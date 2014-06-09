Image 1 of 54 Tour de France leader Chris Froome on his team issue Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 54 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) is working his way up the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 54 Wilco Keldermann (Belkin) finished on the podium in third place during stage two (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 54 Chris Froome (Team Sky), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) on the Col du Beal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 54 Chris Froome (Team Sky) increases his lead in the overall classification at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 54 Chris Froome (Team Sky) crosses the finish line ahead of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 54 Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins atop the Col du Beal during stage two (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 54 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 54 Chris Froom (Team Sky) increases his overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 54 George Bennett (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 54 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 54 Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 54 Leopold Konig (Team NetApp - Chris Froome won the battle but on the evidence of the Col du Béal on Monday afternoon, the war will be harder won than it was a year ago, both at the Critérium du Dauphiné and at next month’s Tour de France.

Froome pointed to his yellow jersey after he saw off the challenge of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the finishing straight and he could indeed be pleased with his own performance as he claimed his second stage victory in as many days and moved 12 seconds clear of the Spaniard in the overall standings.

An elite six-man group formed under Froome’s impetus in the final five kilometres of racing, and even within that lofty company, the hierarchy was clear, as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) coughed up 27 seconds on the final haul to the line. Contador, however, was able to match Froome pedal stroke for pedal stroke almost to the summit. His fine spring form, it seems, has transferred through to summer.

“I gave everything today. In such a climb, it became a great battle with Alberto Contador. We rode flat out,” Froome said. “It was really tough between the two of us. I've tried to attack him a couple of times but he was very strong. Everyone here is almost at the same level as at the Tour de France. Today it was our first duel with the two of us in form, so I'm delighted to win in these circumstances.”

The impressive Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) moves up to third overall, 21 seconds off Froome, while Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) was also very prominent in the finale and now lies in fourth place, 33 seconds back.

Froome and Contador

After winning the opening day time trial in Lyon, Froome was looking to put a significant down payment on final overall victory on the Dauphiné’s first summit finish, and his Sky team duly dictated the terms and conditions on the lower slopes of the Col du Béal, with Geraint Thomas particularly prominent in whittling down the leading group.

When last man Mikel Nieve swung over with a shade over five kilometres to go, Froome launched his long-anticipated acceleration. Just like on Mont Ventoux at last year’s Tour, the seated Froome cut a decidedly awkward figure as he attempted to break clear, but unlike last July, he was unable to rid himself of the persistent Contador.

Indeed, Contador was the only man who could withstand each of Froome’s accelerations on the final haul to the summit, as the leading group fragmented and reformed under his impetus – Nibali, Wilco Kelderman (Belkin), Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) were the others who found themselves out in front after Froome began his onslaught.

Tellingly, Contador never once deigned to track anyone else’s attacks, allowing Froome to drag him back up to Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) when they launched fierce efforts of their own after latching back on to the leading group.

Inside the final kilometre, Froome kicked once again, determined to shake off Contador almost as a point of pride. On two further occasions, Contador dealt impressively with Froome’s forcing, but in the final 200 metres, he was unable to summon up the strength to come around the Briton, who claimed his second stage win in as many days.

The resolute Kelderman battled gamely to take third on the stage, 4 seconds down, while Talansky and Van Den Broeck also limited their losses in the closing kilometre. For Vincenzo Nibali, however, after an assured start, the finale turned into something of an ordeal. He was dropped after the second of Froome’a attacks but fought back on in the company of Talansky, but after grimly holding on for three kilometres, he conceded 27 seconds in the last 800 metres.

Early break

The stage was animated by a five-man break featuring Thomas Damuseau (Giant-Shimano), Kevin Reza (Europcar), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) and Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling), which broke clear on the opening climb of the day and stayed out in front until the lower slopes of the final ascent, the hors catégorie Col du Béal.

The quintet collaborated smoothly over the rolling terrain, where Reza led over each of the first five categorised climbs, but with Team Sky maintaining a brisk tempo at the head of the bunch, their lead was never allowed to extend beyond four minutes, and it was already disintegrated as they hit the final haul to the line.

After Vasil Kiryienka and Danny Pate’s earlier work, Geraint Thomas took over the pace-making for Sky at the base of the Béal and his impressive stint managed to whittle the yellow jersey group down to 40 riders. After consulting with Froome, Richie Porte swung off before it was his turn to lead the line, however, and the Australian’s travails will only add to the furore surrounding Bradley Wiggins’ expected exclusion from the Sky Tour team.

Even so, Mikel Nieve took up the baton resolutely from Thomas, and the Spaniard’s 2.5km turn on the front managed to shed the likes of Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) from the front group, and peg back De Marchi, the last survivor from the early break. When Nieve had burnt the last of his matches, Froome came surging through with a fierce acceleration of his own, an effort that rid Contador and Nibali of their remaining teammates, and turned the race into hand-to-hand combat over the final five kilometres.

Nibali battled gamely but was clearly struggled to answer the questions posed by Froome. Contador, by contrast, looked far more comfortable, even if he never managed to put Froome on the back foot.

Meanwhile, Van Den Broeck had a reassuring afternoon after a difficult start to his season, while the youngsters Talansky and Kelderman gave further notice of their maturing talent, as did British neo-professional Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), who recovered well towards the summit to take 8th on the stage.

For others – including Tejay van Garderen, who lost three minutes – it was a trying afternoon. For Froome and Contador, however, the Col du Béal may just have been the opening act of a summer-long duel.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4:24:41 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:10 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:12 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 0:00:40 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:42 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 10 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:00:45 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 12 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:00:51 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:55 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:04 16 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:17 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:27 18 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 20 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 21 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:51 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:02:11 24 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 27 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:02:33 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 31 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar 0:02:38 32 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:02:57 35 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 36 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:03:05 37 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 38 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:55 40 Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:04:15 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:20 42 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:04:26 44 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:47 45 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 46 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:05:20 49 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 52 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 53 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 54 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:05:55 55 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:54 56 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 58 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 59 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 60 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 61 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:28 62 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:08:06 63 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 64 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:20 66 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:49 67 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:27 68 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 69 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 70 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 71 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 72 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 73 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 74 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:48 75 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 77 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 78 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:11:14 80 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 81 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 84 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 86 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar 87 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 88 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 89 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:11 90 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:12:18 91 Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 92 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 93 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 94 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 95 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 96 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 97 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 98 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 99 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 100 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 101 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 102 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 103 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 105 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 106 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 107 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:36 108 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar 0:12:55 109 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:58 110 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:13:02 111 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:51 112 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr 113 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 114 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:14:10 115 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:02 116 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 118 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 0:15:04 119 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:15:06 120 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:34 121 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:41 123 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 124 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 125 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 126 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 127 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 129 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 130 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 131 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 132 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 133 William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr 134 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 135 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 136 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 137 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 138 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 140 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 141 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 142 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 143 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 144 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 145 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 146 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 147 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:12 148 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:20:09 149 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 150 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 151 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 152 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 153 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 154 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 155 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 156 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 157 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 158 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 159 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 160 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 161 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:14 162 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:20:17 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:43 164 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:45 165 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:22:53 166 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:31:25 167 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:31:44

Points 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 5 pts 2 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 3 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1

Points finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 8 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 6 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 4 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 10 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 9 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 4 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 7 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 5

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 9 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 8 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 6 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 5

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 9 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 8 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 6 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 5

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 3 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 18 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 14 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 8 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 10 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 5

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:24:45 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:38 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:40 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:00:47 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 6 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:02:07 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:29 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:04:22 10 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:06:50 11 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:24 12 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:02 13 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:23 14 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:44 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:12:14 17 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 18 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 19 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:58 20 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:15:02 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:30 22 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:18:37 23 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 26 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 27 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 29 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:08 30 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:20:05 31 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 33 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:39 37 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:22:49 38 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:31:21

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:16:18 2 Lotto-Belisol 0:01:10 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:00 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:38 5 Garmin - Sharp 0:04:57 6 BMC Racing Team 0:05:12 7 Lampre - Merida 0:06:00 8 Movistar Team 0:06:23 9 IAM Cycling 0:06:54 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:08:23 11 Team Katusha 0:08:43 12 Team Europcar 0:09:36 13 Team Sky 0:09:39 14 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:16 15 Orica GreenEdge 0:11:27 16 Cannondale 0:11:32 17 Team Netapp-Endura 0:12:47 18 Trek Factory Racing 0:20:06 19 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:20:27 20 Team Giant-Shimano 21 FDJ.Fr 0:22:08

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4:37:44 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:12 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:33 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:35 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 7 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:22 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:31 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 11 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:40 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:01:43 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:44 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:56 15 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:02:01 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:24 18 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:02:32 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 0:02:34 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:02:37 21 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:42 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:43 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:02:47 25 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:49 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:01 27 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:06 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:03:24 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:28 31 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:31 32 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:03:35 33 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:37 34 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:03:39 35 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:03:45 36 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:54 37 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:01 38 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:29 40 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:04:50 41 Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:05:07 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:15 43 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:19 44 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:28 45 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:31 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:46 47 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:05:52 48 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 49 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:02 50 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:06:08 51 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:06:12 52 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:06:28 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:37 54 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:48 55 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:07:33 56 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:43 57 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:45 58 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:07:48 59 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:07:51 60 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:09 61 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:01 62 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:10 63 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:09:24 64 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:37 65 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:41 66 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:54 67 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:51 68 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:10:56 69 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:58 70 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:11:01 71 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:11:07 72 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 73 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:25 74 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:11:37 75 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:47 76 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 77 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:49 78 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 0:11:56 80 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:05 81 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:06 82 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:07 83 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:12:09 84 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:12:17 85 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar 0:12:18 86 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:33 88 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:12:42 89 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:12:50 90 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 91 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:51 92 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:12:55 93 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:00 94 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:01 95 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:13:12 96 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:13:18 97 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar 0:13:19 98 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 99 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:23 100 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 0:13:24 101 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 0:13:29 102 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 103 Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:13:30 104 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 105 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:41 106 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:13:42 107 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:13:48 108 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:13:52 109 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:14:02 110 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 0:14:15 111 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:31 112 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:14:54 113 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:01 114 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 115 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:15:29 116 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:48 117 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:51 118 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:04 119 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 0:16:08 120 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:19:03 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:19:04 122 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:08 123 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:22 124 William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:19:23 125 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:26 126 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:28 127 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:35 128 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:40 129 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:19:42 130 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 0:19:45 131 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:47 132 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:49 133 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:53 134 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:56 135 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:19:57 136 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:19:59 137 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:04 138 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:06 139 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:08 140 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:20:09 141 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:10 142 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:20:13 143 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:14 144 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:15 145 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:22 146 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:26 147 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:28 148 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:05 149 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:21:07 150 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:14 151 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:16 152 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:21:19 153 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:21:25 154 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:27 155 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:32 156 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:21:34 157 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:21:36 158 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:21:41 159 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:21:46 160 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:56 161 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 162 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:09 163 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:28 164 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:18 165 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:24:59 166 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:28 167 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:32:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 30 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 24 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 14 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 8 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 10 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 4 11 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 4 12 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 13 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 3 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 1 17 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 37 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 31 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 27 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 19 7 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 14 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 12 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 10 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 8 14 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 5 17 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 5

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:38:05 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:10 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:19 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:01:40 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:02:16 7 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:03 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:04:29 10 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:07:27 11 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:48 12 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:33 13 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:37 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:46 15 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:26 16 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 0:13:08 17 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 18 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:13:21 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:15:08 20 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:30 21 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:01 22 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:07 23 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:14 24 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:26 25 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:28 26 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:32 27 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:19:36 28 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:54 29 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:01 30 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:44 31 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:53 32 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:55 33 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:20:58 34 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:21:13 35 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:35 36 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:07 37 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:24:38 38 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:07