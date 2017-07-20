Cascade Cycling Classic: Huffman wins stage 2 time trial
Mannion takes overall lead from Howes
Pro Men: Stage 2: Skyliners Time Trial -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:28:41
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:05
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:19
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:31
|8
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:00:46
|9
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|10
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|11
|Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:53
|12
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:56
|13
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:58
|14
|Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:04
|15
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:12
|16
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:13
|17
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:14
|18
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:01:21
|19
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:01:24
|20
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:25
|21
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:26
|22
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery
|0:01:28
|23
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|24
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:38
|25
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|26
|Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:01:39
|27
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|28
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:40
|29
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:43
|30
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:01:45
|31
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:48
|32
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:57
|33
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:01:59
|34
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:01
|35
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|36
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:03
|37
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team
|38
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|39
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:02:08
|40
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|41
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:11
|42
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:13
|43
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:02:18
|44
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|46
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized
|0:02:22
|47
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:28
|48
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:02:30
|49
|Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|50
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:32
|51
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|52
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:34
|53
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|54
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|55
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:02:39
|56
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:02:41
|57
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|58
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|59
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:46
|60
|Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:02:47
|61
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:49
|62
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:02:51
|63
|Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:02:53
|64
|Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:02:54
|65
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized
|66
|Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:02:57
|67
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:02:59
|68
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:03:00
|70
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:03:03
|71
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:03:04
|72
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|73
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|74
|Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|75
|Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
|76
|Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:12
|77
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|78
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:03:14
|79
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|0:03:16
|81
|Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:03:18
|82
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:03:20
|83
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek
|84
|Ryan Cavanaugh (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|85
|Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan (Rou) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:03:21
|86
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:22
|87
|Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|88
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized
|0:03:25
|89
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
|90
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:03:26
|91
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:03:27
|92
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:03:28
|93
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|94
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:03:29
|95
|Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team
|96
|Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN
|97
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
|0:03:30
|98
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:03:32
|99
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|100
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:03:36
|101
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:38
|102
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:03:43
|103
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:03:47
|104
|Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|105
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:03:50
|106
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|107
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:03:53
|108
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:54
|109
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|110
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:03:55
|111
|Jack Duncan (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|112
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:03:57
|113
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|114
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|115
|Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|116
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|117
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:04:01
|118
|Johnathan Crandall (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|119
|Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:04:04
|120
|Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|121
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|122
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|123
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:04:08
|124
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|125
|Zach Morvant (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|0:04:12
|126
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:04:17
|127
|Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|0:04:19
|128
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:23
|129
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:25
|130
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|131
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|132
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:31
|133
|Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|0:04:34
|134
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|135
|Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:04:38
|136
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|137
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|138
|Quinten Kirby (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:04:39
|139
|Jonathan Penaloza (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:04:40
|140
|Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:04:41
|141
|Chris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:04:42
|142
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|143
|Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN
|0:04:48
|144
|Sam Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|145
|Matthew Staples (Can) H & R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|146
|Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:04:58
|147
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:04:59
|148
|Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|0:05:04
|149
|Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|0:05:08
|150
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|151
|Steven Davis (USA) Centric Go Fast
|0:05:10
|152
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:05:12
|153
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|154
|Jason Gandziuk (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:05:13
|155
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:05:14
|156
|Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:05:17
|157
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:05:22
|158
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:05:28
|159
|Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN
|0:05:31
|160
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:05:33
|161
|Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:05:36
|162
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:38
|163
|David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:05:46
|164
|John Janneck (USA) Centric Go Fast
|0:05:50
|165
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|0:05:52
|166
|Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:05:53
|167
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:05:57
|168
|Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:06:15
|169
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:06:41
|170
|Andrew Scarano (USA) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|171
|Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast
|0:06:42
|172
|Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:06:46
|173
|Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:06:54
|174
|Trevor Connor (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|0:07:34
|175
|Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:08:29
|OTL
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:10:31
|DNF
|Cameron Beard (USA) CCB Velotooler
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4:31:17
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:01
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:03
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:34
|7
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|8
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|9
|Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:56
|10
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:01
|11
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:01:03
|12
|Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:07
|13
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:01:24
|14
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:28
|15
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:31
|16
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:32
|17
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:33
|18
|Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:01:42
|19
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:55
|20
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:02:02
|21
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|22
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized
|0:02:25
|23
|Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:02:33
|24
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:37
|25
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:02:44
|26
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|27
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:45
|28
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|29
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|30
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:52
|31
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:02:55
|32
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:02:56
|33
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:00
|34
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized
|0:03:01
|35
|Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:02
|36
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:03
|37
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:03:06
|38
|Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:03:11
|39
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:03:21
|40
|Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:22
|41
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
|0:03:28
|42
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:03:30
|43
|Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|44
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|0:03:33
|45
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:03:40
|46
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:03:44
|47
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:03:54
|48
|Ryan Cavanaugh (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:04:06
|49
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:04:07
|50
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:04:10
|51
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:18
|52
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:04:22
|53
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:04:24
|54
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:04:36
|55
|Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|0:04:37
|56
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:04:49
|57
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:04:55
|58
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:05:10
|59
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|60
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|61
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:05:25
|62
|Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|63
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|64
|Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:05:34
|65
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:38
|66
|Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|67
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:05:46
|68
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:05:47
|69
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:04
|70
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:06:10
|71
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
|0:06:11
|72
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:06:20
|73
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:22
|74
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:06:31
|75
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:06:40
|76
|Johnathan Crandall (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:06:42
|77
|Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:06:45
|78
|Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|79
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:06:47
|80
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:55
|81
|Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:07:00
|82
|Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:07:03
|83
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:11
|84
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:13
|85
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:07:18
|86
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:07:49
|87
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:07:52
|88
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:55
|89
|Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:07:58
|90
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|0:08:05
|91
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:08:16
|92
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:08:20
|93
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:21
|94
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:08:22
|95
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:08:39
|96
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:45
|97
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:08:56
|98
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:09:00
|99
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|100
|Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|101
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:17
|102
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:33
|103
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:41
|104
|Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|105
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:45
|106
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:10:01
|107
|Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan (Rou) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:10:03
|108
|Chris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:10:05
|109
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:10:09
|110
|Sam Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:10:10
|111
|Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN
|0:10:11
|112
|Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:10:21
|113
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:10:30
|114
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:10:36
|115
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:10:39
|116
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:10:41
|117
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:10:43
|118
|David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:10:46
|119
|Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|120
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:10:50
|121
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:10:54
|122
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|123
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized
|0:11:15
|124
|Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:11:20
|125
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:11:26
|126
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:11:41
|127
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:11:45
|128
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:11:49
|129
|Jason Gandziuk (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:11:55
|130
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:12:04
|131
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:12:09
|132
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:12:10
|133
|Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN
|0:12:13
|134
|Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:12:17
|135
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:22
|136
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:12:36
|137
|Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|0:12:54
|138
|Steven Davis (USA) Centric Go Fast
|0:13:00
|139
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:13:02
|140
|Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:13:16
|141
|Andrew Scarano (USA) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|0:13:23
|142
|John Janneck (USA) Centric Go Fast
|0:13:40
|143
|Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:13:43
|144
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:14:00
|145
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:14:22
|146
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:15:01
|147
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:15:21
|148
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:27
|149
|Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team
|0:15:47
|150
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:01
|151
|Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:16:07
|152
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:16:10
|153
|Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:16:12
|154
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery
|0:16:16
|155
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:16:18
|156
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:16:37
|157
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team
|0:17:01
|158
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:17:13
|159
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:14
|160
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:18:18
|161
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:18:29
|162
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:18:56
|163
|Quinten Kirby (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:19:37
|164
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:19:38
|165
|Jack Duncan (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:19:44
|166
|Jonathan Penaloza (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:21:55
|167
|Matthew Staples (Can) H & R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:01
|168
|Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:25:28
|169
|Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:26:28
|170
|Zach Morvant (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|0:27:32
|171
|Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast
|0:27:53
|172
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:29:05
|173
|Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:29:41
|174
|Trevor Connor (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|0:41:59
|175
|Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|0:43:48
