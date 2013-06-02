Veilleux solos to victory in Dauphiné opener
Canadian captures his biggest pro win, first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Champéry - Champéry
A quarter of a century after Steve Bauer won the prologue of the 1988 Criterium du Dauphiné, David Veilleux became the second Canadian to impose himself in the French alpine race that had an unusual start with a short hilly stage rather than a prologue.
At the end of a 118km long breakaway, including 47km on his own, the Europcar rider preceded the peloton of the favorites by almost two minutes.
“This is a fantastic feeling”, Veilleux said in Champéry, Switzerland.
“This is my first time taking part in the Dauphiné. The standard of the race is extremely high, that’s why I didn’t have any expectation at this level. It was worth trying. I’ve started to believe that something would be possible when our breakaway gained more than nine minutes. But later, it was only in the last 300 metres that I realized I’d won. It’s an enormous satisfaction. It comes from a lot of sacrifices and huge amounts of work. I’m happy that it pays off.”
Veilleux was the first man to attack after only three kilometres of racing. He was soon rejoined by Ricardo Garcia (Euskaltel), Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) and Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne-Séché) as they began their effort with the first category climb côte de Morgins where Bideau passed in first position. They reached a maximum advantage of 10.10 at km 40. After one hour of warming up, the peloton got organized. Vacansoleil-DCM was the first team to take care of the chase, later helped by Orica-GreenEdge, Team Sky and Movistar, working for stage favorites Simon Gerrans, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Alejandro Valverde, respectively.
Used to longer stage distances, the top pro teams underestimated the capacity of Veilleux whose record book was limited to four wins up to date: Roue tourangelle in 2011, stage 1 and GC of the Mi-Août bretonne last year as well as the Tre Valli Varesine in Italy.
“For us Canadians, the most difficult part of our career is to put the foot in the door”, the 26 year old explained. “It’s a question of seizing opportunities. I joined Europcar in a period of redevelopment.”
He took the opportunity to go solo two kilometers before the top of the col de Corbier with 47km to go when he felt that his breakaway companions weren’t helpful anymore as the race entered its difficult last part. “Normally I’m not a climber but I know that I can climb decently”, Veilleux explained. “Going from far away, there was a chance.”
Having attacked from the bunch at km 33, Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) rode solo between breakaway riders and the bunch but he never caught the first rider on the road. The Canadian maintained an advantage of five minutes over the peloton led by Movistar until the 25km to go mark. He still had 1.55 over Damuseau and Garcia and more than three minutes lead over the peloton at the bottom of the last climb leading to the uphill finish of Champéry inside ten kilometers to go. It looked like the peloton gave up. As they limited the damage, they successively caught Bideau, Martin, Garcia and Damuseau.
Ivan Santaromita (BMC) was the only rider to try and escape from the peloton within two kilometers to go but it was a bunch sprint for second place with Gianni Meersman (OPQS) beating Tom-Jelte Slagter (BLA) who became the best young rider.
“I didn’t know what to expect today after being not very healthy last week after the Tour of Belgium”, said the Dutchman who won the Santos Tour Down Under in January.
“I was on antibiotics before coming to the Dauphiné. But during the race, I didn’t feel so bad. A short stage was something good to begin with. In the final climb, I stayed behind Chris Froome and Alberto Contador and in the last kilometer, I did my own sprint. I didn’t come to the Dauphiné for riding GC but now that I’m in the white jersey, I’m not going to give it away.”
Veilleux looks good in yellow too. “Now I’ll profit as much as I can from those moments”, the rider from Quebec said. “I’ll be able to enjoy with the yellow jersey. I don’t know if it can last for a few days, probably not the whole week! Of course it’s a dream to ride the Tour de France this year, but for now, I’m here to do my job as well as I can.”
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|3:17:35
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:56
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|23
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|34
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|40
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|45
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|49
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|51
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|57
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|62
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|64
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|66
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|68
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|70
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|73
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|74
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:24
|76
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|78
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|79
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|81
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|84
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|85
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|86
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:38
|87
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:42
|88
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|89
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|91
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:55
|92
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:30
|93
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|97
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:02
|99
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:43
|101
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:51
|102
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:38
|103
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|104
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:06:56
|105
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:16
|106
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|107
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:21
|108
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:40
|109
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|110
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|112
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|119
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|120
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|121
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:00
|126
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|127
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|128
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|130
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|131
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|132
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|134
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|135
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|136
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|137
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|138
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|140
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|141
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|142
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|143
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|144
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|145
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|146
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|147
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|149
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|151
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|153
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|154
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:34
|155
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|156
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|157
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|158
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|159
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|162
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|163
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|164
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:40
|165
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|166
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|167
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|168
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|169
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|170
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|171
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|172
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|173
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:45
|174
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:47
|175
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:23
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|15
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|3
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|15
|pts
|2
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|3
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|11
|4
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|5
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|6
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|15
|pts
|2
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|3
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|4
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|9
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|7
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|3
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|6
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3:19:32
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:27
|19
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|20
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:45
|22
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:33
|23
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|26
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:46
|27
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:54
|28
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:19
|29
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:24
|31
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:43
|32
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:03
|34
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|35
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|36
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:37
|42
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:43
|44
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|46
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:26
|1
|Team Europcar
|9:56:39
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:56
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:57
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Lotto-Belisol
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Cannondale
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|17
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:42
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:15
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:13
|21
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:14:35
|22
|Lampre - Merida
|0:20:04
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|3:17:35
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:56
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|23
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|34
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|40
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|45
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|49
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|51
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|57
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|62
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|64
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|66
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|68
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|70
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|73
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|74
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:24
|76
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|78
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|79
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|81
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|84
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|85
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|86
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:38
|87
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:42
|88
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|89
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|91
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:55
|92
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:30
|93
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|97
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:02
|99
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:43
|101
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:51
|102
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:38
|103
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|104
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:06:56
|105
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:16
|106
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|107
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:21
|108
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:40
|109
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|110
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|112
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|119
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|120
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|121
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:00
|126
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|127
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|128
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|130
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|131
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|132
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|134
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|135
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|136
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|137
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|138
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|140
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|141
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|142
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|143
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|144
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|145
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|146
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|147
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|149
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|151
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|153
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|154
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:34
|155
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|156
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|157
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|158
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|159
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|162
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|163
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|164
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:40
|165
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|166
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|167
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|168
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|169
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|170
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|171
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|172
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|173
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:45
|174
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:47
|175
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:23
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|12
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|40
|pts
|2
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|35
|3
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|4
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|24
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|6
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|8
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|10
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|11
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|12
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|15
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3:19:32
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:27
|19
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|20
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:45
|22
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:33
|23
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|26
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:46
|27
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:54
|28
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:19
|29
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:24
|31
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:43
|32
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:03
|34
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|35
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|36
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:37
|42
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:43
|44
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|46
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:26
|1
|Team Europcar
|9:56:39
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:56
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:57
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Lotto-Belisol
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Cannondale
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|17
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:42
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:15
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:13
|21
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:14:35
|22
|Lampre - Merida
|0:20:04
