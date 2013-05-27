Critérium du Dauphiné past winners
Champions from 1947 to 2012
|2012
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|2011
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|2010
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo)
|2009
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
|2007
|Christophe Moreau (Fra)
|2006
|Levi Leipheimer (USA)
|2005
|Inigo Landaluze (Spa)
|2004
|Iban Mayo (Spa)
|2003
|Lance Armstrong (USA)
|2002
|Lance Armstrong (USA)
|2001
|Christophe Moreau (Fra)
|2000
|Tyler Hamilton (USA)
|1999
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz)
|1998
|Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
|1997
|Udo Bolts (Ger)
|1996
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1995
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1994
|Laurent Dufaux (Swi)
|1993
|Laurent Dufaux (Swi)
|1992
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1991
|Luis Herrera (Col)
|1990
|Robert Millar (Sco)
|1989
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1988
|Luis Herrera (Col)
|1987
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1986
|Urs Zimmermann (Swi)
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Aus)
|1984
|Martin Ramirez (Col)
|1983
|Greg LeMond (USA) *
|1982
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1981
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1980
|Johan Van de Velde (Ned)
|1979
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1978
|Michel Pollentier (Bel)
|1977
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1976
|Bernard Thévenet (Fra)
|1975
|Bernard Thévenet (Fra)
|1974
|Alain Santy (Fra)
|1973
|Luis Ocaña (Spa)
|1972
|Luis Ocaña (Spa)
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1969
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1966
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1965
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1964
|Valentin Uriona (Spa)
|1963
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1962
|Raymond Mastrotto (Fra)
|1961
|Brian Robinson (GB)
|1960
|Jean Dotto (Fra)
|1959
|Henry Anglade (Fra)
|1958
|Louis Rostollan (Fra)
|1957
|Marcel Rohrbach (Fra)
|1956
|Alex Closs (Fra)
|1955
|Louison Bobet (Fra)
|1954
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1953
|Lucien Teissiere (Fra)
|1952
|Jean Dotto (Fra)
|1951
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1950
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1949
|Lucien Lazarides (Fra)
|1948
|Edouard Fachleitner (Fra)
|1947
|Edouard Klabinski (Pol)
* Pascal Simon (Fra) finished first but later disqualified for doping
