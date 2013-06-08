Image 1 of 46 Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 46 Alejandro Valverde and Daniel Moreno (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 46 Daniel Moreno (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 46 Stef Clement (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 46 Chris Froome defends his yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 46 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 46 Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 46 Mikel Iturralde (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 46 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 46 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 46 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 46 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 46 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 46 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 46 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma Quick Step) in green (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 46 Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 46 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 46 A group of riders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 46 The peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 46 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) finishes up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 46 Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 46 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 46 Rohan Dennis and Peter Kennaugh (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 46 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 46 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 46 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) finishes up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 46 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finishes up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 46 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 46 Chris Froome and Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 46 Alberto Contador's pace-setting didn't trouble Chris Froome but it did move Michael Rogers up to third overall. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 46 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is hunted down by Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) inside the final kilometre. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 46 Chris Froome (Sky) held firm and is poised to win the Criterium du Dauphine overall. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) worked well to hold off the chasers. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) made Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) suffer but it was the Spaniard who took the stage honours. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 46 Chris Froome (Sky) is getting used to life in yellow. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 46 Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow at the Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 46 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates stage victory at the Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 46 Samuel Sanchez took Euskaltel-Euskadi's first WorldTour race win of the year on stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 46 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was happy to get off the mark. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 46 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates stage victory at the Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 46 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) beats Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in Superdévoluy. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 46 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was too quick for Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in Superdévoluy. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 46 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) claims the win ahead of Jakob Fuglsang (Astana). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 46 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked in the finale but to no avail. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 46 Alberto Contador put in a huge stint in support of his Saxo-Tinkoff teammate Michael Rogers. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The queen stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné has seen the comeback of Samuel Sanchez as a winner more than a year after he won the Vuelta al Pais Basco. He outsprinted Jakob Fuglsang in a two-man fight at Superdévoluy while Chris Froome maintained his lead with authority, helped by Team Sky, as expected, and by Alberto Contador, who supported his Saxo-Tinkoff teammate Michael Rogers in his quest to third place overall.

“I’ve suffered a lot, especially in the last three kilometres,” Sanchez said. “Fuglsang was very strong but I gave everything I had to beat him at the end. It’s going to be wonderful for Euskaltel to start the Tour de France with this prestigious victory. We had just won two races [stages at the Tour of Castilla and Leon with Pablo Urtasun and Juan José Lobato] this year but nothing in the WorldTour. We didn’t get what we wanted from the Giro d’Italia, so it was good to keep going and come to here looking for something like this. Personally, I won’t take part in the Tour. I need to take a rest. It means a lot to me and the team to win at the Dauphiné.”

At the age of 35, the 2008 Olympic road race champion for road racing and King of the Mountains of the 2011 Tour de France is still hungry for winning. He waited for almost nine month for the occasion to pay tribute to his young team-mate Victor Cabedo, who died tragically in September last year, and Sanchez was still very emotional as he recalled the tragedy.

Euskaltel was represented by Gorka Izagirre in the 22-man breakaway, which formed at the initiative of Sylvain Chavanel after 25 kilometres of racing. Sergio Paulinho (Saxo-Tinkoff), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol), Alexey Lutsenko and Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana), Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Laurent Didier and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack), Travis Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Pierre Rolland and David Veilleux (Europcar), Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), Angel Madrazo and Eloy Teruel (Movistar), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Nikias Arndt and Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano), Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura) were the other riders up the road.

They reached Bourg d’Oisans at the bottom of l’Alpe d’Huez with an advantage of 3:30 that remained steady all the way to the top, as Team Sky kept the situation under control. At the summit, the time gap was 3:40. On the ascent of the Col d’Ornon, the front group led by Van den Broeck increased its advantage to 5:40 at the top but it was still a long way to go with a headwind to fight against on their way to the Col du Noyer.

Dropped earlier on, Chavanel accelerated on a downhill section with 33km to go and was joined by De Marchi. The Italian from Cannondale stayed away on the climb until he got reined in with 14km to go. The first man to pass him was Alberto Contador riding in unusual role for his team-mate Michael Rogers on the hunt for the third place on the final podium.

Less than two kilometres before the summit of Col du Noyer, Sanchez took a small advantage over the front group of climbers. He almost got caught at the top but only Fuglsang succeeded in making the junction. The duo continued with an advantage of 25 seconds that proved to be enough before tackling the 4km-long final ascent to the ski resort of Superdévoluy. It didn’t allow counter-attackers like Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Dani Navarro (Cofidis) and Richie Porte (Sky) to close the gap. The latter got some freedom to try and win the stage as Froome’s lead wasn’t threatened.

“This is one more day towards achieving my goal,” Froome said. “I know it’s going to be another hard stage tomorrow, especially because we’ll ride above 2000 metres of altitude [at col de Vars] but I feel the situation is under control. It’s going to be a tough finale but Richie has the legs to be there on the final climb. Hopefully we’ll finish it off. We have the two first places on GC. We can be in a very similar situation at the Tour de France too, so it’s a good exercise. It won’t be the same race though. There’ll be different teams with different objectives, like Saxo-Tinkoff, who were racing for third place on GC today. To have climbed l’Alpe d’Huez once was hard enough, so I can imagine what it’ll be like when we’ll do it twice on the same day at the Tour.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5:26:14 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:15 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:00:16 5 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:23 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:30 12 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 13 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:00 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:45 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 16 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:52 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:06 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:07 20 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:10 21 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 23 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:32 25 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:03 27 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:05 28 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:19 29 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:03:21 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:23 31 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 33 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:04:19 34 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:49 37 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 39 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:17 41 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:26 42 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:07:01 43 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:42 44 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 45 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 47 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 48 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 49 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:47 51 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:43 52 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:09:58 53 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 54 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:10:57 56 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 58 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 60 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:12:26 61 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:27 62 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:41 63 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:12 64 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 65 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:15:04 66 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:16:06 67 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 68 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 69 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 70 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 72 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 74 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 75 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 77 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 79 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 80 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 81 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 84 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 86 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 87 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 88 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 89 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 90 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 93 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 94 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 97 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 98 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 99 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 101 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 102 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 103 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 104 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 105 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 106 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:55 107 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:45 108 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 111 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 112 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 113 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 114 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 115 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 117 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 118 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 119 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 120 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 121 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 122 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 123 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 124 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 125 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 126 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 128 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 129 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:03 130 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:24:15 131 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 132 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 134 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:25:46 135 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:25:48 136 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 137 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 138 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 139 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:10 140 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:12 141 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:28:12 142 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:28:31 143 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:34:53 144 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:45:19 145 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ DNS Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura DNF Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura DNS Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura DNF Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team DNS Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNS Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida DNF Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha DNF Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard DNF Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard DNF Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team DNS Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Sprint 1 - Corps, 148km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 pts 2 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Sprint 2 - Superdevoluy, 187.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 8 5 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 8 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 2 - Montée de l'Alpe d'Huez, 51km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 18 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 6 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 10 7 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 8 8 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 10 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 5

Mountain 2 - Col de Sarenne, 60.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 9 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 7 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5

Mountain 3 - Col d'Ornon, 101km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 13 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 11 4 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 9 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 6 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 7 7 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 8 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5

Mountain 4 - Col du Noyer, 176km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 7 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5

Mountain 5 - Montée de Superdévoluy, 187.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 5:27:59 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:22 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:25 4 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:47 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:38 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:05:16 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:57 11 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 12 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:13 13 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:12 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 15 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:27 16 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:21 17 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 18 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 22 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 24 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 25 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 28 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:10 29 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:00 30 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 33 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 37 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:18 38 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:22:30 39 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:25:25 40 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:43:34 41 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 16:21:19 2 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:24 3 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:42 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:50 5 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:30 6 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:11:48 7 Team Europcar 0:11:54 8 Astana Pro Team 0:13:10 9 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:01 10 BMC Racing Team 0:14:05 11 Katusha Team 0:14:15 12 Radioshack Leopard 0:17:09 13 Garmin - Sharp 0:18:11 14 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:21:12 15 Movistar Team 0:23:43 16 Cannondale 0:25:39 17 Orica Greenedge 0:27:22 18 Lampre - Merida 0:29:19 19 FDJ 0:31:20 20 Lotto-Belisol 0:33:08 21 Team Netapp-Endura 0:36:33 22 Team Argos-Shimano 0:36:37

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 25:00:13 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:51 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:37 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:01:47 5 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:49 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:04 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:47 9 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:48 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:56 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:21 12 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:45 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:49 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:05:10 16 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:40 17 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:55 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:31 19 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:08:39 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:40 21 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:50 22 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:08 23 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:47 24 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:10:05 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:08 26 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:13:09 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:19 28 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:32 29 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:56 30 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:15:21 31 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:47 32 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:00 33 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:17:53 34 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:18:52 35 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:57 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:22:07 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:22:59 38 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:19 39 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:21 40 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:43 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:56 42 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:22 43 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:27 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:25:35 45 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:25:59 46 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:33 47 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:39 48 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:27:46 49 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:26 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:29:15 51 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:29:18 52 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:29:34 54 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:14 55 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:30:15 56 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:30:57 57 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:19 58 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:32:37 60 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:32:45 62 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:32:54 63 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:33:29 64 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:33:51 65 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:42 66 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:58 67 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:35:41 68 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:50 69 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:38:00 70 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:39:30 71 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:39:48 72 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:40:15 73 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:40:38 74 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:41:11 75 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:41:48 76 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:41 77 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:43:37 78 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:44:52 79 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:45:50 80 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez 0:46:43 81 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:47:50 82 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:48:25 83 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:48:28 84 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:48:36 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:49:22 86 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:50:24 87 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:51:08 88 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:51:09 89 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:52:31 90 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:52:44 91 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:52:52 92 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:29 93 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:53:59 94 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:27 95 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:54:53 96 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:55:03 97 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:55:09 98 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:55:16 99 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:56:31 100 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:56:37 101 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:56:56 102 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:01:05 103 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1:01:22 104 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1:01:40 105 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:01:46 106 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:02:09 107 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:02:29 108 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:03:06 109 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:04:44 110 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:04:50 111 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 1:05:00 112 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1:05:32 113 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:05:35 114 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:06:02 115 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:06:19 116 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:08:10 117 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 118 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:09:47 119 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:10:02 120 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:10:43 121 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:11:41 122 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:41 123 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:12:47 124 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:13:34 125 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:13:55 126 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:18:05 127 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:18:09 128 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1:18:33 129 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:19:30 130 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 1:19:34 131 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 1:20:03 132 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:20:51 133 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 1:22:48 134 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 1:23:12 135 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1:23:50 136 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:25:05 137 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:25:18 138 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:25:33 139 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:25:42 140 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 1:30:12 141 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:32:40 142 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 143 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 1:32:56 144 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:35:44 145 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:36:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 44 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 26 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 24 5 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 20 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 15 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 13 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 13 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 15 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 12 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 18 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 8 22 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 23 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 24 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 26 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 27 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 28 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 6 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 30 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 5 31 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 32 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 34 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 35 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 36 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 5 37 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 38 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 40 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 42 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 3 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 44 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1 45 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 46 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 47 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 48 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge -2 49 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 105 pts 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 77 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 4 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 45 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 9 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 10 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 24 11 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 24 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 14 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 20 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 16 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 19 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 19 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 19 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 20 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 21 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 18 22 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 23 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 16 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 25 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 15 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 27 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 28 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 12 29 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 11 31 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 32 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 33 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 9 34 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 37 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 38 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 40 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 6 41 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 42 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 43 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 44 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 45 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 46 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 47 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 48 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 49 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 50 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1 51 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 25:03:01 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:01 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:02:22 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:52 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:17 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:10:21 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:44 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:04 9 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:34 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:24:51 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:28:09 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:29:49 13 Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:29:57 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:41 15 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:31:03 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:10 17 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge 0:38:23 18 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:39:00 19 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:45:02 20 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:45:40 21 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:49:43 22 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:52:05 23 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:52:15 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:52:21 25 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:52:28 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:54:08 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:21 28 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:41 29 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:02:02 30 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 1:02:12 31 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1:02:44 32 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:03:31 33 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1:05:22 34 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:07:55 35 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:09:53 36 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:11:07 37 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1:15:45 38 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:22:17 39 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:22:30 40 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 1:29:52 41 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:32:56