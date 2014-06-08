Trending

Froome dominates the opening Dauphine TT in Lyon

Contador takes second, Talansky finishes fourth

Image 1 of 30

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 30

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 30

Froome takes a corner at speed

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 30

Contador on the start ramp

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 30

Chris Froome (Team Sky) is about to start his winning ride

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 30

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) takes a corner at speed

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 30

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 30

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 30

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) in the white jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 30

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 30

South African TT champion Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 30

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 30

A relaxed Richie Porte before his time trial

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 30

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the fiastest on the climb and so took the climber's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 30

In the Lyon tunnel of light

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 30

Chris Froome smiles as he pulls on the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 30

Froome blasts through the tunnel early in his time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 30

Froome in action in the tunnel

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 30

Chris Froome (Team Sky) at full speed

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 30

Froome heads towards the finish to win the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 30

Froome takes the lion in Lyon at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 30

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gives it everything in the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 30

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 30

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) in action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 30

Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves to the crowd from the podium

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 29 of 30

Chris Froome close up

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 30 of 30

Alberto Contador in his time trial tuck

(Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) showed he is on form and ready to take on his Tour de France rivals in July by dominating the opening time trial of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The Briton was two seconds slower than Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and only one second faster than Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the intermediate time check after the 1.7km illuminated cycling tunnel and climb in the centre of Lyon but then blasted to the finish, overcoming a slight headwind to win the 10.4km time trial in a time of 13:13.

Contador set an excellent time of 13:21 to beat early leader Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) by a second but was humbled by Froome's final time and strong finish. Nibali lost time on the flat roads along the river and finished eighth in a time of 13:26.

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) showed he is on form and an overall contender by finishing fourth with a time of 13:24. Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) who finished seventh overall at the Giro d'Italia just last Sunday, finished in the same time to take fifth place.

Froome, who won the 2013 Dauphine, will wear the leader's yellow jersey during Monday's 156km road stage from Tarare to the summit of the Col du Beal. It is a true mountain finish and show the climbing form of Froome, Contador, Nibali and the other overall rivals.

Froome has been in the spotlight this week after Bradley Wiggins said he is almost certain not to be part of Team Sky's Tour de France squad but the Kenyan-born Briton seemed happy to be back racing and be back in yellow at the Dauphine.

“I'm very, very happy with my performance today. I didn't think I'd do so well in such a short and flat time trial," Froome said after pulling on the yellow jersey.

"I'm definitely here to try and win the race overall. We'll do everything we can but the most important is to wear the yellow jersey at the end of the race, not at the beginning."

"The Dauphiné this year is really hard from stage 1 and stage 2. Looking at the results today, we expect a very big race in the mountains. I'm pretty much where I was last year if not a little bit better.”

Jungels impresses until Froome takes centre stage

Froome's winning margin was significant and surprising, as was Jungels leading the race until Contador and Froome came in. The Luxembourger is just 21 and so took the best young rider's white jersey. However he has a time trial pedigree and is a former junior time trial champion against the clock.

Several riders followed Jungles decision to start earlier in the day to try and take advantage of possible worsening conditions. However with the sun hot in the sky and only a slight wind, there was no real advantage. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) went early and set a time of 13:26, while Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was another early starter and recorded 13:29.

Most times were around that of Contador and Jungels, with only Froome's super time making them look off the pace.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:13:14
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:08
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:11
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
11Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
13Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar0:00:14
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
15Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:15
18Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:16
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
21Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:17
22Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
23Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:19
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
25Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:20
26Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:21
27Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:00:22
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
30Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:23
32Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
33Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:24
34Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
35Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:26
37Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:00:27
38Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
39Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
40Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:28
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:29
42David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:00:30
43Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
44Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
45Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
46Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:31
47Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
48Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
49Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:32
51Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
52William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
53Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:33
54Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:34
55Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:36
56Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
57Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr0:00:37
59Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
60Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:00:38
61Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
62Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
63Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
64Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
65Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:00:41
67Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
69Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
70Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
71Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
72Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:00:42
73Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
74David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
75Winner Anrew Anacona (Col) Lampre-Merida
76Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
78Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:00:43
79Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:00:44
80Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
81Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
82Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:45
83Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
84Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
85Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
86Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:46
87Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
88Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:00:47
89Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
90Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:00:48
91Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
92Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
93Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
94Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:50
95Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:51
96Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
97Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
98Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
99Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:52
100Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:00:53
101Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
102Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:54
103Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar
104Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
105George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
106Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
107Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:55
108Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
109Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
110José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar0:00:56
111Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:57
112Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:58
113Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:01:00
114Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
115Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
116Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
117Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar0:01:01
118Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
119Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:01:02
120Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
121Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:03
122Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
123Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:05
124Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
125Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:06
126Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
127Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:07
128Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
129Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:01:08
130Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
131Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
132Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
133Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
134Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:01:11
135Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
136Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
137Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
138John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
139Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:01:14
140Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:15
141Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
142Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:17
143Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
144Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:18
145Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
146Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:19
147Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
148Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
149Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
150Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
151Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:01:23
152Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
153Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:24
154Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
155Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr0:01:26
156Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
157Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
158Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:01:34
159Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:35
160Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:37
161Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
162Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:38
163Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar0:01:44
164Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol0:01:47
165Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:01:50
166Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:01:56
167Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:06
168Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:09

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing10
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp8
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
6Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky4
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:13:23
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:04
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:05
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:07
6Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:12
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:22
8Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
9Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
11Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:28
12Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:30
13Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:32
15Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:35
16Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
17Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
19Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:44
20George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:00:45
21Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:46
22Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:48
23Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:49
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr0:00:51
25Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
26Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar0:00:52
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:54
29Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
30Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:57
31Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:01
32Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:01:05
33Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:06
34Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:15
35Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
36Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:29
37Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:01:47
38Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:00

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky0:40:05
2Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
3IAM Cycling0:00:17
4Astana Pro Team0:00:28
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:33
6Team Netapp - Endura0:00:34
7Trek Factory Racing0:00:37
8Orica GreenEdge0:00:42
9Garmin Sharp0:00:48
10Cannondale0:00:50
11Lotto Belisol0:00:51
12Team Giant-Shimano0:00:59
13Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:00
14Movistar Team0:01:02
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:03
16Team Katusha0:01:07
17AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
18BMC Racing Team0:01:13
19Fdj.fr0:01:36
20Team Europcar0:01:38
21Lampre-Merida0:01:41

