Froome and Contador spar in Dauphine, Tour mind games begin - Podcast

Image 1 of 4 Alberto Contador in yellow after stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 4 Tinkoff looking after Alberto Contador during the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 4 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) crosses the line to win stage 2 at criterium du Dauphine Image 4 of 4 Chris Froome on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jesus Herrada came away with the stage win at the Criterium du Dauphine on Tuesday as the battle for GC simmered in the distance. Chris Froome put his Team Sky colleagues to work on the two final climbs with several attacks peppering the opposition, but Alberto Contador held firm to keep his leader’s yellow jersey for another stage.

In this podcast we hear exclusively from Froome and Contador at the finish, while the Cyclingnews team also pick their rider of the day.