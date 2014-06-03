Critérium du Dauphiné past winners
Champions from 1947 to 2013
|2013
|Chris Froome (GBr)
|2012
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|2011
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|2010
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo)
|2009
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
|2007
|Christophe Moreau (Fra)
|2006
|Levi Leipheimer (USA)
|2005
|Inigo Landaluze (Spa)
|2004
|Iban Mayo (Spa)
|2003
|Lance Armstrong (USA)
|2002
|Lance Armstrong (USA)
|2001
|Christophe Moreau (Fra)
|2000
|Tyler Hamilton (USA)
|1999
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz)
|1998
|Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
|1997
|Udo Bolts (Ger)
|1996
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1995
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1994
|Laurent Dufaux (Swi)
|1993
|Laurent Dufaux (Swi)
|1992
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1991
|Luis Herrera (Col)
|1990
|Robert Millar (Sco)
|1989
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1988
|Luis Herrera (Col)
|1987
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1986
|Urs Zimmermann (Swi)
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Aus)
|1984
|Martin Ramirez (Col)
|1983
|Greg LeMond (USA) *
|1982
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1981
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1980
|Johan Van de Velde (Ned)
|1979
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1978
|Michel Pollentier (Bel)
|1977
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1976
|Bernard Thévenet (Fra)
|1975
|Bernard Thévenet (Fra)
|1974
|Alain Santy (Fra)
|1973
|Luis Ocaña (Spa)
|1972
|Luis Ocaña (Spa)
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1969
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1966
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1965
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1964
|Valentin Uriona (Spa)
|1963
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1962
|Raymond Mastrotto (Fra)
|1961
|Brian Robinson (GB)
|1960
|Jean Dotto (Fra)
|1959
|Henry Anglade (Fra)
|1958
|Louis Rostollan (Fra)
|1957
|Marcel Rohrbach (Fra)
|1956
|Alex Closs (Fra)
|1955
|Louison Bobet (Fra)
|1954
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1953
|Lucien Teissiere (Fra)
|1952
|Jean Dotto (Fra)
|1951
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1950
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1949
|Lucien Lazarides (Fra)
|1948
|Edouard Fachleitner (Fra)
|1947
|Edouard Klabinski (Pol)
* Pascal Simon (Fra) finished first but later disqualified for doping
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy