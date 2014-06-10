Trending

Image 1 of 51

Lotto-Belisol prematurely celebrated the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 51

Froome's legs on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 51

Chris Froome taking a sip from a bidon

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 51

A very happy Greg Vanavermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 51

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 51

BMC keeping Tejay van Garderen safe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 51

Chris Froome and Richie Porte have a chat

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 51

Chris Froome and Sky photographed at the startline

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 51

Europcar presented at the start of stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 51

IAM Cycling on stage before the depart of stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 51

Sylvain Chavanel has a chat with his old teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 51

David Millar in his one-off Fizik saddles

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 51

Jens Voigt (Trek) giving it his all

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 51

The breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 51

A little bit of yellow in between the black of Sky

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 51

Nikias Arndt enjoys his day in the spotlight

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 51

Wilco Kelderman holds onto the lead in the young rider classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 51

Europcar's Natnael Berhane claims the KOM points

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 19 of 51

Alberto Contador and his Tinkoff Saxo teammates

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 20 of 51

The three-man breakaway

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 21 of 51

The sprint for stage 3 was a tight affair

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 22 of 51

Kevin Reza (Europcar) in the KOM jersey

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 23 of 51

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the green jersey

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 24 of 51

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) in the white jersey

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 25 of 51

The jersey wearers at the start of stage3

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 26 of 51

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 51

Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 51

Kevin Reza (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 51

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 51

Zdeněk Štybar and Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 51

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 51

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 51

Kris Boeckmans thought he had the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 51

Lotto thought they had the stage win in the bag

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 51

Chris Froome in the points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 51

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano) enjoys his moment on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 51

Kevin Reza (Europcar) ket the polka-dote climber's jersey.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 51

It was close on the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 51

A close finish for stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 51

Nikias Arndt went down the barriers and held off a charging Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 51

Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes a late corner with Contador on his wheel

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 51

Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS) takes the outside line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 51

Daryl Impey lead ot the sprint for teammate Jens Keukeleire

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 51

Here comes Arndt

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 51

It was a close sprint right to the line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 51

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano) came from behind to win by a few inches

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 51

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano) hits the line first

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 51

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano) shouts in celebration

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 51

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano) gets a huge cheer after winning the sprint

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 51

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 51

Thumbs up from Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano) edged out Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Belisol) by the tightest of margins to claim stage three of the Critérium du Dauphiné following a chaotic bunch finish in Le Teil.

The German opened a sizeable gap when he hit the front with a shade over 200 metres remaining but he was almost pipped at the post by a determined Boeckmans, who will surely rue the timing of his effort. Boeckmans was in the process of passing Arndt just as he crossed the finish line, but in spite of the tight margins, he instinctively knew that he had been beaten to the punch by the Giant-Shimano rider.

To cap a fine day for Giant-Shimano, Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg claimed third place on the stage, just ahead of Yannick Martinez (Europcar). Arndt began the day with the brief of serving as Janse van Rensburg's lead-out man but when the South African was caught up in a crash, the hierarchy was switched and Giant-Shimano took the unusual step of allowing both men to have a go in the sprint.

"After the crashed, we didn't know if he'd be up for the sprint so we decided to rush to the line with two sprinters," Arndt explained. "I wasn't confident as I passed the last corner in eighth or tenth position but I sprinted much faster than I expected. I had the speed so I continued sprinting instead of leading Reinhardt out. As we came third and first, we're very happy."

Still just 22 years of age and in only his second season as a professional, Arndt is the latest addition to Giant-Shimano's impressive stable of sprinting talent. Headlined by Marcel Kittel, winner of four stages at last year's Tour de France, and John Degenkolb, winner of Paris-Tours and Gent-Wevelgem, the Dutch-based squad also claimed the final stage of the Giro d'Italia through Luka Mezgec. Arndt's victory was the team's 23rd of the season to date.

"We're known for having top sprinters with Marcel Kittel and John Degenkolb but we are also competitive at a second level of sprinting with Luka, Reinardt and myself. It's a great victory," Arndt said.

There were no frissons in the race for overall honours on the road to Le Teil. Chris Froome (Sky) maintains his lead of 12 seconds over Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), while Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) lies a further eight seconds back in third place ahead of Wednesday's more exacting run-in to Gap.

Heat takes its toll

Temperatures in the Auvergne were rising above 30 degrees Celsius at the start, and so it was no surprise that there was something of a truce called in the peloton during the opening exchanges of stage three. As soon as the flag dropped outside Ambert, a three-man break made up of Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Natnael Berhane (Europcar) and Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) scorched off the front and the bunch gladly left them to it.

The trio built up a lead of four minutes by the midway point, but given the temperatures and the heavy, rolling roads, neither they nor the peloton felt any particular compunction to force the pace early on. Indeed, due to the combination of the tough stage profile, a headwind and the heat, the Team Sky-led bunch covered just 28 kilometres in a subdued second hour of racing before the pace gradually began to ratchet back upwards.

With fast man Arnaud Démare in mind, FDJ.fr picked up the baton and began to slice away at the three leaders' advantage, with Pierrick Fédrigo particularly prominent. Trek Factory Racing later added Jens Voigt to the chase effort, but their collaboration understandably ended when Giacomo Nizzolo was involved in a crash with 62 kilometres to go. The Italian sprinter never remounted and abandoned the race soon afterwards due to a wrist injury.

By then, the break's lead was down to just two minutes and it collapsed still further on the day's second categorised climb, the Col de la Mûre, where FDJ's forcing saw a small group of riders that included Thor Hushovd (BMC) lose contact. In spite of Kadri's urgency and the fluid pedaling of Berhane, the break's lead was halved over the top of the climb and they were eventually swallowed up by the pack with 23 kilometres remaining.

There was a brief impasse following the catch, with none of the sprinters' teams willing to take responsibility, and Jens Voigt was quick to take advantage of the general hesitancy. The German stomped away just before the 20km to go banner, taking Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale), Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) and Alexis Gougeard (Giant-Shimano) with him.

The group of strongmen quickly succeeded in building up a lead of 40 seconds over the bunch before Omega Pharma-QuickStep, FDJ and later Katusha began to marshal a cohesive chase. The eight put up fierce resistance until they were swept up seven kilometres from home. Lieuwe Westra (Astana) was the next to try his luck, but he, too, was reeled in before the red kite.

With the names at the very top of the sprinting pyramid – Kittel, Cavendish and Greipel – all absent, no one team was able to bring a semblance of order to proceedings and a wide range of fast men all entered the finishing straight with hopes of pulling off a victory in what ought to be the only mass finish of the week. FDJ.fr had been prominent throughout the stage in attempting to set up Arnaud Démare for the win, but their train seemed to derail in the twisting finale and the Frenchman could only manage eighth. Instead it was Giant-Shimano who emerged as the strongest force, with Arndt claiming the win.

"It was a hectic sprint after a hard day of racing because of the heat and because we first had to catch the breakaway," he said. "We knew that Arnaud Démare was probably the best sprinter here but it all came down to team work and we got a perfect lead out."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5:30:03
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
4Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
7Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
11Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
12Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
13Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
14Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
17Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
23Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
25Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
28Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
29Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
30Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
31Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
34William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
35Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
37Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
38Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
39Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
42Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
46Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
48Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
49Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
50Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
50Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
52Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
54Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
55José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
56Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
58Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
59Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
60Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
61Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
62George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
63Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
64Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
65Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
67Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
70Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
71Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
72Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
73Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
74Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
75Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
76Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
77Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
78Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
79Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
80Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
81Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
82Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
83Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
84Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
85Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
86Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
87John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
88Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
89Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
90Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
91Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
92Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
93Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
94Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
95Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
96Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
97Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
98Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
99Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
100Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
101Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
102Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
104Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
105Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
106Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
107Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
109Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
110Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
111Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
112Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
113Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
114Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
115Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
116Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
117Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
118Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
119Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
120Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
121Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
122Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
123Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
124Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
125Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
126David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
127Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
128Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
129Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:24
130Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
131Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
132Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
134Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida
136Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
137Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
138Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
139Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
140Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
141Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
142Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
143Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol0:00:42
144Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:48
145Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:53
146Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
147Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:03
148Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:04
149Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
150Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:01:16
151Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:01:42
152Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
153Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:01:55
154Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:03:16
155Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
156Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:03:18
157Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
158Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar0:07:56
159Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Points 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura5pts
2Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar3
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Points finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano15pts
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol12
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano10
4Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar8
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge5
7Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha4
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr3
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team2
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar10pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura9
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar7
5Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano6
6Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar5

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar10pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura9
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky7
5Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo6
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky5

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5:30:03
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
6Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
7Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
11Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
12George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
15Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
17Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
18Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
20Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
21Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
22Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
23Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
24Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:24
25Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
28Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
29Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
30Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:53
31Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:04
32Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:18
34Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar0:07:56
35Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:48
36Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ.Fr16:30:09
2Team Giant-Shimano
3Cannondale
4Lotto-Belisol
5Orica GreenEdge
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Team Europcar
8Team NetApp-Endura
9Astana Pro Team
10BMC Racing Team
11IAM Cycling
12Ag2R La Mondiale
13Belkin Pro Cycling
14Lampre - Merida
15Team Katusha
16Garmin - Sharp
17Team Sky
18Tinkoff-Saxo
19Trek Factory Racing
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Movistar Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10:07:47
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:12
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:33
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:35
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
7Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:22
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:31
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
11Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:40
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:01:43
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:44
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:01:56
15Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:02:01
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:24
18Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:02:32
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar0:02:34
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:02:37
21George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:42
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:43
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:02:47
25Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:49
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:01
27Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:06
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:03:24
29Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:03:28
31Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
32Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:03:35
33Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:37
34Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:03:45
35Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:54
36Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:01
37John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
38Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:04:29
39Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:05:14
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:15
41Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:19
42Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:28
43Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida0:05:31
44Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:46
46Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:05:52
47Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
48Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:02
49Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:06:12
50Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:06:28
51Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:37
52Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:48
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:07:33
54Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:43
55Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:07:45
56Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:07:51
57Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:08:03
58Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:09
59Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:08:12
60Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:01
61Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:10
62Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:09:24
63Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:37
64David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:09:41
65Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:54
66Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:10:51
67Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:10:56
68Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:11:01
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:11:07
70Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:11:25
71Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:11:37
72Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:47
73Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
74Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:49
75Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
76Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar0:11:56
77Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:00
78Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:12:02
79Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:05
80Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:12:06
81Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:12:07
82Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:12:09
83Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:12:17
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:18
85Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:33
86Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:12:42
87Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:12:50
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:51
89Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:00
90Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:13:12
91Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr0:13:14
92Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:13:18
93Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:19
94Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:23
95José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar0:13:24
96Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:25
97Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:29
98Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:13:30
99Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
100Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:13:42
101Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:13:48
102Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:14:02
103Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:14:16
104Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:31
105Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:14:34
106Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol0:14:57
107Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:15:01
108Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:15:29
109Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:15:48
110Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp0:16:08
111Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:16:11
112Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:15
113Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:28
114Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:18:12
115Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:19:04
116Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:19:08
117William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr0:19:23
118Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:26
119Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:39
120Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:40
121Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:19:42
122Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:43
123Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura0:19:45
124Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:56
125Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:19:57
126Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:19:59
127Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:03
128Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:06
129Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:08
130Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:20:09
131Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:20:10
132Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:12
133Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:20:13
134Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:20:14
135Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:22
136Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:26
137Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:28
138Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:39
139Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:16
140Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr0:21:19
141Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
142Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar0:21:25
143Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:29
144Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:31
145Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:32
146Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:21:34
147Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:56
148Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
149Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:22:00
150Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:22:09
151Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:22:10
152Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:22:19
153Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:22:43
154Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:22:49
155Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:22:57
156Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:06
157Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:24:59
158Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:46
159Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:34:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky30pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo24
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano15
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp14
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol12
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing10
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano10
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol8
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
11Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar8
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
13Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
14Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura5
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge5
16Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar4
18Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha4
19Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky4
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
21Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano3
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr3
23Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar3
24Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
26Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team2
27Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.1
28Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
29Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale1
30Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar44pts
2Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano33
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale31
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
6Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar20
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo19
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling18
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura18
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
11Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol14
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
15David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky10
16Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky10
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar8
18Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
19Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky7
20Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
21Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo6
22Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.5
23Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10:08:08
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:10
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:19
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:01:40
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:02:16
7George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
8Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:03
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:04:53
10Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:48
11Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:07:51
12Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:33
13Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:26
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:11:39
15Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:41
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:08
17Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:13:21
18Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:15:08
19Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:54
20Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:18
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:22
22Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:19:36
23Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:42
24Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:51
25Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:01
26Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:18
27Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:55
28Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr0:20:58
29Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar0:21:04
30Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:08
31Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:21:13
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:35
33Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:24:38
34Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:25
35Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:36:42
36Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:48:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team30:27:00
2Lotto-Belisol0:01:33
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:35
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:10
5Garmin - Sharp0:05:17
6BMC Racing Team0:05:57
7IAM Cycling0:06:43
8Movistar Team0:06:57
9Lampre - Merida0:07:13
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:06
11Team Sky0:09:11
12Team Katusha0:09:22
13Team Europcar0:10:46
14Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:21
15Orica GreenEdge0:11:41
16Cannondale0:11:54
17Team NetApp-Endura0:12:53
18Belkin Pro Cycling0:20:11
19Trek Factory Racing0:20:15
20Team Giant-Shimano0:20:58
21FDJ.Fr0:23:16

 

