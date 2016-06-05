Contador wins brutal Criterium du Dauphine prologue
Porte second and Froome third
Prologue: Les Gets - Les Gets
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) won the brutal uphill prologue of the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday, beating Richie Porte (BMC) and Chris Froome (Team Sky). Unlike Froome, the Spaniard had opted to start late and risked the predicted rain, but it didn't fall, and he came home some 13 seconds quicker than Froome.
Related Articles
Porte, who was the penultimate rider to depart, split the pair with an effort just six second shy of Contador.
"It's a bit of a surprise to beat Froome and Porte, but I knew that I could do well. I didn't think that I could win," a happy Contador said after the stage.
The prologue for the Criterium du Dauphine was anything but easy with a four-kilometre climb that averaged more than nine per cent and hit gradients of up to 19. This was most certainly not for the time trial specialists and was an opportunity for the climbers to deal a physiological blow to their rivals ahead of the big mountain stages later in the race.
So it was a climber, Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida), that set the first benchmark time as he stopped the clock at 12:30. He didn't have long to wait until Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) kicked him off the hot seat. Yates was subsequently bettered by Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep). Alaphilippe, brimming with confidence from his recent Tour of California victory, put in a dominating performance to set a time of 12 minutes flat.
The big GC names were spread out over the second half of the stage, with some opting for earlier start times to avoid the rain that had been forecast for the latter part of the day. Froome was one of those that had selected an earlier starting slot, along with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ). The defending champion came out of the traps quickly and by the time he hit the line he was the first rider to break through the 12-minute barrier with his time of 11:49.
"It was only a four-kilometre prologue, but that was really tough. There were gradients of 20 per cent, and I was running out of legs and just squeezing every bit out for the line," said Froome. "I'm happy with the numbers and the feelings I had on the bike. I'm in good shape but I've still got some work to do, and we're a month out from the Tour still. I'm glad that's out of the way.
"I had a look at the weather and in the last few days here it's been raining in the afternoons here. Also, I just thought it would be easier to just get up and race, rather than wait all day. It also gives me a bit more recovery for tomorrow."
Froome had plenty of time to contemplate what his tactics would be if he was in yellow at the end of the day as riders continued to cross the line but continually missed his benchmark. That was until the final riders began their rides. The first sign that Froome’s time was under threat was Dan Martin’s impressive showing to go just eight seconds short of the Team Sky rider.
Contador, who was the third-from-last rider to set off, had already caught his minute man Arthur Vichot (FDJ) before the halfway point. With no intermediate checks, it was a nervous wait until the Spaniard entered the final kilometre well ahead of Froome's time. By the time he reached the finish line, he was 13 seconds quicker than Froome. Porte was next to stop the clock, going six seconds short of the time set by Contador ensuring that the Tinkoff rider laid claim to the first leader's jersey of the race.
Monday's first road stage of the Criterium du Dauphine will take the riders from Cluses to Saint-Vulbas and should be an opportunity for the sprinters.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:36
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:25
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|9
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:39
|11
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:44
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|14
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:46
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:52
|18
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:53
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:55
|25
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|27
|Daryl Impey (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|29
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:00
|30
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|32
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|33
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:03
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:08
|36
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|38
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|39
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|40
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|41
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|43
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|46
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|47
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:16
|49
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:17
|50
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:18
|52
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|53
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:20
|54
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|55
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:21
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|58
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|59
|Bart De Clerq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|60
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:24
|61
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|62
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:26
|63
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:28
|66
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:29
|67
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|68
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|69
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|71
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:33
|72
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:34
|73
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:35
|74
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|75
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|76
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:38
|77
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|78
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|79
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|80
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:41
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|82
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|83
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:43
|84
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:45
|85
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:46
|87
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|88
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|89
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|90
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|91
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|92
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:50
|93
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|94
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:51
|96
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:52
|97
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:54
|98
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|100
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:55
|101
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:57
|102
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:59
|103
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:00
|104
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:02
|106
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:04
|107
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:05
|108
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:06
|110
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|111
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:07
|112
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|113
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|114
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:02:09
|115
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:13
|116
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|117
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|118
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:14
|119
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:15
|122
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:02:16
|123
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:17
|124
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:18
|125
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:21
|127
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|128
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:22
|129
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:25
|131
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:27
|132
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:28
|133
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:29
|134
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:30
|135
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:33
|136
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:34
|137
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:35
|138
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:36
|139
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|140
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:38
|141
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:40
|142
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:43
|143
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:45
|144
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|145
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|146
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:47
|147
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:48
|148
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:49
|149
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:54
|150
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|151
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:55
|152
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:56
|153
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:00
|154
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:04
|155
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:08
|156
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:03:09
|157
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:11
|158
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:13
|159
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:03:14
|160
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:18
|161
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:03:20
|162
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|163
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:23
|164
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:25
|165
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:27
|166
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|167
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:31
|168
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|169
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:36
|170
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:38
|171
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:49
|172
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:50
|173
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:04:28
|174
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:34
|175
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:38
|176
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|9
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:00
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:28
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:30
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:31
|6
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|7
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:36
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|9
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:53
|11
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:57
|13
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|14
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|15
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:05
|16
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|18
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:14
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|22
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:26
|23
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|24
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:31
|25
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:36
|26
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:01:43
|27
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:50
|30
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:01:52
|31
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:01
|32
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:04
|33
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:19
|34
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:23
|35
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:30
|36
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:01
|37
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:07
|38
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:25
|39
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|0:36:10
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Etixx-QuickStep
|0:00:49
|4
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:55
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:24
|7
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:28
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|10
|FDJ
|0:01:47
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:01:50
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:07
|13
|Bora Argon 18
|0:02:11
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:14
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:39
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|17
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:52
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:02:56
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:09
|20
|Team Katusha
|0:03:28
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:36
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy