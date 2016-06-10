Image 1 of 49 Chris Froome waits to pounce on the final climb during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine. Image 2 of 49 Chris Froome, Alberto Contador and Richie Porte at the head of affairs during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine Image 3 of 49 Chris Froome and Richie Porte ride to the finish during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine. The pendulum at the Critérium du Dauphiné swung towards Chris Froome on the first of its three decisive legs in the high mountains as the Sky rider claimed stage victory at Vaujany to divest Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) of the yellow jersey of race leader.

Only Richie Porte (BMC) could follow when Froome launched his vicious acceleration 2,500 metres from the summit of the finishing climb, and though the Australian shared the pace-setting in the final kilometre, he was unable to match his former teammate’s final searing effort with 220 metres remaining.

In a high-octane finale, Froome had delegated his teammate Mikel Landa to go on the offensive on the lower slopes of the climb, and the Basque duly inched past earlier escapee Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) on the steepest section, only to be caught and passed in turn by his leader with a little more than two kilometres to go.

“It's an amazing feeling. It's always good to win a race before the Tour de France. The team rode very well day to take me to the final climb in the best position. They set it up perfectly for me,” Froome said. “I didn't expect to gain time on Alberto Contador on such a short climb.”

Contador was tucked on Froome’s wheel at the time of the decisive attack but was simply unable to follow the Briton, who surged clear with disarming facility, burning the Spaniard off his wheel. It was immediately clear that Contador would lose his jersey, and he battled to limit his losses in the company of Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), eventually placing fifth on the stage, 21 seconds behind Froome.

In the general classification, Porte lies second, just 7 seconds behind Froome, while Contador slips to third overall, 27 seconds down. The Etixx-QuickStep duo of Martin and Julian Alaphilippe are fourth and fifth, 37 seconds and 42 seconds adrift, respectively.

“To be honest it was better than expected. It was a hard day and fast and today showed I’m in good place,” Porte said. “That I could go with Froome like that is a good sign for me.”

Early attacks

Some seven categorised climbs were shoehorned into just 140 kilometres of racing on Friday, making for a keenly-contested stage from the very outset. The early exchange saw a 25-strong group forge clear, with Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) doing enough on the early climbs to move into the polka dot jersey by day’s end. “I won the King of the Mountains competition last year and of course it's my goal to win it again this year,” he said.

60 kilometres in, after the day’s fifth ascent, the Col des Mouilles, only Andriy Grivko (Astana) remained off the front from the initial break and he was later joined by Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale), Dayer Quintana (Movistar), Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Bartosz Huzarski (Bora Argon 18).

That quintet collaborated smoothly in the long value that followed and reached Vizille, home of the late Thierry Claveyrolat, with a lead of 2:20 over a peloton that was being driven by Contador’s Tinkoff squad.

The leading group began to fragment on the final, 6-kilometre climb to the line, with Gasparotto eventually forging on alone, while FDJ performed much of the early pace-setting in the peloton Team Sky took up the reins with a shade over five kilometres remaining, before Landa bounded clear and set off in pursuit of Gasparotto.

After Contador’s teammate Roman Kreuziger took over at the head of the dwindling yellow jersey group, a number of general classification contenders were dropped, including Fabio Aru (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), though the endgame only began in earnest when Dan Martin unfurled a crisp acceleration with 3 kilometres to go.

Only Porte, Contador and Sergio Henao (Sky) could follow the Irishman at first, with Froome briefly distanced, though the Briton managed to claw his way back up within 400 metres or so. Shortly afterwards, Froome moved to the front, and then turned to look at the bobbing Contador before launching a rasping attack of his own with 2.5 kilometres remaining.

Porte was again able to follow, but the others were scattered across the mountainside. The Froome-Porte tandem breezed past Landa, while Contador, Martin et al attempted to marshal a pursuit.

Adam Yates and Martin proved the best of the rest as Contador struggled and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) came in 25 seconds down ahead of Pierre Rolland (Cannondale), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and a noteworthy Alaphilippe. It was a trying day, however, for Aru, who conceded 1:57, and Pinot, who lost 2:31.

An even more demanding leg follows on stage 6, as the Dauphiné tackles the Col de la Madeleine en route to another summit finish at Méribel. Despite Contador’s struggles here, Froome anticipated a fresh onslaught from the Spaniard on Saturday.

“I know from past experiences that he never gives up. We'll see what he's got tomorrow,” Froome said. “There's still a hard stage to come tomorrow so I haven't won the Dauphiné yet.”



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3:32:20 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:19 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team 0:00:21 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:27 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (SPA) Team Katusha 13 Daniel Navarro (SPA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Mikel Landa Meana (SPA) Team Sky 0:00:31 15 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:07 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:09 18 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 19 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:12 20 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:23 21 Jesus Herrada (SPA) Movistar Team 22 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:28 23 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Bart De Clerq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:36 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:48 27 Igor Anton Hernandez (SPA) Dimension Data 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Daniel Moreno (SPA) Movistar Team 31 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:53 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:56 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (SPA) Astana Pro Team 0:01:57 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 39 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 40 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:31 41 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:36 42 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:03:20 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Sebastien Reichenbach (SWI) FDJ 47 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:15 48 Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:04:19 49 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:05:18 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:05:26 51 Haimar Zubeldia (SPA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:42 52 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 53 Steve Morabito (SWI) FDJ 54 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 55 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 56 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:41 57 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:54 58 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:07:42 59 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 60 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:58 61 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 62 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 64 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 Alberto Losada (SPA) Team Katusha 67 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:02 68 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:08:57 70 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 71 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 75 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 76 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 77 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 81 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 82 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 84 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:09 85 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:10:11 87 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 89 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 90 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 91 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 93 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 96 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 97 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 98 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 99 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 100 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 101 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 102 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 104 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 105 Francisco Ventoso (SPA) Movistar Team 106 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Marc Soler (SPA) Movistar Team 0:10:42 108 Antonio Pedrero (SPA) Movistar Team 0:10:46 109 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:12:01 110 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 111 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:03 112 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:14 113 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 114 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:12:16 115 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 116 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:36 118 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:12:39 119 Omar Fraile (SPA) Dimension Data 0:14:05 120 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:15:20 121 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:16:08 122 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 123 Angel Vicioso (SPA) Team Katusha 0:18:43 124 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:32 125 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 126 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 127 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 128 Markel Irizar (SPA) Trek-Segafredo 129 Jonathan Fumeaux (SWI) IAM Cycling 130 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 131 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 132 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 133 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 134 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 135 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 136 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 137 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 138 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 139 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 140 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 141 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 142 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 143 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 144 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 145 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 146 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 147 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 148 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 150 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 151 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 152 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 153 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 154 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:16 155 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 156 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 157 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 158 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 159 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:48 DNS Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin DNS Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNS Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida DNF Ruben Fernandez (SPA) Movistar Team DNF Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky

Points - Vaujany # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 10 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 5 Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team 6 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 2 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

KOM 1 - Côte De La Chapelle-Blanche - 16.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 2 - Côte D'arvillard - 23.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1

KOM 3 - Col Du Barrioz - 41.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 8 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 6 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Sebastien Reichenbach (SWI) FDJ 1

KOM 4 - Col Des Ayes - 51.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 5 pts 2 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1

KOM 5 - Col Des Mouilles - 59.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1

KOM 6 - Côte De La Sarrazine - 78.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 pts 2 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

KOM 7 - Vaujany - 140.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3:32:39 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:08 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:48 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:50 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:04 7 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:09 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:29 9 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:38 10 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:23 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:22 12 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:39 13 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:38 14 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:50 16 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:09:52 17 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 19 Marc Soler (SPA) Movistar Team 0:10:23 20 Antonio Pedrero (SPA) Movistar Team 0:10:27 21 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:12:20 22 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:15:01 23 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:15:49 24 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:13 25 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 26 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 29 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 30 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 33 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:57

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 10:38:43 2 Etixx-Quick-Step 0:00:31 3 BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 4 Astana Pro Team 0:02:38 5 Movistar Team 0:03:25 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:41 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:52 8 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:34 9 Tinkoff Team 0:06:01 10 FDJ 0:08:27 11 Lampre-Merida 0:08:48 12 Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:56 13 Team Dimension Data 0:09:15 14 Team Katusha 0:12:00 15 IAM Cycling 0:13:06 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:13:23 17 Bora-Argon 18 0:13:49 18 Direct Energie 0:14:39 19 Lotto Soudal 0:17:47 20 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:13 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:11 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:45

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 21:24:59 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 3 Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team 0:00:27 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:37 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:42 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:52 7 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 8 Daniel Navarro (SPA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:16 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:21 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:27 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (SPA) Team Katusha 0:01:35 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:39 14 Mikel Landa Meana (SPA) Team Sky 0:01:40 15 Jesus Herrada (SPA) Movistar Team 0:01:56 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:05 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 18 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:30 19 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:33 20 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:38 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 22 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:54 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (SPA) Dimension Data 0:02:56 24 Bart De Clerq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:05 25 Daniel Moreno (SPA) Movistar Team 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:18 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:03:29 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:32 29 Luis Leon Sanchez (SPA) Astana Pro Team 0:03:35 30 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:36 31 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:42 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:43 33 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:03:57 34 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 35 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:15 36 Sebastien Reichenbach (SWI) FDJ 0:04:29 37 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:56 38 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:05:21 39 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:28 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:05:48 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:02 42 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:07 43 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:15 44 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:06:59 45 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:07:55 46 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:23 47 Steve Morabito (SWI) FDJ 0:09:02 48 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:09:18 49 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:25 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:09:49 51 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:04 52 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:10:11 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:10:24 54 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:36 55 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:02 56 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:11:39 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:10 58 Alberto Losada (SPA) Team Katusha 0:12:58 59 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:19 60 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:13:21 61 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:31 62 Haimar Zubeldia (SPA) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:28 63 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:40 64 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:14:44 65 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:15:12 66 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:20 67 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:28 68 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:16:13 69 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:22 70 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:16:45 71 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:18:19 72 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:18:39 73 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:03 74 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:19:14 75 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:20:09 76 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:24 77 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:43 78 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:20:57 79 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:48 80 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:21:54 81 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:57 82 Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:22:02 83 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:17 84 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:31 85 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:23:00 86 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:23:14 87 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:31 88 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:24:00 89 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:25:16 90 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:25:49 91 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:01 92 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:48 93 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:59 94 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:54 95 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:08 96 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:39 97 Antonio Pedrero (SPA) Movistar Team 0:30:30 98 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:39 99 Francisco Ventoso (SPA) Movistar Team 0:31:26 100 Jonathan Fumeaux (SWI) IAM Cycling 0:31:51 101 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:31:52 102 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:32:12 103 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:43 104 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:33:07 105 Marc Soler (SPA) Movistar Team 0:33:13 106 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:34:13 107 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:34:30 108 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:51 109 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:52 110 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:54 111 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:24 112 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:26 113 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:36:29 114 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:36:33 115 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:36:34 116 Angel Vicioso (SPA) Team Katusha 0:36:46 117 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:07 118 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:37:34 119 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:38:11 120 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:38:43 121 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:39:08 122 Omar Fraile (SPA) Dimension Data 0:39:46 123 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:40:18 124 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:40:36 125 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:22 126 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:41:58 127 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:42:20 128 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:42:22 129 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:43:08 130 Markel Irizar (SPA) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:06 131 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:44:47 132 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:44:59 133 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:45:16 134 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:43 135 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:46:35 136 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:53 137 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:47:22 138 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:47:37 139 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:47:46 140 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:47:54 141 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:15 142 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:49:40 143 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:50:20 144 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:50:47 145 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:49 146 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:51:56 147 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:52:03 148 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:52:11 149 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:54:56 150 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:55:12 151 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:55:27 152 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:47 153 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:56:05 154 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:56:53 155 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:57:56 156 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:41 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:00:43 158 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 1:07:42 159 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:06

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 59 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 47 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 42 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 28 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 7 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 22 9 Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team 21 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 20 12 Jesus Herrada (SPA) Movistar Team 16 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 13 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 18 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 12 19 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 12 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 10 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 22 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 10 23 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 25 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 8 26 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 27 Daniel Moreno (SPA) Movistar Team 6 28 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 29 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 30 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 31 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 33 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 2 35 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 36 Joaquim Rodriguez (SPA) Team Katusha 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 22 pts 2 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 13 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 11 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 5 Alberto Contador ((Spa)) Tinkoff Team 10 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 7 7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 10 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 5 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 12 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 15 Jesus Herrada (SPA) Movistar Team 2 16 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 21 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 23 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 24 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 1 26 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 27 Sebastien Reichenbach (SWI) FDJ 1 28 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1 29 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 21:25:41 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:10 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:45 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:23 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:51 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:50 7 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:00 8 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:33 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:41 10 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:09:42 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:40 12 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:16:03 13 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:19:27 14 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:17 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:12 16 Antonio Pedrero (SPA) Movistar Team 0:29:48 17 Marc Soler (SPA) Movistar Team 0:32:31 18 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:10 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:12 20 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:44 21 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:25 22 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:39:36 23 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:39:54 24 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:41:40 25 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:44:34 26 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:01 27 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:45:53 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:47:04 29 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:58 30 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:07 31 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:51:21 32 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:51:29 33 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:56:11