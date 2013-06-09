De Marchi wins final stage of Dauphiné
Froome seals final overall victory at Risoul
Stage 8: Sisteron - Risoul
Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) claimed the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné while Chris Froome (Sky) sealed overall victory and delivered another message to his rivals for next month’s Tour de France.
De Marchi was the last survivor of the day’s early break and he withstood heavy rain and a determined pursuit from Sky’s Froome and Richie Porte on the tough final climb to Risoul to take a well-earned victory. He had been involved in a ding-dong battle with fellow escapee Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) on the final climb, and finally caught and passed the Belgian with 5km to go.
At that point, De Marchi had almost two minutes in hand on the yellow jersey group and looked odds on to win the stage, but he endured a late scare when Froome accelerated clear of the general classification contenders in the final two kilometres with Richie Porte on his wheel. Ultimately, however, the Italian hung on to win by 24 seconds and claim the first victory of his professional career.
De Marchi, who joined Cannondale from Androni-Venezuela during the off-season, had been in the early break on Saturday, but was passed by the overall contenders on the Col du Noyer. Understandably, he feared history would repeat itself on Saturday.
“Once I was alone in the lead, I gave everything I had but I was afraid of the return of Team Sky and the peloton,” he said. “I don’t know what happened behind me. It might sound absurd but I had much better legs in the breakaway yesterday, but it’s just the circumstances of racing that weren’t favourable. Even today, until 1km to go, I didn’t believe I could win.”
While De Marchi was grinding his way to stage victory up ahead, there was a concerted battle going on in the chasing group for the podium places, even if Chris Froome’s yellow jersey never seemed in doubt. The Briton was well-marshalled by Sky teammates Vasili Kiryienka and Peter Kennaugh during the early part of the climb before taking matters in hand himself with two kilometres to go.
Although Froome and Porte were unable to catch De Marchi – and were themselves caught by a determined Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) within sight of the line – it was another emphatic demonstration of Froome’s qualities as the Tour de France approaches. Froome finished the race with 58 seconds to spare over Porte overall, while Daniel Moreno (Katusha) took third, 2:12 behind.
“It’s been a dream scenario,” Froome said. “The Dauphiné was a build up race, so to come away with the victory plus one of my best friends and team-mate Richie Porte in second place overall, I couldn’t ask for more. Of course, it’s a very positive test for the Tour de France. I know that I’ll do everything I can to win it as well.”
Contador
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) is the man widely expected to pose the biggest threat to Froome at the Tour de France, and the Spaniard picked himself up from a crash on the descent of the Col du Vars to go on the offensive on the final climb to Risoul in the company of Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Leopard).
As is their wont, Sky opted not to react to the move instantly, but observers never got the chance to see if Contador was able to ask telling questions of Froome as the Spaniard relented once his teammate Michael Rogers – third overall before the stage – was dropped by Sky’s pace-making.
Contador was unsuccessful in his attempt to help Rogers hold his position as they came in almost two minutes down and the Australian veteran dropped to 6th overall, while Dani Moreno moved on to the podium, and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) also leapfrogged ahead of Rogers in the standings.
Another impressive performer on the final climb was Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), who battled his way to finish 10th on the stage to claim the young riders’ classification and 8th place overall. “If it wasn’t for my team, I wouldn’t have done it. I was just thinking of pulling out because it was so cold up the Col de Vars and I couldn’t move my hands anymore,” Dennis said. “But Andrew Talansky sacrificed his gloves for me. He rode without them for the rest of the stage and I’m grateful for his generosity. I had to finish it off.”
The peloton had to deal with heavy rain for most of the 155km stage, which was animated by a 24-man break that formed in the opening kilometres. After the descent of the Col de Vars, five riders were left out in front – De Marchi, Wellens, Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Travis Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) – but on the final ascent, it was De Marchi who had the sharpest wits and strongest legs.
Although Saxo-Tinkoff had forced the pace on the Col de Vars in a bid to isolate Froome, the yellow jersey still had his chaperone of men in black on the road to Risoul, and Sky looked utterly in control in the closing kilometres of the race. Three weeks ahead of the Tour, Froome and Porte look to be a step ahead of the opposition, even if the Dauphiné was preaching caution.
“We’ve got some good reasons to be confident with such a great team but in cycling, nothing can be taken for granted,” Froome said. “But it will be an advantage to have two riders able to target high positions on GC. It’s a very favourable situation.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:28:09
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:31
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:00
|11
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:04
|12
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:41
|14
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:55
|15
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:31
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:02
|24
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:27
|25
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:52
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:56
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|31
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:04:54
|32
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:57
|33
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:35
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:05:39
|35
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:56
|36
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:49
|37
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|38
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:17
|39
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:51
|40
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:24
|41
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:49
|42
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:04
|43
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|44
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|45
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:48
|46
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:32
|49
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|50
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|51
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:35
|52
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:59
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:29
|54
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|57
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|64
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:39
|65
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:27
|67
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:34
|69
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:14:43
|71
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:25
|72
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|73
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|74
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:33
|75
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:22
|76
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:34
|77
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|78
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:44
|79
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:12
|81
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|83
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|85
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:19:52
|86
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|87
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:19
|88
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:21:02
|89
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:21:05
|90
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:12
|91
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:40
|92
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:42
|93
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:24:40
|94
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|98
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|105
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:26:01
|106
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|107
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:05
|109
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:36:17
|110
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:36:40
|DNF
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNS
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNS
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|4
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|3
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|2
|4
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|4
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|9
|5
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|6
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|7
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|9
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|6
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4:28:33
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:36
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:17
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:07
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:38
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:03
|9
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:32
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:53
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:00
|13
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:25
|14
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:05
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|18
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:01
|19
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:48
|20
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:19:28
|21
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|22
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:18
|23
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:24:16
|24
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:41
|28
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:35:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|13:27:17
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:04:27
|3
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:06:04
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:36
|5
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:51
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:59
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:57
|8
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:03
|9
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:25
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:15
|11
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:17:19
|12
|Orica Greenedge
|0:19:40
|13
|Cannondale
|0:21:27
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:24:57
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:26:03
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:26:50
|17
|FDJ
|0:29:32
|18
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:38:31
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:39:11
|20
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:46:18
|21
|Team Europcar
|1:02:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29:28:46
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:58
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:12
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:18
|5
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:20
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:08
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:12
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:24
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:25
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:27
|11
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:17
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:47
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:02
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:09:04
|17
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:39
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:12
|19
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:15
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:37
|21
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:59
|22
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:16
|23
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:17:35
|24
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:55
|25
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:14
|26
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:40
|27
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:37
|28
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:39
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:53
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:54
|31
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:30:05
|32
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:08
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:33:04
|34
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:54
|35
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:48
|36
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:14
|37
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:36:48
|38
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:37:26
|39
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:27
|40
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:42
|41
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:04
|42
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:27
|43
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:41:31
|44
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:41:43
|45
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:06
|46
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:43:14
|47
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:43:15
|48
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:28
|49
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:47:13
|50
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:47:17
|51
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:38
|52
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:52
|53
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:24
|54
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|0:50:15
|55
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:51:37
|56
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:49
|57
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:53
|58
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:52:13
|59
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:30
|60
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:55:11
|61
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:55:39
|62
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:58:07
|63
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:59:35
|64
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:00:39
|65
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1:01:16
|66
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:16
|67
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1:04:04
|68
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|1:04:31
|69
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:04:49
|70
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:06:34
|71
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:07:16
|72
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:32
|73
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:07:58
|74
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:08:57
|75
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:09:14
|76
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:09:56
|77
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:10:17
|78
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1:11:32
|79
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:57
|80
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:13:50
|81
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|1:14:40
|82
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:14:51
|83
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:15:14
|84
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:15:56
|85
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:16:32
|86
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:17:50
|87
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:10
|88
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:18:40
|89
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:19:25
|90
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:21:54
|91
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:22:10
|92
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1:25:38
|93
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:26:43
|94
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:26:50
|95
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1:28:24
|96
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:28:33
|97
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:32:26
|98
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:36:53
|99
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|1:36:55
|100
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:36:57
|101
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:37:50
|102
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:38:11
|103
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:38:58
|104
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:42:36
|105
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:09
|106
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:45:28
|107
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:46:28
|108
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:48:23
|109
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:51:10
|110
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:00:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|49
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|47
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|32
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|26
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|7
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|20
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|16
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|13
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|16
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|18
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|8
|22
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|23
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|24
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|25
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|26
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|27
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|28
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|29
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|30
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|31
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|32
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|4
|33
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|34
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|35
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|36
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|37
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|38
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|39
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|40
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|41
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|42
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|109
|pts
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|77
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|4
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|45
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|29
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|10
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|11
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|13
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|24
|14
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|15
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|16
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|20
|17
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|19
|19
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|20
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|21
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|16
|22
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|25
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|26
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|27
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|28
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|12
|29
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|30
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|31
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|9
|32
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|33
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|34
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|35
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|37
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|38
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|6
|39
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|40
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|41
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|42
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|43
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|44
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|45
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|46
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|2
|47
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|48
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|49
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|29:32:10
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:53
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:48
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:13
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:52
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:11
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:15
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:29:40
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:30
|10
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:03
|11
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:48:49
|12
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:54:43
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:15
|14
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:57:52
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:25
|16
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:03:52
|17
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:04:34
|18
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:05:33
|19
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:06:53
|20
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:10:26
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:11:50
|22
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:08
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:16:01
|24
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1:25:00
|25
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:33:33
|26
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:34:47
|27
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:45
|28
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:44:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|88:35:44
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:18
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:27
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24:34
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:50
|6
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:25:58
|7
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:58
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:33:49
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:45:26
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:52:43
|11
|Lotto-Belisol
|1:14:45
|12
|Cannondale
|1:18:12
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|1:23:57
|14
|FDJ
|1:24:29
|15
|Team Europcar
|1:26:02
|16
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:27:15
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|1:30:08
|18
|Orica Greenedge
|1:33:28
|19
|Team Netapp-Endura
|1:51:19
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|2:08:04
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|2:22:35
