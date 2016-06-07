Fabio Aru's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Aru has opted for a small frame but plenty of seatpost (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 23 Fabio Aru lost significant time to his GC rivals during the Dauphine prologue. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 23 The head tube and fork (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 23 A front view of Aru's Specialized S-Works (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 23 The chunky bottom bracket area (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 23 The Four Moor flag flies on the seat tube (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 23 Aru has a FSA carbon fibre stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 23 The front hub close up (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 23 An inside view of the casette and chain (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 23 The Specialized five star Body Fit cap (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 23 Aru's logo and name takes pride of place (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 23 Aru is number 51 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 23 The casette has lots of teeth for the mountains (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 23 Aru's spare bike sits on the outside of the Astana team car (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 23 The seat tube (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 23 Aru has been nicknamed the cavaliere dei Quattro Mori -the knight of the Four Moors (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 23 A close up of the fork crown (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 23 Aru's spare bike is also red and white (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 23 The Four Moors flag and the Four Moors bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 23 Fabio Aru's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 21 of 23 Astana use Campagnolo components and SRM power metres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 22 of 23 One of the Moor images on the fork (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 23 of 23 Fabio Aru and Damiano Caruso chat during stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Fabio Aru (Astana) is the latest big-name rider to be given a special custom decorated bike by Specialized, with the Vuelta a Espana winner using it for the first time at this week's Criterium du Dauphine stage race as he prepares for his Tour de France debut in July.

Aru's Specialized S-Works Tarmac is the similar to his standard issue black and blue Astana bike but stands out due its red and white colours. Aru hails from Sardinia and is especially proud of his roots. He has been nicknamed 'Il Cavaliere dei Quattro Mori - The Knight of the Four Moors'. As a result his custom bike reflects the colours and design of the four Moors flag – the official flag of the autonomous region of Italy.

The chunky down tube, head tube and seat stays are white, while the forks, chainstays and seat tube are red, to create the mix of colours. The four Moors of the flag can be seen on the seat tube and on the head of the forks. Aru's personal logo of a horseman adorns the top tube, with his name also in black and red.

Astana – like Lotto Soudal and Movistar, uses Campagnolo components and while Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali prefers mechanical gears, Aru's bike is fitted with Campagnolo EPS gears, with the control centre tucked away under the FSA stem. Astana uses SRM power meters integrated with the Campagnolo chainset, with CeramicSpeed bearing in the bottom bracket and headset.





Aru has a Specialized Toupe saddle and the bike is fitted with Look pedals and Tacx bottle cages.

Aru has race number 51 for the Criterium di Dauphine. His spare bike –also decorated in the Sardinian colours, has an outside spot on the roof of the Astana team car.

