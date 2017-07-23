Image 1 of 25 Sho-Air Twenty20 takes home the overall team prize (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 25 Abi Mickey (Colavita) leads an early break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 25 Katie Antonneau (Cylance) launches another attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 25 Another break gets away (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 25 Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) leads the women's field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 25 Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) was able to hold onto yellow through todays hard stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 25 Whitney Allison (Colavita) leads another break in todays women's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 25 Clare Rose (DNA) worked her way into todays break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 25 Kirsti Lay (Rally) leads the field to chase down the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 25 Aggressive riding in todays women's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 25 Sarah Bergen (Rally) attacks on the Archie Briggs climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 25 Sara Poidevin (Rally) and Emma Grant (Colavita) sprint for the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 25 Sara Bergen (Rally) launches an attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 25 The women roll down the long backside straight (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 25 The women's peloton descends onto the back side of the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 25 Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) rides in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 25 Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) heads up the feed zone climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 25 Whitney Allison (Colavita) leads a break up the feed zone climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 25 Clare Rose (DNA) gets in a break to try to gain the sprint jersey points (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 25 Amber Pierce (Colavita) consoles teammate Emma Grant after her close loss (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 25 Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) gets emotional after a hard week of racing and taking the overall win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 25 The Rally women finished off a hot day of racing with celebratory popsicles (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 25 Todays top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 25 Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) places her new overall winner trophy (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 25 Katie Antonneau (Cylance) crosses the line in fourth place with the mens finishers just behind (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Sara Poidevin won the final stage at the Cascade Cycling Classic Sunday, but the Rally Cycling rider was unable to overcome the deficit to race leader Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20), who took an emotional overall win for the team she only recently re-joined.

Dragoo finished third on the stage behind Poidevan and Emma Grant (Colavita-Bianchi), and it was good enough to seal her general classification victory by seven seconds over Poidevin and one minute over teammate Jasmin Duehring in third.

After the win, a tearful Dragoo thanked her team for the effort throughout the week after she took yellow on stage 2.

"My team gave their all for me and I'm really proud of them," Dragoo said. "It means a lot to me how much they worked. I was so anxious and stressed, obviously, because I've never been in this position in a nice stage race like this, and I just owe it to all of them.

"It's really special to me, especially because it's been a couple years of ups and down, and it really feels good to end the stage race season with a win," said Dragoo, who moved to Cervelo Bigla in the offseason but returned to the Sho-Air team last month. "I owe it all to my team, so thank you."

The 78km stage on the edge of host city Bend, Oregon, offered a saw-tooth profile for the women as they traversed three laps of the circuit. Temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit only added to the day's challenge.

The race started aggressively with multiple attacks flying off the front of the field. Nothing could stick, however, as Rally and Sho-Air continued to pull back the moves. Sho-Air would pull back any Rally attacks, and Rally would pull back almost everything else.

A breakaway of three that included Abbey Mickey (Colavita-Bianchi), Stephanie Roorda (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Hiedi Franz (Rally) stuck a move during the second lap. The trio had a gap of 1:10 with 40km to go and Sho-Air on the front of the peloton.

Rally slipped Sho-Air's grasp and sent Poidevin and stage 1 winner Kirsti Lay up the road to join the break when the gap was just 18 seconds. Sho-Air immediately recognized the dangerous move and had Dragoo and two other riders fighting to bring it back.

Over the top of the first QOM of the day, the breakaway composure got shook up again, with Kaitie Antonneau (Cylance) and Margot Clyne (JLVelo) joining Poidevin and Roorda up front with a slight gap.

Sho-Air chased down the move with 20km to go, and the race reshuffled once more. Another group of five sneaked away and built a gap of 20 seconds, but Dragoo and Sho-Air again mowed down the advantage, and with 5km to go it was clear the race would come down to the 500 metre finishing climb, where Poidevin made the winning move.

"I was second or third wheel going into the bottom of the final climb, and I just went as hard as I could to the steep pitch," Poidevin said. "I was sitting second for most of the way up, and then at the line just had a little bit extra. It was cool to come away with the win.

"I didn't look back," Poidevin said. "I just tried to go as hard as I could, because that's all any of us could do at that stage. I just hoped I was getting more of a gap than I did."

After the finish, Dragoo said she got a little help up the final climb from "the man upstairs."

"I was just praying this whole way up this climb because I knew it was going to be very hard," she said. "She was riding away from me like no big deal, and I was just praying like, ‘Please give me legs. Please give me legs.' Thankfully, I got third and got some seconds, but it was very close.

"It feels really good," Dragoo said. "I'm crying because – I don't know if I was expected or I just put the expectations on myself was more like it – so it feels good to win for once."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 2:03:51 2 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 3 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 0:00:03 4 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:09 5 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:12 6 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 0:00:15 7 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 0:00:36 8 Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 9 Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 10 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:00:45 11 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 12 Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP 13 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:00:53 14 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:55 15 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:01:09 16 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:01:11 17 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 18 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:01:40 19 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:58 20 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:08:53 21 Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 0:08:58 22 Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek 0:09:03 23 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:12 24 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 25 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:09:15 26 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 27 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint 28 Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 29 Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 0:09:19 30 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling 31 Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 32 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 33 Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing 34 Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 35 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi 36 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 37 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 38 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:09:22 39 Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek 0:09:23 40 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 41 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 42 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:09:26 43 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 44 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:29 45 Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 46 Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:09:30 47 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:09:33 48 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 49 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 50 Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:09:36 51 Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing 0:09:38 52 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:09:44 53 Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 0:09:46 54 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:09:51 55 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 56 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:00 57 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 0:10:03 58 Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 0:13:06 59 Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 0:14:54 60 Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:15:03 OTL Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing 0:23:37 OTL Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing 0:23:42 DNF Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing DNF Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 11:40:57 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:07 3 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 0:01:00 4 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:02:13 5 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 0:02:18 6 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:27 7 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:02:44 8 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 9 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:05 10 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:39 11 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:05:03 12 Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 0:05:38 13 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:42 14 Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP 0:06:19 15 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:07:44 16 Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 0:07:58 17 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:11:22 18 Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:11:25 19 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling 0:12:14 20 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:12:19 21 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:12:59 22 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:14:05 23 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint 0:14:12 24 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:14:52 25 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:15:25 26 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:15:53 27 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:16:26 28 Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:16:31 29 Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 0:16:50 30 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:17:45 31 Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 0:18:04 32 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:19:12 33 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:19:49 34 Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek 0:19:52 35 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:20:01 36 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:20:05 37 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:20:14 38 Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing 0:20:40 39 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:21:04 40 Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:22:44 41 Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek 0:22:45 42 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:22:49 43 Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing 0:24:19 44 Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 0:24:32 45 Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 0:24:54 46 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:25:14 47 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 48 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 0:25:28 49 Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 0:26:38 50 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:29:23 51 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:29:51 52 Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:30:57 53 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:31:28 54 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi 0:33:26 55 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 0:36:05 56 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:36:13 57 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:36:16 58 Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:37:52 59 Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 0:41:28 60 Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 0:49:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 14 pts 2 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 13 3 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling 6 4 Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 6 5 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 5 6 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 4 7 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 3 8 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 9 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 3 10 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 2 11 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 2 12 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 2 13 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 1 14 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 1 15 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 1 16 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 1 17 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 12 pts 2 Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 10 3 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 6 4 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 5 5 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 5 6 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 4 7 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 4 8 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 9 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 10 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 2 11 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 2 12 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 1 13 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling 1 14 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 11:41:04 2 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 0:02:11 3 Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 0:05:31 4 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling 0:12:07 5 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:15:46 6 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:16:19 7 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:17:38 8 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:19:05 9 Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:22:37 10 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:22:42 11 Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 0:24:25 12 Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 0:24:47 13 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:25:07 14 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team 0:25:21 15 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:29:44 16 Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:30:50 17 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:31:21 18 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi 0:33:19 19 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 0:35:58 20 Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:37:45 21 Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel 0:41:21 22 Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 0:49:34