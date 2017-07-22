Trending

Rose rips victory away from peloton in Cascade criterium

Ryan second, followed by Beveridge

Image 1 of 15

Clare Rose (DNA) wins stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic.

Clare Rose (DNA) wins stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 15

The jersey wearers on the start line of stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic

The jersey wearers on the start line of stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 15

Riders take the tight third turn on the Cascade Cycling Classic criterium course.

Riders take the tight third turn on the Cascade Cycling Classic criterium course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 15

The women begin to split up.

The women begin to split up.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 15

The womens field gets strung out along the back side of the course.

The womens field gets strung out along the back side of the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 15

Attacks splitting the field on stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic

Attacks splitting the field on stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 15

Clare Rose (DNA) on the Cascade Cycling Classic stage 4 start line before Saturday's win.

Clare Rose (DNA) on the Cascade Cycling Classic stage 4 start line before Saturday's win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 15

The sprint for second and third on stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic

The sprint for second and third on stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 15

The field sees two laps to go.

The field sees two laps to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 15

Clare Rose (DNA) puts her head down as she goes solo on the final laps.

Clare Rose (DNA) puts her head down as she goes solo on the final laps.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 15

Race leader Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) and Erica Allar (Rally) riding together through a turn.

Race leader Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) and Erica Allar (Rally) riding together through a turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 15

Erica Allar (Rally) towards the front of the pack.

Erica Allar (Rally) towards the front of the pack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 15

Crowds watch as the women hit turn one.

Crowds watch as the women hit turn one.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 15

Erica Allar (Rally) sporting her brand new national crit champ jersey

Erica Allar (Rally) sporting her brand new national crit champ jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 15

The women's podium for stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic

The women's podium for stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Claire Rose (Visit Dallas-DNA) repeated her solo performance from the Redlands Classic criterium Wednesday at the Cascade Cycling Classic, jumping away from the peloton in the closing laps and holding off the field for the stage win.

Kendall Ryan (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) took the field sprint nine seconds later for second, with Rally Cycling's Allison Beveridge in third.

Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20) finished safely in the field to keep her yellow jersey heading into Sunday's final stage.

The 55-rider women's field powered over the course in downtown Bend for 50 minutes, launching multiple attacks throughout the stage, although none of the moves gained much traction until Rose sneaked away with six laps remaining.

"It was a hard race with a lot of attacks right from Rally right from the gun," Rose said. "Sara Bergen was going for the sprint points. There were quite a few Rally attacks, and I just took my opportunity to go with a solo attack, and I stuck into the finish. That's that."

Rose, who recently won the British time trial championship, put those skills to work in Bend, keeping focused on her pacing and taking the perfect lines through the corners as Rally and the peloton tried in vain to chase her down.

Although US criterium champion Erica Allar was in the race, Rally chose to ride for Beveridge instead, said team director Zach Bell. Allar supplied the lead out for Beveridge's sprint. None of that mattered to Rose, who took all of her competitors out of contention for the win.

It was a far cry for Rose from Friday's third stage, when Rose hit the deck with about 20 kilometres to go and needed to get stitches in her chin. The bulky gauze bandage she was sporting during Saturday's stage didn't appear to slow her down.

In the general classification, Dragoo leads Sara Poidevan (Rally Cycling) by 16 seconds and Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20) 44 seconds.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:48:34
2Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco0:00:09
3Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
4Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco0:00:11
5Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
6Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
8Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita |Bianchi
9Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
10Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
11Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
12Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
13Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
14Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita |Bianchi
15Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
16Catherine Ouellette (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD
17Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
18Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
19Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
20Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
21Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco
22Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Racing
23Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing
24Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
25Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita |Bianchi
26Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita |Bianchi
27Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
28Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
29Erica Allar (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
30Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
31Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
32Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
33Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita |Bianchi
34Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
35Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
36Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
37Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air TWENTY20
38Veronique Bilodeau (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD
39Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
40Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
41Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita |Bianchi
42Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco0:00:19
43Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing
44Amy Benner (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
45Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
46Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
47Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:22
48Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
49Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:23
50Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
51Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
52Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing0:00:26
53Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:00:30
54Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD
55Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita |Bianchi0:00:49
56Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:01:53
57Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek
58Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:09
59Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
60Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
61Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
62Allyson Gillard (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD
63Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
64Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing
65Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
66Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek0:03:24
67Christina Bonnington (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:09:39
DNSLiza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY209:37:07
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Womens Cycling0:00:16
3Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY200:00:44
4Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Womens Cycling0:01:41
5Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
6Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Womens Cycling0:01:43
7Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita |Bianchi0:01:50
8Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:00
9Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:05
10Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita |Bianchi0:02:49
11Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling0:02:54
12Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco0:02:59
13Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY200:03:27
14Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:55
15Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:05
16Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint0:04:07
17Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Racing0:04:42
18Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint0:04:56
19Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:05:01
20Veronique Bilodeau (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD0:05:33
21Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:01
22Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita |Bianchi0:06:34
23Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:07:10
24Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:07:15
25Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:07:21
26Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:07:30
27Catherine Ouellette (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD0:08:18
28Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:09:05
29Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:09:56
30Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita |Bianchi0:10:10
31Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:10:22
32Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek0:10:28
33Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco0:10:36
34Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:10:38
35Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint0:10:48
36Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing0:11:20
37Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY200:11:30
38Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:11:47
39Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:13:11
40Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:13:13
41Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:13:29
42Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek0:13:41
43Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing0:14:40
44Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:15:02
45Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:15:07
46Erica Allar (USA) Rally Womens Cycling0:15:09
47Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:15:22
48Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita |Bianchi0:15:40
49Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:16:04
50Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:16:51
51Amy Benner (USA) Rally Womens Cycling0:18:08
52Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco0:19:22
53Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate0:20:31
54Allyson Gillard (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD0:21:20
55Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing0:21:37
56Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Womens Cycling0:21:54
57Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD0:22:48
58Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:23:51
59Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita |Bianchi0:24:06
60Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita |Bianchi0:26:01
61Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air TWENTY200:26:28
62Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Womens Cycling0:26:46
63Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing0:29:22
64Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco0:30:47
65Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:32:08
66Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:34:46

