Champions from 1947 to 2012

2012Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
2011Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
2010Janez Brajkovic (Slo)
2009Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
2008Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
2007Christophe Moreau (Fra)
2006Levi Leipheimer (USA)
2005Inigo Landaluze (Spa)
2004Iban Mayo (Spa)
2003Lance Armstrong (USA)
2002Lance Armstrong (USA)
2001Christophe Moreau (Fra)
2000Tyler Hamilton (USA)
1999Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz)
1998Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
1997Udo Bolts (Ger)
1996Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1995Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1994Laurent Dufaux (Swi)
1993Laurent Dufaux (Swi)
1992Charly Mottet (Fra)
1991Luis Herrera (Col)
1990Robert Millar (Sco)
1989Charly Mottet (Fra)
1988Luis Herrera (Col)
1987Charly Mottet (Fra)
1986Urs Zimmermann (Swi)
1985Phil Anderson (Aus)
1984Martin Ramirez (Col)
1983Greg LeMond (USA) *
1982Michel Laurent (Fra)
1981Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1980Johan Van de Velde (Ned)
1979Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1978Michel Pollentier (Bel)
1977Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1976Bernard Thévenet (Fra)
1975Bernard Thévenet (Fra)
1974Alain Santy (Fra)
1973Luis Ocaña (Spa)
1972Luis Ocaña (Spa)
1971Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1969Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1966Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1965Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1964Valentin Uriona (Spa)
1963Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1962Raymond Mastrotto (Fra)
1961Brian Robinson (GB)
1960Jean Dotto (Fra)
1959Henry Anglade (Fra)
1958Louis Rostollan (Fra)
1957Marcel Rohrbach (Fra)
1956Alex Closs (Fra)
1955Louison Bobet (Fra)
1954Nello Lauredi (Fra)
1953Lucien Teissiere (Fra)
1952Jean Dotto (Fra)
1951Nello Lauredi (Fra)
1950Nello Lauredi (Fra)
1949Lucien Lazarides (Fra)
1948Edouard Fachleitner (Fra)
1947Edouard Klabinski (Pol)

* Pascal Simon (Fra) finished first but later disqualified for doping

