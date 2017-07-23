Kline takes criterium at Cascade Cycling Classic
Rally pulls back dangerous breakaway in time to set up bunch sprint
Pro Men: Stage 4: Downtown Bend Criterium -
Shane Kline (Rally Cycling) sprinted to victory Saturday in the downtown criterium stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic, winning the bunch kick ahead of Holowesko-Citadel's Miguel Bryon in a photo finish, with Holowesko's Joe Lewis in third.
"It was close," Kline said after the finish. "I was not quite sure I got it, but I think I got it. I'm just super excited to walk away with the win today. It's my fiancé's birthday, so now I'll be able to call her up and say, 'Hey, baby, I won. Happy birthday.'"
Kline's win wasn't without a fight for his team, however, as an 18-rider breakaway went up the road and gained 40 seconds on the chase before Rally's concerted effort started digging into the advantage.
"The guys did and awesome job chasing the break down," Kline said. "They really just drilled themselves to pull it back, and we actually had no one left in the last few laps, so I was a little alone."
"They opened a gap because they went so hard, and it was just perfect for me to slot on. I just followed those two wheels all the way through the last two turns and out of the last turn," Kline said.
Kline had the early advantage over Bryon, and it only grew as the Holowsko rider had to hesitate for a moment when the rider in front of him dropped a chain. In the end, Kline held off Bryon by a whisker.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:14:15
|2
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|5
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN
|8
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|11
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
|13
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|14
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Storck-CCN
|15
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|16
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized
|18
|Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|19
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team
|21
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|22
|Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|23
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|24
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|25
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|26
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|27
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
|28
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|29
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized
|30
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|31
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|32
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|33
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|34
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|35
|Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|37
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|38
|Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
|39
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|40
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|41
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|42
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|43
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|44
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team
|45
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|47
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|48
|Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
|49
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|50
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|51
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|52
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|53
|Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|54
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
|56
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|57
|Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
|58
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|59
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|60
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|61
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
|62
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized
|63
|Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team
|64
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|65
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
|66
|Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
|67
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|68
|Alexander Murison (GBr) Trek Red Truck Racing
|69
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|70
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|71
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|72
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|73
|Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|74
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|75
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|76
|Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|77
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|79
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|80
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|81
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|82
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|83
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|84
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
|85
|Ryan O'boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|86
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|87
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|88
|Michael Barker (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST
|89
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|90
|Sam Andersonmoxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|91
|Christopher Harlanddunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
|92
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|93
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|94
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|95
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|96
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|97
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|98
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|99
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|100
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek
|101
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
|102
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|103
|Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|104
|Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|105
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|106
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|107
|Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|108
|Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|109
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|110
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|111
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|112
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|113
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|114
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|115
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|116
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|118
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|119
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|120
|Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN
|121
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|122
|Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:02:07
|123
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN
|124
|Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|125
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|126
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|127
|John Janneck (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST
|128
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|129
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:02:45
|130
|Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:05:18
|131
|Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:05:43
|132
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:50
|133
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|134
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|135
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|136
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|137
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|138
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) USA National Team
|139
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|140
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|142
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek
|144
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek
|145
|Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team
|146
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
|147
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|148
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
|150
|Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|151
|Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|152
|David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|153
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|154
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|155
|Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9:36:07
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:01
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:03
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:34
|6
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:46
|8
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|9
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|10
|Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:10
|12
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:01:24
|13
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:28
|14
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
|0:01:31
|15
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:32
|16
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:33
|17
|Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:01:42
|18
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|0:01:47
|19
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:02:02
|20
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:14
|21
|Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:02:17
|22
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized
|0:02:25
|23
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:02:44
|24
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:45
|25
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|26
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:52
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:02
|28
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:03:06
|29
|Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:03:11
|30
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:03:19
|31
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:27
|32
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
|0:03:28
|33
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:03:30
|34
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized
|0:03:31
|35
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|0:04:10
|36
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:04:18
|37
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:04:22
|38
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:04:23
|39
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:04:37
|40
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|41
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:05:18
|42
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:19
|43
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:27
|44
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:34
|45
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:54
|46
|Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:05:57
|47
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) USA National Team
|0:06:02
|48
|Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
|0:06:11
|49
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|0:06:17
|50
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
|0:06:21
|51
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|52
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:25
|53
|Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
|0:06:47
|54
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|0:06:49
|55
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:13
|56
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|0:07:24
|57
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:07:25
|58
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:07:35
|59
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:07:45
|60
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:08:14
|61
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:16
|62
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:40
|63
|Ryan O'boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:09:03
|64
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|0:09:12
|65
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:09:35
|66
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:47
|67
|Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:10:17
|68
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:29
|69
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:10:37
|70
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:10:38
|71
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:10:43
|72
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:10:50
|73
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:24
|74
|Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN
|0:11:25
|75
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
|0:11:30
|76
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:11:40
|77
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized
|0:11:59
|78
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:12:03
|79
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:08
|80
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:10
|81
|Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:12:44
|82
|Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:12:56
|83
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:13:06
|84
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:13:26
|85
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:00
|86
|Sam Andersonmoxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:14:05
|87
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:14:12
|88
|Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:14:32
|89
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:58
|90
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:15:02
|91
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:15:06
|92
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:15:08
|93
|David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:15:59
|94
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|0:16:16
|95
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:16:44
|96
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:16:48
|97
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:16:51
|98
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|99
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:54
|100
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:17:15
|101
|Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:17:30
|102
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:32
|103
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:40
|104
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:52
|105
|Alexander Murison (GBr) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:19:02
|106
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|0:19:35
|107
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:19:38
|108
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:19:40
|109
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team
|0:19:44
|110
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
|0:19:59
|111
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:20:35
|112
|John Janneck (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST
|0:20:40
|113
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:20:44
|114
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:20:47
|115
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:16
|116
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:21:28
|117
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:21:43
|118
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:22:16
|119
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:22:24
|120
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:21
|121
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:24:00
|122
|Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team
|0:24:46
|123
|Christopher Harlanddunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
|0:25:15
|124
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:34
|125
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:25:44
|126
|Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:05
|127
|Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:26:39
|128
|Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:27:54
|129
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:16
|130
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:29:17
|131
|Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:29:19
|132
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:30:01
|133
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
|0:30:44
|134
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:30:58
|135
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:31:19
|136
|Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|0:32:15
|137
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:33:17
|138
|Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:33:21
|139
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
|0:33:28
|140
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:34:17
|141
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:39
|142
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:35:42
|143
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:36:08
|144
|Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:36:17
|145
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:36:34
|146
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:37:38
|147
|Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
|0:38:28
|148
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:38:44
|149
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Storck-CCN
|0:38:46
|150
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:40:15
|151
|Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:42:17
|152
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:43:10
|153
|Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|0:52:47
|154
|Michael Barker (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST
|0:53:19
|155
|Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:56:33
