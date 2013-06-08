Trending

Sanchez sprints to stage win at Superdévoluy

Froome holds yellow as Rogers moves up to third

Image 1 of 46

Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco)

Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 46

Alejandro Valverde and Daniel Moreno

Alejandro Valverde and Daniel Moreno
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 46

Daniel Moreno

Daniel Moreno
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 46

Stef Clement

Stef Clement
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 46

Chris Froome defends his yellow jersey

Chris Froome defends his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 46

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 46

Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco)

Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 46

Mikel Iturralde (Euskaltel)

Mikel Iturralde (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 46

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel)

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 46

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 46

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 46

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 46

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 46

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 46

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma Quick Step) in green

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma Quick Step) in green
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 46

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 46

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 46

A group of riders

A group of riders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 46

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 46

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) finishes up

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) finishes up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 46

Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack)

Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 46

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 46

Rohan Dennis and Peter Kennaugh

Rohan Dennis and Peter Kennaugh
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski

Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 46

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 46

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 46

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) finishes up

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) finishes up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 46

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finishes up

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finishes up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 46

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel)

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 46

Chris Froome and Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Chris Froome and Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 46

Alberto Contador's pace-setting didn't trouble Chris Froome but it did move Michael Rogers up to third overall.

Alberto Contador's pace-setting didn't trouble Chris Froome but it did move Michael Rogers up to third overall.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 46

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is hunted down by Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) inside the final kilometre.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is hunted down by Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) inside the final kilometre.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 46

Chris Froome (Sky) held firm and is poised to win the Criterium du Dauphine overall.

Chris Froome (Sky) held firm and is poised to win the Criterium du Dauphine overall.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 46

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) worked well to hold off the chasers.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) worked well to hold off the chasers.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 46

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) made Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) suffer but it was the Spaniard who took the stage honours.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) made Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) suffer but it was the Spaniard who took the stage honours.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 46

Chris Froome (Sky) is getting used to life in yellow.

Chris Froome (Sky) is getting used to life in yellow.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 46

Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow at the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 46

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates stage victory at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates stage victory at the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 46

Samuel Sanchez took Euskaltel-Euskadi's first WorldTour race win of the year on stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Samuel Sanchez took Euskaltel-Euskadi's first WorldTour race win of the year on stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 46

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was happy to get off the mark.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was happy to get off the mark.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 46

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates stage victory at the Dauphine.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates stage victory at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 46

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) beats Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in Superdévoluy.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) beats Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in Superdévoluy.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 46

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was too quick for Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in Superdévoluy.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was too quick for Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in Superdévoluy.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 46

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) claims the win ahead of Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) claims the win ahead of Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 46

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked in the finale but to no avail.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked in the finale but to no avail.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 46

Alberto Contador put in a huge stint in support of his Saxo-Tinkoff teammate Michael Rogers.

Alberto Contador put in a huge stint in support of his Saxo-Tinkoff teammate Michael Rogers.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The queen stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné has seen the comeback of Samuel Sanchez as a winner more than a year after he won the Vuelta al Pais Basco. He outsprinted Jakob Fuglsang in a two-man fight at Superdévoluy while Chris Froome maintained his lead with authority, helped by Team Sky, as expected, and by Alberto Contador, who supported his Saxo-Tinkoff teammate Michael Rogers in his quest to third place overall.

“I’ve suffered a lot, especially in the last three kilometres,” Sanchez said. “Fuglsang was very strong but I gave everything I had to beat him at the end. It’s going to be wonderful for Euskaltel to start the Tour de France with this prestigious victory. We had just won two races [stages at the Tour of Castilla and Leon with Pablo Urtasun and Juan José Lobato] this year but nothing in the WorldTour. We didn’t get what we wanted from the Giro d’Italia, so it was good to keep going and come to here looking for something like this. Personally, I won’t take part in the Tour. I need to take a rest. It means a lot to me and the team to win at the Dauphiné.”

At the age of 35, the 2008 Olympic road race champion for road racing and King of the Mountains of the 2011 Tour de France is still hungry for winning. He waited for almost nine month for the occasion to pay tribute to his young team-mate Victor Cabedo, who died tragically in September last year, and Sanchez was still very emotional as he recalled the tragedy.

Euskaltel was represented by Gorka Izagirre in the 22-man breakaway, which formed at the initiative of Sylvain Chavanel after 25 kilometres of racing. Sergio Paulinho (Saxo-Tinkoff), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol), Alexey Lutsenko and Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana), Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Laurent Didier and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack), Travis Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Pierre Rolland and David Veilleux (Europcar), Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), Angel Madrazo and Eloy Teruel (Movistar), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Nikias Arndt and Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano), Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura) were the other riders up the road.

They reached Bourg d’Oisans at the bottom of l’Alpe d’Huez with an advantage of 3:30 that remained steady all the way to the top, as Team Sky kept the situation under control. At the summit, the time gap was 3:40. On the ascent of the Col d’Ornon, the front group led by Van den Broeck increased its advantage to 5:40 at the top but it was still a long way to go with a headwind to fight against on their way to the Col du Noyer.

Dropped earlier on, Chavanel accelerated on a downhill section with 33km to go and was joined by De Marchi. The Italian from Cannondale stayed away on the climb until he got reined in with 14km to go. The first man to pass him was Alberto Contador riding in unusual role for his team-mate Michael Rogers on the hunt for the third place on the final podium.

Less than two kilometres before the summit of Col du Noyer, Sanchez took a small advantage over the front group of climbers. He almost got caught at the top but only Fuglsang succeeded in making the junction. The duo continued with an advantage of 25 seconds that proved to be enough before tackling the 4km-long final ascent to the ski resort of Superdévoluy. It didn’t allow counter-attackers like Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Dani Navarro (Cofidis) and Richie Porte (Sky) to close the gap. The latter got some freedom to try and win the stage as Froome’s lead wasn’t threatened.

“This is one more day towards achieving my goal,” Froome said. “I know it’s going to be another hard stage tomorrow, especially because we’ll ride above 2000 metres of altitude [at col de Vars] but I feel the situation is under control. It’s going to be a tough finale but Richie has the legs to be there on the final climb. Hopefully we’ll finish it off. We have the two first places on GC. We can be in a very similar situation at the Tour de France too, so it’s a good exercise. It won’t be the same race though. There’ll be different teams with different objectives, like Saxo-Tinkoff, who were racing for third place on GC today. To have climbed l’Alpe d’Huez once was hard enough, so I can imagine what it’ll be like when we’ll do it twice on the same day at the Tour.”

 

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5:26:14
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:15
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:00:16
5Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:23
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:30
12Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
13Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:00
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:45
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
16Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:52
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:06
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:07
20Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:02:10
21Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
22Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
23Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
24Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:02:32
25Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:03
27Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:05
28José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:19
29Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:03:21
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:23
31Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
33Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:04:19
34Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:49
37Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
39Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:06:17
41Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:26
42Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:07:01
43Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:42
44Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
45Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
47Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
48Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
49Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
50Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:47
51Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:43
52Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:58
53Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
54José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:10:57
56Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
58Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
60Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:12:26
61Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:27
62Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:41
63Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:14:12
64Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
65Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:15:04
66Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:16:06
67Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
68Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
69Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
70Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
72Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
74Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
75Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
76Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
77Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
79Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
80Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
81Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
84Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
86Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
87Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
88Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
89Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
90Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
91Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
93Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
94Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
95Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
96Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
97Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
98Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
99Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
101Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
102Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
103Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
104Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
105Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
106Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:55
107Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:45
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
111Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
112Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
113Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
114Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
115Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
117David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
118Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
120Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
121David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
122Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
123William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
124Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
125David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
126Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
127Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
129Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:03
130Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:24:15
131Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
132Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
133Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
134Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:25:46
135Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:25:48
136Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
137Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
138Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
139Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:27:10
140Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:12
141Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:12
142Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:28:31
143David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:34:53
144Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:45:19
145Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
DNSPaul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFBartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
DNSLeopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFFrancois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
DNSElia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSFrantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAndrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMassimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNSKristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
DNFMikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
DNFXavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFThomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFLawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNSMarco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFBenjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Sprint 1 - Corps, 148km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol5pts
2Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
3David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1

Sprint 2 - Superdevoluy, 187.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha8
5Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
8Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 2 - Montée de l'Alpe d'Huez, 51km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano18
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team16
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
6Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard10
7David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura8
8Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
10David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar5

Mountain 2 - Col de Sarenne, 60.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano9
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
4Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard7
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5

Mountain 3 - Col d'Ornon, 101km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano13
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team11
4David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura9
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
6Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard7
7Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
8Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5

Mountain 4 - Col du Noyer, 176km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team13
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
5Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling7
7Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team5

Mountain 5 - Montée de Superdévoluy, 187.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ5:27:59
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:22
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:25
4Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:47
6Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:01:36
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:38
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
9Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:05:16
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:57
11Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
12Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:13
13Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:12
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
15Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:27
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:21
17Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
18Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
22Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
24Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
25Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
26Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
27Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
28Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:10
29Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:00
30Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
33Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
35Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
37Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:18
38Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:22:30
39Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:25:25
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:43:34
41Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling16:21:19
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:24
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:42
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:50
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:30
6Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:11:48
7Team Europcar0:11:54
8Astana Pro Team0:13:10
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:01
10BMC Racing Team0:14:05
11Katusha Team0:14:15
12Radioshack Leopard0:17:09
13Garmin - Sharp0:18:11
14Vacansoleil-DCM0:21:12
15Movistar Team0:23:43
16Cannondale0:25:39
17Orica Greenedge0:27:22
18Lampre - Merida0:29:19
19FDJ0:31:20
20Lotto-Belisol0:33:08
21Team Netapp-Endura0:36:33
22Team Argos-Shimano0:36:37

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling25:00:13
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:51
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:37
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:01:47
5Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:04
7Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:47
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:02:48
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:56
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:21
12Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:45
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:49
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:05:10
16Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:05:40
17Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:55
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:31
19Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:08:39
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:40
21Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:50
22Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:08
23Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:09:47
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:10:05
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:08
26Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:13:09
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:19
28Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:32
29José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:56
30Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:15:21
31Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:47
32Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:00
33Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:17:53
34Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:18:52
35Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:57
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:22:07
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:22:59
38Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:19
39Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:21
40Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:43
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:56
42Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:22
43Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:27
44Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:25:35
45Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:25:59
46Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:33
47Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:27:39
48Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:27:46
49Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:26
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:29:15
51Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:29:18
52Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:29:34
54Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:14
55Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:30:15
56Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:30:57
57Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:19
58Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:32:37
60Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:32:45
62José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:32:54
63Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:33:29
64Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:33:51
65Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:34:42
66Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:58
67Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:41
68Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:50
69Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:38:00
70Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:39:30
71Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:39:48
72Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:40:15
73Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:40:38
74Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:41:11
75Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:41:48
76Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:41
77Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:43:37
78Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:44:52
79Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:45:50
80Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez0:46:43
81David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:47:50
82Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:48:25
83Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:48:28
84Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:48:36
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:49:22
86Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:50:24
87Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:51:08
88Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:51:09
89Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:52:31
90Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:52:44
91Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:52:52
92Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:29
93Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:53:59
94Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:27
95Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:54:53
96Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:55:03
97Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:55:09
98Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:55:16
99Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:56:31
100David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:56:37
101Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:56:56
102David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:01:05
103Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1:01:22
104Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1:01:40
105Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:01:46
106Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:02:09
107Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:02:29
108Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:03:06
109Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:04:44
110Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:04:50
111Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ1:05:00
112Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1:05:32
113Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:05:35
114Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:06:02
115Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:06:19
116Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:08:10
117Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
118Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:09:47
119Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1:10:02
120Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:10:43
121Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:11:41
122Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:41
123Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:12:47
124Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:13:34
125Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:13:55
126Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:18:05
127Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:18:09
128Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1:18:33
129Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:19:30
130Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp1:19:34
131Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team1:20:03
132Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:20:51
133Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura1:22:48
134William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano1:23:12
135Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1:23:50
136Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:25:05
137Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:25:18
138Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:25:33
139Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:25:42
140Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp1:30:12
141Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:32:40
142Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
143Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura1:32:56
144Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:35:44
145Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:36:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step44pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling35
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling26
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling24
5David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar20
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team17
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar15
10Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
13Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard13
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
15José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team12
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard12
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team10
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
21Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team8
22Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team8
23Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team8
24Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
25Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
26Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
27Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
28Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ6
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
30José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura5
31Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
32Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
34Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
35Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
36Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano5
37Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
38Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
40Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
42Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura3
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1
44David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1
45Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
46Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
47Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
48Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge-2
49Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano105pts
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team77
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team48
4David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar45
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team35
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling33
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff30
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
9Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi28
10Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement24
11Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard24
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff21
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team21
14Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement20
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
16Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team19
17Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team19
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
19Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi18
20Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
21David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura18
22Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling16
23Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard16
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
25Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar15
26Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
27Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
28Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ12
29José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team12
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha11
31Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
32Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
33José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura9
34Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
35Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling7
37Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
38Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
40Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team6
41Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
42Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
43Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
44Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling5
45Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
46Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
47Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
48Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
49Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
50Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1
51Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp25:03:01
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:01
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:02:22
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:52
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:17
6Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:10:21
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:44
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:04
9Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:34
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:24:51
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:28:09
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:29:49
13Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:29:57
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:41
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:31:03
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:10
17Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge0:38:23
18Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:39:00
19David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:45:02
20Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:45:40
21Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:49:43
22Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:52:05
23Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:52:15
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:52:21
25Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:52:28
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:54:08
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:59:21
28Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:41
29Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:02:02
30Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ1:02:12
31Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1:02:44
32Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:03:31
33Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard1:05:22
34Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:07:55
35Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:09:53
36Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:11:07
37Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1:15:45
38Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:22:17
39Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:22:30
40Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ1:29:52
41Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:32:56

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling75:08:27
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:27
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:35
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:30
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:33
6Astana Pro Team0:15:58
7Radioshack Leopard0:19:54
8Team Europcar0:23:59
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:38
10Movistar Team0:27:46
11Katusha Team0:29:22
12BMC Racing Team0:35:27
13Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:40:57
14FDJ0:54:57
15Cannondale0:56:45
16Lotto-Belisol0:57:26
17Vacansoleil-DCM1:04:05
18Garmin - Sharp1:11:54
19Team Netapp-Endura1:12:48
20Orica Greenedge1:13:48
21Lampre - Merida1:41:14
22Team Argos-Shimano1:43:24

 

