Voeckler wins Dauphine stage in Grenoble

Breakaway no threat to Froome's race lead

Image 1 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) out-smarted his breakaway companions to win stage 6 of the Dauphine

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) out-smarted his breakaway companions to win stage 6 of the Dauphine
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium in Grenoble

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium in Grenoble
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 43

And then there were four - José Herrada (Movistar), Astana teammates Egor Silin and Kevin Seeldraeyers, plus Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) would remain off the front through to the finish

And then there were four - José Herrada (Movistar), Astana teammates Egor Silin and Kevin Seeldraeyers, plus Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) would remain off the front through to the finish
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 4 of 43

José Herrada (Movistar) at the head of the stage-winning breakaway

José Herrada (Movistar) at the head of the stage-winning breakaway
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 5 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) outsprinted his four breakaway companions to win in Grenoble

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) outsprinted his four breakaway companions to win in Grenoble
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 6 of 43

José Herrada (Movistar) pushes the pace in the breakaway

José Herrada (Movistar) pushes the pace in the breakaway
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 7 of 43

Critérium du Dauphiné leader Chris Froome (Sky) at the finish of stage 6 in Grenoble

Critérium du Dauphiné leader Chris Froome (Sky) at the finish of stage 6 in Grenoble
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 8 of 43

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 9 of 43

Chris Froome (Sky) remains in the Critérium du Dauphiné leader's jersey after stage 6

Chris Froome (Sky) remains in the Critérium du Dauphiné leader's jersey after stage 6
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 10 of 43

Points classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Points classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 11 of 43

Mountains classification leader Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano)

Mountains classification leader Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 12 of 43

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) leads the young rider classification

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) leads the young rider classification
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 13 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won stage 6 from a four-man break.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won stage 6 from a four-man break.
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 14 of 43

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) outfoxed the breakaway to win in Grenoble

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) outfoxed the breakaway to win in Grenoble
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates another cagey stage win

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates another cagey stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 43

The breakaway on stage 6 of the Dauphine

The breakaway on stage 6 of the Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 43

Bert Jan Lindeman (Team Vacansoleil) in the day's breakaway

Bert Jan Lindeman (Team Vacansoleil) in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 43

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) was on the attack again.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) was on the attack again.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins the stage

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) speaks to the media after winning stage 6 at the Dauphiné

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) speaks to the media after winning stage 6 at the Dauphiné
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 22 of 43

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) leads the break through a KOM

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) leads the break through a KOM
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 23 of 43

Critérium du Dauphiné leader Chris Froome (Sky)

Critérium du Dauphiné leader Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 24 of 43

Critérium du Dauphiné leader Chris Froome tucked in behind his Sky teammates

Critérium du Dauphiné leader Chris Froome tucked in behind his Sky teammates
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 25 of 43

Chris Froome (Sky) awaits the start of stage 6 in La Léchère

Chris Froome (Sky) awaits the start of stage 6 in La Léchère
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 26 of 43

Riders on the attack in stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Riders on the attack in stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 27 of 43

Points leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) placed first at the intermediate sprint in Albertville

Points leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) placed first at the intermediate sprint in Albertville
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 28 of 43

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) gets some assistance from the race doctor during stage 6

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) gets some assistance from the race doctor during stage 6
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 29 of 43

The peloton in action during stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

The peloton in action during stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 30 of 43

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff Bank) in the Critérium du Dauphiné peloton

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff Bank) in the Critérium du Dauphiné peloton
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 31 of 43

The eight-man break which would decide vie for stage victory in Grenoble

The eight-man break which would decide vie for stage victory in Grenoble
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 32 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the head of the stage 6 breakaway

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the head of the stage 6 breakaway
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 33 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) checks on the other riders in the break

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) checks on the other riders in the break
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 34 of 43

The race leader Chris Froome and green jersey holder Gianni Meersman roll out for stage 6 of the Dauphine

The race leader Chris Froome and green jersey holder Gianni Meersman roll out for stage 6 of the Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 43

Chris Froome and Thomas Damuseau at the start

Chris Froome and Thomas Damuseau at the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 43

Thomas Voeckler celebrates his Dauphine stage win

Thomas Voeckler celebrates his Dauphine stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 43

Chris Froome remained in the yellow jersey

Chris Froome remained in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 43

Chris Froome (Sky) still in yellow after the stage to Grenoble in the 2013 Dauphine

Chris Froome (Sky) still in yellow after the stage to Grenoble in the 2013 Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium in Grenoble

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium in Grenoble
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 40 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins the Dauphine stage

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins the Dauphine stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 43

Chris Froome's yellow jersey wasn't threatened by the breakaway

Chris Froome's yellow jersey wasn't threatened by the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 43

Voeckler wins over Herrada in Grenoble

Voeckler wins over Herrada in Grenoble
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won the Dauphine stage to Grenoble over three breakaway companions

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won the Dauphine stage to Grenoble over three breakaway companions
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) took his first win of the 2013 season with a true-to-character aggressive ride at the Criterium du Dauphine.

The Frenchman was one of four riders in the remnants of a break group which successfully stayed away to the end of the hilly stage. Second place went to Jose Herrada Lopez (Movistar) and third to Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), with his teammate Egor Silin finishing fourth after the two failed to take advantage of the numerical superiority.

The peloton crossed the finish line some 46 seconds later, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) taking the sprint. Christopher Froome (Team Sky) was safely in the group and so kept the overall race lead ahead of teammate Richie Porte.

Voeckler was the obvious candidate for the stage win as soon as the group formed on the Col du Barioz, midway through the 143km stage. He calmly countered the Astana attacks early on, never rode on the front in the last few kilometers, and was rewarded with victory.

Success will boost Voeckler's morale for the Tour de France and boost the hopes of his team as they try to find a second sponsor for a shot at WorldTour status in 2014.

How it happened

It took a while for the first break to get away on the fast flat and downhill roads but some 50km into the stage, Assan Bazayev (Astana), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura)) made the leap and got a gap. They never had more than a minute and a half, and were caught again after the first climb, the category 4 Cote d'Arvillard climb.

In an exchange of riders up the road, an eight-man group which formed on the climb up the day's big one: the category 1 Col du Barioz. Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol), Kevin Seeldraeyers and Egor Silin (both Astana), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Alexandre Geniez (FDJ), Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar), Jose Herrada (Movistar), and Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) formed this group, with no doubts of Voeckler's intentions of driving the move in the hope of winning the stage.

The move never opened a large lead, but managed to stay away on the climb and the subsequent rolling roads. The pace was high enough, and the climbs difficult enough that it made the expected mass sprint finish seem unlikely. Geniez was the highest ranked in the group at 3:41 minutes down, enough so that Team Sky kept an eye on the group and could let them go, but only so far.

The gap had risen to 2:50 with 50 km to go, and shortly thereafter de Gendt pushed the tempo, dropping Wellens from the group. Then behind them, Omega Pharma-QuickStep took charge, looking to protect Gianni Meersman's green jersey and hopefully bring him into position for a sprint. Sylvain Chavanel and Tony Martin did some huge efforts to chase the break and ensure other sprinters were left behind.

With 30 km to go the gap had dropped to just under two minutes and the lead group splintered, leaving only Seeldraeyers, Silin, Herrada and Voeckler in the lead. Thy four worked well together, and cleverly managed to maintain their lead.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step and BMC did their best, but were unable to catch the quartet and by the 10km to go marker, it was clear that the break would now stay away until the end.

With two kilometres to go the four riders were still eyeing one another and the games were just starting. Silin tried an attack and Voeckler countered but the four went under the flamme rouge all together.

Seeldraeyers jumped again with four hundred metres to go and this time Voeckler went after him and then past him, accelerating all the way to the line to taking the win.

Astana was unable to take advantage of its numerical advantage and took only third and fourth on the stage, with Herrada Lopez third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3:24:13
2José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
4Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:46
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
9Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
13Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
16Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
21Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
22Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
25Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
27Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
34Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
35Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
37Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
39Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
40Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
41Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
42Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
43Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
45Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
47Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
48Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
49Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
51Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
53Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
54Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
56Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
57Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
59Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:57
60Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
61Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:05
62José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:34
63Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
64Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
65Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
66Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
67Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
69Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
70Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
71Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
73David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
74Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
75Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
76Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
77Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
80Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
82Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
84David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
85Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
87Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
88Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:07:47
89Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:09:46
90Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
91Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
92Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
93Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
94Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
95Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
96David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
97Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
98Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
99Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
100Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:13
101Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
102Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
103Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
104Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
105Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:12:50
106Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:49
107Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
109Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
111Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
116Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
117Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
118Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
119Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
120Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
121Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
122Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
123Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
124Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
125Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
126Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
127Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
128Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
130Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:51
131Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
132David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
133Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
135Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
136Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
137Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
138Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
139Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
140Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
141Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
142Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
143Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
144Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
145Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
146Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
147Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
148Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
149Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
150Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
151Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
152Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
153Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
154Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
155William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
156Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
157Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
158Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
159Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
160Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
161Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
162Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
163Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
164Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
165Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
166Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
167Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:24
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
DNFReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
DNSElia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Intermedia sprint - Albertville
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar15pts
2José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team12
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team10
4Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team8
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
9Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement2
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Arvillard, km. 60.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col du Barioz, km. 80.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
3Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team11
4Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar8
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ7
7José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol5

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Col des Ayes, km. 90.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
3Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team8
4Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
5José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ5

Mountain 4 (Cat. 4) Col des Mouilles, km. 98
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team3:24:13
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:46
3Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
7Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:57
13Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:34
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
16Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:07:47
21Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:46
22Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
24Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
26Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:12:13
27Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:49
28Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
30Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
31Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
34Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:15:51
35David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
36Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
38Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
41Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
42Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
43Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
45Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team10:13:25
2Movistar Team0:00:46
3Team Europcar
4Sky Procycling0:01:32
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6RadioShack Leopard
7Blanco Pro Cycling Team
8Team Saxo-Tinkoff
9Katusha
10Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:20
12Orica-GreenEdge
13FDJ
14Lampre-Merida
15Lotto Belisol0:08:39
16Garmin-Sharp0:10:32
17BMC Racing Team
18Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:11:08
19Team NetApp-Endura0:15:20
20Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:23
21Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Team Argos-Shimano0:27:38

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling19:33:43
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:52
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:54
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:37
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:01:47
6Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:52
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:58
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:16
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
11Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
12Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:47
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:49
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:03:24
16Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:03:30
17Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:37
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:03:41
19Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:03:46
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:01
21José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:14
22Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:26
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:33
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:41
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:43
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:53
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:58
28Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:21
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
30Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:16
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:18
32Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:24
33Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:08:25
34Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:08:42
35Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:57
36Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:10
37Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:37
38Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:09:45
39Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:10:04
40David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:10:05
41Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:10:09
42Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:11:18
43Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:11:26
44Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:27
45Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:43
46Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:38
47Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:08
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:15
49Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:24
50Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:55
51Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:47
52Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:17:08
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:39
54Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:46
55Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:18:01
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:06
57Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:18:52
58Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:08
59Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:12
60Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:40
61Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:19:57
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:20:16
63Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:47
64Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:49
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:21:12
66David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:22:00
67Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:22:10
68Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:53
69Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:40
70Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:23:58
71Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:24:19
72Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:24:25
73Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:48
74Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:24:57
75Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:21
76Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:25:23
77Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:21
78Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:32
79Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:27:47
80Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:09
81David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:28:21
82Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:02
83José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:29:51
84Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:30:00
85Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:55
86Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:38
87Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:17
88Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:32:46
89Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:32
90Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:33:51
91Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:35:03
92Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:18
93Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:19
94Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:24
95Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:35:34
96Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:31
97Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:36:41
98Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:37:02
99Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:39
100Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:37:47
101Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:37
102Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:38:43
103Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:39:13
104Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:39:19
105Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:39:26
106Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:40:37
107Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:06
108Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez0:41:10
109David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:41:36
110Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:42:17
111Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:42:35
112Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:43:00
113Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:44:11
114Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:44:18
115Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:45:15
116Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:45:32
117Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:45:50
118Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:46:19
119Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:47:11
120Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:47:16
121Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:47:37
122Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
123Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:47:54
124Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:49:42
125Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:49:45
126Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:50:12
127Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:52:20
129Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:23
130Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:53:12
131Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:53:18
132Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:53:57
133Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:54:02
134Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:54:26
135Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:54:34
136Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha0:54:47
137Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:54:53
138Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:55:14
139Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:51
140Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team0:56:04
141Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:56:06
142Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:57:44
143Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:57:46
144Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:58:20
145Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:58:24
146Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:58:36
147Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:37
148Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha1:00:01
149Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
150Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:00:52
151Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:01:22
152Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:02:19
153Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:02:54
154Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura1:03:19
155Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge1:03:22
156William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano1:03:43
157Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano1:04:06
158Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:04:18
159Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp1:04:40
160Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:07:08
161Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura1:07:24
162Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:07:40
163Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:07:59
164Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:10:41
165Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:10:42
166Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team1:14:00
167Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:16:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step44pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling31
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling26
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling21
5David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar20
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar15
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling14
9Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard13
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
12José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team12
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard12
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
15Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team11
16Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team10
17Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
18Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team8
19Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team8
20Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team8
21Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
24Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ6
25José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura5
26Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha5
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
29Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
30Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
32Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
33Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
34Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano5
35Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
37Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
38Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4
39Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
40Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
41Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
42Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura3
43Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge3
44Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
45Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1
46Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1
47Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
48Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
49Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
50Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge-5
51Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano65pts
2David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar40
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team40
4Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi28
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling26
6Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement24
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
9Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team19
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
11Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi18
12Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard16
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar15
15Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement15
16Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
17Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team14
18Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ12
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team12
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
22Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha10
24Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
25José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura9
26Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
27Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling7
30Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
31Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling6
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
33Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team6
34Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
37Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team5
38Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura5
39Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling5
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
41Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
42Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge3
43Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
44Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
45Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
46Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
47Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
48Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1
49David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1
50Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp19:34:37
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:04
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:02:47
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:39
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:59
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:04
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:16
8Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:09:10
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:44
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:14
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:45
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:17:07
13Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:19:03
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:19:22
15Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:23:25
16Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:24:27
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:24:29
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:38
19David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:27:27
20Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:34:09
21Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:30
22Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:35:47
23Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:53
24Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:38:19
25Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:38:25
26Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:38:32
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:12
28Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:06
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:25
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:46:17
31Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:46:43
32Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:48:48
33Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:18
34Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:51:26
35Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:51:29
36Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:52:18
37Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:53:32
38Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:53:40
39Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:53:59
40Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:57:30
41Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:03:24
42Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:09:47
43Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:09:48
44Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team1:13:06
45Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:15:21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling58:47:08
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:03
3RadioShack Leopard0:02:45
4Astana Pro Team0:02:48
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:45
6Movistar Team0:04:03
7Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:03
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:48
9Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:37
10Team Europcar0:12:05
11Katusha0:15:07
12BMC Racing Team0:21:22
13FDJ0:23:37
14Lotto Belisol0:24:18
15Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:29:09
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:06
17Team NetApp-Endura0:36:15
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:53
19Orica-GreenEdge0:46:26
20Garmin-Sharp0:53:43
21Team Argos-Shimano1:06:47
22Lampre-Merida1:11:55

 

