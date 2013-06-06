Image 1 of 36 Dauphiné mountains leader Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 2 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) rode into the race lead on stage 5 of the Dauphine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 36 Points classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 4 of 36 While Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) lost the yellow jersey, he still leads the young rider classification (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 5 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 36 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) couldn't hold on to Froome (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 36 Flowers and a cow for Froome (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 36 Chris Froome moved into the race lead with his Dauphine stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 36 Chris Froome in yellow at the Dauphine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 36 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) attacks on the Dauphine stage to Valmorel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) goes after Busche and Contador (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 36 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 36 Richie Porte (Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 36 Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) dug deep to hang onto third overall and best young rider after losing the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 36 Snow still caps the peaks near Valmorel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 36 The Dauphine peloton heads to Valmorel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 36 Froome out-paced Contador and Busche to win in Valmorel (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 18 of 36 Chris Froome after winning the Dauphine stage to Valmorel (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 19 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) climbed away for the stage and overall race lead (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 20 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) took over the race lead in Valmorel (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 21 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) won stage 5 at the Critérium du Dauphiné and took over the race lead. (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 22 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) is the new leader of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 23 of 36 Critérium du Dauphiné jersey holders on the stage 5 start line (L-R): Michal Kwiatkowski, Rohan Dennis and Gianni Meersman (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 24 of 36 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) in the Critérium du Dauphiné leader's jersey (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 25 of 36 The Garmin-Sharp team of race leader Rohan Dennis sets the pace (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 26 of 36 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge) and Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) at the front of the early break (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 27 of 36 Riders negotiate a sharp turn on a descent during stage 5 (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 28 of 36 Sky came to the fore in the stage 5 finale as race leader Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) fights to keep his yellow jersey (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 29 of 36 Matthew Busche (RadioShack Leopard) alone in the lead with 1km remaining (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 30 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates victory on stage 5 at the Valmorel mountain finish (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 31 of 36 Overnight race leader Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) would relinquish his yellow jersey to Chris Froome. (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 32 of 36 Dauphiné stage 5 winner Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 33 of 36 New Dauphiné leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 34 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) wins the Dauphine stage to Valmorel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) took over the race lead in Valmorel (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) won stage five, took the race leader's yellow jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné and confirmed he is the absolute favourite for this year's Tour de France with a well-timed, perfectly executed acceleration to the finish in Valmorel.

The Kenyan-born Briton let his teammates set a high pace on the fast climb and then coolly chased down a tepid attack by Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) before then passing the Spaniard and breakaway rider Matthew Busche (RadioShack Leopard) in sight of the line.

Australia's Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) lost contact with the lead group 2.5km from the finish and so lost the race lead to Froome, who now looks on track to win the week-long stage race and so start the Tour de France as the rider to beat.

Dennis fought to limit his losses but finished 59 seconds behind Froome. He now leads teammate Richie Porte by 52 seconds in the overall classification. Dennis is third at 54 seconds and has the consolation of retaining the best young rider's white jersey. Fellow Australian Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) is fourth overall at 1:37 after finishing fifth on the stage. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished fourth on the stage and moved up to 12th overall at 2:47, while Contador is 13th at 2:49.

Friday's 143km sixth stage is from La Léchère to Grenoble and includes four minor climbs in the second half of the stage.

Things get much more serious at the weekend but will probably suit Team Sky's dominant race tactics. Stage seven tackles L'Alpe d'Huez early on before the category 1 Col du Noyer and the short but steep kick up to the finish in Superdévoluy.

Sunday's final stage includes the Col de Vars and the 13.9km Montée de Risoul up to the finish. Both finishes seem ideal for Froome to extend his overall lead and land a psychological blow on his Tour de France rivals.

How it happened

After Wednesday's flat time trial the Critérium du Dauphiné peloton headed back into the mountains with the first true summit finish of this year’s race.

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) led the peloton out of the sleepy village of Grésy-sur-Aix proudly wearing the race leader's yellow jersey but it wasn’t long before the bunch sprung to life. Several early attacks were launched as teams rolled the dice in an attempt to position a rider in the early break and a group of 15 quickly broke clear.

Team Sky, Tinkoff-Saxo, Katusha and Garmin-Sharp retained their full quota of riders in the peloton, as Bert Wellens (Lotto Belisol), Matteo Gavazzi (Astana), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco), Matthew Busche (RadioShack Leopard), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge), Pelo Bilbao (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Kevin Reza (Team Europcar), Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Cayetano Sarmiento (Cannondale), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) and David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura) formed the move.

A rider from nearly every team in the race meant that although there were some passengers the majority of riders were willing to work and over the Côte de Trévignin climb the break established a healthy lead.

Katusha and Garmin-Sharp were the first to react, when, with an advantage of 5:15, the peloton began to chase with 80km remaining. By the time the break had crested the Côte de la Croix, with Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) claiming more points to strengthen his lead in the KOM competition, the gap had fallen to just shy of three minutes. The overall contenders and their teams clearly wanted the stage victory.

The climb to the finish

Only Montée de Valmorel, surrounded by the snow-capped peaks of the Alps, awaited and the break plunged towards the base of the last climb. The peloton’s chase had reached an almost frantic pace, though, and with 19 kilometres, 12 of which were climbing, the break had lost another 30 seconds.

The climb to the finish was not especially steep or long -12.7km at 7% - but the breakaway began to melt like spring snow as the gradient and the fatigue of being out on the attack took their toll.

Bert Wellens, Busche and Teklehaimanot were the strongest as others dropped back, with Wellens hitting out alone in pursuit of stage victory. He started the climb with a lead close to two minutes but with Movistar and Team Sky setting a fierce tempo, his lead was cut in half with five kilometres to go.

Attacks by Valverde, first with Erviti and then alone, further upped the pace, with Pete Kennaugh and then Richie Porte working hard to keep him in check. The speed was too much for Dennis. He seemed stuck in a big gear and after a desperate fight, was finally gapped with 2.5km to go. He fought bravely to limit his losses but his moment in the spotlight as race leader was over.

Up front Busche caught and passed Wellens and seemed to have a chance of taking the stage victory. However Contador then blew the front group apart with an attack with little over a kilometre to go.

True to the Team Sky ethos, Froome let him go and then gradually reeled him in, sure in the knowledge of numbers and physiology that the Spaniard does not currently have the power to open significant gaps or sustain them.

Froome quickly crossed to Contador, as everybody else faded back, and the two then caught Busche in the final 500 metres. It looked like a three-up sprint would ensue but Froome was far stronger and accelerated to the line to win by four seconds and take control of the race lead, completing a perfect performance.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:28:39 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:04 3 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:12 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:21 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 11 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:32 12 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:55 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:59 15 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:10 16 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 17 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 18 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:31 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:37 20 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 22 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:01:41 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:05 24 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:15 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:23 27 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:47 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:50 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 30 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:02:58 31 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:05 32 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 33 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:16 35 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:30 36 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 37 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 39 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:35 40 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:03:43 42 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:57 43 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:04:13 44 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:40 45 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 46 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:50 47 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 48 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 50 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:19 51 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:05:29 52 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 54 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:39 56 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:16 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:49 60 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:51 61 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:07:08 62 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:56 64 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 65 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:08:28 66 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:08:35 67 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:09:18 68 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 70 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:09:28 73 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:58 74 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 75 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:07 76 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:11:13 77 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 78 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:11:40 79 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:53 80 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 81 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:19 82 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:54 83 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:25 84 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 85 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 87 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 88 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 89 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 90 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 92 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 93 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 94 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 96 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 97 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 100 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 104 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 106 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 108 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 109 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:56 111 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 112 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 113 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:03 114 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:27 115 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:17:02 116 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 117 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 118 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 120 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:07 122 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:22 123 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 124 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 125 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 126 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 127 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 128 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 129 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 132 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 133 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 134 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 136 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 137 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 138 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 139 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 140 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 141 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 142 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 143 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 144 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 145 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 146 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 147 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 148 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 149 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:41 150 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 151 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 152 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 153 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 154 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 155 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 156 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 157 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 158 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 159 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 160 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 161 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 162 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 163 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 164 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 165 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 166 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 167 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 168 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 169 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 170 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 171 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano DNS Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprint - La Bâthie # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 pts 2 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 3 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 10 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 5 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 8 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Trévignin (Cat. 3) km. 25.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 pts 2 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Frêne (Cat. 4) km. 67 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 pts 2 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de la Croix (Cat. 4) km. 111 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 2 3 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Mountain 4 - Montée de Valmorel (HC) km. 137 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 3 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 16 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 10 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 8 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 3:29:38 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:38 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:00:42 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:06 5 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:24 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:06 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:17 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 10 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:58 12 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:51 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:30 14 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:50 15 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:06:09 16 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:29 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:07:36 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:19 19 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:08:29 21 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:59 22 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:10:41 23 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:54 24 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:55 25 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:13:26 26 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 27 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 28 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 29 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:23 31 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 33 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:42 36 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 38 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 40 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 42 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 44 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 45 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 46 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10:27:08 2 RadioShack Leopard 0:02:07 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:57 4 Sky Procycling 0:03:53 5 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 6 Astana Pro Team 0:04:20 7 Movistar Team 0:05:16 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:30 9 BMC Racing Team 0:08:46 10 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:33 11 Team Europcar 0:10:42 12 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:48 13 Lotto Belisol 0:11:24 14 Katusha 0:13:58 15 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:15:51 16 FDJ 0:17:00 17 Team NetApp-Endura 0:20:46 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:12 19 Garmin-Sharp 0:23:07 20 Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:52 21 Team Argos-Shimano 0:29:31 22 Lampre-Merida 0:40:32

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16:08:44 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:52 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:54 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:37 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:01:47 6 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:49 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:52 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:58 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:16 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 11 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 12 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:47 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:49 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:24 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:30 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:37 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:03:41 19 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:46 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:01 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:04:16 22 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:05:04 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:15 24 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:05:17 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:30 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:33 27 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:43 28 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:53 29 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:00 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:07 31 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:12 32 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:06:30 33 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:58 34 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:13 35 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:21 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:16 38 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:20 39 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:24 40 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:08:25 41 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:39 42 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:42 43 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:57 44 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:09:10 45 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:36 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:37 47 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:09:45 48 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:10:09 49 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:10:50 50 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:11:16 51 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:11:26 52 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:27 53 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:43 54 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:45 55 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:11:54 56 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:27 57 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:36 58 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:13:00 59 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:13:16 60 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:04 61 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:24 62 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:15:09 63 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:47 64 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:59 65 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:01 66 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:21 67 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:42 68 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:46 69 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:18:01 70 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:05 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:06 72 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:35 73 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:46 74 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:08 75 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:14 76 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:29 77 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:19:37 78 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:40 79 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:19:58 80 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:14 81 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:19 82 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:21:19 83 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:22:10 84 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:15 85 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:22:59 86 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:28 87 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:40 88 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:23:58 89 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:36 90 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:25:03 91 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:25:23 92 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:25:32 93 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:07 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:21 95 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:23 96 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:32 97 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:12 98 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:27:52 99 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:55 100 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:02 101 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:29:13 102 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:29:32 103 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:30:00 104 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:31:53 105 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:11 106 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:32:29 107 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:32:32 108 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:44 109 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:32:49 110 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:32:59 111 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:16 112 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:32 113 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:49 114 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:55 115 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:34:25 116 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:35:34 117 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:18 118 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 0:36:22 119 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:36:39 120 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:36:42 121 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:36:48 122 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:36:50 123 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:37:02 124 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:08 125 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:37:09 126 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:37:15 127 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:07 128 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:38:11 129 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:13 130 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:21 131 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 0:39:42 132 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:40:01 133 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:40:09 134 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:40:27 135 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:40:59 136 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:42:39 138 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:48 139 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:42:49 140 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:43:28 141 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:32 142 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:39 143 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:44:43 144 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:44:56 145 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:44:57 147 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:45:24 148 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:45:33 149 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:45:53 150 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:47:10 151 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:47:14 152 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:47:33 153 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:47:49 154 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 155 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:48:14 156 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:48:17 157 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:48:38 158 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:49:20 159 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:49:24 160 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:51:15 161 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:51:37 162 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:51:57 163 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:52:19 164 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:22 165 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:52:35 166 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:52:54 167 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:54:05 168 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:55:36 169 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:55:37 170 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:58:55 171 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:01:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 34 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 31 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 4 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 20 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 20 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 8 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 13 9 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 13 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 12 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 14 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 11 15 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 16 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 17 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 18 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 19 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 21 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 6 22 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 5 23 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 5 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 27 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 5 28 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 29 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 30 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 31 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 32 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 34 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 3 35 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 36 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 3 37 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 3 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 39 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 40 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 42 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 43 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 44 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 45 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 46 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 65 pts 2 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 40 3 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 5 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 24 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 8 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 16 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 10 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 15 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 12 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 14 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 12 15 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 16 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 10 18 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 9 19 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 20 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 23 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 7 24 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 25 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 28 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 6 29 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 5 32 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 33 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 34 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 4 35 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 36 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 3 37 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 38 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 39 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 40 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1 42 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1 43 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 16:09:38 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:04 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:02:47 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:39 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:59 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:04 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:19 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:26 9 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:45 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:16 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:09:56 12 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:10:22 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:33 14 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:22 15 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:14:15 16 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:27 17 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:17:07 18 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:18:35 19 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:19:04 20 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:25 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:24:29 22 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:25:29 23 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:38 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:26:58 25 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:01 26 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:30:59 27 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:32:05 28 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:22 29 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:33:31 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:24 31 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:35:45 32 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:14 33 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:36:15 34 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:36:21 35 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:13 36 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:17 37 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:38:27 38 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:07 39 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:41:55 40 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:44:59 41 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:46:39 42 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:48:30 43 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:50:21 44 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:54:42 45 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:54:43 46 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:58:01 47 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:00:16