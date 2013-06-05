Image 1 of 42 Richie Porte (Sky) moved into 5th overall after the Dauphiné time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on his way to the win in the Dauphine TT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 David Veilleux (Europcar) lost the yellow jersey but remained in the top 10 overall in the Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 42 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after winning the time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 42 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 42 Tony Martin has only lost one short prologue as time trial world champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 42 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) moved into the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 42 David Veilleux (Europcar) had held the yellow jersey since the Dauphiné's opening stage, but would give it up to Rohan Dennis after the time trial. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) recovered from illness to dominate the flat and fast time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné. The German covered the 32.5 kilometres between Villars-les-Dombes and Parc des Oiseaux in 36:54 at an average speed over 52km/h.

Australia's Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) finished 47 seconds behind the world champion and so took the race leader's yellow jersey from David Veilleux (Team Europcar).

The Canadian finished 3:53 behind Martin and slipped to seventh overall. Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished third in the time trial and so climbed to second overall, just five seconds down on Dennis.

Froome rode an impressive time trial and looks on track to challenge for overall victory after his big rival Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) had a terrible day. The Spaniard finished 3:37 down on Martin, dropping to 34th overall and almost certainly out of contention. He blamed his poor performance on an allergy problem.

Martin had also been ill earlier in the French stage race but his time trial performance showed he is recovering well.

"It was not my best time trial but it wasn’t a bad one either," Martin said before climbing on the stage winner's podium.

"I’ve had stomach problems in the past few days. Fortunately, I’ve felt much better today but I was not at 100 percent of my capacities.”

Dennis looked resplendent in his bright yellow jersey. He celebrated his 23rd birthday just before heading to France. He was targeting the best young rider's white jersey but is now in yellow. The lanky rider from Adelaide rode for the Rabobank Continental Team in 2011 and showed his stage race potential by winning both the Australian Under 23 road race and time trial titles in 2012. He joined Garmin-Sharp this year and finished third in the recent time trial at the Amgen Tour of California.

Dennis leads Froome by just five seconds but faces an almighty task to hold off the British rider as the mountains begin. Thursday's stage is only 139km long but ends with the hors catégorie 12km climb to Valmorel.

"Today I wanted to get the white jersey and everything else from now is a bonus,” Dennis said.

"I'm very happy. My goal was to take the white jersey but to beat guys like Froome and Porte is a dream come true. To wear the yellow jersey in a WorldTour race… I’m stumped for words.”

"This is the best TT I’ve done up to date. I just tried to hold the power I thought I could hold average-wise but instead of dropping towards the end, I realized I had a bit more to give. It’s a great feeling to be in yellow now. I’ll just try to hold the jersey as long as I can.”

"My plan for the Dauphiné was to help Andrew Talansky but unfortunately he was sick on the first stage so he told me not to wait for him and to stay with the front bunch instead."

Alberto's bad day

Alberto Contador tried to shrug off his bad day against the clock, claiming that an allergy problem had affected his ride. However he never looked comfortable on his time trial bike, constantly moving around in the saddle, seemingly looking for some extra power.

The alarm bells will no doubt be ringing in the Saxo-Tinkoff team, especially as Contador was emphatically beaten by a host of riders, including Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (Team Sky).

Porte actually caught Contador in the final kilometres of the time trial and was one of four Team sky riders to finish in the top ten of the time trial. Tuesday's stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen was sixth, one place ahead of Porte, and Geraint Thomas was tenth. All three riders will no doubt back Froome's bid for overall success and be a key part of the Team Sky Tour de France squad.

Contador will likely look for a stage victory, lick his wounds and hope he can bounce back and find some form in time for the Tour de France.

Full Results 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:36:54 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:47 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:52 4 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:13 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:19 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:20 8 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:36 9 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:38 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:42 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:46 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:58 13 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:17 15 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:20 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:02:27 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:28 19 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:32 20 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:34 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:36 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:38 23 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 24 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:39 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:43 26 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:44 27 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:47 28 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:02:52 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:55 32 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:00 33 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 35 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:03:01 36 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:03:05 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:06 38 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:08 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 40 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:18 42 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:19 43 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:20 45 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:22 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:23 47 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:24 48 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:25 49 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:26 50 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:28 51 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:29 52 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 53 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:30 55 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:32 56 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:33 58 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 59 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 61 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:37 62 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:38 63 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:03:40 64 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 65 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 66 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:42 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:03:43 68 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:44 69 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:45 70 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:03:48 71 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:03:49 72 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:50 74 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:51 75 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:03:53 77 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 78 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:54 79 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:57 80 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:58 82 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 83 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:00 84 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:01 85 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:02 86 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:05 87 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:04:06 88 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:07 89 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 90 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:11 91 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:13 92 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 93 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:14 94 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:15 96 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 97 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:20 98 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:04:21 99 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:23 100 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:04:24 101 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25 102 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:27 103 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 104 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 105 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:31 106 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:04:32 107 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 108 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:33 110 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 111 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 112 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:04:34 113 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 114 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 115 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:38 116 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:04:40 117 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 118 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:42 119 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:44 120 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:45 121 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:04:50 122 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:51 123 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:52 124 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:53 125 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:55 126 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:58 127 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:00 129 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:08 130 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:11 131 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:12 132 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:13 133 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 134 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:17 135 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 136 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:24 138 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:30 139 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 0:05:31 140 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 141 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 142 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:05:32 143 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:33 144 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:35 145 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:05:37 146 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:42 147 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:05:43 148 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:05:47 149 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:49 150 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 151 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 152 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:50 153 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 154 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:55 155 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:57 156 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:06:00 157 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:02 158 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:05 159 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:06:17 160 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:18 161 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:23 162 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 163 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:32 164 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:35 165 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:36 166 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:39 167 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:06:45 168 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:51 169 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:01 170 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:07:10 171 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:26 172 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:05

Points 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 4 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 8 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 3 9 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Young riders 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:37:41 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:26 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:49 4 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:51 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:02:05 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 7 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:13 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:02:14 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:19 11 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:28 12 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:31 13 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:38 14 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:46 15 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 16 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:57 17 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:04 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:14 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:15 20 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:20 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:28 22 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:03:34 23 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 24 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:44 25 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:45 26 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:03:47 27 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:03:53 28 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:11 29 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:24 30 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:30 31 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:44 32 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:48 33 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:04:56 34 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:02 35 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:03 36 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 37 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:08 38 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:10 39 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:15 40 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:05:30 41 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:31 42 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:45 43 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:49 44 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:52 45 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:06:23 46 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:39 47 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:18

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 1:54:13 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:10 3 Garmin-Sharp 0:03:00 4 Movistar Team 0:03:26 5 Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:27 6 Astana Pro Team 0:03:53 7 BMC Racing Team 0:03:54 8 RadioShack Leopard 0:04:31 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:41 10 Katusha 0:05:02 11 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:36 12 FDJ 0:05:42 13 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 14 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:56 15 Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:16 16 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:20 17 Lotto Belisol 0:07:15 18 Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:30 19 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:07:35 20 Team Europcar 0:07:59 21 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:11 22 Lampre-Merida 0:09:31

General classification after stage 4 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12:40:00 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:05 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:26 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:32 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:33 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:55 7 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:09 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:11 9 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:30 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:33 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:01:40 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:41 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:45 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:49 17 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:52 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:56 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:02:05 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 21 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:13 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 24 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:33 26 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:35 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:36 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:42 29 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:43 31 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:45 32 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:02:46 33 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:50 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:02:53 36 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:58 37 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:03:01 38 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:03:02 39 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:03 40 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:14 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:15 42 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:18 43 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:22 44 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:26 45 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 46 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:27 47 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:33 48 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:03:34 49 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:36 50 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:37 51 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:45 52 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:46 53 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:03:47 54 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 55 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 56 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:52 57 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:57 58 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:11 59 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:15 60 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:26 61 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:46 62 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:48 63 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:53 64 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:54 65 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:09 66 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:05:17 67 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:20 68 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:24 69 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 70 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:28 71 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:05:38 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 73 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:52 74 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:15 75 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:20 76 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:06:30 77 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:31 78 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:15 79 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:05 80 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:08:38 81 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:08:39 82 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:12 83 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:20 84 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:09:38 85 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:10:11 86 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:39 87 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:10:43 88 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:50 89 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:01 90 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:35 91 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:34 92 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:59 93 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:13 94 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:21 95 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:27 96 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:13:32 97 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:59 98 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:15 99 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:32 100 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:42 101 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:14:53 102 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:14:57 103 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:16:03 104 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:16:17 105 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:33 106 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:58 107 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:01 108 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:25 109 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:17:31 110 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:17:33 111 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:44 112 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:51 113 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:18:09 114 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:19 115 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:25 116 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:39 117 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:45 118 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:54 119 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:25 120 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:05 121 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:10 122 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 0:20:25 123 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:20:35 124 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:20:59 125 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:10 126 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:11 127 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:16 128 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:21:31 129 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:21:42 130 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 0:22:02 131 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:22:13 132 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:22:42 133 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:52 134 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:06 135 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:02 136 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:15 137 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:24:20 138 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:25:17 139 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:27 140 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:42 141 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:46 142 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:16 143 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:26:34 144 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:26:57 145 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:13 146 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:46 147 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:57 148 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:28:27 149 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:28 150 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:28:48 151 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:54 152 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:29:00 153 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:29:01 154 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:29:21 155 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:30:03 156 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:19 157 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:36 158 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:30:37 159 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:39 160 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:21 161 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:31:43 162 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:31:51 163 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:31:59 164 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:32:00 165 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:32:18 166 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:32:23 167 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:05 168 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:34:48 169 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:00 170 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:01 171 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:38:19 172 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:40:34

Points classification 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 34 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 3 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 20 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 20 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 7 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 13 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 12 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 12 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 12 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 14 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 15 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 17 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 6 18 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 5 19 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 20 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 22 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 23 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 24 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 25 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 27 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 28 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 3 29 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 3 30 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 3 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 32 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 34 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1 35 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 36 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 37 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 38 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountains classification 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 55 pts 2 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 40 3 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 4 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 24 5 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 7 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 15 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 10 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 12 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 9 13 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 16 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 7 17 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 18 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 21 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 6 22 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 5 24 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 26 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 3 27 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 28 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 29 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1 31 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Young riders classification 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12:40:00 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:26 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:49 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:02:05 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:13 6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:28 7 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:02:46 8 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:14 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:15 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:03:34 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:03:47 12 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:53 13 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:09 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:28 15 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:05:38 16 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:20 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:15 19 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:08:38 20 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:34 21 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:21 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:13:32 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:59 24 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:16:03 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:33 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:01 27 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:17:33 28 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:51 29 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:19 30 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:45 31 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:54 32 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:25 33 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:05 34 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:11 35 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:21:31 36 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:22:13 37 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:06 38 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:25:17 39 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:27 40 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:26:57 41 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:28:48 42 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:54 43 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:39 44 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:00 45 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:01 46 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:38:19 47 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:40:34