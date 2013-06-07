Image 1 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) out-smarted his breakaway companions to win stage 6 of the Dauphine (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium in Grenoble (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 43 And then there were four - José Herrada (Movistar), Astana teammates Egor Silin and Kevin Seeldraeyers, plus Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) would remain off the front through to the finish (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 4 of 43 José Herrada (Movistar) at the head of the stage-winning breakaway (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 5 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) outsprinted his four breakaway companions to win in Grenoble (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 6 of 43 José Herrada (Movistar) pushes the pace in the breakaway (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 7 of 43 Critérium du Dauphiné leader Chris Froome (Sky) at the finish of stage 6 in Grenoble (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 8 of 43 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 9 of 43 Chris Froome (Sky) remains in the Critérium du Dauphiné leader's jersey after stage 6 (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 10 of 43 Points classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 11 of 43 Mountains classification leader Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 12 of 43 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) leads the young rider classification (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 13 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won stage 6 from a four-man break. (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 14 of 43 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) outfoxed the breakaway to win in Grenoble (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates another cagey stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 43 The breakaway on stage 6 of the Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 43 Bert Jan Lindeman (Team Vacansoleil) in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 43 Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) was on the attack again. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) speaks to the media after winning stage 6 at the Dauphiné (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 22 of 43 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) leads the break through a KOM (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 23 of 43 Critérium du Dauphiné leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 24 of 43 Critérium du Dauphiné leader Chris Froome tucked in behind his Sky teammates (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 25 of 43 Chris Froome (Sky) awaits the start of stage 6 in La Léchère (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 26 of 43 Riders on the attack in stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 27 of 43 Points leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) placed first at the intermediate sprint in Albertville (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 28 of 43 Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) gets some assistance from the race doctor during stage 6 (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 29 of 43 The peloton in action during stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 30 of 43 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff Bank) in the Critérium du Dauphiné peloton (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 31 of 43 The eight-man break which would decide vie for stage victory in Grenoble (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 32 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the head of the stage 6 breakaway (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 33 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) checks on the other riders in the break (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 34 of 43 The race leader Chris Froome and green jersey holder Gianni Meersman roll out for stage 6 of the Dauphine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 43 Chris Froome and Thomas Damuseau at the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 43 Thomas Voeckler celebrates his Dauphine stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 43 Chris Froome remained in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 43 Chris Froome (Sky) still in yellow after the stage to Grenoble in the 2013 Dauphine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium in Grenoble (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 40 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins the Dauphine stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 43 Chris Froome's yellow jersey wasn't threatened by the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 43 Voeckler wins over Herrada in Grenoble (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won the Dauphine stage to Grenoble over three breakaway companions (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) took his first win of the 2013 season with a true-to-character aggressive ride at the Criterium du Dauphine.

The Frenchman was one of four riders in the remnants of a break group which successfully stayed away to the end of the hilly stage. Second place went to Jose Herrada Lopez (Movistar) and third to Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), with his teammate Egor Silin finishing fourth after the two failed to take advantage of the numerical superiority.

The peloton crossed the finish line some 46 seconds later, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) taking the sprint. Christopher Froome (Team Sky) was safely in the group and so kept the overall race lead ahead of teammate Richie Porte.

Voeckler was the obvious candidate for the stage win as soon as the group formed on the Col du Barioz, midway through the 143km stage. He calmly countered the Astana attacks early on, never rode on the front in the last few kilometers, and was rewarded with victory.

Success will boost Voeckler's morale for the Tour de France and boost the hopes of his team as they try to find a second sponsor for a shot at WorldTour status in 2014.

How it happened

It took a while for the first break to get away on the fast flat and downhill roads but some 50km into the stage, Assan Bazayev (Astana), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura)) made the leap and got a gap. They never had more than a minute and a half, and were caught again after the first climb, the category 4 Cote d'Arvillard climb.

In an exchange of riders up the road, an eight-man group which formed on the climb up the day's big one: the category 1 Col du Barioz. Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol), Kevin Seeldraeyers and Egor Silin (both Astana), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Alexandre Geniez (FDJ), Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar), Jose Herrada (Movistar), and Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) formed this group, with no doubts of Voeckler's intentions of driving the move in the hope of winning the stage.

The move never opened a large lead, but managed to stay away on the climb and the subsequent rolling roads. The pace was high enough, and the climbs difficult enough that it made the expected mass sprint finish seem unlikely. Geniez was the highest ranked in the group at 3:41 minutes down, enough so that Team Sky kept an eye on the group and could let them go, but only so far.

The gap had risen to 2:50 with 50 km to go, and shortly thereafter de Gendt pushed the tempo, dropping Wellens from the group. Then behind them, Omega Pharma-QuickStep took charge, looking to protect Gianni Meersman's green jersey and hopefully bring him into position for a sprint. Sylvain Chavanel and Tony Martin did some huge efforts to chase the break and ensure other sprinters were left behind.

With 30 km to go the gap had dropped to just under two minutes and the lead group splintered, leaving only Seeldraeyers, Silin, Herrada and Voeckler in the lead. Thy four worked well together, and cleverly managed to maintain their lead.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step and BMC did their best, but were unable to catch the quartet and by the 10km to go marker, it was clear that the break would now stay away until the end.

With two kilometres to go the four riders were still eyeing one another and the games were just starting. Silin tried an attack and Voeckler countered but the four went under the flamme rouge all together.

Seeldraeyers jumped again with four hundred metres to go and this time Voeckler went after him and then past him, accelerating all the way to the line to taking the win.

Astana was unable to take advantage of its numerical advantage and took only third and fourth on the stage, with Herrada Lopez third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3:24:13 2 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:46 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 12 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 13 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 18 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 21 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 25 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 35 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 37 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 39 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 40 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 41 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 42 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 45 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 47 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 48 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 49 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 51 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 54 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 56 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 57 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 59 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:57 60 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 61 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:05 62 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:34 63 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 64 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 65 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 66 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 67 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 69 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 71 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 73 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 74 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 76 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 77 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 78 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 80 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 82 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 84 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 85 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 87 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 88 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:07:47 89 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:46 90 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 91 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 92 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 93 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 94 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 95 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 96 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 97 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 98 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:13 101 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 102 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 103 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 104 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 105 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:12:50 106 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:49 107 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 109 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 111 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 113 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 114 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 116 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 118 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 119 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 120 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 121 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 122 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 124 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 125 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 126 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 127 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 128 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 130 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:51 131 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 132 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 133 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 135 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 136 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 137 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 138 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 139 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 140 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 141 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 142 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 144 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 145 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 146 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 147 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 148 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 149 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 150 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 151 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 152 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 153 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 154 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 155 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 156 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 157 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 158 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 159 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 160 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 161 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 162 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 163 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 164 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 165 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 166 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 167 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:24 DNF Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha DNF Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano DNS Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Intermedia sprint - Albertville # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 15 pts 2 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 4 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 8 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 9 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 2 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Arvillard, km. 60.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col du Barioz, km. 80.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 11 4 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 8 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 7 7 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Col des Ayes, km. 90.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 8 4 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 5 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 5

Mountain 4 (Cat. 4) Col des Mouilles, km. 98 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3:24:13 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:46 3 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:57 13 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:34 14 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 16 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:07:47 21 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:46 22 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 26 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:12:13 27 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:49 28 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 30 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 31 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:51 35 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 36 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 41 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 42 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 43 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 45 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 10:13:25 2 Movistar Team 0:00:46 3 Team Europcar 4 Sky Procycling 0:01:32 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 RadioShack Leopard 7 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 Katusha 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:20 12 Orica-GreenEdge 13 FDJ 14 Lampre-Merida 15 Lotto Belisol 0:08:39 16 Garmin-Sharp 0:10:32 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:11:08 19 Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:20 20 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:23 21 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:38

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 19:33:43 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:52 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:54 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:37 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:01:47 6 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:49 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:52 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:58 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:16 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 11 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 12 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:47 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:49 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:24 16 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:03:30 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:37 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:03:41 19 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:46 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:01 21 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:14 22 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:26 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:33 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:41 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:43 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:53 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:58 28 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:21 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:16 31 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:18 32 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:24 33 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:08:25 34 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:42 35 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:57 36 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:09:10 37 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:37 38 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:09:45 39 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:10:04 40 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:10:05 41 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:10:09 42 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:11:18 43 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:11:26 44 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:27 45 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:43 46 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:38 47 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:08 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:15 49 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:24 50 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:55 51 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:47 52 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:17:08 53 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:39 54 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:46 55 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:18:01 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:06 57 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:52 58 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:08 59 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:12 60 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:40 61 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:19:57 62 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:16 63 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:47 64 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:49 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:21:12 66 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:22:00 67 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:22:10 68 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:53 69 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:40 70 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:23:58 71 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:24:19 72 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:24:25 73 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:48 74 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:24:57 75 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:21 76 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:25:23 77 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:21 78 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:32 79 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:27:47 80 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:09 81 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:28:21 82 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:02 83 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:29:51 84 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:30:00 85 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:55 86 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:38 87 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:17 88 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:32:46 89 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:32 90 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:33:51 91 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:35:03 92 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:18 93 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:35:19 94 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:24 95 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:35:34 96 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:31 97 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:36:41 98 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:37:02 99 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:39 100 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:37:47 101 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:37 102 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:38:43 103 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:39:13 104 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:39:19 105 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:39:26 106 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:40:37 107 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:06 108 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 0:41:10 109 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:41:36 110 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:42:17 111 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:42:35 112 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:43:00 113 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:44:11 114 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:44:18 115 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:45:15 116 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:45:32 117 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:45:50 118 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:46:19 119 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:47:11 120 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:47:16 121 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:47:37 122 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 123 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:47:54 124 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:49:42 125 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:49:45 126 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:50:12 127 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:52:20 129 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:23 130 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:53:12 131 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:53:18 132 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:53:57 133 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:54:02 134 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:54:26 135 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:54:34 136 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 0:54:47 137 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:54:53 138 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:55:14 139 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:51 140 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 0:56:04 141 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:56:06 142 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:57:44 143 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:57:46 144 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:58:20 145 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:58:24 146 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:58:36 147 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:37 148 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 1:00:01 149 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 150 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:00:52 151 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:01:22 152 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:02:19 153 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:02:54 154 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 1:03:19 155 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 1:03:22 156 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 1:03:43 157 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 1:04:06 158 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:04:18 159 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 1:04:40 160 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:07:08 161 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 1:07:24 162 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:07:40 163 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:07:59 164 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:10:41 165 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:10:42 166 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:14:00 167 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:16:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 44 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 31 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 26 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 5 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 20 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 15 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 9 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 13 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 12 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 12 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 15 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 11 16 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 17 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 8 19 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 20 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 21 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 24 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 6 25 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 5 26 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 5 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 29 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 30 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 32 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 33 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 34 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 5 35 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 37 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 38 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 39 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 41 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 42 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 3 43 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 3 44 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 45 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1 46 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 47 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 48 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 49 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 50 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge -5 51 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 65 pts 2 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 40 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 40 4 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 6 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 24 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 9 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 19 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 11 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 12 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 16 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 15 15 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 15 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 17 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 14 18 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 12 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 22 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 10 24 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 25 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 9 26 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 27 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 28 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 30 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 31 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 33 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 6 34 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 36 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 37 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 5 38 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 5 39 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 41 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 42 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 3 43 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 44 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 45 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 46 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 47 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 48 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1 49 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1 50 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 19:34:37 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:04 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:02:47 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:39 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:59 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:04 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:16 8 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:09:10 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:44 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:14 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:45 12 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:17:07 13 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:19:03 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:22 15 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:23:25 16 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:24:27 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:24:29 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:38 19 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:27:27 20 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:34:09 21 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:30 22 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:35:47 23 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:53 24 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:38:19 25 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:38:25 26 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:32 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:12 28 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:06 29 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:25 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:46:17 31 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:46:43 32 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:48:48 33 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:18 34 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:51:26 35 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:51:29 36 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:52:18 37 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:53:32 38 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:53:40 39 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:53:59 40 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:57:30 41 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:03:24 42 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:09:47 43 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:09:48 44 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:13:06 45 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:15:21