Froome wins Dauphiné stage in Valmorel
Briton takes race lead with late attack
Stage 5: Grésy-sur-Aix - Valmorel
Chris Froome (Team Sky) won stage five, took the race leader's yellow jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné and confirmed he is the absolute favourite for this year's Tour de France with a well-timed, perfectly executed acceleration to the finish in Valmorel.
The Kenyan-born Briton let his teammates set a high pace on the fast climb and then coolly chased down a tepid attack by Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) before then passing the Spaniard and breakaway rider Matthew Busche (RadioShack Leopard) in sight of the line.
Australia's Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) lost contact with the lead group 2.5km from the finish and so lost the race lead to Froome, who now looks on track to win the week-long stage race and so start the Tour de France as the rider to beat.
Dennis fought to limit his losses but finished 59 seconds behind Froome. He now leads teammate Richie Porte by 52 seconds in the overall classification. Dennis is third at 54 seconds and has the consolation of retaining the best young rider's white jersey. Fellow Australian Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) is fourth overall at 1:37 after finishing fifth on the stage. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished fourth on the stage and moved up to 12th overall at 2:47, while Contador is 13th at 2:49.
Friday's 143km sixth stage is from La Léchère to Grenoble and includes four minor climbs in the second half of the stage.
Things get much more serious at the weekend but will probably suit Team Sky's dominant race tactics. Stage seven tackles L'Alpe d'Huez early on before the category 1 Col du Noyer and the short but steep kick up to the finish in Superdévoluy.
Sunday's final stage includes the Col de Vars and the 13.9km Montée de Risoul up to the finish. Both finishes seem ideal for Froome to extend his overall lead and land a psychological blow on his Tour de France rivals.
How it happened
After Wednesday's flat time trial the Critérium du Dauphiné peloton headed back into the mountains with the first true summit finish of this year’s race.
Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) led the peloton out of the sleepy village of Grésy-sur-Aix proudly wearing the race leader's yellow jersey but it wasn’t long before the bunch sprung to life. Several early attacks were launched as teams rolled the dice in an attempt to position a rider in the early break and a group of 15 quickly broke clear.
Team Sky, Tinkoff-Saxo, Katusha and Garmin-Sharp retained their full quota of riders in the peloton, as Bert Wellens (Lotto Belisol), Matteo Gavazzi (Astana), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco), Matthew Busche (RadioShack Leopard), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge), Pelo Bilbao (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Kevin Reza (Team Europcar), Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Cayetano Sarmiento (Cannondale), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) and David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura) formed the move.
A rider from nearly every team in the race meant that although there were some passengers the majority of riders were willing to work and over the Côte de Trévignin climb the break established a healthy lead.
Katusha and Garmin-Sharp were the first to react, when, with an advantage of 5:15, the peloton began to chase with 80km remaining. By the time the break had crested the Côte de la Croix, with Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) claiming more points to strengthen his lead in the KOM competition, the gap had fallen to just shy of three minutes. The overall contenders and their teams clearly wanted the stage victory.
The climb to the finish
Only Montée de Valmorel, surrounded by the snow-capped peaks of the Alps, awaited and the break plunged towards the base of the last climb. The peloton’s chase had reached an almost frantic pace, though, and with 19 kilometres, 12 of which were climbing, the break had lost another 30 seconds.
The climb to the finish was not especially steep or long -12.7km at 7% - but the breakaway began to melt like spring snow as the gradient and the fatigue of being out on the attack took their toll.
Bert Wellens, Busche and Teklehaimanot were the strongest as others dropped back, with Wellens hitting out alone in pursuit of stage victory. He started the climb with a lead close to two minutes but with Movistar and Team Sky setting a fierce tempo, his lead was cut in half with five kilometres to go.
Attacks by Valverde, first with Erviti and then alone, further upped the pace, with Pete Kennaugh and then Richie Porte working hard to keep him in check. The speed was too much for Dennis. He seemed stuck in a big gear and after a desperate fight, was finally gapped with 2.5km to go. He fought bravely to limit his losses but his moment in the spotlight as race leader was over.
Up front Busche caught and passed Wellens and seemed to have a chance of taking the stage victory. However Contador then blew the front group apart with an attack with little over a kilometre to go.
True to the Team Sky ethos, Froome let him go and then gradually reeled him in, sure in the knowledge of numbers and physiology that the Spaniard does not currently have the power to open significant gaps or sustain them.
Froome quickly crossed to Contador, as everybody else faded back, and the two then caught Busche in the final 500 metres. It looked like a three-up sprint would ensue but Froome was far stronger and accelerated to the line to win by four seconds and take control of the race lead, completing a perfect performance.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:28:39
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:04
|3
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:12
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:21
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|11
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:32
|12
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:55
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:59
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:10
|16
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|17
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|18
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:31
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:37
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:41
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:05
|24
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:15
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:23
|27
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:50
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|30
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:02:58
|31
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|32
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:16
|35
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|36
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|39
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:35
|40
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:43
|42
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:57
|43
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:04:13
|44
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:40
|45
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|46
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:50
|47
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|50
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:19
|51
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:05:29
|52
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|56
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:16
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:49
|60
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:51
|61
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:08
|62
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:56
|64
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|65
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:08:28
|66
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:08:35
|67
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:09:18
|68
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|70
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:28
|73
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:58
|74
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|76
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:11:13
|77
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|78
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:40
|79
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:53
|80
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|81
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:19
|82
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:54
|83
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:25
|84
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|88
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|90
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|94
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|96
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|97
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|104
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|106
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:56
|111
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|112
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|113
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:03
|114
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:27
|115
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:17:02
|116
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|117
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|118
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|120
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:07
|122
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:22
|123
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|124
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|125
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|126
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|127
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|129
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|132
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|133
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|134
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|136
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|138
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|139
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|140
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|141
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|142
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|143
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|144
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|145
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|146
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|147
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|148
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|149
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:41
|150
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|153
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|154
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|155
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|156
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|157
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|158
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|159
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|160
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|163
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|164
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|165
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|166
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|167
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|168
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|169
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|170
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|171
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNS
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|3
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|5
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|8
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|3
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|3
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|10
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|8
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|3:29:38
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:38
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:42
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:06
|5
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:24
|7
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:06
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:17
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|10
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:58
|12
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:51
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:30
|14
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:50
|15
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:09
|16
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:29
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:07:36
|18
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:19
|19
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:29
|21
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:59
|22
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:41
|23
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:54
|24
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:55
|25
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:26
|26
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|28
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:23
|31
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:42
|36
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|38
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|40
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|46
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|47
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10:27:08
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:07
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:57
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:53
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:20
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:05:16
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:30
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:46
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:10:42
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:48
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:11:24
|14
|Katusha
|0:13:58
|15
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:15:51
|16
|FDJ
|0:17:00
|17
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:20:46
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:12
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:23:07
|20
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:52
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:29:31
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|0:40:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16:08:44
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:52
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:54
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:37
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:47
|6
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:52
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:58
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:16
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|11
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|12
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:49
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:24
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:30
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:37
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:41
|19
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:46
|20
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:01
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:16
|22
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:04
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:15
|24
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:05:17
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:30
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:33
|27
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:43
|28
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:53
|29
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:00
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:07
|31
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:12
|32
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:06:30
|33
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:58
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:13
|35
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:21
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:16
|38
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:20
|39
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:24
|40
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:08:25
|41
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:39
|42
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:42
|43
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:57
|44
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|45
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:36
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:37
|47
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:09:45
|48
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:09
|49
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:50
|50
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:11:16
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:26
|52
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:27
|53
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:43
|54
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:45
|55
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:11:54
|56
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:27
|57
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:36
|58
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:13:00
|59
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:13:16
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:04
|61
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:24
|62
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:09
|63
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:47
|64
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:59
|65
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:01
|66
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:21
|67
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:42
|68
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:46
|69
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:18:01
|70
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:05
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:06
|72
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:35
|73
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:46
|74
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:08
|75
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:14
|76
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:29
|77
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:37
|78
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:40
|79
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:19:58
|80
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:14
|81
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:19
|82
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:21:19
|83
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:22:10
|84
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:15
|85
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:59
|86
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:28
|87
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:40
|88
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:23:58
|89
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:36
|90
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:25:03
|91
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:23
|92
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:25:32
|93
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:07
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:21
|95
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:23
|96
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:32
|97
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:12
|98
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:52
|99
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:55
|100
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:02
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:29:13
|102
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:29:32
|103
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:30:00
|104
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:31:53
|105
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:11
|106
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:32:29
|107
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:32:32
|108
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:44
|109
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:32:49
|110
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:32:59
|111
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:16
|112
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:32
|113
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:49
|114
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:55
|115
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:25
|116
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:34
|117
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:18
|118
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|0:36:22
|119
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:36:39
|120
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:36:42
|121
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:48
|122
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:36:50
|123
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:02
|124
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:37:08
|125
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:37:09
|126
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:37:15
|127
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:07
|128
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:38:11
|129
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:13
|130
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:39:21
|131
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|0:39:42
|132
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:01
|133
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:40:09
|134
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:40:27
|135
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:40:59
|136
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:42:39
|138
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:48
|139
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:49
|140
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:43:28
|141
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:32
|142
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:39
|143
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:44:43
|144
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:44:56
|145
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:57
|147
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:45:24
|148
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:45:33
|149
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:45:53
|150
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:47:10
|151
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:47:14
|152
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:47:33
|153
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:49
|154
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|155
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:48:14
|156
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:48:17
|157
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:48:38
|158
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:49:20
|159
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:49:24
|160
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:51:15
|161
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:51:37
|162
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:51:57
|163
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:52:19
|164
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:22
|165
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:35
|166
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:52:54
|167
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:54:05
|168
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:55:36
|169
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:55:37
|170
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:55
|171
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|34
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|31
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|4
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|20
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|20
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14
|8
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|14
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|15
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|17
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|18
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|19
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|21
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|22
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|23
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|5
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|27
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|28
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|29
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|30
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|31
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|32
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|34
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|3
|35
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|36
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|37
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|39
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|40
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|42
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|43
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|44
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|45
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|46
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|pts
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|40
|3
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|5
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|24
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|8
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|10
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|15
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|12
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|12
|15
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|16
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|10
|18
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|19
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|20
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|23
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|24
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|25
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|28
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|29
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|32
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|33
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|34
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|35
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|36
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|37
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|39
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|40
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|42
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|43
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|16:09:38
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:04
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:47
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:39
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:59
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:04
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:19
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:26
|9
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:45
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:56
|12
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:10:22
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:33
|14
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:22
|15
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:15
|16
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:27
|17
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:17:07
|18
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:18:35
|19
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:19:04
|20
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:25
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:29
|22
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:25:29
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:38
|24
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:58
|25
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:01
|26
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:30:59
|27
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:32:05
|28
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:32:22
|29
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:31
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:24
|31
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:35:45
|32
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:14
|33
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:36:15
|34
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:36:21
|35
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:13
|36
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:37:17
|37
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:38:27
|38
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:07
|39
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:55
|40
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:44:59
|41
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:39
|42
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:48:30
|43
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:50:21
|44
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:42
|45
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:43
|46
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:01
|47
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|48:32:11
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:03
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:45
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:45
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:20
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:04:49
|7
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:49
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:48
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:22
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:12:51
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:15
|13
|Katusha
|0:15:07
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|0:17:11
|15
|FDJ
|0:18:49
|16
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:19:33
|17
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:27
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:02
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:40:41
|20
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:41:38
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:44:43
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|1:07:07
