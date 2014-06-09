Trending

Froome climbs to victory on Col du Béal

Contador and Kelderman round out podium

Image 1 of 54

Tour de France leader Chris Froome on his team issue Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tour de France leader Chris Froome on his team issue Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 54

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) is working his way up the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) is working his way up the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 54

Wilco Keldermann (Belkin) finished on the podium in third place during stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Wilco Keldermann (Belkin) finished on the podium in third place during stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) on the Col du Beal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) on the Col du Beal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) increases his lead in the overall classification at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) increases his lead in the overall classification at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crosses the finish line ahead of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crosses the finish line ahead of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins atop the Col du Beal during stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins atop the Col du Beal during stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 54

Chris Froom (Team Sky) increases his overall lead

Chris Froom (Team Sky) increases his overall lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 54

George Bennett (Cannondale)

George Bennett (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 54

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the finish line

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 54

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 54

Leopold Konig (Team NetApp - Endura) finished 16th on the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Leopold Konig (Team NetApp - Endura) finished 16th on the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 54

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 54

Saxo-Tinkoff await the start of stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Saxo-Tinkoff await the start of stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 54

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali and Lieuwe Westra are all smiles at the start of stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali and Lieuwe Westra are all smiles at the start of stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 54

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) is leading the young rider classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) is leading the young rider classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 54

Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida)

Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 54

Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp - Endura)

Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp - Endura)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 54

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 54

Team Sky's Danny Pate is loaded up with water bottles to bring to his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky's Danny Pate is loaded up with water bottles to bring to his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 54

The peloton races through 158.5km of scenic landscapes from Pays d' Olliergues to Col du Beal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The peloton races through 158.5km of scenic landscapes from Pays d' Olliergues to Col du Beal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 54

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) rides into 4th place on the Col du Beal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) rides into 4th place on the Col du Beal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 54

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 54

Kevin Reza (Team Europcar) picked up full points on five of the climbs during stage two
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kevin Reza (Team Europcar) picked up full points on five of the climbs during stage two
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 54

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 54

Team Sky's Chris Froome leads Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) toward the finish line on the Col du Beal
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Team Sky's Chris Froome leads Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) toward the finish line on the Col du Beal
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) makes his move to win the second stage of Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) makes his move to win the second stage of Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) shows his top form on the Col du Beal

Chris Froome (Team Sky) shows his top form on the Col du Beal
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage two at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage two at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) walks onto the stage two podium after winning atop Col du Beal
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) walks onto the stage two podium after winning atop Col du Beal
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 54

Froome salutes to victory of stage two at the Criterium du Dauphine

Froome salutes to victory of stage two at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) outpaces Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) to take the stage two win on Col du Beal
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) outpaces Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) to take the stage two win on Col du Beal
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins on the Col du Beal

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins on the Col du Beal
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) celebrates his overall race lead after stage two at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) celebrates his overall race lead after stage two at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 54

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) finishes on the stage two podium

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) finishes on the stage two podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 54

Jurgen Van Den Broeck Lotto-Belisol leads Vincenzo Nibili (Astana) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) on the Col du Beal
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck Lotto-Belisol leads Vincenzo Nibili (Astana) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) on the Col du Beal
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 54

Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the sign-in stage at the Criterium du Dauphine

Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the sign-in stage at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage two at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage two at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 54

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) leads a group on the climb

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) leads a group on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 54

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) finished 22nd on the Col du Beal

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) finished 22nd on the Col du Beal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) finished 27th on the day

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) finished 27th on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 54

Team Sky's Chris Froome secures the stage two victory on the Col du Beal

Team Sky's Chris Froome secures the stage two victory on the Col du Beal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 54

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) finishes 8th on the final climb

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) finishes 8th on the final climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 54

Igor Anton Hernandez of the Movistar team works his way up the last climb of the day in 7th place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Igor Anton Hernandez of the Movistar team works his way up the last climb of the day in 7th place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 54

Vincenzo Nibili (Astana) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) climb to the top of the Col du Beal in 5th and 6th place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Vincenzo Nibili (Astana) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) climb to the top of the Col du Beal in 5th and 6th place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 54

Chris Froome wins atop the Col du Béal.

Chris Froome wins atop the Col du Béal.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 48 of 54

Chris Froome beats Alberto Contador on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome beats Alberto Contador on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 49 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) holds off Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) to win stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome (Sky) holds off Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) to win stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 50 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) beats Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) to win on the Col du Béal.
(Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome (Sky) beats Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) to win on the Col du Béal.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 51 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) salutes from the podium.
(Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome (Sky) salutes from the podium.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 52 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) adds another lion to the collection.
(Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome (Sky) adds another lion to the collection.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 53 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) retains the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome (Sky) retains the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 54 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium.

Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium.
(Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome won the battle but on the evidence of the Col du Béal on Monday afternoon, the war will be harder won than it was a year ago, both at the Critérium du Dauphiné and at next month’s Tour de France.

Froome pointed to his yellow jersey after he saw off the challenge of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the finishing straight and he could indeed be pleased with his own performance as he claimed his second stage victory in as many days and moved 12 seconds clear of the Spaniard in the overall standings.

An elite six-man group formed under Froome’s impetus in the final five kilometres of racing, and even within that lofty company, the hierarchy was clear, as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) coughed up 27 seconds on the final haul to the line. Contador, however, was able to match Froome pedal stroke for pedal stroke almost to the summit. His fine spring form, it seems, has transferred through to summer.

“I gave everything today. In such a climb, it became a great battle with Alberto Contador. We rode flat out,” Froome said. “It was really tough between the two of us. I've tried to attack him a couple of times but he was very strong. Everyone here is almost at the same level as at the Tour de France. Today it was our first duel with the two of us in form, so I'm delighted to win in these circumstances.”

The impressive Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) moves up to third overall, 21 seconds off Froome, while Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) was also very prominent in the finale and now lies in fourth place, 33 seconds back.

Froome and Contador

After winning the opening day time trial in Lyon, Froome was looking to put a significant down payment on final overall victory on the Dauphiné’s first summit finish, and his Sky team duly dictated the terms and conditions on the lower slopes of the Col du Béal, with Geraint Thomas particularly prominent in whittling down the leading group.

When last man Mikel Nieve swung over with a shade over five kilometres to go, Froome launched his long-anticipated acceleration. Just like on Mont Ventoux at last year’s Tour, the seated Froome cut a decidedly awkward figure as he attempted to break clear, but unlike last July, he was unable to rid himself of the persistent Contador.

Indeed, Contador was the only man who could withstand each of Froome’s accelerations on the final haul to the summit, as the leading group fragmented and reformed under his impetus – Nibali, Wilco Kelderman (Belkin), Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) were the others who found themselves out in front after Froome began his onslaught.

Tellingly, Contador never once deigned to track anyone else’s attacks, allowing Froome to drag him back up to Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) when they launched fierce efforts of their own after latching back on to the leading group.

Inside the final kilometre, Froome kicked once again, determined to shake off Contador almost as a point of pride. On two further occasions, Contador dealt impressively with Froome’s forcing, but in the final 200 metres, he was unable to summon up the strength to come around the Briton, who claimed his second stage win in as many days.

The resolute Kelderman battled gamely to take third on the stage, 4 seconds down, while Talansky and Van Den Broeck also limited their losses in the closing kilometre. For Vincenzo Nibali, however, after an assured start, the finale turned into something of an ordeal. He was dropped after the second of Froome’a attacks but fought back on in the company of Talansky, but after grimly holding on for three kilometres, he conceded 27 seconds in the last 800 metres.

Early break

The stage was animated by a five-man break featuring Thomas Damuseau (Giant-Shimano), Kevin Reza (Europcar), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) and Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling), which broke clear on the opening climb of the day and stayed out in front until the lower slopes of the final ascent, the hors catégorie Col du Béal.

The quintet collaborated smoothly over the rolling terrain, where Reza led over each of the first five categorised climbs, but with Team Sky maintaining a brisk tempo at the head of the bunch, their lead was never allowed to extend beyond four minutes, and it was already disintegrated as they hit the final haul to the line.

After Vasil Kiryienka and Danny Pate’s earlier work, Geraint Thomas took over the pace-making for Sky at the base of the Béal and his impressive stint managed to whittle the yellow jersey group down to 40 riders. After consulting with Froome, Richie Porte swung off before it was his turn to lead the line, however, and the Australian’s travails will only add to the furore surrounding Bradley Wiggins’ expected exclusion from the Sky Tour team.

Even so, Mikel Nieve took up the baton resolutely from Thomas, and the Spaniard’s 2.5km turn on the front managed to shed the likes of Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) from the front group, and peg back De Marchi, the last survivor from the early break. When Nieve had burnt the last of his matches, Froome came surging through with a fierce acceleration of his own, an effort that rid Contador and Nibali of their remaining teammates, and turned the race into hand-to-hand combat over the final five kilometres.

Nibali battled gamely but was clearly struggled to answer the questions posed by Froome. Contador, by contrast, looked far more comfortable, even if he never managed to put Froome on the back foot.

Meanwhile, Van Den Broeck had a reassuring afternoon after a difficult start to his season, while the youngsters Talansky and Kelderman gave further notice of their maturing talent, as did British neo-professional Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), who recovered well towards the summit to take 8th on the stage.

For others – including Tejay van Garderen, who lost three minutes – it was a trying afternoon. For Froome and Contador, however, the Col du Béal may just have been the opening act of a summer-long duel.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4:24:41
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:10
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:12
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar0:00:40
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:42
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:44
10Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:00:45
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
12Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:00:51
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:55
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:01:04
16Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:17
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:01:27
18Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
20Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
21George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:51
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:02:11
24Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
27Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:02:33
29Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
31John Gadret (Fra) Movistar0:02:38
32Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:02:57
35Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
36Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:03:05
37Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:03:55
40Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida0:04:15
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:20
42Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
43Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:04:26
44Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:47
45Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
46Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
47Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
48Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:05:20
49Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
51Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
52Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
54Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:05:55
55Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:54
56Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
58Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
59Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
60Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
61Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:28
62Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:08:06
63Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
64Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
65Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:20
66David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:08:49
67Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:27
68Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
69Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
70Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
71David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
72Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
73Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
74Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:10:48
75Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
76Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
77Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
78Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
79Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr0:11:14
80Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
81Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
83Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
84Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
86Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar
87Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
88Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
89Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:11
90Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:12:18
91Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
92Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
93José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
94Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
95Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
96Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
97Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
98Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
99Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
100Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
101Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
102Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
103Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
104Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
105Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
106Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
107Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:36
108Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar0:12:55
109Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:12:58
110Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:13:02
111Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:51
112Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
113Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
114Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:14:10
115Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:02
116Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
118Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp0:15:04
119Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:15:06
120Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:34
121Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:41
123Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
124Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
125Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
126Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
128Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
129Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
130Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
131Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
132Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
133William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
134Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
135Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
136Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
137Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
138Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
139Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
140Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
141Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
142Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
143Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
144Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
145Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
146Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
147Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:19:12
148Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr0:20:09
149Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
150Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
151Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
152Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
153Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
154Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
155Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
156Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
157Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
158Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
159Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
160Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
161Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:20:14
162Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:20:17
163Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:43
164Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:45
165Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:22:53
166Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:31:25
167Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:31:44

Points 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling5pts
2Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano3
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1

Points finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol8
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp6
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar4
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2
10Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale9
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano7
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky5

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale9
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano8
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
6Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky5

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale9
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano8
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
6Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky5

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano3
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo18
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol14
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar8
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
10Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.5

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:24:45
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:38
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:40
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:00:47
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
6George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:02:07
8Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:29
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:04:22
10Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:06:50
11Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:24
12Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:02
13Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:23
14Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:10:44
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:12:14
17Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
18Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
19Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:58
20Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:15:02
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:30
22Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:18:37
23Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
24Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
26Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
27Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
29Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:19:08
30Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr0:20:05
31Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
32Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
33Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
34Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
35Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
36Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:39
37Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:22:49
38Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:31:21

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:16:18
2Lotto-Belisol0:01:10
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:00
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:38
5Garmin - Sharp0:04:57
6BMC Racing Team0:05:12
7Lampre - Merida0:06:00
8Movistar Team0:06:23
9IAM Cycling0:06:54
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:23
11Team Katusha0:08:43
12Team Europcar0:09:36
13Team Sky0:09:39
14Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:16
15Orica GreenEdge0:11:27
16Cannondale0:11:32
17Team Netapp-Endura0:12:47
18Trek Factory Racing0:20:06
19Belkin Pro Cycling0:20:27
20Team Giant-Shimano
21FDJ.Fr0:22:08

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4:37:44
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:12
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:33
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:35
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
7Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:22
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:31
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
11Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:40
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:01:43
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:44
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:01:56
15Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:02:01
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:24
18Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:02:32
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar0:02:34
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:02:37
21George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:42
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:43
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:02:47
25Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:49
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:01
27Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:06
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:03:24
29Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:03:28
31Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
32Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:03:35
33Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:37
34Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:03:39
35Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:03:45
36Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:54
37Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:01
38John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:04:29
40Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:04:50
41Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida0:05:07
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:15
43Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:19
44Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:28
45Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:31
46Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:46
47Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:05:52
48Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
49Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:02
50Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:06:08
51Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:06:12
52Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:06:28
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:37
54Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:48
55Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:07:33
56Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:43
57Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:07:45
58Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:07:48
59Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:07:51
60Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:09
61Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:01
62Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:10
63Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:09:24
64Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:37
65David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:09:41
66Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:54
67Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:10:51
68Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:10:56
69Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:58
70Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:11:01
71David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:11:07
72Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
73Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:11:25
74Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:11:37
75Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:47
76Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
77Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:49
78Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
79Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar0:11:56
80Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:05
81Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:12:06
82Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:12:07
83Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:12:09
84Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:12:17
85Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar0:12:18
86Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
87Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:33
88Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:12:42
89Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr0:12:50
90Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
91Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:51
92Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:12:55
93Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:00
94Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:01
95Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:13:12
96Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:13:18
97Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar0:13:19
98Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
99Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:23
100José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar0:13:24
101Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar0:13:29
102Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
103Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:13:30
104Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
105Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:13:41
106Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:13:42
107Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:13:48
108Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:13:52
109Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:14:02
110Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol0:14:15
111Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:31
112Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:14:54
113Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:01
114Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
115Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:15:29
116Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:15:48
117Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:51
118Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:04
119Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp0:16:08
120Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:19:03
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:19:04
122Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:19:08
123Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:22
124William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr0:19:23
125Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:26
126Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:28
127Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:35
128Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:40
129Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:19:42
130Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura0:19:45
131Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:47
132Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:49
133Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:19:53
134Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:56
135Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:19:57
136Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:19:59
137Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:04
138Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:06
139Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:08
140Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:20:09
141Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:20:10
142Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:20:13
143Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:20:14
144Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:20:15
145Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:22
146Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:26
147Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:28
148Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:05
149Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:21:07
150Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:14
151Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:16
152Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr0:21:19
153Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:21:25
154Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:21:27
155Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:32
156Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:21:34
157Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:21:36
158Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:21:41
159Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:21:46
160Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:56
161Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
162Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:22:09
163Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:28
164Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:18
165Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:24:59
166Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:28
167Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:32:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky30pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo24
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp14
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing10
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol8
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
9Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
10Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar4
11Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky4
12Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
13Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano3
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.1
17Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar37pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale31
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano27
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo19
7Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling18
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol14
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
12Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky10
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar8
14Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.5
17David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:38:05
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:10
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:19
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:01:40
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:02:16
7George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
8Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:03
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:04:29
10Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:07:27
11Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:48
12Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:33
13Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:37
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:10:46
15Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:26
16Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar0:13:08
17Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
18Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:13:21
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:15:08
20Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:30
21Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:01
22Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:07
23Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:14
24Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:26
25Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:28
26Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:19:32
27Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:19:36
28Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:19:54
29Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:01
30Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:44
31Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:53
32Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:55
33Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr0:20:58
34Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:21:13
35Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:35
36Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:07
37Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:24:38
38Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:07

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:56:51
2Lotto-Belisol0:01:33
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:35
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:10
5Garmin - Sharp0:05:17
6BMC Racing Team0:05:57
7IAM Cycling0:06:43
8Movistar Team0:06:57
9Lampre - Merida0:07:13
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:06
11Team Sky0:09:11
12Team Katusha0:09:22
13Team Europcar0:10:46
14Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:21
15Orica GreenEdge0:11:41
16Cannondale0:11:54
17Team Netapp-Endura0:12:53
18Belkin Pro Cycling0:20:11
19Trek Factory Racing0:20:15
20Team Giant-Shimano0:20:58
21FDJ.Fr0:23:16

