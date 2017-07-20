Howes wins opening stage at Cascade Cycling Classic
Mancebo is runner-up atop McKenzie Pass
Pro Men: Stage 1: McKenzie Pass Road Race -
Alex Howes (US National Team) won the opening stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic Wednesday, climbing to victory at the Dee Wright Observatory atop McKenzie Pass after the peloton reeled in final breakaway survivor Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) in the final kilometre.
Francisco Mancebo (Hangar 15 Bicycles) finished second on the stage, followed by defending Cascade champion Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team
|4:02:36
|2
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:00:01
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) United HealthCare Professional
|0:00:02
|5
|Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:03
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|8
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|9
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
|10
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:06
|12
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|14
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
|16
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canels - Specialized
|17
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:07
|18
|Daniel Eaton (USA) United HealthCare Professional
|19
|Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:08
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:09
|21
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|22
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
|23
|Alexander Cataford (Can) United HealthCare Professional
|0:00:10
|24
|Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:00:11
|25
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|26
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canels - Specialized
|27
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canels - Specialized
|28
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -
|0:00:12
|29
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|30
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -
|0:00:17
|31
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
|32
|Christopher Jones (USA) United HealthCare Professional
|0:00:18
|33
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|34
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|35
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:19
|36
|Cameron Beard (USA) CCB Velotooler
|37
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G
|38
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|39
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:00:20
|40
|Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:00:21
|41
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|42
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|43
|Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
|44
|Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|45
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:27
|46
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:29
|47
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:00:34
|48
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:00:36
|49
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
|0:00:37
|50
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
|51
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|52
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:44
|53
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|54
|Ryan Cavanaugh NSW Institute of Sport
|0:00:46
|55
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:00:47
|56
|Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:00:48
|57
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canels - Specialized
|0:00:52
|58
|Jordan Cheyne Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:06
|59
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:13
|60
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:32
|61
|Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G
|0:02:03
|62
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
|0:02:13
|63
|Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew
|0:02:19
|64
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
|0:02:20
|65
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:02:24
|66
|Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew
|0:02:41
|67
|Ryan O'boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:02:42
|68
|Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|69
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|70
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -
|71
|Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|72
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -
|0:02:43
|73
|Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
|74
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
|0:02:44
|75
|Johnathan Crandall (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew
|76
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:48
|77
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
|0:02:49
|78
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
|0:02:55
|79
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
|0:03:12
|80
|Greg Henderson (NZl) United HealthCare Professional
|81
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:27
|82
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|84
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|85
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:03:28
|86
|Alexander Cowan Silber Pro Cycling
|87
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:39
|88
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:50
|89
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G
|0:04:33
|90
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
|91
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
|92
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:04:34
|93
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:04:39
|94
|David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew
|0:05:00
|95
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:05:22
|96
|Ryan Roth Silber Pro Cycling
|97
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|98
|Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|99
|Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
|100
|Sam Andersonmoxley (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
|101
|Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:05:23
|102
|Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN
|0:05:24
|103
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|105
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|106
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|107
|Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN
|108
|Christopher Harlanddunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -
|0:05:25
|109
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
|0:06:01
|110
|Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:06:30
|111
|Wilson Steven Haro Criollo Team Ecuador
|0:06:42
|112
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|113
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|114
|Jason Gandziuk (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
|115
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:06:43
|116
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek
|117
|Nicolas Masbourian Silber Pro Cycling
|118
|Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan Trek Red Truck Racing
|119
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
|120
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
|122
|Andrew Scarano (USA) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
|123
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN
|0:06:44
|125
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|126
|Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|127
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
|128
|Tanner Putt (USA) United HealthCare Professional
|0:06:45
|129
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:47
|130
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:07:50
|131
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Landis/Trek
|132
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canels - Specialized
|0:07:51
|133
|Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
|134
|Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:07:52
|135
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|136
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -
|137
|Steven Davis (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST
|0:07:53
|138
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
|139
|John Janneck (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST
|0:07:54
|140
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canels - Specialized
|0:07:55
|141
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:10:19
|142
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:10:43
|143
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:10:56
|144
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
|145
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
|146
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
|147
|Angus Morton Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:57
|148
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|149
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
|150
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|151
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G
|0:10:58
|152
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|153
|Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:12:08
|154
|Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team
|0:12:18
|155
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
|0:12:43
|156
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
|157
|Gerardo Medina Robles Storck-CCN
|0:12:44
|158
|Luke Keough (USA) United HealthCare Professional
|0:12:47
|159
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:13:06
|160
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:13:28
|161
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United HealthCare Professional
|0:14:40
|162
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
|0:14:48
|163
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team
|0:14:58
|164
|Quinten Kirby (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G
|0:14:59
|165
|Jack Duncan Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G
|0:15:49
|166
|Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:16:59
|167
|Matthew Staples H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:06
|168
|Jonathan Penaloza (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -
|0:17:15
|169
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
|0:17:17
|170
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:17:25
|171
|Michael Barker (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST
|0:21:11
|172
|Zach Morvant (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|0:23:20
|173
|Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:23:41
|174
|Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:24:05
|175
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda
|0:27:20
|176
|Trevor Connor (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|0:34:25
|177
|Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|0:38:40
|OTL
|Phillip Truppelli (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|0:43:49
|OTL
|Paul Thomas (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
|OTL
|Richard Normand Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
|0:44:28
|OTL
|Cameron Clark (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew
|0:44:47
|OTL
|Miguel Folch (USA) Landis/Trek
|1:07:27
|OTL
|Maxwell Anderson (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|OTL
|Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
|1:10:32
|OTL
|Sterling Courage Magnell (USA) Team Rwanda
|1:32:32
|DNF
|Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador
|DNF
|Thomas Jondall (USA)
|DNF
|Rupert Cox (USA)
|DNF
|Marco Wajda (USA)
|DNF
|Stephen Keeping (Can)
|DNF
|Patrick Caro (USA)
|DNF
|Erick Sobey (USA)
|DNF
|Rob Schell (USA)
|DNF
|Alberto Covarrubias Rocha (Mex)
|DNF
|Amiel Flett-Brown (Can)
|DNS
|Ansel Dickey (USA) CCB Velotooler
|DNS
|Simon Ouellet (Can)
