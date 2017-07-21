Trending

Stetina wins Cascade Lakes stage at Cascade Classic

Team USA takes second win in three stages, Mannion keeps yellow

Image 1 of 23

Peter Stetina (USA) takes the win

Peter Stetina (USA) takes the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 23

The men's field rolls out for the long stage ahead

The men’s field rolls out for the long stage ahead
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 23

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto yellow for another day

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto yellow for another day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 23

The peloton roles out of Bend

The peloton roles out of Bend
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 23

The peloton splits as it climbs towards Mt. Bachelor

The peloton splits as it climbs towards Mt. Bachelor
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 23

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko) working on the front of the break

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko) working on the front of the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 23

The field rides single file

The field rides single file
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 23

Jesse Anthony (Rally) takes a big pull on the front

Jesse Anthony (Rally) takes a big pull on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 23

The break had plenty of chances to look back to see where the main field was

The break had plenty of chances to look back to see where the main field was
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 23

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the yellow jersey surrounded by teammates

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the yellow jersey surrounded by teammates
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 23

Riders pass a bridge along todays route

Riders pass a bridge along todays route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 23

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) on the front of the break

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) on the front of the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 23

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) blows apart the break on the final climb

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) blows apart the break on the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 23

A small group forms on the first climb

A small group forms on the first climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 23

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) in the front group on the first climb

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) in the front group on the first climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 23

Peter Stetina (USA) rode aggressively early in the stage

Peter Stetina (USA) rode aggressively early in the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 23

Peter Stetina (USA) looks back to see who's following

Peter Stetina (USA) looks back to see who’s following
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 23

The main bunch hits the long climb

The main bunch hits the long climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 23

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) takes over the work on the front

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) takes over the work on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 23

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) turns onto the final climb

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) turns onto the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 23

The front of the field goes single file to chase the break

The front of the field goes single file to chase the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 23

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) puts his head down to help with the chase

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) puts his head down to help with the chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 23

The top three for todays stage

The top three for todays stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Peter Stetina made it two wins in three stages for the US National Team Friday at the Cascade Cycling Classic, taking the victory in the Cascade Lakes Road Race after the peloton reeled in the day's breakaway on the final climb. Stetina’s win comes on the heels of Alex Howes' stage 1 win atop McKenzie Pass.

Stetina escaped the bunch in the closing kilometres with Team Ecuador's Santiago Montenegro and Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez before opening a slight gap on the teammates at the finish. Montenegro finished second, with Cepeda sweeping up the final podium spot.

Overall leader Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) finished with the bunch on the heels of the escapees and retained his yellow jersey.

Stetina said a pre-race recon was the edge he needed to get the win at the end of a hard day.

"I'd seen the stage the day before the race to see this climb, and I knew the last 3km," Stetina said. "It's the only part where it kicks and stays consistent. So many climbs around Bend are shallow and pitchy, so that was kind of earmarked as the place to be."

Before Stetina could launch his attack, however, the field had to reel in the remnants of the days' 10-rider breakaway. The conditions helped out.

"We were pretty stressed about that break coming back, but a headwind on the final climb kind of sealed the deal and their fate," Stetina said. "We let the other domestic teams closer in the GC fight it out amongst each other for the overall, and we had the boys each take their turn lining it out and keeping it fast, because I need a climber's climb, I can't just attack on punch. So we had to make sure everyone was just a bit in the red."

Stetina used the set up to jump away from the group, with only Cepeda and Montenegro able to follow. Then he put his knowledge of the course to work again.

"They came around just for a second, but I had to do 90 per cent of the work," Stetina said. "I knew the corners at the finish, so I made sure I shot them down through there and went early and held on."

The 172.8km Cascade Lakes stage started with a climb out of town that broke the field into multiple groups, but it took nearly an hour for the breakaway of the day to form. When the break did come together, however, it was packed with power.

In the group were Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel), second overall behind Mannion by just one second, UnitedHealthcare's Alex Cataford at 18 seconds back and Silber Pro Cycling's Nigel Ellsay at 51 seconds back. The dangerous GC trio were joined by Holowesko's TJ Eisenhart and Oscar Clark, Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling), Pablo Alarcorn Cares (Canel's Specialized), Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Hangar 15's Francisco Mancebo and Steve Fisher.

As the break built its advantage, the splintered groups behind came back together, with UnitedHealthcare taking up position on the front to protect Mannion's jersey.

"It was definitely a very hard day," Mannion said at the finish. "It was hard start with 20km uphill out of town, so it was great to have Alex in the break. He's top five in GC. It was a little bit dangerous with Carpenter there because he is second, so we wanted to keep it in check."

Keep it in check they did, with a little help from the US National Team and Rally Cycling. The gap never went higher than 2:45 on the day, and by the time the leaders reached the bottom of the final 12km climb, the gap was manageable at just over a minute.

Eisenhart pulled the plug, and he was followed in quick succession by Fisher and Clark. Riders started attacking the break, but it was all for naught as the field was quickly on them, reshuffling the deck and setting up Stetina's winning attack.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team3:50:24
2Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:01
3Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:04
4Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:11
5Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
6Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
7Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
9Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
10Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
12Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
13Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team
14Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized
15Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
16Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized
17Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
18Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
19Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
20Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
21Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
22Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team
23Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
24Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
25Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
26Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
27Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
28Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
29Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
31Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery
32Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
33Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
34Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
35Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
36Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
37Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:20
38Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:00:22
39Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:00:24
40Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:30
41Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda
42Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
43Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
44Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
45Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
46Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:00:34
47Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:35
48Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
49Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
50Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
51Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek
52Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:00:37
53Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:00:39
54Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:00:43
55Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:00:48
56Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:00:55
57George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
58Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
59Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized
60Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
61Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:01:07
62Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:13
63Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:01:14
64Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN0:01:25
65Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:01:41
66Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:01:44
67Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:47
68Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:49
69Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
70Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:02:05
71Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:18
72Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:26
73Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
74Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:54
75Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team
76Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:00
77Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
78Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:09
79Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:10
80Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:03:28
81Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:03:36
82Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
83Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
84Sam Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
85Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
86Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
87Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
88Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
89Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
90Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
91Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
92Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
93Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
94Ryan Cavanaugh  (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:04:19
95Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:21
96John Janneck (USA) Centric Go Fast0:05:04
97Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:05:09
98Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:10
99Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
100Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:05:14
101Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:18
102David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:05:24
103Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
104Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
105Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
106Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:05:33
107Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:43
108Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek0:06:34
109Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:09:10
110Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
111Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team
112Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
113Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
114Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
115Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
116Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
117Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
118Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
119Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan (Rou) Trek Red Truck Racing
120Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
121Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
122Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:10:35
123Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:25
124Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:12:26
125Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
126Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
127Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
128Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:15:21
129Chris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
130Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:20:30
131Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:22:19
132Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:22:45
133Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
134Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
135Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
136Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN
137Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
138Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN
139Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
140Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
141Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN
142Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
143Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
144Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
145Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport0:23:29
146Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:24:04
147Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler0:24:08
148Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN0:24:22
149Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:24:24
150Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:24:25
151Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek0:24:38
152Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
153Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:24:56
154Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast0:25:37
155Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:25:45
156Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
OTLSteven Davis (USA) Centric Go Fast0:40:47
OTLJason Gandziuk (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
OTLJoseph Bacala (USA) Landis/Trek
OTLJules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN
OTLEric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing
OTLDylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:40:50
OTLWillem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:42:54
DNFMatthew Staples (Can) H & R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFJean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda
DNFJonathan Penaloza (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
DNFHarrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN
DNFTimothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
DNFRex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
DNFConnor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
DNFJack Duncan (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
DNFQuinten Kirby (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
DNFZach Morvant (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
DNFTrevor Connor (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
DNFAndrew Scarano (USA) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
DNFJohnathan Crandall (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8:21:52
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:01
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:03
4Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:16
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:34
6Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:37
7Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team0:00:46
8Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:51
9Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
10Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team0:00:56
11Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:10
12Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:01:24
13Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:28
14Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:01:31
15Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:32
16Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:33
17Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler0:01:42
18George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:01:47
19Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:02:02
20Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:02:14
21Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:02:17
22Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized0:02:25
23Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler0:02:44
24Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:45
25Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
26Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:52
27Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team0:03:02
28Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:03:06
29Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:11
30Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:03:19
31Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:03:27
32Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek0:03:28
33Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:03:30
34Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized0:03:31
35Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:04:10
36Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
37Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:18
38Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
39Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:04:22
40Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:04:23
41Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:04:37
42Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:04:56
43Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:04
44Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:05:18
45Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:19
46Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:27
47Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:34
48Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:05:38
49Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:54
50Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:05:57
51Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:06:02
52Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek0:06:11
53Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:06:21
54Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:23
55Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team0:06:47
56Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:06:49
57Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:13
58Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:07:24
59Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:07:25
60Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:07:26
61Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:07:35
62Ryan Cavanaugh  (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:08:14
63Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:16
64Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:40
65Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:09:03
66Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:09:12
67Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:09:35
68Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:47
69Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:10:17
70Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:29
71Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:10:37
72Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:10:38
73Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:10:43
74Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:10:50
75Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
76Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:24
77Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN0:11:25
78Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti0:11:30
79Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized0:11:59
80Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:12:03
81Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:08
82Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:10
83Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:12:56
84Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:13:06
85Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:13:26
86Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:00
87Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:14:03
88Sam Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:14:05
89Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:14:12
90Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:14:32
91Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:58
92Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek0:15:02
93Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:15:06
94Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:08
95David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:15:59
96Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery0:16:16
97Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:16:44
98Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:16:51
99Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
100Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:54
101Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:17:15
102Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:17:30
103Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:18:32
104John Janneck (USA) Centric Go Fast0:18:33
105Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:18:40
106Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:52
107Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan (Rou) Trek Red Truck Racing0:19:02
108Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:19:35
109Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:19:38
110Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:19:40
111Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team0:19:44
112Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:19:59
113Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:20:35
114Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:20:44
115Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:20:47
116Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:21:16
117Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:21:28
118Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:21:43
119Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:22:16
120Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:22:24
121Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:23:21
122Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:24:00
123Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team0:24:46
124Chris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:25:15
125Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:34
126Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:25:44
127Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:25:47
128Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:26:05
129Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:26:39
130Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN0:27:10
131Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:28:16
132Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:29:19
133Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:30:01
134Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:30:44
135Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN0:30:58
136Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:31:19
137Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:32:15
138Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:33:17
139Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:33:21
140Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:33:28
141Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:34:17
142Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:35:39
143Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:35:42
144Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek0:36:08
145Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN0:36:17
146Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:36:34
147Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport
148Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:37:38
149Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti0:38:28
150Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:38:44
151Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN0:38:46
152Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler0:40:15
153Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:43:10
154Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:52:47
155Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast0:53:19
156Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:54:26

