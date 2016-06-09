Criterium du Dauphine: Boasson Hagen takes out stage win in Belley
Norwegian gets a close one over Alaphilippe, Bouhanni
Stage 4: Tain-l'Hermitage - Belley
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) continued his fine form this season with victory on the slightly-uphill sprint finish on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
The Norwegian came into the race with five victories – along with fifth at Paris-Roubaix – and punched the air in delight as he got the better of Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) to make it six.
The 176km route from Tain-l’Hermitage to Belley was largely flat, save for two fourth-category climbs, but the road began to rise in the final kilometre and Boasson Hagen took full advantage. Once round the final bend, he profited from the lack of coherent leadout trains and launched from range.
Only Alaphilippe – the young Frenchman who continues to demonstrate the diversity and depth of his talents – and stage 2 winner Bouhanni could get close, with Jens Debuscherre (Lotto Soudal), Greg van Avermaet (BMC) and Sam Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) coming home a couple of bike lengths behind. John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) was eighth and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) ninth, while Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) – second on stage 3 – finished outside the top 10, as he did on stage 2.
"In the finale I had to go from far. Everyone was getting tired and I managed to stay ahead," said Boasson Hagen. "I'm very happy. It was the last opportunity for riders like me and I really wanted to do well today. It's been a great season so far and I'm getting better and better towards the Tour de France.
"It's nice to get a win for Dimension Data. It gives me an opportunity to send my best wishes to [Dimension Data continental team rider] Keagan Girdlestone [who had a life threatening crash on Sunday in Italy] for his recovery.”
Despite the bunch finish, a crash caused a late split in the peloton that had a small but significant impact on the general classification. Chris Froome, who often makes a point of riding near the front in such finales, was the main beneficiary as race leader Alberto Contador and second-placed Richie Porte both finished nine seconds back, along with most of the other members of the top 10, save for Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep).
Contador keeps his yellow jersey but Froome has now jumped up to second at just four seconds, while Alaphilippe, who collected six bonus seconds for his second place, swapped places with his teammate Martin, moving into fourth.
"The truth is that losing nine seconds don't bother me. What bothers me more is whether or not the rule of the last three kilometres gets applied," said a disgruntled Contador, referring to the rule that neutralises time splits in the event of a crash in the final 3km.
A successful chase
Fabio Aru defied the sprinters with an opportunistic and daring solo victory on stage 3, but there was to be no such upset today.
The flat roads were not as amenable to holding off a chase as the sinuous downhill Aru found on the previous day, but that didn’t stop Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep) giving it a good go.
The Frenchman had been part of a three-man breakaway – along with Bryan Nauleau (Direct Energie) and Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) – since the gun, and was riding with the motivation of finishing in his home town of Belley. Towards the end of a slow and largely uneventful day in the saddle, in which headwinds and heavy roads made for a sluggish average speed of barely 30km/h in the first two hours, Bouet attacked his companions with 15km remaining.
Nauleau was immediately dropped and when Veuchelen managed to close the gap, Bouet immediately kicked again and went solo. By that stage the peloton, which had once been over five minutes back, was just 30 seconds in arrears. The Frenchman tucked his arms over his bars and ploughed on admirably, though he was powerless to prevent the inevitable and it was all together with 4km to go.
Cofidis, Giant-Alpecin, and Etixx-QuickStep, who clearly knew Alaphilippe was up for it, all moved to the front, though the run-in was disrupted slightly when Cofidis’ Borut Bozic clipped a concrete barrier and crashed heavily, bringing down Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) with him.
After that, there was no one team who really took control in the final two kilometres, but Nathan Haas performed an important shepherding role in providing the platform for Boasson Hagen to deliver his winning sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4:39:26
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|19
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|23
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|25
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|27
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|29
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|30
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|35
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|38
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|40
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|49
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|51
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|53
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|57
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|61
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|62
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|65
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|66
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|68
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|71
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|72
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|73
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|74
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|75
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|76
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|79
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|81
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|82
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|86
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:33
|87
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|88
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|89
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|91
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|94
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|95
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|97
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|98
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|102
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|103
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|105
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|106
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|107
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|112
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|113
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|114
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|115
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:52
|118
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|121
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|122
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|123
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:10
|124
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|125
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:12
|126
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|127
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|128
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:20
|129
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|130
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|131
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|133
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|134
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:01:30
|135
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:36
|136
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|137
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|138
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:45
|140
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|141
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:20
|142
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:22
|143
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|144
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:43
|145
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:44
|146
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:46
|147
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|148
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:52
|149
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:01
|150
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:17
|151
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:24
|152
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|153
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|154
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|155
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|157
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:33
|158
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:03:59
|159
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:35
|160
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|161
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|162
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|163
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:39
|164
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|165
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|166
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:42
|167
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:55
|168
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:08:58
|DNS
|HOWSON Damien OGE
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|25
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|10
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:39:26
|2
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|18
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:33
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|21
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|24
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:10
|25
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:20
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|28
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:01:30
|29
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:36
|30
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:20
|31
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:44
|32
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:46
|33
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:24
|34
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|35
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:33
|36
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:35
|37
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:39
|38
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:58:18
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:09
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:00:18
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|8
|Bora-Argon 18
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Direct Energie
|13
|Team Katusha
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|FDJ
|0:00:27
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:01
|21
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:15
|22
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|17:52:45
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:09
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:12
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|9
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:52
|13
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:54
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|16
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|24
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|25
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|26
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:14
|27
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:18
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:20
|30
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|34
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:36
|35
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:38
|36
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:41
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:42
|39
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:54
|40
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|42
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|43
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|44
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|45
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|46
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:14
|47
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:22
|48
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|49
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:36
|50
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:41
|52
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:02
|54
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:03:14
|55
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:30
|57
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:45
|58
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:17
|59
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:18
|60
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:36
|61
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:54
|62
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:05:41
|63
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:17
|64
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:25
|65
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:28
|66
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:36
|67
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:54
|68
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:26
|69
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:02
|70
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:40
|71
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:13
|72
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:24
|73
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:52
|74
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:07
|75
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:10:40
|77
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:10:51
|78
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:13
|79
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:26
|80
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:37
|81
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:40
|82
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:53
|83
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:00
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:39
|85
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:45
|86
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:57
|87
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:28
|88
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:42
|89
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:14
|90
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:53
|91
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:16
|92
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:44
|93
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:48
|94
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:08
|95
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:33
|96
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:37
|97
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:56
|98
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:17:57
|99
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:05
|100
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:39
|101
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:44
|102
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:05
|104
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:38
|105
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:50
|106
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:58
|107
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:00
|108
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:20:47
|109
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:09
|110
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:21:20
|111
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:21:35
|112
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:36
|113
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:37
|114
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:21:42
|115
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:21:44
|116
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:22
|117
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:25
|118
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:26
|119
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:22:30
|120
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:28
|121
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:56
|122
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:09
|123
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|124
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:12
|125
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:13
|126
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:24:21
|127
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:34
|128
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:49
|129
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:24:52
|130
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|131
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:25:35
|132
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:16
|133
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:41
|134
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:44
|135
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:26:46
|136
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:59
|137
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:27:08
|138
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:16
|139
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:21
|140
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:30
|141
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:34
|142
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:25
|143
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:37
|144
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:51
|145
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:00
|146
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:29:02
|147
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:29:03
|148
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:18
|149
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:42
|150
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:30:09
|151
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:11
|152
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:19
|153
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|154
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:33:50
|155
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:34:28
|156
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:34
|157
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:49
|158
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:59
|159
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:35:27
|160
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:35:42
|161
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:35:49
|162
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:36:15
|163
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:36
|164
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:40
|165
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:37:18
|166
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:05
|167
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|59
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|22
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|10
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|12
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|15
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|14
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|19
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|22
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|10
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|24
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|25
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|26
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|27
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|28
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|29
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|31
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|32
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|33
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|34
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|35
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|36
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|7
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|10
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|12
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|16
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|17
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|19
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|21
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|23
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17:52:54
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:43
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:45
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:09
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:27
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:29
|8
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|9
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:32
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:21
|11
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:27
|12
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:19
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:43
|14
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:05
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:44
|16
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:07
|17
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:39
|18
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:47
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:30
|20
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:35
|21
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:56
|22
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:29
|23
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:49
|24
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:21:35
|25
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:16
|26
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:40
|27
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:24:43
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:26:59
|29
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:53
|30
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:54
|31
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:02
|32
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:10
|33
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:33:41
|34
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:34:19
|35
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:50
|36
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:35:40
|37
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:36:06
|38
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|53:39:38
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:45
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:01:59
|7
|FDJ
|0:02:05
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:23
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:25
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:47
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:12
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:04:27
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:05:04
|14
|Tinkoff Team
|0:05:07
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:41
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:20
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:37
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:46
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:26
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:01
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:44:41
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:08
