Criterium du Dauphine: Jesus Herrada earns Cyclingnews rider of the day honours

Image 1 of 5 Cyclingnews rider of the day Image 2 of 5 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) on the podium after winning stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine Image 3 of 5 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) on the podium after winning stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 5 of 5 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) checks back as he approaches the finish of stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

In a new feature, the Cyclingnews team pick their rider of the day from the Criterium du Dauphine. Jesus Herrada is the second rider to be chosen at Criterium du Dauphine, and we will be selecting a rider after each stage.

Greg Van Avermaet, Serge Pauwels, Tony Gallopin and Alexis Gougeard were all contenders for our rider of the day award at the Criterium du Dauphine on Tuesday but in the end we couldn’t see past stage winner Jesus Herrada (Movistar).





"The team has handled the situation very well, executing our plan, with Fran (Ventoso) and Marc (Soler), Antonio (Pedrero) giving me a big helping hand early on before Ruben (Fernandez) gave his all and then especially with that final surge by Dayer (Quintana) that brought me up."

Daniel Benson says: Spanish cycling has long looked for a new generation of riders to carry the torch after Contador, Rodriguez and Valverde hang up their wheels, and Herrada could well play a part in the transition. It seems like Herrada has been around for years yet he’s still just 25. With no Quintana or Valverde at the Dauphine, Herrada has taken his opportunity to shine.