Bergen wins Cascade Classic stage 3
Dragoo keeps yellow heading into Saturday criterium
Pro Women: Stage 3: Cascade Lakes Road Race -
Sara Bergen climbed to the stage 3 win Friday at the Cascade Cycling Classic, stomping up the closing kilometres of the final climb to win by five seconds over late breakaway companions Kathryn Buss (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Emma Grant (Colavita-Bianchi).
Race leader Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20) finished sixth in a badly splintered field, 24 seconds behind the winner but close enough to keep her yellow jersey heading into Saturday's criterium.
Wearing the green sprint jersey, Bergen was almost as surprised as everyone else to see the sprint leader take victory at the top of a long, but relatively shallow climb.
"I have a little bit of secret climber left in me, and I didn't want to leave it up to chance, so with about 400 to go I put my head down and took it," she said. "I guess the green can be a bit deceiving, but I'm very happy to put some time in for the team and come into the crit with some strong legs."
Bergen, Buss and Grant escaped the bunch in the closing kilometres after the field brought back a large breakaway. Bergen tested the waters first, then finally broke the elastic with the two others.
"I started going on the offensive pretty assertively," Bergen said. "I put in two digs kind of consecutively to test people's legs and see if I could get a gap. There were only two people interested in coming, the Colavita and Tibco girls, so congratulations to them; great rides to both of them.
"Once we had a gap – I think it only went up to 30 seconds – but we were motivated to keep it going, so it went well," Bergen said.
The 140.4km stage 3 started with a long, grinding climb toward Mt. Bachelor before a flat run to the final 12km climb.
A breakaway of eight riders sneaked away on the opening climb, with Abbey Mickey (Colavita-Bianchi) Allison Tetrick (Cylance), Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman-Supermint), Heidi Franz and Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling), Margot Clyne (JLVelo), Steph Roorda (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Claire Rose (Visit Dallas-DNA) building a gap of 2:40 just 32 km into the race.
That was the maximum advantage, however, as the field began to whittle away at the break's lead. It was down to 1:25 with 50km remaining, and when the field started closing there was a reshuffling on the road, swelling to 15 riders that took the gap back out to 1:45. Bergen, Buss and Grant were in the move, which shrunk to 13 but had more than two minutes on the field with just 16km to go.
When the race made the left-hand turn onto the final climb and into the headwind, however, the gap was down to just over a minute and was evaporating quickly.
Bergen sense the time was right to make her move with just over 5km to go, and only Buss and Grant could follow. The Rally rider took the sprint with room to spare.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|3:55:12
|2
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:05
|3
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|4
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:16
|5
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:00:20
|6
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:00:24
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:34
|9
|Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
|0:00:41
|10
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|11
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|12
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|13
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|14
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|15
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:00:48
|16
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|17
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|18
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|19
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|20
|Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:01:02
|21
|Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|22
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:01:16
|23
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:01:20
|24
|Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:01:36
|25
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|26
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:01:41
|27
|Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek
|0:01:58
|28
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:02:02
|29
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:08
|30
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|31
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:02:15
|32
|Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:02:19
|33
|Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:02:21
|34
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:24
|35
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:30
|36
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|37
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing
|0:02:56
|38
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:03:28
|39
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:44
|40
|Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:03:48
|41
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:03:59
|42
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing
|43
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing
|44
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|45
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|46
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|47
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|48
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
|49
|Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|50
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|51
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|52
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|53
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:15
|54
|Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:04:19
|55
|Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing
|0:05:31
|56
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:06:50
|57
|Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:06:59
|58
|Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:07:30
|59
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:08:14
|60
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|61
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|62
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:05
|63
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|64
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|65
|Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:16:08
|66
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|67
|Christina Bonnington (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:23:32
|68
|Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|DNF
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Amity Gregg (USA) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Madeleine Park (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Annick Chalier (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|DNF
|Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis/Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|8:48:22
|2
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:00:44
|4
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:41
|5
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|6
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:43
|7
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:01:50
|8
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:54
|9
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:00
|10
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:02:49
|11
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:51
|12
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:02:54
|13
|Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
|0:02:58
|14
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:27
|15
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:53
|16
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:55
|17
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:04:07
|18
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:04:42
|19
|Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:05:01
|20
|Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:05:33
|21
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:49
|22
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:06:34
|23
|Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:07:03
|24
|Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:07:07
|25
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:07:10
|26
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:07:17
|27
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|28
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:07:21
|29
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:08:18
|30
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:08:24
|31
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:08:40
|32
|Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek
|0:08:46
|33
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:09:56
|34
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:10:10
|35
|Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:10:28
|36
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:10:36
|37
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:10:48
|38
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing
|0:11:12
|39
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:11:31
|40
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|41
|Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:13:13
|42
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:13:25
|43
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:13:28
|44
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing
|0:14:40
|45
|Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:15:02
|46
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:09
|47
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:15:10
|48
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:15:22
|49
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:15:40
|50
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:16:04
|51
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:16:51
|52
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:18:00
|53
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:18:33
|54
|Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:19:22
|55
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|56
|Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing
|0:19:39
|57
|Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:22:29
|58
|Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:23:32
|59
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:24:06
|60
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:25:23
|61
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:25:59
|62
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:26:28
|63
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:26:50
|64
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing
|0:29:07
|65
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:30:53
|66
|Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:32:08
|67
|Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:34:38
|68
|Christina Bonnington (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:57:42
