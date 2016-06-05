Image 1 of 54 Alberto Contador on his way to winning the Dauphine prologue. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) won the brutal uphill prologue of the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday, beating Richie Porte (BMC) and Chris Froome (Team Sky). Unlike Froome, the Spaniard had opted to start late and risked the predicted rain, but it didn't fall, and he came home some 13 seconds quicker than Froome.

Porte, who was the penultimate rider to depart, split the pair with an effort just six second shy of Contador.

"It's a bit of a surprise to beat Froome and Porte, but I knew that I could do well. I didn't think that I could win," a happy Contador said after the stage.

The prologue for the Criterium du Dauphine was anything but easy with a four-kilometre climb that averaged more than nine per cent and hit gradients of up to 19. This was most certainly not for the time trial specialists and was an opportunity for the climbers to deal a physiological blow to their rivals ahead of the big mountain stages later in the race.

So it was a climber, Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida), that set the first benchmark time as he stopped the clock at 12:30. He didn't have long to wait until Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) kicked him off the hot seat. Yates was subsequently bettered by Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep). Alaphilippe, brimming with confidence from his recent Tour of California victory, put in a dominating performance to set a time of 12 minutes flat.

The big GC names were spread out over the second half of the stage, with some opting for earlier start times to avoid the rain that had been forecast for the latter part of the day. Froome was one of those that had selected an earlier starting slot, along with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ). The defending champion came out of the traps quickly and by the time he hit the line he was the first rider to break through the 12-minute barrier with his time of 11:49.

"It was only a four-kilometre prologue, but that was really tough. There were gradients of 20 per cent, and I was running out of legs and just squeezing every bit out for the line," said Froome. "I'm happy with the numbers and the feelings I had on the bike. I'm in good shape but I've still got some work to do, and we're a month out from the Tour still. I'm glad that's out of the way.

"I had a look at the weather and in the last few days here it's been raining in the afternoons here. Also, I just thought it would be easier to just get up and race, rather than wait all day. It also gives me a bit more recovery for tomorrow."

Froome had plenty of time to contemplate what his tactics would be if he was in yellow at the end of the day as riders continued to cross the line but continually missed his benchmark. That was until the final riders began their rides. The first sign that Froome’s time was under threat was Dan Martin’s impressive showing to go just eight seconds short of the Team Sky rider.

Contador, who was the third-from-last rider to set off, had already caught his minute man Arthur Vichot (FDJ) before the halfway point. With no intermediate checks, it was a nervous wait until the Spaniard entered the final kilometre well ahead of Froome's time. By the time he reached the finish line, he was 13 seconds quicker than Froome. Porte was next to stop the clock, going six seconds short of the time set by Contador ensuring that the Tinkoff rider laid claim to the first leader's jersey of the race.

Monday's first road stage of the Criterium du Dauphine will take the riders from Cluses to Saint-Vulbas and should be an opportunity for the sprinters.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:11:36 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:21 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:25 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:31 9 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:39 11 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:44 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:45 14 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:46 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:52 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 19 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:53 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:55 25 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 27 Daryl Impey (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 28 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 29 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:01:00 30 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:02 32 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 33 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:01:03 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:06 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:08 36 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09 38 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 39 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 40 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:12 41 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 43 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 46 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 47 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:01:16 49 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:17 50 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:18 52 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:19 53 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:20 54 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 55 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:21 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 58 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 59 Bart De Clerq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 60 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:24 61 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 62 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:26 63 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 64 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:28 66 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:29 67 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 68 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32 69 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 70 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 71 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:33 72 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:34 73 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:35 74 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 75 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 76 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:38 77 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 78 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:40 79 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 80 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:41 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 82 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 83 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:43 84 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:45 85 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:46 87 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 88 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 89 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 90 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 91 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 92 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:50 93 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 94 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:51 96 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:52 97 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:54 98 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 100 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:55 101 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:57 102 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:59 103 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:00 104 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 105 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:02 106 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:04 107 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:05 108 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 109 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:06 110 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 111 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:07 112 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 113 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 114 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:02:09 115 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:13 116 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 117 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 118 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:14 119 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 121 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:15 122 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:02:16 123 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:17 124 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:18 125 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:21 127 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 128 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:22 129 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:02:25 131 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:27 132 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:28 133 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:02:29 134 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:02:30 135 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:33 136 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:34 137 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:35 138 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:36 139 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 140 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:02:38 141 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:40 142 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:43 143 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:45 144 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 145 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 146 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:47 147 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:48 148 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:49 149 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:54 150 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 151 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:55 152 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:56 153 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:00 154 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:03:04 155 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:08 156 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:03:09 157 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:11 158 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:13 159 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:03:14 160 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:18 161 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:03:20 162 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 163 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:23 164 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:25 165 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:27 166 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 167 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:31 168 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 169 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:36 170 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:38 171 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:49 172 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:50 173 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:04:28 174 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:34 175 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:38 176 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:07

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 15 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 9 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 10 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:00 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:28 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:30 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:31 6 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 7 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:00:36 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 9 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:53 11 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:56 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:57 13 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 14 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:04 15 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:05 16 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 18 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:14 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 22 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:26 23 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 24 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:31 25 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:36 26 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:01:43 27 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:49 28 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:50 30 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:01:52 31 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:02:01 32 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:04 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:19 34 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:23 35 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:30 36 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:01 37 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:07 38 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:25 39 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:26