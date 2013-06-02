Trending

Veilleux solos to victory in Dauphiné opener

Canadian captures his biggest pro win, first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 65

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) in yellow

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) in yellow
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 65

David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar celebrates his win

David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar celebrates his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 65

David Veilleux (Europcar) takes the biggest win of his career

David Veilleux (Europcar) takes the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 65

David Veilleux (Europcar) crosses the line first

David Veilleux (Europcar) crosses the line first
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 65

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) went on the attack

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) went on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 65

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) at the start of the Dauphine

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) at the start of the Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 65

David Veilleux (Europcar)

David Veilleux (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 65

The peloton roll out for stage 1

The peloton roll out for stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 65

David Veilleux (Europcar)

David Veilleux (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 65

The first stage of this year's Dauphine

The first stage of this year's Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 65

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 65

Team Sky at the start of the race

Team Sky at the start of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 65

The start of stage 1 at the Dauphine

The start of stage 1 at the Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 65

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 65

David Veilleux (Europcar) leads the break

David Veilleux (Europcar) leads the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 65

David Veilleux (Europcar) wins the opening stage at the Dauphine

David Veilleux (Europcar) wins the opening stage at the Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 65

Team Sky set the pace

Team Sky set the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 65

Stage one of the Dauphine started and finished in Switzerland

Stage one of the Dauphine started and finished in Switzerland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 65

Stage one of the Dauphine started and finished in Switzerland

Stage one of the Dauphine started and finished in Switzerland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 65

Team Astana sign on for stage 1

Team Astana sign on for stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 65

Michael Rogers leads Alberto Contador near the front of the peloton

Michael Rogers leads Alberto Contador near the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 65

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 65

David Veilleux (Europcar) in the KOM jersey

David Veilleux (Europcar) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 65

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) lost time to his GC rivals

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) lost time to his GC rivals
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 65

David Veilleux (Europcar) in green

David Veilleux (Europcar) in green
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 65

Riders head towards the finish on stage 1

Riders head towards the finish on stage 1
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 65

Thor Hushovd (Team BMC) could not hold the peloton on the penultimate climb

Thor Hushovd (Team BMC) could not hold the peloton on the penultimate climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 65

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the final climb

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 65

The finish line on stage 1 of the Dauphine

The finish line on stage 1 of the Dauphine
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 65

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) in yellow

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) in yellow
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 65

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) survived the break to win stage 1

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) survived the break to win stage 1
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 32 of 65

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) takes the biggest win of his career

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) takes the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 33 of 65

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) wins the opening stage at the Dauphine

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) wins the opening stage at the Dauphine
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 65

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) wins the opening stage at the Dauphine

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) wins the opening stage at the Dauphine
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 65

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) was the strongest rider in the stage 1 break

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) was the strongest rider in the stage 1 break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 65

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the sprint for second

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the sprint for second
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 65

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the sprint for second

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the sprint for second
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 65

The bunch finished nearly two minutes down on Veilleux

The bunch finished nearly two minutes down on Veilleux
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 65

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished in the top ten

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished in the top ten
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 65

Jacob Fuglsang (Astana) finished with his GC rivals

Jacob Fuglsang (Astana) finished with his GC rivals
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 65

Kristjan Koren finishes in the pack

Kristjan Koren finishes in the pack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 65

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) on the podium

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 65

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) signs on

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) signs on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 65

One of the pre-race favourites Chris Froome (Team Sky)

One of the pre-race favourites Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 65

Pat McQuaid catches up with Daniel Teklehaimanot

Pat McQuaid catches up with Daniel Teklehaimanot
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 65

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Piva at the start

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Piva at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 65

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 65

Belgium's Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol)

Belgium's Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 65

Egor Silin (Astana Pro Team)

Egor Silin (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 65

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) takes the final corner

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) takes the final corner
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 65

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) heads to the line

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) heads to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 65

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) heads to the line

David Veilleux (Team Europcar) heads to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 65

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) was racing again after a break

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) was racing again after a break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 65

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) signs on

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) signs on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 65

Chris Froome (Team Sky) prepares for stage 1

Chris Froome (Team Sky) prepares for stage 1
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 65

Chris Froome (Team Sky) prepares for stage 1

Chris Froome (Team Sky) prepares for stage 1
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 65

UCI President Pat McQuaid was on hand to see the riders off

UCI President Pat McQuaid was on hand to see the riders off
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 65

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was a pre-stage favourite

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was a pre-stage favourite
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 65

Joaquim Rodrigues (Team Katusha) was in good spirits

Joaquim Rodrigues (Team Katusha) was in good spirits
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 65

Lotto leader Jurgen Van Den Broeck

Lotto leader Jurgen Van Den Broeck
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 65

Samuel Sanchez was hoping to put a poor Giro d'Italia behid him

Samuel Sanchez was hoping to put a poor Giro d'Italia behid him
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 65

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 65

The Orica GreenEDGE team

The Orica GreenEDGE team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 65

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signs on

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signs on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 65

Team Sky lead the peloton

Team Sky lead the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)

A quarter of a century after Steve Bauer won the prologue of the 1988 Criterium du Dauphiné, David Veilleux became the second Canadian to impose himself in the French alpine race that had an unusual start with a short hilly stage rather than a prologue.

At the end of a 118km long breakaway, including 47km on his own, the Europcar rider preceded the peloton of the favorites by almost two minutes.

“This is a fantastic feeling”, Veilleux said in Champéry, Switzerland.

“This is my first time taking part in the Dauphiné. The standard of the race is extremely high, that’s why I didn’t have any expectation at this level. It was worth trying. I’ve started to believe that something would be possible when our breakaway gained more than nine minutes. But later, it was only in the last 300 metres that I realized I’d won. It’s an enormous satisfaction. It comes from a lot of sacrifices and huge amounts of work. I’m happy that it pays off.”

Veilleux was the first man to attack after only three kilometres of racing. He was soon rejoined by Ricardo Garcia (Euskaltel), Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) and Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne-Séché) as they began their effort with the first category climb côte de Morgins where Bideau passed in first position. They reached a maximum advantage of 10.10 at km 40. After one hour of warming up, the peloton got organized. Vacansoleil-DCM was the first team to take care of the chase, later helped by Orica-GreenEdge, Team Sky and Movistar, working for stage favorites Simon Gerrans, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Alejandro Valverde, respectively.

Used to longer stage distances, the top pro teams underestimated the capacity of Veilleux whose record book was limited to four wins up to date: Roue tourangelle in 2011, stage 1 and GC of the Mi-Août bretonne last year as well as the Tre Valli Varesine in Italy.

“For us Canadians, the most difficult part of our career is to put the foot in the door”, the 26 year old explained. “It’s a question of seizing opportunities. I joined Europcar in a period of redevelopment.”

He took the opportunity to go solo two kilometers before the top of the col de Corbier with 47km to go when he felt that his breakaway companions weren’t helpful anymore as the race entered its difficult last part. “Normally I’m not a climber but I know that I can climb decently”, Veilleux explained. “Going from far away, there was a chance.”

Having attacked from the bunch at km 33, Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) rode solo between breakaway riders and the bunch but he never caught the first rider on the road. The Canadian maintained an advantage of five minutes over the peloton led by Movistar until the 25km to go mark. He still had 1.55 over Damuseau and Garcia and more than three minutes lead over the peloton at the bottom of the last climb leading to the uphill finish of Champéry inside ten kilometers to go. It looked like the peloton gave up. As they limited the damage, they successively caught Bideau, Martin, Garcia and Damuseau.
Ivan Santaromita (BMC) was the only rider to try and escape from the peloton within two kilometers to go but it was a bunch sprint for second place with Gianni Meersman (OPQS) beating Tom-Jelte Slagter (BLA) who became the best young rider.

“I didn’t know what to expect today after being not very healthy last week after the Tour of Belgium”, said the Dutchman who won the Santos Tour Down Under in January.

“I was on antibiotics before coming to the Dauphiné. But during the race, I didn’t feel so bad. A short stage was something good to begin with. In the final climb, I stayed behind Chris Froome and Alberto Contador and in the last kilometer, I did my own sprint. I didn’t come to the Dauphiné for riding GC but now that I’m in the white jersey, I’m not going to give it away.”

Veilleux looks good in yellow too. “Now I’ll profit as much as I can from those moments”, the rider from Quebec said. “I’ll be able to enjoy with the yellow jersey. I don’t know if it can last for a few days, probably not the whole week! Of course it’s a dream to ride the Tour de France this year, but for now, I’m here to do my job as well as I can.”

Full Results
1David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar3:17:35
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:56
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
23Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
25Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
27Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
28Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
31Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
33Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
34Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
35Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
38Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
39Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
40Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
41Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
43Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
44Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
45Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
49Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
51Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
52Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
54Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
57Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
61David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
62José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
63José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
64Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
65Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
66Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
68Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
69Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
70Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
73Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
74Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:24
76Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
77Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
78Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
79Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
80Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
84Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
85Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
86Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:38
87Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:42
88Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
89Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
90Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
91Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:55
92Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:30
93Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
96Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:41
97Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:04:02
99Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
100Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:43
101Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:51
102Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:06:38
103Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
104Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:06:56
105Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:16
106Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
107Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:08:21
108Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:40
109Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
110Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
111Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
112David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
113Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
114Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
115Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
116Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
117Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
119Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
120Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
121Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
122Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
124Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
125Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:00
126Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
127Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
128Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
129Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
130Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
131Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
132Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
133Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
134Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
135Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
136William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
137Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
138Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
139Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
140Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
141Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
142Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
143Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
144Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
145Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
146Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
147Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
148Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
149Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
151Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
152Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
153Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
154Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:15:34
155Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
156Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
157Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
158Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
159Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
160Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
161Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
162Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
163Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
164Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:15:40
165Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
166Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
167Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
168Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
169Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
170Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
171Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
172Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
173Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:15:45
174Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:47
175Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:23

Points
1David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar15pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard2
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1

Intermediate sprint - La Chapelle-d'Abondance, 91.5km
1David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar5pts
2Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
3Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Morgins (Cat. 1) 12.5km
1Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement15pts
2Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano13
3David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar11
4Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
5Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
6Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
7Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling5

Mountain 2 - Col du Corbier (Cat. 1) 76km
1David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar15pts
2Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano13
3Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
4Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement9
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar7
7Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5

Mountain 3 - Pas de Morgins (Cat. 2) 101.5km
1David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar10pts
2Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano9
3Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team5

Mountain 4 - Côte de Champéry (Cat. 3) 120km
1David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar4pts
2Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Young riders
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3:19:32
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:27
19Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
20Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:45
22Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:33
23Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
26Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:46
27Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:54
28Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:06:19
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
30Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:06:24
31Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:43
32Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
33Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:12:03
34Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
35Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
36Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
37Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
38Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
41Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:13:37
42Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:13:43
44Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
46Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:26

Teams
1Team Europcar9:56:39
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:56
3Sky Procycling0:01:57
4Movistar Team
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Radioshack Leopard
8Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Astana Pro Team
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11FDJ
12Lotto-Belisol
13Katusha Team
14Team NetApp-Endura
15Cannondale
16Vacansoleil-DCM
17Bretagne - Seche Environnement
18BMC Racing Team0:02:42
19Team Argos-Shimano0:04:15
20Orica GreenEdge0:12:13
21Garmin - Sharp0:14:35
22Lampre - Merida0:20:04

General classification after stage 1
1David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar3:17:35
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:56
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
23Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
25Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
27Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
28Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
31Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
33Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
34Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
35Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
38Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
39Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
40Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
41Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
43Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
44Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
45Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
49Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
51Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
52Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
54Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
57Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
61David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
62José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
63José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
64Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
65Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
66Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
68Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
69Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
70Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
73Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
74Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:24
76Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
77Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
78Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
79Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
80Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
84Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
85Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
86Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:38
87Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:42
88Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
89Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
90Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
91Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:55
92Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:30
93Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
96Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:41
97Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:04:02
99Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
100Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:43
101Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:51
102Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:06:38
103Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
104Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:06:56
105Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:16
106Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
107Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:08:21
108Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:40
109Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
110Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
111Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
112David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
113Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
114Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
115Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
116Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
117Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
119Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
120Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
121Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
122Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
124Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
125Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:00
126Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
127Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
128Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
129Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
130Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
131Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
132Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
133Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
134Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
135Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
136William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
137Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
138Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
139Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
140Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
141Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
142Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
143Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
144Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
145Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
146Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
147Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
148Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
149Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
151Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
152Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
153Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
154Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:15:34
155Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
156Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
157Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
158Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
159Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
160Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
161Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
162Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
163Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
164Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:15:40
165Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
166Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
167Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
168Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
169Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
170Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
171Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
172Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
173Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:15:45
174Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:47
175Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:23

Points classification
1David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar20pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard2
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1
12Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountains classification
1David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar40pts
2Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano35
3Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi28
4Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement24
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
6Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar7
8Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
10Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
11Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
12Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team6
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team5
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling5
15Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Young riders classification
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3:19:32
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:27
19Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
20Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:45
22Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:33
23Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
26Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:46
27Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:54
28Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:06:19
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
30Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:06:24
31Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:43
32Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
33Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:12:03
34Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
35Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
36Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
37Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
38Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
41Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:13:37
42Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:13:43
44Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
46Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:26

Teams classification
1Team Europcar9:56:39
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:56
3Sky Procycling0:01:57
4Movistar Team
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Radioshack Leopard
8Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Astana Pro Team
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11FDJ
12Lotto-Belisol
13Katusha Team
14Team NetApp-Endura
15Cannondale
16Vacansoleil-DCM
17Bretagne - Seche Environnement
18BMC Racing Team0:02:42
19Team Argos-Shimano0:04:15
20Orica GreenEdge0:12:13
21Garmin - Sharp0:14:35
22Lampre - Merida0:20:04

