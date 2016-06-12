Image 1 of 29 Criterium du Dauphine final podium: Bardet, Froome, Dan Martin (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 29 The final podium of Romain Bardet, Chris Froome and Dan Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 29 A smiling final podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 29 Julian Alaphilippe won the best young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 29 Dan Martin attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 29 Tony Martin doing a load of work on the front for Martin and Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 29 Chris Froome in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 29 Tony Martin looking after Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 29 Steve Cummings riding to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 29 Dan Martin sprints to the line to secure a podium position (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 Steve Cummings celebrating another WorldTour stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 Chris Froome is now a three time Criterium du Dauphine winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 29 Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium after winning Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 29 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) wins the final stage of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 29 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) wins the mountain jersey at Criterium du Daupine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 29 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 29 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 29 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) on the final podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 29 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) solos to stage 7 victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 29 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 29 Chris Froome (Team Sky) looks back at Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 29 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) on his way to winning stage 7 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 29 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) tries an attack (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 29 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) victory in stage 7 finale at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 29 Chris Froome (Team Sky) raises the trophy after winning Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 29 Dan Martin (Etixx) was third overall at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 29 Team Sky support leader Chris Froome (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 29 Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) enhanced his already growing reputation as a breakaway specialist with a superb victory on the final day of the Criterium du Dauphine, as Chris Froome (Team Sky) managed to control one last attack from Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and so secure overall victory.

A late surge to the finish by Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) gave him second on the stage and enough seconds to move up to third place overall, at 19 seconds. Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) went with him to hold onto second place, 12 seconds down on Froome but that cost Richie Porte (BMC) his place on the final podium. The Australian bumped shoulders and seemed to lock bikes with Froome as the attacks began. He lost a chance to jump after Martin, lost time and so slipped to fourth overall at 21 seconds. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finished fifth at 35 seconds but had the minor consolation of taking the lead in the UCI WorldTour rankings.

Half way into the ascent Col du Noyer, with just 15km to race, Contador attacked twice and forced Froome to chase him alone. It was a brave move but Froome was there after his teammates dragged him across and they were joined by Bardet and Porte, as Martin and the others chased over the top. However the leading riders came back together on the descent and Froome's bodyguards: Poels, Landa and Henao also got back on, to control the peloton and the fight for the overall classification until the final-kilometre surge.

It was Froome's third victory at the Criterium du Dauphine and the fifth for Team Sky, just three weeks out from the start of the Tour de France. Team Sky's strength in depth made a significant difference during the key stages, allowing Froome to step in to defend his race lead only when under direct threat.

"It's a massive satisfaction to win the Dauphiné for the third time. It's a very important race in the calendar," Froome said.

"Coming into this week, I was just happy fighting for the podium. Sitting here with the yellow-blue jersey is an amazing feeling. The last few days, we went flat out and today was no different. My teammates came back to help me control the race at the end. I knew via radio that Landa, Henao and Poels were coming across. But we almost crashed together near the end and that caused the gap that cost Richie [Porte] his spot on the podium. I feel sorry for him but he's in a fantastic form ahead of July. He'll be one of the main contenders at the Tour too.

"This is a great time for me to have a win under the belt. It's a boost of confidence ahead of the Tour de France but there's still some work to do before July. I'm not at my best yet. I hope to reach that by the start of the Tour de France. I've not raced much this year in order to be at my best during the third week of the Tour."

Rule Britannia

With Cummings also winning the stage, it was a moment of Rule Britannia –as the official race reports dubbed it, on the final stage of the Dauphine. It was also an excellent day for Dimension Data and African cycling, as Edvald Boasson Hagen hung on and suffered on the climbs to win the green points jersey and Daniel Teklehaimanot won the red polka-dot climber's jersey after being in the break with Cummings.

Cummings is remembered for his Tour de France victory last year, when he outwitted both Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale). He has now won three WorldTour stages in 2016, all with classy and intelligent racing.

This time he was part of the 20-rider break that formed early on the stage. It was a strong move but also included Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha), Tony Gallopin and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Jack Bauer and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale), Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling), Bartosz Huzarski and Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida).

Cummings bided his time until Teklehaimanot took some key climber's points on the early climbs but then took off alone with 50 kilometres remaining. It was a huge effort, that splintered the break but he opened a significant lead, despite a head wind on the long Col de Moissière, and then finished off the task with a determined ride to the finish.

"It's getting harder and harder to win but I felt I had to try to force something. This is the day I picked out before race. I was just thinking that going in the break was good training for the Tour de France but I also knew that there wouldn't be many riders left and that the favourites would watch each other," Cummings explained.

"There was a head wind on the big climb but knew that if I got through that I had a chance. Of course I still had two climbs after that and so it was hard. This is third WorldTour stage win (this season) so it's really good."

The Criterium du Dauphine represented the final stage race for most of those focused on the Tour de France. Some will ride their national championships in two weeks time but the rest will now recover and prepare for the Tour de France which begins on Saturday July 2 in the northern Le Manche area of France.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 4:05:06 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:58 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 9 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:03 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:04:05 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:07 14 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 15 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:22 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:05:25 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:58 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:09 23 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:37 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:07:56 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 28 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:31 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 34 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:40 35 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:46 36 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:17 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 38 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:28 39 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:58 40 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 41 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 42 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 43 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 46 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 47 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 48 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:15 49 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:39 50 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 53 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 54 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 57 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 58 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 59 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 60 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:06 62 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:16:17 63 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 64 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:17:32 66 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 67 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:13 69 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:18:49 70 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:19:48 71 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:13 72 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 75 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 77 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 79 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 80 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 84 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 85 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 87 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 88 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 89 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 90 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 92 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 93 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 94 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:20 95 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 96 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 98 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 100 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 101 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 102 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 103 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 104 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 105 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 106 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 107 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 108 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 109 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 110 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 111 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 113 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 114 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 115 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 116 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 118 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 119 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 121 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:33:11 122 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 123 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 124 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 126 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 127 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 129 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 130 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 131 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 133 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 134 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team DNF Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha DNF Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data DNF Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data DNF Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo DNF Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNS Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal DNS Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 15 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 8 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 6 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 7 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 9 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 - Cote de Monteynard, 13.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Cote des Terrasses, 33.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 pts 2 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain 3 - Cote de Saint-Laurent-du-Cros, 83km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 4 - Col de Moissiere, 102.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 8 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 6 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 4 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 5 - Col du Noyer, 139.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 2 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 6 - Superdevoluy, 151km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 4:09:04 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 4 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:11 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:39 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:58 7 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:42 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:19 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:30 11 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:09:00 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:17 13 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:10:41 14 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:34 17 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:22:15 18 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 20 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 21 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 22 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:22 23 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 26 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 27 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 30 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:29:13 31 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Final general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29:59:31 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:19 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:35 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:51 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:57 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:30 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:43 11 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:20 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:21 13 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:36 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:38 15 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:05:48 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:06:05 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:42 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:56 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:07:58 20 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:13 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:16 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:24 23 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:44 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:17:22 25 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:18:32 26 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:19:24 27 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:27 28 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:20:28 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:03 30 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:38 31 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:50 32 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:59 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:23:43 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:09 35 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:28:46 36 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:53 37 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:30:00 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:30 39 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:55 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:29 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:37:05 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:03 43 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:38:12 44 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:39:37 45 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:40:08 46 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:41:32 47 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:43:51 48 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:45:55 49 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:46:48 51 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:49:11 52 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:49:20 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:49:22 54 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:34 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:45 56 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:50:45 57 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:54:05 58 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:54:48 59 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 60 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:55:31 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:56:39 62 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:56:47 63 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:57:00 64 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:57:35 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:57:46 66 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:58:02 67 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:59:24 68 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:59:43 69 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:01:01 70 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:01:25 71 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1:03:32 72 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:03:40 73 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:03:44 74 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:03:53 75 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:03:56 76 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:04:09 77 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:04:15 78 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 1:05:05 79 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:29 80 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 1:06:05 81 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:14 82 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:07:53 83 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:08:32 84 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:08:35 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:09:18 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:10:47 87 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:12:11 88 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 1:15:25 89 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1:16:34 90 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:19:45 91 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:06 92 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:20:27 93 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:21:02 94 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:21:43 95 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:22:46 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:22:49 97 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:24:58 98 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:25:33 99 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1:25:34 100 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:55 101 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:28:43 102 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:29:14 103 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:29:31 104 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:47 105 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:30:41 106 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 1:34:11 107 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:34:16 108 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:35:34 109 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1:35:54 110 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:36:15 111 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:37:23 112 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:37:51 113 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 1:37:56 114 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:39:26 115 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:41:12 116 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:43:21 117 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 1:44:07 118 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:45:07 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:45:13 120 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:46:01 121 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:46:05 122 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 1:47:04 123 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:48:09 124 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:48:48 125 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:49:21 126 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:49:45 127 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:49:57 128 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 1:52:46 129 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:52:57 130 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:54:35 131 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:56:01 132 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:57:11 133 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:58:04 134 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:02:40

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 59 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 42 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 37 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 7 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 26 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 22 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 22 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 20 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 16 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 15 16 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 15 17 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 18 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 19 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 13 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 21 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 12 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 11 23 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 10 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 26 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 10 27 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 8 28 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 6 29 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 30 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 31 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 33 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 44 pts 2 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 39 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 37 4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 22 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 21 7 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 8 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 16 9 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 13 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 9 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 15 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 6 17 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 4 22 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 3 24 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 26 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 3 27 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 28 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 29 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 30 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 2 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 32 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 34 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 35 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 1 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 38 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 1 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 40 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 30:00:22 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:06 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:39 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:22 5 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:19:37 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:12 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:59 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:08 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:04 10 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:45:04 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:53:57 12 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:56:44 13 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:58:33 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:03:05 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:38 16 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:23 17 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:07:02 18 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:18:54 19 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:19:15 20 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:33:25 21 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:34:43 22 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:35:24 23 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:36:32 24 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:38:35 25 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:40:21 26 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 1:46:13 27 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:47:18 28 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:47:57 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:48:54 30 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:49:06 31 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:55:10