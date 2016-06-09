Image 1 of 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) sprints to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) claimed the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 34 The breakaway on stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 34 Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep) attacks the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 34 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 34 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) washes the road spray off his glasses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 34 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 34 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 34 Maxime Bouet, Bryan Nauleau and Frederik Veuchelen in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 34 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 34 Showers soaked stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine before skies cleared (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 34 Showers soaked stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine before skies cleared (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 34 Showers soaked stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine before skies cleared (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 34 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 34 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) sprints to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 34 Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep) relaxed in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 34 Tinkoff rallies around race leader Alberto Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 34 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 34 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 34 The breakaway on stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 34 Bryan Nauleau (Direct Energie) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 34 Tinkoff rallies around race leader Alberto Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) continued his fine form this season with victory on the slightly-uphill sprint finish on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Norwegian came into the race with five victories – along with fifth at Paris-Roubaix – and punched the air in delight as he got the better of Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) to make it six.

The 176km route from Tain-l’Hermitage to Belley was largely flat, save for two fourth-category climbs, but the road began to rise in the final kilometre and Boasson Hagen took full advantage. Once round the final bend, he profited from the lack of coherent leadout trains and launched from range.

Only Alaphilippe – the young Frenchman who continues to demonstrate the diversity and depth of his talents – and stage 2 winner Bouhanni could get close, with Jens Debuscherre (Lotto Soudal), Greg van Avermaet (BMC) and Sam Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) coming home a couple of bike lengths behind. John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) was eighth and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) ninth, while Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) – second on stage 3 – finished outside the top 10, as he did on stage 2.

"In the finale I had to go from far. Everyone was getting tired and I managed to stay ahead," said Boasson Hagen. "I'm very happy. It was the last opportunity for riders like me and I really wanted to do well today. It's been a great season so far and I'm getting better and better towards the Tour de France.

"It's nice to get a win for Dimension Data. It gives me an opportunity to send my best wishes to [Dimension Data continental team rider] Keagan Girdlestone [who had a life threatening crash on Sunday in Italy] for his recovery.”

Despite the bunch finish, a crash caused a late split in the peloton that had a small but significant impact on the general classification. Chris Froome, who often makes a point of riding near the front in such finales, was the main beneficiary as race leader Alberto Contador and second-placed Richie Porte both finished nine seconds back, along with most of the other members of the top 10, save for Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep).

Contador keeps his yellow jersey but Froome has now jumped up to second at just four seconds, while Alaphilippe, who collected six bonus seconds for his second place, swapped places with his teammate Martin, moving into fourth.

"The truth is that losing nine seconds don't bother me. What bothers me more is whether or not the rule of the last three kilometres gets applied," said a disgruntled Contador, referring to the rule that neutralises time splits in the event of a crash in the final 3km.

A successful chase

Fabio Aru defied the sprinters with an opportunistic and daring solo victory on stage 3, but there was to be no such upset today.

The flat roads were not as amenable to holding off a chase as the sinuous downhill Aru found on the previous day, but that didn’t stop Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep) giving it a good go.

The Frenchman had been part of a three-man breakaway – along with Bryan Nauleau (Direct Energie) and Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) – since the gun, and was riding with the motivation of finishing in his home town of Belley. Towards the end of a slow and largely uneventful day in the saddle, in which headwinds and heavy roads made for a sluggish average speed of barely 30km/h in the first two hours, Bouet attacked his companions with 15km remaining.

Nauleau was immediately dropped and when Veuchelen managed to close the gap, Bouet immediately kicked again and went solo. By that stage the peloton, which had once been over five minutes back, was just 30 seconds in arrears. The Frenchman tucked his arms over his bars and ploughed on admirably, though he was powerless to prevent the inevitable and it was all together with 4km to go.

Cofidis, Giant-Alpecin, and Etixx-QuickStep, who clearly knew Alaphilippe was up for it, all moved to the front, though the run-in was disrupted slightly when Cofidis’ Borut Bozic clipped a concrete barrier and crashed heavily, bringing down Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) with him.

After that, there was no one team who really took control in the final two kilometres, but Nathan Haas performed an important shepherding role in providing the platform for Boasson Hagen to deliver his winning sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4:39:26 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 10 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 19 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 22 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:07 23 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:09 25 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 26 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 27 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 29 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 30 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 31 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 33 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 35 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 36 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 38 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 40 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 43 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 45 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 49 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 50 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 51 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 53 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 57 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 61 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 62 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 63 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 64 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 65 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 66 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 68 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 71 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 72 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 73 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 74 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 75 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 76 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 77 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 78 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 79 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 81 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 82 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 85 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 86 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:00:33 87 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 88 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 89 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 90 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 91 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 94 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 95 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 96 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 97 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:40 98 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 99 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 100 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 101 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 102 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 103 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 105 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 106 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:45 107 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 108 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 112 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 113 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:50 114 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 115 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 117 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:52 118 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 120 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:57 121 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 122 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 123 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:10 124 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 125 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:12 126 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 127 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 128 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:20 129 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 130 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 131 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 133 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 134 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:01:30 135 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:36 136 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 137 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 138 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 139 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:45 140 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 141 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:20 142 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:22 143 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 144 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:43 145 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:44 146 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:46 147 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 148 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:52 149 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:01 150 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:17 151 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:24 152 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 153 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 154 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 155 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 157 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:33 158 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:03:59 159 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:35 160 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 161 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 162 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 163 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:39 164 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 165 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 166 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:42 167 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:55 168 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:08:58 DNS HOWSON Damien OGE

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 25 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 12 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 8 10 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Hauterives, km. 27.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de la Chapelle-de-la-Tour, km. 93.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:39:26 2 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 16 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 17 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 18 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:00:33 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 20 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:40 21 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 22 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 24 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:10 25 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:20 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 28 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:01:30 29 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:01:36 30 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:20 31 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:44 32 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:46 33 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:24 34 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 35 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:33 36 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:04:35 37 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:39 38 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 13:58:18 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Team Sky 0:00:09 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Dimension Data 0:00:18 6 Lotto Soudal 7 Lampre - Merida 8 Bora-Argon 18 9 IAM Cycling 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Trek-Segafredo 12 Direct Energie 13 Team Katusha 14 Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 15 Movistar Team 16 FDJ 0:00:27 17 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:42 20 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:01 21 Tinkoff Team 0:01:15 22 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:59

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 17:52:45 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:04 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:09 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:12 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:31 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 9 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:52 13 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:54 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:02 16 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:03 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:06 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08 24 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:11 25 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:12 26 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:14 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:18 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:20 30 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 31 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:35 34 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:36 35 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:38 36 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:39 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:41 38 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:42 39 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:54 40 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:55 42 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 43 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:02 44 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:07 45 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 46 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:14 47 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:22 48 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 49 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:36 50 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:41 52 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:02 54 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:03:14 55 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:30 57 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:03:45 58 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:04:17 59 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:04:18 60 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:36 61 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:54 62 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:05:41 63 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:17 64 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:25 65 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:06:28 66 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:36 67 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:54 68 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:26 69 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:02 70 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:40 71 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:13 72 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:09:24 73 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:09:52 74 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:07 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:10:40 77 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:10:51 78 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:13 79 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:26 80 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:11:37 81 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:40 82 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:11:53 83 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:00 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:39 85 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:45 86 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:57 87 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:28 88 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:13:42 89 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:14 90 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:53 91 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:16 92 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:44 93 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:48 94 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:17:08 95 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:33 96 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:17:37 97 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:56 98 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:17:57 99 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:05 100 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:39 101 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:44 102 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:05 104 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:38 105 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:19:50 106 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:58 107 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:00 108 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:20:47 109 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:09 110 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:21:20 111 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:21:35 112 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:36 113 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:37 114 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:21:42 115 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:21:44 116 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:22 117 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:25 118 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:26 119 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:22:30 120 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:28 121 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:56 122 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:09 123 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:24:12 125 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:13 126 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:24:21 127 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:34 128 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:49 129 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:24:52 130 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 131 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:25:35 132 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:16 133 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:41 134 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:44 135 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:26:46 136 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:59 137 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:27:08 138 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:16 139 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:21 140 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:30 141 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:34 142 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:25 143 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:37 144 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:51 145 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:00 146 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:29:02 147 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:03 148 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:18 149 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:42 150 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:30:09 151 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:11 152 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:19 153 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 154 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:33:50 155 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:34:28 156 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:34 157 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:49 158 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:59 159 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:35:27 160 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:35:42 161 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:35:49 162 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:36:15 163 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:36 164 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:40 165 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:37:18 166 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:05 167 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:47

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 59 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 42 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 22 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 20 10 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 16 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 15 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 14 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 16 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 18 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 12 19 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 12 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 10 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 22 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 10 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 24 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 8 25 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 26 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 6 27 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 28 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 29 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 31 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 32 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 33 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 34 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 35 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 36 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 10 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 7 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 5 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 10 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 12 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 16 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 17 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 19 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 21 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1 23 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 17:52:54 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:22 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:43 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:45 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:09 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:27 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:29 8 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:30 9 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:32 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:21 11 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:27 12 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:06:19 13 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:09:43 14 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:05 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:44 16 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:07 17 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:39 18 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:47 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:30 20 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:35 21 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:56 22 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:29 23 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:49 24 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:21:35 25 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:16 26 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:40 27 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:24:43 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:26:59 29 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:53 30 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:54 31 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:02 32 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:10 33 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:33:41 34 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:34:19 35 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:50 36 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:35:40 37 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:36:06 38 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:31