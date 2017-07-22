Image 1 of 15 Clare Rose (DNA) wins stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 15 The jersey wearers on the start line of stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 15 Riders take the tight third turn on the Cascade Cycling Classic criterium course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 15 The women begin to split up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 15 The womens field gets strung out along the back side of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 15 Attacks splitting the field on stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 15 Clare Rose (DNA) on the Cascade Cycling Classic stage 4 start line before Saturday's win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 15 The sprint for second and third on stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 15 The field sees two laps to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 15 Clare Rose (DNA) puts her head down as she goes solo on the final laps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 15 Race leader Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) and Erica Allar (Rally) riding together through a turn. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 15 Erica Allar (Rally) towards the front of the pack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 15 Crowds watch as the women hit turn one. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 15 Erica Allar (Rally) sporting her brand new national crit champ jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 15 The women's podium for stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Claire Rose (Visit Dallas-DNA) repeated her solo performance from the Redlands Classic criterium Wednesday at the Cascade Cycling Classic, jumping away from the peloton in the closing laps and holding off the field for the stage win.

Kendall Ryan (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) took the field sprint nine seconds later for second, with Rally Cycling's Allison Beveridge in third.

Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20) finished safely in the field to keep her yellow jersey heading into Sunday's final stage.

The 55-rider women's field powered over the course in downtown Bend for 50 minutes, launching multiple attacks throughout the stage, although none of the moves gained much traction until Rose sneaked away with six laps remaining.

"It was a hard race with a lot of attacks right from Rally right from the gun," Rose said. "Sara Bergen was going for the sprint points. There were quite a few Rally attacks, and I just took my opportunity to go with a solo attack, and I stuck into the finish. That's that."

Rose, who recently won the British time trial championship, put those skills to work in Bend, keeping focused on her pacing and taking the perfect lines through the corners as Rally and the peloton tried in vain to chase her down.

Although US criterium champion Erica Allar was in the race, Rally chose to ride for Beveridge instead, said team director Zach Bell. Allar supplied the lead out for Beveridge's sprint. None of that mattered to Rose, who took all of her competitors out of contention for the win.

It was a far cry for Rose from Friday's third stage, when Rose hit the deck with about 20 kilometres to go and needed to get stitches in her chin. The bulky gauze bandage she was sporting during Saturday's stage didn't appear to slow her down.

In the general classification, Dragoo leads Sara Poidevan (Rally Cycling) by 16 seconds and Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20) 44 seconds.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:48:34 2 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco 0:00:09 3 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Womens Cycling 4 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco 0:00:11 5 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 6 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint 8 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita |Bianchi 9 Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 10 Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 11 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 12 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 13 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Womens Cycling 14 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita |Bianchi 15 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Womens Cycling 16 Catherine Ouellette (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD 17 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 18 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint 19 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Womens Cycling 20 Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 21 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco 22 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Racing 23 Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing 24 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 25 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita |Bianchi 26 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita |Bianchi 27 Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 28 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 29 Erica Allar (USA) Rally Womens Cycling 30 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20 31 Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 32 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling 33 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita |Bianchi 34 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20 35 Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 36 Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 37 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air TWENTY20 38 Veronique Bilodeau (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD 39 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 40 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Womens Cycling 41 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita |Bianchi 42 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco 0:00:19 43 Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing 44 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Womens Cycling 45 Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 46 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20 47 Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:22 48 Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 49 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:23 50 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 51 Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 52 Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing 0:00:26 53 Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:00:30 54 Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD 55 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita |Bianchi 0:00:49 56 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:01:53 57 Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek 58 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:02:09 59 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint 60 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 61 Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 62 Allyson Gillard (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD 63 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 64 Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing 65 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 66 Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek 0:03:24 67 Christina Bonnington (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 0:09:39 DNS Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint