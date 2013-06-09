Image 1 of 27 Chris Froome (Sky) rides towards Dauphiné victory at Risoul. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 27 Chis Froome (Sky) sealed the overall win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 Best young rider Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 Chis Froome (Sky) celebrates victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 The top three from the 2013 Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 27 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) leads Michael Rogers. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 27 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) at Risoul. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 27 Chris Froome (Sky) sits in a group on the final stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Cannandale) and Tim Wellens (Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Cannandale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Race leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Overall race leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Cannandale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 27 Joaquim Rodriguez helped Katusha teammate Dani Moreno move up to 3rd overall. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 27 Manuel Quinziato (BMC). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) solos to victory on the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) held his composure to win at Risoul. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 27 Chris Froome and Richie Porte in pursuit of Alessandro De Marchi. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 27 Richie Porte and Chris Froome were the strongest men at the Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 27 Chris Froome leads Richie Porte towards the summit of Risoul (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 27 Chris Froome and Richie Porte disappear into the mist. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Cannandale) wins stage 8 of the Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) wins the final stage of Dauphiné at Risoul. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 27 Chris Froome (Sky) leads Richie Porte near the summit of Risoul. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) claimed the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné while Chris Froome (Sky) sealed overall victory and delivered another message to his rivals for next month’s Tour de France.

De Marchi was the last survivor of the day’s early break and he withstood heavy rain and a determined pursuit from Sky’s Froome and Richie Porte on the tough final climb to Risoul to take a well-earned victory. He had been involved in a ding-dong battle with fellow escapee Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) on the final climb, and finally caught and passed the Belgian with 5km to go.

At that point, De Marchi had almost two minutes in hand on the yellow jersey group and looked odds on to win the stage, but he endured a late scare when Froome accelerated clear of the general classification contenders in the final two kilometres with Richie Porte on his wheel. Ultimately, however, the Italian hung on to win by 24 seconds and claim the first victory of his professional career.





De Marchi, who joined Cannondale from Androni-Venezuela during the off-season, had been in the early break on Saturday, but was passed by the overall contenders on the Col du Noyer. Understandably, he feared history would repeat itself on Saturday.

“Once I was alone in the lead, I gave everything I had but I was afraid of the return of Team Sky and the peloton,” he said. “I don’t know what happened behind me. It might sound absurd but I had much better legs in the breakaway yesterday, but it’s just the circumstances of racing that weren’t favourable. Even today, until 1km to go, I didn’t believe I could win.”

While De Marchi was grinding his way to stage victory up ahead, there was a concerted battle going on in the chasing group for the podium places, even if Chris Froome’s yellow jersey never seemed in doubt. The Briton was well-marshalled by Sky teammates Vasili Kiryienka and Peter Kennaugh during the early part of the climb before taking matters in hand himself with two kilometres to go.

Although Froome and Porte were unable to catch De Marchi – and were themselves caught by a determined Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) within sight of the line – it was another emphatic demonstration of Froome’s qualities as the Tour de France approaches. Froome finished the race with 58 seconds to spare over Porte overall, while Daniel Moreno (Katusha) took third, 2:12 behind.

“It’s been a dream scenario,” Froome said. “The Dauphiné was a build up race, so to come away with the victory plus one of my best friends and team-mate Richie Porte in second place overall, I couldn’t ask for more. Of course, it’s a very positive test for the Tour de France. I know that I’ll do everything I can to win it as well.”

Contador

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) is the man widely expected to pose the biggest threat to Froome at the Tour de France, and the Spaniard picked himself up from a crash on the descent of the Col du Vars to go on the offensive on the final climb to Risoul in the company of Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Leopard).

As is their wont, Sky opted not to react to the move instantly, but observers never got the chance to see if Contador was able to ask telling questions of Froome as the Spaniard relented once his teammate Michael Rogers – third overall before the stage – was dropped by Sky’s pace-making.

Contador was unsuccessful in his attempt to help Rogers hold his position as they came in almost two minutes down and the Australian veteran dropped to 6th overall, while Dani Moreno moved on to the podium, and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) also leapfrogged ahead of Rogers in the standings.

Another impressive performer on the final climb was Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), who battled his way to finish 10th on the stage to claim the young riders’ classification and 8th place overall. “If it wasn’t for my team, I wouldn’t have done it. I was just thinking of pulling out because it was so cold up the Col de Vars and I couldn’t move my hands anymore,” Dennis said. “But Andrew Talansky sacrificed his gloves for me. He rode without them for the rest of the stage and I’m grateful for his generosity. I had to finish it off.”

The peloton had to deal with heavy rain for most of the 155km stage, which was animated by a 24-man break that formed in the opening kilometres. After the descent of the Col de Vars, five riders were left out in front – De Marchi, Wellens, Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Travis Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) – but on the final ascent, it was De Marchi who had the sharpest wits and strongest legs.

Although Saxo-Tinkoff had forced the pace on the Col de Vars in a bid to isolate Froome, the yellow jersey still had his chaperone of men in black on the road to Risoul, and Sky looked utterly in control in the closing kilometres of the race. Three weeks ahead of the Tour, Froome and Porte look to be a step ahead of the opposition, even if the Dauphiné was preaching caution.

“We’ve got some good reasons to be confident with such a great team but in cycling, nothing can be taken for granted,” Froome said. “But it will be an advantage to have two riders able to target high positions on GC. It’s a very favourable situation.”



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:28:09 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:31 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:55 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:00 11 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:04 12 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:41 14 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:55 15 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:31 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 20 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 21 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 22 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 23 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:02 24 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:27 25 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:52 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 28 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 30 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:04:54 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:57 33 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:35 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:05:39 35 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:56 36 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:49 37 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:37 38 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:17 39 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:51 40 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:24 41 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:49 42 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:04 43 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 44 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 45 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:48 46 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 47 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:32 49 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 50 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 51 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:35 52 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:59 53 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:29 54 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 57 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 58 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 64 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:39 65 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 66 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:27 67 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:14:34 69 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:14:43 71 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:25 72 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 73 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 74 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:33 75 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:16:22 76 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:34 77 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 78 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:44 79 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 80 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:12 81 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 83 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 85 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:19:52 86 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 87 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:19 88 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:21:02 89 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:21:05 90 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:12 91 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:40 92 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:23:42 93 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:24:40 94 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 95 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 96 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 98 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 103 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 105 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:26:01 106 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 107 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:05 109 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:36:17 110 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:36:40 DNF David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura DNF Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team DNF José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNS Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar DNF Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ DNF Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ DNF Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp DNS Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp DNF Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp DNF Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp DNF Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard DNF David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team DNF Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Jausiers, 96km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Risoul, 155.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 4 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 3 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Bréole, 52.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 2 4 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col de Vars, 119.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 4 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 9 5 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 6 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 7 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5

Mountain 3 - Montée de Risoul, 155.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 11 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 6 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 5

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4:28:33 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:36 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:17 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:07 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 7 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:38 8 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:03 9 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:53 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:00 13 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:25 14 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:05 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:03 18 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:15:01 19 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:18:48 20 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:19:28 21 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 22 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:23:18 23 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:24:16 24 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:41 28 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:35:53

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 13:27:17 2 Katusha Team 0:04:27 3 Radioshack Leopard 0:06:04 4 Astana Pro Team 0:08:36 5 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:51 6 BMC Racing Team 0:09:59 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:57 8 Garmin - Sharp 0:12:03 9 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:25 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:15 11 Lotto-Belisol 0:17:19 12 Orica Greenedge 0:19:40 13 Cannondale 0:21:27 14 Movistar Team 0:24:57 15 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:26:03 16 Lampre - Merida 0:26:50 17 FDJ 0:29:32 18 Team Netapp-Endura 0:38:31 19 Team Argos-Shimano 0:39:11 20 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:46:18 21 Team Europcar 1:02:03

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 29:28:46 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:58 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:02:12 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:18 5 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:20 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:08 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:12 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:24 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:25 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:27 11 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:39 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:07:17 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:21 14 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:47 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:02 16 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:09:04 17 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:39 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:12 19 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:15 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:37 21 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:59 22 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:15:16 23 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:17:35 24 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:55 25 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:14 26 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:40 27 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:37 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:39 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:28:53 30 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:54 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:30:05 32 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:08 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:33:04 34 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:54 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:34:48 36 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:36:14 37 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:36:48 38 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:37:26 39 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:27 40 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:42 41 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:39:04 42 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:40:27 43 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:41:31 44 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:41:43 45 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:06 46 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:43:14 47 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:43:15 48 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:43:28 49 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:47:13 50 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:47:17 51 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:38 52 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:47:52 53 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:24 54 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 0:50:15 55 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:51:37 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:49 57 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:51:53 58 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:52:13 59 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:30 60 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:55:11 61 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:55:39 62 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:58:07 63 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:59:35 64 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:00:39 65 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1:01:16 66 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:03:16 67 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1:04:04 68 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 1:04:31 69 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:04:49 70 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:34 71 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:07:16 72 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:32 73 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:07:58 74 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:08:57 75 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:09:14 76 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:09:56 77 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:10:17 78 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1:11:32 79 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:12:57 80 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:13:50 81 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 1:14:40 82 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:14:51 83 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:15:14 84 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:15:56 85 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:16:32 86 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1:17:50 87 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:18:10 88 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:18:40 89 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:19:25 90 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:21:54 91 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:22:10 92 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1:25:38 93 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:26:43 94 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:26:50 95 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1:28:24 96 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:28:33 97 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:32:26 98 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:36:53 99 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1:36:55 100 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:36:57 101 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:37:50 102 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:38:11 103 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 1:38:58 104 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 1:42:36 105 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:45:09 106 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 1:45:28 107 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:46:28 108 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:48:23 109 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:51:10 110 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:00:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 49 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 47 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 26 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 23 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 21 7 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 20 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 16 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 13 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 13 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 13 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 12 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 16 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 18 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 19 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 8 22 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 23 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 24 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 6 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 26 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 5 27 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 28 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 29 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 30 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 5 31 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 32 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 4 33 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 34 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 35 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 36 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 37 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 3 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 39 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 40 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 41 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 42 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge -2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 109 pts 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 77 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 4 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 45 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 29 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 10 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 26 12 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 13 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 24 14 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 24 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 16 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 20 17 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 19 19 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 20 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 21 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 16 22 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 16 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 25 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 26 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 27 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 28 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 12 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 11 30 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 31 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 9 32 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 9 33 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 34 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 35 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 37 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 38 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 6 39 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 40 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 41 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 42 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 43 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 44 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 45 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 46 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 2 47 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 48 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 49 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 29:32:10 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:03:53 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:48 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:10:13 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:11:52 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:11 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:24:15 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:29:40 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:30 10 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:03 11 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:48:49 12 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:54:43 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:15 14 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:57:52 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:01:25 16 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:03:52 17 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:04:34 18 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:05:33 19 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:06:53 20 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:10:26 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:11:50 22 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:13:08 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:16:01 24 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1:25:00 25 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:33:33 26 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:34:47 27 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:41:45 28 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:44:59