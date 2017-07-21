Trending

Bergen wins Cascade Classic stage 3

Dragoo keeps yellow heading into Saturday criterium

Image 1 of 15

Sara Bergen (Rally) takes the win

Sara Bergen (Rally) takes the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 15

Sara Bergen (Rally) heads into the final climb

Sara Bergen (Rally) heads into the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 15

Three riders break away from the lead group on the climb

Three riders break away from the lead group on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 15

The three that got away on the final climb

The three that got away on the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 15

Sara Bergen (Rally) checks on other riders in the break

Sara Bergen (Rally) checks on other riders in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 15

Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) rides in the main bunch

Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) rides in the main bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 15

Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) takes home the leaders jersey for another day

Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) takes home the leaders jersey for another day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 15

Emma Grant (Colavita) on the final climb

Emma Grant (Colavita) on the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 15

Sara Bergen (Rally) riding in the break before her win

Sara Bergen (Rally) riding in the break before her win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 15

Sara Bergen (Rally) attacks the front of the breakaway group

Sara Bergen (Rally) attacks the front of the breakaway group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 15

Emma Grant (Colavita) launches an attack on the break

Emma Grant (Colavita) launches an attack on the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 15

The women's peloton spread out before ether final climb

The women's peloton spread out before ether final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 15

Claire Rose (DNA) works on the front to bring the break back

Claire Rose (DNA) works on the front to bring the break back
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 15

Kirsti Lay (Rally) riding in the climbers jersey

Kirsti Lay (Rally) riding in the climbers jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 15

Todays top three

Todays top three
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Sara Bergen climbed to the stage 3 win Friday at the Cascade Cycling Classic, stomping up the closing kilometres of the final climb to win by five seconds over late breakaway companions Kathryn Buss (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Emma Grant (Colavita-Bianchi).

Race leader Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20) finished sixth in a badly splintered field, 24 seconds behind the winner but close enough to keep her yellow jersey heading into Saturday's criterium.

Wearing the green sprint jersey, Bergen was almost as surprised as everyone else to see the sprint leader take victory at the top of a long, but relatively shallow climb.

"I have a little bit of secret climber left in me, and I didn't want to leave it up to chance, so with about 400 to go I put my head down and took it," she said. "I guess the green can be a bit deceiving, but I'm very happy to put some time in for the team and come into the crit with some strong legs."

Bergen, Buss and Grant escaped the bunch in the closing kilometres after the field brought back a large breakaway. Bergen tested the waters first, then finally broke the elastic with the two others.

"I started going on the offensive pretty assertively," Bergen said. "I put in two digs kind of consecutively to test people's legs and see if I could get a gap. There were only two people interested in coming, the Colavita and Tibco girls, so congratulations to them; great rides to both of them.

"Once we had a gap – I think it only went up to 30 seconds – but we were motivated to keep it going, so it went well," Bergen said.

The 140.4km stage 3 started with a long, grinding climb toward Mt. Bachelor before a flat run to the final 12km climb.

A breakaway of eight riders sneaked away on the opening climb, with Abbey Mickey (Colavita-Bianchi) Allison Tetrick (Cylance), Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman-Supermint), Heidi Franz and Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling), Margot Clyne (JLVelo), Steph Roorda (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Claire Rose (Visit Dallas-DNA) building a gap of 2:40 just 32 km into the race.

That was the maximum advantage, however, as the field began to whittle away at the break's lead. It was down to 1:25 with 50km remaining, and when the field started closing there was a reshuffling on the road, swelling to 15 riders that took the gap back out to 1:45. Bergen, Buss and Grant were in the move, which shrunk to 13 but had more than two minutes on the field with just 16km to go.

When the race made the left-hand turn onto the final climb and into the headwind, however, the gap was down to just over a minute and was evaporating quickly.

Bergen sense the time was right to make her move with just over 5km to go, and only Buss and Grant could follow. The Rally rider took the sprint with room to spare.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling3:55:12
2Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:05
3Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:16
5Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling0:00:20
6Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:00:24
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
8Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:34
9Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint0:00:41
10Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
11Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
12Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
13Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
14Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
15Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:00:48
16Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
17Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
18Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:58
19Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
20Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:01:02
21Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
22Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:01:16
23Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:01:20
24Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP0:01:36
25Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
26Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:41
27Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek0:01:58
28Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:02:02
29Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:08
30Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
31Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:02:15
32Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:02:19
33Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:02:21
34Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:24
35Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:30
36Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:02:37
37Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing0:02:56
38Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:03:28
39Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:44
40Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek0:03:48
41Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:03:59
42Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing
43Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing
44Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
45Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
46Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:04:09
47Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
48Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
49Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
50Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
51Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
52Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
53Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:15
54Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:04:19
55Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing0:05:31
56Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate0:06:50
57Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:06:59
58Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:07:30
59Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:08:14
60Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
61Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
62Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:05
63Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
64Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
65Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:16:08
66Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
67Christina Bonnington (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:23:32
68Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
DNFGeorgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
DNFAmity Gregg (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFMadeleine Park (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFAnnick Chalier (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
DNFMaureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis/Trek

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY208:48:22
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:16
3Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:00:44
4Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:41
5Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
6Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:43
7Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:01:50
8Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:54
9Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:00
10Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:49
11Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:51
12Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling0:02:54
13Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint0:02:58
14Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:27
15Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:53
16Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:55
17Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:04:07
18Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:04:42
19Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:05:01
20Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP0:05:33
21Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:49
22Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:06:34
23Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:07:03
24Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:07:07
25Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:07:10
26Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:07:17
27Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:07:19
28Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:07:21
29Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:08:18
30Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:08:24
31Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:08:40
32Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek0:08:46
33Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:09:56
34Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:10:10
35Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek0:10:28
36Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:36
37Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:10:48
38Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing0:11:12
39Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:11:31
40Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:11:47
41Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:13:13
42Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:13:25
43Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:13:28
44Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing0:14:40
45Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:15:02
46Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:09
47Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:15:10
48Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:15:22
49Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:15:40
50Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:16:04
51Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:16:51
52Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:18:00
53Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate0:18:33
54Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:19:22
55Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
56Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing0:19:39
57Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:22:29
58Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:23:32
59Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi0:24:06
60Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi0:25:23
61Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:25:59
62Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:26:28
63Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:26:50
64Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing0:29:07
65Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:30:53
66Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:32:08
67Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:34:38
68Christina Bonnington (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:57:42

