Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) claimed victory on stage three of the Critérium du Dauphiné, out-pacing Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in a keenly-contested sprint finish in Tarare, while David Veilleux (Europcar) retained his overall lead.

The Norwegian champion Boasson Hagen was well marshalled by his Sky teammates on the final climb of the Col des Sauvages, and the men in black were prominent on the subsequent plunge to the finish as they helped to shut down late escapees Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol) and Michal Kwiatowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Geraint Thomas, in particular, played a key role – the Welshman ghosted in ahead of BMC’s Manuel Quinziato at the head of the peloton on a sharp left-hand corner with 500 metres to go and duly led out the sprint.

For his part, Boasson Hagen showed his sangfroid by sitting in third wheel behind Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s Sylvain Chavanel and then unfurling a crisp sprint inside the final 200 metres to hold off the challenges of Matthews, Meersman and his fellow countryman Thor Hushovd (BMC), while a disappointed Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) managed to get himself boxed in and finished 7th.

“I’m really happy, it was really nice to win,” Boasson Hagen said. “The team did a great job on the last climb and again to close down the two guys in the last couple of kilometres. Pete [Kennaugh] and Geraint [Thomas] were really very strong. The whole team is strong and I felt good in the sprint.”

Gianni Meersman’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep squad had also been prominent in policing affairs in the finale of the stage. Chavanel coolly shut down a move from Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the final climb, while Kwiatowski was the only man to make the juncture to De Clerq on the descent to the line.

Ultimately, however, the Belgian had to make do with his third near miss in as many stages – he finished second on stages one and two – and second place on the general classification, 1:56 down on Veilleux, although he had no complaints about the outcome of Tuesday’s stage.

“Second and third has been my right place on these stages,” said Meersman, who also leads the points competition. “I will try to defend my green jersey and stage 6 is my next objective for a win.”

How it unfolded

With the crucial Parc des Oiseaux time trial to come on Wednesday, the tired legs in the peloton were grateful for small mercies when the échapée matinale slipped away in the opening kilometre of racing.

Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge) and Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) took advantage of the détente in the peloton to build up a lead of 6 minutes with 90 kilometres still to race, at which point Europcar and, later, Omega Pharma-QuickStep began to take up the pursuit.

Their lead was already dwindling by the time they approached the final climb, the Col des Sauvages, where Sander Cordeel opted to go clear alone, but his defiance was soon quenched once the gradient pitched up in earnest.

On the climb proper, with 13km to go, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) was the first man from the bunch to try his luck, but his move was casually swatted aside by a comfortable Chavanel. The Frenchman then proceeded to set the tempo at the front of the race, imposing a rhythm that would drop a number of riders, including the ill Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), and although the principal overall favourites – Chris Froome, Richie Porte (Sky), Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) – all kept a watching brief, they opted to keep their swords sheathed.

Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Leopard) was the next to attack but he was quickly overtaken by a flying Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol). The Belgian led by 8 seconds at the summit, with 9.5km to go, and was joined on the front by Kwiatowski on the scramble down to the finish line in Tarare. With Sky picking up the pieces behind, however, the duo’s late rally was destined to end in disappointment, and they were duly swept up inside the final two kilometres, setting the stage for Boasson Hagen.

“I need this race to get in better shape for the Tour de France and it looks like I’m on the right way,” Boasson Hagen said. On Wednesday, it will be the turn of the general classification contenders to gauge their pre-Tour form in the 32.5km time trial from Villars-les-Dombes to Parc des Oiseaux.

Full Results 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4:03:32 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 8 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 14 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 18 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 22 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 27 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 33 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 34 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 35 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 38 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 41 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 44 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 45 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 46 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 47 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 48 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 50 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 51 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 52 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 53 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 55 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 56 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 58 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 59 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 60 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 61 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 62 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 64 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 65 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 66 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 67 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 68 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 69 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 70 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 72 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 73 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 75 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 76 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 78 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 79 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 80 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 83 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 85 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 86 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 87 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 88 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 90 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 92 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 96 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 98 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 101 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 102 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 103 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 104 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 105 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 106 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 107 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 108 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 109 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 110 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 111 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 112 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 113 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 114 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 116 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 118 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:38 120 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:00:47 121 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 122 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 123 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 124 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 125 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 126 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 127 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 129 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 130 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 131 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 132 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 133 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:59 135 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 136 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:02 137 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 139 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:05 140 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:03 141 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:48 142 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 143 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 144 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 145 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 146 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 147 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 148 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 149 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 150 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 151 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:09 153 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 154 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 155 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 156 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 157 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 158 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 159 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 160 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 161 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 162 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 163 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 164 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 165 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:52 166 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 167 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 168 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 169 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 170 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 171 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:37 172 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling DNF Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNS Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Points 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 5 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 8 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Intermediate sprint - Cublize 141.5km 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 1 - Col des Echarmeaux (Cat. 3) 119.5km 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 4 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Mountain 2 - Col des Sauvages (Cat. 3) 157.5km 1 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Young riders 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:03:32 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 6 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 10 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 11 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 16 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 19 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 20 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 21 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 22 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 24 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 26 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 29 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 31 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 34 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:00:47 36 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:54 37 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 38 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:59 40 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:48 41 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 42 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 43 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:04:09 44 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:52 45 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:37

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 12:10:36 2 Team Argos-Shimano 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Movistar Team 6 Orica-GreenEdge 7 RadioShack Leopard 8 BMC Racing Team 9 FDJ 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 14 Lampre-Merida 15 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 16 Garmin-Sharp 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Katusha 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Lotto Belisol 21 Team NetApp-Endura 22 Team Europcar

General classification after stage 3 1 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 12:00:22 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:56 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:57 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 13 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 23 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 24 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 26 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 27 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 29 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 31 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 37 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 39 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 41 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 42 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 44 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 48 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 49 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 50 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 51 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 54 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 57 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:24 59 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 61 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 62 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:38 64 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:42 65 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:55 66 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:41 67 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:51 68 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:04:02 69 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:04 70 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 71 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 74 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:04:31 75 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:47 76 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:49 77 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:32 78 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 79 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:07:40 80 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:08:21 81 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:28 82 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 83 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 84 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 85 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:38 86 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:45 87 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:08:55 88 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:43 89 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:40 91 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:49 92 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:00 93 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:18 94 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:11 95 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:43 97 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:12:47 98 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:13:04 100 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:30 101 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 102 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 103 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:13:38 104 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:00 105 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 106 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 107 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:39 108 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:49 109 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:11 110 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:15:21 111 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:05 112 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:07 113 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:16:12 114 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:17 115 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:50 116 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:56 117 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:16 118 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:26 119 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:35 120 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:38 121 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 122 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:41 123 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:17:47 124 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:11 125 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:19:05 126 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:18 127 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:13 128 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 129 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 130 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:16 131 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:29 132 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:54 133 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:09 134 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 135 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:22:07 136 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:11 137 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:46 138 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:23:59 139 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:24:04 140 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:24:06 141 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:12 142 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:24:19 143 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:45 144 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:25:01 145 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:07 146 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:25:30 147 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:41 148 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:25:59 149 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:14 150 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 151 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:26:20 152 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:30 153 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:14 154 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:27:21 155 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:33 156 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:27:56 157 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:29:15 158 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:29:20 159 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:29:21 160 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:22 161 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:29:50 162 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 163 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 164 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:30:09 165 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:31:03 166 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 167 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:31:09 168 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 169 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:31:42 170 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:09 171 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:35:13 172 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:35:14

Points classification 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 34 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 3 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 20 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 15 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 13 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 12 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 11 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 13 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 6 14 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 5 15 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 16 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 18 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 19 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 20 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 21 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 23 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 24 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 3 25 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 3 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 27 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 28 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 29 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1 30 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 31 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountains classification 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 55 pts 2 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 40 3 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 4 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 24 5 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 6 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 15 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 12 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 9 13 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 16 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 7 17 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 18 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 21 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 6 22 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 5 24 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 26 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 3 27 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 28 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1 30 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 31 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Young riders classification 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 12:02:19 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 9 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 11 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:45 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 16 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:02:34 17 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:50 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:52 19 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:06:24 20 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:46 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:14 22 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:50 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:11:07 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:11:41 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:03 26 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 27 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:14 28 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:08 29 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:10 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:53 31 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:19 32 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:38 33 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:41 34 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:15:50 35 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:17:08 36 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:17:21 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:12 38 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:14 39 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:07 40 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:09 41 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:23:04 42 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:44 43 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:25:36 44 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:12 45 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:45 46 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:33:16 47 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:33:17