Image 1 of 78

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) is the young rider category leader

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 78

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) takes over the race lead from Chris Froome (Team Sky) during stage 7 at the Dauphiné

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 78

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 78

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) reach the stage 7 finish line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 78

Talansky, Hesjedal and Froome as they cross the finish line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 78

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 78

Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 78

Stage 6 winner Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 78

Nibali climbs into 8th place on the day

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 78

Team Sky take care of their race leader Chris Froome

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 78

Contador jumps ahead of Froome on the final climb and moves into the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 78

Contador tries to gain time on Froome

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) stage 7 winner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) give a victory salute on the stage 7 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 78

BMC Racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 78

The peloton heads into the final mountainous stages at the Dauphiné

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 78

Katush teammates Yury Trofimov and Egon Silin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 78

Katush teammates Yury Trofimov and Egon Silin hold on for second and third on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 78

Julian Alaphillippe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 78

Julian Alaphillippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 78

Cyril Gautier (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 78

Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 78

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 78

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) tires on the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 78

Contador sits on Froome's wheel waiting for the right moment to make his move

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 78

Richie Porte (Team Sky) helps teammate Chris Froome on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 78

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) on the podium in the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 78

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) picks up mountain points

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 78

Tinkoff Saxo follow Team Sky during stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 78

Richie Porte sets a fast pace up the final climb during stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) looks behind to see where Froome is on the climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) is escorted to the podium presentation after winning stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) raises his arms on the stage 7 podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) catches and passes Katusha teammates to take the stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 78

Westra needs help off his bike after a difficult stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 78

Cyril Gautier (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 78

Cyril Gautier (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) makes it to the finish line ahead of breakaway Katusha teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) looks back to see if Chris Froome (Team Sky) is chasing him

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 78

Chris Froome (Team Sky) tries to close the gap to Contador on the final climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 78

Chris Froome (Team Sky) struggles to close the gap to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 78

Romain Sicard (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) and Egor Silin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) makes his move during stage 7

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 78

Julian Alaphillippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the small group

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 78

Stage 6 winner Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 78

Greg van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) race leader after stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 78

Lieuwe Westra’s (Astana) stands on the top step of the podium after winning stage 7

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 78

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) tries on the Critérium du Dauphiné leaders jersey after stage 7

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) celebrates his race lead at the Critérium du Dauphiné

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) shoots to the crown after moving into the overall lead

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 78

Katusha teammates Yury Trofimov and Egon Silin finish in second and third on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) wins stage 7 at the Critérium du Dauphiné

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) moves into the race lead on the final climb during stage 7

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 78

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finishes seventh on the stage and loses the overall race lead to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) enjoys his stage 7 victory

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) got the stage win that he lost at the previous day's stage 6

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) pleased with his stage win at the Critérium du Dauphiné

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) is about to get the stage win he wanted this week at the Critérium du Dauphiné

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 78

Lieuwe Westra wins stage 7 at the Dauphiné

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) gets off his bike and walks over to the podium after winning stage 7

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 78

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) nearly collapses after his effort to win stage 7

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) rides into the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 78

Chris Froome struggles to stay on his bike after a massive effort on the Finaut-Émosson

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 78

Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses the leaders jersey after stage 7 at the Critérium du Dauphiné

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 78

Chris Froome (Team Sky) following stage 7

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 78

Garmin-Sharp's Ryder Hesjedal and Andrew Talansky finish fifth and sixth on the "queen" stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 78

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) celebrates moving into the Critérium du Dauphiné race lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Astana’s Lieuwe Westra finally got his win at the Critérium du Dauphiné, putting in a last-minute attack after a long and desperate chase to secure the sixth stage in the mountaintop finish at Finhaut-Emosson. With only 150 meters to go, he caught and passed Katusha teammates Yury Trofimov and Egon Silin, who finished second and third on the day.

The lead in the race passed from Chris Froome (Sky) to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in what was a nail-biting showdown on the final climb. The Spaniard had stayed with the favourites before launching an attack with less than two kilometers to go. Froome either couldn’t go with him, or waited too long, and Contador easily made up more than the 12 seconds that had previously held him in second place.

"You don't know what you have until the very end and a lot of riders were broken out there today,” Contador said. “It was a great battle and I was happy to be able to measure myself against those around me. The race isn't over yet."

Contador now goes into the final stage with a lead of eight seconds over Froome. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) moved up from fourth to third, at 39 seconds back. Belkin’s Wilco Kelderman had been unable to maintain the final pace and dropped back near the top of the climb and is now in fourth place, 59 seconds down.

Westra and the Katusha duo had been part of an escape group of 14 riders, which got away 30km into the stage. Trofimov burst the group on the penultimate climb, taking off solo before being joined by his teammate for the final climb. Westra seemed to have been dropped, but re-appeared in the final two kilometers and somehow managed to catch and pass the two leaders at the last minute to take the win. The stage victory was somewhat of a redemption after placing second to Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) during the previous stage.

"I was not so good in the final [climb] and I was dropped, but I took my own pace up hill and I felt much better,” Westra said. “To take it in the last 200 meters was crazy, fabulous but crazy."

Contador had timed his successful attack perfectly. Froome didn’t follow immediately, but waited, relying on teammate Richie Porte until the final kilometer to put up a blistering counterattack. Hampered perhaps by his injuries from the previous day's crash, he was unable to keep his pace up and suffered in the closing straight. Talansky and Garmin teammate Ryder Hesjedal were the only ones able to follow Froome, and the Briton faded enough for the pair to pass him and finish fourth and fifth on the stage.

Yellow jersey changes hands as the “queen” stage ends on the Finaut-Émosson

Four riders didn’t take to the start of the Dauphine’s “queen” stage. Yoann Offredo (FDJ.fr), Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS), Jack Bobridge (Belkin) and Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) all decided to end their race early, while Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto) dropped out early in the stage.

Westra seemed determined to make up for his narrow loss in Friday’s stage, attacking after 30km as the course started up its first climb of the day. He was eventually joined by Silin and Trofimov, Hesjedal, Julian Alaphillippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol).

After 50km and the day’s first climb, the Cat.2 Cote des Gets, the sextet had built up a lead of some four minutes. Shortly thereafter, a chase group caught them and a larger group of 14 was formed. The newcomers were Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling), Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), Greg van Avermaet (BMC), Lars Boom (Belkin) and Daniel Schorn (NetApp-Endura).

The larger group built up the gap slowly but surely, and after 60km it was 5:25 minutes.

Di Marchi had joined the breakaway group with a purpose. He won the second and third climbs to build up his lead in the mountain rankings, ensuring that he would wear it going into Sunday’s final stage.

With 60km to go, the gap had hit the six-minute mark, putting Westra in the virtual leader’s jersey. From there the gap skyrocketed to 7:45 minutes. Interestingly, Sky still did not react, but left it up to Tinkoff-Saxo to start a determined chase.

The gap dropped to seven minutes as the final two climbs approached. Race organizers had managed to shoehorn to HC climbs into the final 30km. The first to come was the Col de la Forclaz, a 12.6km climb with an average gradient of 8.2 per cent.

Hesjedal was the first to kick things up on the penultimate climb, picking up the speed and breaking down of the group. Trofimov slipped away, to be followed by only Hesjedal and Gallopin.

Behind them, Sky finally kicked in a few riders to help with the chase, and riders were dropping off the back as the gap came down to the five-minute mark with 22km to go. Froome still had helpers around him, but he was closely followed by Contador and Nibali.

Silin and Westra moved back up to the leaders, but Trofimov dropped them all and took off solo as the summit approached. He took the mountain points, and his teammate Silin was alone behind him, no doubt looking to move up and help his captain. The gap had increased again as well, nearing the six-minute mark back to the Sky-led field.

The action started on the descent. The two Katusha teammates came together and worked hard to increase their lead. They had 5:22 minutes as they started up the closing climb.

In the increasingly smaller chase group, both Contador and Nibali made efforts to get away. But the descent was not difficult enough to make a difference and Sky calmly roped the two back in.

The Finhaut-Emosson may have had an average gradient of eight per cent, but it had sections up to 17 per cent. Sky pushed the pace as fast as it could, with riders dropping off from the back of the bunch – but all of the top names remained together.

Up front, the two Katusha riders entered the final five kilometers with roughly four minutes in hand. The select chase group of climbers behind got smaller and smaller, as Nieve turned the screws and forced the pace even higher. Only 10 riders remained together with about five kilometers to go.

Westra, who had initiated the day’s break, never gave up hope and within the final two kilometers he came within sight of the two leaders. He gave his all to join them with roughly 200 meters to the line, just in time to launch his sprint and win the stage.

The two kilometer marker was also important to the chase group. Kelderman paid tribute to the brutal pace and dropped back. Moments later, Contador – only 12 seconds behind Froome in the GC – attacked and quickly built up a lead. Nieve had by this time burned out and Porte had taken over the lead work. He was unable to close down the gap, though, and Froome continued to sit on his teammate’s wheel while the Spaniard got away.

Froome jumped at a blistering pace in the last kilometer taking Talansky and Hesjedal with him. Not only was the move too late, the Garmin duo slipped around him on the way to the finish line.

Contador took fourth on the stage, 1:33 minutes behind the winner, but more importantly 20 seconds ahead of Froome, who finished seventh on the stage.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4:32:51
2Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:07
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:16
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:33
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:51
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:01:53
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:11
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:19
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:02:24
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
13Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:02:54
14Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:01
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:03:06
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:13
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
18Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:35
21Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:04:04
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:12
23John Gadret (Fra) Movistar0:04:29
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:04:48
25Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
26Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:05:07
27Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:19
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:24
31Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:05:28
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:51
33Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:06:08
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:06:21
35Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:25
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
37Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:48
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:07:17
40Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:29
41Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:09:23
42David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:09:35
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
44Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:09:46
45Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:09:48
46Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:09:51
47Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:09:59
48Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:10:16
49Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:10:41
50Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:17
51Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:11:30
52Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
53Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:58
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:13:06
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:43
56Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:13:54
58Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:31
59Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
60Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:44
62George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:16:31
63Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:16:54
64Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:16:59
65Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
66Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
67Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr0:17:21
68Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
69Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:17:55
70Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:19:06
71Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
72Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:19:46
73Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar0:21:20
74Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
75Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
76José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
77Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:51
78Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:25:02
79Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:39
80Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
81Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
82Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
83Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
84Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
85Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
86Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
87Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
88Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
89Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
90Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
91Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
92Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
93Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:20
94Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:23
95Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:27:50
96Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:24
97Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:27
98Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
99Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:45
100Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
101Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
102Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
104Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
105Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
106Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
107Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
108Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
109Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
110Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
111Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
112Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
113Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
114Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
115Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
116Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
117Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
118Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
119Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
120Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
122Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
123Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
124Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
125Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
126Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
127Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
128Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
129Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
130Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
131Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
132Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
133Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
134Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
135Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
136David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
137Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
138Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
139Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
140Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
141Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol

Points 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling5pts
2Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura3
3Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Points finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha12
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha10
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo8
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp6
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp5
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha10pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team9
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha8
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp7
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team6
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.5

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale15pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling13
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha11
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar9
5Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura8
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team7
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp6
8Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale10pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
4Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
5Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha6
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha20pts
2Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha18
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team16
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp14
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol12
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team10
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar7
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale5

Mountain finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha18
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha16
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo14
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp10
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky8
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling5

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:35:07
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:03
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:57
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:03:12
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:03:52
7Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:07:43
8Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:14
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:11:38
10George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:14:15
11Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar0:14:43
12Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:50
13Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:24:23
14Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:07
18Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:11
19Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:29
20Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
21Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
22Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
23Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
26Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
27Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
28Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
29Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha13:42:31
2Astana Pro Team0:01:26
3Team Sky0:03:55
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:01
5Lotto-Belisol0:09:39
6BMC Racing Team0:11:23
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:59
8Movistar Team0:16:50
9IAM Cycling0:18:40
10Lampre - Merida0:18:45
11Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:13
12Garmin - Sharp0:21:06
13Belkin Pro Cycling0:25:22
14Team Europcar0:25:40
15Team NetApp-Endura0:27:39
16Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:43
17FDJ.Fr0:45:30
18Trek Factory Racing0:46:31
19Orica GreenEdge0:49:59
20Cannondale0:56:06
21Team Giant-Shimano1:09:10

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo27:46:51
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:08
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:39
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:01:14
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:14
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:50
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:52
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:00
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:03:11
13Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:03:41
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:03:57
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:02
16Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:04:04
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:32
18Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:58
19Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:05:35
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:44
21Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:06
22John Gadret (Fra) Movistar0:06:45
23Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:53
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:07:27
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:07:30
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:48
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:09:52
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:11:05
29Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:11:07
30Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:12:17
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:12:38
32Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:44
33Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:12:52
34Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:58
35Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:01
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:16:34
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:16:35
38Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:18:49
39Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:18:54
40Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:33
41Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:35
42Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar0:19:38
43Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:21:35
44Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:23:05
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:06
46Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:23:33
47David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:26:39
48Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:08
49Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:09
50Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:29:17
51George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:29:37
52Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:43
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:30:54
54Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:31:55
55Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:32:29
56Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:33:57
57Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:35:24
58Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar0:37:49
59Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr0:38:05
60Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:39:39
61Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:42:21
62Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:27
63Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:42:33
64Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:42:35
65Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:43:23
66Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:43:40
67Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:44:10
68Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:45:14
69Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:45:31
70Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:01
71Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:46:03
72Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:46:17
73Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:12
74Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol0:47:18
75Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:48:15
76Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:31
77Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:51:03
78Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:51:19
79Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:51:21
80José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar0:51:46
81Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:51:58
82Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:52:49
83Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:53:04
84Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:53:37
85Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:54:05
86Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:55:55
87Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:56:13
88Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:57:50
89Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:58:10
90Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:59:41
91Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:59:46
92Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:51
93Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:01:48
94Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1:02:36
95Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo1:02:46
96Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:03:18
97Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:05:18
98Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:06:49
99Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:06:54
100David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1:07:45
101Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:08:04
102Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale1:08:29
103Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:59
104Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale1:09:29
105Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:09:36
106Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura1:11:27
107Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar1:11:49
108Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1:14:50
109Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo1:15:38
110Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:16:47
111Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling1:16:48
112Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura1:17:50
113Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo1:17:57
114Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1:19:48
115Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1:21:59
116Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale1:22:52
117Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo1:23:40
118Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling1:23:57
119Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar1:24:02
120Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:26:16
121Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura1:26:58
122Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp1:27:09
123Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura1:28:41
124Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr1:28:44
125Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:32:00
126Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:32:44
127Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp1:33:10
128Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.1:33:33
129Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:34:00
130Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:34:10
131Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr1:35:37
132Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1:35:55
133Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:36:10
134Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1:37:43
135Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha1:38:40
136Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:32
137Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1:46:23
138Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky1:46:38
139Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:55:12
140Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky2:09:57
141Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:11:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky34pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo32
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team29
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team28
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team27
6Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha27
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp20
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha15
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano15
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge13
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol13
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team13
13Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling12
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol12
15Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling11
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha11
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge11
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing10
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol8
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
22Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
23Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge8
24Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar8
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp6
26Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team6
27Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
29Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol5
30Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura5
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha5
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
33Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing5
34Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar4
36Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano4
37Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale4
38Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky4
39Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha4
40Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3
41Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura3
42Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge3
43Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
44Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
45Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar3
46Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura3
47Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr3
48Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
49Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr2
50Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
51Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura1
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.1
53Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
54Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.1
55Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1
56Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale102pts
2Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha64
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team61
4Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha58
5Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar44
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling40
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp37
8Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano36
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo33
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky30
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team25
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp24
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
14Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
15Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar20
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura18
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol17
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar16
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team16
23Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge15
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol14
25Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team13
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol12
27Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
28Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling11
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha10
30Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol10
31Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
32David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky10
33Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky10
34Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar8
35Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team8
36Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura8
37Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
38Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky7
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar7
40Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
41Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo6
42Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.5
43Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
44Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.5
45Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura2
46Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2
47Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr1
48Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
49Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team27:47:50
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:15
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:53
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:08:53
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:22:34
7George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:28:38
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:31:30
9Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:38:40
10Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:41:22
11Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:49:32
12Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:57:11
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:58:47
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:02:19
15Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:05:50
16Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:05:55
17Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:07:05
18Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar1:10:50
19Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo1:16:58
20Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1:21:00
21Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar1:23:03
22Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:25:17
23Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura1:27:42
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr1:27:45
25Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:31:45
26Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:33:01
27Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha1:37:41
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:33
29Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:10:10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team83:19:47
2Team Katusha0:11:03
3Lotto-Belisol0:13:12
4Team Sky0:16:38
5BMC Racing Team0:18:19
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:19:31
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:46
8IAM Cycling0:30:05
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:34:58
10Movistar Team0:38:21
11Garmin - Sharp0:45:24
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:34
13Lampre - Merida0:54:12
14Team NetApp-Endura0:55:47
15Belkin Pro Cycling0:58:01
16Orica GreenEdge1:05:43
17Team Europcar1:06:01
18Cannondale1:14:07
19Trek Factory Racing1:25:43
20FDJ.Fr1:32:50
21Team Giant-Shimano2:13:58

