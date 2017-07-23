Trending

Image 1 of 18

Shane Kline (Rally) narrowly gets the win on stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 18

Alex Howes (USA) and teammate Peter Stetina have a laugh on the start line for stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 18

The top three men's finishers on stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 18

Rally team director Eric Wohlberg congratulates Shane Kline after taking the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 18

Riders jockey for position as they hit one lap to go.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 18

Peter Stetina (USA) tries his hand at crit racing after winning yesterdays long road stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 18

Gavin Manion (UnitedHealthcare) leaves into a tight turn.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 18

Rally riders line up to chase down the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 18

Brad Huff (Rally) leads the chase.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 18

The men along the back side of the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 18

The men leave the start line for stage 4 of the Cascade Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 18

Riders hit the hill at the top of the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 18

Gavin Manion (UnitedHealthcare) staying towards the front of the bunch.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 18

Fans watch as riders hit the sharp turn four.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 18

A break gets away in the men's race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 18

Big crowds came out to watch Saturday's stage 4 criterium at the Cascade Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 18

Fans watch as the Cascade Cycling Classic goes by.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 18

Gavin Manion (UnitedHealthcare) goes into the final day in yellow.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Shane Kline (Rally Cycling) sprinted to victory Saturday in the downtown criterium stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic, winning the bunch kick ahead of Holowesko-Citadel's Miguel Bryon in a photo finish, with Holowesko's Joe Lewis in third.

"It was close," Kline said after the finish. "I was not quite sure I got it, but I think I got it. I'm just super excited to walk away with the win today. It's my fiancé's birthday, so now I'll be able to call her up and say, 'Hey, baby, I won. Happy birthday.'"

Kline's win wasn't without a fight for his team, however, as an 18-rider breakaway went up the road and gained 40 seconds on the chase before Rally's concerted effort started digging into the advantage.

"The guys did and awesome job chasing the break down," Kline said. "They really just drilled themselves to pull it back, and we actually had no one left in the last few laps, so I was a little alone."

"They opened a gap because they went so hard, and it was just perfect for me to slot on. I just followed those two wheels all the way through the last two turns and out of the last turn," Kline said.

Kline had the early advantage over Bryon, and it only grew as the Holowsko rider had to hesitate for a moment when the rider in front of him dropped a chain. In the end, Kline held off Bryon by a whisker.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling1:14:15
2Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
4Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
5Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
6Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
7Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN
8Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
9Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
11Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
13Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
14Owen Gillott (Aus) Storck-CCN
15Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
16Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
17Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized
18Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
19Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team
21Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
22Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
23Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
24Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
25Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
26Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
27Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
28Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
29Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized
30Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
31Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
32Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
33Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
34Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
35Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
36Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
37Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
38Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
39Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
40Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
41Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
42Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
43Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
44Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team
45Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
46Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
47Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
48Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
49Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
50Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
51George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
52Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
53Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
54Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
55Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
56Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
57Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
58Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
59Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
60Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
61Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
62Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized
63Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team
64Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
65Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
66Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
67Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
68Alexander Murison (GBr) Trek Red Truck Racing
69Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
70Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
71Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
72Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
73Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
74Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
75Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
76Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
77Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
79Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
80Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
81Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
82Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
83Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
84Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
85Ryan O'boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
86Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
87Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
88Michael Barker (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST
89Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
90Sam Andersonmoxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
91Christopher Harlanddunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
92Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
93Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
94Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
95Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
96Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
97Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
98Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
99Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
100Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek
101Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
102Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
103Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
104Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
105Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
106Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
107Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing
108Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
109Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
110Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
111Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
112Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
113Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
114Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
115Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
116Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
117Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
118Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
119Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
120Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN
121Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
122Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:02:07
123Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN
124Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda
125Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
126Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
127John Janneck (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST
128Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda
129Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:02:45
130Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:05:18
131Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport0:05:43
132Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:50
133Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
134Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
135Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
136Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
137Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
138Kiel Reijnen (USA) USA National Team
139Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
140Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
141Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
142Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
143Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek
144Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek
145Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team
146Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
147Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
148Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
149Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
150Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
151Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
152David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
153Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
154Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
155Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
DNSBarry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9:36:07
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:01
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:03
4Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:16
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:34
6Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:37
7Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team0:00:46
8Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:51
9Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
10Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team0:00:56
11Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:10
12Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:01:24
13Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:28
14Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro0:01:31
15Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:32
16Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:33
17Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler0:01:42
18George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U250:01:47
19Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:02:02
20Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:02:14
21Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:02:17
22Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized0:02:25
23Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler0:02:44
24Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:45
25Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
26Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:52
27Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team0:03:02
28Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:03:06
29Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:11
30Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:03:19
31Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:03:27
32Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek0:03:28
33Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:03:30
34Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized0:03:31
35Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U250:04:10
36Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:18
37Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:04:22
38Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:04:23
39Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:04:37
40Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:04
41Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:05:18
42Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:19
43Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:27
44Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:34
45Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:54
46Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:05:57
47Kiel Reijnen (USA) USA National Team0:06:02
48Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek0:06:11
49Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:06:17
50Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro0:06:21
51Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:23
52Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:25
53Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team0:06:47
54Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U250:06:49
55Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:13
56Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U250:07:24
57Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:07:25
58Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:07:35
59Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:07:45
60Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:08:14
61Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:16
62Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:40
63Ryan O'boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:09:03
64Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U250:09:12
65Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:09:35
66Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:47
67Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:10:17
68Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:29
69Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:10:37
70Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:10:38
71Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:10:43
72Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:10:50
73Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:24
74Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN0:11:25
75Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti0:11:30
76Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:11:40
77Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized0:11:59
78Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:12:03
79Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:08
80Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:10
81Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:12:44
82Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:12:56
83Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:13:06
84Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:13:26
85Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:00
86Sam Andersonmoxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:14:05
87Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:14:12
88Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:14:32
89Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:58
90Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek0:15:02
91Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:15:06
92Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:08
93David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:15:59
94Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U250:16:16
95Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:16:44
96Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:16:48
97Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:16:51
98Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
99Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:54
100Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:17:15
101Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:17:30
102Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:18:32
103Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:18:40
104Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:52
105Alexander Murison (GBr) Trek Red Truck Racing0:19:02
106Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U250:19:35
107Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:19:38
108Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:19:40
109Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team0:19:44
110Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro0:19:59
111Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:20:35
112John Janneck (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST0:20:40
113Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:20:44
114Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:20:47
115Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:21:16
116Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:21:28
117Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:21:43
118Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:22:16
119Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:22:24
120Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:23:21
121Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:24:00
122Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team0:24:46
123Christopher Harlanddunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro0:25:15
124Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:34
125Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:25:44
126Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:26:05
127Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:26:39
128Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:27:54
129Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:28:16
130Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN0:29:17
131Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:29:19
132Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:30:01
133Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro0:30:44
134Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN0:30:58
135Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:31:19
136Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:32:15
137Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:33:17
138Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:33:21
139Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro0:33:28
140Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:34:17
141Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:35:39
142Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:35:42
143Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek0:36:08
144Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN0:36:17
145Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:36:34
146Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:37:38
147Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti0:38:28
148Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:38:44
149Owen Gillott (Aus) Storck-CCN0:38:46
150Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler0:40:15
151Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport0:42:17
152Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:43:10
153Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:52:47
154Michael Barker (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST0:53:19
155Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:56:33

