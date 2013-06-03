Image 1 of 21 Viviani topped green jersey holder Gianni Meersman in the sprint on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins the sprint on stage 2 of the Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Viviani was far too powerful for the other sprinters (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Elia Viviani on the podium in the Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 The first win of 2013 came on stage 2 of the Dauphine for Elia Viviani (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Italian Elia Viviani (Cannondale) win stage 2 in Oyonnax (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 David Veilleux (Europcar) retained the yellow jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins the sprint in Oyonnax (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 21 David Veilleux (Europcar) in the yellow jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 12 of 21 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) won the sprint on stage 2 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 13 of 21 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 14 of 21 David Veilleux (Europcar) rides in the yellow jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 21 The peloton all together heading to the finish of stage 2 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 21 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) winner of stage 2 in the Dauphine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 21 David Veilleux (Europcar) still in the race lead after stage 2 of the 2013 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 21 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) takes the stage by a clean set of wheels (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 21 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) won the sprint over Meersman (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 21 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) steps onto the stage winner's podium in Oyonnax (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 21 The Dauphiné sprint on stage 2 goes to Elia Viviani (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) has been fighting for sprint victories from the start of the season and after a long series of placings and disappointments, the Italian finally crossed the line first in Oyonnax after benefiting from the pain and suffering of the Giro d'Italia.

The former track rider was beaten twice by Mark Cavendish in the Giro d'Italia and finished third in the final stage sprint in Brescia. Most riders take a well-earned break after finishing a Grand Tour but Viviani's vacation plans were put on hold until after the Criterium du Dauphiné.

After comfortably beating Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Leopard), the Italian has now earned his time off.





Stage one winner David Veilleux (Team Europcar) finished in the 75-rider front group after his teammates controlled much of the stage and so retained his overall race lead and the yellow jersey. The Canadian leads Meersman by 1:56, with Gallopin third overall at 1:57. The overall contenders sit in the same time as they bide their time for Wednesday's time trial and the tough mountain stages in the final part of the race.





The 191km stage from Châtel to Oyonnax included six categorised climbs but none were major mountains, making it perfect for a breakaway or a select group finish depending on the motivation of the peloton and the desire of Team Europcar to defend the race lead for Veilleux.

José Mendes (NetApp-Endura), Rudy Molard (Cofidis), Thomas Damuseau (Argos Shimano) and Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché) got away on the downhill early part of the stage, but Team Europcar refused to let them gain more than five minutes and become a threat to Veilleux’s yellow jersey.

The hilly route also helped peg the breakaway's ambitions and the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team helped with the chase on the côte de Communal with 40km to go, hoping to set up Meersman and perhaps test if Veilleux had recovered from his winning ride the day before.

The Canadian showed he had and stayed in the front group while several riders made lone attacks. Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) tried his hand then so did Rudy Molard (Cofidis). The Frenchman opened a gap of a minute but then faded on the last climb, with teammate Rein Taaramae having a go. The Estonian tried hard, taking some risks on the descent but was unable to hold off the peloton, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step riding hard for Meersman and Team Sky riding to protect Chris Froome.

Taaramae as swept up with two kilometres to go and Cannondale suddenly showed their hand after Viviani had made it the last climb. Most of the other sprinters had not and so it was the Italian against Meersman with Radioshack-Leopard riding for Gallopin.

Viviani executed is sprint to perfection, coming off Meersman's wheel with 150 metres to go with a jump and acceleration that left the Belgian struggling. For Viviani, the suffering and disappointment of several placings at the Giro d'Italia suddenly seemed worthwhile.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:39:15 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 6 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 7 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 15 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 22 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 29 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 32 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 34 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 36 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 38 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 40 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 42 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 43 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 44 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 46 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 49 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 51 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 52 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 53 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 54 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 59 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 60 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 61 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 62 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 63 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 64 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 65 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 66 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 67 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 68 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 74 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 75 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:07 77 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 78 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 79 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 80 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 81 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 82 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 85 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 87 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 88 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 89 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 91 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:25 92 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:50 93 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 94 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 95 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 96 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 97 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 99 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:38 100 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 101 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 103 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 104 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 105 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 107 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:15 108 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 109 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:37 110 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 111 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:13 112 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 113 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 114 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 115 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 116 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 117 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 121 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:29 122 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:31 123 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 124 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 125 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 126 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 127 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 128 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 130 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 131 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 132 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 133 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 134 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 135 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 136 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 137 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:37 138 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 139 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:10 140 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 141 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 142 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:05 143 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 144 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:10:14 146 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 148 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 149 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 150 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 151 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:12 152 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:41 153 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 154 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 155 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 156 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 157 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 158 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 159 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 160 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 161 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 162 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 163 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 164 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 165 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 166 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 167 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 168 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 169 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 170 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 171 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 172 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 173 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:21 174 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:52 DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Intermediate sprint - Montanges, 142.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 5 pts 2 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 3 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 10 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 8 5 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 6 6 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 7 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 9 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Mornex (Cat. 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 pts 2 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 2 3 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Mons (Cat. 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 pts 2 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 2 3 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Lancrans (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 pts 2 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 3 3 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Communal (Cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 10 pts 2 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 3 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 8 4 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 7 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5

Mountain 5 - Côte du Bugnon (Cat. 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Mountain 6 - Col du Sentier (Cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 pts 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:39:15 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 9 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 10 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 14 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 16 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:07 17 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 18 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 22 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:25 24 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:50 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:38 27 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:13 28 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 29 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:31 31 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 32 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 33 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 34 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:10 35 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:05 37 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:10:14 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:41 41 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 45 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 46 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 48 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:52

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 13:57:45 2 Radioshack Leopard 3 Movistar Team 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Katusha Team 6 Cannondale 7 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 9 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 10 Astana Pro Team 11 FDJ 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Team Europcar 15 Orica Greenedge 0:02:07 16 Team Netapp-Endura 17 Vacansoleil-Dcm 18 Lotto-Belisol 0:02:25 19 BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 20 Lampre - Merida 21 Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:15 22 Garmin - Sharp 0:09:51

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 7:56:50 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:56 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:57 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 14 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 21 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 27 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 28 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 32 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 34 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 35 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 36 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 37 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 38 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 39 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 44 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 45 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 46 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 47 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 48 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 49 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 54 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 55 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 58 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:02:24 60 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 61 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 63 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 64 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 65 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:38 66 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:42 67 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:55 68 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:41 69 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:04:02 70 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:04 71 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 75 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:04:31 76 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:47 77 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:49 78 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:32 79 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 80 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:35 81 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:12 82 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:07:40 83 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:08:21 84 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:08:28 85 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 86 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 88 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:45 89 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:55 90 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 91 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 92 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 93 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:43 94 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:40 97 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 98 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:11 99 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:47 101 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 102 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 104 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:13:27 105 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:30 106 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 107 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 108 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:13:38 109 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:14:00 111 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:18 114 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 115 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 116 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:29 117 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:11 118 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:22 119 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:05 120 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:07 121 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:17 123 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:50 124 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:53 125 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:17:11 126 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:21 127 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:17:24 128 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 0:17:38 129 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 130 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 131 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:41 132 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:17:47 133 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:18:19 134 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:15 135 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:37 136 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:13 137 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 138 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 139 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 140 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:29 141 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:31 142 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:54 143 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:05 144 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 145 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 146 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 147 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:10 148 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:11 149 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 150 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:17 151 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:21 152 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:05 153 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 154 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:50 155 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:24:14 156 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:25:12 157 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:25:41 158 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 159 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 160 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 161 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:25:59 163 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:27:15 164 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 165 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 166 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:27:21 167 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 168 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 169 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 170 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 171 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:28 172 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:33 173 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:28:21 174 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 pts 2 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 20 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 12 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 7 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 8 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 9 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 6 10 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 5 11 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 14 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 17 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 18 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 3 19 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1 21 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 22 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 55 pts 2 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 40 3 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 4 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 24 5 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 15 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 9 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 12 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 9 13 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 16 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 7 17 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 18 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 21 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 6 22 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 5 24 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 25 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 7:58:47 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 10 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 11 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:45 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 14 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:02:34 17 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:50 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:52 19 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:06:24 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:06:58 21 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:46 22 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:14 24 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:50 25 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:11:41 26 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:12:03 27 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:12:32 29 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:14 30 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:25 31 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:08 32 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:10 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:53 34 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:15:14 35 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:15:24 36 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:27 37 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:41 38 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:15:50 39 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:08 40 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:14 41 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:53 42 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:22:17 43 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:44 44 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:24 46 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:25:36 48 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:29