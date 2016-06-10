Trending

Froome wins stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Sky rider takes race lead ahead of Porte

Image 1 of 49

Chris Froome waits to pounce on the final climb during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Chris Froome waits to pounce on the final climb during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine.
Image 2 of 49

Chris Froome, Alberto Contador and Richie Porte at the head of affairs during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome, Alberto Contador and Richie Porte at the head of affairs during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
Image 3 of 49

Chris Froome and Richie Porte ride to the finish during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Chris Froome and Richie Porte ride to the finish during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine.
Image 4 of 49

Daniel Teklehaimanot in the polka dot jersey following stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Daniel Teklehaimanot in the polka dot jersey following stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
Image 5 of 49

Reporters surround Alberto Contador after the finish of Dauphine's fifth stage

Reporters surround Alberto Contador after the finish of Dauphine's fifth stage
Image 6 of 49

Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 49

Chris Froome on the attack during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome on the attack during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
Image 8 of 49

Chris Froome wins stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome wins stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
Image 9 of 49

Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 5 podium at Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 5 podium at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 49

Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 5 podium at Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 5 podium at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 49

Romain Bardet sprints for the finish at the end of stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Romain Bardet sprints for the finish at the end of stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

Chris Froome wins stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome wins stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) at the finish of stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) at the finish of stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe finishes stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe finishes stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) descends during stage 5

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) descends during stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

Chris Froome wins stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome wins stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
Image 17 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe in white on the stage 5 podium at the Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe in white on the stage 5 podium at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 49

Chris Froome finishes stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine ahead of Richie Porte

Chris Froome finishes stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine ahead of Richie Porte
Image 19 of 49

Alberto Contador tries to stick with Chris Froome as the Sky rider attacks during stage 5 at the Criterium du dauphine

Alberto Contador tries to stick with Chris Froome as the Sky rider attacks during stage 5 at the Criterium du dauphine
Image 20 of 49

Chris Froome attacks during stage 5 at the Criterium du dauphine

Chris Froome attacks during stage 5 at the Criterium du dauphine
Image 21 of 49

Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 5 podium at Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 5 podium at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 49

Dan martin drives the pace at the front of the lead group on the final climb during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Dan martin drives the pace at the front of the lead group on the final climb during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 49

Dan Martin and Adam Yates finish stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Dan Martin and Adam Yates finish stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 49

Alberto Contador crosses the line to finish stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Alberto Contador crosses the line to finish stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 49

Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 5 podium at Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 5 podium at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 49

Edvald Boasson Hagen in green on the stage 5 podium at the Criterium du Dauphine

Edvald Boasson Hagen in green on the stage 5 podium at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 49

Alexis Vuillermoz, Tsgabu Grmay and Thomas Voeckler

Alexis Vuillermoz, Tsgabu Grmay and Thomas Voeckler
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 49

Chris Froome and Richie Porte ride to the finish of stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome and Richie Porte ride to the finish of stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 49

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) in the breakaway

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 49

Astana's Fabio Aru

Astana's Fabio Aru
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 49

Alberto Contador chases Porte and Froome during stage 5 at Criterium du Dauphine

Alberto Contador chases Porte and Froome during stage 5 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 49

Chris Froome attacks on the final climb of stage 5 at Criterium du Dauphine.

Chris Froome attacks on the final climb of stage 5 at Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 49

Thomas Voeckler and Alexis Vuillermoz are caught by the bunch during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Thomas Voeckler and Alexis Vuillermoz are caught by the bunch during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 49

Thomas Voeckler, Alexis Vuillermoz and Tsgabu Grmay

Thomas Voeckler, Alexis Vuillermoz and Tsgabu Grmay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 49

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 49

Tinkoff ride for Alberto Contador during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Tinkoff ride for Alberto Contador during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 49

Richie Porte chases Chris Froome after the Sky rider attacked on the final climb of stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Richie Porte chases Chris Froome after the Sky rider attacked on the final climb of stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 49

Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 49

Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 49

Astana on the front during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Astana on the front during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 49

Chris Froome and Mikel Landa at the head of affairs during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome and Mikel Landa at the head of affairs during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 49

Wout Poels drives the pace during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Wout Poels drives the pace during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 49

Cyril Gautier barely off the front during stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Cyril Gautier barely off the front during stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 49

Alexis Vuillermoz attacks the bunch during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Alexis Vuillermoz attacks the bunch during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 49

Marco Haller (Katusha)

Marco Haller (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 49

Chris Froome is surrounded by his Team Sky teammates

Chris Froome is surrounded by his Team Sky teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 49

Adam Yate (Orica-GreenEdge)

Adam Yate (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 49

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The pendulum at the Critérium du Dauphiné swung towards Chris Froome on the first of its three decisive legs in the high mountains as the Sky rider claimed stage victory at Vaujany to divest Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) of the yellow jersey of race leader.

Only Richie Porte (BMC) could follow when Froome launched his vicious acceleration 2,500 metres from the summit of the finishing climb, and though the Australian shared the pace-setting in the final kilometre, he was unable to match his former teammate’s final searing effort with 220 metres remaining.

In a high-octane finale, Froome had delegated his teammate Mikel Landa to go on the offensive on the lower slopes of the climb, and the Basque duly inched past earlier escapee Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) on the steepest section, only to be caught and passed in turn by his leader with a little more than two kilometres to go.

“It's an amazing feeling. It's always good to win a race before the Tour de France. The team rode very well day to take me to the final climb in the best position. They set it up perfectly for me,” Froome said. “I didn't expect to gain time on Alberto Contador on such a short climb.”

Contador was tucked on Froome’s wheel at the time of the decisive attack but was simply unable to follow the Briton, who surged clear with disarming facility, burning the Spaniard off his wheel. It was immediately clear that Contador would lose his jersey, and he battled to limit his losses in the company of Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), eventually placing fifth on the stage, 21 seconds behind Froome.

In the general classification, Porte lies second, just 7 seconds behind Froome, while Contador slips to third overall, 27 seconds down. The Etixx-QuickStep duo of Martin and Julian Alaphilippe are fourth and fifth, 37 seconds and 42 seconds adrift, respectively.

“To be honest it was better than expected. It was a hard day and fast and today showed I’m in good place,” Porte said. “That I could go with Froome like that is a good sign for me.”

Early attacks

Some seven categorised climbs were shoehorned into just 140 kilometres of racing on Friday, making for a keenly-contested stage from the very outset. The early exchange saw a 25-strong group forge clear, with Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) doing enough on the early climbs to move into the polka dot jersey by day’s end. “I won the King of the Mountains competition last year and of course it's my goal to win it again this year,” he said.

60 kilometres in, after the day’s fifth ascent, the Col des Mouilles, only Andriy Grivko (Astana) remained off the front from the initial break and he was later joined by Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale), Dayer Quintana (Movistar), Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Bartosz Huzarski (Bora Argon 18).

That quintet collaborated smoothly in the long value that followed and reached Vizille, home of the late Thierry Claveyrolat, with a lead of 2:20 over a peloton that was being driven by Contador’s Tinkoff squad.

The leading group began to fragment on the final, 6-kilometre climb to the line, with Gasparotto eventually forging on alone, while FDJ performed much of the early pace-setting in the peloton Team Sky took up the reins with a shade over five kilometres remaining, before Landa bounded clear and set off in pursuit of Gasparotto.

After Contador’s teammate Roman Kreuziger took over at the head of the dwindling yellow jersey group, a number of general classification contenders were dropped, including Fabio Aru (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), though the endgame only began in earnest when Dan Martin unfurled a crisp acceleration with 3 kilometres to go.

Only Porte, Contador and Sergio Henao (Sky) could follow the Irishman at first, with Froome briefly distanced, though the Briton managed to claw his way back up within 400 metres or so. Shortly afterwards, Froome moved to the front, and then turned to look at the bobbing Contador before launching a rasping attack of his own with 2.5 kilometres remaining.

Porte was again able to follow, but the others were scattered across the mountainside. The Froome-Porte tandem breezed past Landa, while Contador, Martin et al attempted to marshal a pursuit.

Adam Yates and Martin proved the best of the rest as Contador struggled and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) came in 25 seconds down ahead of Pierre Rolland (Cannondale), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and a noteworthy Alaphilippe. It was a trying day, however, for Aru, who conceded 1:57, and Pinot, who lost 2:31.

An even more demanding leg follows on stage 6, as the Dauphiné tackles the Col de la Madeleine en route to another summit finish at Méribel. Despite Contador’s struggles here, Froome anticipated a fresh onslaught from the Spaniard on Saturday.

“I know from past experiences that he never gives up. We'll see what he's got tomorrow,” Froome said. “There's still a hard stage to come tomorrow so I haven't won the Dauphiné yet.”
 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3:32:20
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:19
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team0:00:21
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:27
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Joaquim Rodriguez (SPA) Team Katusha
13Daniel Navarro (SPA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Mikel Landa Meana (SPA) Team Sky0:00:31
15Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:07
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:09
18Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
19Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:12
20Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:23
21Jesus Herrada (SPA) Movistar Team
22Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:28
23Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Bart De Clerq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:36
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
26George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:48
27Igor Anton Hernandez (SPA) Dimension Data
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Daniel Moreno (SPA) Movistar Team
31Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:53
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:56
33Luis Leon Sanchez (SPA) Astana Pro Team0:01:57
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
37Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
39Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
40Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:02:31
41Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:36
42Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Sebastien Reichenbach (SWI) FDJ
47Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:15
48Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:04:19
49Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:05:18
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:05:26
51Haimar Zubeldia (SPA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:42
52Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
53Steve Morabito (SWI) FDJ
54Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
55Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
56Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:06:41
57Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:54
58Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:07:42
59Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
60Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:58
61Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
62Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
63Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
64Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
66Alberto Losada (SPA) Team Katusha
67Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:02
68Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:08:57
70Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
71Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
72Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
75Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
76Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
77Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
79Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
81Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
82Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
84Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:09:09
85Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:10:11
87Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
89Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
90Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
91Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
93Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
96Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
97Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
98Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
99Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
100Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
101Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
102Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
103Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
104Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
105Francisco Ventoso (SPA) Movistar Team
106Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Marc Soler (SPA) Movistar Team0:10:42
108Antonio Pedrero (SPA) Movistar Team0:10:46
109Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:01
110Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
111Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:03
112Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:14
113Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
114Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:12:16
115William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
116Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:36
118Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:12:39
119Omar Fraile (SPA) Dimension Data0:14:05
120Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:15:20
121Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:16:08
122Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
123Angel Vicioso (SPA) Team Katusha0:18:43
124Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:32
125Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
126Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
127Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
128Markel Irizar (SPA) Trek-Segafredo
129Jonathan Fumeaux (SWI) IAM Cycling
130Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
131Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
132Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
133Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
134Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
135Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
137Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
138Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
139Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
140Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
141Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
142Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
143Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
144Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
145Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
146Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
147Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
148Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
150Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
151Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
152John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
153Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
154Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:16
155Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
156Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
157Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
158Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
159Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:48
DNSChad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNSNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNSChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFIlia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
DNFRuben Fernandez (SPA) Movistar Team
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky

Points - Vaujany
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge10
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step8
5Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team6
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida2
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1

KOM 1 - Côte De La Chapelle-Blanche - 16.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 2 - Côte D'arvillard - 23.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1

KOM 3 - Col Du Barrioz - 41.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data10pts
2Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida8
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie6
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Sebastien Reichenbach (SWI) FDJ1

KOM 4 - Col Des Ayes - 51.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data5pts
2Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1

KOM 5 - Col Des Mouilles - 59.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1

KOM 6 - Côte De La Sarrazine - 78.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2pts
2Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

KOM 7 - Vaujany - 140.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3:32:39
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:08
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:48
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:50
6Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:04
7Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:09
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:29
9Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:38
10Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:23
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:06:22
12Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:39
13Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:38
14Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:50
16Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:09:52
17Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
19Marc Soler (SPA) Movistar Team0:10:23
20Antonio Pedrero (SPA) Movistar Team0:10:27
21Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:12:20
22Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:15:01
23Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:15:49
24Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:13
25Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
26Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
27Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
29Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
30Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
31Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
33Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:57

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky10:38:43
2Etixx-Quick-Step0:00:31
3BMC Racing Team0:01:22
4Astana Pro Team0:02:38
5Movistar Team0:03:25
6AG2R La Mondiale0:03:41
7Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:52
8Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:34
9Tinkoff Team0:06:01
10FDJ0:08:27
11Lampre-Merida0:08:48
12Orica-GreenEdge0:08:56
13Team Dimension Data0:09:15
14Team Katusha0:12:00
15IAM Cycling0:13:06
16Trek-Segafredo0:13:23
17Bora-Argon 180:13:49
18Direct Energie0:14:39
19Lotto Soudal0:17:47
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:13
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:11
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:45

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky21:24:59
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
3Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team0:00:27
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:37
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:52
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
8Daniel Navarro (SPA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:16
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:21
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:27
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
12Joaquim Rodriguez (SPA) Team Katusha0:01:35
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:39
14Mikel Landa Meana (SPA) Team Sky0:01:40
15Jesus Herrada (SPA) Movistar Team0:01:56
16Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:05
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
18Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:30
19Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:33
20Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:38
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
22Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:54
23Igor Anton Hernandez (SPA) Dimension Data0:02:56
24Bart De Clerq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:05
25Daniel Moreno (SPA) Movistar Team
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:18
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:03:29
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:32
29Luis Leon Sanchez (SPA) Astana Pro Team0:03:35
30George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:36
31Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:42
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:43
33Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:03:57
34Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
35Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:15
36Sebastien Reichenbach (SWI) FDJ0:04:29
37Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:56
38Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:05:21
39Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:28
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:05:48
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:02
42Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:07
43Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:15
44Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:06:59
45Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:07:55
46Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:08:23
47Steve Morabito (SWI) FDJ0:09:02
48Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:09:18
49Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:25
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:09:49
51Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:10:04
52Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:10:11
53Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:10:24
54Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:36
55Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:02
56Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:11:39
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:10
58Alberto Losada (SPA) Team Katusha0:12:58
59Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:13:19
60Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:13:21
61Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:31
62Haimar Zubeldia (SPA) Trek-Segafredo0:14:28
63Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:40
64Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:14:44
65Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:15:12
66Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:20
67Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:28
68Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:16:13
69Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:22
70Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:16:45
71Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:18:19
72Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:18:39
73Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:03
74Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:19:14
75Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:20:09
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:24
77Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:43
78Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:20:57
79Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:48
80Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:21:54
81Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:57
82Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:22:02
83Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:17
84Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:31
85Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:23:00
86Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:23:14
87Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:31
88Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:24:00
89Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:25:16
90Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:25:49
91Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:26:01
92Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:48
93Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:26:59
94Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:54
95Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:08
96Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:39
97Antonio Pedrero (SPA) Movistar Team0:30:30
98Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:39
99Francisco Ventoso (SPA) Movistar Team0:31:26
100Jonathan Fumeaux (SWI) IAM Cycling0:31:51
101Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:31:52
102William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:32:12
103Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:43
104Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:33:07
105Marc Soler (SPA) Movistar Team0:33:13
106Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:34:13
107Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:34:30
108Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:51
109Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:52
110Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:54
111Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:24
112Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:26
113Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:36:29
114Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:36:33
115Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:36:34
116Angel Vicioso (SPA) Team Katusha0:36:46
117Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:07
118Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:37:34
119Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:38:11
120John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:38:43
121Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:39:08
122Omar Fraile (SPA) Dimension Data0:39:46
123Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:40:18
124Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:40:36
125Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:22
126Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:41:58
127Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:42:20
128Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:42:22
129Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:43:08
130Markel Irizar (SPA) Trek-Segafredo0:44:06
131Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:44:47
132Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:44:59
133Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:45:16
134Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:43
135Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:46:35
136Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:53
137Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:47:22
138Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:47:37
139Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:47:46
140Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:47:54
141Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:15
142Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:49:40
143Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:50:20
144Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:50:47
145Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:50:49
146Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:51:56
147Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:52:03
148Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:52:11
149Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:54:56
150Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:55:12
151Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:55:27
152Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:55:47
153Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:56:05
154Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:56:53
155Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:57:56
156Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:41
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:00:43
158Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling1:07:42
159Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:06

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data59pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step47
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1842
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal40
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky28
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
7Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team24
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha22
9Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team21
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge20
12Jesus Herrada (SPA) Movistar Team16
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step16
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
16Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge13
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge12
19Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie12
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data10
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin10
22Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling10
23Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
25Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie8
26Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
27Daniel Moreno (SPA) Movistar Team6
28Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
29Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
30Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
31Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
33Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida2
35Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
36Joaquim Rodriguez (SPA) Team Katusha1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data22pts
2Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida13
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky11
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
5Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team10
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie7
7Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step6
9Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5
10Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 185
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4
12Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
14Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
15Jesus Herrada (SPA) Movistar Team2
16Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
21Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
23Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
24Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1
25Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge1
26Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
27Sebastien Reichenbach (SWI) FDJ1
28Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step21:25:41
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:10
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:45
4Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:23
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:51
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:50
7Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:00
8Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:33
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:07:41
10Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:09:42
11Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:40
12Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:16:03
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:19:27
14Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:26:17
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:12
16Antonio Pedrero (SPA) Movistar Team0:29:48
17Marc Soler (SPA) Movistar Team0:32:31
18Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:10
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:12
20Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:44
21Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:25
22Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:39:36
23Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:39:54
24Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:41:40
25Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:44:34
26Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:01
27Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:45:53
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:47:04
29Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:58
30Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:50:07
31Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:51:21
32Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:51:29
33Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:56:11

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky64:18:21
2BMC Racing Team0:01:45
3Etixx-Quick-Step0:02:16
4Astana Pro Team0:04:09
5Movistar Team0:05:17
6AG2R La Mondiale0:06:06
7FDJ0:10:32
8Tinkoff Team0:11:08
9Team Dimension Data0:11:14
10Lampre-Merida0:12:00
11Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:14:20
12Orica-GreenEdge0:16:16
13Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:18
14Bora Argon 180:16:36
15Team Katusha0:17:04
16IAM Cycling0:18:47
17Direct Energie0:19:06
18Lotto Soudal0:20:10
19Trek-Segafredo0:22:00
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:12
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:03:54
22Team Giant-Alpecin1:20:53

