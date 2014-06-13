Critérium du Dauphiné: Bakelants wins stage 6
Froome remains in race lead despite crash
Stage 6: Grenoble - Posiy
Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauhpine in a two-man sprint ahead of Lieuwe Westra. The pair broke clear from a large break in the closing kilometres of the race, dropping Pim Ligthart (Lotto) before the finish.
Although Westra tried to attack several times he was unable to drop Bakelants. The Astana rider led the sprint out with 300 meters to go but Bakelants had enough in reserve and despite a tight angle was able to come through and take the win. Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma- QuickStep) took third, leading home the remnants of the break.
Chris Froome (Team Sky) would have hoped for a relatively calm day as leader as the race into the final weekend but the Tour de France champion was involved in a crash in the closing 10 kilometres. Although he was quickly back on his feet he looked to be nursing several cuts. Despite the fall Froome remains at the head of the overall standings, still twelve seconds clear of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) and Wilco Kelderman (Team Belkin).
The stage was marked by a sixteen-man group breaking free from the peloton after roughly an hour of racing. With breaks having succeeded in the last two days optimism within the move was certainly high as Simon (Cofidis), Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge), Erviti (Movistar), Westra (Astana), Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo), Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Ligthart (Lotto Belisol), Saramtins (IAM Cycling), Bodnar (Cannondale), Voigt (Trek Factory Racing), Bakelants, Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Damuseau (Giant-Shimano), Conti (Lampre-Merida), Tankink (Belkin) and Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) established an early lead.
With only fourth category climbs on the stage the break’s chances looked decent, with Sky only concerned with keeping Froome out of trouble with two serious mountain stages set for the weekend. Both Astana and Tinkoff had posted men in the break but Europcar, FDJ, Katusha, Garmin, and the race leader’s team had missed the move.
The break quickly established a buffer of four minutes but with Bakelants at less than seven minutes off the race lead Sky made sure that the break didn’t pose a GC threat. The British team did allow the move to creep out to nearly six minutes but with help from FDJ and very briefly Katusha, they began to chip away at the leaders’ advantage.
Westra and Bakelants attack
Inside the closing 25 kilometres and with the break at 4’11, Ligthart made his move, slipping clear on the penultimate fourth category climb. He was immediately joined by an impressive looking Westra, who was looking to improve Astana's poor win rate this season. The pair worked well but there was still life in the main break and Jens Voigt was the first to try and close the gap. The German only managed to drag the rest of the move closer to the leading pair, creating a perfect launch for Bakelants to first catch a tiring Ligthart and then link up with Westra.
The trio immediately sensed the opportunity and pressed on towards the final climb. By now there was no chance of the peloton catching the break and attention turned to teams keeping their GC riders out of trouble on the twisting and undulating roads before the finish.
Despite the care, the race leader crashed. When cameras caught sight of him he was already on his feet and trying to resolve the mechanical caused by his fall. A bike was quickly dispatched from the roof of the team car, as Geraint Thomas sat up and waited for his leader.
The pace eased up too with the bunch showing respect for the maillot jaune and waiting as up ahead Westra and Bakelants pressed on.
With Stybar blocking for his teammate the gap to the leading pair held at roughly 20 seconds. Ligthart was reeled in on the last ramp before the finish and despite a number of volleys from Westra, Bakelants held firm.
It was the Omega Pharma rider who led through the flamme rouge but Westra was the first to kick, bolting for the line with around 250 metres to go. The technical turns didn’t serve his acceleration well and Bakelants was able to remain in contact. Westra tried to chaperone Bakelants towards the barriers as the road opened up at the finish but the Astana man was generous to leave a gap, enough for Bakelants to surge through and take the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|4:07:20
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|8
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|11
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|13
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|15
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:01:14
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:03:55
|18
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|21
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|24
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|31
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|33
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|36
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|38
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|43
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|44
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|47
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|49
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|54
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|55
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:03
|56
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:04:32
|57
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|60
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|61
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:55
|62
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|63
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|64
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:05:05
|72
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|74
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|80
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:05:24
|81
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|82
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|83
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|84
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|85
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:37
|86
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|88
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|89
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|90
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|91
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|93
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|94
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|96
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|97
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|99
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|100
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:15
|101
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:54
|102
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|104
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|105
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|106
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|109
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|111
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|112
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|113
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|116
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|117
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|118
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|120
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|121
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|123
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|124
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:20
|126
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:07:26
|127
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|128
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|129
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|131
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:09:33
|132
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:39
|133
|Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:10:48
|134
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|135
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:12:01
|137
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|139
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|140
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|141
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|143
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:35
|144
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|145
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:13:11
|146
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:15:16
|147
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar
|0:15:29
|148
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|149
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|8
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|7
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|4
|8
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:07:44
|2
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:31
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|9
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|11
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:04:31
|12
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:04:41
|15
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:05:00
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|17
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:06:30
|20
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:56
|25
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:08:04
|26
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:09:09
|28
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:15
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:24
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:11:37
|31
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:28:15
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:59
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Lotto-Belisol
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:59
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:09
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:26
|14
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:57
|15
|Cannondale
|0:04:58
|16
|Team Sky
|0:05:30
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Team Katusha
|0:06:30
|19
|FDJ.Fr
|0:07:17
|20
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:07:26
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:08:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|23:12:15
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:12
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:33
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:35
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:22
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:24
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:01:43
|14
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:44
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|17
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:32
|18
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:42
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:47
|21
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|22
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:56
|23
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|0:04:01
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:09
|25
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:59
|26
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:06:09
|27
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:06:27
|28
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:31
|29
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:14
|30
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:50
|31
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:20
|32
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:08:28
|33
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:02
|34
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:10
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:19
|36
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:09:35
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:21
|38
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:23
|39
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:27
|40
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:35
|41
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:57
|42
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:11:08
|43
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:11:11
|44
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:11:18
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:11:23
|46
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:50
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:55
|48
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:11:59
|49
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:32
|50
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:14:17
|51
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:22
|52
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:14:51
|53
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:15:19
|54
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:23
|55
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:13
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:45
|57
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:03
|58
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|0:18:10
|59
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|0:18:14
|60
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:18:49
|61
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:03
|62
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:16
|63
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:19:19
|64
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:19:33
|65
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|0:20:10
|66
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:20
|67
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:21:04
|68
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:21:27
|69
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:37
|70
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:22:05
|71
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:18
|72
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|0:22:24
|73
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:22:29
|74
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:49
|75
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:23:54
|76
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:13
|77
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:39
|78
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:25:50
|79
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:27
|80
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:27:04
|81
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:19
|82
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:46
|83
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:28:06
|84
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:28:42
|85
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:36
|86
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:31:01
|87
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:32:01
|88
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|0:32:11
|89
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:18
|90
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:03
|91
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:16
|92
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:54
|93
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:57
|94
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:35:45
|95
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:59
|96
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:04
|97
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:36:29
|98
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:37:29
|99
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:37:40
|100
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:39:27
|101
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:42
|102
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:55
|103
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:32
|104
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:05
|105
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:44:42
|106
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:44:46
|107
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:44:48
|108
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:45:02
|109
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:45:50
|110
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:55
|111
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:46:55
|112
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:25
|113
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:49:59
|114
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:03
|115
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:08
|116
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:50:52
|117
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:40
|118
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:51:57
|119
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:03
|120
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:43
|121
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|0:55:09
|122
|Yohan Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:55:11
|123
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:15
|124
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:55:55
|125
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:56:27
|126
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:56:41
|127
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:56:44
|128
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:53
|129
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:00:00
|130
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:44
|131
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|1:01:10
|132
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:01:22
|133
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:00
|134
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|1:03:37
|135
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1:03:55
|136
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:04:10
|137
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:06:40
|138
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:32
|139
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:08:48
|140
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|1:10:16
|141
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:10:48
|142
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|1:12:49
|143
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1:14:23
|144
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|1:14:38
|145
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:17:29
|146
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:19:01
|147
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:23:12
|148
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar
|1:32:49
|149
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|1:37:57
|150
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:39:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|29
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|5
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|7
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|13
|11
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|13
|12
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|12
|13
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|12
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|12
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|8
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|20
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|21
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|22
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|6
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|5
|29
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|5
|30
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|31
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|32
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|33
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|34
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|4
|36
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|37
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|4
|38
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|39
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|40
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|42
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|44
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|3
|45
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|3
|46
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|47
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|48
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|49
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|2
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|1
|51
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|52
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|53
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|54
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|1
|55
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|56
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|57
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|58
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|72
|pts
|2
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|31
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|7
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|9
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|20
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|11
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|18
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|15
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|18
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|13
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|20
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|10
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|23
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|24
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|25
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|10
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|8
|27
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|8
|28
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|7
|30
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|31
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|32
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits.
|5
|33
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|34
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|35
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|36
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|37
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|38
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|39
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23:12:27
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:12
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:05:57
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:09
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:14:39
|9
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:15:07
|10
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:06
|11
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:37
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:34
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:27:54
|14
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:42
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:37:28
|16
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:43
|17
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:46:43
|18
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:13
|19
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:49:47
|20
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:52:51
|21
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:55:43
|22
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:56:15
|23
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:56:29
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:56:32
|25
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:41
|26
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:32
|27
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:01:10
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:01:48
|29
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:06:28
|30
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:20
|31
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:08:36
|32
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:38:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|69:35:50
|2
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:04:59
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:22
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:56
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:12:29
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:12:51
|7
|Team Sky
|0:14:09
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:13
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:10
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:11
|11
|Cannondale
|0:19:27
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:17
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:22:57
|14
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:25:44
|15
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:29:34
|16
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:34:05
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:36:53
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:38
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:41:47
|20
|FDJ.Fr
|0:48:46
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:06:14
