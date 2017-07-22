Rose rips victory away from peloton in Cascade criterium
Ryan second, followed by Beveridge
Pro Women: Stage 4: Downtown Bend Criterium -
Claire Rose (Visit Dallas-DNA) repeated her solo performance from the Redlands Classic criterium Wednesday at the Cascade Cycling Classic, jumping away from the peloton in the closing laps and holding off the field for the stage win.
Kendall Ryan (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) took the field sprint nine seconds later for second, with Rally Cycling's Allison Beveridge in third.
Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20) finished safely in the field to keep her yellow jersey heading into Sunday's final stage.
The 55-rider women's field powered over the course in downtown Bend for 50 minutes, launching multiple attacks throughout the stage, although none of the moves gained much traction until Rose sneaked away with six laps remaining.
"It was a hard race with a lot of attacks right from Rally right from the gun," Rose said. "Sara Bergen was going for the sprint points. There were quite a few Rally attacks, and I just took my opportunity to go with a solo attack, and I stuck into the finish. That's that."
Rose, who recently won the British time trial championship, put those skills to work in Bend, keeping focused on her pacing and taking the perfect lines through the corners as Rally and the peloton tried in vain to chase her down.
Although US criterium champion Erica Allar was in the race, Rally chose to ride for Beveridge instead, said team director Zach Bell. Allar supplied the lead out for Beveridge's sprint. None of that mattered to Rose, who took all of her competitors out of contention for the win.
It was a far cry for Rose from Friday's third stage, when Rose hit the deck with about 20 kilometres to go and needed to get stitches in her chin. The bulky gauze bandage she was sporting during Saturday's stage didn't appear to slow her down.
In the general classification, Dragoo leads Sara Poidevan (Rally Cycling) by 16 seconds and Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20) 44 seconds.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:48:34
|2
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco
|0:00:09
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|4
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco
|0:00:11
|5
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|6
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
|8
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita |Bianchi
|9
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|10
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|11
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|12
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|13
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|14
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita |Bianchi
|15
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|16
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD
|17
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|18
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
|19
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|20
|Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|21
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco
|22
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Racing
|23
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing
|24
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|25
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita |Bianchi
|26
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita |Bianchi
|27
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|28
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|29
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
|30
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|31
|Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|32
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
|33
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita |Bianchi
|34
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|35
|Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|36
|Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|37
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|38
|Veronique Bilodeau (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD
|39
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|40
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|41
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita |Bianchi
|42
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco
|0:00:19
|43
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing
|44
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
|45
|Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|46
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|47
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|48
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|49
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|50
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|51
|Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|52
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing
|0:00:26
|53
|Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:00:30
|54
|Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD
|55
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita |Bianchi
|0:00:49
|56
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:01:53
|57
|Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek
|58
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:09
|59
|Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
|60
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|61
|Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|62
|Allyson Gillard (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD
|63
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|64
|Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing
|65
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|66
|Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:03:24
|67
|Christina Bonnington (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:09:39
|DNS
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|9:37:07
|2
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:00:44
|4
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:01:41
|5
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|6
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:01:43
|7
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita |Bianchi
|0:01:50
|8
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:00
|9
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:05
|10
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita |Bianchi
|0:02:49
|11
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:02:54
|12
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco
|0:02:59
|13
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:03:27
|14
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:55
|15
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:04:05
|16
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
|0:04:07
|17
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Racing
|0:04:42
|18
|Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
|0:04:56
|19
|Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:05:01
|20
|Veronique Bilodeau (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD
|0:05:33
|21
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:01
|22
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita |Bianchi
|0:06:34
|23
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:07:10
|24
|Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:07:15
|25
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:07:21
|26
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|27
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD
|0:08:18
|28
|Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:09:05
|29
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:09:56
|30
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita |Bianchi
|0:10:10
|31
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:10:22
|32
|Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek
|0:10:28
|33
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco
|0:10:36
|34
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:10:38
|35
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
|0:10:48
|36
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing
|0:11:20
|37
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:11:30
|38
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|39
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:13:11
|40
|Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:13:13
|41
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:13:29
|42
|Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:13:41
|43
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing
|0:14:40
|44
|Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:15:02
|45
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:15:07
|46
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:15:09
|47
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:15:22
|48
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita |Bianchi
|0:15:40
|49
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:16:04
|50
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:16:51
|51
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:18:08
|52
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco
|0:19:22
|53
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:20:31
|54
|Allyson Gillard (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD
|0:21:20
|55
|Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing
|0:21:37
|56
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:21:54
|57
|Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) DESJARDINS-FORD
|0:22:48
|58
|Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:23:51
|59
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita |Bianchi
|0:24:06
|60
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita |Bianchi
|0:26:01
|61
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:26:28
|62
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:26:46
|63
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing
|0:29:22
|64
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco
|0:30:47
|65
|Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:32:08
|66
|Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:34:46
