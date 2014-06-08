Froome dominates the opening Dauphine TT in Lyon
Contador takes second, Talansky finishes fourth
Stage 1: Lyon - Lyon
Chris Froome (Team Sky) showed he is on form and ready to take on his Tour de France rivals in July by dominating the opening time trial of the Criterium du Dauphine.
The Briton was two seconds slower than Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and only one second faster than Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the intermediate time check after the 1.7km illuminated cycling tunnel and climb in the centre of Lyon but then blasted to the finish, overcoming a slight headwind to win the 10.4km time trial in a time of 13:13.
Contador set an excellent time of 13:21 to beat early leader Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) by a second but was humbled by Froome's final time and strong finish. Nibali lost time on the flat roads along the river and finished eighth in a time of 13:26.
Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) showed he is on form and an overall contender by finishing fourth with a time of 13:24. Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) who finished seventh overall at the Giro d'Italia just last Sunday, finished in the same time to take fifth place.
Froome, who won the 2013 Dauphine, will wear the leader's yellow jersey during Monday's 156km road stage from Tarare to the summit of the Col du Beal. It is a true mountain finish and show the climbing form of Froome, Contador, Nibali and the other overall rivals.
Froome has been in the spotlight this week after Bradley Wiggins said he is almost certain not to be part of Team Sky's Tour de France squad but the Kenyan-born Briton seemed happy to be back racing and be back in yellow at the Dauphine.
“I'm very, very happy with my performance today. I didn't think I'd do so well in such a short and flat time trial," Froome said after pulling on the yellow jersey.
"I'm definitely here to try and win the race overall. We'll do everything we can but the most important is to wear the yellow jersey at the end of the race, not at the beginning."
"The Dauphiné this year is really hard from stage 1 and stage 2. Looking at the results today, we expect a very big race in the mountains. I'm pretty much where I was last year if not a little bit better.”
Jungels impresses until Froome takes centre stage
Froome's winning margin was significant and surprising, as was Jungels leading the race until Contador and Froome came in. The Luxembourger is just 21 and so took the best young rider's white jersey. However he has a time trial pedigree and is a former junior time trial champion against the clock.
Several riders followed Jungles decision to start earlier in the day to try and take advantage of possible worsening conditions. However with the sun hot in the sky and only a slight wind, there was no real advantage. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) went early and set a time of 13:26, while Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was another early starter and recorded 13:29.
Most times were around that of Contador and Jungels, with only Froome's super time making them look off the pace.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:14
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:08
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:11
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|11
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|13
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:14
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|15
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:15
|18
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:16
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|21
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:17
|22
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:00:20
|26
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:21
|27
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:22
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|30
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:23
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|34
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|35
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:26
|37
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:00:27
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|42
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|43
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|44
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:31
|47
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:32
|51
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|52
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
|53
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:33
|54
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:34
|55
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:36
|56
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|57
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr
|0:00:37
|59
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|61
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|62
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|63
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:00:41
|67
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|70
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|71
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|72
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:00:42
|73
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|74
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|75
|Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|78
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:43
|79
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:00:44
|80
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|82
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:45
|83
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|85
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:46
|87
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|88
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|89
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|90
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|91
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|92
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|93
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|95
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:51
|96
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|98
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|100
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:00:53
|101
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|102
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:54
|103
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar
|104
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|106
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|107
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:55
|108
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|110
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:56
|111
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:57
|112
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:58
|113
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:00
|114
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|116
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|117
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|118
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:01:02
|120
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|121
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:03
|122
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|123
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:05
|124
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:06
|126
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|127
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|128
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:01:08
|130
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|132
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|134
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:01:11
|135
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|136
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|137
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|138
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|139
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:14
|140
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:15
|141
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|142
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:17
|143
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|144
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:18
|145
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|146
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:19
|147
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|148
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|149
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|150
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|151
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:23
|152
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|153
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:24
|154
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|155
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:01:26
|156
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|157
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|158
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:01:34
|159
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:35
|160
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:37
|161
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|162
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:38
|163
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:44
|164
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:47
|165
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:50
|166
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:56
|167
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:06
|168
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:23
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:12
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:22
|8
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|11
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|12
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:30
|13
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:32
|15
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:35
|16
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|17
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|19
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:44
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:45
|21
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:46
|22
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|23
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:49
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:00:51
|25
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|26
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:00:52
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|29
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:57
|31
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:01
|32
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:05
|33
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:06
|34
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:15
|35
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|36
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:29
|37
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:47
|38
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|0:40:05
|2
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|6
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:34
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:37
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:48
|10
|Cannondale
|0:00:50
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:51
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:59
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:00
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:03
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|19
|Fdj.fr
|0:01:36
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:01:38
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:13
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:08
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:11
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|11
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|13
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:14
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|15
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:15
|18
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:16
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|21
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:17
|22
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:00:20
|26
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:21
|27
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:22
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|30
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:23
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|34
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|35
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:26
|37
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:00:27
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|42
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|43
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|44
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:31
|47
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:32
|51
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|52
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
|53
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:33
|54
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:34
|55
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:36
|56
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|57
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr
|0:00:37
|59
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|61
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|62
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|63
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:00:41
|67
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|70
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|71
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|72
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:00:42
|73
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|74
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|75
|Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|78
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:43
|79
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:00:44
|80
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|82
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:45
|83
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|85
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:46
|87
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|88
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|89
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|90
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|91
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|92
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|93
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|95
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:51
|96
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|98
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|100
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:00:53
|101
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|102
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:54
|103
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar
|104
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|106
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|107
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:55
|108
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|110
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:56
|111
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:57
|112
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:58
|113
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:00
|114
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|116
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|117
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|118
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:01:02
|120
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|121
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:03
|122
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|123
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:05
|124
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:06
|126
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|127
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|128
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:01:08
|130
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|132
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|134
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:01:11
|135
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|136
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|137
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|138
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|139
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:14
|140
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:15
|141
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|142
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:17
|143
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|144
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:18
|145
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|146
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:19
|147
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|148
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|149
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|150
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|151
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:23
|152
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|153
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:24
|154
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|155
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:01:26
|156
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|157
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|158
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:01:34
|159
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:35
|160
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:37
|161
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|162
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:38
|163
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:44
|164
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:47
|165
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:50
|166
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:56
|167
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:06
|168
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:22
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:12
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:22
|8
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|11
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|12
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:30
|13
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:32
|15
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:35
|16
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|17
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|19
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:44
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:45
|21
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:46
|22
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|23
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:49
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:00:51
|25
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|26
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:00:52
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|29
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:57
|31
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:01
|32
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:05
|33
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:06
|34
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:15
|35
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|36
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:29
|37
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:47
|38
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|0:40:05
|2
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|6
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:34
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:37
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:48
|10
|Cannondale
|0:00:50
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:51
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:59
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:00
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:03
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|19
|Fdj.fr
|0:01:36
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:01:38
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:41
