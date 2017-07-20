Trending

Cascade Cycling Classic: Huffman wins stage 2 time trial

Mannion takes overall lead from Howes

Image 1 of 18

Evan Huffman (Rally) riding to first place

Evan Huffman (Rally) riding to first place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 18

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) riding his way into the yellow jersey

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) riding his way into the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 18

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) on his way up the climb

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) on his way up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 18

Riders are spread out on todays long TT climb

Riders are spread out on todays long TT climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 18

Evan Huffman (Rally) on his way to taking the win

Evan Huffman (Rally) on his way to taking the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 18

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) came in 7th on the stage

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) came in 7th on the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 18

Luis Hernandez (Aevolo) 13th today

Luis Hernandez (Aevelo) 13th today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 18

George Simpson (Harley Davidson) on his way to 8th

George Simpson (Harley Davidson) on his way to 8th
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 18

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) finally gets to race close to home here in Bend

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) finally gets to race close to home here in Bend
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 18

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) is one of the Oregon natives in this years race

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) is one of the Oregon natives in this years race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 18

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko) in 6th place today

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko) in 6th place today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 18

Alex Howes (USA) tries to hold onto the yellow jersey

Alex Howes (USA) tries to hold onto the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 18

Sam Travis (H&R Block) rounded out todays top ten

Sam Travis (H&R Block) rounded out todays top ten
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 18

Nigel Ellsay (Silber) in 9th place today

Nigel Ellsay (Silber) in 9th place today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 18

Getting aero...

Getting aero...
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 18

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) on his way to 4th place

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) on his way to 4th place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 18

Joe Lewis (Holowesko) in 12th place

Joe Lewis (Holowesko) in 12th place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 18

Fransisco Mencebo (Hangar 15) riding in the KOM jersey today

Fransisco Mencebo (Hangar 15) riding in the KOM jersey today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:28:41
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:05
4Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
5Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:15
6Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:19
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:31
8George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:00:46
9Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:48
10Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
11Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team0:00:53
12Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:56
13Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:58
14Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team0:01:04
15Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:12
16Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:13
17Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:14
18Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:01:21
19Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:01:24
20Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:25
21Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:26
22Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery0:01:28
23Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
24Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:01:38
25Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
26Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler0:01:39
27Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
28Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:40
29Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:43
30Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:01:45
31Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:48
32Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:57
33Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:01:59
34Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:01
35Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:02
36Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:03
37Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team
38Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:04
39Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:02:08
40Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
41Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:11
42Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:02:13
43Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:02:18
44Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
45Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:20
46Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized0:02:22
47Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:28
48Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:02:30
49Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
50Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:32
51Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
52Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:34
53Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
54Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
55Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:02:39
56Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler0:02:41
57Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
58Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:02:45
59Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:02:46
60Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:02:47
61Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:49
62Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:02:51
63Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:02:53
64Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:02:54
65Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized
66Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:02:57
67Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:02:59
68Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
69Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:03:00
70Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:03:03
71Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:03:04
72Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
73Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
74Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
75Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
76Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team0:03:12
77Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
78Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:03:14
79Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
80Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:03:16
81Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:03:18
82Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN0:03:20
83Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek
84Ryan Cavanaugh  (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
85Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan (Rou) Trek Red Truck Racing0:03:21
86Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:22
87Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
88Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized0:03:25
89Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
90Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:03:26
91Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:03:27
92Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:03:28
93Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
94Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:03:29
95Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team
96Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN
97Cormac McGeough (Irl) Landis/Trek0:03:30
98Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:03:32
99Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:34
100Joseph Bacala (USA) Landis/Trek0:03:36
101Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:03:38
102Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:03:43
103Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:03:47
104Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:03:48
105Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN0:03:50
106Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
107Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:03:53
108Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:54
109Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
110Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:03:55
111Jack Duncan (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
112Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:03:57
113Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
114Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:03:59
115Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
116Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
117Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:04:01
118Johnathan Crandall (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
119Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:04:04
120Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:04:05
121Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
122Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
123Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:04:08
124Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:04:10
125Zach Morvant (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:04:12
126Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:04:17
127Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:04:19
128Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:23
129Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:25
130Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:04:30
131Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
132Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:31
133Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:04:34
134Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda
135Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:04:38
136Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
137Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
138Quinten Kirby (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:04:39
139Jonathan Penaloza (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:04:40
140Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:04:41
141Chris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:04:42
142Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
143Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN0:04:48
144Sam Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
145Matthew Staples (Can) H & R Block Pro Cycling Team0:04:55
146Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN0:04:58
147Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:59
148Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti0:05:04
149Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:05:08
150Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
151Steven Davis (USA) Centric Go Fast0:05:10
152Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:05:12
153Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
154Jason Gandziuk (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:05:13
155Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:05:14
156Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:05:17
157Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler0:05:22
158Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:05:28
159Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN0:05:31
160Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:05:33
161Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:05:36
162Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:38
163David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:05:46
164John Janneck (USA) Centric Go Fast0:05:50
165Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti0:05:52
166Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN0:05:53
167Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:05:57
168Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:06:15
169Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:06:41
170Andrew Scarano (USA) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
171Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast0:06:42
172Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport0:06:46
173Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:06:54
174Trevor Connor (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:07:34
175Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:08:29
OTLJean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:10:31
DNFCameron Beard (USA) CCB Velotooler

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4:31:17
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:01
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:03
4Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:16
5Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:18
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:34
7Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:51
8Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
9Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team0:00:56
10Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:01
11George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:01:03
12Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team0:01:07
13Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:01:24
14Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:28
15Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:01:31
16Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:32
17Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:33
18Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler0:01:42
19Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:01:55
20Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:02:02
21Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:21
22Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized0:02:25
23Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:02:33
24Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:37
25Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler0:02:44
26Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
27Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:45
28Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
29Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
30Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:52
31Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:02:55
32Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:02:56
33Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:00
34Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized0:03:01
35Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team0:03:02
36Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:03:03
37Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:03:06
38Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:11
39Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:03:21
40Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team0:03:22
41Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek0:03:28
42Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:03:30
43Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
44Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:03:33
45Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:03:40
46Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:03:44
47Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek0:03:54
48Ryan Cavanaugh  (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:04:06
49Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:04:07
50Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:04:10
51Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:18
52Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:04:22
53Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:04:24
54Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN0:04:36
55Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:04:37
56Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:04:49
57Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:04:55
58Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:05:10
59Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
60Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda
61Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:05:25
62Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
63Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:30
64Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:05:34
65Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:38
66Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
67Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:05:46
68Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:05:47
69Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:04
70Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:06:10
71Cormac McGeough (Irl) Landis/Trek0:06:11
72Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:06:20
73Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:22
74Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:06:31
75Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:06:40
76Johnathan Crandall (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:06:42
77Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:06:45
78Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
79Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN0:06:47
80Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:55
81Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:07:00
82Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:07:03
83Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:11
84Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:13
85Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:07:18
86Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:07:49
87Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:07:52
88Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:55
89Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:07:58
90Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti0:08:05
91Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:08:16
92Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:08:20
93Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:21
94Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:08:22
95Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek0:08:39
96Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:45
97Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:08:56
98Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:09:00
99Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:09:02
100Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:09:10
101Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:17
102Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:09:33
103Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:09:41
104Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
105Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:45
106Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:10:01
107Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan (Rou) Trek Red Truck Racing0:10:03
108Chris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:10:05
109Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:10:09
110Sam Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:10:10
111Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN0:10:11
112Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN0:10:21
113Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:10:30
114Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:10:36
115Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:10:39
116Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:10:41
117Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:10:43
118David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:10:46
119Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:10:47
120Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:10:50
121Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:10:54
122Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:11:12
123Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized0:11:15
124Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:11:20
125Joseph Bacala (USA) Landis/Trek0:11:26
126Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek0:11:41
127Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:11:45
128Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:11:49
129Jason Gandziuk (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:11:55
130Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:12:04
131Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:12:09
132Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:12:10
133Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN0:12:13
134Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:12:17
135Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:22
136Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:12:36
137Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti0:12:54
138Steven Davis (USA) Centric Go Fast0:13:00
139Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:13:02
140Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport0:13:16
141Andrew Scarano (USA) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti0:13:23
142John Janneck (USA) Centric Go Fast0:13:40
143Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN0:13:43
144Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:14:00
145Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:14:22
146Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:15:01
147Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:15:21
148Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:27
149Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team0:15:47
150Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:01
151Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:16:07
152Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:16:10
153Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN0:16:12
154Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery0:16:16
155Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler0:16:18
156Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:16:37
157Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team0:17:01
158Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:17:13
159Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:14
160Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:18:18
161Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:18:29
162Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:18:56
163Quinten Kirby (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:19:37
164Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:19:38
165Jack Duncan (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:19:44
166Jonathan Penaloza (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:21:55
167Matthew Staples (Can) H & R Block Pro Cycling Team0:22:01
168Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:25:28
169Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:26:28
170Zach Morvant (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:27:32
171Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast0:27:53
172Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:29:05
173Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:29:41
174Trevor Connor (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:41:59
175Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:43:48

