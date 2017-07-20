British champion Rose wins Cascade Classic time trial
Allie Dragoo is second, takes over race lead
Pro Women: Stage 2: Skyliners Time Trial -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:31:58
|2
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:00:54
|3
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:01:08
|4
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:22
|5
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|6
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|7
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:01:47
|8
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:02:02
|9
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:07
|10
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:29
|11
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|12
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:40
|13
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:53
|14
|Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
|0:02:55
|15
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:59
|16
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:03:12
|17
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:13
|18
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:03:28
|19
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:03:29
|20
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|21
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:35
|22
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:38
|23
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:03:41
|24
|Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|25
|Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:03:45
|26
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:03:52
|27
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:04:04
|28
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:04:10
|29
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:14
|30
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:04:21
|31
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:25
|32
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:04:28
|33
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:31
|34
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|35
|Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:04:35
|36
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|37
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:42
|38
|Madeleine Park (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing
|0:04:47
|40
|Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:04:50
|41
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:04:51
|42
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:58
|43
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:05:02
|44
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing
|0:05:13
|45
|Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek
|46
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:05:15
|47
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:05:22
|48
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:05:24
|49
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:28
|50
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:05:29
|51
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:33
|52
|Annick Chalier (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:05:34
|53
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:05:36
|54
|Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek
|0:05:39
|55
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:05:40
|56
|Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:05:41
|57
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|58
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|59
|Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:05:52
|60
|Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:06:00
|61
|Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:06:15
|62
|Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:06:18
|63
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:06:37
|64
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:06:40
|65
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:06:54
|66
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:07:01
|67
|Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing
|0:07:52
|68
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing
|69
|Amity Gregg (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:08:04
|70
|Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:08:14
|71
|Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:08:26
|72
|Christina Bonnington (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:08:50
|73
|Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:09:01
|OTL
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:09:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|4:52:46
|2
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:24
|3
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:00:27
|4
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:20
|5
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:01:24
|6
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:33
|7
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|8
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:43
|9
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:15
|10
|Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint
|0:02:41
|11
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling
|0:02:58
|12
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:03
|13
|Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:03:04
|14
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:03:12
|15
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:16
|16
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:29
|17
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:32
|18
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:49
|19
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:03:50
|20
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|21
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:55
|22
|Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:04:21
|23
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:05:05
|24
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:05:38
|25
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:06:05
|26
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|27
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:06:10
|28
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:06:25
|29
|Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|30
|Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:06:29
|31
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:06:36
|32
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:06:40
|33
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|34
|Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:07:04
|35
|Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek
|0:07:12
|36
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:07:13
|37
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:19
|38
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:08:26
|39
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:30
|40
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing
|0:08:40
|41
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:41
|42
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:09:34
|43
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:09:40
|44
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:10:21
|45
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:10:44
|46
|Annick Chalier (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:11:00
|47
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing
|0:11:05
|48
|Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:11:17
|49
|Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:11:18
|50
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:24
|51
|Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:11:30
|52
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:11:35
|53
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:11:55
|54
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:12:02
|55
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:12:07
|56
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team
|0:12:19
|57
|Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing
|0:14:32
|58
|Amity Gregg (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:14:41
|59
|Madeleine Park (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:15:16
|60
|Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:15:23
|61
|Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:15:27
|62
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:15:34
|63
|Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:16:24
|64
|Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:16:57
|65
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:17:33
|66
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:18:09
|67
|Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:19:42
|68
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:20:12
|69
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:20:21
|70
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:23:05
|71
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:23:12
|72
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing
|0:25:32
|73
|Christina Bonnington (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|0:34:34
