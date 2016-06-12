Trending

Chris Froome wins Criterium du Dauphine

Cummings wins final stage

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) enhanced his already growing reputation as a breakaway specialist with a superb victory on the final day of the Criterium du Dauphine, as Chris Froome (Team Sky) managed to control one last attack from Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and so secure overall victory.

A late surge to the finish by Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) gave him second on the stage and enough seconds to move up to third place overall, at 19 seconds. Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) went with him to hold onto second place, 12 seconds down on Froome but that cost Richie Porte (BMC) his place on the final podium. The Australian bumped shoulders and seemed to lock bikes with Froome as the attacks began. He lost a chance to jump after Martin, lost time and so slipped to fourth overall at 21 seconds. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finished fifth at 35 seconds but had the minor consolation of taking the lead in the UCI WorldTour rankings.

Half way into the ascent Col du Noyer, with just 15km to race, Contador attacked twice and forced Froome to chase him alone. It was a brave move but Froome was there after his teammates dragged him across and they were joined by Bardet and Porte, as Martin and the others chased over the top. However the leading riders came back together on the descent and Froome's bodyguards: Poels, Landa and Henao also got back on, to control the peloton and the fight for the overall classification until the final-kilometre surge.

It was Froome's third victory at the Criterium du Dauphine and the fifth for Team Sky, just three weeks out from the start of the Tour de France. Team Sky's strength in depth made a significant difference during the key stages, allowing Froome to step in to defend his race lead only when under direct threat.

"It's a massive satisfaction to win the Dauphiné for the third time. It's a very important race in the calendar," Froome said.

"Coming into this week, I was just happy fighting for the podium. Sitting here with the yellow-blue jersey is an amazing feeling. The last few days, we went flat out and today was no different. My teammates came back to help me control the race at the end. I knew via radio that Landa, Henao and Poels were coming across. But we almost crashed together near the end and that caused the gap that cost Richie [Porte] his spot on the podium. I feel sorry for him but he's in a fantastic form ahead of July. He'll be one of the main contenders at the Tour too.

"This is a great time for me to have a win under the belt. It's a boost of confidence ahead of the Tour de France but there's still some work to do before July. I'm not at my best yet. I hope to reach that by the start of the Tour de France. I've not raced much this year in order to be at my best during the third week of the Tour."

Rule Britannia

With Cummings also winning the stage, it was a moment of Rule Britannia –as the official race reports dubbed it, on the final stage of the Dauphine. It was also an excellent day for Dimension Data and African cycling, as Edvald Boasson Hagen hung on and suffered on the climbs to win the green points jersey and Daniel Teklehaimanot won the red polka-dot climber's jersey after being in the break with Cummings.

Cummings is remembered for his Tour de France victory last year, when he outwitted both Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale). He has now won three WorldTour stages in 2016, all with classy and intelligent racing.

This time he was part of the 20-rider break that formed early on the stage. It was a strong move but also included Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha), Tony Gallopin and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Jack Bauer and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale), Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling), Bartosz Huzarski and Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida).

Cummings bided his time until Teklehaimanot took some key climber's points on the early climbs but then took off alone with 50 kilometres remaining. It was a huge effort, that splintered the break but he opened a significant lead, despite a head wind on the long Col de Moissière, and then finished off the task with a determined ride to the finish.

"It's getting harder and harder to win but I felt I had to try to force something. This is the day I picked out before race. I was just thinking that going in the break was good training for the Tour de France but I also knew that there wouldn't be many riders left and that the favourites would watch each other," Cummings explained.

"There was a head wind on the big climb but knew that if I got through that I had a chance. Of course I still had two climbs after that and so it was hard. This is third WorldTour stage win (this season) so it's really good."

The Criterium du Dauphine represented the final stage race for most of those focused on the Tour de France. Some will ride their national championships in two weeks time but the rest will now recover and prepare for the Tour de France which begins on Saturday July 2 in the northern Le Manche area of France.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data4:05:06
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:58
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
9Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:04:05
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:07
14Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
15Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:04:22
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:05:25
19George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:58
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:06:09
23Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:06:37
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:07:56
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
26Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
28Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
29Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
30Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:31
32Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
34Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:40
35Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:46
36Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:17
37Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
38Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:28
39Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:58
40Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
41Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
42Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
43Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
44Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
46Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
47Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
48Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:15
49Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:14:39
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
52Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
53Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
54Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
56Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
57Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
59Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
60Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
61Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:06
62Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:16:17
63Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
64Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:17:32
66Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
67Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:13
69Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:18:49
70Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:19:48
71Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:13
72Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
75Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
77Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
79Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
80Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
84Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
85Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
87Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
88Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
89Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
90Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
91Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
92Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
93Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
94John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:20
95Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
96Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
100Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
102Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
103Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
104Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
105Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
106Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
107Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
108Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
109Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
110Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
111Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
113Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
114Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
115Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
116Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
118Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
119Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
120Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
121Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:33:11
122Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
123Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
124Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
126William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
127Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
129Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
130Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
131Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
133Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
134Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFSergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFJoaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFOmar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
DNFBauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFBrian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNSTomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
DNSEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSBjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data15pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step12
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky8
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge6
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step5
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
9Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 - Cote de Monteynard, 13.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Cote des Terrasses, 33.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2pts
2Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain 3 - Cote de Saint-Laurent-du-Cros, 83km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1

Mountain 4 - Col de Moissiere, 102.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data10pts
2Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida8
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data6
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha4
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 5 - Col du Noyer, 139.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data10pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team2
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 6 - Superdevoluy, 151km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge4:09:04
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
4Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:11
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:39
6Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:58
7Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
8Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:42
9Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:19
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:30
11Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:09:00
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:17
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:10:41
14Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
16Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:34
17Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:22:15
18Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
20Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
21Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
22Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:26:22
23Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
26Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
27Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
30Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:29:13
31Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Final general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky29:59:31
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:19
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:35
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:51
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:57
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:30
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:43
11Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:20
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:03:21
13Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:36
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:38
15Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:05:48
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:06:05
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:42
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:56
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:07:58
20Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:13
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:16
22Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:24
23Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:44
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:17:22
25Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:18:32
26Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:19:24
27Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:27
28Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:20:28
29Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:03
30Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:38
31Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:50
32Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:59
33Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:23:43
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:09
35Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:28:46
36Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:53
37Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:30:00
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:30
39Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:55
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:29
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:37:05
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:38:03
43Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:38:12
44Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:39:37
45Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:40:08
46Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:41:32
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:43:51
48Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:45:55
49Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:46:48
51Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:49:11
52Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:49:20
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:49:22
54Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:34
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:45
56Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:50:45
57Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:54:05
58Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:54:48
59Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
60Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:55:31
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:56:39
62Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:56:47
63Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:57:00
64Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:57:35
65Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:57:46
66Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:58:02
67Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:59:24
68Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:59:43
69Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:01:01
70Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:01:25
71Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181:03:32
72Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:03:40
73Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling1:03:44
74Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:03:53
75Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:03:56
76Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:04:09
77Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:04:15
78Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo1:05:05
79Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:05:29
80Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha1:06:05
81Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:14
82Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:07:53
83Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:08:32
84Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:08:35
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:09:18
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:10:47
87Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:12:11
88Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge1:15:25
89Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1:16:34
90Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:19:45
91Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:20:06
92Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:20:27
93Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:21:02
94Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:21:43
95Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:22:46
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:22:49
97Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1:24:58
98Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:25:33
99Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1:25:34
100Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:55
101Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:28:43
102Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:29:14
103Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:29:31
104Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:47
105Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:30:41
106William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ1:34:11
107Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:34:16
108Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:35:34
109Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha1:35:54
110Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:36:15
111Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:37:23
112John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:37:51
113Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 181:37:56
114Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling1:39:26
115Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:41:12
116Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:43:21
117Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 181:44:07
118Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:45:07
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:45:13
120Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:46:01
121Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:46:05
122Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team1:47:04
123Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:48:09
124Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:48:48
125Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step1:49:21
126Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:49:45
127Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:49:57
128Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha1:52:46
129Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:52:57
130Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:54:35
131Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:56:01
132Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:57:11
133Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:58:04
134Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:02:40

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data59pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step54
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1842
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step38
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky37
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
7Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team27
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team26
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge22
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha22
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge20
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team16
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ15
16Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data15
17Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
18Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
19Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky13
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
21Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge12
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida11
23Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data10
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin10
26Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling10
27Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie8
28Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team6
29Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
30Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
31Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
33Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data44pts
2Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida39
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ37
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data22
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky21
7Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
8Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data16
9Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step14
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team13
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie9
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
15Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team6
17Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
18Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha4
22Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team3
24Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
26Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge3
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
28Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
29Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
30Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida2
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
32Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
34Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
35Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge1
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
38Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ1
39Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
40Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step30:00:22
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:06
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:39
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:22
5Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:19:37
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:12
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:59
8Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:08
9Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:04
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:45:04
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:53:57
12Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:56:44
13Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:58:33
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:03:05
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:38
16Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:06:23
17Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:07:02
18Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:18:54
19Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:19:15
20Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:33:25
21Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:34:43
22Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:35:24
23Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:36:32
24Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling1:38:35
25Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:40:21
26Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team1:46:13
27Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:47:18
28Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:47:57
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:48:54
30Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:49:06
31Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:55:10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky90:04:20
2BMC Racing Team0:13:47
3AG2R La Mondiale0:14:06
4Etixx-Quick Step0:15:36
5Tinkoff0:20:38
6Astana Pro Team0:40:20
7Movistar Team0:46:53
8Orica GreenEdge0:51:32
9Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:53:15
10Lampre - Merida0:59:44
11FDJ1:12:08
12Team Dimension Data1:17:05
13IAM Cycling1:29:16
14Bora-Argon 181:30:55
15Lotto Soudal1:32:48
16Direct Energie1:47:22
17Team Katusha1:49:15
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:52:43
19Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo2:23:57
20Trek - Segafredo2:25:19
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:40:53
22Team Giant-Alpecin4:03:52

