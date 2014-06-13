Image 1 of 57 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) throws his arms in the air after winning stage six (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 57 The peloton passes through one of many tunnels on route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 57 Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashed on the descent late in the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 57 Chris Froome (Team Sky) finishes stage six and makes his way over to the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 57 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 57 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) shows his disappointment after placing second in stage six (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 57 The peloton rides through France's scenic backdrop (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 57 Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp - Endura) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 57 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) beats Lieuwe Westra (Astana) in a two-man sprint to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 57 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 57 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 57 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 57 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana) sprint to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 57 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) celebrates his stage six win on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 57 The peloton kicks off stage six at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 57 Jan Bakelants and Lieuwe Westra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 57 Jan Bakelants and Lieuwe Westra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 57 The yellow jersey was a little worse for the wear after Chris Froome's tumble (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 57 Chris Froome after his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 57 It was pretty clear that Chris Froome took a hard crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 57 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 57 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 57 The peloton in the Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 57 Jan Bakelants and Lieuwe Westra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 57 Stage winner Jan Bakelants (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 57 Jan Bakelants on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 57 Natnael Berhane (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 57 Chris Froome was beat up after his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 57 Chris Froome's jersey was all torn after his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 57 Jan Bakelants and Lieuwe Westra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 57 Jan Bakelants on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 57 Jan Bakelants wins stage 6 of the Dauphine (Image credit: AFP) Image 33 of 57 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 57 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauhpine in a two-man sprint ahead of Lieuwe Westra. Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauhpine in a two-man sprint ahead of Lieuwe Westra. The pair broke clear from a large break in the closing kilometres of the race, dropping Pim Ligthart (Lotto) before the finish.

Although Westra tried to attack several times he was unable to drop Bakelants. The Astana rider led the sprint out with 300 meters to go but Bakelants had enough in reserve and despite a tight angle was able to come through and take the win. Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma- QuickStep) took third, leading home the remnants of the break.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) would have hoped for a relatively calm day as leader as the race into the final weekend but the Tour de France champion was involved in a crash in the closing 10 kilometres. Although he was quickly back on his feet he looked to be nursing several cuts. Despite the fall Froome remains at the head of the overall standings, still twelve seconds clear of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) and Wilco Kelderman (Team Belkin).

The stage was marked by a sixteen-man group breaking free from the peloton after roughly an hour of racing. With breaks having succeeded in the last two days optimism within the move was certainly high as Simon (Cofidis), Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge), Erviti (Movistar), Westra (Astana), Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo), Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Ligthart (Lotto Belisol), Saramtins (IAM Cycling), Bodnar (Cannondale), Voigt (Trek Factory Racing), Bakelants, Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Damuseau (Giant-Shimano), Conti (Lampre-Merida), Tankink (Belkin) and Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) established an early lead.

With only fourth category climbs on the stage the break’s chances looked decent, with Sky only concerned with keeping Froome out of trouble with two serious mountain stages set for the weekend. Both Astana and Tinkoff had posted men in the break but Europcar, FDJ, Katusha, Garmin, and the race leader’s team had missed the move.

The break quickly established a buffer of four minutes but with Bakelants at less than seven minutes off the race lead Sky made sure that the break didn’t pose a GC threat. The British team did allow the move to creep out to nearly six minutes but with help from FDJ and very briefly Katusha, they began to chip away at the leaders’ advantage.

Westra and Bakelants attack

Inside the closing 25 kilometres and with the break at 4’11, Ligthart made his move, slipping clear on the penultimate fourth category climb. He was immediately joined by an impressive looking Westra, who was looking to improve Astana's poor win rate this season. The pair worked well but there was still life in the main break and Jens Voigt was the first to try and close the gap. The German only managed to drag the rest of the move closer to the leading pair, creating a perfect launch for Bakelants to first catch a tiring Ligthart and then link up with Westra.

The trio immediately sensed the opportunity and pressed on towards the final climb. By now there was no chance of the peloton catching the break and attention turned to teams keeping their GC riders out of trouble on the twisting and undulating roads before the finish.

Despite the care, the race leader crashed. When cameras caught sight of him he was already on his feet and trying to resolve the mechanical caused by his fall. A bike was quickly dispatched from the roof of the team car, as Geraint Thomas sat up and waited for his leader.

The pace eased up too with the bunch showing respect for the maillot jaune and waiting as up ahead Westra and Bakelants pressed on.

With Stybar blocking for his teammate the gap to the leading pair held at roughly 20 seconds. Ligthart was reeled in on the last ramp before the finish and despite a number of volleys from Westra, Bakelants held firm.

It was the Omega Pharma rider who led through the flamme rouge but Westra was the first to kick, bolting for the line with around 250 metres to go. The technical turns didn’t serve his acceleration well and Bakelants was able to remain in contact. Westra tried to chaperone Bakelants towards the barriers as the road opened up at the finish but the Astana man was generous to leave a gap, enough for Bakelants to surge through and take the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 4:07:20 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:24 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 7 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 8 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 11 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 13 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 15 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:01:14 17 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:03:55 18 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 21 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 23 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 24 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 29 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 31 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 32 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 33 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 35 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 36 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 37 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 43 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 44 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 45 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 46 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 47 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 49 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 50 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 51 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar 54 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 55 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:03 56 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:04:32 57 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 60 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 61 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:55 62 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 63 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 64 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 65 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:05:05 72 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 74 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 75 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 77 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 78 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 79 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 80 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:05:24 81 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 82 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 83 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 84 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 85 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:37 86 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:05:51 88 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 89 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 90 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 91 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 92 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 93 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 94 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 96 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 97 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 99 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 100 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:15 101 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:54 102 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 104 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 105 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 106 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 108 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 109 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 110 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 111 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 112 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 113 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 114 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 116 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 117 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 118 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 119 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 120 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 121 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 123 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 124 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 125 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:20 126 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:07:26 127 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:08:28 128 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 129 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 131 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:09:33 132 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:39 133 Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:10:48 134 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 135 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:12:01 137 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 138 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 139 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 140 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 141 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 142 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 143 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:35 144 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 145 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:13:11 146 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:15:16 147 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar 0:15:29 148 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 149 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky

Points 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 3 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Points finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 10 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 8 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 6 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 5 7 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 4 8 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 10 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 3 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 2 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 3 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:07:44 2 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:31 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 9 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:08 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 11 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:04:31 12 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:04:41 15 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:05:00 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:05:27 17 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 0:06:30 20 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 24 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:56 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:08:04 26 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:09:09 28 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:15 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:24 30 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:11:37 31 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:05

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12:28:15 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:59 4 Team NetApp-Endura 5 Belkin Pro Cycling 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Lotto-Belisol 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 9 Orica GreenEdge 0:02:59 10 Trek Factory Racing 11 Movistar Team 12 Lampre - Merida 0:03:09 13 IAM Cycling 0:03:26 14 Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:57 15 Cannondale 0:04:58 16 Team Sky 0:05:30 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Team Katusha 0:06:30 19 FDJ.Fr 0:07:17 20 Garmin - Sharp 0:07:26 21 Team Europcar 0:08:59

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 23:12:15 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:12 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:33 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:35 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 7 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:22 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:24 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:01:43 14 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:44 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:01:58 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 17 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:02:32 18 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:36 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:42 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:02:47 21 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:31 22 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:56 23 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar 0:04:01 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:09 25 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:05:59 26 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:06:09 27 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:06:27 28 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:31 29 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:14 30 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:50 31 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:20 32 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:08:28 33 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:02 34 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:10 35 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:19 36 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:09:35 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:21 38 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:10:23 39 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:27 40 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:35 41 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:57 42 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:11:08 43 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:11:11 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:11:18 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:11:23 46 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:11:50 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:55 48 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:11:59 49 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:32 50 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:14:17 51 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:22 52 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:14:51 53 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:15:19 54 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:23 55 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:13 56 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:45 57 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:03 58 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 0:18:10 59 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 0:18:14 60 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:18:49 61 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:03 62 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:19:16 63 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:19:19 64 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:19:33 65 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 0:20:10 66 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:20 67 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:21:04 68 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:21:27 69 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:37 70 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:22:05 71 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:18 72 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 0:22:24 73 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:22:29 74 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:49 75 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:23:54 76 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:13 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:39 78 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:25:50 79 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:27 80 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:27:04 81 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:19 82 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:46 83 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:28:06 84 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:28:42 85 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:36 86 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:31:01 87 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:32:01 88 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 0:32:11 89 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:18 90 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:03 91 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:34:16 92 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:54 93 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:57 94 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:35:45 95 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:59 96 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:04 97 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:36:29 98 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:37:29 99 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:37:40 100 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 0:39:27 101 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:42 102 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:55 103 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:42:32 104 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:05 105 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:44:42 106 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:44:46 107 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:44:48 108 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:45:02 109 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:45:50 110 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:45:55 111 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:46:55 112 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:48:25 113 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:49:59 114 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:50:03 115 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:08 116 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:50:52 117 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:51:40 118 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:51:57 119 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:03 120 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:53:43 121 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 0:55:09 122 Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:55:11 123 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:15 124 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:55:55 125 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:56:27 126 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:56:41 127 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:56:44 128 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:58:53 129 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:00:00 130 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:44 131 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 1:01:10 132 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 1:01:22 133 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:02:00 134 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 1:03:37 135 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1:03:55 136 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 1:04:10 137 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 1:06:40 138 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:32 139 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 1:08:48 140 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 1:10:16 141 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 1:10:48 142 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1:12:49 143 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1:14:23 144 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 1:14:38 145 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:17:29 146 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:19:01 147 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:23:12 148 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar 1:32:49 149 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 1:37:57 150 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:39:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 30 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 29 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 24 5 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 7 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 14 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 13 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 13 11 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 13 12 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 12 13 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 12 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 12 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 11 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 17 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 10 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 8 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 20 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 21 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 8 22 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 8 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 6 26 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 6 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 5 29 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 5 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 31 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 32 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 5 33 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 34 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 35 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 4 36 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 4 37 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 4 38 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 4 39 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 4 40 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 3 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 42 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 43 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 3 44 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 3 45 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 3 46 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 47 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 48 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 49 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 2 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 1 51 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 1 52 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 1 54 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 1 55 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 56 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 1 57 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1 58 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 72 pts 2 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 44 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 36 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 31 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 25 6 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 7 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 9 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 20 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 19 11 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 18 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 17 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 15 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 15 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 14 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 18 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 13 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 20 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 10 22 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 10 23 Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 24 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 10 25 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 10 26 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 8 27 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar 8 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 7 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 31 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 6 32 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits. 5 33 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 34 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 35 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 5 36 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 37 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 2 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2 39 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23:12:27 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:12 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:05:57 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:09 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:11:06 8 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:14:39 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:15:07 10 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:06 11 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:37 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:34 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team 0:27:54 14 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:42 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:37:28 16 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:43 17 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:46:43 18 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:48:13 19 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:49:47 20 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:52:51 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:55:43 22 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:56:15 23 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:56:29 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:56:32 25 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:58:41 26 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:32 27 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 1:01:10 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:01:48 29 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 1:06:28 30 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:20 31 Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar 1:08:36 32 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:38:57