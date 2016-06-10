Froome wins stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine
Sky rider takes race lead ahead of Porte
Stage 5: La Ravoire - Vaujany
The pendulum at the Critérium du Dauphiné swung towards Chris Froome on the first of its three decisive legs in the high mountains as the Sky rider claimed stage victory at Vaujany to divest Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) of the yellow jersey of race leader.
Only Richie Porte (BMC) could follow when Froome launched his vicious acceleration 2,500 metres from the summit of the finishing climb, and though the Australian shared the pace-setting in the final kilometre, he was unable to match his former teammate’s final searing effort with 220 metres remaining.
In a high-octane finale, Froome had delegated his teammate Mikel Landa to go on the offensive on the lower slopes of the climb, and the Basque duly inched past earlier escapee Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) on the steepest section, only to be caught and passed in turn by his leader with a little more than two kilometres to go.
“It's an amazing feeling. It's always good to win a race before the Tour de France. The team rode very well day to take me to the final climb in the best position. They set it up perfectly for me,” Froome said. “I didn't expect to gain time on Alberto Contador on such a short climb.”
Contador was tucked on Froome’s wheel at the time of the decisive attack but was simply unable to follow the Briton, who surged clear with disarming facility, burning the Spaniard off his wheel. It was immediately clear that Contador would lose his jersey, and he battled to limit his losses in the company of Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), eventually placing fifth on the stage, 21 seconds behind Froome.
In the general classification, Porte lies second, just 7 seconds behind Froome, while Contador slips to third overall, 27 seconds down. The Etixx-QuickStep duo of Martin and Julian Alaphilippe are fourth and fifth, 37 seconds and 42 seconds adrift, respectively.
“To be honest it was better than expected. It was a hard day and fast and today showed I’m in good place,” Porte said. “That I could go with Froome like that is a good sign for me.”
Early attacks
Some seven categorised climbs were shoehorned into just 140 kilometres of racing on Friday, making for a keenly-contested stage from the very outset. The early exchange saw a 25-strong group forge clear, with Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) doing enough on the early climbs to move into the polka dot jersey by day’s end. “I won the King of the Mountains competition last year and of course it's my goal to win it again this year,” he said.
60 kilometres in, after the day’s fifth ascent, the Col des Mouilles, only Andriy Grivko (Astana) remained off the front from the initial break and he was later joined by Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale), Dayer Quintana (Movistar), Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Bartosz Huzarski (Bora Argon 18).
That quintet collaborated smoothly in the long value that followed and reached Vizille, home of the late Thierry Claveyrolat, with a lead of 2:20 over a peloton that was being driven by Contador’s Tinkoff squad.
The leading group began to fragment on the final, 6-kilometre climb to the line, with Gasparotto eventually forging on alone, while FDJ performed much of the early pace-setting in the peloton Team Sky took up the reins with a shade over five kilometres remaining, before Landa bounded clear and set off in pursuit of Gasparotto.
After Contador’s teammate Roman Kreuziger took over at the head of the dwindling yellow jersey group, a number of general classification contenders were dropped, including Fabio Aru (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), though the endgame only began in earnest when Dan Martin unfurled a crisp acceleration with 3 kilometres to go.
Only Porte, Contador and Sergio Henao (Sky) could follow the Irishman at first, with Froome briefly distanced, though the Briton managed to claw his way back up within 400 metres or so. Shortly afterwards, Froome moved to the front, and then turned to look at the bobbing Contador before launching a rasping attack of his own with 2.5 kilometres remaining.
Porte was again able to follow, but the others were scattered across the mountainside. The Froome-Porte tandem breezed past Landa, while Contador, Martin et al attempted to marshal a pursuit.
Adam Yates and Martin proved the best of the rest as Contador struggled and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) came in 25 seconds down ahead of Pierre Rolland (Cannondale), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and a noteworthy Alaphilippe. It was a trying day, however, for Aru, who conceded 1:57, and Pinot, who lost 2:31.
An even more demanding leg follows on stage 6, as the Dauphiné tackles the Col de la Madeleine en route to another summit finish at Méribel. Despite Contador’s struggles here, Froome anticipated a fresh onslaught from the Spaniard on Saturday.
“I know from past experiences that he never gives up. We'll see what he's got tomorrow,” Froome said. “There's still a hard stage to come tomorrow so I haven't won the Dauphiné yet.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3:32:20
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:19
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez (SPA) Team Katusha
|13
|Daniel Navarro (SPA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (SPA) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|15
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:07
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:09
|18
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|19
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|20
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:23
|21
|Jesus Herrada (SPA) Movistar Team
|22
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:28
|23
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Bart De Clerq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:36
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|27
|Igor Anton Hernandez (SPA) Dimension Data
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Daniel Moreno (SPA) Movistar Team
|31
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:53
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:56
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez (SPA) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|39
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|40
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:31
|41
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:36
|42
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:20
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Sebastien Reichenbach (SWI) FDJ
|47
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:15
|48
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:19
|49
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:05:18
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:26
|51
|Haimar Zubeldia (SPA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:42
|52
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|53
|Steve Morabito (SWI) FDJ
|54
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|55
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|56
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:41
|57
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:54
|58
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:07:42
|59
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|60
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:58
|61
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|62
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|64
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Alberto Losada (SPA) Team Katusha
|67
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:02
|68
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:08:57
|70
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|75
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|77
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:09
|85
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:11
|87
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|89
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|91
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|93
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|96
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|97
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|98
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|99
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|100
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|101
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|102
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|104
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Francisco Ventoso (SPA) Movistar Team
|106
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Marc Soler (SPA) Movistar Team
|0:10:42
|108
|Antonio Pedrero (SPA) Movistar Team
|0:10:46
|109
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:01
|110
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:03
|112
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:14
|113
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|114
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:16
|115
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:36
|118
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:12:39
|119
|Omar Fraile (SPA) Dimension Data
|0:14:05
|120
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:15:20
|121
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:08
|122
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|123
|Angel Vicioso (SPA) Team Katusha
|0:18:43
|124
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:32
|125
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|127
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|128
|Markel Irizar (SPA) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Jonathan Fumeaux (SWI) IAM Cycling
|130
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|131
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|132
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|133
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|135
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|136
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|137
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|138
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|139
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|140
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|141
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|142
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|143
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|144
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|145
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|146
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|148
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|150
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|151
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|152
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|153
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|154
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:16
|155
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|156
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|157
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|159
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:48
|DNS
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNS
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Ruben Fernandez (SPA) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|5
|Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team
|6
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|2
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|8
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Sebastien Reichenbach (SWI) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:32:39
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:08
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:48
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:50
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:04
|7
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:09
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:29
|9
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|10
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:23
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:22
|12
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:39
|13
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:38
|14
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:50
|16
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:52
|17
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Marc Soler (SPA) Movistar Team
|0:10:23
|20
|Antonio Pedrero (SPA) Movistar Team
|0:10:27
|21
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:12:20
|22
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:15:01
|23
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:49
|24
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:13
|25
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|29
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|33
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|10:38:43
|2
|Etixx-Quick-Step
|0:00:31
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:41
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:52
|8
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:34
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:06:01
|10
|FDJ
|0:08:27
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:08:48
|12
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:56
|13
|Team Dimension Data
|0:09:15
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:12:00
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:13:06
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:23
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:49
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:14:39
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:47
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:13
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:11
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21:24:59
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:37
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:42
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:52
|7
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|8
|Daniel Navarro (SPA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:16
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:21
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:27
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez (SPA) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:39
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (SPA) Team Sky
|0:01:40
|15
|Jesus Herrada (SPA) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|16
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:05
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|18
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:30
|19
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:33
|20
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:02:38
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|22
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:54
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (SPA) Dimension Data
|0:02:56
|24
|Bart De Clerq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:05
|25
|Daniel Moreno (SPA) Movistar Team
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:18
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:29
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:32
|29
|Luis Leon Sanchez (SPA) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:35
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:36
|31
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:43
|33
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:03:57
|34
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|35
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:15
|36
|Sebastien Reichenbach (SWI) FDJ
|0:04:29
|37
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:56
|38
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:21
|39
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:28
|40
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:48
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:02
|42
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:07
|43
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:15
|44
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:06:59
|45
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:07:55
|46
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:23
|47
|Steve Morabito (SWI) FDJ
|0:09:02
|48
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:09:18
|49
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:25
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:49
|51
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:04
|52
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:11
|53
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:10:24
|54
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:36
|55
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:02
|56
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:39
|57
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:10
|58
|Alberto Losada (SPA) Team Katusha
|0:12:58
|59
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:19
|60
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:21
|61
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:31
|62
|Haimar Zubeldia (SPA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:28
|63
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:40
|64
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:14:44
|65
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:12
|66
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:20
|67
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:28
|68
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:13
|69
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:22
|70
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:45
|71
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:18:19
|72
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:18:39
|73
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:03
|74
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:14
|75
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:09
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:24
|77
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:43
|78
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:20:57
|79
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:48
|80
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:54
|81
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:57
|82
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:02
|83
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:17
|84
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:31
|85
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:00
|86
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:14
|87
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:31
|88
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:00
|89
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:16
|90
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:49
|91
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:01
|92
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:48
|93
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:59
|94
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:54
|95
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:08
|96
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:39
|97
|Antonio Pedrero (SPA) Movistar Team
|0:30:30
|98
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:39
|99
|Francisco Ventoso (SPA) Movistar Team
|0:31:26
|100
|Jonathan Fumeaux (SWI) IAM Cycling
|0:31:51
|101
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:31:52
|102
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:12
|103
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:43
|104
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:33:07
|105
|Marc Soler (SPA) Movistar Team
|0:33:13
|106
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:34:13
|107
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:34:30
|108
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:51
|109
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:52
|110
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:54
|111
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:24
|112
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:36:26
|113
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:36:29
|114
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:36:33
|115
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:34
|116
|Angel Vicioso (SPA) Team Katusha
|0:36:46
|117
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:07
|118
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:37:34
|119
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:38:11
|120
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:38:43
|121
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:39:08
|122
|Omar Fraile (SPA) Dimension Data
|0:39:46
|123
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:40:18
|124
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:40:36
|125
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:22
|126
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:41:58
|127
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:42:20
|128
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:42:22
|129
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:43:08
|130
|Markel Irizar (SPA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:06
|131
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:44:47
|132
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:44:59
|133
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:45:16
|134
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:43
|135
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:46:35
|136
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:46:53
|137
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:47:22
|138
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:47:37
|139
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:47:46
|140
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:47:54
|141
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:15
|142
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:49:40
|143
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:20
|144
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:50:47
|145
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:49
|146
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:51:56
|147
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:52:03
|148
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:52:11
|149
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:54:56
|150
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:55:12
|151
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:55:27
|152
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:47
|153
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:56:05
|154
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:56:53
|155
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:57:56
|156
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00:41
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:00:43
|158
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|1:07:42
|159
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|59
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|22
|9
|Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team
|21
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|12
|Jesus Herrada (SPA) Movistar Team
|16
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|19
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|22
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|10
|23
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|25
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|26
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|27
|Daniel Moreno (SPA) Movistar Team
|6
|28
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|29
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|30
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|31
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|33
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|2
|35
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|36
|Joaquim Rodriguez (SPA) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|pts
|2
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|13
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|5
|Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team
|10
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|7
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|10
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|12
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|15
|Jesus Herrada (SPA) Movistar Team
|2
|16
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|21
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|23
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|24
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|27
|Sebastien Reichenbach (SWI) FDJ
|1
|28
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|31
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21:25:41
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:45
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:23
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:51
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:50
|7
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:00
|8
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:33
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:41
|10
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:09:42
|11
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:40
|12
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:03
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:19:27
|14
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:17
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:12
|16
|Antonio Pedrero (SPA) Movistar Team
|0:29:48
|17
|Marc Soler (SPA) Movistar Team
|0:32:31
|18
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:10
|19
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:12
|20
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:44
|21
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:36:25
|22
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:39:36
|23
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:39:54
|24
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:41:40
|25
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:44:34
|26
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:01
|27
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:45:53
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:47:04
|29
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:58
|30
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:07
|31
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:51:21
|32
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:51:29
|33
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:56:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|64:18:21
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|3
|Etixx-Quick-Step
|0:02:16
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:09
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:05:17
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:06
|7
|FDJ
|0:10:32
|8
|Tinkoff Team
|0:11:08
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|0:11:14
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:12:00
|11
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:14:20
|12
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:16
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:18
|14
|Bora Argon 18
|0:16:36
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:17:04
|16
|IAM Cycling
|0:18:47
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:19:06
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20:10
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:00
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:12
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:03:54
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:20:53
