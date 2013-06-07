Voeckler wins Dauphine stage in Grenoble
Breakaway no threat to Froome's race lead
Stage 6: La Léchère - Grenoble
Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) took his first win of the 2013 season with a true-to-character aggressive ride at the Criterium du Dauphine.
The Frenchman was one of four riders in the remnants of a break group which successfully stayed away to the end of the hilly stage. Second place went to Jose Herrada Lopez (Movistar) and third to Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), with his teammate Egor Silin finishing fourth after the two failed to take advantage of the numerical superiority.
The peloton crossed the finish line some 46 seconds later, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) taking the sprint. Christopher Froome (Team Sky) was safely in the group and so kept the overall race lead ahead of teammate Richie Porte.
Voeckler was the obvious candidate for the stage win as soon as the group formed on the Col du Barioz, midway through the 143km stage. He calmly countered the Astana attacks early on, never rode on the front in the last few kilometers, and was rewarded with victory.
Success will boost Voeckler's morale for the Tour de France and boost the hopes of his team as they try to find a second sponsor for a shot at WorldTour status in 2014.
How it happened
It took a while for the first break to get away on the fast flat and downhill roads but some 50km into the stage, Assan Bazayev (Astana), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura)) made the leap and got a gap. They never had more than a minute and a half, and were caught again after the first climb, the category 4 Cote d'Arvillard climb.
In an exchange of riders up the road, an eight-man group which formed on the climb up the day's big one: the category 1 Col du Barioz. Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol), Kevin Seeldraeyers and Egor Silin (both Astana), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Alexandre Geniez (FDJ), Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar), Jose Herrada (Movistar), and Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) formed this group, with no doubts of Voeckler's intentions of driving the move in the hope of winning the stage.
The move never opened a large lead, but managed to stay away on the climb and the subsequent rolling roads. The pace was high enough, and the climbs difficult enough that it made the expected mass sprint finish seem unlikely. Geniez was the highest ranked in the group at 3:41 minutes down, enough so that Team Sky kept an eye on the group and could let them go, but only so far.
The gap had risen to 2:50 with 50 km to go, and shortly thereafter de Gendt pushed the tempo, dropping Wellens from the group. Then behind them, Omega Pharma-QuickStep took charge, looking to protect Gianni Meersman's green jersey and hopefully bring him into position for a sprint. Sylvain Chavanel and Tony Martin did some huge efforts to chase the break and ensure other sprinters were left behind.
With 30 km to go the gap had dropped to just under two minutes and the lead group splintered, leaving only Seeldraeyers, Silin, Herrada and Voeckler in the lead. Thy four worked well together, and cleverly managed to maintain their lead.
Omega Pharma-Quick Step and BMC did their best, but were unable to catch the quartet and by the 10km to go marker, it was clear that the break would now stay away until the end.
With two kilometres to go the four riders were still eyeing one another and the games were just starting. Silin tried an attack and Voeckler countered but the four went under the flamme rouge all together.
Seeldraeyers jumped again with four hundred metres to go and this time Voeckler went after him and then past him, accelerating all the way to the line to taking the win.
Astana was unable to take advantage of its numerical advantage and took only third and fourth on the stage, with Herrada Lopez third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:24:13
|2
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|13
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|40
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|42
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|45
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|47
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|51
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|54
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|56
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|57
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:57
|60
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|61
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:05
|62
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:34
|63
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|67
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|76
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|77
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|80
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|81
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|82
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|83
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|84
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|85
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|88
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:47
|89
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:46
|90
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|91
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|93
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|94
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|95
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|96
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|97
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|98
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|99
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:13
|101
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|104
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:50
|106
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:49
|107
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|109
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|111
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|113
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|116
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|118
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|119
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|120
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|121
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|124
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|125
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|126
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|127
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|128
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:51
|131
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|132
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|133
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|136
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|137
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|138
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|139
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|140
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|141
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|142
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|147
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|148
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|149
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|150
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|151
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|152
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|153
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|154
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|155
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|156
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|157
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|159
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|162
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|163
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|164
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|165
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|166
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|167
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:24
|DNF
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNS
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|3
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|pts
|2
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|4
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|8
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|9
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|2
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|11
|4
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|7
|7
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|8
|4
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|5
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|3:24:13
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:46
|3
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:57
|13
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|14
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:47
|21
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:46
|22
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:13
|27
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:49
|28
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|31
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|34
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:51
|35
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|36
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|41
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|42
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|45
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|10:13:25
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:32
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|RadioShack Leopard
|7
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|Katusha
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|12
|Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|FDJ
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:08:39
|16
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:32
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:11:08
|19
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:20
|20
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:23
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19:33:43
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:52
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:54
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:37
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:47
|6
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:52
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:58
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:16
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|11
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|12
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:49
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:24
|16
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:30
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:37
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:41
|19
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:46
|20
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:01
|21
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:14
|22
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:26
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:33
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:41
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:43
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:53
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:58
|28
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:21
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:16
|31
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:18
|32
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:24
|33
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:08:25
|34
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:42
|35
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:57
|36
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|37
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:37
|38
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:09:45
|39
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:04
|40
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:10:05
|41
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:09
|42
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:11:18
|43
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:26
|44
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:27
|45
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:43
|46
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:38
|47
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:08
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:15
|49
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:24
|50
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:55
|51
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:47
|52
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:08
|53
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:39
|54
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:46
|55
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:18:01
|56
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:06
|57
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:52
|58
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:08
|59
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:12
|60
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:40
|61
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:57
|62
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:16
|63
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:47
|64
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:49
|65
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:21:12
|66
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:22:00
|67
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:22:10
|68
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:53
|69
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:40
|70
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:23:58
|71
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:24:19
|72
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:25
|73
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:48
|74
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:24:57
|75
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:21
|76
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:23
|77
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:21
|78
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:32
|79
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:47
|80
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:09
|81
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:21
|82
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:02
|83
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:29:51
|84
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:30:00
|85
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:55
|86
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:38
|87
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:17
|88
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:32:46
|89
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:32
|90
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:51
|91
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:35:03
|92
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:18
|93
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:19
|94
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:24
|95
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:34
|96
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:31
|97
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:36:41
|98
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:02
|99
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:39
|100
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:37:47
|101
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:37
|102
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:38:43
|103
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:13
|104
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:19
|105
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:39:26
|106
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:40:37
|107
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:06
|108
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|0:41:10
|109
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:36
|110
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:17
|111
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:42:35
|112
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:00
|113
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:11
|114
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:44:18
|115
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:45:15
|116
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:45:32
|117
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:45:50
|118
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:46:19
|119
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:47:11
|120
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:47:16
|121
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:47:37
|122
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|123
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:47:54
|124
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:49:42
|125
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:49:45
|126
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:50:12
|127
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:52:20
|129
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:23
|130
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:53:12
|131
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:53:18
|132
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:57
|133
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:54:02
|134
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:54:26
|135
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:54:34
|136
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|0:54:47
|137
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:54:53
|138
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:55:14
|139
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:51
|140
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:56:04
|141
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:56:06
|142
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:57:44
|143
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:57:46
|144
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:58:20
|145
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:58:24
|146
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:58:36
|147
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:58:37
|148
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|1:00:01
|149
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:52
|151
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:01:22
|152
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:02:19
|153
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:02:54
|154
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:03:19
|155
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:03:22
|156
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:03:43
|157
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:04:06
|158
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:04:18
|159
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|1:04:40
|160
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:07:08
|161
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:07:24
|162
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:40
|163
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:07:59
|164
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:10:41
|165
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:10:42
|166
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:00
|167
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|44
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|31
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|26
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|5
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|20
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14
|9
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|12
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|15
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|16
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|17
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|8
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|20
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|21
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|24
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|25
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|26
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|5
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|29
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|30
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|32
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|33
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|34
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|35
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|37
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|38
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|39
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|41
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|42
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|43
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|44
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|45
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|46
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|47
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|48
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|49
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|50
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|-5
|51
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|pts
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|40
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|40
|4
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|6
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|24
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|9
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|19
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|11
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|12
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|15
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|15
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|17
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|18
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|12
|20
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|22
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|23
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|10
|24
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|25
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|26
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|27
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|28
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|30
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|33
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|34
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|36
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|37
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|38
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|39
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|41
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|42
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|43
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|45
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|46
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|47
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|48
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|49
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|50
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|19:34:37
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:04
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:47
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:39
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:59
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:04
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|8
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:10
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:44
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:14
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:45
|12
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:17:07
|13
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:03
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:22
|15
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:23:25
|16
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:24:27
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:29
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:38
|19
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:27:27
|20
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:34:09
|21
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:30
|22
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:35:47
|23
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:53
|24
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:19
|25
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:38:25
|26
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:38:32
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:12
|28
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:06
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:25
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:46:17
|31
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:43
|32
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:48:48
|33
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:18
|34
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:51:26
|35
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:51:29
|36
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:52:18
|37
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:53:32
|38
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:53:40
|39
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:53:59
|40
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:57:30
|41
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:03:24
|42
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:09:47
|43
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:09:48
|44
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:06
|45
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|58:47:08
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:03
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:45
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:48
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:45
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:04:03
|7
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:48
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:37
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:12:05
|11
|Katusha
|0:15:07
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:22
|13
|FDJ
|0:23:37
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|0:24:18
|15
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:29:09
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:06
|17
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:36:15
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:53
|19
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:46:26
|20
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:53:43
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:06:47
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|1:11:55
