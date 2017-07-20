Trending

Cascade Cycling Classic: Lay wins stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race

Rally Cycling rider beats teammate Sara Poidevan on the race's opening day

Kirsti Lay (Rally) takes the win on McKenzie Pass

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kirsti Lay (Rally) crosses the line in first place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Attacks are launched as the finish gets closer

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton closes in on the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Abbi Mickey (Colavita) leading an attack

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Abbi Mickey (Colavita) breaks away from the peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The womens field on the way to the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kirsti Lay (Rally) with the leaders jersey after stage 1

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The top three on the podium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kirsti Lay (Rally) takes the QOM jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Abbi Mickey (Colavita) launches an attack on the climb to the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women roll out

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Sara Poidevin (Rally) comes in for second place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Kirsti Lay out-kicked Rally Cycling teammate Sara Poidevan up the final climb to the top of McKenzie Pass Wednesday to take the stage 1 victory at the Cascade Cycling Classic and the first yellow jersey of the race. Lay beat Poidevan to the top by five seconds and Sho-Air Twenty20's Allie Dragoo by seven.

Lay now takes a nine-second lead over Poidevan into Thursday's stage 2 Skyliners Time Trial in the host city of Bend, Oregon. Dragoo trails Lay by 13 seconds.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Womens Cycling4:19:51
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Womens Cycling0:00:05
3Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:07
4Margot Clyne (USA) Jvelo Cycling P/B The Freewheel0:00:16
5Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
6Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:19
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:27
8Stephanie Roorda (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:31
9Emma Grant (USA) Colavita |Bianchi0:00:40
10Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:00:43

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Womens Cycling4:19:41
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Womens Cycling0:00:09
3Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:13
4Margot Clyne (USA) Jvelo Cycling P/B The Freewheel0:00:26
5Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
6Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:29
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:37
8Stephanie Roorda (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:41
9Emma Grant (USA) Colavita |Bianchi0:00:50
10Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:00:53

