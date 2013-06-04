Boasson Hagen sprints to Dauphiné stage win
Veilleux retains yellow jersey
Stage 3: Ambérieu-en-Bugey - Tarare
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) claimed victory on stage three of the Critérium du Dauphiné, out-pacing Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in a keenly-contested sprint finish in Tarare, while David Veilleux (Europcar) retained his overall lead.
The Norwegian champion Boasson Hagen was well marshalled by his Sky teammates on the final climb of the Col des Sauvages, and the men in black were prominent on the subsequent plunge to the finish as they helped to shut down late escapees Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol) and Michal Kwiatowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
Geraint Thomas, in particular, played a key role – the Welshman ghosted in ahead of BMC’s Manuel Quinziato at the head of the peloton on a sharp left-hand corner with 500 metres to go and duly led out the sprint.
For his part, Boasson Hagen showed his sangfroid by sitting in third wheel behind Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s Sylvain Chavanel and then unfurling a crisp sprint inside the final 200 metres to hold off the challenges of Matthews, Meersman and his fellow countryman Thor Hushovd (BMC), while a disappointed Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) managed to get himself boxed in and finished 7th.
“I’m really happy, it was really nice to win,” Boasson Hagen said. “The team did a great job on the last climb and again to close down the two guys in the last couple of kilometres. Pete [Kennaugh] and Geraint [Thomas] were really very strong. The whole team is strong and I felt good in the sprint.”
Gianni Meersman’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep squad had also been prominent in policing affairs in the finale of the stage. Chavanel coolly shut down a move from Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the final climb, while Kwiatowski was the only man to make the juncture to De Clerq on the descent to the line.
Ultimately, however, the Belgian had to make do with his third near miss in as many stages – he finished second on stages one and two – and second place on the general classification, 1:56 down on Veilleux, although he had no complaints about the outcome of Tuesday’s stage.
“Second and third has been my right place on these stages,” said Meersman, who also leads the points competition. “I will try to defend my green jersey and stage 6 is my next objective for a win.”
How it unfolded
With the crucial Parc des Oiseaux time trial to come on Wednesday, the tired legs in the peloton were grateful for small mercies when the échapée matinale slipped away in the opening kilometre of racing.
Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge) and Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) took advantage of the détente in the peloton to build up a lead of 6 minutes with 90 kilometres still to race, at which point Europcar and, later, Omega Pharma-QuickStep began to take up the pursuit.
Their lead was already dwindling by the time they approached the final climb, the Col des Sauvages, where Sander Cordeel opted to go clear alone, but his defiance was soon quenched once the gradient pitched up in earnest.
On the climb proper, with 13km to go, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) was the first man from the bunch to try his luck, but his move was casually swatted aside by a comfortable Chavanel. The Frenchman then proceeded to set the tempo at the front of the race, imposing a rhythm that would drop a number of riders, including the ill Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), and although the principal overall favourites – Chris Froome, Richie Porte (Sky), Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) – all kept a watching brief, they opted to keep their swords sheathed.
Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Leopard) was the next to attack but he was quickly overtaken by a flying Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol). The Belgian led by 8 seconds at the summit, with 9.5km to go, and was joined on the front by Kwiatowski on the scramble down to the finish line in Tarare. With Sky picking up the pieces behind, however, the duo’s late rally was destined to end in disappointment, and they were duly swept up inside the final two kilometres, setting the stage for Boasson Hagen.
“I need this race to get in better shape for the Tour de France and it looks like I’m on the right way,” Boasson Hagen said. On Wednesday, it will be the turn of the general classification contenders to gauge their pre-Tour form in the 32.5km time trial from Villars-les-Dombes to Parc des Oiseaux.
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4:03:32
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|33
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|38
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|41
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|44
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|47
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|50
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|51
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|53
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|55
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|61
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|64
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|65
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|66
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|68
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|70
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|73
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|76
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|79
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|80
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|85
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|88
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|90
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|92
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|96
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|98
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|99
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|101
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|102
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|103
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|105
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|106
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|107
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|109
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|110
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|111
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|112
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|113
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|114
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|118
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:38
|120
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:47
|121
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|122
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|123
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|124
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|128
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|129
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|130
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|131
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|132
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|135
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|136
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|137
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|139
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:05
|140
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:03
|141
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:48
|142
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|146
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|147
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|148
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|150
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|151
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:09
|153
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|154
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|155
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|156
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|157
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|158
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|159
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|160
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|161
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|162
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|163
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|164
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|165
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:52
|166
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|167
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|169
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|170
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|171
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:37
|172
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNS
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|8
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|4
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:03:32
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|16
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|21
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|26
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|31
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|34
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:47
|36
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:54
|37
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:59
|40
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:48
|41
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|42
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:04:09
|44
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:52
|45
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:37
|1
|Sky Procycling
|12:10:36
|2
|Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|RadioShack Leopard
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|FDJ
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|15
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|16
|Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Katusha
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|21
|Team NetApp-Endura
|22
|Team Europcar
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|12:00:22
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:56
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:57
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|23
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|27
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|31
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|37
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|44
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|48
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|51
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|54
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|56
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|57
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:24
|59
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:38
|64
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:42
|65
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:55
|66
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|67
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|68
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:02
|69
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|70
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|74
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:04:31
|75
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:47
|76
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:49
|77
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:32
|78
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|79
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:40
|80
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:21
|81
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|82
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|83
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|84
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|85
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:38
|86
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:45
|87
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:55
|88
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:43
|89
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:40
|91
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:49
|92
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:00
|93
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:18
|94
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:11
|95
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:43
|97
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:12:47
|98
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|99
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:13:04
|100
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:30
|101
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:38
|104
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:00
|105
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|106
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|107
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:39
|108
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:49
|109
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:11
|110
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:15:21
|111
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:05
|112
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:07
|113
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:12
|114
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:17
|115
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:50
|116
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:56
|117
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|118
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:26
|119
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:35
|120
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:38
|121
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|122
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:41
|123
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:47
|124
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:11
|125
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:05
|126
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:18
|127
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:13
|128
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|130
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:16
|131
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:29
|132
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:54
|133
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:09
|134
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|135
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:07
|136
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:11
|137
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:46
|138
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:23:59
|139
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:24:04
|140
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:06
|141
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:12
|142
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:24:19
|143
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:45
|144
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:01
|145
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:07
|146
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:25:30
|147
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:41
|148
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:25:59
|149
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:14
|150
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|151
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:26:20
|152
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:30
|153
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:14
|154
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:21
|155
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:33
|156
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:56
|157
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:15
|158
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:29:20
|159
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:29:21
|160
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:22
|161
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:29:50
|162
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|163
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|164
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:30:09
|165
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:03
|166
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|167
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:09
|168
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|169
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:42
|170
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:09
|171
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:13
|172
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:14
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|34
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|3
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|20
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|15
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|10
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|11
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|13
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|14
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|15
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|16
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|18
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|20
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|21
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|23
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|24
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|3
|25
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|27
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|28
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|29
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|30
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|31
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|55
|pts
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|40
|3
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|4
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|24
|5
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|6
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|15
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|8
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|12
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|13
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|16
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|21
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|22
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|24
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|26
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|27
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|28
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|29
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|30
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|31
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|12:02:19
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:45
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:02:34
|17
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:50
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:52
|19
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:24
|20
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:46
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:14
|22
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:50
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:11:07
|24
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:41
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:03
|26
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|27
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:14
|28
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:08
|29
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:10
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:53
|31
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:19
|32
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:38
|33
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:41
|34
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:50
|35
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:08
|36
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:21
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:12
|38
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:14
|39
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:07
|40
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:09
|41
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:04
|42
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:44
|43
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:25:36
|44
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:12
|45
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:45
|46
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:16
|47
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:17
|1
|Team Europcar
|36:05:00
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:56
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:57
|4
|RadioShack Leopard
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Katusha
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|FDJ
|13
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:04
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:04:22
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:32
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:30
|20
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:20
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|0:22:54
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:26
