Dragoo wins Cascade Cycling Classic overall

Rally's Poidevan takes final stage but can't overcome Sho-Air Twenty20 rider's GC advantage

Image 1 of 25

Sho-Air Twenty20 takes home the overall team prize

Image 2 of 25

Abi Mickey (Colavita) leads an early break

Image 3 of 25

Katie Antonneau (Cylance) launches another attack

Image 4 of 25

Another break gets away

Image 5 of 25

Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) leads the women's field

Image 6 of 25

Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) was able to hold onto yellow through todays hard stage

Image 7 of 25

Whitney Allison (Colavita) leads another break in todays women's race

Image 8 of 25

Clare Rose (DNA) worked her way into todays break

Image 9 of 25

Kirsti Lay (Rally) leads the field to chase down the break

Image 10 of 25

Aggressive riding in todays women's race

Image 11 of 25

Sarah Bergen (Rally) attacks on the Archie Briggs climb

Image 12 of 25

Sara Poidevin (Rally) and Emma Grant (Colavita) sprint for the line

Image 13 of 25

Sara Bergen (Rally) launches an attack

Image 14 of 25

The women roll down the long backside straight

Image 15 of 25

The women's peloton descends onto the back side of the course

Image 16 of 25

Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) rides in the bunch

Image 17 of 25

Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) heads up the feed zone climb

Image 18 of 25

Whitney Allison (Colavita) leads a break up the feed zone climb

Image 19 of 25

Clare Rose (DNA) gets in a break to try to gain the sprint jersey points

Image 20 of 25

Amber Pierce (Colavita) consoles teammate Emma Grant after her close loss

Image 21 of 25

Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) gets emotional after a hard week of racing and taking the overall win

Image 22 of 25

The Rally women finished off a hot day of racing with celebratory popsicles

Image 23 of 25

Todays top three for the stage

Image 24 of 25

Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) places her new overall winner trophy

Image 25 of 25

Katie Antonneau (Cylance) crosses the line in fourth place with the mens finishers just behind

Sara Poidevin won the final stage at the Cascade Cycling Classic Sunday, but the Rally Cycling rider was unable to overcome the deficit to race leader Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20), who took an emotional overall win for the team she only recently re-joined.

Dragoo finished third on the stage behind Poidevan and Emma Grant (Colavita-Bianchi), and it was good enough to seal her general classification victory by seven seconds over Poidevin and one minute over teammate Jasmin Duehring in third.

After the win, a tearful Dragoo thanked her team for the effort throughout the week after she took yellow on stage 2.

"My team gave their all for me and I'm really proud of them," Dragoo said. "It means a lot to me how much they worked. I was so anxious and stressed, obviously, because I've never been in this position in a nice stage race like this, and I just owe it to all of them.

"It's really special to me, especially because it's been a couple years of ups and down, and it really feels good to end the stage race season with a win," said Dragoo, who moved to Cervelo Bigla in the offseason but returned to the Sho-Air team last month. "I owe it all to my team, so thank you."

The 78km stage on the edge of host city Bend, Oregon, offered a saw-tooth profile for the women as they traversed three laps of the circuit. Temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit only added to the day's challenge.

The race started aggressively with multiple attacks flying off the front of the field. Nothing could stick, however, as Rally and Sho-Air continued to pull back the moves. Sho-Air would pull back any Rally attacks, and Rally would pull back almost everything else.

A breakaway of three that included Abbey Mickey (Colavita-Bianchi), Stephanie Roorda (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Hiedi Franz (Rally) stuck a move during the second lap. The trio had a gap of 1:10 with 40km to go and Sho-Air on the front of the peloton.

Rally slipped Sho-Air's grasp and sent Poidevin and stage 1 winner Kirsti Lay up the road to join the break when the gap was just 18 seconds. Sho-Air immediately recognized the dangerous move and had Dragoo and two other riders fighting to bring it back.

Over the top of the first QOM of the day, the breakaway composure got shook up again, with Kaitie Antonneau (Cylance) and Margot Clyne (JLVelo) joining Poidevin and Roorda up front with a slight gap.

Sho-Air chased down the move with 20km to go, and the race reshuffled once more. Another group of five sneaked away and built a gap of 20 seconds, but Dragoo and Sho-Air again mowed down the advantage, and with 5km to go it was clear the race would come down to the 500 metre finishing climb, where Poidevin made the winning move.

"I was second or third wheel going into the bottom of the final climb, and I just went as hard as I could to the steep pitch," Poidevin said. "I was sitting second for most of the way up, and then at the line just had a little bit extra. It was cool to come away with the win.

"I didn't look back," Poidevin said. "I just tried to go as hard as I could, because that's all any of us could do at that stage. I just hoped I was getting more of a gap than I did."

After the finish, Dragoo said she got a little help up the final climb from "the man upstairs."

"I was just praying this whole way up this climb because I knew it was going to be very hard," she said. "She was riding away from me like no big deal, and I was just praying like, ‘Please give me legs. Please give me legs.' Thankfully, I got third and got some seconds, but it was very close.

"It feels really good," Dragoo said. "I'm crying because – I don't know if I was expected or I just put the expectations on myself was more like it – so it feels good to win for once." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling2:03:51
2Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
3Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:00:03
4Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:09
5Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:12
6Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:00:15
7Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:00:36
8Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
9Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
10Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:00:45
11Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
12Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
13Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:00:53
14Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:55
15Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:01:09
16Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:11
17Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
18Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:40
19Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:58
20Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:08:53
21Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:08:58
22Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek0:09:03
23Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:12
24Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
25Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:09:15
26Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
27Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
28Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
29Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:09:19
30Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
31Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
32Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
33Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing
34Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
35Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
36Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
37Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
38Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:09:22
39Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek0:09:23
40Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
41Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
42Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:09:26
43Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
44Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:29
45Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
46Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:09:30
47Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:09:33
48Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
49Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
50Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:09:36
51Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing0:09:38
52Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:09:44
53Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:09:46
54Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:09:51
55Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
56Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:00
57Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi0:10:03
58Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:13:06
59Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:14:54
60Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:15:03
OTLLori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing0:23:37
OTLMallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing0:23:42
DNFErica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFAmy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFAnna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY2011:40:57
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:07
3Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:01:00
4Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:13
5Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:02:18
6Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:27
7Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:44
8Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
9Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:05
10Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:39
11Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:05:03
12Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:05:38
13Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:42
14Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP0:06:19
15Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:07:44
16Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:07:58
17Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:11:22
18Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:11:25
19Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling0:12:14
20Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:12:19
21Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:12:59
22Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:14:05
23Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint0:14:12
24Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:14:52
25Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:15:25
26Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:15:53
27Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:16:26
28Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:16:31
29Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:16:50
30Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:17:45
31Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:18:04
32Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:19:12
33Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:19:49
34Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek0:19:52
35Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:20:01
36Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:20:05
37Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:20:14
38Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing0:20:40
39Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:21:04
40Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:22:44
41Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek0:22:45
42Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:22:49
43Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing0:24:19
44Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:24:32
45Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:24:54
46Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:25:14
47Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
48Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:25:28
49Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:26:38
50Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:29:23
51Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate0:29:51
52Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:30:57
53Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:31:28
54Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi0:33:26
55Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi0:36:05
56Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:36:13
57Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:36:16
58Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:37:52
59Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:41:28
60Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:49:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling14pts
2Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling13
3Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling6
4Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team6
5Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling5
6Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi4
7Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY203
8Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
9Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling3
10Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY202
11Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling2
12Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi2
13Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling1
14Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi1
15Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty201
16Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint1
17Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling12pts
2Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel10
3Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi6
4Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling5
5Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling5
6Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY204
7Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi4
8Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
9Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3
10Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling2
11Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling2
12Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY201
13Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling1
14Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling11:41:04
2Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:02:11
3Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:05:31
4Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling0:12:07
5Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:15:46
6Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:16:19
7Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:17:38
8Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:19:05
9Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:22:37
10Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:22:42
11Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:24:25
12Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:24:47
13Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:25:07
14Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:25:21
15Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate0:29:44
16Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:30:50
17Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:31:21
18Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi0:33:19
19Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi0:35:58
20Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:37:45
21Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:41:21
22Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:49:34

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sho-Air TWENTY2035:06:17
2Rally Womens Cycling0:05:10
3Colavita |Bianchi0:08:56
4Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:11:59
5JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:26:16
6Hagens Berman Supermint0:35:50
7Desjardins-Ford0:49:09
8Point S Racing0:55:38
9Trek Red Truck Racing0:56:33
10New Zealand Cycling Team0:57:53
11Team Tibco0:58:01
12Team Illuminate1:03:36

