Illness sees Talansky lose time at Criterium du Dauphiné

Image 1 of 2 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp) also took a spill (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) had a day to forget on stage 1 of the Criterium du Dauphiné losing over eight minutes to David Veilleux (Europcar) and dropping out of contention for the overall title.

Talansky was among the pre-race favourites coming into the Dauphiné after a number of strong showings earlier in the season. However, on Thursday the American came down with an illness and on today's first stage he was forced to drop back on the penultimate climb.

“Andrew had stomach problems,” Garmin-Sharp’s Geert Van Bondt told Cyclingnews.

“With a hard stage like today it was very difficult for him. He was under pressure on the climbs and was vomiting. He had a pretty bad day actually.”

“He’s not been feeling great since Thursday but he thought he was over the worst. Then today with the climbs it was clear he wasn’t 100 per cent. We’re just hoping that over the next couple of days he’ll be getting better and better and towards the end of the race he can be 100 per cent.”

David Veilleux now leads the race with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) over two minutes down.

