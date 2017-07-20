Cascade Cycling Classic: Lay wins stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race
Rally Cycling rider beats teammate Sara Poidevan on the race's opening day
Pro Women: Stage 1: McKenzie Pass Road Race -
Kirsti Lay out-kicked Rally Cycling teammate Sara Poidevan up the final climb to the top of McKenzie Pass Wednesday to take the stage 1 victory at the Cascade Cycling Classic and the first yellow jersey of the race. Lay beat Poidevan to the top by five seconds and Sho-Air Twenty20's Allie Dragoo by seven.
Lay now takes a nine-second lead over Poidevan into Thursday's stage 2 Skyliners Time Trial in the host city of Bend, Oregon. Dragoo trails Lay by 13 seconds.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|4:19:51
|2
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:07
|4
|Margot Clyne (USA) Jvelo Cycling P/B The Freewheel
|0:00:16
|5
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|6
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:19
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|8
|Stephanie Roorda (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:31
|9
|Emma Grant (USA) Colavita |Bianchi
|0:00:40
|10
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:00:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|4:19:41
|2
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:13
|4
|Margot Clyne (USA) Jvelo Cycling P/B The Freewheel
|0:00:26
|5
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|6
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:29
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|8
|Stephanie Roorda (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:41
|9
|Emma Grant (USA) Colavita |Bianchi
|0:00:50
|10
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:00:53
