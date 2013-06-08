Sanchez sprints to stage win at Superdévoluy
Froome holds yellow as Rogers moves up to third
Stage 7: Le Pont-de-Claix - Superdévoluy
The queen stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné has seen the comeback of Samuel Sanchez as a winner more than a year after he won the Vuelta al Pais Basco. He outsprinted Jakob Fuglsang in a two-man fight at Superdévoluy while Chris Froome maintained his lead with authority, helped by Team Sky, as expected, and by Alberto Contador, who supported his Saxo-Tinkoff teammate Michael Rogers in his quest to third place overall.
“I’ve suffered a lot, especially in the last three kilometres,” Sanchez said. “Fuglsang was very strong but I gave everything I had to beat him at the end. It’s going to be wonderful for Euskaltel to start the Tour de France with this prestigious victory. We had just won two races [stages at the Tour of Castilla and Leon with Pablo Urtasun and Juan José Lobato] this year but nothing in the WorldTour. We didn’t get what we wanted from the Giro d’Italia, so it was good to keep going and come to here looking for something like this. Personally, I won’t take part in the Tour. I need to take a rest. It means a lot to me and the team to win at the Dauphiné.”
At the age of 35, the 2008 Olympic road race champion for road racing and King of the Mountains of the 2011 Tour de France is still hungry for winning. He waited for almost nine month for the occasion to pay tribute to his young team-mate Victor Cabedo, who died tragically in September last year, and Sanchez was still very emotional as he recalled the tragedy.
Euskaltel was represented by Gorka Izagirre in the 22-man breakaway, which formed at the initiative of Sylvain Chavanel after 25 kilometres of racing. Sergio Paulinho (Saxo-Tinkoff), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol), Alexey Lutsenko and Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana), Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Laurent Didier and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack), Travis Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Pierre Rolland and David Veilleux (Europcar), Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), Angel Madrazo and Eloy Teruel (Movistar), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Nikias Arndt and Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano), Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura) were the other riders up the road.
They reached Bourg d’Oisans at the bottom of l’Alpe d’Huez with an advantage of 3:30 that remained steady all the way to the top, as Team Sky kept the situation under control. At the summit, the time gap was 3:40. On the ascent of the Col d’Ornon, the front group led by Van den Broeck increased its advantage to 5:40 at the top but it was still a long way to go with a headwind to fight against on their way to the Col du Noyer.
Dropped earlier on, Chavanel accelerated on a downhill section with 33km to go and was joined by De Marchi. The Italian from Cannondale stayed away on the climb until he got reined in with 14km to go. The first man to pass him was Alberto Contador riding in unusual role for his team-mate Michael Rogers on the hunt for the third place on the final podium.
Less than two kilometres before the summit of Col du Noyer, Sanchez took a small advantage over the front group of climbers. He almost got caught at the top but only Fuglsang succeeded in making the junction. The duo continued with an advantage of 25 seconds that proved to be enough before tackling the 4km-long final ascent to the ski resort of Superdévoluy. It didn’t allow counter-attackers like Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Dani Navarro (Cofidis) and Richie Porte (Sky) to close the gap. The latter got some freedom to try and win the stage as Froome’s lead wasn’t threatened.
“This is one more day towards achieving my goal,” Froome said. “I know it’s going to be another hard stage tomorrow, especially because we’ll ride above 2000 metres of altitude [at col de Vars] but I feel the situation is under control. It’s going to be a tough finale but Richie has the legs to be there on the final climb. Hopefully we’ll finish it off. We have the two first places on GC. We can be in a very similar situation at the Tour de France too, so it’s a good exercise. It won’t be the same race though. There’ll be different teams with different objectives, like Saxo-Tinkoff, who were racing for third place on GC today. To have climbed l’Alpe d’Huez once was hard enough, so I can imagine what it’ll be like when we’ll do it twice on the same day at the Tour.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5:26:14
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:15
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:16
|5
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:23
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:30
|12
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|13
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:00
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:45
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:52
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:06
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:07
|20
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:10
|21
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|23
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:32
|25
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:03
|27
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:05
|28
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:19
|29
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:21
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:23
|31
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:04:19
|34
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:49
|37
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|39
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:17
|41
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:26
|42
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:07:01
|43
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:42
|44
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|45
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|47
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|48
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|49
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:47
|51
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:43
|52
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:58
|53
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|54
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:57
|56
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:26
|61
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:27
|62
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:41
|63
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:12
|64
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|65
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:04
|66
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:16:06
|67
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|68
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|70
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|72
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|75
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|77
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|80
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|81
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|83
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|84
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|86
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|87
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|90
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|97
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|99
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|102
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|103
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|104
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|105
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:55
|107
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:45
|108
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|112
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|113
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|114
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|115
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|117
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|118
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|119
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|120
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|121
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|123
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|124
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|126
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|129
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:03
|130
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:15
|131
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|132
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:46
|135
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:48
|136
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|137
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|138
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|139
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:10
|140
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:12
|141
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:28:12
|142
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:31
|143
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:34:53
|144
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:45:19
|145
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|DNS
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNS
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|8
|5
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|6
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|7
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|8
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|10
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|3
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|11
|4
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|6
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|7
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|8
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|7
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|5:27:59
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:22
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:25
|4
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:47
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:38
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:05:16
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:57
|11
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|12
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|13
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:12
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:27
|16
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:21
|17
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|22
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|28
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:10
|29
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:00
|30
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|33
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|37
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:18
|38
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:30
|39
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:25
|40
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:34
|41
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|16:21:19
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:24
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:42
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:50
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|6
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:11:48
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:11:54
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:10
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:01
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:05
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:14:15
|12
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:17:09
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:18:11
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:21:12
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:23:43
|16
|Cannondale
|0:25:39
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|0:27:22
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|0:29:19
|19
|FDJ
|0:31:20
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:33:08
|21
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:36:33
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:36:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25:00:13
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:51
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:37
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:47
|5
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:04
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|9
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:48
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:56
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:21
|12
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:45
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:10
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:40
|17
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:55
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:31
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:08:39
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:40
|21
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:50
|22
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:08
|23
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:47
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:05
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:08
|26
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:09
|27
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:19
|28
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:32
|29
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:56
|30
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:15:21
|31
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:47
|32
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:00
|33
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:17:53
|34
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:52
|35
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:57
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:07
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:59
|38
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:19
|39
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:21
|40
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:43
|41
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:56
|42
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:22
|43
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:27
|44
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:25:35
|45
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:59
|46
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:33
|47
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:39
|48
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:27:46
|49
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:26
|50
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:29:15
|51
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:18
|52
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:29:34
|54
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:14
|55
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:15
|56
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:30:57
|57
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:19
|58
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:32:37
|60
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:32:45
|62
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:32:54
|63
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:33:29
|64
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:33:51
|65
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:34:42
|66
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:58
|67
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:41
|68
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:50
|69
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:38:00
|70
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:30
|71
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:39:48
|72
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:15
|73
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:40:38
|74
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:41:11
|75
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:41:48
|76
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:41
|77
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:37
|78
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:52
|79
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:50
|80
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|0:46:43
|81
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:47:50
|82
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:48:25
|83
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:48:28
|84
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:48:36
|85
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:49:22
|86
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:50:24
|87
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:51:08
|88
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:09
|89
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:52:31
|90
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:52:44
|91
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:52
|92
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:29
|93
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:53:59
|94
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:27
|95
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:54:53
|96
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:03
|97
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:55:09
|98
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:55:16
|99
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:56:31
|100
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:56:37
|101
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:56
|102
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:05
|103
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1:01:22
|104
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:01:40
|105
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:46
|106
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:02:09
|107
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:29
|108
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:03:06
|109
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:04:44
|110
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:04:50
|111
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|1:05:00
|112
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:05:32
|113
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:05:35
|114
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:06:02
|115
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:06:19
|116
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:08:10
|117
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|118
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:47
|119
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:10:02
|120
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:10:43
|121
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:11:41
|122
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:12:41
|123
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:12:47
|124
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:13:34
|125
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:13:55
|126
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:18:05
|127
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:18:09
|128
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1:18:33
|129
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:30
|130
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|1:19:34
|131
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:20:03
|132
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:20:51
|133
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:22:48
|134
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:23:12
|135
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|1:23:50
|136
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:25:05
|137
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:25:18
|138
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:25:33
|139
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:25:42
|140
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|1:30:12
|141
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:32:40
|142
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|143
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:32:56
|144
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:44
|145
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:36:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|44
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|26
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|24
|5
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|20
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|13
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|15
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|8
|22
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|23
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|24
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|25
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|26
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|27
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|30
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|31
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|32
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|34
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|35
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|36
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|37
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|38
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|40
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|42
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|44
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|45
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|46
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|47
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|48
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|-2
|49
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|105
|pts
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|77
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|4
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|45
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|9
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|10
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|24
|11
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|14
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|20
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|16
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|19
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|19
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|20
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|21
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|18
|22
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|23
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|25
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|27
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|28
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|12
|29
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|30
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|11
|31
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|32
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|33
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|34
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|35
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|37
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|38
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|40
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|41
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|42
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|43
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|44
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|45
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|46
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|47
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|48
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|49
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|50
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|51
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|25:03:01
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:01
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:22
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:52
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:17
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:21
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:44
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:04
|9
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:34
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:51
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:28:09
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:49
|13
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:29:57
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:41
|15
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:31:03
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:10
|17
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:38:23
|18
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:39:00
|19
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:45:02
|20
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:45:40
|21
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:49:43
|22
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:52:05
|23
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:15
|24
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:52:21
|25
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:52:28
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:08
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:59:21
|28
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:41
|29
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:02:02
|30
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|1:02:12
|31
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:02:44
|32
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:03:31
|33
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|1:05:22
|34
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:07:55
|35
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:09:53
|36
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:11:07
|37
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1:15:45
|38
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:22:17
|39
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:22:30
|40
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|1:29:52
|41
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|75:08:27
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:27
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:35
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:30
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:33
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:58
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:19:54
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:23:59
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:38
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:27:46
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:29:22
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:35:27
|13
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:40:57
|14
|FDJ
|0:54:57
|15
|Cannondale
|0:56:45
|16
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:57:26
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|1:04:05
|18
|Garmin - Sharp
|1:11:54
|19
|Team Netapp-Endura
|1:12:48
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|1:13:48
|21
|Lampre - Merida
|1:41:14
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:43:24
