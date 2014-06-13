Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné: Bakelants wins stage 6

Froome remains in race lead despite crash

Image 1 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) throws his arms in the air after winning stage six

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) throws his arms in the air after winning stage six
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 57

The peloton passes through one of many tunnels on route

The peloton passes through one of many tunnels on route
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 57

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashed on the descent late in the race

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashed on the descent late in the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 57

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finishes stage six and makes his way over to the podium

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finishes stage six and makes his way over to the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 57

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 57

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) shows his disappointment after placing second in stage six

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) shows his disappointment after placing second in stage six
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 57

The peloton rides through France's scenic backdrop

The peloton rides through France's scenic backdrop
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 57

Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp - Endura)

Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp - Endura)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) beats Lieuwe Westra (Astana) in a two-man sprint to the line

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) beats Lieuwe Westra (Astana) in a two-man sprint to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates his victory

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana) sprint to the line

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana) sprint to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) celebrates his stage six win on the podium

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) celebrates his stage six win on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 57

The peloton kicks off stage six at the Critérium du Dauphiné

The peloton kicks off stage six at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 57

Jan Bakelants and Lieuwe Westra

Jan Bakelants and Lieuwe Westra
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 57

Jan Bakelants and Lieuwe Westra

Jan Bakelants and Lieuwe Westra
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 57

The yellow jersey was a little worse for the wear after Chris Froome's tumble

The yellow jersey was a little worse for the wear after Chris Froome's tumble
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 57

Chris Froome after his crash

Chris Froome after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 57

It was pretty clear that Chris Froome took a hard crash

It was pretty clear that Chris Froome took a hard crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 57

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 57

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 57

The peloton in the Dauphine

The peloton in the Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 57

Jan Bakelants and Lieuwe Westra

Jan Bakelants and Lieuwe Westra
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 57

Stage winner Jan Bakelants

Stage winner Jan Bakelants
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 57

Jan Bakelants on the podium

Jan Bakelants on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 57

Natnael Berhane

Natnael Berhane
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 57

Chris Froome was beat up after his crash

Chris Froome was beat up after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 57

Chris Froome's jersey was all torn after his crash

Chris Froome's jersey was all torn after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 57

Jan Bakelants and Lieuwe Westra

Jan Bakelants and Lieuwe Westra
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 57

Jan Bakelants on the podium

Jan Bakelants on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 57

Jan Bakelants wins stage 6 of the Dauphine

Jan Bakelants wins stage 6 of the Dauphine
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 33 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 6

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauhpine in a two-man sprint ahead of Lieuwe Westra.

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauhpine in a two-man sprint ahead of Lieuwe Westra.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauhpine in a two-man sprint ahead of Lieuwe Westra.

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauhpine in a two-man sprint ahead of Lieuwe Westra.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauhpine in a two-man sprint ahead of Lieuwe Westra.

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauhpine in a two-man sprint ahead of Lieuwe Westra.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauhpine in a two-man sprint ahead of Lieuwe Westra.

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauhpine in a two-man sprint ahead of Lieuwe Westra.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) triumphs in stage 6

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) triumphs in stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins stage 6

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) triumphs in stage 6

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) triumphs in stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) beat Lieuwe Westra in a close sprint

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) beat Lieuwe Westra in a close sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 57

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finishes the stage in pain

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finishes the stage in pain
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 57

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) just got it on the line

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) just got it on the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 57

Chris Froome's injuries were clear to see

Chris Froome's injuries were clear to see
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads Lieuwe Westra (astana) as they head to the finish

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads Lieuwe Westra (astana) as they head to the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 57

A smiling Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start of the stage

A smiling Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 57

The revelation of the Giro d'Italia and Criterium di Dauphine: Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

The revelation of the Giro d'Italia and Criterium di Dauphine: Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 57

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) heads to the sign-on area

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) heads to the sign-on area
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 57

Chris Froome (Team Sky) lines up with Contador and Kelderman

Chris Froome (Team Sky) lines up with Contador and Kelderman
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 57

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 57

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished the stage with his yellow jersey in shreds

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished the stage with his yellow jersey in shreds
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma)

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 57

Belgium's Jan Bakelants on the podium after winning stage 6

Belgium's Jan Bakelants on the podium after winning stage 6
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 55 of 57

Belgium's Jan Bakelants celebrates his stage win

Belgium's Jan Bakelants celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 56 of 57

Jan Bakelants outsprints Lieuwe Westra at the end of stage 6

Jan Bakelants outsprints Lieuwe Westra at the end of stage 6
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 57 of 57

Jan Bakelants wins stage 6 of the Dauphine

Jan Bakelants wins stage 6 of the Dauphine
(Image credit: AFP)

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauhpine in a two-man sprint ahead of Lieuwe Westra. The pair broke clear from a large break in the closing kilometres of the race, dropping Pim Ligthart (Lotto) before the finish.

Although Westra tried to attack several times he was unable to drop Bakelants. The Astana rider led the sprint out with 300 meters to go but Bakelants had enough in reserve and despite a tight angle was able to come through and take the win. Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma- QuickStep) took third, leading home the remnants of the break.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) would have hoped for a relatively calm day as leader as the race into the final weekend but the Tour de France champion was involved in a crash in the closing 10 kilometres. Although he was quickly back on his feet he looked to be nursing several cuts. Despite the fall Froome remains at the head of the overall standings, still twelve seconds clear of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) and Wilco Kelderman (Team Belkin).

The stage was marked by a sixteen-man group breaking free from the peloton after roughly an hour of racing. With breaks having succeeded in the last two days optimism within the move was certainly high as Simon (Cofidis), Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge), Erviti (Movistar), Westra (Astana), Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo), Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Ligthart (Lotto Belisol), Saramtins (IAM Cycling), Bodnar (Cannondale), Voigt (Trek Factory Racing), Bakelants, Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Damuseau (Giant-Shimano), Conti (Lampre-Merida), Tankink (Belkin) and Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) established an early lead.

With only fourth category climbs on the stage the break’s chances looked decent, with Sky only concerned with keeping Froome out of trouble with two serious mountain stages set for the weekend. Both Astana and Tinkoff had posted men in the break but Europcar, FDJ, Katusha, Garmin, and the race leader’s team had missed the move.

The break quickly established a buffer of four minutes but with Bakelants at less than seven minutes off the race lead Sky made sure that the break didn’t pose a GC threat. The British team did allow the move to creep out to nearly six minutes but with help from FDJ and very briefly Katusha, they began to chip away at the leaders’ advantage.

Westra and Bakelants attack

Inside the closing 25 kilometres and with the break at 4’11, Ligthart made his move, slipping clear on the penultimate fourth category climb. He was immediately joined by an impressive looking Westra, who was looking to improve Astana's poor win rate this season. The pair worked well but there was still life in the main break and Jens Voigt was the first to try and close the gap. The German only managed to drag the rest of the move closer to the leading pair, creating a perfect launch for Bakelants to first catch a tiring Ligthart and then link up with Westra.

The trio immediately sensed the opportunity and pressed on towards the final climb. By now there was no chance of the peloton catching the break and attention turned to teams keeping their GC riders out of trouble on the twisting and undulating roads before the finish.

Despite the care, the race leader crashed. When cameras caught sight of him he was already on his feet and trying to resolve the mechanical caused by his fall. A bike was quickly dispatched from the roof of the team car, as Geraint Thomas sat up and waited for his leader.

The pace eased up too with the bunch showing respect for the maillot jaune and waiting as up ahead Westra and Bakelants pressed on.

With Stybar blocking for his teammate the gap to the leading pair held at roughly 20 seconds. Ligthart was reeled in on the last ramp before the finish and despite a number of volleys from Westra, Bakelants held firm.

It was the Omega Pharma rider who led through the flamme rouge but Westra was the first to kick, bolting for the line with around 250 metres to go. The technical turns didn’t serve his acceleration well and Bakelants was able to remain in contact. Westra tried to chaperone Bakelants towards the barriers as the road opened up at the finish but the Astana man was generous to leave a gap, enough for Bakelants to surge through and take the stage. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team4:07:20
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:24
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
7Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
8Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
11Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
13Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
14Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
15Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
16Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:01:14
17Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:03:55
18Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
20David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
21Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
23Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
24Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
29Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
30Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
33Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
35Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
36Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
37Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
38Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
40Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
43Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
44Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
45Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
46Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
47Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
49Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
50Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
51Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
54Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
55Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:04:03
56Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:04:32
57Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
59Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
60Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
61Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:04:55
62Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
63José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
64Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
65Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
66Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
68Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
69Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
70Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
71Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:05:05
72Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
73Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
74Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
75Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
77Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
78Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
79Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
80Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:05:24
81Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
82Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
83Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
84Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
85Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:05:37
86Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
87Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:05:51
88Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
89Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
90Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
91Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
92Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
93Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
94Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
95Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
96Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
97Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
98Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
99Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
100Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:15
101Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:06:54
102Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
104Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
105Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
106Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
107Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
108Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
109Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
110Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
111Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
112Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
113Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
114Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
115Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
116Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
117Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
118Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
119Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
120David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
121Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
123Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
124Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
125Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:20
126Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:07:26
127Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:08:28
128Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
129Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
131Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:09:33
132Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:39
133Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:10:48
134Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
135Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:12:01
137Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
138Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
139Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
140Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
141Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
142Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
143Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:35
144Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
145Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:13:11
146Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:15:16
147Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar0:15:29
148Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
149Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
150Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky

Points 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team5pts
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team3
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano1

Points finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team15pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team12
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team10
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol8
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge6
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing5
7Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale4
8Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
9Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
10Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano3pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team2
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol3pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team3pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:07:44
2Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
3Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:31
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
9Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:08
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
11Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:04:31
12Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
13Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:04:41
15Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:05:00
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:05:27
17Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
19Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar0:06:30
20Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
21Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
22Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
24Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:56
25Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:08:04
26Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
27Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:09:09
28Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:15
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:24
30George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:11:37
31Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
32Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:05

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:28:15
2Astana Pro Team0:01:35
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:59
4Team NetApp-Endura
5Belkin Pro Cycling
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Lotto-Belisol
8Ag2R La Mondiale
9Orica GreenEdge0:02:59
10Trek Factory Racing
11Movistar Team
12Lampre - Merida0:03:09
13IAM Cycling0:03:26
14Team Giant-Shimano0:04:57
15Cannondale0:04:58
16Team Sky0:05:30
17BMC Racing Team
18Team Katusha0:06:30
19FDJ.Fr0:07:17
20Garmin - Sharp0:07:26
21Team Europcar0:08:59

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky23:12:15
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:12
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:33
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:35
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
7Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:22
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:24
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:40
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
13Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:01:43
14Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:44
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:01:58
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
17Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:02:32
18Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:36
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:42
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:02:47
21Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
22Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:56
23John Gadret (Fra) Movistar0:04:01
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:09
25Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:05:59
26Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:06:09
27Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:06:27
28Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:31
29Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:14
30Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:50
31Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:20
32Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:08:28
33Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:09:02
34Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:10
35Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:19
36Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:09:35
37Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:21
38Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:10:23
39Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:27
40Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:10:35
41Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:10:57
42Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:11:08
43Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:11:11
44Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:11:18
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:11:23
46Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:11:50
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:55
48Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:11:59
49Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:32
50Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:14:17
51Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:14:22
52George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:14:51
53Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:15:19
54Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:23
55Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:13
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:45
57Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:03
58Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar0:18:10
59Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar0:18:14
60David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:18:49
61Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:19:03
62Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:19:16
63Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:19:19
64Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:19:33
65Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.0:20:10
66Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:20
67Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:21:04
68Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:21:27
69Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:37
70Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:22:05
71Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:18
72Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol0:22:24
73Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr0:22:29
74Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:49
75Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:23:54
76Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:13
77Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:25:39
78Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:25:50
79Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:26:27
80Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:27:04
81Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:27:19
82Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:27:46
83Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:28:06
84Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:28:42
85Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:30:36
86Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:31:01
87Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:32:01
88José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar0:32:11
89Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:33:18
90Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:03
91Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:16
92Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:54
93Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:57
94David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:35:45
95Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:59
96Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:04
97Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:36:29
98Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:37:29
99Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:37:40
100Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura0:39:27
101Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:42
102Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:55
103Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:42:32
104Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:05
105Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:44:42
106Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:44:46
107Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:44:48
108Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:45:02
109Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:45:50
110Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:45:55
111Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:46:55
112Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:48:25
113Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:49:59
114Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:03
115Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:50:08
116Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:50:52
117Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:40
118Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:51:57
119Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:03
120Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:53:43
121Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp0:55:09
122Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:55:11
123Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:15
124Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:55:55
125Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:56:27
126Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:56:41
127Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr0:56:44
128Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:58:53
129Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:00:00
130Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:44
131Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp1:01:10
132Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:01:22
133Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:02:00
134Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr1:03:37
135Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1:03:55
136Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:04:10
137Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha1:06:40
138Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:32
139Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar1:08:48
140Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.1:10:16
141Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura1:10:48
142Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1:12:49
143Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1:14:23
144Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky1:14:38
145Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:17:29
146Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:19:01
147Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:23:12
148Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar1:32:49
149Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky1:37:57
150Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:39:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky30pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team29
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team28
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo24
5Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha15
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha15
7Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano15
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp14
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge13
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team13
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol13
12Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team12
13Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling12
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol12
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge11
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing10
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano10
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol8
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
20Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
21Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge8
22Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar8
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale6
26Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team6
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol5
29Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura5
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha5
31Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
32Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing5
33Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
34Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar4
36Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano4
37Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale4
38Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha4
39Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky4
40Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura3
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
42Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
43Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge3
44Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr3
45Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar3
46Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2
47Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
48Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
49Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr2
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.1
51Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura1
52Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
53Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp1
54Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.1
55Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
56Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale1
57Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1
58Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale72pts
2Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar44
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano36
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale31
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team25
6Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
7Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
9Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar20
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo19
11Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura18
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling18
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol17
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
15Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge15
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol14
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
18Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team13
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
20Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha10
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha10
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol10
23Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
24David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky10
25Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky10
26Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team8
27Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar8
28Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky7
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
31Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo6
32Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.5
33Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha5
34Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
35Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar5
36Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
37Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura2
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2
39Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team23:12:27
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:12
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr0:05:57
6Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:09
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:11:06
8George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:14:39
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:15:07
10Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:06
11Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:37
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:27:34
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team0:27:54
14Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:42
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:37:28
16Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:43
17Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:46:43
18Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:48:13
19Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:49:47
20Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:52:51
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:55:43
22Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:56:15
23Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:56:29
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr0:56:32
25Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:58:41
26Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:32
27Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:01:10
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:01:48
29Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha1:06:28
30Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:20
31Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar1:08:36
32Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:38:57

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team69:35:50
2Lotto-Belisol0:04:59
3BMC Racing Team0:08:22
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:56
5Team Katusha0:12:29
6IAM Cycling0:12:51
7Team Sky0:14:09
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:13
9Orica GreenEdge0:17:10
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:11
11Cannondale0:19:27
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:17
13Movistar Team0:22:57
14Garmin - Sharp0:25:44
15Team NetApp-Endura0:29:34
16Belkin Pro Cycling0:34:05
17Lampre - Merida0:36:53
18Trek Factory Racing0:40:38
19Team Europcar0:41:47
20FDJ.Fr0:48:46
21Team Giant-Shimano1:06:14

