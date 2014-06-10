Image 1 of 51 Lotto-Belisol prematurely celebrated the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 51 Froome's legs on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 51 Chris Froome taking a sip from a bidon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 51 A very happy Greg Vanavermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 51 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 51 BMC keeping Tejay van Garderen safe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 51 Chris Froome and Richie Porte have a chat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 51 Chris Froome and Sky photographed at the startline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 51 Europcar presented at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 51 IAM Cycling on stage before the depart of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 51 Sylvain Chavanel has a chat with his old teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 51 David Millar in his one-off Fizik saddles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 51 Jens Voigt (Trek) giving it his all (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 51 The breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 51 A little bit of yellow in between the black of Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 51 Nikias Arndt enjoys his day in the spotlight (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 51 Wilco Kelderman holds onto the lead in the young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 51 Europcar's Natnael Berhane claims the KOM points (Image credit: ASO/G. Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano) edged out Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Belisol) by the tightest of margins to claim stage three of the Critérium du Dauphiné following a chaotic bunch finish in Le Teil.

The German opened a sizeable gap when he hit the front with a shade over 200 metres remaining but he was almost pipped at the post by a determined Boeckmans, who will surely rue the timing of his effort. Boeckmans was in the process of passing Arndt just as he crossed the finish line, but in spite of the tight margins, he instinctively knew that he had been beaten to the punch by the Giant-Shimano rider.

To cap a fine day for Giant-Shimano, Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg claimed third place on the stage, just ahead of Yannick Martinez (Europcar). Arndt began the day with the brief of serving as Janse van Rensburg's lead-out man but when the South African was caught up in a crash, the hierarchy was switched and Giant-Shimano took the unusual step of allowing both men to have a go in the sprint.

"After the crashed, we didn't know if he'd be up for the sprint so we decided to rush to the line with two sprinters," Arndt explained. "I wasn't confident as I passed the last corner in eighth or tenth position but I sprinted much faster than I expected. I had the speed so I continued sprinting instead of leading Reinhardt out. As we came third and first, we're very happy."

Still just 22 years of age and in only his second season as a professional, Arndt is the latest addition to Giant-Shimano's impressive stable of sprinting talent. Headlined by Marcel Kittel, winner of four stages at last year's Tour de France, and John Degenkolb, winner of Paris-Tours and Gent-Wevelgem, the Dutch-based squad also claimed the final stage of the Giro d'Italia through Luka Mezgec. Arndt's victory was the team's 23rd of the season to date.

"We're known for having top sprinters with Marcel Kittel and John Degenkolb but we are also competitive at a second level of sprinting with Luka, Reinardt and myself. It's a great victory," Arndt said.

There were no frissons in the race for overall honours on the road to Le Teil. Chris Froome (Sky) maintains his lead of 12 seconds over Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), while Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) lies a further eight seconds back in third place ahead of Wednesday's more exacting run-in to Gap.

Heat takes its toll

Temperatures in the Auvergne were rising above 30 degrees Celsius at the start, and so it was no surprise that there was something of a truce called in the peloton during the opening exchanges of stage three. As soon as the flag dropped outside Ambert, a three-man break made up of Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Natnael Berhane (Europcar) and Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) scorched off the front and the bunch gladly left them to it.

The trio built up a lead of four minutes by the midway point, but given the temperatures and the heavy, rolling roads, neither they nor the peloton felt any particular compunction to force the pace early on. Indeed, due to the combination of the tough stage profile, a headwind and the heat, the Team Sky-led bunch covered just 28 kilometres in a subdued second hour of racing before the pace gradually began to ratchet back upwards.

With fast man Arnaud Démare in mind, FDJ.fr picked up the baton and began to slice away at the three leaders' advantage, with Pierrick Fédrigo particularly prominent. Trek Factory Racing later added Jens Voigt to the chase effort, but their collaboration understandably ended when Giacomo Nizzolo was involved in a crash with 62 kilometres to go. The Italian sprinter never remounted and abandoned the race soon afterwards due to a wrist injury.

By then, the break's lead was down to just two minutes and it collapsed still further on the day's second categorised climb, the Col de la Mûre, where FDJ's forcing saw a small group of riders that included Thor Hushovd (BMC) lose contact. In spite of Kadri's urgency and the fluid pedaling of Berhane, the break's lead was halved over the top of the climb and they were eventually swallowed up by the pack with 23 kilometres remaining.

There was a brief impasse following the catch, with none of the sprinters' teams willing to take responsibility, and Jens Voigt was quick to take advantage of the general hesitancy. The German stomped away just before the 20km to go banner, taking Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale), Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) and Alexis Gougeard (Giant-Shimano) with him.

The group of strongmen quickly succeeded in building up a lead of 40 seconds over the bunch before Omega Pharma-QuickStep, FDJ and later Katusha began to marshal a cohesive chase. The eight put up fierce resistance until they were swept up seven kilometres from home. Lieuwe Westra (Astana) was the next to try his luck, but he, too, was reeled in before the red kite.

With the names at the very top of the sprinting pyramid – Kittel, Cavendish and Greipel – all absent, no one team was able to bring a semblance of order to proceedings and a wide range of fast men all entered the finishing straight with hopes of pulling off a victory in what ought to be the only mass finish of the week. FDJ.fr had been prominent throughout the stage in attempting to set up Arnaud Démare for the win, but their train seemed to derail in the twisting finale and the Frenchman could only manage eighth. Instead it was Giant-Shimano who emerged as the strongest force, with Arndt claiming the win.

"It was a hectic sprint after a hard day of racing because of the heat and because we first had to catch the breakaway," he said. "We knew that Arnaud Démare was probably the best sprinter here but it all came down to team work and we got a perfect lead out."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5:30:03 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 7 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 9 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 11 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 12 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 17 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 25 Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 28 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 29 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 31 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 34 William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr 35 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 39 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 42 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 46 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 48 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 49 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 50 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 50 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 52 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 53 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 54 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 55 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 56 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 58 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 59 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 60 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 61 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 62 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 63 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 64 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 65 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 67 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 71 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 72 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 73 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 74 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 75 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 76 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 77 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 78 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 79 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 80 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 81 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 82 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 84 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 85 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 86 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 87 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar 88 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 89 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 90 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 91 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 92 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 93 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 94 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 95 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 96 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 98 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 99 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 100 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 101 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 102 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 104 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 105 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 106 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 107 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 109 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 110 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 111 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 112 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 114 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 116 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 118 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 119 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 120 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 122 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 123 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 124 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 125 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 126 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 127 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 128 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:24 130 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 131 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 132 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 134 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida 136 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 137 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 138 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 139 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 140 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 141 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 142 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 143 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:42 144 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:48 145 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:53 146 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 147 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:03 148 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:04 149 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 150 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:16 151 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:42 152 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 153 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:01:55 154 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:03:16 155 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 156 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:03:18 157 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 158 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 0:07:56 159 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 5 pts 2 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 3 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 pts 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 12 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 10 4 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 8 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 5 7 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 4 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 3 9 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 2 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 9 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 4 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 7 5 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 6 6 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 5

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 9 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 7 5 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 6 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 5

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5:30:03 2 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 6 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 7 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 11 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 15 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 17 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 20 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 22 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 23 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:24 25 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 28 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:53 31 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:04 32 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:18 34 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 0:07:56 35 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:48 36 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ.Fr 16:30:09 2 Team Giant-Shimano 3 Cannondale 4 Lotto-Belisol 5 Orica GreenEdge 6 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Team Europcar 8 Team NetApp-Endura 9 Astana Pro Team 10 BMC Racing Team 11 IAM Cycling 12 Ag2R La Mondiale 13 Belkin Pro Cycling 14 Lampre - Merida 15 Team Katusha 16 Garmin - Sharp 17 Team Sky 18 Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Trek Factory Racing 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Movistar Team

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10:07:47 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:12 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:33 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:35 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 7 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:22 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:31 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 11 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:40 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:01:43 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:44 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:56 15 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:02:01 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:24 18 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:02:32 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 0:02:34 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:02:37 21 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:42 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:43 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:02:47 25 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:49 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:01 27 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:06 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:03:24 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:28 31 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:31 32 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:03:35 33 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:37 34 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:03:45 35 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:54 36 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:01 37 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar 38 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:29 39 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:05:14 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:15 41 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:19 42 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:28 43 Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:05:31 44 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:46 46 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:05:52 47 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 48 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:02 49 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:06:12 50 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:06:28 51 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:37 52 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:48 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:07:33 54 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:43 55 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:45 56 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:07:51 57 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:08:03 58 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:09 59 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:08:12 60 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:01 61 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:10 62 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:09:24 63 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:37 64 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:41 65 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:54 66 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:51 67 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:10:56 68 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:11:01 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:11:07 70 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:25 71 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:11:37 72 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:47 73 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 74 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:49 75 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 0:11:56 77 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:00 78 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:02 79 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:05 80 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:06 81 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:07 82 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:12:09 83 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:12:17 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:18 85 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:33 86 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:12:42 87 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:12:50 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:51 89 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:00 90 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:13:12 91 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:13:14 92 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:13:18 93 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:19 94 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:23 95 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 0:13:24 96 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:25 97 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:29 98 Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:13:30 99 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 100 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:13:42 101 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:13:48 102 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:14:02 103 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:14:16 104 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:31 105 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:34 106 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 0:14:57 107 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:15:01 108 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:15:29 109 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:48 110 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 0:16:08 111 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:16:11 112 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:15 113 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:28 114 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:18:12 115 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:19:04 116 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:08 117 William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:19:23 118 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:26 119 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:39 120 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:40 121 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:19:42 122 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:43 123 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 0:19:45 124 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:56 125 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:19:57 126 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:19:59 127 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:03 128 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:06 129 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:08 130 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:20:09 131 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:10 132 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:12 133 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:20:13 134 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:14 135 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:22 136 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:26 137 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:28 138 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:39 139 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:16 140 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:21:19 141 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 142 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 0:21:25 143 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:29 144 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:31 145 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:32 146 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:21:34 147 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:56 148 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 149 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:22:00 150 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:09 151 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:10 152 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:22:19 153 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:43 154 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:22:49 155 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:57 156 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:06 157 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:24:59 158 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:46 159 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:34:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 30 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 24 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 14 6 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 12 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 10 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 8 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 11 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 8 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 13 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 14 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 5 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 5 16 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 4 18 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 4 19 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 4 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 21 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 3 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 3 23 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 3 24 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 26 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 2 27 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 1 28 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 29 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 1 30 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 44 pts 2 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 33 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 31 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 6 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 20 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 19 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 9 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 18 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 11 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 14 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 15 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 10 16 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 10 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 8 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 7 20 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 21 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 6 22 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 5 23 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 5

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10:08:08 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:10 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:19 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:01:40 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:02:16 7 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:03 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:04:53 10 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:48 11 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:07:51 12 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:33 13 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:26 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:39 15 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:41 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:08 17 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:13:21 18 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:15:08 19 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:54 20 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:18 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:22 22 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:19:36 23 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:42 24 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:51 25 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:01 26 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:18 27 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:55 28 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:20:58 29 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 0:21:04 30 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:08 31 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:21:13 32 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:35 33 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:24:38 34 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:25 35 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:36:42 36 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:48:55