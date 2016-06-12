Chris Froome wins Criterium du Dauphine
Cummings wins final stage
Stage 7: Le-Pont-de-Claix - Superdévoluy
Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) enhanced his already growing reputation as a breakaway specialist with a superb victory on the final day of the Criterium du Dauphine, as Chris Froome (Team Sky) managed to control one last attack from Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and so secure overall victory.
A late surge to the finish by Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) gave him second on the stage and enough seconds to move up to third place overall, at 19 seconds. Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) went with him to hold onto second place, 12 seconds down on Froome but that cost Richie Porte (BMC) his place on the final podium. The Australian bumped shoulders and seemed to lock bikes with Froome as the attacks began. He lost a chance to jump after Martin, lost time and so slipped to fourth overall at 21 seconds. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finished fifth at 35 seconds but had the minor consolation of taking the lead in the UCI WorldTour rankings.
Half way into the ascent Col du Noyer, with just 15km to race, Contador attacked twice and forced Froome to chase him alone. It was a brave move but Froome was there after his teammates dragged him across and they were joined by Bardet and Porte, as Martin and the others chased over the top. However the leading riders came back together on the descent and Froome's bodyguards: Poels, Landa and Henao also got back on, to control the peloton and the fight for the overall classification until the final-kilometre surge.
It was Froome's third victory at the Criterium du Dauphine and the fifth for Team Sky, just three weeks out from the start of the Tour de France. Team Sky's strength in depth made a significant difference during the key stages, allowing Froome to step in to defend his race lead only when under direct threat.
"It's a massive satisfaction to win the Dauphiné for the third time. It's a very important race in the calendar," Froome said.
"Coming into this week, I was just happy fighting for the podium. Sitting here with the yellow-blue jersey is an amazing feeling. The last few days, we went flat out and today was no different. My teammates came back to help me control the race at the end. I knew via radio that Landa, Henao and Poels were coming across. But we almost crashed together near the end and that caused the gap that cost Richie [Porte] his spot on the podium. I feel sorry for him but he's in a fantastic form ahead of July. He'll be one of the main contenders at the Tour too.
"This is a great time for me to have a win under the belt. It's a boost of confidence ahead of the Tour de France but there's still some work to do before July. I'm not at my best yet. I hope to reach that by the start of the Tour de France. I've not raced much this year in order to be at my best during the third week of the Tour."
Rule Britannia
With Cummings also winning the stage, it was a moment of Rule Britannia –as the official race reports dubbed it, on the final stage of the Dauphine. It was also an excellent day for Dimension Data and African cycling, as Edvald Boasson Hagen hung on and suffered on the climbs to win the green points jersey and Daniel Teklehaimanot won the red polka-dot climber's jersey after being in the break with Cummings.
Cummings is remembered for his Tour de France victory last year, when he outwitted both Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale). He has now won three WorldTour stages in 2016, all with classy and intelligent racing.
This time he was part of the 20-rider break that formed early on the stage. It was a strong move but also included Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha), Tony Gallopin and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Jack Bauer and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale), Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling), Bartosz Huzarski and Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida).
Cummings bided his time until Teklehaimanot took some key climber's points on the early climbs but then took off alone with 50 kilometres remaining. It was a huge effort, that splintered the break but he opened a significant lead, despite a head wind on the long Col de Moissière, and then finished off the task with a determined ride to the finish.
"It's getting harder and harder to win but I felt I had to try to force something. This is the day I picked out before race. I was just thinking that going in the break was good training for the Tour de France but I also knew that there wouldn't be many riders left and that the favourites would watch each other," Cummings explained.
"There was a head wind on the big climb but knew that if I got through that I had a chance. Of course I still had two climbs after that and so it was hard. This is third WorldTour stage win (this season) so it's really good."
The Criterium du Dauphine represented the final stage race for most of those focused on the Tour de France. Some will ride their national championships in two weeks time but the rest will now recover and prepare for the Tour de France which begins on Saturday July 2 in the northern Le Manche area of France.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|4:05:06
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:58
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:04:05
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:07
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|15
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:22
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:25
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:58
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:09
|23
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:37
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:56
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|28
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:31
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|34
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:40
|35
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:46
|36
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:17
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|38
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:28
|39
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:58
|40
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|44
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|46
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|47
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|48
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:15
|49
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:39
|50
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|52
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|53
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|54
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|57
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|59
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|60
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:06
|62
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:16:17
|63
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:32
|66
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|67
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:13
|69
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:49
|70
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:48
|71
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:13
|72
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|75
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|84
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|85
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|87
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|88
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|89
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|93
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|94
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:30:20
|95
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|100
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|103
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|104
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|105
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|106
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|107
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|108
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|109
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|110
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|111
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|112
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|113
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|114
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|115
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|116
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|121
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:33:11
|122
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|123
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|126
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|127
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|129
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|130
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|131
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|133
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|134
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNS
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|7
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2
|pts
|2
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|8
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|4
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|2
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:09:04
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|4
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:39
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:58
|7
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:42
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:19
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:30
|11
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:00
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:17
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:41
|14
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:34
|17
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:22:15
|18
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|20
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|21
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|22
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:22
|23
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|27
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:29:13
|31
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|29:59:31
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:19
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:51
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:57
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:30
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:43
|11
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:20
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:21
|13
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:36
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:38
|15
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:05:48
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:05
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:42
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:56
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:58
|20
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:13
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:16
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:24
|23
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:44
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:17:22
|25
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:18:32
|26
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:24
|27
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:27
|28
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:20:28
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:03
|30
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:38
|31
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:50
|32
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:59
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:43
|34
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:09
|35
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:28:46
|36
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:53
|37
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:30:00
|38
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:30
|39
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:55
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:29
|41
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:37:05
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:03
|43
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:38:12
|44
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:37
|45
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:08
|46
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:41:32
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:43:51
|48
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:55
|49
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:48
|51
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:11
|52
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:49:20
|53
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:49:22
|54
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:34
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:45
|56
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:50:45
|57
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:54:05
|58
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:54:48
|59
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|60
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:55:31
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:56:39
|62
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:56:47
|63
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:57:00
|64
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:57:35
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:57:46
|66
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:58:02
|67
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:59:24
|68
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:43
|69
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:01
|70
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:25
|71
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1:03:32
|72
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:40
|73
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:03:44
|74
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:03:53
|75
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:56
|76
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:09
|77
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:04:15
|78
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|1:05:05
|79
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:05:29
|80
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:06:05
|81
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:14
|82
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:07:53
|83
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:08:32
|84
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:08:35
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:09:18
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:10:47
|87
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:12:11
|88
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:15:25
|89
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1:16:34
|90
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:19:45
|91
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:06
|92
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:20:27
|93
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:21:02
|94
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:21:43
|95
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:22:46
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:22:49
|97
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:24:58
|98
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:25:33
|99
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1:25:34
|100
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:55
|101
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:28:43
|102
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:29:14
|103
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:29:31
|104
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:47
|105
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:30:41
|106
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|1:34:11
|107
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:34:16
|108
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:35:34
|109
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:35:54
|110
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:36:15
|111
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1:37:23
|112
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:37:51
|113
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:37:56
|114
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:39:26
|115
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:41:12
|116
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:43:21
|117
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:44:07
|118
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:45:07
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:45:13
|120
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:46:01
|121
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:46:05
|122
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|1:47:04
|123
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:48:09
|124
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:48:48
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:49:21
|126
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:49:45
|127
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:49:57
|128
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|1:52:46
|129
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:52:57
|130
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:54:35
|131
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:56:01
|132
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:57:11
|133
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:58:04
|134
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:02:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|59
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|37
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|26
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|22
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|15
|16
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|15
|17
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|18
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|19
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|13
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|21
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|11
|23
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|25
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|26
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|10
|27
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|28
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|29
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|30
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|31
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|33
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|44
|pts
|2
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|39
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|37
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|22
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|7
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|8
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|16
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|13
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|15
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|6
|17
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|20
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|4
|22
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|3
|24
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|26
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|27
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|28
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2
|29
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|30
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|2
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|32
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|34
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|35
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|38
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|1
|39
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|40
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30:00:22
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:39
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:22
|5
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:19:37
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:12
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:59
|8
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:08
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:04
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:04
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:53:57
|12
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:56:44
|13
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:58:33
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:05
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:38
|16
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:06:23
|17
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:07:02
|18
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:18:54
|19
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:19:15
|20
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:33:25
|21
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:34:43
|22
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:35:24
|23
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1:36:32
|24
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:38:35
|25
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:40:21
|26
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|1:46:13
|27
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:47:18
|28
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:47:57
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:48:54
|30
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:49:06
|31
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:55:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|90:04:20
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:47
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:06
|4
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:15:36
|5
|Tinkoff
|0:20:38
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:40:20
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:46:53
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:51:32
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:15
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:59:44
|11
|FDJ
|1:12:08
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|1:17:05
|13
|IAM Cycling
|1:29:16
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|1:30:55
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32:48
|16
|Direct Energie
|1:47:22
|17
|Team Katusha
|1:49:15
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:52:43
|19
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|2:23:57
|20
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:25:19
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:40:53
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:03:52
