Peter Stetina made it two wins in three stages for the US National Team Friday at the Cascade Cycling Classic, taking the victory in the Cascade Lakes Road Race after the peloton reeled in the day's breakaway on the final climb. Stetina’s win comes on the heels of Alex Howes' stage 1 win atop McKenzie Pass.

Stetina escaped the bunch in the closing kilometres with Team Ecuador's Santiago Montenegro and Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez before opening a slight gap on the teammates at the finish. Montenegro finished second, with Cepeda sweeping up the final podium spot.

Overall leader Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) finished with the bunch on the heels of the escapees and retained his yellow jersey.

Stetina said a pre-race recon was the edge he needed to get the win at the end of a hard day.

"I'd seen the stage the day before the race to see this climb, and I knew the last 3km," Stetina said. "It's the only part where it kicks and stays consistent. So many climbs around Bend are shallow and pitchy, so that was kind of earmarked as the place to be."

Before Stetina could launch his attack, however, the field had to reel in the remnants of the days' 10-rider breakaway. The conditions helped out.

"We were pretty stressed about that break coming back, but a headwind on the final climb kind of sealed the deal and their fate," Stetina said. "We let the other domestic teams closer in the GC fight it out amongst each other for the overall, and we had the boys each take their turn lining it out and keeping it fast, because I need a climber's climb, I can't just attack on punch. So we had to make sure everyone was just a bit in the red."

Stetina used the set up to jump away from the group, with only Cepeda and Montenegro able to follow. Then he put his knowledge of the course to work again.

"They came around just for a second, but I had to do 90 per cent of the work," Stetina said. "I knew the corners at the finish, so I made sure I shot them down through there and went early and held on."

The 172.8km Cascade Lakes stage started with a climb out of town that broke the field into multiple groups, but it took nearly an hour for the breakaway of the day to form. When the break did come together, however, it was packed with power.

In the group were Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel), second overall behind Mannion by just one second, UnitedHealthcare's Alex Cataford at 18 seconds back and Silber Pro Cycling's Nigel Ellsay at 51 seconds back. The dangerous GC trio were joined by Holowesko's TJ Eisenhart and Oscar Clark, Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling), Pablo Alarcorn Cares (Canel's Specialized), Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Hangar 15's Francisco Mancebo and Steve Fisher.

As the break built its advantage, the splintered groups behind came back together, with UnitedHealthcare taking up position on the front to protect Mannion's jersey.

"It was definitely a very hard day," Mannion said at the finish. "It was hard start with 20km uphill out of town, so it was great to have Alex in the break. He's top five in GC. It was a little bit dangerous with Carpenter there because he is second, so we wanted to keep it in check."

Keep it in check they did, with a little help from the US National Team and Rally Cycling. The gap never went higher than 2:45 on the day, and by the time the leaders reached the bottom of the final 12km climb, the gap was manageable at just over a minute.

Eisenhart pulled the plug, and he was followed in quick succession by Fisher and Clark. Riders started attacking the break, but it was all for naught as the field was quickly on them, reshuffling the deck and setting up Stetina's winning attack.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team 3:50:24 2 Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:00:01 3 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:00:04 4 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:11 5 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 6 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 9 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 12 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 13 Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team 14 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized 15 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 16 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized 17 Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 18 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 20 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 21 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 22 Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team 23 Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek 24 Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler 25 Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador 26 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek 27 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 28 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 29 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 31 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery 32 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 33 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 34 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler 35 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery 36 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 37 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:20 38 Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:00:22 39 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 0:00:24 40 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:30 41 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda 42 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 43 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 44 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 45 Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54 46 Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:00:34 47 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:00:35 48 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 49 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 50 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 51 Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek 52 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 0:00:37 53 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:00:39 54 Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:43 55 Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2 0:00:48 56 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 0:00:55 57 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 58 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 59 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized 60 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 61 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:01:07 62 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:01:13 63 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 0:01:14 64 Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN 0:01:25 65 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 0:01:41 66 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:01:44 67 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:47 68 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:01:49 69 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 70 Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 0:02:05 71 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:18 72 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:02:26 73 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 74 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:54 75 Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team 76 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:00 77 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 78 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:09 79 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:10 80 Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing 0:03:28 81 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:03:36 82 Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 83 Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team 84 Sam Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 85 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 86 Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti 87 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 88 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 89 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 90 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 91 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 92 Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing 93 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 94 Ryan Cavanaugh (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:04:19 95 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:04:21 96 John Janneck (USA) Centric Go Fast 0:05:04 97 Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing 0:05:09 98 Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:10 99 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 100 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:05:14 101 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:18 102 David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing 0:05:24 103 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 104 Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 105 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 106 Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:05:33 107 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:43 108 Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek 0:06:34 109 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:09:10 110 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 111 Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team 112 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 113 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 114 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 115 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 116 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 117 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 118 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 119 Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan (Rou) Trek Red Truck Racing 120 Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 121 Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54 122 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:10:35 123 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:25 124 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:12:26 125 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 126 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 127 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 128 Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:15:21 129 Chris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery 130 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:20:30 131 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:22:19 132 Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2 0:22:45 133 Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 134 Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 135 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 136 Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN 137 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 138 Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN 139 Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 140 Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 141 Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN 142 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery 143 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 144 Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 145 Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport 0:23:29 146 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:24:04 147 Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler 0:24:08 148 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 0:24:22 149 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:24:24 150 Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:24:25 151 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek 0:24:38 152 Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 153 Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:24:56 154 Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast 0:25:37 155 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:25:45 156 Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti OTL Steven Davis (USA) Centric Go Fast 0:40:47 OTL Jason Gandziuk (USA) Team Mike's Bikes OTL Joseph Bacala (USA) Landis/Trek OTL Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN OTL Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing OTL Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:40:50 OTL Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 0:42:54 DNF Matthew Staples (Can) H & R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda DNF Jonathan Penaloza (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery DNF Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN DNF Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing DNF Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team DNF Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau DNF Jack Duncan (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching DNF Quinten Kirby (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching DNF Zach Morvant (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2 DNF Trevor Connor (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54 DNF Andrew Scarano (USA) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti DNF Johnathan Crandall (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing