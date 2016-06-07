Froome and Contador spar in Dauphine, Tour mind games begin - Podcast
The Cyclingnews team talk with Froome and Contador after the stage 2 finish
Jesus Herrada came away with the stage win at the Criterium du Dauphine on Tuesday as the battle for GC simmered in the distance. Chris Froome put his Team Sky colleagues to work on the two final climbs with several attacks peppering the opposition, but Alberto Contador held firm to keep his leader’s yellow jersey for another stage.
In this podcast we hear exclusively from Froome and Contador at the finish, while the Cyclingnews team also pick their rider of the day.
