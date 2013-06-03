Trending

Criterium du Dauphiné: Viviani wins stage 2

Veilleux retains the overall lead

Image 1 of 21

Viviani topped green jersey holder Gianni Meersman in the sprint on stage 2

Viviani topped green jersey holder Gianni Meersman in the sprint on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins the sprint on stage 2 of the Dauphiné

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins the sprint on stage 2 of the Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

Viviani was far too powerful for the other sprinters

Viviani was far too powerful for the other sprinters
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Elia Viviani on the podium in the Dauphine

Elia Viviani on the podium in the Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

The first win of 2013 came on stage 2 of the Dauphine for Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

The first win of 2013 came on stage 2 of the Dauphine for Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

Italian Elia Viviani (Cannondale) win stage 2 in Oyonnax

Italian Elia Viviani (Cannondale) win stage 2 in Oyonnax
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 21

David Veilleux (Europcar) retained the yellow jersey after stage 2

David Veilleux (Europcar) retained the yellow jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 21

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins the sprint in Oyonnax

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins the sprint in Oyonnax
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 21

David Veilleux (Europcar) in the yellow jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine

David Veilleux (Europcar) in the yellow jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 12 of 21

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) won the sprint on stage 2

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) won the sprint on stage 2
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 13 of 21

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 14 of 21

David Veilleux (Europcar) rides in the yellow jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine

David Veilleux (Europcar) rides in the yellow jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 21

The peloton all together heading to the finish of stage 2

The peloton all together heading to the finish of stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 21

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) winner of stage 2 in the Dauphine

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) winner of stage 2 in the Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 21

David Veilleux (Europcar) still in the race lead after stage 2 of the 2013 Criterium du Dauphine

David Veilleux (Europcar) still in the race lead after stage 2 of the 2013 Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 21

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) takes the stage by a clean set of wheels

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) takes the stage by a clean set of wheels
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 21

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) won the sprint over Meersman

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) won the sprint over Meersman
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 21

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) steps onto the stage winner's podium in Oyonnax

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) steps onto the stage winner's podium in Oyonnax
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 21

The Dauphiné sprint on stage 2 goes to Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

The Dauphiné sprint on stage 2 goes to Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) has been fighting for sprint victories from the start of the season and after a long series of placings and disappointments, the Italian finally crossed the line first in Oyonnax after benefiting from the pain and suffering of the Giro d'Italia.

Related Articles

Veilleux solos to victory in Dauphiné opener

Illness sees Talansky lose time at Criterium du Dauphiné

Rodriguez plays down Dauphiné ambitions

De Gendt concerned by Dauphiné start

The former track rider was beaten twice by Mark Cavendish in the Giro d'Italia and finished third in the final stage sprint in Brescia. Most riders take a well-earned break after finishing a Grand Tour but Viviani's vacation plans were put on hold until after the Criterium du Dauphiné.

After comfortably beating Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Leopard), the Italian has now earned his time off.

Stage one winner David Veilleux (Team Europcar) finished in the 75-rider front group after his teammates controlled much of the stage and so retained his overall race lead and the yellow jersey. The Canadian leads Meersman by 1:56, with Gallopin third overall at 1:57. The overall contenders sit in the same time as they bide their time for Wednesday's time trial and the tough mountain stages in the final part of the race.

The 191km stage from Châtel to Oyonnax included six categorised climbs but none were major mountains, making it perfect for a breakaway or a select group finish depending on the motivation of the peloton and the desire of Team Europcar to defend the race lead for Veilleux.

José Mendes (NetApp-Endura), Rudy Molard (Cofidis), Thomas Damuseau (Argos Shimano) and Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché) got away on the downhill early part of the stage, but Team Europcar refused to let them gain more than five minutes and become a threat to Veilleux’s yellow jersey.

The hilly route also helped peg the breakaway's ambitions and the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team helped with the chase on the côte de Communal with 40km to go, hoping to set up Meersman and perhaps test if Veilleux had recovered from his winning ride the day before.

The Canadian showed he had and stayed in the front group while several riders made lone attacks. Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) tried his hand then so did Rudy Molard (Cofidis). The Frenchman opened a gap of a minute but then faded on the last climb, with teammate Rein Taaramae having a go. The Estonian tried hard, taking some risks on the descent but was unable to hold off the peloton, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step riding hard for Meersman and Team Sky riding to protect Chris Froome.

Taaramae as swept up with two kilometres to go and Cannondale suddenly showed their hand after Viviani had made it the last climb. Most of the other sprinters had not and so it was the Italian against Meersman with Radioshack-Leopard riding for Gallopin.

Viviani executed is sprint to perfection, coming off Meersman's wheel with 150 metres to go with a jump and acceleration that left the Belgian struggling. For Viviani, the suffering and disappointment of several placings at the Giro d'Italia suddenly seemed worthwhile.

 

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:39:15
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
5Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
6Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
7Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
14Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
15Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
20Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
22Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
27Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
32Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
34Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
35Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
36Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
38Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
40Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
42Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
43Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
44Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
46Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
49Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
51Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
52Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
53Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
54Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
56Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
59Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
60Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
61Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
62David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
63Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
64Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
65Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
66David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
67Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
73Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
74Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
75Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
76Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:02:07
77David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
78Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
79Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
80Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
81Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
82Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
85Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
87Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
88Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
89Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
90Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
91Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:25
92Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:50
93Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
95Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
96David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
97Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
99Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
100Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
101Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
102Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
103Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
104Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
105Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
106Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
107Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:15
108Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:37
110Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
111Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:13
112Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
113Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
114Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
115Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
116Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
117Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
120Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
121Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:29
122Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:31
123Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
124Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
125Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
126Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
127Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
128Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
130Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
131Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
132Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
133Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
134José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
135Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
136Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
137Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:06:37
138Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
139Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:10
140Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
141Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
142Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:05
143Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
144Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
145Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:10:14
146Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
148Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
149Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
150Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
151William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:12
152Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:41
153Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
154Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
155Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
156Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
157Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
158Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
159Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
160Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
161Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
162Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
163Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
164Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
165Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
166Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
167Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
168Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
169Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
170Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
171Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
172Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
173Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:21
174Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:52
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Intermediate sprint - Montanges, 142.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura5pts
2Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement3
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard10
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano8
5Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ6
6Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
7Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
10Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Mornex (Cat. 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3pts
2Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement2
3José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Mons (Cat. 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3pts
2Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement2
3Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Lancrans (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4pts
2Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement3
3Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Communal (Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano10pts
2Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
3Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement8
4José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura7
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5

Mountain 5 - Côte du Bugnon (Cat. 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1

Mountain 6 - Col du Sentier (Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10pts
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:39:15
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
4Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
8Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
9Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
10Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
11Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
13Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
14Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
16David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:07
17Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
18Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
22Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:25
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:50
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:38
27Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:13
28Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
29Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
30Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:06:31
31Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
32Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
33Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
34Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:10
35Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
36Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:05
37Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:10:14
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:41
41Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
46Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
47Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
48Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:52

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling13:57:45
2Radioshack Leopard
3Movistar Team
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Katusha Team
6Cannondale
7Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team
9Bretagne - Seche Environnement
10Astana Pro Team
11FDJ
12Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Team Europcar
15Orica Greenedge0:02:07
16Team Netapp-Endura
17Vacansoleil-Dcm
18Lotto-Belisol0:02:25
19BMC Racing Team0:02:50
20Lampre - Merida
21Team Argos-Shimano0:05:15
22Garmin - Sharp0:09:51

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar7:56:50
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:56
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:01:57
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
9Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
12Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
14Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
21Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
27Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
28Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
30Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
32Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
34Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
35Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
36Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
37Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
38Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
39Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
43Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
44Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
45Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
46Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
47Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
48Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
49Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
51Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
54Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
55Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
56Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
58Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
59Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:02:24
60Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
61Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
63Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
65Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:38
66Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:42
67Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:55
68Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:41
69Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:04:02
70Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:04
71Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
75Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:04:31
76Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:47
77Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:49
78Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:32
79Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
80Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:35
81Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:12
82Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:07:40
83Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:08:21
84Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:08:28
85Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
86Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
88Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:08:45
89Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:55
90Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
91Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
92Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
93Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:43
94Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
96Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:40
97Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
98Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:11
99Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:47
101Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
102Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
103Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
104Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:13:27
105Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:30
106David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
107Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
108Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:13:38
109Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:14:00
111Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
113Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:18
114Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
115Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
116Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:14:29
117Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:11
118Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:22
119Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:05
120Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:07
121Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
122Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:17
123Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:50
124Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:53
125Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:17:11
126Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:17:21
127Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:17:24
128Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha0:17:38
129Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
130Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
131Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:17:41
132Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:17:47
133Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:18:19
134Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:15
135Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:37
136Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:13
137Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
138Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
139Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
140Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:29
141Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:31
142Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:54
143Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:22:05
144Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
145Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
146Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
147Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:10
148Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:11
149Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
150Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:22:17
151Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:21
152Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:05
153Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
154Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:50
155Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:24:14
156William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:25:12
157Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:25:41
158Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
159Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
160Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
161Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
162Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:25:59
163Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:27:15
164Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
165Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
166Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:27:21
167Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
168Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
169Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
170Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
171Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:28
172Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:33
173Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:28:21
174Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step24pts
2David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar20
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard12
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
6Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
7Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano8
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
9Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ6
10José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura5
11Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
14Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
15Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
17Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
18Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement3
19Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1
21Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
22Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano55pts
2David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar40
3Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi28
4Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement24
5Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement15
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
9Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
12José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura9
13Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling7
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
16Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar7
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
18Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
21Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team6
22Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team5
24Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling5
25Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard7:58:47
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
10Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
11Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:45
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
14David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:02:34
17Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:50
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:52
19Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:06:24
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:06:58
21Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:46
22Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:14
24Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:50
25Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:11:41
26Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:12:03
27Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:12:32
29Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:14
30Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:25
31Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:08
32Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:10
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:53
34Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:15:14
35Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:15:24
36Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:27
37Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:41
38Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:15:50
39Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:20:08
40Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:20:14
41Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:53
42Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:22:17
43Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:44
44Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
45Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:24
46Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:25:36
48Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:29

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar23:54:24
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:56
3Sky Procycling0:01:57
4Radioshack Leopard
5Movistar Team
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Blanco Pro Cycling Team
8Katusha Team
9Cannondale
10Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Astana Pro Team
12Bretagne - Seche Environnement
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14FDJ
15Team Netapp-Endura0:04:04
16Vacansoleil-Dcm
17Lotto-Belisol0:04:22
18BMC Racing Team0:05:32
19Team Argos-Shimano0:09:30
20Orica Greenedge0:14:20
21Lampre - Merida0:22:54
22Garmin - Sharp0:24:26

 

Latest on Cyclingnews