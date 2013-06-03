Criterium du Dauphiné: Viviani wins stage 2
Veilleux retains the overall lead
Stage 2: Châtel - Oyonnax
Elia Viviani (Cannondale) has been fighting for sprint victories from the start of the season and after a long series of placings and disappointments, the Italian finally crossed the line first in Oyonnax after benefiting from the pain and suffering of the Giro d'Italia.
The former track rider was beaten twice by Mark Cavendish in the Giro d'Italia and finished third in the final stage sprint in Brescia. Most riders take a well-earned break after finishing a Grand Tour but Viviani's vacation plans were put on hold until after the Criterium du Dauphiné.
After comfortably beating Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Leopard), the Italian has now earned his time off.
Stage one winner David Veilleux (Team Europcar) finished in the 75-rider front group after his teammates controlled much of the stage and so retained his overall race lead and the yellow jersey. The Canadian leads Meersman by 1:56, with Gallopin third overall at 1:57. The overall contenders sit in the same time as they bide their time for Wednesday's time trial and the tough mountain stages in the final part of the race.
The 191km stage from Châtel to Oyonnax included six categorised climbs but none were major mountains, making it perfect for a breakaway or a select group finish depending on the motivation of the peloton and the desire of Team Europcar to defend the race lead for Veilleux.
José Mendes (NetApp-Endura), Rudy Molard (Cofidis), Thomas Damuseau (Argos Shimano) and Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché) got away on the downhill early part of the stage, but Team Europcar refused to let them gain more than five minutes and become a threat to Veilleux’s yellow jersey.
The hilly route also helped peg the breakaway's ambitions and the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team helped with the chase on the côte de Communal with 40km to go, hoping to set up Meersman and perhaps test if Veilleux had recovered from his winning ride the day before.
The Canadian showed he had and stayed in the front group while several riders made lone attacks. Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) tried his hand then so did Rudy Molard (Cofidis). The Frenchman opened a gap of a minute but then faded on the last climb, with teammate Rein Taaramae having a go. The Estonian tried hard, taking some risks on the descent but was unable to hold off the peloton, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step riding hard for Meersman and Team Sky riding to protect Chris Froome.
Taaramae as swept up with two kilometres to go and Cannondale suddenly showed their hand after Viviani had made it the last climb. Most of the other sprinters had not and so it was the Italian against Meersman with Radioshack-Leopard riding for Gallopin.
Viviani executed is sprint to perfection, coming off Meersman's wheel with 150 metres to go with a jump and acceleration that left the Belgian struggling. For Viviani, the suffering and disappointment of several placings at the Giro d'Italia suddenly seemed worthwhile.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:39:15
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|7
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|22
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|25
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|32
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|44
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|46
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|49
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|51
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|52
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|53
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|59
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|61
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|63
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|65
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|66
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|67
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|69
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|71
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|75
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:07
|77
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|78
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|80
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|81
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|82
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|83
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|85
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|89
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|91
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:25
|92
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:50
|93
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|95
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:38
|100
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|101
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|104
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|105
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|107
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:15
|108
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:37
|110
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|111
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:13
|112
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|115
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|116
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|117
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|121
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|122
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:31
|123
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|124
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|125
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|127
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|128
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|129
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|130
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|131
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|132
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|134
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|135
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|136
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|137
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:37
|138
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|139
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:10
|140
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|141
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:05
|143
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|144
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:14
|146
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|148
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|149
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|150
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|151
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:12
|152
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:41
|153
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|156
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|157
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|158
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|160
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|164
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|165
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|166
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|167
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|168
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|169
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|171
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|172
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|173
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:21
|174
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:52
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|3
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|5
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|6
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|7
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|2
|3
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|2
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|3
|3
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|pts
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|3
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|8
|4
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|7
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|pts
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:39:15
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|9
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|10
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:07
|17
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:25
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:50
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:38
|27
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:13
|28
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|29
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:31
|31
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|34
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:10
|35
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:05
|37
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:14
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:41
|41
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|13:57:45
|2
|Radioshack Leopard
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Orica Greenedge
|0:02:07
|16
|Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|18
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:25
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:15
|22
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|7:56:50
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:56
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:57
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|9
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|21
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|28
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|32
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|37
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|39
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|47
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|48
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|49
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|50
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|54
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|55
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|58
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:24
|60
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|61
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|65
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:38
|66
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:42
|67
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:55
|68
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|69
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:02
|70
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|71
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|75
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:04:31
|76
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:47
|77
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:49
|78
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:32
|79
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|80
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:35
|81
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:12
|82
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:40
|83
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:21
|84
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:08:28
|85
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|86
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|88
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:45
|89
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:55
|90
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|91
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|92
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|93
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:43
|94
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:40
|97
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|98
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:11
|99
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:47
|101
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|102
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|104
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:13:27
|105
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:30
|106
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:38
|109
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:14:00
|111
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:18
|114
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|116
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:29
|117
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:11
|118
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:22
|119
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:05
|120
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:07
|121
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|122
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:17
|123
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:50
|124
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:53
|125
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:11
|126
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:21
|127
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:24
|128
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|0:17:38
|129
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|130
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:41
|132
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:47
|133
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:19
|134
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:15
|135
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:37
|136
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:13
|137
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|138
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|139
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|140
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:29
|141
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:31
|142
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:54
|143
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:05
|144
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|145
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|146
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|147
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:10
|148
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:11
|149
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|150
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:17
|151
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:21
|152
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:05
|153
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|154
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:50
|155
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:14
|156
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:25:12
|157
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:25:41
|158
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|159
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|160
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|161
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:25:59
|163
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:27:15
|164
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|166
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:21
|167
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|168
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|169
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|171
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:28
|172
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:33
|173
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:28:21
|174
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|pts
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|20
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|7
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|9
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|10
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|11
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|14
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|17
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|18
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|3
|19
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|21
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|22
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|55
|pts
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|40
|3
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|4
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|24
|5
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|15
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|9
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|12
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|13
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|16
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|21
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|22
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|24
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|25
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|7:58:47
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:45
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|14
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:02:34
|17
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:50
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:52
|19
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:24
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:06:58
|21
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:46
|22
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:14
|24
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:50
|25
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:41
|26
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:12:03
|27
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:12:32
|29
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:14
|30
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|31
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:08
|32
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:10
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:53
|34
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:14
|35
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:24
|36
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:27
|37
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:41
|38
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:50
|39
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:08
|40
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:14
|41
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:53
|42
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:17
|43
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:44
|44
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:24
|46
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:25:36
|48
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|23:54:24
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:56
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:57
|4
|Radioshack Leopard
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Katusha Team
|9
|Cannondale
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|13
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|FDJ
|15
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:04:04
|16
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|17
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:04:22
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:32
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:30
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|0:14:20
|21
|Lampre - Merida
|0:22:54
|22
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:24:26
