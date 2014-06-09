Froome climbs to victory on Col du Béal
Contador and Kelderman round out podium
Stage 2: Tarare - Pays d\'Olliergues-Col du Béal
Chris Froome won the battle but on the evidence of the Col du Béal on Monday afternoon, the war will be harder won than it was a year ago, both at the Critérium du Dauphiné and at next month’s Tour de France.
Froome pointed to his yellow jersey after he saw off the challenge of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the finishing straight and he could indeed be pleased with his own performance as he claimed his second stage victory in as many days and moved 12 seconds clear of the Spaniard in the overall standings.
An elite six-man group formed under Froome’s impetus in the final five kilometres of racing, and even within that lofty company, the hierarchy was clear, as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) coughed up 27 seconds on the final haul to the line. Contador, however, was able to match Froome pedal stroke for pedal stroke almost to the summit. His fine spring form, it seems, has transferred through to summer.
“I gave everything today. In such a climb, it became a great battle with Alberto Contador. We rode flat out,” Froome said. “It was really tough between the two of us. I've tried to attack him a couple of times but he was very strong. Everyone here is almost at the same level as at the Tour de France. Today it was our first duel with the two of us in form, so I'm delighted to win in these circumstances.”
The impressive Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) moves up to third overall, 21 seconds off Froome, while Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) was also very prominent in the finale and now lies in fourth place, 33 seconds back.
Froome and Contador
After winning the opening day time trial in Lyon, Froome was looking to put a significant down payment on final overall victory on the Dauphiné’s first summit finish, and his Sky team duly dictated the terms and conditions on the lower slopes of the Col du Béal, with Geraint Thomas particularly prominent in whittling down the leading group.
When last man Mikel Nieve swung over with a shade over five kilometres to go, Froome launched his long-anticipated acceleration. Just like on Mont Ventoux at last year’s Tour, the seated Froome cut a decidedly awkward figure as he attempted to break clear, but unlike last July, he was unable to rid himself of the persistent Contador.
Indeed, Contador was the only man who could withstand each of Froome’s accelerations on the final haul to the summit, as the leading group fragmented and reformed under his impetus – Nibali, Wilco Kelderman (Belkin), Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) were the others who found themselves out in front after Froome began his onslaught.
Tellingly, Contador never once deigned to track anyone else’s attacks, allowing Froome to drag him back up to Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) when they launched fierce efforts of their own after latching back on to the leading group.
Inside the final kilometre, Froome kicked once again, determined to shake off Contador almost as a point of pride. On two further occasions, Contador dealt impressively with Froome’s forcing, but in the final 200 metres, he was unable to summon up the strength to come around the Briton, who claimed his second stage win in as many days.
The resolute Kelderman battled gamely to take third on the stage, 4 seconds down, while Talansky and Van Den Broeck also limited their losses in the closing kilometre. For Vincenzo Nibali, however, after an assured start, the finale turned into something of an ordeal. He was dropped after the second of Froome’a attacks but fought back on in the company of Talansky, but after grimly holding on for three kilometres, he conceded 27 seconds in the last 800 metres.
Early break
The stage was animated by a five-man break featuring Thomas Damuseau (Giant-Shimano), Kevin Reza (Europcar), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) and Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling), which broke clear on the opening climb of the day and stayed out in front until the lower slopes of the final ascent, the hors catégorie Col du Béal.
The quintet collaborated smoothly over the rolling terrain, where Reza led over each of the first five categorised climbs, but with Team Sky maintaining a brisk tempo at the head of the bunch, their lead was never allowed to extend beyond four minutes, and it was already disintegrated as they hit the final haul to the line.
After Vasil Kiryienka and Danny Pate’s earlier work, Geraint Thomas took over the pace-making for Sky at the base of the Béal and his impressive stint managed to whittle the yellow jersey group down to 40 riders. After consulting with Froome, Richie Porte swung off before it was his turn to lead the line, however, and the Australian’s travails will only add to the furore surrounding Bradley Wiggins’ expected exclusion from the Sky Tour team.
Even so, Mikel Nieve took up the baton resolutely from Thomas, and the Spaniard’s 2.5km turn on the front managed to shed the likes of Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) from the front group, and peg back De Marchi, the last survivor from the early break. When Nieve had burnt the last of his matches, Froome came surging through with a fierce acceleration of his own, an effort that rid Contador and Nibali of their remaining teammates, and turned the race into hand-to-hand combat over the final five kilometres.
Nibali battled gamely but was clearly struggled to answer the questions posed by Froome. Contador, by contrast, looked far more comfortable, even if he never managed to put Froome on the back foot.
Meanwhile, Van Den Broeck had a reassuring afternoon after a difficult start to his season, while the youngsters Talansky and Kelderman gave further notice of their maturing talent, as did British neo-professional Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), who recovered well towards the summit to take 8th on the stage.
For others – including Tejay van Garderen, who lost three minutes – it was a trying afternoon. For Froome and Contador, however, the Col du Béal may just have been the opening act of a summer-long duel.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4:24:41
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:10
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:12
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:40
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|10
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:00:45
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:00:51
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:55
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:04
|16
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:17
|17
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|18
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|20
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:51
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|24
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|27
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:02:33
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|31
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|0:02:38
|32
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:02:57
|35
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|36
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:03:05
|37
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:55
|40
|Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:15
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:20
|42
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|44
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:47
|45
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|46
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:20
|49
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|52
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|53
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|54
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:55
|55
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:54
|56
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|58
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|59
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|60
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|61
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:28
|62
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:06
|63
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:20
|66
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:49
|67
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:27
|68
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|70
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|71
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|72
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|73
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|74
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:48
|75
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|78
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:11:14
|80
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|81
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|86
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar
|87
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|88
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:11
|90
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:12:18
|91
|Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|92
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|94
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|95
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|96
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|98
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|99
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|100
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|101
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|103
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|105
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|106
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|107
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:36
|108
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar
|0:12:55
|109
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:58
|110
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:02
|111
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:51
|112
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|113
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|115
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:02
|116
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|118
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:04
|119
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:15:06
|120
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:34
|121
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:41
|123
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|124
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|125
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|126
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|129
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|132
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|133
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
|134
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|135
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|136
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|137
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|138
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|140
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|142
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|143
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|144
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|145
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|147
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:12
|148
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:20:09
|149
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|150
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|151
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|153
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|154
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|156
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|157
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|158
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|159
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|160
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|161
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:14
|162
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:20:17
|163
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:43
|164
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:45
|165
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:22:53
|166
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:25
|167
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:31:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|8
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|4
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|10
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|6
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|6
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|8
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|10
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:24:45
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:40
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:00:47
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|8
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:29
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|10
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|11
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:24
|12
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:02
|13
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:23
|14
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:44
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:14
|17
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|18
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|19
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:58
|20
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:15:02
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:30
|22
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:18:37
|23
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:08
|30
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:20:05
|31
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|33
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:39
|37
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:22:49
|38
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:16:18
|2
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:10
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:00
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:38
|5
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:57
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:12
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:06:00
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:06:23
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:54
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:23
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:08:43
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:09:36
|13
|Team Sky
|0:09:39
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:16
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:27
|16
|Cannondale
|0:11:32
|17
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:12:47
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:06
|19
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:20:27
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|FDJ.Fr
|0:22:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4:37:44
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:12
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:33
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:35
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:22
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:31
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|11
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:40
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:01:43
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:44
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:56
|15
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:02:01
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|17
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:24
|18
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:32
|19
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|0:02:34
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:42
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:43
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:47
|25
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:49
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:01
|27
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:06
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:03:24
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:28
|31
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|32
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:03:35
|33
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:37
|34
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:03:39
|35
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:03:45
|36
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:54
|37
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:01
|38
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:29
|40
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:04:50
|41
|Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:07
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:15
|43
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:19
|44
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:28
|45
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:31
|46
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:46
|47
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:05:52
|48
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:02
|50
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:06:08
|51
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:06:12
|52
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:28
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:37
|54
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:48
|55
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:07:33
|56
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:43
|57
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:45
|58
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:07:48
|59
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:07:51
|60
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:09
|61
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:01
|62
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:10
|63
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:24
|64
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:37
|65
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:41
|66
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:54
|67
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:51
|68
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:10:56
|69
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:58
|70
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:11:01
|71
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:11:07
|72
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:25
|74
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:11:37
|75
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|76
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|77
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:49
|78
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|0:11:56
|80
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:05
|81
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:06
|82
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:07
|83
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:12:09
|84
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:12:17
|85
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar
|0:12:18
|86
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|88
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:12:42
|89
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:12:50
|90
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|91
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:51
|92
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:12:55
|93
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:00
|94
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:01
|95
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:13:12
|96
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:13:18
|97
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar
|0:13:19
|98
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|100
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|0:13:24
|101
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:13:29
|102
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:13:30
|104
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|105
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:41
|106
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:42
|107
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:48
|108
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:13:52
|109
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:14:02
|110
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|0:14:15
|111
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:31
|112
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:14:54
|113
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:01
|114
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|115
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:15:29
|116
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:48
|117
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:51
|118
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:04
|119
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:08
|120
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:19:03
|121
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:19:04
|122
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:08
|123
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:22
|124
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:19:23
|125
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:26
|126
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:28
|127
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:35
|128
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:40
|129
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:19:42
|130
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:19:45
|131
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:47
|132
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:49
|133
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:53
|134
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:56
|135
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:19:57
|136
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:19:59
|137
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:04
|138
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:06
|139
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:08
|140
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:20:09
|141
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:10
|142
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:20:13
|143
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:14
|144
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:15
|145
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:22
|146
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:26
|147
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:28
|148
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:05
|149
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:21:07
|150
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:14
|151
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:16
|152
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:21:19
|153
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:21:25
|154
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:27
|155
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:32
|156
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:21:34
|157
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:21:36
|158
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:41
|159
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:46
|160
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:56
|161
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|162
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:09
|163
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:28
|164
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:18
|165
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:24:59
|166
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:28
|167
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:32:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|8
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|8
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|4
|11
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|12
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|13
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|1
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|31
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|7
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|12
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|10
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|8
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|5
|17
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:38:05
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:10
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:19
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:01:40
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|8
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:03
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|10
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|11
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:48
|12
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:33
|13
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:37
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:46
|15
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:26
|16
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:13:08
|17
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:21
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:15:08
|20
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:30
|21
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:01
|22
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:07
|23
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:14
|24
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:26
|25
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:28
|26
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:32
|27
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:19:36
|28
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:54
|29
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:01
|30
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:44
|31
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:53
|32
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:55
|33
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:20:58
|34
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:21:13
|35
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:35
|36
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:07
|37
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:24:38
|38
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:56:51
|2
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:33
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:35
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:10
|5
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:17
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:57
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:43
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:06:57
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:07:13
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:06
|11
|Team Sky
|0:09:11
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:09:22
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:10:46
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:21
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:41
|16
|Cannondale
|0:11:54
|17
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:12:53
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:20:11
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:15
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:58
|21
|FDJ.Fr
|0:23:16
