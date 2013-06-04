Trending

Boasson Hagen sprints to Dauphiné stage win

Veilleux retains yellow jersey

Image 1 of 49

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) celebrates victory in stage 3 at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) celebrates victory in stage 3 at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 49

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 victor Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 victor Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 49

The break of the day included Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge) and Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol)

The break of the day included Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge) and Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 4 of 49

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar)

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 5 of 49

Team Europcar sets tempo at the head of the peloton

Team Europcar sets tempo at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 6 of 49

Eventual stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) tucked in on teammate Chris Froome's wheel.

Eventual stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) tucked in on teammate Chris Froome's wheel.
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 7 of 49

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux at the front of the peloton with his Europcar teammates

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux at the front of the peloton with his Europcar teammates
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 8 of 49

The break of the day included Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge) and Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol)

The break of the day included Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge) and Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 9 of 49

The Dauphiné's best young rider Tony Gallopin and overall leader David Veilleux on the stage 3 start line.

The Dauphiné's best young rider Tony Gallopin and overall leader David Veilleux on the stage 3 start line.
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 10 of 49

As the break hit the final climb, Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) went out on the attack

As the break hit the final climb, Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) went out on the attack
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 11 of 49

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) triumphed in stage 3, the Norwegian champion's third career stage victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) triumphed in stage 3, the Norwegian champion's third career stage victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 12 of 49

Critérium du Dauphiné overall leader David Veilleux (Europcar) has plenty to smile about

Critérium du Dauphiné overall leader David Veilleux (Europcar) has plenty to smile about
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 49

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and points leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) came up just short versus Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) at the finish of stage 3

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and points leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) came up just short versus Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) at the finish of stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 49

David Veilleux (Europcar) has been the sole wearer of the Dauphiné leader's jersey through three stages

David Veilleux (Europcar) has been the sole wearer of the Dauphiné leader's jersey through three stages
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 49

Dauphiné stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Dauphiné stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 49

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took a narrow victory ahead of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and points leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took a narrow victory ahead of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and points leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 49

Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) prevailed in stage 3 at the Dauphiné

Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) prevailed in stage 3 at the Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 49

David Veilleux (Europcar) continues to lead the Critérium du Dauphiné after three stages

David Veilleux (Europcar) continues to lead the Critérium du Dauphiné after three stages
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 19 of 49

Stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) on the podium

Stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 20 of 49

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the points classification lead at the Dauphiné

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the points classification lead at the Dauphiné
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 49

Points classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) gets some assistance with the green jersey from Bernard Hinault

Points classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) gets some assistance with the green jersey from Bernard Hinault
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 49

Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) remains in the mountains classification lead

Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) remains in the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 49

David Veilleux (Europcar) remains in the Criterium du Dauphiné leader's jersey after stage 3

David Veilleux (Europcar) remains in the Criterium du Dauphiné leader's jersey after stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 49

Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen with the spoils of his stage victory at the Dauphiné

Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen with the spoils of his stage victory at the Dauphiné
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 49

Dauphiné stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) on the podium

Dauphiné stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 49

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) in the white jersey for best young rider

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) in the white jersey for best young rider
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 49

Young rider classification leader Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) with Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thévenet

Young rider classification leader Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) with Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thévenet
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 49

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 49

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 49

Mountains leader Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) on the start line for stage3

Mountains leader Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) on the start line for stage3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 49

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar) in action during stage 3

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar) in action during stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 49

Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was well-positioned in the finale of stage 3 with teammate Geraint Thomas providing the lead-out

Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was well-positioned in the finale of stage 3 with teammate Geraint Thomas providing the lead-out
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 49

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEDge) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) sprint for the finish

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEDge) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) sprint for the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 49

Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) takes a close victory ahead of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) takes a close victory ahead of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 49

Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) won stage 3 at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) won stage 3 at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 49

Marco Pinotti (BMC)

Marco Pinotti (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 49

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar) signs on for stage 3

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar) signs on for stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 49

Thor Hushovd (BMC)

Thor Hushovd (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 49

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar) awaits the start of stage 3

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar) awaits the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 49

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the start line in Ambérieu-en-Bugey

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the start line in Ambérieu-en-Bugey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 49

David Veilleux (Europcar) in the leader's maillot jaune for the start of stage 3

David Veilleux (Europcar) in the leader's maillot jaune for the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 49

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar)

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 49

Points classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) heads to the sign-in stage

Points classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) heads to the sign-in stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 49

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 49

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 49

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) heads to the sign-in stage

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) heads to the sign-in stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 49

Stage 2 winner Elia Viviani (Cannondale) will be a favourite for victory once again on stage 3

Stage 2 winner Elia Viviani (Cannondale) will be a favourite for victory once again on stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 49

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar)

Critérium du Dauphiné leader David Veilleux (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 49

Stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) claimed victory on stage three of the Critérium du Dauphiné, out-pacing Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in a keenly-contested sprint finish in Tarare, while David Veilleux (Europcar) retained his overall lead.

The Norwegian champion Boasson Hagen was well marshalled by his Sky teammates on the final climb of the Col des Sauvages, and the men in black were prominent on the subsequent plunge to the finish as they helped to shut down late escapees Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol) and Michal Kwiatowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Geraint Thomas, in particular, played a key role – the Welshman ghosted in ahead of BMC’s Manuel Quinziato at the head of the peloton on a sharp left-hand corner with 500 metres to go and duly led out the sprint.

For his part, Boasson Hagen showed his sangfroid by sitting in third wheel behind Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s Sylvain Chavanel and then unfurling a crisp sprint inside the final 200 metres to hold off the challenges of Matthews, Meersman and his fellow countryman Thor Hushovd (BMC), while a disappointed Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) managed to get himself boxed in and finished 7th.

“I’m really happy, it was really nice to win,” Boasson Hagen said. “The team did a great job on the last climb and again to close down the two guys in the last couple of kilometres. Pete [Kennaugh] and Geraint [Thomas] were really very strong. The whole team is strong and I felt good in the sprint.”

Gianni Meersman’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep squad had also been prominent in policing affairs in the finale of the stage. Chavanel coolly shut down a move from Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the final climb, while Kwiatowski was the only man to make the juncture to De Clerq on the descent to the line.

Ultimately, however, the Belgian had to make do with his third near miss in as many stages – he finished second on stages one and two – and second place on the general classification, 1:56 down on Veilleux, although he had no complaints about the outcome of Tuesday’s stage.

“Second and third has been my right place on these stages,” said Meersman, who also leads the points competition. “I will try to defend my green jersey and stage 6 is my next objective for a win.”

How it unfolded

With the crucial Parc des Oiseaux time trial to come on Wednesday, the tired legs in the peloton were grateful for small mercies when the échapée matinale slipped away in the opening kilometre of racing.

Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge) and Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) took advantage of the détente in the peloton to build up a lead of 6 minutes with 90 kilometres still to race, at which point Europcar and, later, Omega Pharma-QuickStep began to take up the pursuit.

Their lead was already dwindling by the time they approached the final climb, the Col des Sauvages, where Sander Cordeel opted to go clear alone, but his defiance was soon quenched once the gradient pitched up in earnest.

On the climb proper, with 13km to go, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) was the first man from the bunch to try his luck, but his move was casually swatted aside by a comfortable Chavanel. The Frenchman then proceeded to set the tempo at the front of the race, imposing a rhythm that would drop a number of riders, including the ill Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), and although the principal overall favourites – Chris Froome, Richie Porte (Sky), Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) – all kept a watching brief, they opted to keep their swords sheathed.

Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Leopard) was the next to attack but he was quickly overtaken by a flying Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol). The Belgian led by 8 seconds at the summit, with 9.5km to go, and was joined on the front by Kwiatowski on the scramble down to the finish line in Tarare. With Sky picking up the pieces behind, however, the duo’s late rally was destined to end in disappointment, and they were duly swept up inside the final two kilometres, setting the stage for Boasson Hagen.

“I need this race to get in better shape for the Tour de France and it looks like I’m on the right way,” Boasson Hagen said. On Wednesday, it will be the turn of the general classification contenders to gauge their pre-Tour form in the 32.5km time trial from Villars-les-Dombes to Parc des Oiseaux.

Full Results
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4:03:32
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
8Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
14Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
15Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
16Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
18Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
19Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
22Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
23Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
26Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
27Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
28Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
31Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
33Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
34Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
35Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
38Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
40Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
41Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
44Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
46Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
47Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
48Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
50Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
51Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
53Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
55Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
56Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
58Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
59Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
60Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
61Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
64Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
65Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
66David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
67Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
68Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
69Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
70Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
72Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
73Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
75Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
76Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
77Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
78David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
79Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
80Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
83Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
85Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
86Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
87Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
88Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
90Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
92Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
96Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
98Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
99Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
100Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
101Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
102Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
103Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
104Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
105José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
106Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
107Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
108Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
109Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
110David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
111Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
112Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
113Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
114Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
115Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
118Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
119Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:38
120Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:00:47
121Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
122Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
123Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
124Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
125Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
126Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
127Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
128Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
129Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
130Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
131Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
132Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:59
135Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
136Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:02
137Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
138Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
139Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:02:05
140Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:03
141Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:48
142Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
143Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
144Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
145Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
146Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
147Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
148Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
149Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
150Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
151Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
152Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:09
153Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
154Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
155Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
156Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
157Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
158Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
159Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
160Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
161Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
162Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
163Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
164William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
165Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:52
166Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
167Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
168Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
169Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
170Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
171Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:37
172Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNSChris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Points
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling15pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team8
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano5
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4
8Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Intermediate sprint - Cublize 141.5km
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 1 - Col des Echarmeaux (Cat. 3) 119.5km
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
4Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Mountain 2 - Col des Sauvages (Cat. 3) 157.5km
1Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team3
3Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Young riders
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:03:32
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
6Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
10Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
11Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
12Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
16Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
19Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
20Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
21Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
22Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
23Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
24Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
26Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
31Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
33Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
34Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:00:47
36Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:54
37Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
38Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:59
40Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:48
41Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
42Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
43Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:04:09
44Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:52
45Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
46Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:37

Teams
1Sky Procycling12:10:36
2Team Argos-Shimano
3Astana Pro Team
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Movistar Team
6Orica-GreenEdge
7RadioShack Leopard
8BMC Racing Team
9FDJ
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Blanco Pro Cycling Team
14Lampre-Merida
15Bretagne-Seche Environnement
16Garmin-Sharp
17Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Katusha
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Lotto Belisol
21Team NetApp-Endura
22Team Europcar

General classification after stage 3
1David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar12:00:22
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:56
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:01:57
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
13Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
23Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
24Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
26Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
27José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
28Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
29Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
31Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
36Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
37Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
39Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
41Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
42Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
44Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
48Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
49Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
50Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
51Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
53Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
54Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
56David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
57Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
58Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:24
59Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
61Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
62Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:38
64Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:42
65Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:55
66Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:41
67Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:51
68Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:04:02
69Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:04
70Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
71Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
74Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:04:31
75Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:47
76Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:49
77Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:32
78Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
79Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:07:40
80Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:08:21
81Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:28
82Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
83Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
84José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
85Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:38
86Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:08:45
87Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:08:55
88Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:43
89Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:40
91Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:49
92Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:00
93Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:18
94Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:11
95Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:43
97Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:12:47
98Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
99Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:13:04
100Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:30
101David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
102Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
103Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:13:38
104Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:00
105Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
106Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
107Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:39
108Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:49
109Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:11
110Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:15:21
111Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:05
112Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:07
113Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:16:12
114Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:17
115Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:50
116Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:56
117Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:16
118Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:26
119Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:35
120Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:38
121Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
122Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:17:41
123Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:17:47
124Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:11
125Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:19:05
126Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:18
127Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:20:13
128Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
129Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
130Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:16
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:29
132Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:54
133Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:09
134Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
135Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:22:07
136Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:11
137Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:46
138Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:23:59
139Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:24:04
140Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:24:06
141Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:12
142Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:24:19
143Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:45
144Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:25:01
145Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:07
146Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:25:30
147Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:41
148Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:25:59
149Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:14
150Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
151Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:26:20
152Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:30
153Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:14
154Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:27:21
155Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:33
156Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:27:56
157Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:29:15
158Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:29:20
159William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:29:21
160Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:22
161Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:29:50
162Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
163Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
164Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:30:09
165Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:31:03
166Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
167Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:09
168Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
169Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:42
170Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:09
171Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:35:13
172Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:35:14

Points classification
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step34pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling21
3David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar20
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling15
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano13
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard12
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
10Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team8
11Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
13Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ6
14José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura5
15Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
16Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
18Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
19Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4
20Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4
21Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
23Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
24Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement3
25Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge3
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
27Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
28Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
29Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1
30Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
31Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountains classification
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano55pts
2David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar40
3Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi28
4Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement24
5Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
6Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement15
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
8Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team12
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
12José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura9
13Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling7
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
16Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar7
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
18Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
21Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team6
22Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team5
24Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling5
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
26Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge3
27Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
28Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1
30Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
31Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Young riders classification
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard12:02:19
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
9Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
11Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:45
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
16Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:02:34
17Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:50
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:52
19Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:06:24
20Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:46
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:14
22Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:50
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:11:07
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:11:41
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:03
26Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
27Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:14
28Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:08
29Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:10
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:53
31Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:19
32Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:38
33Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:41
34Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:15:50
35Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:17:08
36Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:17:21
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:19:12
38Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:20:14
39Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:22:07
40Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:09
41Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:23:04
42Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:44
43Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:25:36
44Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:12
45Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:45
46Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:33:16
47Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:33:17

Teams classification
1Team Europcar36:05:00
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:56
3Sky Procycling0:01:57
4RadioShack Leopard
5Movistar Team
6Astana Pro Team
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team
9Katusha
10Cannondale Pro Cycling
11Euskaltel-Euskadi
12FDJ
13Bretagne-Seche Environnement
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Team NetApp-Endura0:04:04
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Lotto Belisol0:04:22
18BMC Racing Team0:05:32
19Team Argos-Shimano0:09:30
20Orica-GreenEdge0:14:20
21Lampre-Merida0:22:54
22Garmin-Sharp0:24:26

 

