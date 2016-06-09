Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Boasson Hagen takes out stage win in Belley

Norwegian gets a close one over Alaphilippe, Bouhanni

Image 1 of 34

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) sprints to the win

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) sprints to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 34

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 34

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 34

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 34

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) claimed the green jersey

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) claimed the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 34

The breakaway on stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine

The breakaway on stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 34

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep) attacks the breakaway

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep) attacks the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 34

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 34

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 34

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 34

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) leads the mountains classification

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 34

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) washes the road spray off his glasses

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) washes the road spray off his glasses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 34

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 34

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 34

Maxime Bouet, Bryan Nauleau and Frederik Veuchelen in the breakaway

Maxime Bouet, Bryan Nauleau and Frederik Veuchelen in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 34

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 34

Showers soaked stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine before skies cleared

Showers soaked stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine before skies cleared
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 34

Showers soaked stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine before skies cleared

Showers soaked stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine before skies cleared
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 34

Showers soaked stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine before skies cleared

Showers soaked stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine before skies cleared
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 34

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 34

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 34

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) sprints to the win

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) sprints to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 34

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep) relaxed in the breakaway

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep) relaxed in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 34

Tinkoff rallies around race leader Alberto Contador

Tinkoff rallies around race leader Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 34

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 34

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 34

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 34

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 34

The breakaway on stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine

The breakaway on stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 34

Bryan Nauleau (Direct Energie) leads the breakaway

Bryan Nauleau (Direct Energie) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 34

Tinkoff rallies around race leader Alberto Contador

Tinkoff rallies around race leader Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) continued his fine form this season with victory on the slightly-uphill sprint finish on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Norwegian came into the race with five victories – along with fifth at Paris-Roubaix – and punched the air in delight as he got the better of Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) to make it six.

The 176km route from Tain-l’Hermitage to Belley was largely flat, save for two fourth-category climbs, but the road began to rise in the final kilometre and Boasson Hagen took full advantage. Once round the final bend, he profited from the lack of coherent leadout trains and launched from range.

Only Alaphilippe – the young Frenchman who continues to demonstrate the diversity and depth of his talents – and stage 2 winner Bouhanni could get close, with Jens Debuscherre (Lotto Soudal), Greg van Avermaet (BMC) and Sam Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) coming home a couple of bike lengths behind. John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) was eighth and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) ninth, while Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) – second on stage 3 – finished outside the top 10, as he did on stage 2.

"In the finale I had to go from far. Everyone was getting tired and I managed to stay ahead," said Boasson Hagen. "I'm very happy. It was the last opportunity for riders like me and I really wanted to do well today. It's been a great season so far and I'm getting better and better towards the Tour de France.

"It's nice to get a win for Dimension Data. It gives me an opportunity to send my best wishes to [Dimension Data continental team rider] Keagan Girdlestone [who had a life threatening crash on Sunday in Italy] for his recovery.”

Despite the bunch finish, a crash caused a late split in the peloton that had a small but significant impact on the general classification. Chris Froome, who often makes a point of riding near the front in such finales, was the main beneficiary as race leader Alberto Contador and second-placed Richie Porte both finished nine seconds back, along with most of the other members of the top 10, save for Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep).

Contador keeps his yellow jersey but Froome has now jumped up to second at just four seconds, while Alaphilippe, who collected six bonus seconds for his second place, swapped places with his teammate Martin, moving into fourth.

"The truth is that losing nine seconds don't bother me. What bothers me more is whether or not the rule of the last three kilometres gets applied," said a disgruntled Contador, referring to the rule that neutralises time splits in the event of a crash in the final 3km. 

A successful chase

Fabio Aru defied the sprinters with an opportunistic and daring solo victory on stage 3, but there was to be no such upset today.

The flat roads were not as amenable to holding off a chase as the sinuous downhill Aru found on the previous day, but that didn’t stop Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep) giving it a good go.

The Frenchman had been part of a three-man breakaway – along with Bryan Nauleau (Direct Energie) and Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) – since the gun, and was riding with the motivation of finishing in his home town of Belley. Towards the end of a slow and largely uneventful day in the saddle, in which headwinds and heavy roads made for a sluggish average speed of barely 30km/h in the first two hours, Bouet attacked his companions with 15km remaining.

Nauleau was immediately dropped and when Veuchelen managed to close the gap, Bouet immediately kicked again and went solo. By that stage the peloton, which had once been over five minutes back, was just 30 seconds in arrears. The Frenchman tucked his arms over his bars and ploughed on admirably, though he was powerless to prevent the inevitable and it was all together with 4km to go.

Cofidis, Giant-Alpecin, and Etixx-QuickStep, who clearly knew Alaphilippe was up for it, all moved to the front, though the run-in was disrupted slightly when Cofidis’ Borut Bozic clipped a concrete barrier and crashed heavily, bringing down Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) with him.

After that, there was no one team who really took control in the final two kilometres, but Nathan Haas performed an important shepherding role in providing the platform for Boasson Hagen to deliver his winning sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4:39:26
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
10Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
19Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
22Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:07
23Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:09
25Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
26Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
27Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
28Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
29Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
30Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
31Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
32Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
33Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
35Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
36Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
38Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
40Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
43Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
45Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
49Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
50Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
51Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
53Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
57Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
60Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
61Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
62Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
63Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
64Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
65Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
66Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
68Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
71Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
72Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
73Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
74Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
75Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
76Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
77Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
78Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
79Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
80Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
81Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
82Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
85Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
86William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:33
87Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
88Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
89Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
90Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
91Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
92Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
94Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
95Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
96Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
97Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:40
98Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
99Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
100Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
101Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
102Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
103Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
105Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
106Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:45
107Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
108Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
109Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
112Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
113Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:50
114Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
115Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
117Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:52
118Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
120Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:57
121Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
122Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
123Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:10
124Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
125Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:12
126Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
127Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
128Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:20
129Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
130Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
131Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
133Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
134Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:01:30
135Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:36
136Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
137Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
138Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
139Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:01:45
140Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
141Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:20
142Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:22
143Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
144Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:43
145Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:44
146Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:46
147Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
148Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:52
149Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:01
150Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:17
151Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:24
152Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
153Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
154Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
155Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
157Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:33
158Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:03:59
159Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:35
160Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
161Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
162Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
163Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:39
164Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
165Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
166Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:04:42
167Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:55
168Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:08:58
DNSHOWSON Damien OGE

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data25pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step22
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge12
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin10
9Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 188
10Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Hauterives, km. 27.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de la Chapelle-de-la-Tour, km. 93.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4:39:26
2Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
8Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
17Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
18Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:00:33
19Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
20Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:40
21Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
22Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
23Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:10
25Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:20
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
28Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:01:30
29Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:01:36
30Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:20
31Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:44
32Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:46
33Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:24
34Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
35Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:33
36Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:04:35
37Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:39
38Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale13:58:18
2BMC Racing Team
3Team Sky0:00:09
4Etixx - Quick-Step
5Dimension Data0:00:18
6Lotto Soudal
7Lampre - Merida
8Bora-Argon 18
9IAM Cycling
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Trek-Segafredo
12Direct Energie
13Team Katusha
14Astana Pro Team0:00:25
15Movistar Team
16FDJ0:00:27
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Orica-GreenEdge0:00:42
20Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:01
21Tinkoff Team0:01:15
22Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:59

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team17:52:45
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:04
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:09
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:12
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:31
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
9Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:52
13Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:54
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:02
16Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:01:03
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:06
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
24Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:11
25Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:12
26Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:14
27Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:18
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:20
30Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
31Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
32Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
33Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:35
34Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:36
35Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:38
36Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:39
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:41
38George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:42
39Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:54
40Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:55
42Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
43Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:02
44Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:02:07
45Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
46Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:14
47Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:22
48Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
49Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:02:36
50Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:41
52Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:02
54Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:03:14
55Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:30
57Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:03:45
58Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:04:17
59Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:04:18
60Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:36
61Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:54
62Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:05:41
63Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:17
64Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:25
65Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:06:28
66Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:36
67Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:54
68Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:26
69Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:02
70Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:08:40
71Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:13
72Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:09:24
73Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:09:52
74Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:07
75Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:10:40
77Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:10:51
78Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:13
79Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:11:26
80Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:11:37
81Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:40
82Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:11:53
83Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:00
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:39
85Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:45
86Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:12:57
87Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:28
88Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:13:42
89Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:14
90Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:53
91Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:16
92Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:15:44
93Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:48
94Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:17:08
95Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:33
96Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:17:37
97Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:17:56
98Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:17:57
99John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:05
100Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:39
101Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:44
102Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:05
104Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:38
105William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:19:50
106Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:58
107Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:00
108Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:20:47
109Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:09
110Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:21:20
111Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:21:35
112Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:36
113Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:37
114Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:21:42
115Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:21:44
116Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:22
117Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:25
118Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:26
119Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:22:30
120Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:23:28
121Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:56
122Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:09
123Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:24:12
125Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:13
126Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:24:21
127Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:34
128Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:49
129Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:24:52
130Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
131Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:25:35
132Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:16
133Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:41
134Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:44
135Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:26:46
136Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:59
137Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:27:08
138Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:16
139Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:21
140Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:30
141Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:34
142Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:28:25
143Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:37
144Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:28:51
145Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:00
146Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:29:02
147Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:03
148Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:18
149Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:42
150Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:30:09
151Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:30:11
152Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:19
153Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
154Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:33:50
155Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:34:28
156Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:34
157Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:49
158Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:59
159Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:35:27
160Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:35:42
161Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:35:49
162Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:36:15
163Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:36
164Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:40
165Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:37:18
166Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:05
167Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:53:47

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data59pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits55
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step46
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1842
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal40
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha22
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge20
10Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team16
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team15
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
14Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky13
16Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge12
19Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie12
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data10
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin10
22Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling10
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step8
24Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie8
25Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
26Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team6
27Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
28Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
29Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
31Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
32Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
33Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
34Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
35Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
36Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team10pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data7
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
6Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 185
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step4
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4
10Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
12Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
16Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
17Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
19Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
21Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
23Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step17:52:54
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:22
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:43
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:45
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:09
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:27
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:29
8Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:30
9Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:32
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:21
11Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:27
12Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:06:19
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:09:43
14Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:05
15Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:44
16Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:07
17Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:39
18Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:17:47
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:30
20Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:35
21Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:18:56
22Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:29
23Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:49
24Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:21:35
25Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:16
26Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:40
27Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:24:43
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:26:59
29Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:53
30Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:54
31Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:30:02
32Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:10
33Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:33:41
34Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:34:19
35Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:50
36Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:35:40
37Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:36:06
38Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:31

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky53:39:38
2BMC Racing Team0:00:23
3Astana Pro Team0:01:31
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:45
5Movistar Team0:01:52
6Dimension Data0:01:59
7FDJ0:02:05
8Lotto Soudal0:02:23
9AG2R La Mondiale0:02:25
10Bora-Argon 180:02:47
11Lampre - Merida0:03:12
12Direct Energie0:04:27
13Team Katusha0:05:04
14Tinkoff Team0:05:07
15IAM Cycling0:05:41
16Orica-GreenEdge0:07:20
17Trek-Segafredo0:08:37
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:46
19Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:26
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:01
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:44:41
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:08

 

Latest on Cyclingnews