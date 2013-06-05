Martin continues time trial winning streak in Dauphiné
Garmin's Dennis moves into race lead
Stage 4 (ITT): Villars-les-Dombes - Parc des Oiseaux
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) recovered from illness to dominate the flat and fast time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné. The German covered the 32.5 kilometres between Villars-les-Dombes and Parc des Oiseaux in 36:54 at an average speed over 52km/h.
Australia's Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) finished 47 seconds behind the world champion and so took the race leader's yellow jersey from David Veilleux (Team Europcar).
The Canadian finished 3:53 behind Martin and slipped to seventh overall. Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished third in the time trial and so climbed to second overall, just five seconds down on Dennis.
Froome rode an impressive time trial and looks on track to challenge for overall victory after his big rival Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) had a terrible day. The Spaniard finished 3:37 down on Martin, dropping to 34th overall and almost certainly out of contention. He blamed his poor performance on an allergy problem.
Martin had also been ill earlier in the French stage race but his time trial performance showed he is recovering well.
"It was not my best time trial but it wasn’t a bad one either," Martin said before climbing on the stage winner's podium.
"I’ve had stomach problems in the past few days. Fortunately, I’ve felt much better today but I was not at 100 percent of my capacities.”
Dennis looked resplendent in his bright yellow jersey. He celebrated his 23rd birthday just before heading to France. He was targeting the best young rider's white jersey but is now in yellow. The lanky rider from Adelaide rode for the Rabobank Continental Team in 2011 and showed his stage race potential by winning both the Australian Under 23 road race and time trial titles in 2012. He joined Garmin-Sharp this year and finished third in the recent time trial at the Amgen Tour of California.
Dennis leads Froome by just five seconds but faces an almighty task to hold off the British rider as the mountains begin. Thursday's stage is only 139km long but ends with the hors catégorie 12km climb to Valmorel.
"Today I wanted to get the white jersey and everything else from now is a bonus,” Dennis said.
"I'm very happy. My goal was to take the white jersey but to beat guys like Froome and Porte is a dream come true. To wear the yellow jersey in a WorldTour race… I’m stumped for words.”
"This is the best TT I’ve done up to date. I just tried to hold the power I thought I could hold average-wise but instead of dropping towards the end, I realized I had a bit more to give. It’s a great feeling to be in yellow now. I’ll just try to hold the jersey as long as I can.”
"My plan for the Dauphiné was to help Andrew Talansky but unfortunately he was sick on the first stage so he told me not to wait for him and to stay with the front bunch instead."
Alberto's bad day
Alberto Contador tried to shrug off his bad day against the clock, claiming that an allergy problem had affected his ride. However he never looked comfortable on his time trial bike, constantly moving around in the saddle, seemingly looking for some extra power.
The alarm bells will no doubt be ringing in the Saxo-Tinkoff team, especially as Contador was emphatically beaten by a host of riders, including Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (Team Sky).
Porte actually caught Contador in the final kilometres of the time trial and was one of four Team sky riders to finish in the top ten of the time trial. Tuesday's stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen was sixth, one place ahead of Porte, and Geraint Thomas was tenth. All three riders will no doubt back Froome's bid for overall success and be a key part of the Team Sky Tour de France squad.
Contador will likely look for a stage victory, lick his wounds and hope he can bounce back and find some form in time for the Tour de France.
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:36:54
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:47
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:52
|4
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:13
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:19
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:20
|8
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:36
|9
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:38
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:42
|11
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:46
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:58
|13
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:17
|15
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:20
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:27
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:28
|19
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|20
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:34
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:36
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:38
|23
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:39
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:43
|26
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:44
|27
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:47
|28
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:52
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:55
|32
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:00
|33
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:01
|36
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:05
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:06
|38
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|40
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:18
|42
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:19
|43
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:20
|45
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:22
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:23
|47
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:24
|48
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:25
|49
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:26
|50
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:28
|51
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:29
|52
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|53
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:30
|55
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|56
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:33
|58
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|59
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|60
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|61
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:37
|62
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:38
|63
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:40
|64
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|66
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:42
|67
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:43
|68
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|69
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:45
|70
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:48
|71
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:49
|72
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|73
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:50
|74
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:51
|75
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:03:53
|77
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|78
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:54
|79
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:57
|80
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|82
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:00
|84
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:01
|85
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:02
|86
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:05
|87
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:06
|88
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:07
|89
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|90
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:11
|91
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:13
|92
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|93
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:14
|94
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:15
|96
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:20
|98
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:21
|99
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:23
|100
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:04:24
|101
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|102
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:27
|103
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|104
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|105
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:31
|106
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:32
|107
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|108
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:33
|110
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|112
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:04:34
|113
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|114
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:38
|116
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:40
|117
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|118
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:42
|119
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:44
|120
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:45
|121
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:04:50
|122
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:51
|123
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:52
|124
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:53
|125
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|126
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:58
|127
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:00
|129
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:08
|130
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:11
|131
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:12
|132
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|133
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|134
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:17
|135
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|136
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:24
|138
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:30
|139
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|0:05:31
|140
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|142
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:05:32
|143
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:33
|144
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:35
|145
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:37
|146
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:42
|147
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:05:43
|148
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:47
|149
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:49
|150
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|151
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:50
|153
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|154
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:55
|155
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:57
|156
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:00
|157
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:02
|158
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:05
|159
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:06:17
|160
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:18
|161
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:23
|162
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|163
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:32
|164
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:35
|165
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:36
|166
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|167
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|168
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:51
|169
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:01
|170
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:10
|171
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:26
|172
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:05
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|4
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|9
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:37:41
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:26
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:49
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:51
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:05
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|7
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:13
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:14
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:19
|11
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:28
|12
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:31
|13
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:38
|14
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:46
|15
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|16
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|17
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:04
|18
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:14
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:15
|20
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:20
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:28
|22
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:34
|23
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|24
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:44
|25
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:45
|26
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:47
|27
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:53
|28
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:11
|29
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:24
|30
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:30
|31
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:44
|32
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:48
|33
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:04:56
|34
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:02
|35
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:03
|36
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|37
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:08
|38
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:10
|39
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:15
|40
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:05:30
|41
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:31
|42
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:45
|43
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:49
|44
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|45
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:23
|46
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:39
|47
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:18
|1
|Sky Procycling
|1:54:13
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:10
|3
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:00
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:03:26
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:27
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:53
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:54
|8
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:31
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:41
|10
|Katusha
|0:05:02
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|12
|FDJ
|0:05:42
|13
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:56
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:16
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:20
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:07:15
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:30
|19
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:07:35
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:07:59
|21
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:11
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|0:09:31
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12:40:00
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:26
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:32
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:55
|7
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:09
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:11
|9
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:30
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:33
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:40
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:41
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:45
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:49
|17
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:52
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:56
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:05
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:13
|22
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|24
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:33
|26
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:35
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:36
|28
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:42
|29
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:43
|31
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|32
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:02:46
|33
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:50
|35
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:53
|36
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|37
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:01
|38
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:02
|39
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:03
|40
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:14
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:15
|42
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:18
|43
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|44
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:26
|45
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|46
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:27
|47
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:33
|48
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:34
|49
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:36
|50
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:37
|51
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:45
|52
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:46
|53
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:03:47
|54
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|55
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:52
|57
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:57
|58
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:11
|59
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|60
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:26
|61
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:46
|62
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:48
|63
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:53
|64
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|65
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:09
|66
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:17
|67
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:20
|68
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:24
|69
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:28
|71
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:05:38
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|73
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|74
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:15
|75
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:20
|76
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:06:30
|77
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:31
|78
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:15
|79
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:05
|80
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:38
|81
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:39
|82
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:12
|83
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:20
|84
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:09:38
|85
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:10:11
|86
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:39
|87
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:10:43
|88
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:50
|89
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:01
|90
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:35
|91
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:34
|92
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:59
|93
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:13
|94
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:21
|95
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:27
|96
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:32
|97
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:59
|98
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:15
|99
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:32
|100
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:42
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:14:53
|102
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:57
|103
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:16:03
|104
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:17
|105
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:33
|106
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:58
|107
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:01
|108
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:25
|109
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:31
|110
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:17:33
|111
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:44
|112
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:51
|113
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:18:09
|114
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:19
|115
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:25
|116
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:39
|117
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:45
|118
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:54
|119
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:25
|120
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|121
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:10
|122
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|0:20:25
|123
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:20:35
|124
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:20:59
|125
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:21:10
|126
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:11
|127
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:16
|128
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:31
|129
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:42
|130
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|0:22:02
|131
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:13
|132
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:42
|133
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:52
|134
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:06
|135
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:02
|136
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:15
|137
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:24:20
|138
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:17
|139
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:25:27
|140
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:42
|141
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:46
|142
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:16
|143
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:26:34
|144
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:57
|145
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:13
|146
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:46
|147
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:57
|148
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:27
|149
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:28
|150
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:28:48
|151
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:54
|152
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:29:00
|153
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:29:01
|154
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:29:21
|155
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:30:03
|156
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:19
|157
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:36
|158
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:37
|159
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:39
|160
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:21
|161
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:31:43
|162
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:31:51
|163
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:59
|164
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:32:00
|165
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:18
|166
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:32:23
|167
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:05
|168
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:34:48
|169
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:00
|170
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:01
|171
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:19
|172
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:34
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|34
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|3
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|20
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|20
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|7
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|12
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|12
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|14
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|15
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|17
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|18
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|19
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|20
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|22
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|24
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|25
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|27
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|28
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|3
|29
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|30
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|32
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|34
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|35
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|36
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|37
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|38
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|55
|pts
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|40
|3
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|4
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|24
|5
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|7
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|15
|8
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|10
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|12
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|13
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|16
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|21
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|22
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|24
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|26
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|27
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|28
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|29
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|31
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12:40:00
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:26
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:49
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:05
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:13
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:28
|7
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:02:46
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:14
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:15
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:34
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:47
|12
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:53
|13
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:09
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:28
|15
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:05:38
|16
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:20
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:15
|19
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:38
|20
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:34
|21
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:21
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:32
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:59
|24
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:16:03
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:33
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:01
|27
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:17:33
|28
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:51
|29
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:19
|30
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:45
|31
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:54
|32
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:25
|33
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|34
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:11
|35
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:31
|36
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:13
|37
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:06
|38
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:17
|39
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:25:27
|40
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:57
|41
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:28:48
|42
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:54
|43
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:39
|44
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:00
|45
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:01
|46
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:19
|47
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:34
|1
|Sky Procycling
|38:01:10
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:09
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:26
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:53
|5
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:31
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:41
|7
|Katusha
|0:05:02
|8
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:34
|9
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|10
|FDJ
|11
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:56
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:06:02
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:20
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:29
|15
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:07:35
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:43
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:11
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|0:09:40
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:03
|20
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:39
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:29
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|0:30:28
