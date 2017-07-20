Image 1 of 25 Alex Howes (US National Team) celebrates victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 25 Riders attack on the KOM climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 25 Riders split off the front of the bunch as a break goes up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 25 The breakaway group puts more time on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 25 The break works on getting up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 25 The front group begins to split (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 25 The mens peloton heads into the feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 25 Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 25 Joe Lewis (Holowesko) works on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 25 The break hits the base of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 25 The field hits the first part of todays climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 25 Stage 1 goes to Alex Howes (US National Team) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 25 The peloton on the way up one of todays KOMs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 25 The peloton winds along through the Oregon countryside (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 25 The men leave the start in Prineville (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 25 Riding through deep canyons outside of Prineville (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 25 A couple riders try to get away early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 25 The men leave the hills outside of Redmond (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 25 Beautiful scenery along the route to McKenzie Pass (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 25 Holowesko spent the day chasing hard on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 25 Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) and Pierrick Nad (Rally) sitting on the front of todays break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 25 The break rolls along towards McKenzie Pass (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 25 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) leads whats left of todays break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 25 Jesse Anthony (Rally) tries to bridge up to the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 25 The top three on stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Alex Howes (US National Team) won the opening stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic Wednesday, climbing to victory at the Dee Wright Observatory atop McKenzie Pass after the peloton reeled in final breakaway survivor Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) in the final kilometre.

Francisco Mancebo (Hangar 15 Bicycles) finished second on the stage, followed by defending Cascade champion Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team 4:02:36 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:00:01 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) United HealthCare Professional 0:00:02 5 Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:00:03 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) USA National Team 0:00:04 7 Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 8 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:05 9 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler 10 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 11 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:06 12 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 13 Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54 14 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 15 Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team 16 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canels - Specialized 17 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:07 18 Daniel Eaton (USA) United HealthCare Professional 19 Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team 0:00:08 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:09 21 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 22 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek 23 Alexander Cataford (Can) United HealthCare Professional 0:00:10 24 Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler 0:00:11 25 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 26 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canels - Specialized 27 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canels - Specialized 28 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery - 0:00:12 29 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 30 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery - 0:00:17 31 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2 32 Christopher Jones (USA) United HealthCare Professional 0:00:18 33 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 34 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 35 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:19 36 Cameron Beard (USA) CCB Velotooler 37 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G 38 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 39 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:00:20 40 Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:00:21 41 Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2 42 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 43 Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team 44 Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 45 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:27 46 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:00:29 47 Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:34 48 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:00:36 49 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mikes Bikes 0:00:37 50 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b 51 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:43 52 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:44 53 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 54 Ryan Cavanaugh NSW Institute of Sport 0:00:46 55 Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN 0:00:47 56 Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:00:48 57 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canels - Specialized 0:00:52 58 Jordan Cheyne Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:06 59 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:01:13 60 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:01:32 61 Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G 0:02:03 62 Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti 0:02:13 63 Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew 0:02:19 64 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2 0:02:20 65 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:02:24 66 Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew 0:02:41 67 Ryan O'boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:02:42 68 Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing 69 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 70 Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery - 71 Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 72 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery - 0:02:43 73 Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek 74 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mikes Bikes 0:02:44 75 Johnathan Crandall (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew 76 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:48 77 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2 0:02:49 78 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2 0:02:55 79 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2 0:03:12 80 Greg Henderson (NZl) United HealthCare Professional 81 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:27 82 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 83 Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 84 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 85 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:03:28 86 Alexander Cowan Silber Pro Cycling 87 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:39 88 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:50 89 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G 0:04:33 90 Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te 91 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mikes Bikes 92 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:04:34 93 Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:04:39 94 David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew 0:05:00 95 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:05:22 96 Ryan Roth Silber Pro Cycling 97 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 98 Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2 99 Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te 100 Sam Andersonmoxley (USA) Team Mikes Bikes 101 Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:05:23 102 Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN 0:05:24 103 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 104 Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling 105 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 106 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 107 Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN 108 Christopher Harlanddunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery - 0:05:25 109 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b 0:06:01 110 Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport 0:06:30 111 Wilson Steven Haro Criollo Team Ecuador 0:06:42 112 Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 113 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 114 Jason Gandziuk (USA) Team Mikes Bikes 115 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek 0:06:43 116 Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek 117 Nicolas Masbourian Silber Pro Cycling 118 Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan Trek Red Truck Racing 119 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2 120 Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 121 Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te 122 Andrew Scarano (USA) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti 123 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 124 Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN 0:06:44 125 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 126 Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing 127 Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2 128 Tanner Putt (USA) United HealthCare Professional 0:06:45 129 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:47 130 Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:07:50 131 Joseph Bacala (USA) Landis/Trek 132 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canels - Specialized 0:07:51 133 Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti 134 Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN 0:07:52 135 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 136 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery - 137 Steven Davis (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST 0:07:53 138 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te 139 John Janneck (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST 0:07:54 140 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canels - Specialized 0:07:55 141 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:10:19 142 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:10:43 143 Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler 0:10:56 144 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b 145 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mikes Bikes 146 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b 147 Angus Morton Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:57 148 Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 149 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b 150 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 151 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G 0:10:58 152 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 153 Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing 0:12:08 154 Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team 0:12:18 155 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b 0:12:43 156 Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te 157 Gerardo Medina Robles Storck-CCN 0:12:44 158 Luke Keough (USA) United HealthCare Professional 0:12:47 159 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:13:06 160 Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:13:28 161 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United HealthCare Professional 0:14:40 162 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2 0:14:48 163 Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team 0:14:58 164 Quinten Kirby (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G 0:14:59 165 Jack Duncan Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G 0:15:49 166 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:16:59 167 Matthew Staples H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:17:06 168 Jonathan Penaloza (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery - 0:17:15 169 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b 0:17:17 170 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:17:25 171 Michael Barker (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST 0:21:11 172 Zach Morvant (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2 0:23:20 173 Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:23:41 174 Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:24:05 175 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda 0:27:20 176 Trevor Connor (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54 0:34:25 177 Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54 0:38:40 OTL Phillip Truppelli (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54 0:43:49 OTL Paul Thomas (USA) Team Mikes Bikes OTL Richard Normand Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2 0:44:28 OTL Cameron Clark (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew 0:44:47 OTL Miguel Folch (USA) Landis/Trek 1:07:27 OTL Maxwell Anderson (USA) Project Echelon Racing OTL Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54 1:10:32 OTL Sterling Courage Magnell (USA) Team Rwanda 1:32:32 DNF Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador DNF Thomas Jondall (USA) DNF Rupert Cox (USA) DNF Marco Wajda (USA) DNF Stephen Keeping (Can) DNF Patrick Caro (USA) DNF Erick Sobey (USA) DNF Rob Schell (USA) DNF Alberto Covarrubias Rocha (Mex) DNF Amiel Flett-Brown (Can) DNS Ansel Dickey (USA) CCB Velotooler DNS Simon Ouellet (Can)