wheel and first clashed with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), banging shoulder, handlebars and heads as they fought for the leadout wheel. He eventually let the Norwegian sit on his teammate but then jumped on Sam Bennett’s wheel – as the Irishman started his sprint early, and then accelerated past the him to win.

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) came through to finish second in the sprint, with Bennett holding on for third place. Kristoff was blocked in during the sprint to the line and finished out of the top ten.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the overall race lead he secured by winning Sunday’s uphill prologue time trial. He leads Richie Porte (BMC) by six seconds, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) third overall at 13 seconds.

Froome was also involved in a scare in the final three kilometres as rider’s clashed and moved across the road. The Briton twice went close to losing his balance but stayed up and finished safely in the peloton.

Bouhanni le Boxeur

Bouhanni celebrated his eighth victory of the 2016 season with a series of boxing gestures after he crossed the line, dedicating his victory to boxer Mohammad Ali, who recently passed away. He combines boxing training with his winter training and revealed via social media that the only photo on show at his home is one of Ali.

"I said I wanted to dedicate a win to Muhammad Ali, It may not be a big thing but he represented a lot to me," Bouhanni said immediately after his win.

"I really happy, I wanted to win a stage at the Dauphine and now I’ve done it. In the sprint we touched quite a lot, including me with Kristoff. Bennett then launched up the right side and so I made my effort and I hung on in the last hundred metres."

"This is my fourth WorldTour win this season and my eighth win so far. I’m motivated by the big races, like the Dauphiné, the Tour de France. There will probably be another two sprints here, so we will try to win again."

A series of jabs before a final knockout blow

The 186km from Cluses to Saint-Vulbas took the 176-rider peloton from the French Alps to the banks of the Rhone river. Described as a flat stage, the first half of the day included three category four climbs but the riders enjoyed plenty of descents and valley roads as the race left the mountains for a day and headed west.

The two worked well together and quickly opened a four-minute lead on the peloton. At this point the Tinkoff team stepped in and took up the steady chase to keep the two in check. With Backaert losing 2:45 to Contador on Sunday’s uphill prologue time trial, he became the virtual race leader out on the road.

Backaert swept up the mountain points as the duo rolled along. However with only a single point awarded on each climb, he is no challenge to Contador, who kept the lead the climber’s competition. Of course, with Contador wearing the race leader’s yellow jersey, Chris Froome (Team Sky) wore the polka-dot jersey today but Porte will wear it on Tuesday because he is second in the climber’s competition.

The sprinter’s teams took over the chase from Tinkoff at the mid-point of the stage, with Cofidis and Katusha doing a lot of the work. Their efforts paid off as the gap came down gradually, ensuring that the stage would finish in a sprint.

Docker sat up with 20km to go, with Backaert caught a little later, with 13km to go. At this point the speed was high, lining out the peloton, but the sprinter’s teams tried to avoid riding on the front, allowing the Tinkoff and Team Sky squads to control the peloton before a vital left turn with two kilometres to go.

Froome avoided a spill just before the corner and after it the gloves came off, as the Cofidis and Katusha teams clashed three times, with riders banging shoulders, handlebars and heads as they fought for position. Katusha won the fight to position Kristoff but then Bouhanni hit back with his kick to follow Bennett.

Like his celebrations, Bouhanni’s sprint was a series of jabs before a final knockout blow.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:27:53
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
8Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
14Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
19Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
22Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
26Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
28Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
29Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
31Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
35Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
36George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
37Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
39Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
41Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
42Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
43Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
44Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
45William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
46Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
47Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
48Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
50Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
55Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
56Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
58Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
59Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
60Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
61Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
62Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
63Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
64Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
68Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
72Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
73Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
74Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
75Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
77Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
80Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
84Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
85Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
87Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
88Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
89Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
90Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
92Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
93Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
94Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
95Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
96Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
97Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
99Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
100Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
102Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
103Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
104Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
105Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
106Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
108Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
109Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
110Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
111Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
112Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
113Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
114Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
115Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
116Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
117Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
119Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
120Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
122Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
124Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
125Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
126Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
129Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
130Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:18
131Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:26
132Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
133Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:00:28
134Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
135Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
136Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
137Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
139Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:35
140Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
141Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
142Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
143Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
144Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:00:44
145Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:58
146Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:01:00
147Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
148Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
149Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
150Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
151Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
152Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
153Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
154Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
155Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
156Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
157Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
158Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
159Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
160Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
161Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
162Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
163Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
164Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
165Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
166Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
167Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
168Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
169Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
170Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:28
171Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:39
172Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:03
173Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:40
174Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
175Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:52
176Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:06

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1820
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data18
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling16
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
7Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie12
8Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling10
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge8
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6

Mountain 1 - Côte de Mornex - 31.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Sallenôves - 68.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Chilly - 75.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Prémeyzel - 134.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:27:53
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
4Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
5Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
8Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
16Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
17Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
18Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
21Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
22Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
26Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
27Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
30Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:00:28
31Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:01:00
32Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
34Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
35Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
36Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
37Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:28
39Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:39

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data13:23:39
2IAM Cycling
3Team Giant-Alpecin
4Bora-Argon 18
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Team Katusha
8BMC Racing Team
9Orica-GreenEdge
10Lotto Soudal
11Astana Pro Team
12Movistar Team
13Team Sky
14Lampre - Merida
15Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Etixx - Quick-Step
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Direct Energie
19Trek-Segafredo
20FDJ
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Tinkoff Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team4:39:29
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:13
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:25
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:31
9Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:39
11Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:00:44
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:45
14Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:46
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:52
18Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
22Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:55
24Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
26Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
27Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
28Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:01:00
29Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
30Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:02
31Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
32Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:01:03
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:06
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:01:08
35Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
37Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:01:11
38Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:12
39Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
40Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
41Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
42Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
43Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
44Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:01:16
46Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:17
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:18
48Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:19
49Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
50Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:20
51Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:21
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
54Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
55Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
56George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:24
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
58Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:26
59Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:28
61Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:29
62Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
63Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
64Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:35
65Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:36
66Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:38
67Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:40
69Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
70Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:43
71Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:01:44
72Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:45
73Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:46
75Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
76Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
77Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:01:49
78Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
79Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:50
80Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:51
81Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:52
82Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
83Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:54
84Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
86Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:55
87Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
88Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:57
89Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:01:58
90Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:59
91Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:02:00
92Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:01
94Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:02
95Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
96Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:03
97Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:05
98Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:07
99Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
100Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:02:09
101Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:13
102Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:14
103Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:02:15
105Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
106Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:02:16
107Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:02:17
108Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
109Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:18
110Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:21
113Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
114Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
115Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:22
116Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:27
117Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:28
118Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:02:29
119Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
120Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:33
121John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:35
122Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:02:38
123Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:41
124Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
125Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:42
126Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:45
127Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
128Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:50
129Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:54
130Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
131Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:56
132Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:00
133Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
134Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:02
135William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:03:04
136Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:05
137Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:06
138Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
139Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:03:07
140Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:08
141Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
142Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:03:09
143Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:11
144Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:13
145Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
146Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:14
147Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:03:20
148Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:23
150Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:25
151Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
152Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:27
153Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
154Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:03:30
155Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:31
156Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
157Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:03:36
158Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:40
159Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:49
160Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:50
161Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:03:54
162Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:55
163Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:04:11
164Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:04:14
165Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:15
166Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:22
167Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
168Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:04:28
169Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:49
170Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:56
171Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:05:03
172Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:34
173Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:41
174Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:53
175Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:18
176Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1820
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data18
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling16
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team15
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
8Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
9Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie12
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
11Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling10
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step8
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge8
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step6
15Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
19Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team10pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
7Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4:39:53
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:28
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:31
5Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
6Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:00:36
7Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
8Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:53
10Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:56
11Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:57
12Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:02
14Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:04
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:05
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:14
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
20Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:28
21Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:31
22Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:01:36
23Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49
24Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:50
25Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:52
26Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:04
27Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:02:05
28Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:26
29Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:30
30Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:36
31Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:02:43
32Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:49
33Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:01
34Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
35Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:07
36Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:26
37Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:51
38Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:58
39Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:59:49
2BMC Racing Team0:00:32
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:49
4Tinkoff Team0:00:55
5Astana Pro Team0:01:17
6Lampre - Merida0:01:24
7Orica-GreenEdge0:01:28
8AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
9Movistar Team0:01:38
10FDJ0:01:47
11Dimension Data0:01:50
12Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
13Bora-Argon 180:02:11
14Lotto Soudal0:02:14
15IAM Cycling0:02:39
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:44
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:52
18Direct Energie0:02:56
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:09
20Team Katusha0:03:28
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:36
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:56

Latest on Cyclingnews