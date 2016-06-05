Trending

Contador wins brutal Criterium du Dauphine prologue

Porte second and Froome third

Image 1 of 54

Alberto Contador on his way to winning the Dauphine prologue.

Alberto Contador on his way to winning the Dauphine prologue.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 54

Alberto Contador on his way to victory

Alberto Contador on his way to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 54

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 54

Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge)

Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 54

Alberto Losada (Katusha)

Alberto Losada (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 54

Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal)

Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 54

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 54

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 54

Andre Cardoso (Cannondale)

Andre Cardoso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 54

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Argon18)

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Argon18)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 54

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 54

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 54

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 54

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 54

Louis Mientjes set the early best time

Louis Mientjes set the early best time
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 54

Fabio Aru lost significant time to his GC rivals during the Dauphine prologue.

Fabio Aru lost significant time to his GC rivals during the Dauphine prologue.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 54

Wout Poels climbs toward the finish of the Dauphine prologue.

Wout Poels climbs toward the finish of the Dauphine prologue.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 54

Pierre Rolland in action during the Dauphine prologue.

Pierre Rolland in action during the Dauphine prologue.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 54

Alberto Contador celebrates on the podium after the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.

Alberto Contador celebrates on the podium after the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.
Image 20 of 54

Alberto Contador in yellow after winning the Dauphine prologue

Alberto Contador in yellow after winning the Dauphine prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 54

Contador in yellow after winning the Dauphine prologue

Contador in yellow after winning the Dauphine prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 54

Contador on the podium after winning the Dauphine prologue

Contador on the podium after winning the Dauphine prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 54

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 54

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 54

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 54

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 54

Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie)

Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 54

Alberto Contador celebrates on the podium after the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.

Alberto Contador celebrates on the podium after the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.
Image 29 of 54

Mickael Cherel (AG2R)

Mickael Cherel (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 54

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge)

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 54

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 54

Robert Kiserlovski (Tinkoff)

Robert Kiserlovski (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 54

Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ)

Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 54

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 54

Enrico Gasparotto

Enrico Gasparotto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 54

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar)

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 54

Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 54

Daniel Martin (Etixx QuickStep)

Daniel Martin (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 54

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 54

Dan Martin rides to fourth place

Dan Martin rides to fourth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 54

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 54

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 54

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 54

Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale)

Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 54

Tom Jelte-Slagter (Cannondale)

Tom Jelte-Slagter (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 54

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 54

Dayer Quintana (Movistar)

Dayer Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 54

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 54

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 54

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) leads the KOM classification

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) leads the KOM classification
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 52 of 54

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) also collected the green points jersey

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) also collected the green points jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 53 of 54

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) had a brand new silver Specialized for the Prologue

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) had a brand new silver Specialized for the Prologue
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 54 of 54

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) in the best young rider jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) in the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) won the brutal uphill prologue of the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday, beating Richie Porte (BMC) and Chris Froome (Team Sky). Unlike Froome, the Spaniard had opted to start late and risked the predicted rain, but it didn't fall, and he came home some 13 seconds quicker than Froome.

Porte, who was the penultimate rider to depart, split the pair with an effort just six second shy of Contador.

"It's a bit of a surprise to beat Froome and Porte, but I knew that I could do well. I didn't think that I could win," a happy Contador said after the stage.

The prologue for the Criterium du Dauphine was anything but easy with a four-kilometre climb that averaged more than nine per cent and hit gradients of up to 19. This was most certainly not for the time trial specialists and was an opportunity for the climbers to deal a physiological blow to their rivals ahead of the big mountain stages later in the race.

So it was a climber, Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida), that set the first benchmark time as he stopped the clock at 12:30. He didn't have long to wait until Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) kicked him off the hot seat. Yates was subsequently bettered by Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep). Alaphilippe, brimming with confidence from his recent Tour of California victory, put in a dominating performance to set a time of 12 minutes flat.

The big GC names were spread out over the second half of the stage, with some opting for earlier start times to avoid the rain that had been forecast for the latter part of the day. Froome was one of those that had selected an earlier starting slot, along with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ). The defending champion came out of the traps quickly and by the time he hit the line he was the first rider to break through the 12-minute barrier with his time of 11:49.

"It was only a four-kilometre prologue, but that was really tough. There were gradients of 20 per cent, and I was running out of legs and just squeezing every bit out for the line," said Froome. "I'm happy with the numbers and the feelings I had on the bike. I'm in good shape but I've still got some work to do, and we're a month out from the Tour still. I'm glad that's out of the way.

"I had a look at the weather and in the last few days here it's been raining in the afternoons here. Also, I just thought it would be easier to just get up and race, rather than wait all day. It also gives me a bit more recovery for tomorrow."

Froome had plenty of time to contemplate what his tactics would be if he was in yellow at the end of the day as riders continued to cross the line but continually missed his benchmark. That was until the final riders began their rides. The first sign that Froome’s time was under threat was Dan Martin’s impressive showing to go just eight seconds short of the Team Sky rider.

Contador, who was the third-from-last rider to set off, had already caught his minute man Arthur Vichot (FDJ) before the halfway point. With no intermediate checks, it was a nervous wait until the Spaniard entered the final kilometre well ahead of Froome's time. By the time he reached the finish line, he was 13 seconds quicker than Froome. Porte was next to stop the clock, going six seconds short of the time set by Contador ensuring that the Tinkoff rider laid claim to the first leader's jersey of the race.

Monday's first road stage of the Criterium du Dauphine will take the riders from Cluses to Saint-Vulbas and should be an opportunity for the sprinters.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:11:36
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:13
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:25
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:31
9Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:39
11Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:00:44
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:45
14Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:46
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:52
18Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
19Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:53
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
23Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:55
25Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
27Daryl Impey (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
28Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
29Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:01:00
30Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:02
32Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
33Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:01:03
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:06
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:01:08
36Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
38Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
39Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:01:11
40Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:12
41Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
42Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
43Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
44Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
45Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
46Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
47Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:01:16
49Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:17
50Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:18
52Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:19
53Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:20
54Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
55Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:21
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
58Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
59Bart De Clerq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
60George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:24
61Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
62Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:26
63Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
64Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:28
66Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:29
67Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
68Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
69Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
70Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
71Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:33
72Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:34
73Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:35
74Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
75Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:36
76Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:38
77Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
78Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:40
79Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
80Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:41
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
82Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
83Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:43
84Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:45
85Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:46
87Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
88Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
89Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
90Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:01:49
91Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
92Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:50
93Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
94Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:51
96Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:52
97Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:54
98Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
100Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:55
101Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:57
102Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:59
103Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:00
104Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
105Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:02
106Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:04
107Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:05
108Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
109Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:06
110Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
111Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:07
112Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
113Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
114Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:02:09
115Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:13
116Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
117Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
118Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:14
119Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:15
122Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:02:16
123Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:02:17
124Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:18
125Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:21
127Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
128Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:22
129Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:02:25
131Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:27
132Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:28
133Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:02:29
134Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:02:30
135Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:33
136Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:34
137John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:35
138Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:36
139Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
140Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:02:38
141Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:40
142Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:43
143Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:45
144Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
145Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
146Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:47
147Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:48
148Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:49
149Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:54
150Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
151Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:55
152Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:56
153Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:03:00
154William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:03:04
155Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:08
156Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:03:09
157Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:03:11
158Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:13
159Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:03:14
160Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:18
161Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:03:20
162Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
163Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:23
164Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:25
165Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:27
166Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
167Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:31
168Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
169Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:03:36
170Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:38
171Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:49
172Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:50
173Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:04:28
174Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:34
175Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:38
176Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:05:07

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team15pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step8
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step6
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
9Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team10pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:00
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:28
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:30
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:31
6Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
7Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:00:36
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
9Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:53
11Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:56
12Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:57
13Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
14Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:04
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:05
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
18Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:14
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
22Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:26
23Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:28
24Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:31
25Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:36
26Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:01:43
27Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49
28Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:50
30Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:52
31Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:02:01
32Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:04
33Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:19
34Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:23
35Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:30
36Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:01
37Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:07
38Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:25
39Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:26

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky0:36:10
2BMC Racing Team0:00:32
3Etixx-QuickStep0:00:49
4Tinkoff Team0:00:55
5Astana Pro Team0:01:17
6Lampre-Merida0:01:24
7Orica-GreenEdge0:01:28
8AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
9Movistar Team0:01:38
10FDJ0:01:47
11Dimension Data0:01:50
12Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
13Bora Argon 180:02:11
14Lotto Soudal0:02:14
15IAM Cycling0:02:39
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:44
17Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:52
18Direct Energie0:02:56
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:09
20Team Katusha0:03:28
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:36
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:56

