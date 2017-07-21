Image 1 of 15 Sara Bergen (Rally) takes the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 15 Sara Bergen (Rally) heads into the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 15 Three riders break away from the lead group on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 15 The three that got away on the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 15 Sara Bergen (Rally) checks on other riders in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 15 Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) rides in the main bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 15 Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) takes home the leaders jersey for another day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 15 Emma Grant (Colavita) on the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 15 Sara Bergen (Rally) riding in the break before her win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 15 Sara Bergen (Rally) attacks the front of the breakaway group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 15 Emma Grant (Colavita) launches an attack on the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 15 The women's peloton spread out before ether final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 15 Claire Rose (DNA) works on the front to bring the break back (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 15 Kirsti Lay (Rally) riding in the climbers jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 15 Todays top three (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Sara Bergen climbed to the stage 3 win Friday at the Cascade Cycling Classic, stomping up the closing kilometres of the final climb to win by five seconds over late breakaway companions Kathryn Buss (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Emma Grant (Colavita-Bianchi).

Race leader Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20) finished sixth in a badly splintered field, 24 seconds behind the winner but close enough to keep her yellow jersey heading into Saturday's criterium.

Wearing the green sprint jersey, Bergen was almost as surprised as everyone else to see the sprint leader take victory at the top of a long, but relatively shallow climb.

"I have a little bit of secret climber left in me, and I didn't want to leave it up to chance, so with about 400 to go I put my head down and took it," she said. "I guess the green can be a bit deceiving, but I'm very happy to put some time in for the team and come into the crit with some strong legs."

Bergen, Buss and Grant escaped the bunch in the closing kilometres after the field brought back a large breakaway. Bergen tested the waters first, then finally broke the elastic with the two others.

"I started going on the offensive pretty assertively," Bergen said. "I put in two digs kind of consecutively to test people's legs and see if I could get a gap. There were only two people interested in coming, the Colavita and Tibco girls, so congratulations to them; great rides to both of them.

"Once we had a gap – I think it only went up to 30 seconds – but we were motivated to keep it going, so it went well," Bergen said.

The 140.4km stage 3 started with a long, grinding climb toward Mt. Bachelor before a flat run to the final 12km climb.

A breakaway of eight riders sneaked away on the opening climb, with Abbey Mickey (Colavita-Bianchi) Allison Tetrick (Cylance), Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman-Supermint), Heidi Franz and Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling), Margot Clyne (JLVelo), Steph Roorda (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Claire Rose (Visit Dallas-DNA) building a gap of 2:40 just 32 km into the race.

That was the maximum advantage, however, as the field began to whittle away at the break's lead. It was down to 1:25 with 50km remaining, and when the field started closing there was a reshuffling on the road, swelling to 15 riders that took the gap back out to 1:45. Bergen, Buss and Grant were in the move, which shrunk to 13 but had more than two minutes on the field with just 16km to go.

When the race made the left-hand turn onto the final climb and into the headwind, however, the gap was down to just over a minute and was evaporating quickly.

Bergen sense the time was right to make her move with just over 5km to go, and only Buss and Grant could follow. The Rally rider took the sprint with room to spare.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 3:55:12 2 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:05 3 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 4 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:16 5 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling 0:00:20 6 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 0:00:24 7 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:34 9 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint 0:00:41 10 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 11 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 12 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 13 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 14 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 15 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:00:48 16 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 17 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 18 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:58 19 Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 20 Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:01:02 21 Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 22 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:01:16 23 Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 0:01:20 24 Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP 0:01:36 25 Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 26 Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 0:01:41 27 Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek 0:01:58 28 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:02:02 29 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:02:08 30 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 31 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:02:15 32 Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:02:19 33 Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 0:02:21 34 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:24 35 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:30 36 Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 0:02:37 37 Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing 0:02:56 38 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:03:28 39 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:44 40 Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek 0:03:48 41 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:03:59 42 Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing 43 Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing 44 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 45 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 46 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 0:04:09 47 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 48 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi 49 Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 50 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 51 Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling 52 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 53 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:15 54 Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:04:19 55 Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing 0:05:31 56 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:06:50 57 Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:06:59 58 Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:07:30 59 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:08:14 60 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 61 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 62 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:05 63 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 64 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 65 Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 0:16:08 66 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 67 Christina Bonnington (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 0:23:32 68 Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 DNF Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate DNF Amity Gregg (USA) Team Illuminate DNF Madeleine Park (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Annick Chalier (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel DNF Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis/Trek