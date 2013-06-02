Image 1 of 65 David Veilleux (Team Europcar) in yellow (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 65 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar celebrates his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 65 David Veilleux (Europcar) takes the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 65 David Veilleux (Europcar) crosses the line first (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 65 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) went on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 65 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) at the start of the Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 65 David Veilleux (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 65 The peloton roll out for stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 65 David Veilleux (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 65 The first stage of this year's Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of A quarter of a century after Steve Bauer won the prologue of the 1988 Criterium du Dauphiné, David Veilleux became the second Canadian to impose himself in the French alpine race that had an unusual start with a short hilly stage rather than a prologue.

At the end of a 118km long breakaway, including 47km on his own, the Europcar rider preceded the peloton of the favorites by almost two minutes.

“This is a fantastic feeling”, Veilleux said in Champéry, Switzerland.

“This is my first time taking part in the Dauphiné. The standard of the race is extremely high, that’s why I didn’t have any expectation at this level. It was worth trying. I’ve started to believe that something would be possible when our breakaway gained more than nine minutes. But later, it was only in the last 300 metres that I realized I’d won. It’s an enormous satisfaction. It comes from a lot of sacrifices and huge amounts of work. I’m happy that it pays off.”

Veilleux was the first man to attack after only three kilometres of racing. He was soon rejoined by Ricardo Garcia (Euskaltel), Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) and Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne-Séché) as they began their effort with the first category climb côte de Morgins where Bideau passed in first position. They reached a maximum advantage of 10.10 at km 40. After one hour of warming up, the peloton got organized. Vacansoleil-DCM was the first team to take care of the chase, later helped by Orica-GreenEdge, Team Sky and Movistar, working for stage favorites Simon Gerrans, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Alejandro Valverde, respectively.

Used to longer stage distances, the top pro teams underestimated the capacity of Veilleux whose record book was limited to four wins up to date: Roue tourangelle in 2011, stage 1 and GC of the Mi-Août bretonne last year as well as the Tre Valli Varesine in Italy.

“For us Canadians, the most difficult part of our career is to put the foot in the door”, the 26 year old explained. “It’s a question of seizing opportunities. I joined Europcar in a period of redevelopment.”

He took the opportunity to go solo two kilometers before the top of the col de Corbier with 47km to go when he felt that his breakaway companions weren’t helpful anymore as the race entered its difficult last part. “Normally I’m not a climber but I know that I can climb decently”, Veilleux explained. “Going from far away, there was a chance.”

Having attacked from the bunch at km 33, Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) rode solo between breakaway riders and the bunch but he never caught the first rider on the road. The Canadian maintained an advantage of five minutes over the peloton led by Movistar until the 25km to go mark. He still had 1.55 over Damuseau and Garcia and more than three minutes lead over the peloton at the bottom of the last climb leading to the uphill finish of Champéry inside ten kilometers to go. It looked like the peloton gave up. As they limited the damage, they successively caught Bideau, Martin, Garcia and Damuseau.

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) was the only rider to try and escape from the peloton within two kilometers to go but it was a bunch sprint for second place with Gianni Meersman (OPQS) beating Tom-Jelte Slagter (BLA) who became the best young rider.

“I didn’t know what to expect today after being not very healthy last week after the Tour of Belgium”, said the Dutchman who won the Santos Tour Down Under in January.

“I was on antibiotics before coming to the Dauphiné. But during the race, I didn’t feel so bad. A short stage was something good to begin with. In the final climb, I stayed behind Chris Froome and Alberto Contador and in the last kilometer, I did my own sprint. I didn’t come to the Dauphiné for riding GC but now that I’m in the white jersey, I’m not going to give it away.”

Veilleux looks good in yellow too. “Now I’ll profit as much as I can from those moments”, the rider from Quebec said. “I’ll be able to enjoy with the yellow jersey. I don’t know if it can last for a few days, probably not the whole week! Of course it’s a dream to ride the Tour de France this year, but for now, I’m here to do my job as well as I can.”

Full Results 1 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 3:17:35 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:56 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 23 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 25 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 27 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 28 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 31 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 38 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 39 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 40 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 41 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 43 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 44 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 45 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 49 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 51 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 52 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 54 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 57 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 58 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 62 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 63 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 64 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 66 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 68 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 70 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 73 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 74 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:24 76 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 77 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 78 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 79 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 80 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 84 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 85 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 86 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:38 87 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:42 88 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 89 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 90 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 91 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:55 92 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:30 93 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:41 97 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 98 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:04:02 99 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 100 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:43 101 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:51 102 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:06:38 103 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 104 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:06:56 105 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:16 106 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 107 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:08:21 108 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:40 109 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 110 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 112 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 113 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 114 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 116 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 117 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 119 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 120 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 121 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 125 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:00 126 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 127 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 129 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 130 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 131 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 132 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 133 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 134 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 135 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 136 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 137 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 138 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 139 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 140 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 141 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 142 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 143 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 144 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 145 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 146 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 147 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 149 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 151 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 153 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 154 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:15:34 155 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 156 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 157 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 158 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 159 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 160 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 161 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 162 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 163 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 164 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:15:40 165 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 166 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 167 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 168 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 169 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 170 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 171 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 172 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 173 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:15:45 174 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:47 175 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:23

Points 1 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 15 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 2 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Intermediate sprint - La Chapelle-d'Abondance, 91.5km 1 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 3 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Morgins (Cat. 1) 12.5km 1 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 15 pts 2 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 13 3 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 11 4 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 5 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 6 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 7 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 8 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5

Mountain 2 - Col du Corbier (Cat. 1) 76km 1 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 15 pts 2 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 13 3 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 4 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 9 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 7 7 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5

Mountain 3 - Pas de Morgins (Cat. 2) 101.5km 1 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 9 3 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 5

Mountain 4 - Côte de Champéry (Cat. 3) 120km 1 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Young riders 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3:19:32 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 4 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:27 19 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 20 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:45 22 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:33 23 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 26 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:46 27 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:54 28 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:19 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 30 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:06:24 31 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:43 32 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 33 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:12:03 34 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 35 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 36 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:37 42 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:13:43 44 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 45 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 46 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:26

Teams 1 Team Europcar 9:56:39 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:56 3 Sky Procycling 0:01:57 4 Movistar Team 5 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Radioshack Leopard 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 FDJ 12 Lotto-Belisol 13 Katusha Team 14 Team NetApp-Endura 15 Cannondale 16 Vacansoleil-DCM 17 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 18 BMC Racing Team 0:02:42 19 Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:15 20 Orica GreenEdge 0:12:13 21 Garmin - Sharp 0:14:35 22 Lampre - Merida 0:20:04

General classification after stage 1 1 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 3:17:35 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:56 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 23 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 25 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 27 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 28 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 31 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 38 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 39 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 40 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 41 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 43 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 44 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 45 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 49 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 51 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 52 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 54 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 57 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 58 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 62 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 63 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 64 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 66 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 68 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 70 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 73 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 74 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:24 76 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 77 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 78 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 79 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 80 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 84 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 85 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 86 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:38 87 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:42 88 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 89 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 90 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 91 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:55 92 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:30 93 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:41 97 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 98 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:04:02 99 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 100 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:43 101 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:51 102 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:06:38 103 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 104 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:06:56 105 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:16 106 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 107 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:08:21 108 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:40 109 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 110 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 112 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 113 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 114 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 116 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 117 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 119 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 120 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 121 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 125 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:00 126 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 127 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 129 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 130 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 131 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 132 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 133 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 134 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 135 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 136 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 137 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 138 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 139 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 140 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 141 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 142 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 143 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 144 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 145 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 146 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 147 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 149 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 151 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 153 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 154 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:15:34 155 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 156 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 157 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 158 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 159 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 160 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 161 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 162 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 163 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 164 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:15:40 165 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 166 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 167 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 168 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 169 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 170 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 171 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 172 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 173 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:15:45 174 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:47 175 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:23

Points classification 1 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 2 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1 12 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountains classification 1 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 40 pts 2 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 35 3 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 4 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 24 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 6 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 7 8 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 10 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 11 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 12 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 6 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 5 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 15 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Young riders classification 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3:19:32 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 4 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:27 19 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 20 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:45 22 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:33 23 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 26 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:46 27 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:54 28 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:19 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 30 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:06:24 31 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:43 32 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 33 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:12:03 34 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 35 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 36 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:37 42 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:13:43 44 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 45 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 46 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:26