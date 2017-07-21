Stetina wins Cascade Lakes stage at Cascade Classic
Team USA takes second win in three stages, Mannion keeps yellow
Pro Men: Stage 3: Cascade Lakes Road Race -
Peter Stetina made it two wins in three stages for the US National Team Friday at the Cascade Cycling Classic, taking the victory in the Cascade Lakes Road Race after the peloton reeled in the day's breakaway on the final climb. Stetina’s win comes on the heels of Alex Howes' stage 1 win atop McKenzie Pass.
Stetina escaped the bunch in the closing kilometres with Team Ecuador's Santiago Montenegro and Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez before opening a slight gap on the teammates at the finish. Montenegro finished second, with Cepeda sweeping up the final podium spot.
Overall leader Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) finished with the bunch on the heels of the escapees and retained his yellow jersey.
Stetina said a pre-race recon was the edge he needed to get the win at the end of a hard day.
"I'd seen the stage the day before the race to see this climb, and I knew the last 3km," Stetina said. "It's the only part where it kicks and stays consistent. So many climbs around Bend are shallow and pitchy, so that was kind of earmarked as the place to be."
Before Stetina could launch his attack, however, the field had to reel in the remnants of the days' 10-rider breakaway. The conditions helped out.
"We were pretty stressed about that break coming back, but a headwind on the final climb kind of sealed the deal and their fate," Stetina said. "We let the other domestic teams closer in the GC fight it out amongst each other for the overall, and we had the boys each take their turn lining it out and keeping it fast, because I need a climber's climb, I can't just attack on punch. So we had to make sure everyone was just a bit in the red."
Stetina used the set up to jump away from the group, with only Cepeda and Montenegro able to follow. Then he put his knowledge of the course to work again.
"They came around just for a second, but I had to do 90 per cent of the work," Stetina said. "I knew the corners at the finish, so I made sure I shot them down through there and went early and held on."
The 172.8km Cascade Lakes stage started with a climb out of town that broke the field into multiple groups, but it took nearly an hour for the breakaway of the day to form. When the break did come together, however, it was packed with power.
In the group were Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel), second overall behind Mannion by just one second, UnitedHealthcare's Alex Cataford at 18 seconds back and Silber Pro Cycling's Nigel Ellsay at 51 seconds back. The dangerous GC trio were joined by Holowesko's TJ Eisenhart and Oscar Clark, Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling), Pablo Alarcorn Cares (Canel's Specialized), Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Hangar 15's Francisco Mancebo and Steve Fisher.
As the break built its advantage, the splintered groups behind came back together, with UnitedHealthcare taking up position on the front to protect Mannion's jersey.
"It was definitely a very hard day," Mannion said at the finish. "It was hard start with 20km uphill out of town, so it was great to have Alex in the break. He's top five in GC. It was a little bit dangerous with Carpenter there because he is second, so we wanted to keep it in check."
Keep it in check they did, with a little help from the US National Team and Rally Cycling. The gap never went higher than 2:45 on the day, and by the time the leaders reached the bottom of the final 12km climb, the gap was manageable at just over a minute.
Eisenhart pulled the plug, and he was followed in quick succession by Fisher and Clark. Riders started attacking the break, but it was all for naught as the field was quickly on them, reshuffling the deck and setting up Stetina's winning attack.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
|3:50:24
|2
|Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:01
|3
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:04
|4
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|5
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|6
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|7
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|9
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|12
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|13
|Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team
|14
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized
|15
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|16
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized
|17
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|18
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|20
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|21
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|22
|Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team
|23
|Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
|24
|Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
|25
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|26
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
|27
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|28
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|29
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|31
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery
|32
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
|35
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|36
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|37
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:20
|38
|Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:00:22
|39
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:00:24
|40
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|41
|Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|42
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|45
|Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|46
|Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:00:34
|47
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:35
|48
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|49
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|50
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|51
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek
|52
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:00:37
|53
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:00:39
|54
|Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:43
|55
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|0:00:48
|56
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:00:55
|57
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|58
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|59
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized
|60
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|61
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:01:07
|62
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:13
|63
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:01:14
|64
|Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN
|0:01:25
|65
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:01:41
|66
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:01:44
|67
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:47
|68
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:49
|69
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|70
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:02:05
|71
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:18
|72
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:26
|73
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|74
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|75
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team
|76
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:00
|77
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|78
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:09
|79
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:10
|80
|Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:03:28
|81
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:03:36
|82
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|83
|Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
|84
|Sam Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|85
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|86
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|87
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|89
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|90
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|91
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|92
|Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|93
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|94
|Ryan Cavanaugh (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:04:19
|95
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:04:21
|96
|John Janneck (USA) Centric Go Fast
|0:05:04
|97
|Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:05:09
|98
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:10
|99
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|100
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:05:14
|101
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|102
|David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:05:24
|103
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|104
|Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|105
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|106
|Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|107
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:43
|108
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:06:34
|109
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|110
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|111
|Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team
|112
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|113
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|114
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|115
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|116
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|118
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|119
|Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan (Rou) Trek Red Truck Racing
|120
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|121
|Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|122
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:10:35
|123
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:25
|124
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:12:26
|125
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|126
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|127
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|128
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:15:21
|129
|Chris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|130
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:20:30
|131
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:22:19
|132
|Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|0:22:45
|133
|Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|135
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|136
|Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN
|137
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|138
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN
|139
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|140
|Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|141
|Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN
|142
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|143
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|144
|Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|145
|Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:23:29
|146
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:24:04
|147
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:24:08
|148
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:24:22
|149
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:24:24
|150
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:24:25
|151
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:24:38
|152
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:24:56
|154
|Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast
|0:25:37
|155
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:25:45
|156
|Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|OTL
|Steven Davis (USA) Centric Go Fast
|0:40:47
|OTL
|Jason Gandziuk (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|OTL
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Landis/Trek
|OTL
|Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN
|OTL
|Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|OTL
|Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:40:50
|OTL
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:42:54
|DNF
|Matthew Staples (Can) H & R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|DNF
|Jonathan Penaloza (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|DNF
|Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN
|DNF
|Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|DNF
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|DNF
|Jack Duncan (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Quinten Kirby (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Zach Morvant (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|DNF
|Trevor Connor (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|DNF
|Andrew Scarano (USA) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|DNF
|Johnathan Crandall (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8:21:52
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:01
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:03
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:34
|6
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:46
|8
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|9
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|10
|Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:10
|12
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:01:24
|13
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:28
|14
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:31
|15
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:32
|16
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:33
|17
|Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:01:42
|18
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:01:47
|19
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:02:02
|20
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:14
|21
|Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:02:17
|22
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized
|0:02:25
|23
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:02:44
|24
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:45
|25
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|26
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:52
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:02
|28
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:03:06
|29
|Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:03:11
|30
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:03:19
|31
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:27
|32
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
|0:03:28
|33
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:03:30
|34
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized
|0:03:31
|35
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|0:04:10
|36
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|37
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:04:18
|38
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|39
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:04:22
|40
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:04:23
|41
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:04:37
|42
|Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|0:04:56
|43
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|44
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:05:18
|45
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:19
|46
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:27
|47
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:34
|48
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:05:38
|49
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:54
|50
|Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:05:57
|51
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:02
|52
|Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
|0:06:11
|53
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:06:21
|54
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|55
|Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
|0:06:47
|56
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:06:49
|57
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:13
|58
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:07:24
|59
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:07:25
|60
|Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:07:26
|61
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:07:35
|62
|Ryan Cavanaugh (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:08:14
|63
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:16
|64
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:40
|65
|Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:09:03
|66
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:09:12
|67
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:09:35
|68
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:47
|69
|Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:10:17
|70
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:29
|71
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:10:37
|72
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:10:38
|73
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:10:43
|74
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:10:50
|75
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|76
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:24
|77
|Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN
|0:11:25
|78
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|0:11:30
|79
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized
|0:11:59
|80
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:12:03
|81
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:08
|82
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:10
|83
|Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:12:56
|84
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:13:06
|85
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:13:26
|86
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:00
|87
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:14:03
|88
|Sam Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:14:05
|89
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:14:12
|90
|Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:14:32
|91
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:58
|92
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:15:02
|93
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:15:06
|94
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:15:08
|95
|David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:15:59
|96
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery
|0:16:16
|97
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:16:44
|98
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:16:51
|99
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|100
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:54
|101
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:17:15
|102
|Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:17:30
|103
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:32
|104
|John Janneck (USA) Centric Go Fast
|0:18:33
|105
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:40
|106
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:52
|107
|Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan (Rou) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:19:02
|108
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:19:35
|109
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:19:38
|110
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:19:40
|111
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team
|0:19:44
|112
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:19:59
|113
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:20:35
|114
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:20:44
|115
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:20:47
|116
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:16
|117
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:21:28
|118
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:21:43
|119
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:22:16
|120
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:22:24
|121
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:21
|122
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:24:00
|123
|Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team
|0:24:46
|124
|Chris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:25:15
|125
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:34
|126
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:25:44
|127
|Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:25:47
|128
|Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:05
|129
|Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:26:39
|130
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:27:10
|131
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:16
|132
|Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:29:19
|133
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:30:01
|134
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:30:44
|135
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:30:58
|136
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:31:19
|137
|Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|0:32:15
|138
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:33:17
|139
|Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:33:21
|140
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:33:28
|141
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:34:17
|142
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:39
|143
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:35:42
|144
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:36:08
|145
|Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:36:17
|146
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:36:34
|147
|Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport
|148
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:37:38
|149
|Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|0:38:28
|150
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:38:44
|151
|Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:38:46
|152
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:40:15
|153
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:43:10
|154
|Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|0:52:47
|155
|Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast
|0:53:19
|156
|Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:54:26
