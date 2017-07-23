Trending

Carpenter seizes Cascade Classic victory on final day

Holowesko rider defends overall title, Howes wins final stage

Image 1 of 21

Katie Antonneau (Cylance) crosses the line in fourth place with the mens finishers just behind

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 21

Tanner Putt (UnitedHeatlhcare) tucks in to lead the peloton on a descent

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 21

Holowesko setting tempo on one of todays climbs

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 21

The mens break begins to split up heading into the feed zone

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 21

Alex Howes (USA) drops his head after taking the win as Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) celebrates winning the overall GC

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 21

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) riding in the leaders jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 21

UnitedHealthcare works to control things at the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 21

Team Ecuador works at chasing down the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 21

The mens break gets a time split

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 21

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) wins the overall after the final stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 21

Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly) happy to take home the sprint jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 21

Top three overall for the men

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 21

The mens top three for the day with Howes on the top step

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 21

Peter Stetina (USA) rides near the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 21

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) worked hard to try to hold onto the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 21

The front of the mens field climbs to the feed zone

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 21

Holowesko leads the front of the main field to chase down the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 21

The men hit the Archie Briggs climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 21

The mens peloton rolls through the Bend countryside

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 21

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) rides in the bunch before taking the overall win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 21

The mens field passes through the feed zone

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

It was a case of déjà vu at the Cascade Cycling Classic's final stage when Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter seized the lead on the final day by winning a time bonus at the finish.

Alex Howes (US National Team) took the final stage victory in Bend, Oregon, but Carpenter's second place and six-second time bonus lifted him past overnight leader Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) in the final general classification. Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman filled out the final podium in third.

"The last day is hard," Carpenter said before the final podium ceremony. "It's a good day to take it, a good day to save your bullets. It was definitely stressful. I have to say I was pretty relieved afterwards, but I'm kind of anxious anyway. When I know I'm coming to a race that I can win, then I'm just a head case. So I'm glad I kept it together long enough to win."

The finish of the Awbrey Butte circuit race was marred by chaos when the men's leaders caught the back of the women's field as they turned onto the final 500-metre climb.

Silber Pro Cycling's Stephen Bassett, who won the same stage last year, jumped away at the bottom of the climb and opened a gap, but he got tangled up with one of the women about 100 metres from the line and hit the deck hard.

"Bassett, really unfortunately for him, was just looking down and just ploughed into her, just a full-on yard sale," Carpenter said. "I was just a little bit behind and managed to get around. He was definitely going to podium and probably going to win, so that's too bad."

With Bassett sprawled out on the tarmac, Carpenter led up the hill ahead of Howes, who was able to come past him at the line for the stage win. Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Jacob Rathe finished third.

Howes said the key to the win was patience at the bottom of the finishing climb.

"I tried to just wait," Howes said. "It's a pretty long finish, 400 metres or 450 or so. I tried to stay a little more conservative at the bottom and see who is moving and shaking. I knew that I just had to be more or less second wheel just before the final bend with 30 metres to go. Then I just hit it and rode the boat home."

It was a hot and fast day in Bend, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit, while the men's peloton averaged close to 43 k/ph over five laps and 130.5km on the notoriously difficult Awbrey Butte course.

The stage started with a ballistic pace, but it took more than two laps of the circuit for the first real breakaway to form when seven riders escaped the bunch. The group lasted less than a lap before it reshuffled again, growing to 13 riders as the leaders made their way up the Archie Briggs climb. UHC had placed Daniel Eaton in the move, and just 16 seconds off the GC lead the Pro Continental team was happy to leave the chase to Holowesko, which had missed the move.

The chase paid off as the field caught the move near the end of the penultimate lap. Counter attacks caused the field to split in two, with the lead group gaining significant time on what quickly became a grupetto.

Hangar 15's Chad Beyer jumped away from the front group with Silber Pro Cycling Jean Emile, and the pair built a gap of nearly a minute before Beyer dropped Emile and soldiered on alone. Beyer's gap came down precipitously as the field ramped up for the finale, and the bunch caught the solo rider before the final time up the Archie Briggs climb.

From there, it was game on for the reduced bunch as they closed in on the back of the women's peloton, setting up the chaotic uphill sprint the brought down Bassett, gave Howes his second stage win of the week and launched Carpenter into the race lead.

Carpenter got within feet of the stage win, but Howes swooped in at the line.

"I knew I was going to win the overall, and I wasn't too concerned about the stage win," Carpenter said. "It was a good sprint by Alex, and actually, I'm pretty happy to be that close to Alex in an uphill sprint, because he's got some talent there."

Howes said he and the National team was pleased with their performance over the week, except for Kiel Reijnen's crash in the criterium. Reijnen, who didn't start Sunday's stage, was a bit banged up but generally OK.

"We're pretty happy with the week overall," Howes said. "Peter [Stetina] got a stage and I got two. It was a bit of a bummer having Kiel crash today, but he's going to be alright. He's not too bad, he's just got a fussy baby and a sore face. He'll be OK.

"We really couldn't ask for much more coming out of this week," Howes said. "I haven't won a race since USA Pro Challenge in 2014, so I wanted to come back here and try to figure out how to win again before we head to the Colorado Classic coming up. I'm trying to make a target out of that, and it looks like the legs are going pretty well, so we'll see what we can do there." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team2:52:34
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
3Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
4Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery
5Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
6Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
7Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:04
8Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized
9Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
10Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
11Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
13Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized
14Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
15Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
16Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
17Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team
18Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
19Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
20Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
21Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
22Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
23Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
24Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
26Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
27Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
28Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
29Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:00:15
30Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
31Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:00:20
32Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
33Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:00:22
34Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:00:27
35Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized0:00:33
36Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
37Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:00:36
38Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:49
39Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
40Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN0:00:58
41Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
42Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:01:14
43Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:01:18
44Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
45Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:59
46Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
47Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
48Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
49Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
50George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
51Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:04
52Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler0:02:27
53Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:35
54Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
55Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:44
56Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:05:06
57Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:26
58Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
59Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda
60Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:05:29
61Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:05:33
62Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN
63Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
64Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:05:46
65Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:06:09
66Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
67Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
68Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
69Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN
70Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
71Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team
72Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
73Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
74Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport0:06:13
75Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
76Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
77Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
78Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
79Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
80Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:06:16
81Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:06:17
82Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
83Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
84Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
85Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:27
86Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
87Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
88Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
89Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:31
90Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
91Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
92Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
93Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
94Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:07:22
95Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
96Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
97Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
98Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
99Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
100Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:08:53
101Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
102Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:54
103Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
104Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
105Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
106Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast
107Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
108Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
109Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
110Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:09:12
111Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:30
112Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:10:20
113David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
114Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:10:23
115Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
116Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:10:29
117Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:11:25
118Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
119Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN
120Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
121Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:12:01
122Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:13:08
123Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team0:24:55
124Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
OTLMario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:38:12
OTLJohn Janneck (USA) Centric Go Fast0:38:55
DNFMiguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFBrendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFOscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFJesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFCharles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFBenjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFRyan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFCory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
DNFRyan Cavanaugh  (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
DNFJoshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
DNFDidier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda
DNFJacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
DNFSamuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
DNFChris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
DNFAdam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek
DNFAndrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek
DNFStephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing
DNFThomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing
DNFSam Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
DNFChristopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
DNFKyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
DNFCooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
DNFPeter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
DNFKent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
DNFAlexandru-Ciprian Muresan (Rou) Trek Red Truck Racing
DNFMackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFJure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFWouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear12:28:36
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:05
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:12
4Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:25
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:43
6Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team0:00:55
7Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:00
8Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team0:01:05
9Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
10Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:19
11Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:01:33
12Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:01:40
13Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler0:02:02
14Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:13
15Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:02:23
16Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:02:26
17Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:27
18Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized0:02:34
19Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:54
20Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
21Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team0:02:57
22Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:03:28
23Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:31
24Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:03:36
25Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek0:03:37
26Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:03:38
27George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:03:51
28Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:03:55
29Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:04:08
30Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized0:04:09
31Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:04:31
32Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler0:05:16
33Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:17
34Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek0:06:20
35Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:06:30
36Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:14
37Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:08:19
38Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:08:34
39Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:10:50
40Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:03
41Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:26
42Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:11:36
43Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:11:37
44Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:11:48
45Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:11:49
46Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:12:01
47Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized0:12:08
48Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:10
49Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:17
50Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN0:12:28
51Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:33
52Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:12:54
53Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:57
54Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:13:10
55Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:13:11
56Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:13:16
57Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:28
58Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:13:40
59Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team0:14:14
60Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:14:49
61Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:14:51
62Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:53
63Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:58
64Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:15:02
65Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:15:10
66Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:15:21
67Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:15:26
68Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:16:07
69Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:16:17
70Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery0:16:21
71Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:23
72Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:16:31
73Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:16:51
74Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:17:00
75Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:17:11
76Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:17:15
77Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti0:17:44
78Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:18:10
79Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:18:17
80Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:49
81Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:19:47
82Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:20:00
83Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling0:21:09
84Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:23:02
85Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:23:08
86Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:23:16
87Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:32
88Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:23:51
89Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:23:56
90Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:25:40
91Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:25:42
92Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:25:49
93Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:25:50
94Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:25:57
95Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team0:25:58
96Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:26:07
97David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:26:24
98Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:26:53
99Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:26:54
100Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:27:48
101Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:28:04
102Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:28:39
103Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:30:20
104Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:30:26
105Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:30:48
106Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:31:22
107Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:10
108Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:32:14
109Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN0:34:55
110Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN0:37:12
111Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:37:13
112Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:38:18
113Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery0:42:27
114Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:42:52
115Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN0:45:00
116Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler0:46:51
117Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN0:47:47
118Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:47:48
119Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport0:48:35
120Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:49:12
121Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team0:49:46
122Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast1:02:18
123Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau1:02:38
124Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 541:03:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis14pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
3Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team5
4Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles4
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
6Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
7Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti3
8Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo3
9Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
10Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
11Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador2
12Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
13Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team2
14Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized2
15Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery2
16Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling1
17Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles1
18George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team1
19Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles1
20Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling1
21Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador13pts
2Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized11
3Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team10
4Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN6
5Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team5
6Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador5
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles4
9Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador3
10Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
11Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
12Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling2
13Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador2
14Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
15Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles1
16Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo12:29:55
2Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:00:14
3Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:01:04
4Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:01:07
5Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:35
6Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:02:12
7Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:02:17
8Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler0:03:57
9Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek0:05:01
10Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:09:31
11Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:10:29
12Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:10:30
13Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:10:42
14Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:58
15Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:11:35
16Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:38
17Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:11:52
18Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team0:12:55
19Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:39
20Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:13:51
21Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:14:58
22Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:04
23Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing0:15:12
24Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:15:52
25Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:16:51
26Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:18:28
27Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:18:41
28Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling0:19:50
29Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:21:43
30Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:21:49
31Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:22:37
32Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:24:31
33Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:25:35
34Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:30:55
35Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN0:33:36
36Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:35:54
37Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci0:36:59
38Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN0:43:41
39Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler0:45:32
40Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN0:46:28
41Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:46:29
42Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team0:48:27
43Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast1:00:59
44Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau1:01:19
45Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 541:01:56

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United HealthCare Professional Cycling Team37:28:59
2USA National Team0:01:07
3Aevolo0:01:45
4Hangar 15 Bicycles0:04:54
5Silber Pro Cycling0:05:58
6Canel's - Specialized0:06:07
7H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:23
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:54
9Team Ecuador0:12:47
10Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:13:54
11Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U250:15:25
12Rally Cycling0:23:56
13Team Rwanda0:24:42
14Team Mike's Bikes0:33:12
15Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro0:33:57
16Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:38:34
17CCB Velotooler0:40:19
18Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:43:14
19Trek Red Truck Racing0:52:24
20Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:53:14
21NSW Institute of Sport0:59:38
22Storck-CCN1:16:21

