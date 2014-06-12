Criterium du Dauphine: Spilak wins alone as Contador attacks Froome
Rivals go on the attack to reveal Team Sky's weaknesses
Stage 5: Sisteron - La Mure
Simon Spilak took the second straight stage win for Katusha at the Criterium du Dauphine, winning solo in La Mure as the lone survivor of an 17-rider escape group.
Christopher Froome (Team Sky) crossed the finish line only seconds later in the chase group, defending his overall lead. However it was far from an easy day for the race leader and his Team Sky teammates.
Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) and Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) broke from the Froome group near the finish to take second and third. Kelderman is third overall, gaining enough seconds to move to the same time as second-placed Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), 12 seconds behind Froome.
In the final of the hilly stage that followed some of the Route Napoleon, Froome's rivals tried to put him and his team under pressure, revealing some weaknesses in the British team despite Richie Porte putting up a strong ride.
Contador attacked Froome with less than 30km to go, taking off on the final part of the late climb and then pushing out his lead on the descent. Along with teammate Sergio Paolinho, he gained up to a minute on the Team Sky-led field but the British team put up a fierce pace and gradually roped the Spaniard back in.
Attack followed attack in the closing kilometres as other riders tried to get away as Team Sky was unable to set a pace that discouraged attacks. An attempt by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) led Froome himself to lead the chase at one point. Then Kelderman and Yates had more luck and strength, staying away to the end, as the first signs of weakness at Team Sky opened.
“Sometimes, days don't look so hard on paper and turn out to being very hard. That's what happened today when Contador went up the road and put us under pressure, “ Froome admitted
“But I asked my teammates to stay calm. They have done such a massive job today All of them did well and Richie Porte stepped up really well. Personally I'm feeling pretty good on the bike. I'm tired after the race but everyone is today. We also had to chase Kelderman at the end because anyone up there on GC is a rival to us. But it's going to be another race on Saturday in the big mountains.”
Spilak deserved his victory after being part of the break of the day and suffering in the heat.
"It's been a really hard stage with the heat and I don't like the heat at all. Only with 500 metres to go I've believed I could win the stage," he said.
"The chasing group was one minute behind but I wasn't sure. When I attacked in the first climb, I was far from thinking that I'd win the stage. Initially, I only followed the attacks. This is an incredible week for Team Katusha after Yury Trofimov's win yesterday. It's more than expected, especially with these hot conditions of racing."
How it unfolded
The day started at a furious pace with rider trying hard to get in the break of the stage, knowing it had a great chance of staying away.
With six categorized climbs and a total of 48 points for grabs in the fight for the polka dot jersey, several contenders for that classification had set their sights on the breakaway of the day. Several attacks came early but then the peloton eased after a big crash took out several riders. Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling) was or of several riders who crashed out or were forced to retire.
When the race lit up again, Cannondale’s Alessandro de Marchi’s made it into a break of nine riders. He was ranked third in the mountain classification before the start and was a threat to the leader, Kevin Reza. Europcar refused go down without a fight and chased the break but it was fruitless as De Marchi survived out front thanks to help from teammate Damiano Caruso. The gap widened on the Col de Manse, the first climb of the day. The peloton also eased and eight other riders bridged to the leaders making a breakaway of 17 in total.
With 14 teams represented in the group, they had a good chance of staying away. As well as Caruso and his De Marchi, also in the move were the Ag2r-La Mondiale duo Mickael Cherel and Blel Kadri and the Katusha pair Spilak and Egor Silin.The other 11 teams were represented by one rider each. Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing), Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis), Daryl Impey for Orica-Greenedge, Europcar’s Cyril Gautier, Stephan Denifl for IAM Cycling, BMC’s Darwin Atapuma, Jan Bakelants for Omega Pharma-QuickStep, French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr), Dries Devenyns for Giant-Shimano and Bartosz Huzarski for Netapp-Endura. The 17th rider, Bart de Clercq (Lotto-Belisol) was the best ranked rider at 2,47 from Froome and virtually wore the yellow jersey with a maximum lead of just over three and a half minutes.
De Marchi picked up most of the available points in the mountain classification and took the leader’s jersey off Kevin Reza. He now leads with 74 points, with Reza back on 44. However De Marchi faces a tough task in the big Alpine stages at the weekend.
On the final two category two climbs, several riders attacked the breakaway, looking to gain time. Back in the peloton, Alberto Contador did the same. The Spaniard jumped away and joined teammate Paolinho and quickly managed to take a considerable lead on yellow jersey Froome on the descent of the Col de la Morte and on the early part of the last climb of the day, the Cote de Laffrey. However Team Sky refused to panic even if the chase used up several of their riders. Fortunately Richie Porte was on an excellent ay and worked hard with Mikel Nieve, gradually the Tinkoff-Saxo rider back under control.
Spilak had attacked before Contador caught some of the break of the day and looked strong on the Cote de Laffrey. He has already won this year, beating Froome at the Tour de Romandie and opened up a lead of a minute on his chasers. That was enough to give him the stage victory despite a series of late attacks.
In the last five kilometres Adam Yates attacked the chasing group and Belkin’s Wilco Kelderman followed suit as Team Sky faded in the final kilometres. There was anarchy in the peloton, with other rider jumping away to try to steal a few seconds or test Froome's nerve.
Yates and Kelderman took a few hundred metres on the peloton and approached Spilak. On the line the Katusha rider had 14 seconds to spare on Kelderman and Yates and 17 seconds on the peloton.
On the first mountain finish the race seemed over, with Team Sky and Froome seeming unbeatable. Now Contador perhaps knows that is far from true, setting up a great finale at the weekend.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|4:51:24
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:17
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|21
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|22
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|26
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|30
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|32
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:22
|33
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:34
|34
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|36
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|37
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|38
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|39
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|40
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|44
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|48
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|49
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|51
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|53
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|54
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|55
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|56
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|59
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|63
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|64
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|65
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|68
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|71
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:45
|72
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|73
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|75
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|76
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|81
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|83
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|84
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|85
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|86
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|87
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|88
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|89
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|91
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|92
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|94
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|96
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|98
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|100
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:54
|101
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|103
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|104
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|106
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|108
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|109
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|110
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:52
|111
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:23
|112
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|113
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|114
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|116
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|117
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|119
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|120
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|121
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:24:36
|122
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:37
|123
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|124
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|125
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|126
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|127
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|128
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|129
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|131
|Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|132
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|133
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|134
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
|135
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|136
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|137
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|138
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|139
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|140
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|142
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:34:13
|143
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar
|144
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|145
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|148
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|150
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|151
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|153
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|DNF
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|2
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|4
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|4
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|6
|6
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|8
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|5
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:51:38
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:03
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|6
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|7
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|10
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:10:31
|11
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|16
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:40
|19
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:09
|20
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|21
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:24:23
|24
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|25
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|27
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|28
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:59
|31
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|33
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|14:34:46
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:41
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:22
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|8
|Cannondale
|0:05:30
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:42
|10
|Fdj.fr
|0:08:33
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|13
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:10:45
|14
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:50
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:14:53
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Garmin Sharp
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:19:01
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:21:13
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|19:01:00
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:12
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:33
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:35
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:22
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:24
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:01:43
|14
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:44
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|16
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:32
|17
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:42
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:47
|20
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|21
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:56
|22
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|0:04:01
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:09
|24
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:31
|25
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:05:50
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:06:04
|29
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:06:09
|30
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|32
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:14
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:36
|34
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:50
|35
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:07:51
|36
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:58
|37
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:09
|38
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:10
|39
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:13
|40
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:09:15
|41
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:27
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:09:54
|43
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:00
|44
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:45
|45
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:11:08
|46
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:50
|47
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:51
|49
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:11:59
|50
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:12:20
|51
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:52
|52
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:13
|53
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:22
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:04
|55
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|0:15:11
|56
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:13
|57
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:17
|58
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:16:20
|59
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:16:34
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:45
|61
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:17:48
|62
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:05
|63
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:38
|64
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:18:49
|65
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:19:37
|66
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:20:10
|67
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:20:33
|68
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:50
|69
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:21:19
|70
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|0:21:45
|71
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:21:58
|72
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:34
|73
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:22:51
|74
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:51
|75
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:24:09
|76
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:47
|77
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:27
|78
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:37
|79
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:25:40
|80
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|0:25:45
|81
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:49
|82
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:25:54
|83
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:26:10
|84
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:44
|85
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:29:05
|86
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:10
|87
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:36
|88
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:30:32
|89
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:04
|90
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|0:31:11
|91
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:18
|92
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:32:46
|93
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:58
|94
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:47
|95
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:08
|96
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:34:15
|97
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:16
|98
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:59
|99
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:36:40
|100
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:37:29
|101
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:22
|102
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:40:00
|103
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:18
|104
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:22
|105
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:28
|106
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:42:51
|107
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:42:58
|108
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:43:13
|109
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:43:28
|110
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:43:33
|111
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:43:34
|112
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:52
|113
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:59
|114
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:45:55
|115
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:47:29
|116
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:47:53
|117
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:48:07
|118
|Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:48:18
|119
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:48:30
|120
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:50:17
|121
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:44
|122
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:50:47
|123
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:52:03
|125
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:52:16
|126
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:52:34
|127
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|0:53:13
|128
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:54:11
|129
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:54:31
|130
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:55:00
|131
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:55:31
|132
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:56:07
|133
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:56:44
|134
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:57:01
|135
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:01
|136
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:59:14
|137
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:39
|138
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:01:11
|139
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:01:22
|140
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:02:42
|141
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|1:04:43
|142
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|1:05:22
|143
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:05:40
|144
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1:05:43
|145
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:05:49
|146
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:05:55
|147
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|1:08:20
|148
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:10:10
|149
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:14:28
|150
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:06
|151
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar
|1:21:15
|152
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|1:26:23
|153
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:27:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|4
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|6
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|9
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|12
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|12
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|12
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|13
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|9
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|8
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|17
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|18
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|19
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|20
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|6
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|5
|26
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|5
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|29
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|32
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|4
|33
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|34
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|35
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|36
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|37
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|38
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|39
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|3
|40
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|3
|41
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|42
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|43
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|2
|44
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|1
|45
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|46
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|47
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|48
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|49
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|50
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|51
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|72
|pts
|2
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|31
|5
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|8
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|20
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|19
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|11
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|18
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|15
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|18
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|13
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|20
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|12
|21
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|10
|23
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|24
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|25
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|10
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|8
|27
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|8
|28
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|7
|30
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|31
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|6
|33
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|5
|34
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|35
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|36
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|37
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|38
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|40
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19:01:12
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:12
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:05:57
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|8
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:12:08
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:40
|10
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:38
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:35
|12
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:37
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:25:58
|14
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:46
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:34:03
|16
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:06
|17
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:40
|18
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:45:43
|19
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:48:18
|20
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:50:05
|21
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:35
|22
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:51
|23
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:54:19
|24
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:54:48
|25
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:55:19
|26
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:55:55
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:58:49
|28
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:27
|29
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:01:10
|30
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:05:28
|31
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:05:37
|32
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:09:58
|33
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:27:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|57:06:00
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|0:04:35
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:07:34
|5
|Team Sky
|0:10:14
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:11:00
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:32
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:49
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:46
|10
|Cannondale
|0:16:04
|11
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:46
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|0:19:53
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:53
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:21:33
|15
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:29:10
|16
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:41
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:34:23
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:35:19
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:14
|20
|Fdj.fr
|0:43:04
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:02:52
