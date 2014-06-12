Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Spilak wins alone as Contador attacks Froome

Rivals go on the attack to reveal Team Sky's weaknesses

Image 1 of 76

Kevin Reza (Europcar)

Kevin Reza (Europcar)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 2 of 76

Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) crosses the line

Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 76

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after a testing day

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after a testing day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 76

Another day in white for Wilco Keldeman (Belkin)

Another day in white for Wilco Keldeman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 76

Chris "Napoleon" Froome

Chris "Napoleon" Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 76

Chris Froome wave to the crowd

Chris Froome wave to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 76

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) crosses the line in second place

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) crosses the line in second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 76

Mickaël Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Mickaël Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 76

Simon Spilak (Katusha) on the way to victory

Simon Spilak (Katusha) on the way to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 76

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 76

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Contador attacks

Contador attacks

Contador attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 76

Christophe La Mevel (Cofids)

Christophe La Mevel (Cofids)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 76

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 76

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 76

Chris Froome gets a hand after a flat

Chris Froome gets a hand after a flat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 76

Froome checks his rear wheel after puncturing

Froome checks his rear wheel after puncturing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kevin Reza (Europcar)

Kevin Reza (Europcar)

Kevin Reza (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 76

Dominik Nerz (BMC) after crashing

Dominik Nerz (BMC) after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 76

Jérôme Pineau sitting roadside after crashing

Jérôme Pineau sitting roadside after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 76

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) in the middle of the carnage

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) in the middle of the carnage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 76

Plenty of wounded riders after a crash

Plenty of wounded riders after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 76

Trying to find the right bike after the crash

Trying to find the right bike after the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 76

Suits you sir! Froome is given a special Route Napoleon hat at the finish

Suits you sir! Froome is given a special Route Napoleon hat at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 76

Dominik Nerz receiving assistance from his BMC team

Dominik Nerz receiving assistance from his BMC team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 76

Rein Taaramäe comes unstuck after taking the off-road detour

Rein Taaramäe comes unstuck after taking the off-road detour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 76

Riders take the off-ride detour

Riders take the off-ride detour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 76

One of the scenic sights of stage 5

One of the scenic sights of stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 76

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) in the best young rider jersey

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) in the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 31 of 76

Chris Froome (Sky) leads the chase to bring back Alberto Contador

Chris Froome (Sky) leads the chase to bring back Alberto Contador
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 32 of 76

French national champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

French national champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 33 of 76

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) continues to race agressively

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) continues to race agressively
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 34 of 76

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was put under pressure but retain's the race lead

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was put under pressure but retain's the race lead
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 35 of 76

Simon Spilak answers the media's questions after his stage win

Simon Spilak answers the media's questions after his stage win
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 36 of 76

Add another lion to the collection

Add another lion to the collection
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 37 of 76

Chris Froome adds another green jersey to the collection

Chris Froome adds another green jersey to the collection
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 38 of 76

New KOM leader Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)

New KOM leader Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 39 of 76

Simon Spilak (Katusha) on the podium

Simon Spilak (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 76

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 76

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) went down hsrd in the early crash

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) went down hsrd in the early crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 76

Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 76

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) dances on the pedals during his attack

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) dances on the pedals during his attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 76

Froome crossed the line just after Spilak

Froome crossed the line just after Spilak
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 76

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) went on the attack to gain a few seconds

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) went on the attack to gain a few seconds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 76

Bart de Clercq (Lotto-Belisol) leads the break

Bart de Clercq (Lotto-Belisol) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 76

Kelderman looks good in the white jersey

Kelderman looks good in the white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 76

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) as in the key front group

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) as in the key front group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 76

Simon Spilak (Katusha) during his late solo attack

Simon Spilak (Katusha) during his late solo attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 76

One of the amazing views of the stage

One of the amazing views of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 76

It was another hot day in the saddle

It was another hot day in the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 76

The view across the valley at the Criterium du Dauphine

The view across the valley at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 76

Alberto Contador during his attack

Alberto Contador during his attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 76

The early crash involved a lot of riders

The early crash involved a lot of riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 76

Bobridge gets up after the crash

Bobridge gets up after the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 76

There were spectacular views in the Alps

There were spectacular views in the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 76

Jérôme Pineau (IAM Cycling) was forced to quit after the crash

Jérôme Pineau (IAM Cycling) was forced to quit after the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 76

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 76

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) as in the break

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) as in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 76

Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano)

Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 76

Jan Bakelants went on the attack as he tries to secure a palce in the OPQS team for the Tour de France

Jan Bakelants went on the attack as he tries to secure a palce in the OPQS team for the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 76

Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS) had a bad day on the climbs

Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS) had a bad day on the climbs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 76

Simon Spilak (Kausha) goes on the attack

Simon Spilak (Kausha) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 76

Simon Spilak (Kausha) in action

Simon Spilak (Kausha) in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 76

Simon Spilak (Kausha) celebrates his big win

Simon Spilak (Kausha) celebrates his big win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 76

Simon Spilak (Kausha) smiles on the podium, the suffering is over

Simon Spilak (Kausha) smiles on the podium, the suffering is over
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 76

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished in the peloton

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished in the peloton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 76

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) got away to gain a few seconds on Fromoe and Contador

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) got away to gain a few seconds on Fromoe and Contador
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 76

Simon Spilak (Katusha) celebrates his win at the Criterium du Dauphine

Simon Spilak (Katusha) celebrates his win at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 76

Simon Spilak (Katusha) with his jersey zipped up

Simon Spilak (Katusha) with his jersey zipped up
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 76

The Tinkoff-Saxo protect Alberto Contador

The Tinkoff-Saxo protect Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 76

Team Sky had to work hard to protect Chris Froome's yellow jersey

Team Sky had to work hard to protect Chris Froome's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 76

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannonale) leads the break as he picks up mountain points.

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannonale) leads the break as he picks up mountain points.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 76

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the green jersey

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 76

Froome never looked in trouble

Froome never looked in trouble
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 76

Alberto Contador looked pleased with his day despite not gaining time on Froome

Alberto Contador looked pleased with his day despite not gaining time on Froome
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Simon Spilak took the second straight stage win for Katusha at the Criterium du Dauphine, winning solo in La Mure as the lone survivor of an 17-rider escape group.

Critérium du Dauphiné: Trofimov wins alone in Gap

Christopher Froome (Team Sky) crossed the finish line only seconds later in the chase group, defending his overall lead. However it was far from an easy day for the race leader and his Team Sky teammates.

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) and Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) broke from the Froome group near the finish to take second and third. Kelderman is third overall, gaining enough seconds to move to the same time as second-placed Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), 12 seconds behind Froome.

In the final of the hilly stage that followed some of the Route Napoleon, Froome's rivals tried to put him and his team under pressure, revealing some weaknesses in the British team despite Richie Porte putting up a strong ride.

Contador attacked Froome with less than 30km to go, taking off on the final part of the late climb and then pushing out his lead on the descent. Along with teammate Sergio Paolinho, he gained up to a minute on the Team Sky-led field but the British team put up a fierce pace and gradually roped the Spaniard back in.

Attack followed attack in the closing kilometres as other riders tried to get away as Team Sky was unable to set a pace that discouraged attacks. An attempt by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) led Froome himself to lead the chase at one point. Then Kelderman and Yates had more luck and strength, staying away to the end, as the first signs of weakness at Team Sky opened.

“Sometimes, days don't look so hard on paper and turn out to being very hard. That's what happened today when Contador went up the road and put us under pressure, “ Froome admitted

“But I asked my teammates to stay calm. They have done such a massive job today All of them did well and Richie Porte stepped up really well. Personally I'm feeling pretty good on the bike. I'm tired after the race but everyone is today. We also had to chase Kelderman at the end because anyone up there on GC is a rival to us. But it's going to be another race on Saturday in the big mountains.”

Spilak deserved his victory after being part of the break of the day and suffering in the heat.

"It's been a really hard stage with the heat and I don't like the heat at all. Only with 500 metres to go I've believed I could win the stage," he said.

"The chasing group was one minute behind but I wasn't sure. When I attacked in the first climb, I was far from thinking that I'd win the stage. Initially, I only followed the attacks. This is an incredible week for Team Katusha after Yury Trofimov's win yesterday. It's more than expected, especially with these hot conditions of racing."

How it unfolded

The day started at a furious pace with rider trying hard to get in the break of the stage, knowing it had a great chance of staying away.

With six categorized climbs and a total of 48 points for grabs in the fight for the polka dot jersey, several contenders for that classification had set their sights on the breakaway of the day. Several attacks came early but then the peloton eased after a big crash took out several riders. Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling) was or of several riders who crashed out or were forced to retire.

When the race lit up again, Cannondale’s Alessandro de Marchi’s made it into a break of nine riders. He was ranked third in the mountain classification before the start and was a threat to the leader, Kevin Reza. Europcar refused go down without a fight and chased the break but it was fruitless as De Marchi survived out front thanks to help from teammate Damiano Caruso. The gap widened on the Col de Manse, the first climb of the day. The peloton also eased and eight other riders bridged to the leaders making a breakaway of 17 in total.

With 14 teams represented in the group, they had a good chance of staying away. As well as Caruso and his De Marchi, also in the move were the Ag2r-La Mondiale duo Mickael Cherel and Blel Kadri and the Katusha pair Spilak and Egor Silin.The other 11 teams were represented by one rider each. Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing), Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis), Daryl Impey for Orica-Greenedge, Europcar’s Cyril Gautier, Stephan Denifl for IAM Cycling, BMC’s Darwin Atapuma, Jan Bakelants for Omega Pharma-QuickStep, French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr), Dries Devenyns for Giant-Shimano and Bartosz Huzarski for Netapp-Endura. The 17th rider, Bart de Clercq (Lotto-Belisol) was the best ranked rider at 2,47 from Froome and virtually wore the yellow jersey with a maximum lead of just over three and a half minutes.

De Marchi picked up most of the available points in the mountain classification and took the leader’s jersey off Kevin Reza. He now leads with 74 points, with Reza back on 44. However De Marchi faces a tough task in the big Alpine stages at the weekend.

On the final two category two climbs, several riders attacked the breakaway, looking to gain time. Back in the peloton, Alberto Contador did the same. The Spaniard jumped away and joined teammate Paolinho and quickly managed to take a considerable lead on yellow jersey Froome on the descent of the Col de la Morte and on the early part of the last climb of the day, the Cote de Laffrey. However Team Sky refused to panic even if the chase used up several of their riders. Fortunately Richie Porte was on an excellent ay and worked hard with Mikel Nieve, gradually the Tinkoff-Saxo rider back under control.

Spilak had attacked before Contador caught some of the break of the day and looked strong on the Cote de Laffrey. He has already won this year, beating Froome at the Tour de Romandie and opened up a lead of a minute on his chasers. That was enough to give him the stage victory despite a series of late attacks.

In the last five kilometres Adam Yates attacked the chasing group and Belkin’s Wilco Kelderman followed suit as Team Sky faded in the final kilometres. There was anarchy in the peloton, with other rider jumping away to try to steal a few seconds or test Froome's nerve.

Yates and Kelderman took a few hundred metres on the peloton and approached Spilak. On the line the Katusha rider had 14 seconds to spare on Kelderman and Yates and 17 seconds on the peloton.

On the first mountain finish the race seemed over, with Team Sky and Froome seeming unbeatable. Now Contador perhaps knows that is far from true, setting up a great finale at the weekend. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha4:51:24
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:00:17
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
17Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
20John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
21Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
22Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
23Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
24Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
26Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
27Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
28Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:00:29
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
30Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
32Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:01:22
33Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:34
34Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:04:25
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
36Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
37Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
38Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
39Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
40Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
41Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
42Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
44Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
48Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
49Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
50Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
51Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
52David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
53Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
54Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
55Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
56Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
57Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
58Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
59George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
61Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
62Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
63Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
64Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
65Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
67Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
68Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
70Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
71Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:10:45
72Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
73Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
74Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
75Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
76Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
77Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
78Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
79Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
80Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
81Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
83Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
84Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
85José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
86Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
87Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
88Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
89Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
90Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
91Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
92Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
93Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
94Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
95Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
96Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
97Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
98Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
99Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
100Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:54
101Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
102Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
103Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
104Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
106Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
108David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
109Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
110Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:52
111Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:20:23
112Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
113Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
114Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
115Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
116Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
117Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
118Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
119Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
120Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
121Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:24:36
122Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:24:37
123Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
124Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
125Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
126Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
127Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
128Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
129Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
130Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
131Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
132Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
133Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
134William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
135Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
136Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
137Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
138Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
139Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
140Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
141Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
142Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:34:13
143Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar
144Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
145Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
146Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
148Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
150Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
151Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
152Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
153Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFWinner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFCayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol5pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura3
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha15pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge10
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge8
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha5
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale3
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr2
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura1

Mountain 1 - Col de Manse
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale10pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale9
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge8
4Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team6
6Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha5

Mountain 2 - Côte du Motty
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale4pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr1

Mountain 3 - Côte du Pont-Haut
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale4pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale3
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura2
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 - Col de Malissol
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale4pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale3
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
4Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 5 - Col de la Morte
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale10pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale9
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team7
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol6
6Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5

Mountain 6 - Côte de Laffrey
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha10pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale9
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol8
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge7
5Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team6
6Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:51:38
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:03
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:04:11
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
7Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
9George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
10Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:10:31
11Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
14Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
16Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
17Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:40
19Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:20:09
20Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
21Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
22Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:24:23
24Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
25Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
26Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
27Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
28Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
29Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:59
31Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
33Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha14:34:46
2Astana Pro Team0:00:17
3BMC Racing Team0:00:29
4Team Sky0:00:41
5Orica GreenEdge0:04:22
6AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
7Lotto Belisol
8Cannondale0:05:30
9IAM Cycling0:05:42
10Fdj.fr0:08:33
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:45
13Team Netapp - Endura0:10:45
14Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:14:50
15Movistar Team0:14:53
16Trek Factory Racing
17Tinkoff-Saxo
18Garmin Sharp
19Team Europcar0:19:01
20Lampre-Merida0:21:13
21Team Giant-Shimano0:27:30

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky19:01:00
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:12
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:33
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:35
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
7Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:22
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:24
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:40
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
13Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:01:43
14Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:44
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
16Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:02:32
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:36
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:42
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:02:47
20Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
21Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:56
22John Gadret (Fra) Movistar0:04:01
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:09
24Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:31
25Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:05:50
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:06:03
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:06:04
29Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:06:09
30Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:06:45
31George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
32Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:14
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:07:36
34Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:50
35Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:07:51
36Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:07:58
37Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:09
38Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:10
39Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:13
40Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:09:15
41Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:27
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:09:54
43Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:10:00
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:45
45Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:11:08
46Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:50
47Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
48Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:51
49Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:11:59
50Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:12:20
51Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:52
52Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:13
53Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:14:22
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:04
55Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar0:15:11
56Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:13
57Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:16:17
58Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:16:20
59Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:16:34
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:45
61Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:17:48
62Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:05
63Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:38
64David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:18:49
65Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:19:37
66Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:20:10
67Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr0:20:33
68Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:50
69Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:21:19
70Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar0:21:45
71Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:21:58
72Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:22:34
73Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:22:51
74Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:23:51
75Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:24:09
76Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:24:47
77Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:25:27
78Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:25:37
79Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:25:40
80Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol0:25:45
81Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:49
82Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:25:54
83Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:26:10
84Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:44
85Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:29:05
86Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:29:10
87Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:29:36
88Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:30:32
89Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:04
90José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar0:31:11
91Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:18
92David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:32:46
93Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:58
94Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:47
95Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:08
96Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:34:15
97Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:16
98Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:59
99Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:36:40
100Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:37:29
101Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:22
102Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:40:00
103Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:18
104Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:41:22
105Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:41:28
106Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:42:51
107Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura0:42:58
108Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:43:13
109Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:43:28
110Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:43:33
111Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:43:34
112Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:43:52
113Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:59
114Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:45:55
115Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:47:29
116Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:47:53
117Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:48:07
118Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:48:18
119Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:48:30
120Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:50:17
121Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:50:44
122Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:50:47
123Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
124Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:52:03
125Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:52:16
126Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:52:34
127Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp0:53:13
128William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr0:54:11
129Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:54:31
130Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:55:00
131Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:55:31
132Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr0:56:07
133Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr0:56:44
134Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:57:01
135Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:59:01
136Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:59:14
137Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:39
138Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:01:11
139Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:01:22
140Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura1:02:42
141Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1:04:43
142Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky1:05:22
143Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha1:05:40
144Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1:05:43
145Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar1:05:49
146Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:05:55
147Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.1:08:20
148Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:10:10
149Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:14:28
150Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:15:06
151Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar1:21:15
152Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky1:26:23
153Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:27:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky30pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team28
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo24
4Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha15
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha15
6Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano15
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp14
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge13
9Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling12
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol12
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing10
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol10
13Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano10
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team9
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol8
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
17Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
18Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge8
19Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar8
20Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale6
23Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team6
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol5
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura5
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha5
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
29Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge5
30Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
32Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar4
33Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha4
34Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky4
35Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura3
36Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
37Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge3
38Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano3
39Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr3
40Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar3
41Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2
42Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
43Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr2
44Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.1
45Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura1
46Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
47Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp1
48Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
49Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1
50Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale1
51Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale72pts
2Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar44
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano33
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale31
5Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
8Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar20
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team19
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo19
11Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura18
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling18
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol17
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
15Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge15
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol14
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
18Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team13
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
20Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling12
21Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha10
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha10
23Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
24David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky10
25Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky10
26Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team8
27Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar8
28Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky7
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
31Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo6
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol6
33Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.5
34Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha5
35Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
36Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar5
37Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura2
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
40Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19:01:12
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:12
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:05:57
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:06:33
7George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
8Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:12:08
9Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:40
10Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:38
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:24:35
12Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:37
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:25:58
14Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:46
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:34:03
16Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:06
17Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:43:40
18Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:45:43
19Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:48:18
20Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:50:05
21Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:50:35
22Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:51
23Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:54:19
24Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:54:48
25Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:55:19
26Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr0:55:55
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:58:49
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:27
29Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:01:10
30Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha1:05:28
31Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar1:05:37
32Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:09:58
33Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:27:23

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team57:06:00
2BMC Racing Team0:04:27
3Lotto Belisol0:04:35
4Team Katusha0:07:34
5Team Sky0:10:14
6IAM Cycling0:11:00
7AG2R La Mondiale0:11:32
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:49
9Orica GreenEdge0:15:46
10Cannondale0:16:04
11Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:46
12Garmin Sharp0:19:53
13Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:53
14Movistar Team0:21:33
15Team Netapp - Endura0:29:10
16Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:33:41
17Team Europcar0:34:23
18Lampre-Merida0:35:19
19Trek Factory Racing0:39:14
20Fdj.fr0:43:04
21Team Giant-Shimano1:02:52

