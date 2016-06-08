Aru flies, Contador gives exclusive interview - Podcast

Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Aru (Astana) reminded everyone of his ability and threat ahead of the Tour de France with a crucial and impressive win on stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The Italian dove down the descent of the Côte de Sécheras and held off the sprinters’ teams to take his first win of the season and his first victory since last year’s Vuelta a Espana title.

Earlier in the day, Cyclingnews was granted a rare exclusive interview with Alberto Contador and found the race leader in good spirits on the steps of the Tinkoff team bus. He talked about is rivals at Team Sky, saying they showed weakness on stage 2, and his desire to find the right team for 2017.

Joining us on the podcast to analyse the stage was Marc Ghyselinck of Het Laatste Nieuws, a major Belgium publication. We talk about Aru, Contador, and their relationship as well as looking ahead to how Lotto Soudal and Etixx-QuickStep are shaping up ahead of the Tour de France.