Kirsti Lay out-kicked Rally Cycling teammate Sara Poidevan up the final climb to the top of McKenzie Pass Wednesday to take the stage 1 victory at the Cascade Cycling Classic and the first yellow jersey of the race. Lay beat Poidevan to the top by five seconds and Sho-Air Twenty20's Allie Dragoo by seven.

Lay now takes a nine-second lead over Poidevan into Thursday's stage 2 Skyliners Time Trial in the host city of Bend, Oregon. Dragoo trails Lay by 13 seconds.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Womens Cycling 4:19:51 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Womens Cycling 0:00:05 3 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:00:07 4 Margot Clyne (USA) Jvelo Cycling P/B The Freewheel 0:00:16 5 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 6 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:00:19 7 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:27 8 Stephanie Roorda (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:00:31 9 Emma Grant (USA) Colavita |Bianchi 0:00:40 10 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:00:43