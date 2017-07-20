Trending

Howes wins opening stage at Cascade Cycling Classic

Mancebo is runner-up atop McKenzie Pass

Image 1 of 25

Alex Howes (US National Team) celebrates victory

Alex Howes (US National Team) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 25

Riders attack on the KOM climb

Riders attack on the KOM climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 25

Riders split off the front of the bunch as a break goes up the road

Riders split off the front of the bunch as a break goes up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 25

The breakaway group puts more time on the field

The breakaway group puts more time on the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 25

The break works on getting up the road

The break works on getting up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 25

The front group begins to split

The front group begins to split
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 25

The mens peloton heads into the feed zone

The mens peloton heads into the feed zone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 25

Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the break

Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 25

Joe Lewis (Holowesko) works on the front

Joe Lewis (Holowesko) works on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 25

The break hits the base of the climb

The break hits the base of the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 25

The field hits the first part of todays climb

The field hits the first part of todays climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 25

Stage 1 goes to Alex Howes (US National Team)

Stage 1 goes to Alex Howes (US National Team)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 25

The peloton on the way up one of todays KOMs

The peloton on the way up one of todays KOMs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 25

The peloton winds along through the Oregon countryside

The peloton winds along through the Oregon countryside
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 25

The men leave the start in Prineville

The men leave the start in Prineville
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 25

Riding through deep canyons outside of Prineville

Riding through deep canyons outside of Prineville
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 25

A couple riders try to get away early in the day

A couple riders try to get away early in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 25

The men leave the hills outside of Redmond

The men leave the hills outside of Redmond
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 25

Beautiful scenery along the route to McKenzie Pass

Beautiful scenery along the route to McKenzie Pass
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 25

Holowesko spent the day chasing hard on the front

Holowesko spent the day chasing hard on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 25

Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) and Pierrick Nad (Rally) sitting on the front of todays break

Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) and Pierrick Nad (Rally) sitting on the front of todays break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 25

The break rolls along towards McKenzie Pass

The break rolls along towards McKenzie Pass
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 25

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) leads whats left of todays break

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) leads whats left of todays break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 25

Jesse Anthony (Rally) tries to bridge up to the break

Jesse Anthony (Rally) tries to bridge up to the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 25

The top three on stage 1

The top three on stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Alex Howes (US National Team) won the opening stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic Wednesday, climbing to victory at the Dee Wright Observatory atop McKenzie Pass after the peloton reeled in final breakaway survivor Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) in the final kilometre.

Francisco Mancebo (Hangar 15 Bicycles) finished second on the stage, followed by defending Cascade champion Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team4:02:36
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:00:01
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
4Gavin Mannion (USA) United HealthCare Professional0:00:02
5Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:03
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) USA National Team0:00:04
7Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
8Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:05
9Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
10Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
11Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:06
12Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
13Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
14Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
15Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
16Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canels - Specialized
17Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:07
18Daniel Eaton (USA) United HealthCare Professional
19Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team0:00:08
20Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:09
21Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
22Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
23Alexander Cataford (Can) United HealthCare Professional0:00:10
24Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler0:00:11
25Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
26Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canels - Specialized
27Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canels - Specialized
28Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -0:00:12
29Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
30Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -0:00:17
31George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
32Christopher Jones (USA) United HealthCare Professional0:00:18
33Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
34Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
35Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:19
36Cameron Beard (USA) CCB Velotooler
37Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G
38Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
39Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:00:20
40Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:00:21
41Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
42Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
43Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
44Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
45Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:27
46Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:00:29
47Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:34
48Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:00:36
49Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mikes Bikes0:00:37
50Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
51Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:43
52Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:44
53Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
54Ryan Cavanaugh  NSW Institute of Sport0:00:46
55Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN0:00:47
56Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:00:48
57Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canels - Specialized0:00:52
58Jordan Cheyne Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:06
59Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:13
60Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:32
61Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G0:02:03
62Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti0:02:13
63Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew0:02:19
64Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U20:02:20
65Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:02:24
66Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew0:02:41
67Ryan O'boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:02:42
68Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
69Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
70Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -
71Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
72Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -0:02:43
73Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
74Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mikes Bikes0:02:44
75Johnathan Crandall (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew
76Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:48
77Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U20:02:49
78Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U20:02:55
79Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U20:03:12
80Greg Henderson (NZl) United HealthCare Professional
81Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:27
82Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
83Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
84Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
85Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:03:28
86Alexander Cowan Silber Pro Cycling
87Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:39
88Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:50
89Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G0:04:33
90Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
91Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
92Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:04:34
93Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:04:39
94David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew0:05:00
95Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:05:22
96Ryan Roth Silber Pro Cycling
97Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
98Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
99Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
100Sam Andersonmoxley (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
101Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:05:23
102Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN0:05:24
103Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
104Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
105Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
106Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
107Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN
108Christopher Harlanddunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -0:05:25
109Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b0:06:01
110Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport0:06:30
111Wilson Steven Haro Criollo Team Ecuador0:06:42
112Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
113Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
114Jason Gandziuk (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
115Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek0:06:43
116Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek
117Nicolas Masbourian Silber Pro Cycling
118Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan Trek Red Truck Racing
119Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
120Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
121Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
122Andrew Scarano (USA) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
123Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
124Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN0:06:44
125Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
126Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing
127Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
128Tanner Putt (USA) United HealthCare Professional0:06:45
129Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:47
130Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:07:50
131Joseph Bacala (USA) Landis/Trek
132Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canels - Specialized0:07:51
133Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
134Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN0:07:52
135Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
136Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -
137Steven Davis (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST0:07:53
138Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
139John Janneck (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST0:07:54
140Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canels - Specialized0:07:55
141Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:10:19
142Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:10:43
143Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler0:10:56
144Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
145Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
146Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
147Angus Morton Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:57
148Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
149Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
150Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
151Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G0:10:58
152Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
153Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:12:08
154Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team0:12:18
155Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b0:12:43
156Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
157Gerardo Medina Robles Storck-CCN0:12:44
158Luke Keough (USA) United HealthCare Professional0:12:47
159Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:13:06
160Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:13:28
161Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United HealthCare Professional0:14:40
162Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U20:14:48
163Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team0:14:58
164Quinten Kirby (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G0:14:59
165Jack Duncan Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G0:15:49
166Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:16:59
167Matthew Staples H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:17:06
168Jonathan Penaloza (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -0:17:15
169Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b0:17:17
170Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:17:25
171Michael Barker (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST0:21:11
172Zach Morvant (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:23:20
173Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:23:41
174Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:24:05
175Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:27:20
176Trevor Connor (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:34:25
177Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:38:40
OTLPhillip Truppelli (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:43:49
OTLPaul Thomas (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
OTLRichard Normand Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:44:28
OTLCameron Clark (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew0:44:47
OTLMiguel Folch (USA) Landis/Trek1:07:27
OTLMaxwell Anderson (USA) Project Echelon Racing
OTLGorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 541:10:32
OTLSterling Courage Magnell (USA) Team Rwanda1:32:32
DNFWolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador
DNFThomas Jondall (USA)
DNFRupert Cox (USA)
DNFMarco Wajda (USA)
DNFStephen Keeping (Can)
DNFPatrick Caro (USA)
DNFErick Sobey (USA)
DNFRob Schell (USA)
DNFAlberto Covarrubias Rocha (Mex)
DNFAmiel Flett-Brown (Can)
DNSAnsel Dickey (USA) CCB Velotooler
DNSSimon Ouellet (Can)

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) USA National Team4:02:36
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:00:01
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
4Gavin Mannion (USA) United HealthCare Professional0:00:02
5Jimmy Montenegro Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:03
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) USA National Team0:00:04
7Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
8Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:05
9Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
10Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
11Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:06
12Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
13Barry Miller (USA) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54
14Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
15Peter Stetina (USA) USA National Team
16Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canels - Specialized
17Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:07
18Daniel Eaton (USA) United HealthCare Professional
19Cameron Piper (USA) USA National Team0:00:08
20Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:09
21Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
22Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) Landis/Trek
23Alexander Cataford (Can) United HealthCare Professional0:00:10
24Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler0:00:11
25Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
26Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canels - Specialized
27Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Canels - Specialized
28Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -0:00:12
29Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
30Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -0:00:17
31George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
32Christopher Jones (USA) United HealthCare Professional0:00:18
33Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
34Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
35Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:19
36Cameron Beard (USA) CCB Velotooler
37Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G
38Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
39Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:00:20
40Liam Magennis (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:00:21
41Cooper Shanks (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
42Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
43Logan Owen (USA) USA National Team
44Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
45Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:27
46Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:00:29
47Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:34
48Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:00:36
49Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mikes Bikes0:00:37
50Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
51Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:43
52Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:44
53Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
54Ryan Cavanaugh  NSW Institute of Sport0:00:46
55Zachary Nehr (USA) Storck-CCN0:00:47
56Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:00:48
57Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canels - Specialized0:00:52
58Jordan Cheyne Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:06
59Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:13
60Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:32
61Lewis Whiley (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G0:02:03
62Florenz Knauer (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti0:02:13
63Phillip Kearns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew0:02:19
64Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U20:02:20
65Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hernandez (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:02:24
66Kent Ross (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew0:02:41
67Ryan O'boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:02:42
68Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
69Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
70Samuel Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -
71Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
72Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -0:02:43
73Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Landis/Trek
74Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mikes Bikes0:02:44
75Johnathan Crandall (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew
76Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:48
77Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U20:02:49
78Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U20:02:55
79Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U20:03:12
80Greg Henderson (NZl) United HealthCare Professional
81Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:27
82Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
83Nicolas Ducharme (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
84Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
85Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:03:28
86Alexander Cowan Silber Pro Cycling
87Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:39
88Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:50
89Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G0:04:33
90Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
91Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
92Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:04:34
93Olivier Péloquin (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:04:39
94David Kuhns (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew0:05:00
95Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:05:22
96Ryan Roth Silber Pro Cycling
97Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
98Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2
99Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
100Sam Andersonmoxley (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
101Lukas Conly (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:05:23
102Tony Baca (Mex) Storck-CCN0:05:24
103Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
104Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
105Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
106Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
107Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN
108Christopher Harlanddunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -0:05:25
109Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b0:06:01
110Henrique Serra (Bra) NSW Institute of Sport0:06:30
111Wilson Steven Haro Criollo Team Ecuador0:06:42
112Cory Greenberg (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
113Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
114Jason Gandziuk (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
115Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek0:06:43
116Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek
117Nicolas Masbourian Silber Pro Cycling
118Alexandru-Ciprian Muresan Trek Red Truck Racing
119Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
120Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
121Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
122Andrew Scarano (USA) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
123Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
124Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN0:06:44
125Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
126Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing
127Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U2
128Tanner Putt (USA) United HealthCare Professional0:06:45
129Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:47
130Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:07:50
131Joseph Bacala (USA) Landis/Trek
132Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canels - Specialized0:07:51
133Peter Förster (Ger) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
134Leo Yip (USA) Storck-CCN0:07:52
135Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
136Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -
137Steven Davis (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST0:07:53
138Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
139John Janneck (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST0:07:54
140Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canels - Specialized0:07:55
141Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:10:19
142Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:10:43
143Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler0:10:56
144Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
145Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
146Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
147Angus Morton Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:57
148Stuart Shaw (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
149Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b
150Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
151Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G0:10:58
152Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
153Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:12:08
154Cooper Rombold (USA) USA National Team0:12:18
155Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b0:12:43
156Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Te
157Gerardo Medina Robles Storck-CCN0:12:44
158Luke Keough (USA) United HealthCare Professional0:12:47
159Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:13:06
160Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:13:28
161Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United HealthCare Professional0:14:40
162Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U20:14:48
163Dillon Caldwell (USA) USA National Team0:14:58
164Quinten Kirby (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G0:14:59
165Jack Duncan Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G0:15:49
166Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:16:59
167Matthew Staples H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:17:06
168Jonathan Penaloza (USA) Herbalife p/b Natures Bakery -0:17:15
169Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b0:17:17
170Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:17:25
171Michael Barker (USA) CENTRIC GO FAST0:21:11
172Zach Morvant (USA) Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL20:23:20
173Thomas Revard (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:23:41
174Stephen Wagstaff (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:24:05
175Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda0:27:20
176Trevor Connor (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:34:25
177Timothy Austen (Can) Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 540:38:40

Latest on Cyclingnews