Carpenter seizes Cascade Classic victory on final day
Holowesko rider defends overall title, Howes wins final stage
Pro Men: Stage 5: Awbrey Butte Circuit Race -
It was a case of déjà vu at the Cascade Cycling Classic's final stage when Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter seized the lead on the final day by winning a time bonus at the finish.
Alex Howes (US National Team) took the final stage victory in Bend, Oregon, but Carpenter's second place and six-second time bonus lifted him past overnight leader Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) in the final general classification. Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman filled out the final podium in third.
"The last day is hard," Carpenter said before the final podium ceremony. "It's a good day to take it, a good day to save your bullets. It was definitely stressful. I have to say I was pretty relieved afterwards, but I'm kind of anxious anyway. When I know I'm coming to a race that I can win, then I'm just a head case. So I'm glad I kept it together long enough to win."
The finish of the Awbrey Butte circuit race was marred by chaos when the men's leaders caught the back of the women's field as they turned onto the final 500-metre climb.
Silber Pro Cycling's Stephen Bassett, who won the same stage last year, jumped away at the bottom of the climb and opened a gap, but he got tangled up with one of the women about 100 metres from the line and hit the deck hard.
"Bassett, really unfortunately for him, was just looking down and just ploughed into her, just a full-on yard sale," Carpenter said. "I was just a little bit behind and managed to get around. He was definitely going to podium and probably going to win, so that's too bad."
With Bassett sprawled out on the tarmac, Carpenter led up the hill ahead of Howes, who was able to come past him at the line for the stage win. Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Jacob Rathe finished third.
Howes said the key to the win was patience at the bottom of the finishing climb.
"I tried to just wait," Howes said. "It's a pretty long finish, 400 metres or 450 or so. I tried to stay a little more conservative at the bottom and see who is moving and shaking. I knew that I just had to be more or less second wheel just before the final bend with 30 metres to go. Then I just hit it and rode the boat home."
It was a hot and fast day in Bend, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit, while the men's peloton averaged close to 43 k/ph over five laps and 130.5km on the notoriously difficult Awbrey Butte course.
The stage started with a ballistic pace, but it took more than two laps of the circuit for the first real breakaway to form when seven riders escaped the bunch. The group lasted less than a lap before it reshuffled again, growing to 13 riders as the leaders made their way up the Archie Briggs climb. UHC had placed Daniel Eaton in the move, and just 16 seconds off the GC lead the Pro Continental team was happy to leave the chase to Holowesko, which had missed the move.
The chase paid off as the field caught the move near the end of the penultimate lap. Counter attacks caused the field to split in two, with the lead group gaining significant time on what quickly became a grupetto.
Hangar 15's Chad Beyer jumped away from the front group with Silber Pro Cycling Jean Emile, and the pair built a gap of nearly a minute before Beyer dropped Emile and soldiered on alone. Beyer's gap came down precipitously as the field ramped up for the finale, and the bunch caught the solo rider before the final time up the Archie Briggs climb.
From there, it was game on for the reduced bunch as they closed in on the back of the women's peloton, setting up the chaotic uphill sprint the brought down Bassett, gave Howes his second stage win of the week and launched Carpenter into the race lead.
Carpenter got within feet of the stage win, but Howes swooped in at the line.
"I knew I was going to win the overall, and I wasn't too concerned about the stage win," Carpenter said. "It was a good sprint by Alex, and actually, I'm pretty happy to be that close to Alex in an uphill sprint, because he's got some talent there."
Howes said he and the National team was pleased with their performance over the week, except for Kiel Reijnen's crash in the criterium. Reijnen, who didn't start Sunday's stage, was a bit banged up but generally OK.
"We're pretty happy with the week overall," Howes said. "Peter [Stetina] got a stage and I got two. It was a bit of a bummer having Kiel crash today, but he's going to be alright. He's not too bad, he's just got a fussy baby and a sore face. He'll be OK.
"We really couldn't ask for much more coming out of this week," Howes said. "I haven't won a race since USA Pro Challenge in 2014, so I wanted to come back here and try to figure out how to win again before we head to the Colorado Classic coming up. I'm trying to make a target out of that, and it looks like the legs are going pretty well, so we'll see what we can do there."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team
|2:52:34
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery
|5
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:04
|8
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized
|9
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|10
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|11
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|13
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized
|14
|Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
|15
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|16
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team
|18
|Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|19
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|20
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
|22
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|23
|Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
|24
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|26
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|28
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|29
|Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:00:15
|30
|Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
|31
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:00:20
|32
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:00:22
|34
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:00:27
|35
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized
|0:00:33
|36
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|37
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:00:36
|38
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:49
|39
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|40
|Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN
|0:00:58
|41
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|42
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:01:14
|43
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:01:18
|44
|Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|45
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|46
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|47
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|48
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|50
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|51
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|52
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:02:27
|53
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:35
|54
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|55
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:44
|56
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:05:06
|57
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:26
|58
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|59
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|60
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|61
|Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:05:33
|62
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN
|63
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:05:46
|65
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:06:09
|66
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|67
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|68
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|69
|Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN
|70
|Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|71
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team
|72
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|73
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|74
|Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:06:13
|75
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|76
|Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|77
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|78
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|79
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|80
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:06:16
|81
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:06:17
|82
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|83
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|84
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|85
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:27
|86
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|87
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|88
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|89
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:31
|90
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|91
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|92
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
|93
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|94
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:07:22
|95
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|97
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|98
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|99
|Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
|100
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:08:53
|101
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|102
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:54
|103
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|104
|Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|105
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|106
|Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast
|107
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|108
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|109
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|110
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:09:12
|111
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:30
|112
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:10:20
|113
|David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|114
|Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|0:10:23
|115
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|116
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:10:29
|117
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:11:25
|118
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|119
|Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN
|120
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|121
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:12:01
|122
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:13:08
|123
|Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team
|0:24:55
|124
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|OTL
|Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:38:12
|OTL
|John Janneck (USA) Centric Go Fast
|0:38:55
|DNF
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|DNF
|Ryan Cavanaugh (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|DNF
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|DNF
|Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|DNF
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|DNF
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|DNF
|Chris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|DNF
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek
|DNF
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek
|DNF
|Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|DNF
|Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|DNF
|Sam Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|DNF
|Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|DNF
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|DNF
|Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|DNF
|Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|DNF
|Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan (Rou) Trek Red Truck Racing
|DNF
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|12:28:36
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:43
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:55
|7
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|8
|Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:05
|9
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|10
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:19
|11
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:01:33
|12
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:01:40
|13
|Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:02:02
|14
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:13
|15
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:23
|16
|Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:02:26
|17
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:27
|18
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized
|0:02:34
|19
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:54
|20
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|21
|Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team
|0:02:57
|22
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:03:28
|23
|Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:03:31
|24
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:36
|25
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
|0:03:37
|26
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:03:38
|27
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:03:51
|28
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:03:55
|29
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:04:08
|30
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canel's - Specialized
|0:04:09
|31
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:04:31
|32
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:05:16
|33
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|34
|Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
|0:06:20
|35
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:06:30
|36
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:14
|37
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:08:19
|38
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:08:34
|39
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:10:50
|40
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:03
|41
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:26
|42
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:11:36
|43
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:11:37
|44
|Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:11:48
|45
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:11:49
|46
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:01
|47
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized
|0:12:08
|48
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:10
|49
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:17
|50
|Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN
|0:12:28
|51
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|52
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:12:54
|53
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:57
|54
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:13:10
|55
|Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:13:11
|56
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:13:16
|57
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:28
|58
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:13:40
|59
|Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
|0:14:14
|60
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:14:49
|61
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:14:51
|62
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:53
|63
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:58
|64
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:15:02
|65
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:15:10
|66
|Ryan O'Boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:15:21
|67
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:15:26
|68
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:16:07
|69
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:16:17
|70
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery
|0:16:21
|71
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:23
|72
|Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:16:31
|73
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:16:51
|74
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:17:00
|75
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:17:11
|76
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:17:15
|77
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|0:17:44
|78
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:18:10
|79
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:18:17
|80
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:49
|81
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:19:47
|82
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:20:00
|83
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:21:09
|84
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:23:02
|85
|Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:23:08
|86
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:23:16
|87
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:32
|88
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:23:51
|89
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:23:56
|90
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:25:40
|91
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:25:42
|92
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:25:49
|93
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:25:50
|94
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:25:57
|95
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team
|0:25:58
|96
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:07
|97
|David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:26:24
|98
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:26:53
|99
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:26:54
|100
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:27:48
|101
|Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:04
|102
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:28:39
|103
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:20
|104
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:30:26
|105
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:48
|106
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:31:22
|107
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:10
|108
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:32:14
|109
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:34:55
|110
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:37:12
|111
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:37:13
|112
|Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:38:18
|113
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature's Bakery
|0:42:27
|114
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:42:52
|115
|Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:45:00
|116
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:46:51
|117
|Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:47:47
|118
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:47:48
|119
|Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:48:35
|120
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:49:12
|121
|Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team
|0:49:46
|122
|Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast
|1:02:18
|123
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|1:02:38
|124
|Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|1:03:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team
|5
|4
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|4
|5
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|6
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|7
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle – Safetti
|3
|8
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|3
|9
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|10
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|11
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|2
|12
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|2
|15
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Herbalife p/b Marco Pro-Nature’s Bakery
|2
|16
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|17
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1
|18
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|1
|19
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1
|20
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|21
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|13
|pts
|2
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|11
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team
|10
|4
|Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN
|6
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
|5
|6
|Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|5
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|8
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|4
|9
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|3
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|12
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|13
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|2
|14
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1
|16
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|12:29:55
|2
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:00:14
|3
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:04
|4
|Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:01:07
|5
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|6
|Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:02:12
|7
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:17
|8
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:03:57
|9
|Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
|0:05:01
|10
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:09:31
|11
|Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:10:29
|12
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:10:30
|13
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:42
|14
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:58
|15
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:11:35
|16
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:38
|17
|Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:11:52
|18
|Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
|0:12:55
|19
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:39
|20
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:13:51
|21
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:14:58
|22
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:04
|23
|Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|0:15:12
|24
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:15:52
|25
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:16:51
|26
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:18:28
|27
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:18:41
|28
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:19:50
|29
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:21:43
|30
|Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:21:49
|31
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:22:37
|32
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:24:31
|33
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:25:35
|34
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:30:55
|35
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:33:36
|36
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:35:54
|37
|Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|0:36:59
|38
|Owen Gillet (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:43:41
|39
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:45:32
|40
|Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:46:28
|41
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:46:29
|42
|Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team
|0:48:27
|43
|Michael Barker (USA) Centric Go Fast
|1:00:59
|44
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|1:01:19
|45
|Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|1:01:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United HealthCare Professional Cycling Team
|37:28:59
|2
|USA National Team
|0:01:07
|3
|Aevolo
|0:01:45
|4
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:04:54
|5
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:58
|6
|Canel's - Specialized
|0:06:07
|7
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:54
|9
|Team Ecuador
|0:12:47
|10
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:13:54
|11
|Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25
|0:15:25
|12
|Rally Cycling
|0:23:56
|13
|Team Rwanda
|0:24:42
|14
|Team Mike's Bikes
|0:33:12
|15
|Herbalife p/b Nature's Bakery - Marc Pro
|0:33:57
|16
|Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:38:34
|17
|CCB Velotooler
|0:40:19
|18
|Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:43:14
|19
|Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:52:24
|20
|Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:53:14
|21
|NSW Institute of Sport
|0:59:38
|22
|Storck-CCN
|1:16:21
