Arndt shades tight Dauphiné sprint finish at Le Teil
Froome stays in control as the Alps loom
Stage 3: Ambert - La Teil
Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano) edged out Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Belisol) by the tightest of margins to claim stage three of the Critérium du Dauphiné following a chaotic bunch finish in Le Teil.
The German opened a sizeable gap when he hit the front with a shade over 200 metres remaining but he was almost pipped at the post by a determined Boeckmans, who will surely rue the timing of his effort. Boeckmans was in the process of passing Arndt just as he crossed the finish line, but in spite of the tight margins, he instinctively knew that he had been beaten to the punch by the Giant-Shimano rider.
To cap a fine day for Giant-Shimano, Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg claimed third place on the stage, just ahead of Yannick Martinez (Europcar). Arndt began the day with the brief of serving as Janse van Rensburg's lead-out man but when the South African was caught up in a crash, the hierarchy was switched and Giant-Shimano took the unusual step of allowing both men to have a go in the sprint.
"After the crashed, we didn't know if he'd be up for the sprint so we decided to rush to the line with two sprinters," Arndt explained. "I wasn't confident as I passed the last corner in eighth or tenth position but I sprinted much faster than I expected. I had the speed so I continued sprinting instead of leading Reinhardt out. As we came third and first, we're very happy."
Still just 22 years of age and in only his second season as a professional, Arndt is the latest addition to Giant-Shimano's impressive stable of sprinting talent. Headlined by Marcel Kittel, winner of four stages at last year's Tour de France, and John Degenkolb, winner of Paris-Tours and Gent-Wevelgem, the Dutch-based squad also claimed the final stage of the Giro d'Italia through Luka Mezgec. Arndt's victory was the team's 23rd of the season to date.
"We're known for having top sprinters with Marcel Kittel and John Degenkolb but we are also competitive at a second level of sprinting with Luka, Reinardt and myself. It's a great victory," Arndt said.
There were no frissons in the race for overall honours on the road to Le Teil. Chris Froome (Sky) maintains his lead of 12 seconds over Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), while Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) lies a further eight seconds back in third place ahead of Wednesday's more exacting run-in to Gap.
Heat takes its toll
Temperatures in the Auvergne were rising above 30 degrees Celsius at the start, and so it was no surprise that there was something of a truce called in the peloton during the opening exchanges of stage three. As soon as the flag dropped outside Ambert, a three-man break made up of Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Natnael Berhane (Europcar) and Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) scorched off the front and the bunch gladly left them to it.
The trio built up a lead of four minutes by the midway point, but given the temperatures and the heavy, rolling roads, neither they nor the peloton felt any particular compunction to force the pace early on. Indeed, due to the combination of the tough stage profile, a headwind and the heat, the Team Sky-led bunch covered just 28 kilometres in a subdued second hour of racing before the pace gradually began to ratchet back upwards.
With fast man Arnaud Démare in mind, FDJ.fr picked up the baton and began to slice away at the three leaders' advantage, with Pierrick Fédrigo particularly prominent. Trek Factory Racing later added Jens Voigt to the chase effort, but their collaboration understandably ended when Giacomo Nizzolo was involved in a crash with 62 kilometres to go. The Italian sprinter never remounted and abandoned the race soon afterwards due to a wrist injury.
By then, the break's lead was down to just two minutes and it collapsed still further on the day's second categorised climb, the Col de la Mûre, where FDJ's forcing saw a small group of riders that included Thor Hushovd (BMC) lose contact. In spite of Kadri's urgency and the fluid pedaling of Berhane, the break's lead was halved over the top of the climb and they were eventually swallowed up by the pack with 23 kilometres remaining.
There was a brief impasse following the catch, with none of the sprinters' teams willing to take responsibility, and Jens Voigt was quick to take advantage of the general hesitancy. The German stomped away just before the 20km to go banner, taking Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale), Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) and Alexis Gougeard (Giant-Shimano) with him.
The group of strongmen quickly succeeded in building up a lead of 40 seconds over the bunch before Omega Pharma-QuickStep, FDJ and later Katusha began to marshal a cohesive chase. The eight put up fierce resistance until they were swept up seven kilometres from home. Lieuwe Westra (Astana) was the next to try his luck, but he, too, was reeled in before the red kite.
With the names at the very top of the sprinting pyramid – Kittel, Cavendish and Greipel – all absent, no one team was able to bring a semblance of order to proceedings and a wide range of fast men all entered the finishing straight with hopes of pulling off a victory in what ought to be the only mass finish of the week. FDJ.fr had been prominent throughout the stage in attempting to set up Arnaud Démare for the win, but their train seemed to derail in the twisting finale and the Frenchman could only manage eighth. Instead it was Giant-Shimano who emerged as the strongest force, with Arndt claiming the win.
"It was a hectic sprint after a hard day of racing because of the heat and because we first had to catch the breakaway," he said. "We knew that Arnaud Démare was probably the best sprinter here but it all came down to team work and we got a perfect lead out."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5:30:03
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|9
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|12
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|17
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|28
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|29
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|33
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|34
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
|35
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|36
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|39
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|42
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|46
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|48
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|49
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|50
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|53
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|56
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|58
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|60
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|61
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|63
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|64
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|65
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|71
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|74
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|78
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|80
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|81
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|82
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|84
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|86
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|87
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|88
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|89
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|90
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|91
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|92
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|93
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|94
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|95
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|99
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|100
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|101
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|104
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|105
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|106
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|107
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|109
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|110
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|112
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|114
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|115
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|116
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|118
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|119
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|120
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|122
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|123
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|124
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|125
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|126
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|127
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:24
|130
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|131
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|132
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|134
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida
|136
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|137
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|138
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|140
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|141
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|142
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|143
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:42
|144
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:48
|145
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:53
|146
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|147
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:03
|148
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:04
|149
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|150
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:16
|151
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:42
|152
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|153
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:01:55
|154
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:03:16
|155
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|156
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:03:18
|157
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|158
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:07:56
|159
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|5
|pts
|2
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|12
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|4
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|7
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|3
|9
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|9
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|5
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|6
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|9
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|7
|5
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5:30:03
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|6
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|7
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|17
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|20
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|22
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|23
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|25
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|28
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:53
|31
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:04
|32
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:18
|34
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:07:56
|35
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:48
|36
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ.Fr
|16:30:09
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Cannondale
|4
|Lotto-Belisol
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|15
|Team Katusha
|16
|Garmin - Sharp
|17
|Team Sky
|18
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10:07:47
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:12
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:33
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:35
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:22
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:31
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|11
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:40
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:01:43
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:44
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:56
|15
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:02:01
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|17
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:24
|18
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:32
|19
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|0:02:34
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:42
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:43
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:47
|25
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:49
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:01
|27
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:06
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:03:24
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:28
|31
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|32
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:03:35
|33
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:37
|34
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:03:45
|35
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:54
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:01
|37
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|38
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:29
|39
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:15
|41
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:19
|42
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:28
|43
|Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:31
|44
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:46
|46
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:05:52
|47
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:02
|49
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:06:12
|50
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:28
|51
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:37
|52
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:48
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:07:33
|54
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:43
|55
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:45
|56
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:07:51
|57
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:08:03
|58
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:09
|59
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:08:12
|60
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:01
|61
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:10
|62
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:24
|63
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:37
|64
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:41
|65
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:54
|66
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:51
|67
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:10:56
|68
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:11:01
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:11:07
|70
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:25
|71
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:11:37
|72
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|73
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|74
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:49
|75
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|0:11:56
|77
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:00
|78
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:02
|79
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:05
|80
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:06
|81
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:07
|82
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:12:09
|83
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:12:17
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:18
|85
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|86
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:12:42
|87
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:12:50
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:51
|89
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:00
|90
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:13:12
|91
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:13:14
|92
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:13:18
|93
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:19
|94
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|95
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|0:13:24
|96
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|97
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:29
|98
|Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:13:30
|99
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|100
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:42
|101
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:48
|102
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:14:02
|103
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:14:16
|104
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:31
|105
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:34
|106
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|0:14:57
|107
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:15:01
|108
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:15:29
|109
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:48
|110
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:08
|111
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:16:11
|112
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:15
|113
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:28
|114
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:18:12
|115
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:19:04
|116
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:08
|117
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:19:23
|118
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:26
|119
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:39
|120
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:40
|121
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:19:42
|122
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:43
|123
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:19:45
|124
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:56
|125
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:19:57
|126
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:19:59
|127
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:03
|128
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:06
|129
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:08
|130
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:20:09
|131
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:10
|132
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:12
|133
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:20:13
|134
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:14
|135
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:22
|136
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:26
|137
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:28
|138
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:39
|139
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:16
|140
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:21:19
|141
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|142
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:21:25
|143
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:29
|144
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:31
|145
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:32
|146
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:21:34
|147
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:56
|148
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|149
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:22:00
|150
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:09
|151
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:10
|152
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:22:19
|153
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:43
|154
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:22:49
|155
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:57
|156
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:06
|157
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:24:59
|158
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:46
|159
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:34:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|6
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|12
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|8
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|13
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|14
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|5
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|4
|18
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|19
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|21
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|3
|23
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|3
|24
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|25
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|26
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|1
|28
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|29
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|pts
|2
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|31
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|6
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|20
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|8
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|9
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|18
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|11
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|14
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|15
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|16
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|10
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|8
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|7
|20
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|21
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|22
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|5
|23
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10:08:08
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:10
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:19
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:01:40
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|8
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:03
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|10
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:48
|11
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:07:51
|12
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:33
|13
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:26
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:39
|15
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:41
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:08
|17
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:21
|18
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:15:08
|19
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:54
|20
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:18
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:22
|22
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:19:36
|23
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:42
|24
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:51
|25
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:01
|26
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:18
|27
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:55
|28
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:20:58
|29
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:21:04
|30
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:08
|31
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:21:13
|32
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:35
|33
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:24:38
|34
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:25
|35
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:36:42
|36
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:48:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|30:27:00
|2
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:33
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:35
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:10
|5
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:17
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:57
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:43
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:06:57
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:07:13
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:06
|11
|Team Sky
|0:09:11
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:09:22
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:10:46
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:21
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:41
|16
|Cannondale
|0:11:54
|17
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:53
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:20:11
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:15
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:58
|21
|FDJ.Fr
|0:23:16
