Shane Kline (Rally) narrowly gets the win on stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic. Alex Howes (USA) and teammate Peter Stetina have a laugh on the start line for stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The top three men's finishers on stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic. Rally team director Eric Wohlberg congratulates Shane Kline after taking the win. Peter Stetina (USA) tries his hand at crit racing after winning yesterdays long road stage. Gavin Manion (UnitedHealthcare) staying towards the front of the bunch. Big crowds came out to watch Saturday's stage 4 criterium at the Cascade Cycling Classic. Gavin Manion (UnitedHealthcare) goes into the final day in yellow.

Shane Kline (Rally Cycling) sprinted to victory Saturday in the downtown criterium stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic, winning the bunch kick ahead of Holowesko-Citadel's Miguel Bryon in a photo finish, with Holowesko's Joe Lewis in third.

"It was close," Kline said after the finish. "I was not quite sure I got it, but I think I got it. I'm just super excited to walk away with the win today. It's my fiancé's birthday, so now I'll be able to call her up and say, 'Hey, baby, I won. Happy birthday.'"

Kline's win wasn't without a fight for his team, however, as an 18-rider breakaway went up the road and gained 40 seconds on the chase before Rally's concerted effort started digging into the advantage.

"The guys did and awesome job chasing the break down," Kline said. "They really just drilled themselves to pull it back, and we actually had no one left in the last few laps, so I was a little alone."





"They opened a gap because they went so hard, and it was just perfect for me to slot on. I just followed those two wheels all the way through the last two turns and out of the last turn," Kline said.





Kline had the early advantage over Bryon, and it only grew as the Holowsko rider had to hesitate for a moment when the rider in front of him dropped a chain. In the end, Kline held off Bryon by a whisker.





Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 1:14:15 2 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 5 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN 8 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 11 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti 13 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 14 Owen Gillott (Aus) Storck-CCN 15 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 16 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized 18 Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 19 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team 21 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 22 Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing 23 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 24 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 25 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 26 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 27 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro 28 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 29 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized 30 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 31 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 32 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 33 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 34 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 35 Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 36 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 37 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 38 Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team 39 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 40 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 41 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 42 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 43 Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 44 Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team 45 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 46 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 47 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 48 Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler 49 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25 50 Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling 51 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25 52 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 53 Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 54 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 55 Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek 56 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 57 Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team 58 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 59 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 60 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 61 Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler 62 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized 63 Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team 64 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 65 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek 66 Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti 67 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 68 Alexander Murison (GBr) Trek Red Truck Racing 69 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 70 Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 71 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 72 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25 73 Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 74 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 76 Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 77 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 79 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 80 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 81 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 82 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 83 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 84 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro 85 Ryan O'boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing 86 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 87 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 88 Michael Barker (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST 89 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 90 Sam Andersonmoxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 91 Christopher Harlanddunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro 92 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 93 Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 94 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 95 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 96 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 97 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda 98 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 99 Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 100 Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek 101 Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro 102 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 103 Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 104 Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2 105 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25 106 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25 107 Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing 108 Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 109 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 110 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 111 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 112 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 113 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 114 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 115 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda 116 Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 117 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 118 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25 119 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 120 Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN 121 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 122 Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:02:07 123 Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN 124 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda 125 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 126 Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2 127 John Janneck (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST 128 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda 129 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:02:45 130 Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:05:18 131 Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport 0:05:43 132 Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:00:50 133 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 134 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 135 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 136 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 137 Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 138 Kiel Reijnen (USA) USA National Team 139 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 140 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 141 Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 142 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 143 Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek 144 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek 145 Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team 146 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro 147 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 148 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 149 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro 150 Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing 151 Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54 152 David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing 153 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 154 Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 155 Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team DNS Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54