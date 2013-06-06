Trending

Froome wins Dauphiné stage in Valmorel

Briton takes race lead with late attack

Image 1 of 36

Dauphiné mountains leader Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 2 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) rode into the race lead on stage 5 of the Dauphine

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 36

Points classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 4 of 36

While Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) lost the yellow jersey, he still leads the young rider classification

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 5 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 36

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) couldn't hold on to Froome

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 36

Flowers and a cow for Froome

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 36

Chris Froome moved into the race lead with his Dauphine stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 36

Chris Froome in yellow at the Dauphine

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 36

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) attacks on the Dauphine stage to Valmorel

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) goes after Busche and Contador

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 36

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 36

Richie Porte (Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 36

Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) dug deep to hang onto third overall and best young rider after losing the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 36

Snow still caps the peaks near Valmorel

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 36

The Dauphine peloton heads to Valmorel

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 36

Froome out-paced Contador and Busche to win in Valmorel

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 18 of 36

Chris Froome after winning the Dauphine stage to Valmorel

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 19 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) climbed away for the stage and overall race lead

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 20 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) took over the race lead in Valmorel

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 21 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) won stage 5 at the Critérium du Dauphiné and took over the race lead.

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 22 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) is the new leader of the Critérium du Dauphiné

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 23 of 36

Critérium du Dauphiné jersey holders on the stage 5 start line (L-R): Michal Kwiatkowski, Rohan Dennis and Gianni Meersman

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 24 of 36

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) in the Critérium du Dauphiné leader's jersey

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 25 of 36

The Garmin-Sharp team of race leader Rohan Dennis sets the pace

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 26 of 36

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge) and Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) at the front of the early break

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 27 of 36

Riders negotiate a sharp turn on a descent during stage 5

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 28 of 36

Sky came to the fore in the stage 5 finale as race leader Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) fights to keep his yellow jersey

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 29 of 36

Matthew Busche (RadioShack Leopard) alone in the lead with 1km remaining

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 30 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates victory on stage 5 at the Valmorel mountain finish

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 31 of 36

Overnight race leader Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) would relinquish his yellow jersey to Chris Froome.

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 32 of 36

Dauphiné stage 5 winner Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 33 of 36

New Dauphiné leader Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 34 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) wins the Dauphine stage to Valmorel

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) took over the race lead in Valmorel

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) won stage five, took the race leader's yellow jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné and confirmed he is the absolute favourite for this year's Tour de France with a well-timed, perfectly executed acceleration to the finish in Valmorel.

The Kenyan-born Briton let his teammates set a high pace on the fast climb and then coolly chased down a tepid attack by Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) before then passing the Spaniard and breakaway rider Matthew Busche (RadioShack Leopard) in sight of the line.

Australia's Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) lost contact with the lead group 2.5km from the finish and so lost the race lead to Froome, who now looks on track to win the week-long stage race and so start the Tour de France as the rider to beat.

Dennis fought to limit his losses but finished 59 seconds behind Froome. He now leads teammate Richie Porte by 52 seconds in the overall classification. Dennis is third at 54 seconds and has the consolation of retaining the best young rider's white jersey. Fellow Australian Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) is fourth overall at 1:37 after finishing fifth on the stage. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished fourth on the stage and moved up to 12th overall at 2:47, while Contador is 13th at 2:49.

Friday's 143km sixth stage is from La Léchère to Grenoble and includes four minor climbs in the second half of the stage.

Things get much more serious at the weekend but will probably suit Team Sky's dominant race tactics. Stage seven tackles L'Alpe d'Huez early on before the category 1 Col du Noyer and the short but steep kick up to the finish in Superdévoluy.

Sunday's final stage includes the Col de Vars and the 13.9km Montée de Risoul up to the finish. Both finishes seem ideal for Froome to extend his overall lead and land a psychological blow on his Tour de France rivals.

How it happened

After Wednesday's flat time trial the Critérium du Dauphiné peloton headed back into the mountains with the first true summit finish of this year’s race.

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) led the peloton out of the sleepy village of Grésy-sur-Aix proudly wearing the race leader's yellow jersey but it wasn’t long before the bunch sprung to life. Several early attacks were launched as teams rolled the dice in an attempt to position a rider in the early break and a group of 15 quickly broke clear.

Team Sky, Tinkoff-Saxo, Katusha and Garmin-Sharp retained their full quota of riders in the peloton, as Bert Wellens (Lotto Belisol), Matteo Gavazzi (Astana), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco), Matthew Busche (RadioShack Leopard), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge), Pelo Bilbao (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Kevin Reza (Team Europcar), Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Cayetano Sarmiento (Cannondale), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) and David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura) formed the move.

A rider from nearly every team in the race meant that although there were some passengers the majority of riders were willing to work and over the Côte de Trévignin climb the break established a healthy lead.

Katusha and Garmin-Sharp were the first to react, when, with an advantage of 5:15, the peloton began to chase with 80km remaining. By the time the break had crested the Côte de la Croix, with Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) claiming more points to strengthen his lead in the KOM competition, the gap had fallen to just shy of three minutes. The overall contenders and their teams clearly wanted the stage victory.

The climb to the finish

Only Montée de Valmorel, surrounded by the snow-capped peaks of the Alps, awaited and the break plunged towards the base of the last climb. The peloton’s chase had reached an almost frantic pace, though, and with 19 kilometres, 12 of which were climbing, the break had lost another 30 seconds.

The climb to the finish was not especially steep or long -12.7km at 7% - but the breakaway began to melt like spring snow as the gradient and the fatigue of being out on the attack took their toll.

Bert Wellens, Busche and Teklehaimanot were the strongest as others dropped back, with Wellens hitting out alone in pursuit of stage victory. He started the climb with a lead close to two minutes but with Movistar and Team Sky setting a fierce tempo, his lead was cut in half with five kilometres to go.

Attacks by Valverde, first with Erviti and then alone, further upped the pace, with Pete Kennaugh and then Richie Porte working hard to keep him in check. The speed was too much for Dennis. He seemed stuck in a big gear and after a desperate fight, was finally gapped with 2.5km to go. He fought bravely to limit his losses but his moment in the spotlight as race leader was over.

Up front Busche caught and passed Wellens and seemed to have a chance of taking the stage victory. However Contador then blew the front group apart with an attack with little over a kilometre to go.

True to the Team Sky ethos, Froome let him go and then gradually reeled him in, sure in the knowledge of numbers and physiology that the Spaniard does not currently have the power to open significant gaps or sustain them.

Froome quickly crossed to Contador, as everybody else faded back, and the two then caught Busche in the final 500 metres. It looked like a three-up sprint would ensue but Froome was far stronger and accelerated to the line to win by four seconds and take control of the race lead, completing a perfect performance.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3:28:39
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:04
3Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:12
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:21
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:24
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
11Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:32
12Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:55
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:59
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:10
16Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
17Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
18Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:31
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:37
20Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
21Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
22Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:01:41
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:05
24Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:15
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:23
27José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:47
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:50
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
30Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:02:58
31Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:05
32Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
33Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:16
35Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
36Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
37Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
38Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
39Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:35
40Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:43
42Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:57
43David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:04:13
44Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:40
45Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
46Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:50
47Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
48Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
49Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
50Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:19
51Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:05:29
52Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
54Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:39
56Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:16
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
59Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:49
60Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:51
61Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:07:08
62Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:56
64Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
65David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:08:28
66Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:08:35
67Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:09:18
68Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
70Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
71Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:09:28
73Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:58
74Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
75Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:07
76Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:11:13
77Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
78Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:11:40
79Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:11:53
80Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
81Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:19
82Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:54
83Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:25
84Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
85Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
87Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
88Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
89Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
90Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
92Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
93Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
94Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
96Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
97Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
100Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
101Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
103Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
104Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
105Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
106Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
108Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
109Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
110Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:56
111Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
112José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
113Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:03
114Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:27
115Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:17:02
116Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
117Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
118Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
119Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
120Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:07
122Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:19:22
123Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
124Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
125Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
126Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
127Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
129Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
132Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
133Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
134Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
136David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
137Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
138Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
139Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
140Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
141Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
142Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
143Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
144Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
145Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
146Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
147Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
148Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
149Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:41
150Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
151Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
152Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
153Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
154Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
155Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
156Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
157Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
158Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
159Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
160Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
161Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
162Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
163Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
164Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
165Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
166Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
167Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
168Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
169Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
170Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
171Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
DNSLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprint - La Bâthie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5pts
2Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling15pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
3Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard10
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha5
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
8Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Trévignin (Cat. 3) km. 25.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4pts
2Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
4Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura1

Mountain 2 - Col du Frêne (Cat. 4) km. 67
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3pts
2Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura1

Mountain 3 - Côte de la Croix (Cat. 4) km. 111
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura2
3David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1

Mountain 4 - Montée de Valmorel (HC) km. 137
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff18
3Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard16
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha10
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
8Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling6
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp3:29:38
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:38
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:00:42
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:06
5Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:24
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:06
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:17
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
10Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:58
12Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:51
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:04:30
14Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:50
15Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:06:09
16David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:29
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:07:36
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:19
19Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
20Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:08:29
21Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:59
22Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:10:41
23Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:10:54
24Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:55
25Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:13:26
26Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
28Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
29Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:23
31Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
33Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
35Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:42
36Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
38Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
40Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
41Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
42Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
44Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
45Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
46Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff10:27:08
2RadioShack Leopard0:02:07
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:57
4Sky Procycling0:03:53
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
6Astana Pro Team0:04:20
7Movistar Team0:05:16
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:30
9BMC Racing Team0:08:46
10Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:33
11Team Europcar0:10:42
12Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:48
13Lotto Belisol0:11:24
14Katusha0:13:58
15Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:15:51
16FDJ0:17:00
17Team NetApp-Endura0:20:46
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:12
19Garmin-Sharp0:23:07
20Orica-GreenEdge0:26:52
21Team Argos-Shimano0:29:31
22Lampre-Merida0:40:32

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16:08:44
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:52
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:54
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:37
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:01:47
6Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:52
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:58
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:16
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
11Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
12Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:47
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:49
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:03:24
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:30
17Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:37
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:03:41
19Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:03:46
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:01
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:04:16
22Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:05:04
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:15
24David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:05:17
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:30
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:33
27Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:43
28Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:53
29José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:00
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:06:07
31Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:12
32Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:06:30
33Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:58
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:07:13
35Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:21
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
37Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:16
38Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:20
39Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:24
40Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:08:25
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:39
42Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:08:42
43Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:57
44Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:10
45Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:36
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:37
47Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:09:45
48Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:10:09
49Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:10:50
50Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:11:16
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:11:26
52Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:27
53Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:43
54Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:45
55Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:11:54
56Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:27
57Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:36
58David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:13:00
59David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:13:16
60Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:14:04
61Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:24
62Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:15:09
63Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:47
64Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:59
65Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:01
66Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:21
67Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:42
68Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:46
69Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:18:01
70Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:05
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:06
72Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:35
73Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:46
74Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:08
75Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:14
76Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:29
77Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:19:37
78Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:40
79Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:19:58
80Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:14
81Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:19
82Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:21:19
83Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:22:10
84Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:15
85Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:22:59
86Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:28
87Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:40
88Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:23:58
89Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:36
90José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:25:03
91Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:25:23
92Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:25:32
93Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:07
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:21
95Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:23
96Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:32
97Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:12
98Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:27:52
99Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:55
100Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:02
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:29:13
102Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:29:32
103Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:30:00
104Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:31:53
105Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:11
106Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:32:29
107Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:32
108Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:44
109Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:32:49
110Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:32:59
111Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:16
112Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:32
113Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:49
114Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:55
115Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:34:25
116Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:35:34
117Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:18
118Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez0:36:22
119Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:36:39
120Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:36:42
121David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:36:48
122Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:36:50
123Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:37:02
124Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:08
125Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:37:09
126Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:37:15
127Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:07
128Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:38:11
129Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:13
130Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:39:21
131Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha0:39:42
132Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:01
133Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:40:09
134Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:40:27
135Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:40:59
136Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
137Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:42:39
138Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:48
139Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:42:49
140Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:43:28
141Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:32
142Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:39
143Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:44:43
144Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:44:56
145Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:44:57
147Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:45:24
148Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:45:33
149Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:45:53
150Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:47:10
151Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:47:14
152Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:47:33
153Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:49
154Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
155Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:48:14
156Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:48:17
157William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:48:38
158Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:49:20
159Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:49:24
160Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:51:15
161Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:51:37
162Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:51:57
163Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:52:19
164Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:22
165Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:52:35
166Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:52:54
167Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:54:05
168Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:55:36
169Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:55:37
170Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:58:55
171Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:01:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step34pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling31
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling21
4David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar20
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling20
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling14
8Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard13
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano13
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard12
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
14Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team11
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
16Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team8
17Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team8
18Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
19Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
21Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ6
22José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura5
23Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha5
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
27Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano5
28Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
29Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
30Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
31Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4
32Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
34Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement3
35Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
36Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura3
37Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge3
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
39Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
40Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1
42Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
43Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
44Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
45Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
46Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano65pts
2David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar40
3Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi28
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling26
5Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement24
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
8Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard16
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
10Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement15
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
12Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team14
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team12
15Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
16Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha10
18José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura9
19Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
20Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling7
23Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar7
24Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
25Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
26Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling6
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
28Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team6
29Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team5
32Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling5
33Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
34Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura4
35Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
36Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge3
37Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
38Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
39Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
40Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1
42David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1
43Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp16:09:38
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:04
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:02:47
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:39
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:59
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:04
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:06:19
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:26
9Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:45
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:16
11Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:09:56
12Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:10:22
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:33
14David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:22
15Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:14:15
16Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:27
17Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:17:07
18Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:18:35
19Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:19:04
20Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:25
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:24:29
22Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:25:29
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:38
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:26:58
25Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:01
26Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:30:59
27Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:32:05
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:32:22
29Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:33:31
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:24
31Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:35:45
32Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:14
33Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:36:15
34Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:36:21
35Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:13
36Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:17
37Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:38:27
38Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:07
39Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:41:55
40Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:44:59
41Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:46:39
42Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:48:30
43Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:50:21
44Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:54:42
45Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:54:43
46Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:58:01
47Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:00:16

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling48:32:11
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:03
3RadioShack Leopard0:02:45
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:45
5Astana Pro Team0:04:20
6Movistar Team0:04:49
7Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:03
8Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:49
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:48
10BMC Racing Team0:12:22
11Team Europcar0:12:51
12Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:15
13Katusha0:15:07
14Lotto Belisol0:17:11
15FDJ0:18:49
16Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:19:33
17Team NetApp-Endura0:22:27
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:02
19Team Argos-Shimano0:40:41
20Orica-GreenEdge0:41:38
21Garmin-Sharp0:44:43
22Lampre-Merida1:07:07

 

