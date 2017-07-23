Image 1 of 21 Katie Antonneau (Cylance) crosses the line in fourth place with the mens finishers just behind (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 21 Tanner Putt (UnitedHeatlhcare) tucks in to lead the peloton on a descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 21 Holowesko setting tempo on one of todays climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 21 The mens break begins to split up heading into the feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 21 Alex Howes (USA) drops his head after taking the win as Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) celebrates winning the overall GC (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 21 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) riding in the leaders jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 21 UnitedHealthcare works to control things at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 21 Team Ecuador works at chasing down the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 21 The mens break gets a time split (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 21 Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) wins the overall after the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 21 Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly) happy to take home the sprint jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 21 Top three overall for the men (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 21 The mens top three for the day with Howes on the top step (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 21 Peter Stetina (USA) rides near the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 21 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) worked hard to try to hold onto the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 21 The front of the mens field climbs to the feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 21 Holowesko leads the front of the main field to chase down the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 21 The men hit the Archie Briggs climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 21 The mens peloton rolls through the Bend countryside (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 21 Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) rides in the bunch before taking the overall win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 21 The mens field passes through the feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

It was a case of déjà vu at the Cascade Cycling Classic's final stage when Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter seized the lead on the final day by winning a time bonus at the finish.

Alex Howes (US National Team) took the final stage victory in Bend, Oregon, but Carpenter's second place and six-second time bonus lifted him past overnight leader Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) in the final general classification. Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman filled out the final podium in third.

"The last day is hard," Carpenter said before the final podium ceremony. "It's a good day to take it, a good day to save your bullets. It was definitely stressful. I have to say I was pretty relieved afterwards, but I'm kind of anxious anyway. When I know I'm coming to a race that I can win, then I'm just a head case. So I'm glad I kept it together long enough to win."

The finish of the Awbrey Butte circuit race was marred by chaos when the men's leaders caught the back of the women's field as they turned onto the final 500-metre climb.

Silber Pro Cycling's Stephen Bassett, who won the same stage last year, jumped away at the bottom of the climb and opened a gap, but he got tangled up with one of the women about 100 metres from the line and hit the deck hard.

"Bassett, really unfortunately for him, was just looking down and just ploughed into her, just a full-on yard sale," Carpenter said. "I was just a little bit behind and managed to get around. He was definitely going to podium and probably going to win, so that's too bad."

With Bassett sprawled out on the tarmac, Carpenter led up the hill ahead of Howes, who was able to come past him at the line for the stage win. Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Jacob Rathe finished third.

Howes said the key to the win was patience at the bottom of the finishing climb.

"I tried to just wait," Howes said. "It's a pretty long finish, 400 metres or 450 or so. I tried to stay a little more conservative at the bottom and see who is moving and shaking. I knew that I just had to be more or less second wheel just before the final bend with 30 metres to go. Then I just hit it and rode the boat home."

It was a hot and fast day in Bend, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit, while the men's peloton averaged close to 43 k/ph over five laps and 130.5km on the notoriously difficult Awbrey Butte course.

The stage started with a ballistic pace, but it took more than two laps of the circuit for the first real breakaway to form when seven riders escaped the bunch. The group lasted less than a lap before it reshuffled again, growing to 13 riders as the leaders made their way up the Archie Briggs climb. UHC had placed Daniel Eaton in the move, and just 16 seconds off the GC lead the Pro Continental team was happy to leave the chase to Holowesko, which had missed the move.

The chase paid off as the field caught the move near the end of the penultimate lap. Counter attacks caused the field to split in two, with the lead group gaining significant time on what quickly became a grupetto.

Hangar 15's Chad Beyer jumped away from the front group with Silber Pro Cycling Jean Emile, and the pair built a gap of nearly a minute before Beyer dropped Emile and soldiered on alone. Beyer's gap came down precipitously as the field ramped up for the finale, and the bunch caught the solo rider before the final time up the Archie Briggs climb.

From there, it was game on for the reduced bunch as they closed in on the back of the women's peloton, setting up the chaotic uphill sprint the brought down Bassett, gave Howes his second stage win of the week and launched Carpenter into the race lead.

Carpenter got within feet of the stage win, but Howes swooped in at the line.

"I knew I was going to win the overall, and I wasn't too concerned about the stage win," Carpenter said. "It was a good sprint by Alex, and actually, I'm pretty happy to be that close to Alex in an uphill sprint, because he's got some talent there."

Howes said he and the National team was pleased with their performance over the week, except for Kiel Reijnen's crash in the criterium. Reijnen, who didn't start Sunday's stage, was a bit banged up but generally OK.

"We're pretty happy with the week overall," Howes said. "Peter [Stetina] got a stage and I got two. It was a bit of a bummer having Kiel crash today, but he's going to be alright. He's not too bad, he's just got a fussy baby and a sore face. He'll be OK.

"We really couldn't ask for much more coming out of this week," Howes said. "I haven't won a race since USA Pro Challenge in 2014, so I wanted to come back here and try to figure out how to win again before we head to the Colorado Classic coming up. I'm trying to make a target out of that, and it looks like the legs are going pretty well, so we'll see what we can do there."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team 2:52:34 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery 5 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:00:04 8 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized 9 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 10 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 11 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 13 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized 14 Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team 15 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 16 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team 18 Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 19 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery 20 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek 22 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 23 Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek 24 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 26 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 27 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery 28 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 29 Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:00:15 30 Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler 31 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:00:20 32 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 33 Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:00:22 34 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 0:00:27 35 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized 0:00:33 36 Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 37 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:00:36 38 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:49 39 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 40 Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN 0:00:58 41 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 42 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 0:01:14 43 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 0:01:18 44 Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 45 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:59 46 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 47 Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 48 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 49 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 50 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 51 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:04 52 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler 0:02:27 53 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:35 54 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 55 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:44 56 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 0:05:06 57 Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:05:26 58 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 59 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda 60 Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:05:29 61 Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:05:33 62 Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN 63 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 64 Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:46 65 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:06:09 66 Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti 67 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 68 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 69 Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN 70 Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing 71 Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team 72 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 73 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda 74 Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport 0:06:13 75 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 76 Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing 77 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 78 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 79 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 80 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 0:06:16 81 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 0:06:17 82 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 83 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 84 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 85 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:27 86 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 87 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 88 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 89 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:31 90 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 91 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 92 Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler 93 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 94 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:07:22 95 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 96 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 97 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 98 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 99 Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team 100 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:08:53 101 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 102 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:54 103 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 104 Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 105 Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling 106 Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast 107 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery 108 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 109 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 110 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:09:12 111 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:30 112 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:10:20 113 David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing 114 Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54 0:10:23 115 Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 116 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:10:29 117 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:11:25 118 Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 119 Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN 120 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 121 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:12:01 122 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:13:08 123 Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team 0:24:55 124 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau OTL Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:38:12 OTL John Janneck (USA) Centric Go Fast 0:38:55 DNF Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles DNF Ryan Cavanaugh (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport DNF Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport DNF Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda DNF Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery DNF Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery DNF Chris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery DNF Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek DNF Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek DNF Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing DNF Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing DNF Sam Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes DNF Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team DNF Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2 DNF Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2 DNF Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti DNF Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing DNF Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan (Rou) Trek Red Truck Racing DNF Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo DNF Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12:28:36 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:12 4 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:25 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:43 6 Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team 0:00:55 7 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:00 8 Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team 0:01:05 9 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 10 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:19 11 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:01:33 12 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:01:40 13 Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler 0:02:02 14 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:02:13 15 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 0:02:23 16 Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:02:26 17 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:27 18 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized 0:02:34 19 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:54 20 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 21 Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team 0:02:57 22 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 0:03:28 23 Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:03:31 24 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:03:36 25 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek 0:03:37 26 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 0:03:38 27 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 0:03:51 28 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:03:55 29 Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:04:08 30 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized 0:04:09 31 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:04:31 32 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler 0:05:16 33 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:17 34 Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek 0:06:20 35 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:06:30 36 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:14 37 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:08:19 38 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:08:34 39 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:10:50 40 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:03 41 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:26 42 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:11:36 43 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 0:11:37 44 Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:11:48 45 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:11:49 46 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:12:01 47 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized 0:12:08 48 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:10 49 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:17 50 Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN 0:12:28 51 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:33 52 Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 0:12:54 53 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:57 54 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 0:13:10 55 Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:13:11 56 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:13:16 57 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:28 58 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:13:40 59 Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team 0:14:14 60 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 0:14:49 61 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 0:14:51 62 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:53 63 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:58 64 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:15:02 65 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:15:10 66 Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:15:21 67 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 0:15:26 68 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 0:16:07 69 Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:16:17 70 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery 0:16:21 71 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:23 72 Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing 0:16:31 73 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:16:51 74 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 0:17:00 75 Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:17:11 76 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:17:15 77 Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti 0:17:44 78 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 0:18:10 79 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:18:17 80 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:49 81 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:19:47 82 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:20:00 83 Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:21:09 84 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:23:02 85 Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:23:08 86 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:23:16 87 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:32 88 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 0:23:51 89 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:23:56 90 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:25:40 91 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:25:42 92 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:25:49 93 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:25:50 94 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 0:25:57 95 Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team 0:25:58 96 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:26:07 97 David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing 0:26:24 98 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:26:53 99 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 0:26:54 100 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:27:48 101 Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:28:04 102 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 0:28:39 103 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:30:20 104 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:30:26 105 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:30:48 106 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:31:22 107 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:10 108 Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:32:14 109 Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN 0:34:55 110 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 0:37:12 111 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:37:13 112 Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 0:38:18 113 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery 0:42:27 114 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 0:42:52 115 Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN 0:45:00 116 Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler 0:46:51 117 Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN 0:47:47 118 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:47:48 119 Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport 0:48:35 120 Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:49:12 121 Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team 0:49:46 122 Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast 1:02:18 123 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 1:02:38 124 Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54 1:03:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 3 Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team 5 4 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 4 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 6 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 7 Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti 3 8 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 3 9 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 10 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 11 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 2 12 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 13 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 2 14 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 2 15 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery 2 16 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 1 17 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 1 18 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team 1 19 Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 1 20 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 1 21 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 13 pts 2 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized 11 3 Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team 10 4 Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN 6 5 Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team 5 6 Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 5 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 8 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 4 9 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 3 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 11 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 12 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 2 13 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 2 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 15 Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 1 16 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 12:29:55 2 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:00:14 3 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 0:01:04 4 Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:01:07 5 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:35 6 Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:02:12 7 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:02:17 8 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler 0:03:57 9 Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek 0:05:01 10 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:09:31 11 Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:10:29 12 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:10:30 13 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:10:42 14 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:58 15 Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 0:11:35 16 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:38 17 Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:11:52 18 Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team 0:12:55 19 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:39 20 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:13:51 21 Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:14:58 22 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:04 23 Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing 0:15:12 24 Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:15:52 25 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 0:16:51 26 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:18:28 27 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:18:41 28 Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:50 29 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:21:43 30 Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:21:49 31 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:22:37 32 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:24:31 33 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 0:25:35 34 Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:30:55 35 Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN 0:33:36 36 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:35:54 37 Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci 0:36:59 38 Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN 0:43:41 39 Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler 0:45:32 40 Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN 0:46:28 41 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:46:29 42 Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team 0:48:27 43 Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast 1:00:59 44 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 1:01:19 45 Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54 1:01:56