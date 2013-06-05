Trending

Martin continues time trial winning streak in Dauphiné

Garmin's Dennis moves into race lead

Image 1 of 42

Richie Porte (Sky) moved into 5th overall after the Dauphiné time trial

Richie Porte (Sky) moved into 5th overall after the Dauphiné time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 42

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on his way to the win in the Dauphine TT

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on his way to the win in the Dauphine TT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 42

David Veilleux (Europcar) lost the yellow jersey but remained in the top 10 overall in the Dauphine

David Veilleux (Europcar) lost the yellow jersey but remained in the top 10 overall in the Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 42

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 42

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 42

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after winning the time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after winning the time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 42

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 42

Tony Martin has only lost one short prologue as time trial world champion

Tony Martin has only lost one short prologue as time trial world champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 42

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) moved into the race lead

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) moved into the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 42

David Veilleux (Europcar) had held the yellow jersey since the Dauphiné's opening stage, but would give it up to Rohan Dennis after the time trial.

David Veilleux (Europcar) had held the yellow jersey since the Dauphiné's opening stage, but would give it up to Rohan Dennis after the time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 42

Points classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Points classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 42

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) would surrender his best young rider jersey to Rohan Dennis after the Dauphiné time trial

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) would surrender his best young rider jersey to Rohan Dennis after the Dauphiné time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 42

Geraint Thomas was one of four Sky riders to crack the top-10 in the Dauphiné time trial

Geraint Thomas was one of four Sky riders to crack the top-10 in the Dauphiné time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 42

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp)

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 42

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) in the yellow jersey at the Dauphine

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) in the yellow jersey at the Dauphine
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 18 of 42

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) struggled in the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) struggled in the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 42

Richie Porte (Sky) cracked the top-10 in the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial

Richie Porte (Sky) cracked the top-10 in the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 42

Danish time trial champion Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Danish time trial champion Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 42

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar) fought valiantly but would surrender the leader's jersey after the time trial

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar) fought valiantly but would surrender the leader's jersey after the time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 42

Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar) finished nearly four minutes off the pace of Tony Martin and dropped to 7th overall.

Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar) finished nearly four minutes off the pace of Tony Martin and dropped to 7th overall.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 42

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) put in a solid ride against the clock

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) put in a solid ride against the clock
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 42

Estonian time trial champion Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)

Estonian time trial champion Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 42

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in action at the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in action at the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 42

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 42

Chris Froome (Sky) in action during the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial

Chris Froome (Sky) in action during the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 42

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 42

Chris Froome (Sky) had a strong TT and now holds second overall, just five seconds behind new race leader Rohan Dennis.

Chris Froome (Sky) had a strong TT and now holds second overall, just five seconds behind new race leader Rohan Dennis.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 42

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) would finish second in the Dauphiné time trial stage and take over the yellow jersey.

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) would finish second in the Dauphiné time trial stage and take over the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 42

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to victory in the 32.5km time trial at the Dauphiné

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to victory in the 32.5km time trial at the Dauphiné
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 42

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) resplendent in yellow at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) resplendent in yellow at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 42

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) is the new Critérium du Dauphiné leader after the stage 4 time trial

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) is the new Critérium du Dauphiné leader after the stage 4 time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 42

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) dons the leader's yellow jersey after a stellar time trial result

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) dons the leader's yellow jersey after a stellar time trial result
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 42

Tony Martin continued his win streak against the clock with victory in stage 4 at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Tony Martin continued his win streak against the clock with victory in stage 4 at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 42

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 42

Time trial world champion Tony Martin wins another race against the clock with his victory in stage 4 at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Time trial world champion Tony Martin wins another race against the clock with his victory in stage 4 at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 42

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) finished second on the stage and became the new Critérium du Dauphiné leader.

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) finished second on the stage and became the new Critérium du Dauphiné leader.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 42

French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) en route to an 18th place result in the Dauphiné TT stage

French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) en route to an 18th place result in the Dauphiné TT stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 42

Chris Froome (Sky) finished third in the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial stage and moved to second overall.

Chris Froome (Sky) finished third in the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial stage and moved to second overall.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 42

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) had a time trial to forget at the Dauphiné as the Spaniard placed 61st, 3:37 off the pace.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) had a time trial to forget at the Dauphiné as the Spaniard placed 61st, 3:37 off the pace.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 42

Critérium du Dauphiné overnight leader David Veilleux (Europcar) would surrender his yellow jersey and drop to 7th overall after the time trial.

Critérium du Dauphiné overnight leader David Veilleux (Europcar) would surrender his yellow jersey and drop to 7th overall after the time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) recovered from illness to dominate the flat and fast time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné. The German covered the 32.5 kilometres between Villars-les-Dombes and Parc des Oiseaux in 36:54 at an average speed over 52km/h.

Related Articles

Porte: Don’t rule out Contador for the Tour

Australia's Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) finished 47 seconds behind the world champion and so took the race leader's yellow jersey from David Veilleux (Team Europcar).

The Canadian finished 3:53 behind Martin and slipped to seventh overall. Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished third in the time trial and so climbed to second overall, just five seconds down on Dennis.

Froome rode an impressive time trial and looks on track to challenge for overall victory after his big rival Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) had a terrible day. The Spaniard finished 3:37 down on Martin, dropping to 34th overall and almost certainly out of contention. He blamed his poor performance on an allergy problem.

Martin had also been ill earlier in the French stage race but his time trial performance showed he is recovering well.

"It was not my best time trial but it wasn’t a bad one either," Martin said before climbing on the stage winner's podium.

"I’ve had stomach problems in the past few days. Fortunately, I’ve felt much better today but I was not at 100 percent of my capacities.”

Dennis looked resplendent in his bright yellow jersey. He celebrated his 23rd birthday just before heading to France. He was targeting the best young rider's white jersey but is now in yellow. The lanky rider from Adelaide rode for the Rabobank Continental Team in 2011 and showed his stage race potential by winning both the Australian Under 23 road race and time trial titles in 2012. He joined Garmin-Sharp this year and finished third in the recent time trial at the Amgen Tour of California.

Dennis leads Froome by just five seconds but faces an almighty task to hold off the British rider as the mountains begin. Thursday's stage is only 139km long but ends with the hors catégorie 12km climb to Valmorel.

"Today I wanted to get the white jersey and everything else from now is a bonus,” Dennis said.

"I'm very happy. My goal was to take the white jersey but to beat guys like Froome and Porte is a dream come true. To wear the yellow jersey in a WorldTour race… I’m stumped for words.”

"This is the best TT I’ve done up to date. I just tried to hold the power I thought I could hold average-wise but instead of dropping towards the end, I realized I had a bit more to give. It’s a great feeling to be in yellow now. I’ll just try to hold the jersey as long as I can.”

"My plan for the Dauphiné was to help Andrew Talansky but unfortunately he was sick on the first stage so he told me not to wait for him and to stay with the front bunch instead."

Alberto's bad day

Alberto Contador tried to shrug off his bad day against the clock, claiming that an allergy problem had affected his ride. However he never looked comfortable on his time trial bike, constantly moving around in the saddle, seemingly looking for some extra power.

The alarm bells will no doubt be ringing in the Saxo-Tinkoff team, especially as Contador was emphatically beaten by a host of riders, including Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (Team Sky).

Porte actually caught Contador in the final kilometres of the time trial and was one of four Team sky riders to finish in the top ten of the time trial. Tuesday's stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen was sixth, one place ahead of Porte, and Geraint Thomas was tenth. All three riders will no doubt back Froome's bid for overall success and be a key part of the Team Sky Tour de France squad.

Contador will likely look for a stage victory, lick his wounds and hope he can bounce back and find some form in time for the Tour de France.

Full Results
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:36:54
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:47
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:52
4Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:13
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:19
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:20
8Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:36
9Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:38
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:42
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:46
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:58
13Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:17
15Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:20
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:02:27
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:28
19Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
20Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:34
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:02:36
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:02:38
23Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
24Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:02:39
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:43
26William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:44
27Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:02:47
28Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:02:52
30Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:55
32Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:00
33Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
35Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:03:01
36Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:03:05
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:06
38Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:08
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
40Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
41Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:18
42Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:19
43Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:20
45Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:22
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:23
47Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:24
48Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:25
49Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:26
50José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:28
51Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:29
52Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
53Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
54Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:30
55Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:32
56Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:33
58Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
59Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
60Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
61Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:37
62Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:38
63Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:03:40
64Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
65Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
66Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:42
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:03:43
68Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:44
69Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:45
70Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:03:48
71Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:03:49
72Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:50
74Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:51
75Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:03:53
77Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:54
79Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:57
80Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:58
82Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
83Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:00
84Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:01
85Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:02
86José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:05
87Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:04:06
88Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:04:07
89Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
90Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:11
91Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:13
92Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
93Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:14
94Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
95Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:15
96Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
97Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:20
98Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:04:21
99Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:23
100Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:04:24
101Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
102Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:27
103Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
104Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
105Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:31
106Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:04:32
107Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
108Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:33
110Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
111Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
112David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:04:34
113Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
114Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
115Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:38
116Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:04:40
117Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
118Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:42
119Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:04:44
120Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:45
121Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:04:50
122Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:51
123Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:52
124Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:53
125Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:55
126Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:58
127Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:00
129Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:08
130Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:11
131Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:12
132Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:13
133Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
134Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:17
135Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
136Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:05:24
138Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:30
139Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha0:05:31
140Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
141Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
142Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:05:32
143Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:33
144Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:35
145Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:05:37
146Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:42
147Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:05:43
148Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:05:47
149Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:49
150Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
151Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
152Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:05:50
153Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
154Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:55
155Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:57
156Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:06:00
157Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:02
158Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:05
159Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:06:17
160Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:18
161Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:23
162Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
163Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:32
164Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:35
165Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:36
166Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:39
167David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:45
168Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:51
169Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:01
170Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:07:10
171Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:07:26
172Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:05

Points
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling10
4Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team8
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4
8Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura3
9Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Young riders
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:37:41
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:26
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:01:49
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:01:51
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:02:05
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
7Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:13
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:02:14
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:19
11Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:28
12Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:31
13Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:38
14David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:46
15Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
16Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:57
17Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:04
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:14
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:15
20Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:03:20
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:28
22Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:03:34
23Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
24Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:44
25Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:45
26Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:03:47
27Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:03:53
28Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:11
29Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:24
30Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:30
31Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:44
32Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:48
33Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:04:56
34Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:02
35Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:05:03
36Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
37Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:08
38Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:10
39Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:15
40Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:05:30
41Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:31
42Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:45
43Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:49
44Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:52
45Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:06:23
46Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:06:39
47Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:18

Teams
1Sky Procycling1:54:13
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:10
3Garmin-Sharp0:03:00
4Movistar Team0:03:26
5Team NetApp-Endura0:03:27
6Astana Pro Team0:03:53
7BMC Racing Team0:03:54
8RadioShack Leopard0:04:31
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:41
10Katusha0:05:02
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:36
12FDJ0:05:42
13Blanco Pro Cycling Team
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:56
15Orica-GreenEdge0:06:16
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:20
17Lotto Belisol0:07:15
18Team Argos-Shimano0:07:30
19Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:07:35
20Team Europcar0:07:59
21Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:11
22Lampre-Merida0:09:31

General classification after stage 4
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12:40:00
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:05
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:26
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:32
5Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:33
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:55
7David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:01:09
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:11
9Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
10Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:30
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:33
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:01:40
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:41
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:45
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:01:49
17Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:01:52
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:56
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:02:05
20Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
21Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:13
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
24Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
25Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:33
26Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:35
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:36
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:42
29Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:43
31Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:45
32Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:02:46
33Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:50
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:02:53
36Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:58
37Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:03:01
38Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:03:02
39Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:03
40Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:14
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:15
42José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:18
43Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:22
44Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:26
45Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
46Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:27
47Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:33
48Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:03:34
49Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:36
50Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:37
51Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:45
52Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:46
53David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:03:47
54Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
55Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
56Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:52
57Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:03:57
58Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:11
59Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:15
60Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:26
61Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:46
62Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:48
63David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:53
64Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:54
65Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:09
66Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:05:17
67Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:20
68Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:24
69Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
70Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:28
71Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:05:38
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
73Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:52
74Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:15
75Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:20
76Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:06:30
77Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:31
78Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:15
79Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:05
80Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:08:38
81Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:08:39
82José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:12
83Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:20
84Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:09:38
85Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:10:11
86Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:10:39
87Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:10:43
88Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:50
89Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:01
90Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:35
91Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:34
92Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:59
93Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:13
94Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:21
95Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:27
96Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:13:32
97Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:59
98Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:15
99Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:32
100Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:42
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:14:53
102Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:57
103Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:16:03
104Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:16:17
105Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:33
106Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:58
107Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:01
108Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:17:25
109David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:17:31
110Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:17:33
111Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:17:44
112Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:51
113Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:18:09
114Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:19
115Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:25
116Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:39
117Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:45
118Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:54
119Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:25
120Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:05
121Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:10
122Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha0:20:25
123Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:20:35
124Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:20:59
125Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:10
126Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:11
127Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:16
128Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:21:31
129Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:21:42
130Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez0:22:02
131Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:22:13
132Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:22:42
133Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:52
134Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:06
135Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:02
136Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:15
137Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:24:20
138Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:25:17
139Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:25:27
140Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:42
141Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:46
142Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:16
143Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:26:34
144Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:26:57
145Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:13
146Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:46
147Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:57
148Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:28:27
149Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:28
150Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:28:48
151Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:54
152Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:29:00
153Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:29:01
154William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:29:21
155Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:30:03
156Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:19
157Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:36
158Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:30:37
159Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:39
160Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:21
161Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:31:43
162Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:31:51
163Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:31:59
164Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:32:00
165Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:32:18
166Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:32:23
167Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:05
168Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:34:48
169Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:00
170Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:01
171Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:38:19
172Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:40:34

Points classification
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step34pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling21
3David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar20
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling20
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
7Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano13
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling12
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard12
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
12Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
13Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team8
14Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team8
15Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
17Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ6
18José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura5
19Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
22Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
23Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4
24Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4
25Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
27Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
28Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement3
29Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura3
30Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge3
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
32Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1
34Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1
35Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
36Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
37Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
38Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountains classification
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano55pts
2David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar40
3Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi28
4Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement24
5Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
7Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement15
8Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team12
9Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
10Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
12José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura9
13Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling7
16Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar7
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
18Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
21Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team6
22Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team5
24Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling5
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
26Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge3
27Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
28Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
29Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1
31Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Young riders classification
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12:40:00
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:26
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:01:49
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:02:05
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:13
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:28
7Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:02:46
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:14
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:15
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:03:34
11Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:03:47
12David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:53
13Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:09
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:28
15Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:05:38
16Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:20
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:15
19Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:08:38
20Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:34
21Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:21
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:13:32
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:59
24Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:16:03
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:33
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:01
27Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:17:33
28Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:51
29Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:19
30Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:45
31Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:54
32Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:25
33Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:05
34Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:11
35Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:21:31
36Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:22:13
37Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:06
38Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:25:17
39Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:25:27
40Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:26:57
41Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:28:48
42Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:54
43Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:39
44Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:00
45Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:01
46Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:38:19
47Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:40:34

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling38:01:10
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:09
3Movistar Team0:03:26
4Astana Pro Team0:03:53
5RadioShack Leopard0:04:31
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:41
7Katusha0:05:02
8Team NetApp-Endura0:05:34
9Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:42
10FDJ
11Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:56
12Team Europcar0:06:02
13Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:20
14BMC Racing Team0:07:29
15Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:07:35
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:43
17Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:11
18Lotto Belisol0:09:40
19Team Argos-Shimano0:15:03
20Orica-GreenEdge0:18:39
21Garmin-Sharp0:25:29
22Lampre-Merida0:30:28

Latest on Cyclingnews