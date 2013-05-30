Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Chris Froome (Sky) wins the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta)

With less than a month to go until the start of the Tour de France, the Critérium du Dauphiné once again assumes its role as a form guide and final test ahead of the sport’s grandest showdown.





Stage three, 167km from Ambérieu-en-Bugey to Tarare, is ideal for a break to slip clear. By now a general pecking order will have been established with time gaps healthy enough for the leading team to allow escapees their chance.



