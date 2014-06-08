Image 1 of 30 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 30 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 30 Froome takes a corner at speed (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 30 Contador on the start ramp (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 30 Chris Froome (Team Sky) is about to start his winning ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 30 Jack Bobridge (Belkin) takes a corner at speed (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 30 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 30 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 30 Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) in the white jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 30 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 30 South African TT champion Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 30 Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 30 A relaxed Richie Porte before his time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 30 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the fiastest on the climb and so took the climber's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 In the Lyon tunnel of light (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Chris Froome smiles as he pulls on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Froome blasts through the tunnel early in his time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Froome in action in the tunnel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 Chris Froome (Team Sky) at full speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Froome heads towards the finish to win the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Froome takes the lion in Lyon at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gives it everything in the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves to the crowd from the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 30 Chris Froome close up (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 30 Alberto Contador in his time trial tuck (Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) showed he is on form and ready to take on his Tour de France rivals in July by dominating the opening time trial of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The Briton was two seconds slower than Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and only one second faster than Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the intermediate time check after the 1.7km illuminated cycling tunnel and climb in the centre of Lyon but then blasted to the finish, overcoming a slight headwind to win the 10.4km time trial in a time of 13:13.

Contador set an excellent time of 13:21 to beat early leader Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) by a second but was humbled by Froome's final time and strong finish. Nibali lost time on the flat roads along the river and finished eighth in a time of 13:26.

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) showed he is on form and an overall contender by finishing fourth with a time of 13:24. Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) who finished seventh overall at the Giro d'Italia just last Sunday, finished in the same time to take fifth place.

Froome, who won the 2013 Dauphine, will wear the leader's yellow jersey during Monday's 156km road stage from Tarare to the summit of the Col du Beal. It is a true mountain finish and show the climbing form of Froome, Contador, Nibali and the other overall rivals.

Froome has been in the spotlight this week after Bradley Wiggins said he is almost certain not to be part of Team Sky's Tour de France squad but the Kenyan-born Briton seemed happy to be back racing and be back in yellow at the Dauphine.

“I'm very, very happy with my performance today. I didn't think I'd do so well in such a short and flat time trial," Froome said after pulling on the yellow jersey.

"I'm definitely here to try and win the race overall. We'll do everything we can but the most important is to wear the yellow jersey at the end of the race, not at the beginning."

"The Dauphiné this year is really hard from stage 1 and stage 2. Looking at the results today, we expect a very big race in the mountains. I'm pretty much where I was last year if not a little bit better.”

Jungels impresses until Froome takes centre stage

Froome's winning margin was significant and surprising, as was Jungels leading the race until Contador and Froome came in. The Luxembourger is just 21 and so took the best young rider's white jersey. However he has a time trial pedigree and is a former junior time trial champion against the clock.

Several riders followed Jungles decision to start earlier in the day to try and take advantage of possible worsening conditions. However with the sun hot in the sky and only a slight wind, there was no real advantage. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) went early and set a time of 13:26, while Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was another early starter and recorded 13:29.

Most times were around that of Contador and Jungels, with only Froome's super time making them look off the pace.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:14 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:08 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:11 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 11 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 13 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar 0:00:14 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 15 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:15 18 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:16 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:17 22 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:19 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 25 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:20 26 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:21 27 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:22 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 30 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:23 32 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 33 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:24 34 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 35 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:26 37 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:00:27 38 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 39 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 40 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:28 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:29 42 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:30 43 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 44 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 46 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:31 47 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 48 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 49 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 51 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 52 William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr 53 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:33 54 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:34 55 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:36 56 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 57 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr 0:00:37 59 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:38 61 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 62 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 63 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 64 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 65 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:00:41 67 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 69 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 70 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 71 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 72 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:00:42 73 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 74 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 75 Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida 76 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 78 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:43 79 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:00:44 80 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 82 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:45 83 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 85 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 86 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:46 87 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 88 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:47 89 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 90 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:00:48 91 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 92 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 93 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:50 95 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:51 96 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 98 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:52 100 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:00:53 101 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 102 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:54 103 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar 104 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 105 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 106 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 107 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:55 108 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 109 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 110 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 0:00:56 111 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:57 112 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:58 113 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:00 114 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 115 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 116 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 117 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 0:01:01 118 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 119 Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:01:02 120 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 121 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:03 122 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 123 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:05 124 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:06 126 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 127 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:07 128 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:01:08 130 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 131 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 132 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 133 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 134 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:01:11 135 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 136 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 137 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 138 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar 139 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:14 140 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:15 141 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:17 143 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 144 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:18 145 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 146 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:19 147 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 148 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 149 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 150 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 151 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:23 152 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 153 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:24 154 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 155 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:01:26 156 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 157 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 158 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:01:34 159 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:35 160 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:37 161 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 162 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:38 163 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 0:01:44 164 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:47 165 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:50 166 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:01:56 167 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:06 168 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:09

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 8 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 4 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:23 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:04 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:05 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:07 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:12 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:22 8 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 11 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:28 12 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:30 13 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:32 15 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:35 16 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 17 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 19 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:44 20 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:45 21 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:46 22 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:48 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:49 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:00:51 25 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 26 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 0:00:52 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:54 29 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 30 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:57 31 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:01 32 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:05 33 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:06 34 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:15 35 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 36 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:29 37 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:01:47 38 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:00

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 0:40:05 2 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 3 IAM Cycling 0:00:17 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 5 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:33 6 Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:34 7 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:37 8 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:42 9 Garmin Sharp 0:00:48 10 Cannondale 0:00:50 11 Lotto Belisol 0:00:51 12 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:59 13 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:00 14 Movistar Team 0:01:02 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:03 16 Team Katusha 0:01:07 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 18 BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 19 Fdj.fr 0:01:36 20 Team Europcar 0:01:38 21 Lampre-Merida 0:01:41

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:13 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:08 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:11 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 11 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 13 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar 0:00:14 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 15 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:15 18 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:16 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:17 22 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:19 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 25 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:20 26 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:21 27 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:22 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 30 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:23 32 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 33 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:24 34 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 35 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:26 37 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:00:27 38 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 39 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 40 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:28 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:29 42 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:30 43 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 44 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 46 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:31 47 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 48 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 49 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 51 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 52 William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr 53 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:33 54 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:34 55 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:36 56 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 57 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr 0:00:37 59 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:38 61 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 62 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 63 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 64 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 65 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:00:41 67 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 69 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 70 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 71 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 72 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:00:42 73 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 74 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 75 Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida 76 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 78 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:43 79 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:00:44 80 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 82 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:45 83 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 85 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 86 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:46 87 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 88 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:47 89 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 90 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:00:48 91 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 92 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 93 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:50 95 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:51 96 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 98 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:52 100 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:00:53 101 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 102 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:54 103 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar 104 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 105 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 106 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 107 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:55 108 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 109 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 110 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 0:00:56 111 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:57 112 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:58 113 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:00 114 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 115 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 116 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 117 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 0:01:01 118 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 119 Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:01:02 120 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 121 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:03 122 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 123 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:05 124 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:06 126 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 127 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:07 128 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:01:08 130 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 131 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 132 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 133 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 134 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:01:11 135 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 136 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 137 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 138 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar 139 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:14 140 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:15 141 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:17 143 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 144 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:18 145 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 146 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:19 147 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 148 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 149 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 150 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 151 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:23 152 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 153 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:24 154 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 155 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:01:26 156 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 157 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 158 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:01:34 159 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:35 160 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:37 161 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 162 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:38 163 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 0:01:44 164 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:47 165 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:50 166 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:01:56 167 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:06 168 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:09

