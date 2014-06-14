Westra wins on Finaut-Émosson
Contador moves into overall lead
Stage 7: Ville-la-Grand - Finaut-Émosson
Astana’s Lieuwe Westra finally got his win at the Critérium du Dauphiné, putting in a last-minute attack after a long and desperate chase to secure the sixth stage in the mountaintop finish at Finhaut-Emosson. With only 150 meters to go, he caught and passed Katusha teammates Yury Trofimov and Egon Silin, who finished second and third on the day.
The lead in the race passed from Chris Froome (Sky) to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in what was a nail-biting showdown on the final climb. The Spaniard had stayed with the favourites before launching an attack with less than two kilometers to go. Froome either couldn’t go with him, or waited too long, and Contador easily made up more than the 12 seconds that had previously held him in second place.
"You don't know what you have until the very end and a lot of riders were broken out there today,” Contador said. “It was a great battle and I was happy to be able to measure myself against those around me. The race isn't over yet."
Contador now goes into the final stage with a lead of eight seconds over Froome. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) moved up from fourth to third, at 39 seconds back. Belkin’s Wilco Kelderman had been unable to maintain the final pace and dropped back near the top of the climb and is now in fourth place, 59 seconds down.
Westra and the Katusha duo had been part of an escape group of 14 riders, which got away 30km into the stage. Trofimov burst the group on the penultimate climb, taking off solo before being joined by his teammate for the final climb. Westra seemed to have been dropped, but re-appeared in the final two kilometers and somehow managed to catch and pass the two leaders at the last minute to take the win. The stage victory was somewhat of a redemption after placing second to Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) during the previous stage.
"I was not so good in the final [climb] and I was dropped, but I took my own pace up hill and I felt much better,” Westra said. “To take it in the last 200 meters was crazy, fabulous but crazy."
Contador had timed his successful attack perfectly. Froome didn’t follow immediately, but waited, relying on teammate Richie Porte until the final kilometer to put up a blistering counterattack. Hampered perhaps by his injuries from the previous day's crash, he was unable to keep his pace up and suffered in the closing straight. Talansky and Garmin teammate Ryder Hesjedal were the only ones able to follow Froome, and the Briton faded enough for the pair to pass him and finish fourth and fifth on the stage.
Yellow jersey changes hands as the “queen” stage ends on the Finaut-Émosson
Four riders didn’t take to the start of the Dauphine’s “queen” stage. Yoann Offredo (FDJ.fr), Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS), Jack Bobridge (Belkin) and Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) all decided to end their race early, while Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto) dropped out early in the stage.
Westra seemed determined to make up for his narrow loss in Friday’s stage, attacking after 30km as the course started up its first climb of the day. He was eventually joined by Silin and Trofimov, Hesjedal, Julian Alaphillippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol).
After 50km and the day’s first climb, the Cat.2 Cote des Gets, the sextet had built up a lead of some four minutes. Shortly thereafter, a chase group caught them and a larger group of 14 was formed. The newcomers were Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling), Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), Greg van Avermaet (BMC), Lars Boom (Belkin) and Daniel Schorn (NetApp-Endura).
The larger group built up the gap slowly but surely, and after 60km it was 5:25 minutes.
Di Marchi had joined the breakaway group with a purpose. He won the second and third climbs to build up his lead in the mountain rankings, ensuring that he would wear it going into Sunday’s final stage.
With 60km to go, the gap had hit the six-minute mark, putting Westra in the virtual leader’s jersey. From there the gap skyrocketed to 7:45 minutes. Interestingly, Sky still did not react, but left it up to Tinkoff-Saxo to start a determined chase.
The gap dropped to seven minutes as the final two climbs approached. Race organizers had managed to shoehorn to HC climbs into the final 30km. The first to come was the Col de la Forclaz, a 12.6km climb with an average gradient of 8.2 per cent.
Hesjedal was the first to kick things up on the penultimate climb, picking up the speed and breaking down of the group. Trofimov slipped away, to be followed by only Hesjedal and Gallopin.
Behind them, Sky finally kicked in a few riders to help with the chase, and riders were dropping off the back as the gap came down to the five-minute mark with 22km to go. Froome still had helpers around him, but he was closely followed by Contador and Nibali.
Silin and Westra moved back up to the leaders, but Trofimov dropped them all and took off solo as the summit approached. He took the mountain points, and his teammate Silin was alone behind him, no doubt looking to move up and help his captain. The gap had increased again as well, nearing the six-minute mark back to the Sky-led field.
The action started on the descent. The two Katusha teammates came together and worked hard to increase their lead. They had 5:22 minutes as they started up the closing climb.
In the increasingly smaller chase group, both Contador and Nibali made efforts to get away. But the descent was not difficult enough to make a difference and Sky calmly roped the two back in.
The Finhaut-Emosson may have had an average gradient of eight per cent, but it had sections up to 17 per cent. Sky pushed the pace as fast as it could, with riders dropping off from the back of the bunch – but all of the top names remained together.
Up front, the two Katusha riders entered the final five kilometers with roughly four minutes in hand. The select chase group of climbers behind got smaller and smaller, as Nieve turned the screws and forced the pace even higher. Only 10 riders remained together with about five kilometers to go.
Westra, who had initiated the day’s break, never gave up hope and within the final two kilometers he came within sight of the two leaders. He gave his all to join them with roughly 200 meters to the line, just in time to launch his sprint and win the stage.
The two kilometer marker was also important to the chase group. Kelderman paid tribute to the brutal pace and dropped back. Moments later, Contador – only 12 seconds behind Froome in the GC – attacked and quickly built up a lead. Nieve had by this time burned out and Porte had taken over the lead work. He was unable to close down the gap, though, and Froome continued to sit on his teammate’s wheel while the Spaniard got away.
Froome jumped at a blistering pace in the last kilometer taking Talansky and Hesjedal with him. Not only was the move too late, the Garmin duo slipped around him on the way to the finish line.
Contador took fourth on the stage, 1:33 minutes behind the winner, but more importantly 20 seconds ahead of Froome, who finished seventh on the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4:32:51
|2
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:33
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:51
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:53
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:11
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:19
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:24
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:02:54
|14
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:01
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:06
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:13
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:35
|21
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:04
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:12
|23
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|0:04:29
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:04:48
|25
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:07
|27
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:19
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:24
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:05:28
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:51
|33
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:06:21
|35
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:25
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|37
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:48
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:07:17
|40
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:29
|41
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:09:23
|42
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:09:35
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:09:46
|45
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:48
|46
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:09:51
|47
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:09:59
|48
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:16
|49
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:10:41
|50
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:17
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:30
|52
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:58
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:13:06
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:43
|56
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:13:54
|58
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:31
|59
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:44
|62
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:16:31
|63
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:16:54
|64
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:59
|65
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|66
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|67
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:17:21
|68
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:17:55
|70
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:19:06
|71
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|72
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:46
|73
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|0:21:20
|74
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|76
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|77
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:51
|78
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:25:02
|79
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:39
|80
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|82
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|85
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|86
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|88
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|91
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|92
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|93
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:20
|94
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:23
|95
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:50
|96
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:24
|97
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:27
|98
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:45
|100
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|102
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|104
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|105
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|107
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|108
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|109
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|110
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|112
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|114
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|115
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|117
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|119
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|120
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|122
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|123
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|124
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|125
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|126
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|127
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|130
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|131
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|132
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|133
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|134
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|135
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|136
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|137
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|138
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|139
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|140
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|9
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|13
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|5
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|7
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|pts
|2
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|12
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|7
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:35:07
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:57
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:03:12
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|7
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:07:43
|8
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:14
|9
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:11:38
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:14:15
|11
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:14:43
|12
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:50
|13
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:24:23
|14
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|16
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:07
|18
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:11
|19
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:29
|20
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|21
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|29
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|13:42:31
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Team Sky
|0:03:55
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:01
|5
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:09:39
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:23
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:59
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:16:50
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:18:40
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:18:45
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:13
|12
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:21:06
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:25:22
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:25:40
|15
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:27:39
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:43
|17
|FDJ.Fr
|0:45:30
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:46:31
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:49:59
|20
|Cannondale
|0:56:06
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:09:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|27:46:51
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:39
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:14
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|8
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:14
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:50
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:52
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:00
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:03:11
|13
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:41
|14
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:57
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:02
|16
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:04
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:32
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:58
|19
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:35
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:44
|21
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:06
|22
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|0:06:45
|23
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:53
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:07:27
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|26
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:48
|27
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:09:52
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:05
|29
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:11:07
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:12:17
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:12:38
|32
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:44
|33
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:12:52
|34
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:58
|35
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:01
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:16:34
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:16:35
|38
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:18:49
|39
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:54
|40
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:33
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:35
|42
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|0:19:38
|43
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:35
|44
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:05
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:06
|46
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:23:33
|47
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:26:39
|48
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:08
|49
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:09
|50
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:17
|51
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:29:37
|52
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:43
|53
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:30:54
|54
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:31:55
|55
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:32:29
|56
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:33:57
|57
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:35:24
|58
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|0:37:49
|59
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:38:05
|60
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:39:39
|61
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:21
|62
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:27
|63
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:42:33
|64
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:42:35
|65
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:43:23
|66
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:40
|67
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:10
|68
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:14
|69
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:31
|70
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:01
|71
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:46:03
|72
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:46:17
|73
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:12
|74
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|0:47:18
|75
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:15
|76
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:31
|77
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:51:03
|78
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:51:19
|79
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:51:21
|80
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|0:51:46
|81
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:51:58
|82
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:52:49
|83
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:53:04
|84
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:53:37
|85
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:54:05
|86
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:55:55
|87
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:56:13
|88
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:57:50
|89
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:58:10
|90
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:41
|91
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:59:46
|92
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:51
|93
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:48
|94
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|1:02:36
|95
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:02:46
|96
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:03:18
|97
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:05:18
|98
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:49
|99
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:06:54
|100
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|1:07:45
|101
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:08:04
|102
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|1:08:29
|103
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:59
|104
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|1:09:29
|105
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:09:36
|106
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:11:27
|107
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|1:11:49
|108
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:14:50
|109
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:15:38
|110
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:16:47
|111
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|1:16:48
|112
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:17:50
|113
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:17:57
|114
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1:19:48
|115
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1:21:59
|116
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|1:22:52
|117
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:23:40
|118
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:23:57
|119
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:24:02
|120
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:26:16
|121
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:26:58
|122
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|1:27:09
|123
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:28:41
|124
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|1:28:44
|125
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:32:00
|126
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:32:44
|127
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|1:33:10
|128
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|1:33:33
|129
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:34:00
|130
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:34:10
|131
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|1:35:37
|132
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1:35:55
|133
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:36:10
|134
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|1:37:43
|135
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:38:40
|136
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:32
|137
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1:46:23
|138
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|1:46:38
|139
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:55:12
|140
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|2:09:57
|141
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:11:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|29
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|27
|6
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|11
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|13
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|13
|13
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|12
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|12
|15
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|11
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|8
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|22
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|23
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|24
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|6
|27
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|29
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|5
|30
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|5
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|33
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|34
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|4
|36
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|37
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|4
|38
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|39
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|40
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|41
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|42
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|43
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|45
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|3
|46
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|47
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|3
|48
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|49
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|2
|50
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|51
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|1
|53
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|54
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|1
|55
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|56
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|102
|pts
|2
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|61
|4
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|5
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|40
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|8
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|25
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|14
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|15
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|20
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|17
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|18
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|22
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|16
|23
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|25
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|13
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|12
|27
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|28
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|10
|30
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|31
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|32
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|33
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|10
|34
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|8
|35
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|8
|36
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|37
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|7
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|7
|40
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|41
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|42
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|5
|43
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|44
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|5
|45
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|46
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|47
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|1
|48
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|49
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27:47:50
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:15
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:53
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:08:53
|6
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:22:34
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:28:38
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:31:30
|9
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:38:40
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:22
|11
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:49:32
|12
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:57:11
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:58:47
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:02:19
|15
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:50
|16
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:05:55
|17
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:07:05
|18
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|1:10:50
|19
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:16:58
|20
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1:21:00
|21
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:23:03
|22
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:25:17
|23
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:27:42
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|1:27:45
|25
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:31:45
|26
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:33:01
|27
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:37:41
|28
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:33
|29
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:10:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|83:19:47
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:11:03
|3
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:12
|4
|Team Sky
|0:16:38
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:18:19
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:19:31
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:46
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:30:05
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:34:58
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:38:21
|11
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:45:24
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:34
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|0:54:12
|14
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:55:47
|15
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:58:01
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:05:43
|17
|Team Europcar
|1:06:01
|18
|Cannondale
|1:14:07
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:25:43
|20
|FDJ.Fr
|1:32:50
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|2:13:58
