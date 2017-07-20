Trending

British champion Rose wins Cascade Classic time trial

Allie Dragoo is second, takes over race lead

Image 1 of 13

Todays top three for the women

Todays top three for the women
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 13

Kirsti Lay (Rally) on the way up the climb

Kirsti Lay (Rally) on the way up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 13

Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) on her way to 2nd place

Allie Dragoo (Twenty20) on her way to 2nd place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 13

Jasmine Duehring (Twenty20) riding her way into todays top three

Jasmine Duehring (Twenty20) riding her way into todays top three
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 13

Tarah Cole (Hagens Berman) in 14th

Tarah Cole (Hagens Berman) in 14th
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 13

Julie Emmerman (DNA) putting in a good ride for 5th place

Julie Emmerman (DNA) putting in a good ride for 5th place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 13

Stefanie Sydlik (DNA) in 15th place on the stage

Stefanie Sydlik (DNA) in 15th place on the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 13

Sara Poidevin (Rally) holds on to the Best Young Rider jersey after stage 2

Sara Poidevin (Rally) holds on to the Best Young Rider jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 13

Sara Poidevin (Rally) riding in the Best Young Rider jersey today

Sara Poidevin (Rally) riding in the Best Young Rider jersey today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 13

Whitney Allison (Colavita) coming in for 7th place

Whitney Allison (Colavita) coming in for 7th place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 13

Jennifer Tetrick (TIBCO) in 13th place today

Jennifer Tetrick (TIBCO) in 13th place today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 13

Clare Rose (DNA) on the way to her win

Clare Rose (DNA) on the way to her win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 13

Kirsti Lay (Rally) tries to hold onto the yellow jersey

Kirsti Lay (Rally) tries to hold onto the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:31:58
2Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:00:54
3Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:01:08
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:22
5Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:30
6Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:44
7Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:01:47
8Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:02:02
9Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:07
10Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:29
11Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
12Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:40
13Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:53
14Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint0:02:55
15Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:59
16Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling0:03:12
17Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:13
18Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:03:28
19Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:03:29
20Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
21Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:35
22Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:38
23Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:03:41
24Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:03:42
25Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:03:45
26Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi0:03:52
27Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:04:04
28Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:10
29Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:14
30Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:21
31Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:25
32Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:04:28
33Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:31
34Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:04:34
35Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP0:04:35
36Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:04:36
37Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:42
38Madeleine Park (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
39Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing0:04:47
40Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:04:50
41Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:04:51
42Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:58
43Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:05:02
44Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing0:05:13
45Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek
46Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:05:15
47Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:05:22
48Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:05:24
49Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:28
50Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:05:29
51Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:33
52Annick Chalier (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:05:34
53Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:05:36
54Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek0:05:39
55Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:05:40
56Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:05:41
57Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:05:47
58Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
59Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:05:52
60Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:06:00
61Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:06:15
62Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:06:18
63Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:06:37
64Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi0:06:40
65Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:06:54
66Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate0:07:01
67Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing0:07:52
68Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing
69Amity Gregg (USA) Team Illuminate0:08:04
70Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:08:14
71Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis/Trek0:08:26
72Christina Bonnington (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:08:50
73Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:09:01
OTLErica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:09:45

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY204:52:46
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:24
3Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:00:27
4Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:20
5Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:01:24
6Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:33
7Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
8Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:43
9Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:15
10Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint0:02:41
11Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Womens Cycling0:02:58
12Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:03
13Margot Clyne (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:03:04
14Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:03:12
15Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:16
16Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:29
17Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:32
18Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:49
19Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:03:50
20Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
21Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:55
22Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP0:04:21
23Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:05:05
24Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:05:38
25Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:06:05
26Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:06:07
27Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:06:10
28Carrie Cartmill (Can) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:06:25
29Emma Lujan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
30Ryan Levering (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:06:29
31Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:06:36
32Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:06:40
33Catherine Ouellette (Can) Desjardins-Ford
34Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek0:07:04
35Emily Rodger (Can) Landis/Trek0:07:12
36Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:07:13
37Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:19
38Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:08:26
39Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:30
40Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Racing0:08:40
41Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:41
42Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:09:34
43Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:09:40
44Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:10:21
45Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:10:44
46Annick Chalier (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:11:00
47Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing0:11:05
48Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:11:17
49Callie Swan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:11:18
50Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:24
51Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY200:11:30
52Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:11:35
53Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:11:55
54Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:12:02
55Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate0:12:07
56Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Cycling Team0:12:19
57Mallory Miller (USA) Point S Racing0:14:32
58Amity Gregg (USA) Team Illuminate0:14:41
59Madeleine Park (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:15:16
60Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:15:23
61Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford0:15:27
62Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:15:34
63Danielle Morshead (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:16:24
64Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:16:57
65Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi0:17:33
66Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:18:09
67Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis/Trek0:19:42
68Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:20:12
69Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi0:20:21
70Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:23:05
71Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:23:12
72Lori Nedescu (USA) Point S Racing0:25:32
73Christina Bonnington (USA) JLVelo Cycling p/b The Freewheel0:34:34

