

Chris Froome (Sky) rides towards Dauphiné victory at Risoul.


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Chis Froome (Sky) sealed the overall win


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Best young rider Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Chis Froome (Sky) celebrates victory


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


The top three from the 2013 Dauphiné


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the green jersey


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida).


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) leads Michael Rogers.


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) at Risoul.


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Chris Froome (Sky) sits in a group on the final stage


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Alessandro De Marchi (Cannandale) and Tim Wellens (Lotto)


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Alessandro De Marchi (Cannandale)


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Race leader Chris Froome (Sky)


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Overall race leader Chris Froome (Sky)


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Alessandro De Marchi (Cannandale) on the podium


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Joaquim Rodriguez helped Katusha teammate Dani Moreno move up to 3rd overall.


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Manuel Quinziato (BMC).


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) solos to victory on the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) held his composure to win at Risoul.


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Chris Froome and Richie Porte in pursuit of Alessandro De Marchi.


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Richie Porte and Chris Froome were the strongest men at the Dauphine.


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Chris Froome leads Richie Porte towards the summit of Risoul


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Chris Froome and Richie Porte disappear into the mist.


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Alessandro De Marchi (Cannandale) wins stage 8 of the Dauphine


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) wins the final stage of Dauphiné at Risoul.


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Chris Froome (Sky) leads Richie Porte near the summit of Risoul.


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) claimed the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné while Chris Froome (Sky) sealed overall victory and delivered another message to his rivals for next month’s Tour de France.

De Marchi was the last survivor of the day’s early break and he withstood heavy rain and a determined pursuit from Sky’s Froome and Richie Porte on the tough final climb to Risoul to take a well-earned victory. He had been involved in a ding-dong battle with fellow escapee Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) on the final climb, and finally caught and passed the Belgian with 5km to go.

At that point, De Marchi had almost two minutes in hand on the yellow jersey group and looked odds on to win the stage, but he endured a late scare when Froome accelerated clear of the general classification contenders in the final two kilometres with Richie Porte on his wheel. Ultimately, however, the Italian hung on to win by 24 seconds and claim the first victory of his professional career.

De Marchi, who joined Cannondale from Androni-Venezuela during the off-season, had been in the early break on Saturday, but was passed by the overall contenders on the Col du Noyer. Understandably, he feared history would repeat itself on Saturday.

“Once I was alone in the lead, I gave everything I had but I was afraid of the return of Team Sky and the peloton,” he said. “I don’t know what happened behind me. It might sound absurd but I had much better legs in the breakaway yesterday, but it’s just the circumstances of racing that weren’t favourable. Even today, until 1km to go, I didn’t believe I could win.”

While De Marchi was grinding his way to stage victory up ahead, there was a concerted battle going on in the chasing group for the podium places, even if Chris Froome’s yellow jersey never seemed in doubt. The Briton was well-marshalled by Sky teammates Vasili Kiryienka and Peter Kennaugh during the early part of the climb before taking matters in hand himself with two kilometres to go.

Although Froome and Porte were unable to catch De Marchi – and were themselves caught by a determined Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) within sight of the line – it was another emphatic demonstration of Froome’s qualities as the Tour de France approaches. Froome finished the race with 58 seconds to spare over Porte overall, while Daniel Moreno (Katusha) took third, 2:12 behind.

“It’s been a dream scenario,” Froome said. “The Dauphiné was a build up race, so to come away with the victory plus one of my best friends and team-mate Richie Porte in second place overall, I couldn’t ask for more. Of course, it’s a very positive test for the Tour de France. I know that I’ll do everything I can to win it as well.”

Contador

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) is the man widely expected to pose the biggest threat to Froome at the Tour de France, and the Spaniard picked himself up from a crash on the descent of the Col du Vars to go on the offensive on the final climb to Risoul in the company of Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Leopard).

As is their wont, Sky opted not to react to the move instantly, but observers never got the chance to see if Contador was able to ask telling questions of Froome as the Spaniard relented once his teammate Michael Rogers – third overall before the stage – was dropped by Sky’s pace-making.

Contador was unsuccessful in his attempt to help Rogers hold his position as they came in almost two minutes down and the Australian veteran dropped to 6th overall, while Dani Moreno moved on to the podium, and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) also leapfrogged ahead of Rogers in the standings.

Another impressive performer on the final climb was Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), who battled his way to finish 10th on the stage to claim the young riders’ classification and 8th place overall. “If it wasn’t for my team, I wouldn’t have done it. I was just thinking of pulling out because it was so cold up the Col de Vars and I couldn’t move my hands anymore,” Dennis said. “But Andrew Talansky sacrificed his gloves for me. He rode without them for the rest of the stage and I’m grateful for his generosity. I had to finish it off.”

The peloton had to deal with heavy rain for most of the 155km stage, which was animated by a 24-man break that formed in the opening kilometres. After the descent of the Col de Vars, five riders were left out in front – De Marchi, Wellens, Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Travis Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) – but on the final ascent, it was De Marchi who had the sharpest wits and strongest legs.

Although Saxo-Tinkoff had forced the pace on the Col de Vars in a bid to isolate Froome, the yellow jersey still had his chaperone of men in black on the road to Risoul, and Sky looked utterly in control in the closing kilometres of the race. Three weeks ahead of the Tour, Froome and Porte look to be a step ahead of the opposition, even if the Dauphiné was preaching caution.

“We’ve got some good reasons to be confident with such a great team but in cycling, nothing can be taken for granted,” Froome said. “But it will be an advantage to have two riders able to target high positions on GC. It’s a very favourable situation.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:28:09
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:24
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:31
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:00
11Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:04
12Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:41
14Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:55
15Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:02:31
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
20Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
21Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
22Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
23Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:02
24Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:27
25Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:03:52
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:56
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
28Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
30Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:04:54
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:57
33Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:35
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:05:39
35Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:56
36Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:49
37Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:37
38Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:17
39Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:51
40Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:24
41Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:49
42Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:04
43Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
44Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
45Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:48
46Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
47Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:32
49Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
50Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
51Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:35
52Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:12:59
53Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:29
54Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
55Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
57Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
58Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
63Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
64Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:39
65Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
66Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:27
67Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:14:34
69Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:14:43
71Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:25
72Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
73Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:33
75Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:16:22
76Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:34
77Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
78Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:18:44
79Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
80Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:12
81Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
83Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
85Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:19:52
86Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
87Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:19
88Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:21:02
89Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:21:05
90Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:12
91William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:40
92Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:23:42
93Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:24:40
94Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
95Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
96Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
97Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
98Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
102Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
103Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
105David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:26:01
106Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
107Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:05
109Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:36:17
110Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:36:40
DNFDavid De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFEloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNSTony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFSylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFPierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSNatnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
DNFThomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
DNFJacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNSMichel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNFAlex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFKoldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
DNFLuis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDaniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFSimon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFBenjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFTom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFMarc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFIvan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFThor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFNicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFJesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFTimothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Jausiers, 96km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Risoul, 155.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling12
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp10
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team6
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha4
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha3
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Bréole, 52.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ2
4Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Col de Vars, 119.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
4Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha9
5Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
6Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
7Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
8Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5

Mountain 3 - Montée de Risoul, 155.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling13
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp11
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling9
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team7
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha6
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha5

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp4:28:33
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:36
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:17
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:02:07
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
6Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
7Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:38
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:03
9Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:53
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:00
13Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:25
14Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:05
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:03
18Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:15:01
19Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:18:48
20Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:19:28
21Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
22Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:23:18
23Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:24:16
24Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
26Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:41
28Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:35:53

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling13:27:17
2Katusha Team0:04:27
3Radioshack Leopard0:06:04
4Astana Pro Team0:08:36
5Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:51
6BMC Racing Team0:09:59
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:57
8Garmin - Sharp0:12:03
9Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:25
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:15
11Lotto-Belisol0:17:19
12Orica Greenedge0:19:40
13Cannondale0:21:27
14Movistar Team0:24:57
15Vacansoleil-DCM0:26:03
16Lampre - Merida0:26:50
17FDJ0:29:32
18Team Netapp-Endura0:38:31
19Team Argos-Shimano0:39:11
20Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:46:18
21Team Europcar1:02:03

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling29:28:46
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:58
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:02:12
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:18
5Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:20
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:08
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:12
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:03:24
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:25
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:27
11Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:39
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:07:17
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:21
14Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:07:47
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:02
16Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:09:04
17Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:39
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:12
19Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:13:15
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:37
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:59
22Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:15:16
23Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:17:35
24Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:55
25Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:14
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:40
27Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:37
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:27:39
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:28:53
30Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:54
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:30:05
32Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:08
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:33:04
34Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:54
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:34:48
36Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:36:14
37Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:36:48
38Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:37:26
39Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:27
40Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:42
41Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:39:04
42Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:40:27
43Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:41:31
44Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:41:43
45Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:06
46Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:43:14
47Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:43:15
48Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:43:28
49José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:47:13
50Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:47:17
51Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:38
52Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:52
53Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:24
54Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez0:50:15
55Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:51:37
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:49
57Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:51:53
58Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:52:13
59Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:30
60David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:55:11
61Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:55:39
62Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:58:07
63Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:59:35
64Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:00:39
65Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1:01:16
66Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:03:16
67Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1:04:04
68Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ1:04:31
69Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:04:49
70Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:06:34
71Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:07:16
72Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:32
73Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:07:58
74Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:08:57
75Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:09:14
76Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:09:56
77Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:10:17
78Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1:11:32
79Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:12:57
80Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:13:50
81Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha1:14:40
82Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:14:51
83Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:15:14
84Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:15:56
85Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:16:32
86Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1:17:50
87Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:18:10
88Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:18:40
89Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:19:25
90Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:21:54
91Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1:22:10
92Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1:25:38
93Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:26:43
94Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:26:50
95Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1:28:24
96Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:28:33
97Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:32:26
98Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:36:53
99Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1:36:55
100Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:36:57
101Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:37:50
102Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:38:11
103Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura1:38:58
104Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura1:42:36
105Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:45:09
106William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano1:45:28
107Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:46:28
108Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:48:23
109Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:51:10
110Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:00:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step49pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling47
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling32
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling26
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team23
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team21
7David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar20
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha16
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp13
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
13Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard13
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard12
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
16Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp10
18Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team10
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
21Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team8
22Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team8
23Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
24Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ6
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
26José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura5
27Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
28Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
29Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
30Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano5
31Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
32Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha4
33Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
34Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
35Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
37Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura3
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1
39Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
40Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
41Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
42Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge-2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano109pts
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team77
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling46
4David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar45
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team35
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling30
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff30
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team29
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
10Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi28
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team26
12Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling25
13Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement24
14Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard24
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff21
16Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement20
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
18Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team19
19Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
20Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi18
21Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha16
22Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard16
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
25Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
26Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
27Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
28Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ12
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp11
30Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
31Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha9
32José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura9
33Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
34Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
35Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling7
37Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
38Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha6
39Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
40Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
41Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
42Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
43Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
44Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling5
45Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
46Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ2
47Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
48Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
49Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp29:32:10
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:03:53
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:48
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:10:13
5Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:11:52
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:11
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:24:15
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:29:40
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:30
10Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:03
11Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:48:49
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:54:43
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:15
14Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:57:52
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:01:25
16Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:03:52
17Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:04:34
18Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:05:33
19Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:06:53
20Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:10:26
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:11:50
22Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:13:08
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:16:01
24Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1:25:00
25Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:33:33
26Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:34:47
27Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:41:45
28Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:44:59

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling88:35:44
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:18
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:27
4Astana Pro Team0:24:34
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:50
6Radioshack Leopard0:25:58
7Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:28:58
8Katusha Team0:33:49
9BMC Racing Team0:45:26
10Movistar Team0:52:43
11Lotto-Belisol1:14:45
12Cannondale1:18:12
13Garmin - Sharp1:23:57
14FDJ1:24:29
15Team Europcar1:26:02
16Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:27:15
17Vacansoleil-DCM1:30:08
18Orica Greenedge1:33:28
19Team Netapp-Endura1:51:19
20Lampre - Merida2:08:04
21Team Argos-Shimano2:22:35

 

