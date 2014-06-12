Image 1 of 76 Kevin Reza (Europcar) (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 2 of 76 Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 76 Chris Froome (Team Sky) after a testing day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 76 Another day in white for Wilco Keldeman (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 76 Chris "Napoleon" Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 76 Chris Froome wave to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 76 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) crosses the line in second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 76 Mickaël Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 76 Simon Spilak (Katusha) on the way to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 76 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 76 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 76 Contador attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 76 Christophe La Mevel (Cofids) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 76 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 76 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 76 Cyril Gautier (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 76 Chris Froome gets a hand after a flat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 76 Froome checks his rear wheel after puncturing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 76 Kevin Reza (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 76 Dominik Nerz (BMC) after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 76 Jérôme Pineau sitting roadside after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 76 Jack Bobridge (Belkin) in the middle of the carnage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 76 Plenty of wounded riders after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 76 Trying to find the right bike after the crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 76 Suits you sir! Froome is given a special Route Napoleon hat at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 76 Dominik Nerz receiving assistance from his BMC team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 76 Rein Taaramäe comes unstuck after taking the off-road detour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 76 Riders take the off-ride detour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 76 One of the scenic sights of stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 76 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) in the best young rider jersey (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 31 of 76 Chris Froome (Sky) leads the chase to bring back Alberto Contador (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 32 of 76 French national champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 33 of 76 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) continues to race agressively (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 34 of 76 Chris Froome (Team Sky) was put under pressure but retain's the race lead (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 35 of 76 Simon Spilak answers the media's questions after his stage win (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 36 of 76 Add another lion to the collection (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 37 of 76 Chris Froome adds another green jersey to the collection (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 38 of 76 New KOM leader Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 39 of 76 Simon Spilak (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 76 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 76 Jack Bobridge (Belkin) went down hsrd in the early crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 76 Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 76 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) dances on the pedals during his attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 76 Froome crossed the line just after Spilak (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 76 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) went on the attack to gain a few seconds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 76 Bart de Clercq (Lotto-Belisol) leads the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 76 Kelderman looks good in the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 76 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) as in the key front group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 76 Simon Spilak (Katusha) during his late solo attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 76 One of the amazing views of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 76 It was another hot day in the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 76 The view across the valley at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 76 Alberto Contador during his attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 76 The early crash involved a lot of riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 76 Bobridge gets up after the crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 76 There were spectacular views in the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 76 Jérôme Pineau (IAM Cycling) was forced to quit after the crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 76 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 76 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) as in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 76 Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 76 Jan Bakelants went on the attack as he tries to secure a palce in the OPQS team for the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 76 Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS) had a bad day on the climbs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 76 Simon Spilak (Kausha) goes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 76 Simon Spilak (Kausha) in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 76 Simon Spilak (Kausha) celebrates his big win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 76 Simon Spilak (Kausha) smiles on the podium, the suffering is over (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 76 Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished in the peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 68 of 76 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) got away to gain a few seconds on Fromoe and Contador (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 69 of 76 Simon Spilak (Katusha) celebrates his win at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 70 of 76 Simon Spilak (Katusha) with his jersey zipped up (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 71 of 76 The Tinkoff-Saxo protect Alberto Contador (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 72 of 76 Team Sky had to work hard to protect Chris Froome's yellow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 73 of 76 Alessandro De Marchi (Cannonale) leads the break as he picks up mountain points. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 74 of 76 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the green jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 75 of 76 Froome never looked in trouble (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 76 of 76 Alberto Contador looked pleased with his day despite not gaining time on Froome (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Simon Spilak took the second straight stage win for Katusha at the Criterium du Dauphine, winning solo in La Mure as the lone survivor of an 17-rider escape group.

Christopher Froome (Team Sky) crossed the finish line only seconds later in the chase group, defending his overall lead. However it was far from an easy day for the race leader and his Team Sky teammates.

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) and Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) broke from the Froome group near the finish to take second and third. Kelderman is third overall, gaining enough seconds to move to the same time as second-placed Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), 12 seconds behind Froome.

In the final of the hilly stage that followed some of the Route Napoleon, Froome's rivals tried to put him and his team under pressure, revealing some weaknesses in the British team despite Richie Porte putting up a strong ride.

Contador attacked Froome with less than 30km to go, taking off on the final part of the late climb and then pushing out his lead on the descent. Along with teammate Sergio Paolinho, he gained up to a minute on the Team Sky-led field but the British team put up a fierce pace and gradually roped the Spaniard back in.

Attack followed attack in the closing kilometres as other riders tried to get away as Team Sky was unable to set a pace that discouraged attacks. An attempt by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) led Froome himself to lead the chase at one point. Then Kelderman and Yates had more luck and strength, staying away to the end, as the first signs of weakness at Team Sky opened.

“Sometimes, days don't look so hard on paper and turn out to being very hard. That's what happened today when Contador went up the road and put us under pressure, “ Froome admitted

“But I asked my teammates to stay calm. They have done such a massive job today All of them did well and Richie Porte stepped up really well. Personally I'm feeling pretty good on the bike. I'm tired after the race but everyone is today. We also had to chase Kelderman at the end because anyone up there on GC is a rival to us. But it's going to be another race on Saturday in the big mountains.”

Spilak deserved his victory after being part of the break of the day and suffering in the heat.

"It's been a really hard stage with the heat and I don't like the heat at all. Only with 500 metres to go I've believed I could win the stage," he said.

"The chasing group was one minute behind but I wasn't sure. When I attacked in the first climb, I was far from thinking that I'd win the stage. Initially, I only followed the attacks. This is an incredible week for Team Katusha after Yury Trofimov's win yesterday. It's more than expected, especially with these hot conditions of racing."

How it unfolded

The day started at a furious pace with rider trying hard to get in the break of the stage, knowing it had a great chance of staying away.

With six categorized climbs and a total of 48 points for grabs in the fight for the polka dot jersey, several contenders for that classification had set their sights on the breakaway of the day. Several attacks came early but then the peloton eased after a big crash took out several riders. Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling) was or of several riders who crashed out or were forced to retire.

When the race lit up again, Cannondale’s Alessandro de Marchi’s made it into a break of nine riders. He was ranked third in the mountain classification before the start and was a threat to the leader, Kevin Reza. Europcar refused go down without a fight and chased the break but it was fruitless as De Marchi survived out front thanks to help from teammate Damiano Caruso. The gap widened on the Col de Manse, the first climb of the day. The peloton also eased and eight other riders bridged to the leaders making a breakaway of 17 in total.

With 14 teams represented in the group, they had a good chance of staying away. As well as Caruso and his De Marchi, also in the move were the Ag2r-La Mondiale duo Mickael Cherel and Blel Kadri and the Katusha pair Spilak and Egor Silin.The other 11 teams were represented by one rider each. Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing), Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis), Daryl Impey for Orica-Greenedge, Europcar’s Cyril Gautier, Stephan Denifl for IAM Cycling, BMC’s Darwin Atapuma, Jan Bakelants for Omega Pharma-QuickStep, French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr), Dries Devenyns for Giant-Shimano and Bartosz Huzarski for Netapp-Endura. The 17th rider, Bart de Clercq (Lotto-Belisol) was the best ranked rider at 2,47 from Froome and virtually wore the yellow jersey with a maximum lead of just over three and a half minutes.

De Marchi picked up most of the available points in the mountain classification and took the leader’s jersey off Kevin Reza. He now leads with 74 points, with Reza back on 44. However De Marchi faces a tough task in the big Alpine stages at the weekend.

On the final two category two climbs, several riders attacked the breakaway, looking to gain time. Back in the peloton, Alberto Contador did the same. The Spaniard jumped away and joined teammate Paolinho and quickly managed to take a considerable lead on yellow jersey Froome on the descent of the Col de la Morte and on the early part of the last climb of the day, the Cote de Laffrey. However Team Sky refused to panic even if the chase used up several of their riders. Fortunately Richie Porte was on an excellent ay and worked hard with Mikel Nieve, gradually the Tinkoff-Saxo rider back under control.

Spilak had attacked before Contador caught some of the break of the day and looked strong on the Cote de Laffrey. He has already won this year, beating Froome at the Tour de Romandie and opened up a lead of a minute on his chasers. That was enough to give him the stage victory despite a series of late attacks.

In the last five kilometres Adam Yates attacked the chasing group and Belkin’s Wilco Kelderman followed suit as Team Sky faded in the final kilometres. There was anarchy in the peloton, with other rider jumping away to try to steal a few seconds or test Froome's nerve.

Yates and Kelderman took a few hundred metres on the peloton and approached Spilak. On the line the Katusha rider had 14 seconds to spare on Kelderman and Yates and 17 seconds on the peloton.

On the first mountain finish the race seemed over, with Team Sky and Froome seeming unbeatable. Now Contador perhaps knows that is far from true, setting up a great finale at the weekend.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 4:51:24 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:17 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar 21 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 22 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 23 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 24 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 26 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:29 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 30 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 32 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:22 33 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:34 34 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:04:25 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 36 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 37 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 38 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 39 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 40 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 48 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 49 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 50 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 51 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 52 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 53 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 54 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 55 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 56 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 57 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 58 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 59 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 63 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr 64 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 65 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 68 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 71 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:10:45 72 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 73 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 74 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 75 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 76 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 77 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 78 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 79 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 80 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 81 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 83 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 84 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 85 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 86 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 87 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 88 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 89 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 90 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 91 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 92 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 94 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 96 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 97 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 98 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 100 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:54 101 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 102 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 103 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 104 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 106 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 108 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 109 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 110 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:52 111 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:23 112 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 113 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 114 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 115 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 116 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 117 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 118 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 119 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 120 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 121 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:24:36 122 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:24:37 123 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 124 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 125 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 126 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 127 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 129 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 131 Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 132 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 133 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 134 William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr 135 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 136 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 137 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 138 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 139 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 140 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 141 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 142 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:34:13 143 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar 144 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 145 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 148 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 150 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 151 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 152 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 153 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing DNF Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling DNF Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale DNF Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing DNF Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 5 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 3 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 8 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 3 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 2 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Manse # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 10 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 9 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 8 4 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 5

Mountain 2 - Côte du Motty # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 4 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 4 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 1

Mountain 3 - Côte du Pont-Haut # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 4 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 3 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 2 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 - Col de Malissol # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 4 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 3 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 4 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 5 - Col de la Morte # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 10 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 9 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 7 5 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 6 6 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5

Mountain 6 - Côte de Laffrey # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 9 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 8 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 7 5 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:51:38 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:03 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:04:11 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 7 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 9 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 10 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:10:31 11 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 16 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:40 19 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:09 20 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 21 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:24:23 24 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 25 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 27 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 28 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 29 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:59 31 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 33 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 14:34:46 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 4 Team Sky 0:00:41 5 Orica GreenEdge 0:04:22 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 7 Lotto Belisol 8 Cannondale 0:05:30 9 IAM Cycling 0:05:42 10 Fdj.fr 0:08:33 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:45 13 Team Netapp - Endura 0:10:45 14 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:14:50 15 Movistar Team 0:14:53 16 Trek Factory Racing 17 Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Garmin Sharp 19 Team Europcar 0:19:01 20 Lampre-Merida 0:21:13 21 Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:30

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 19:01:00 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:12 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:33 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:35 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 7 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:22 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:24 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:01:43 14 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:44 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 16 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:02:32 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:36 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:42 19 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:02:47 20 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:31 21 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:56 22 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar 0:04:01 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:09 24 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:31 25 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:05:50 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:06:03 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:06:04 29 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:06:09 30 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:06:45 31 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 32 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:14 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:36 34 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:50 35 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:07:51 36 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:58 37 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:09 38 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:10 39 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:13 40 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:09:15 41 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:27 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:09:54 43 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:10:00 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:45 45 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:11:08 46 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:50 47 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 48 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:51 49 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:11:59 50 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:12:20 51 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:52 52 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:13 53 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:22 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:04 55 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 0:15:11 56 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:13 57 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:16:17 58 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:16:20 59 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:16:34 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:45 61 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:17:48 62 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:05 63 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:38 64 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:18:49 65 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:19:37 66 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:20:10 67 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:20:33 68 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:50 69 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:21:19 70 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 0:21:45 71 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:21:58 72 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:34 73 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:22:51 74 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:51 75 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:24:09 76 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:47 77 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:27 78 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:37 79 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:25:40 80 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 0:25:45 81 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:49 82 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:25:54 83 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:26:10 84 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:44 85 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:29:05 86 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:10 87 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:36 88 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:30:32 89 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:04 90 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 0:31:11 91 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:18 92 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:32:46 93 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:58 94 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:47 95 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:08 96 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:34:15 97 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:34:16 98 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:59 99 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:36:40 100 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:37:29 101 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:22 102 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:40:00 103 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:18 104 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:41:22 105 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:41:28 106 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:42:51 107 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 0:42:58 108 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:43:13 109 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:43:28 110 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:43:33 111 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:43:34 112 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:43:52 113 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:59 114 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:45:55 115 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:47:29 116 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:47:53 117 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:48:07 118 Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:48:18 119 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:48:30 120 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:50:17 121 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:44 122 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:50:47 123 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 124 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:52:03 125 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:52:16 126 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:52:34 127 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 0:53:13 128 William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:54:11 129 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:54:31 130 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:55:00 131 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:55:31 132 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:56:07 133 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:56:44 134 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:57:01 135 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:59:01 136 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:59:14 137 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:39 138 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 1:01:11 139 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 1:01:22 140 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 1:02:42 141 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1:04:43 142 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 1:05:22 143 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 1:05:40 144 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1:05:43 145 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 1:05:49 146 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:05:55 147 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 1:08:20 148 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:10:10 149 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:14:28 150 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:15:06 151 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar 1:21:15 152 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 1:26:23 153 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:27:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 30 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 24 4 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 6 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 14 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 13 9 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 12 10 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 12 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 12 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 10 13 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 10 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 9 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 8 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 17 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 18 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 8 19 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 8 20 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 6 23 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 6 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 5 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 5 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 29 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 5 30 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 32 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 4 33 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 4 34 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 4 35 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 3 36 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 37 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 3 38 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 3 39 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 3 40 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 3 41 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 42 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 43 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 2 44 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 1 45 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 1 46 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 47 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 1 48 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 49 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1 50 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 1 51 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 72 pts 2 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 44 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 33 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 31 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 6 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 8 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 20 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 19 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 19 11 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 18 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 17 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 15 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 15 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 14 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 18 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 13 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 20 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 12 21 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 10 23 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 24 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 10 25 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 10 26 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 8 27 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 8 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 7 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 31 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 6 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 6 33 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 5 34 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 35 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 36 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 5 37 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 2 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2 39 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 40 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19:01:12 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:12 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:05:57 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:06:33 7 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 8 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:12:08 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:40 10 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:38 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:35 12 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:37 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:25:58 14 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:46 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:34:03 16 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:06 17 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:43:40 18 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:45:43 19 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:48:18 20 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:50:05 21 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:50:35 22 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:51:51 23 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:54:19 24 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:54:48 25 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:55:19 26 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:55:55 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:58:49 28 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:27 29 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 1:01:10 30 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 1:05:28 31 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 1:05:37 32 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:09:58 33 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:27:23